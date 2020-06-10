Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.    APLS

APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(APLS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Apellis Announces Investor Conference Call to Discuss Phase 3 PEGASUS Data to be Presented at the 25th Annual Congress of the European Hematology Association (EHA)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/10/2020 | 05:35pm EDT

WALTHAM, Mass., June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS), a global biopharmaceutical company pioneering targeted C3 therapies, today announced it will host an investor conference call to discuss the detailed results from the Phase 3 PEGASUS study evaluating pegcetacoplan (APL-2), a targeted C3 therapy, compared to eculizumab in adults with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH). The conference call will follow the virtual presentation of this data at the upcoming 25th Annual Congress of the European Hematology Association (EHA). The investor conference call is scheduled for Friday, June 12, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET and will feature members of Apellis management, as well as Peter Hillmen, M.B., Ch.B., Ph.D., PEGASUS study investigator and EHA presenter.

Featured Abstract
Results of the PEGASUS Phase III Randomized Trial Demonstrating Superiority of the C3 Inhibitor, Pegcetacoplan, Compared to Eculizumab in Patients with Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (S192). The presentation will be made available on-demand starting on Friday, June 12, 8:30 CET.

Conference Call Information
Apellis will host a conference call Friday, June 12, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the detailed Phase 3 PEGASUS study results. To access the conference call, please dial (866) 774-0323 (local) or (602) 563-8683 (international) at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and refer to conference ID 7291583. A live audio webcast of the call will be available under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor section of the Company's website, https://investors.apellis.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Apellis
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that is committed to leveraging courageous science, creativity, and compassion to deliver life-changing therapies. By pioneering targeted C3 therapies, we aim to develop best-in-class and first-in-class therapies for a broad range of debilitating diseases that are driven by uncontrolled or excessive activation of the complement cascade, including those within hematology, ophthalmology, and nephrology. For more information, please visit http://apellis.com.

Apellis Forward-Looking Statement
Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, such as the statements regarding the timing of enrollment of clinical trials, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the implications of preliminary clinical data. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: whether the company’s clinical trials will be fully enrolled and completed when anticipated; uncertainties regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company’s business and operations, including the timing and conduct of its ongoing clinical trials; whether preliminary or interim results from a clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of the trial or of other trials; whether results obtained in preclinical studies and clinical trials will be indicative of results that will be generated in future clinical trials; whether the results of the company’s clinical trials will warrant regulatory submissions and whether APL-9 will receive approval from the FDA or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies for respiratory failure secondary to COVID-19 or any other indication when expected or at all; whether, if Apellis’ products receive approval, they will be successfully distributed and marketed; and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of Apellis’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 29, 2020 and the risks described in other filings that Apellis may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Apellis specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact:
Tracy Vineis
media@apellis.com
617.420.4839

Investor Contact:
Sam Martin / Maghan Meyers
Argot Partners
sam@argotpartners.com / maghan@argotpartners.com
212.600.1902

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, I
05:35pApellis Announces Investor Conference Call to Discuss Phase 3 PEGASUS Data to..
GL
02:36pCorrection to Treatments for Macular Degeneration Article on June 8 -- Journa..
DJ
06/08New Treatments for Macular Degeneration Are On the Way -- Journal Report
DJ
06/05Apellis Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule..
GL
06/04Apellis Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Goldman Sachs 41st Annual Global He..
GL
06/01APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Hold..
AQ
05/29Apellis Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule..
GL
05/28Apellis Initiates Phase 1/2 Study of APL-9 in Patients with Severe COVID-19
GL
05/22APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Plans to Submit NDA for Pegcetacoplan in Par..
AQ
05/21Apellis Announces Plans to Submit NDA for Pegcetacoplan in Paroxysmal Nocturn..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -488 M - -
Net cash 2020 272 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,97x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 444 M 2 444 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 266
Free-Float 78,1%
Chart APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 54,18 $
Last Close Price 32,36 $
Spread / Highest target 166%
Spread / Average Target 67,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cedric Francois President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lok Chung Chan Chairman
Pascal Deschatelets Chief Operating Officer
Timothy Eugene Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Federico Grossi Senior VP-Clinical Development & Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.5.68%2 444
CSL LIMITED3.60%88 126
BIOGEN INC.-1.01%47 935
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.62.59%37 381
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS10.72%25 614
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.29.75%21 121
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group