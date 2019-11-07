Log in
Apellis Pharmaceuticals : November 7, 2019 - Apellis Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

11/07/2019 | 06:05pm EST

WALTHAM Mass. and CRESTWOOD, Ky., Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., (Nasdaq:APLS) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutic compounds to treat disease through the inhibition of the complement system, announced that on August 6, 2019, the Company approved the grant of an equity award to a new employee with a grant date of November 1, 2019 as an equity inducement award outside of the Company's 2017 Stock Incentive Plan and material to the employee's acceptance of employment with the Company. The equity award was approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The employee received an option to purchase 24,600 shares of Apellis common stock. The option has an exercise price of $30.50 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Apellis common stock on November 1, 2019, the grant date of the option. One-fourth of the shares underlying the employee option will vest on the one year anniversary of the employee's date of employment and thereafter 1/48th of the shares underlying the employee option will vest monthly, such that the shares underlying the option granted to the employee will be fully vested on the fourth anniversary of the employee's date of hire, subject to the employee's continued employment with Apellis on such vesting dates.

About Apellis
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutic compounds for the treatment of a broad range of life-threatening or debilitating autoimmune diseases based upon complement immunotherapy through the inhibition of the complement system at the level of C3. Apellis is the first company to advance chronic therapy with a C3 inhibitor into clinical trials. For additional information about Apellis and APL-2, please visit http://www.apellis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the implications of preliminary clinical data. The words 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'continue,' 'could,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'plan,' 'potential,' 'predict,' 'project,' 'should,' 'target,' 'will,' 'would' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: whether the Company's clinical trials will be fully enrolled and completed when anticipated; whether preliminary or interim results from a clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of the trial; whether results obtained in preclinical studies and clinical trials will be indicative of results that will be generated in future clinical trials; whether APL-2 will successfully advance through the clinical trial process on a timely basis, or at all; whether the results of such clinical trials will warrant regulatory submissions and whether APL-2 will receive approval from the FDA or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies for GA, PNH, CAD or any other indication; whether, if Apellis' products receive approval, they will be successfully distributed and marketed; and other factors discussed in the 'Risk Factors' section of Apellis' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 5, 2019 and the risks described in other filings that Apellis may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Apellis specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact:
Sam Martin / Maghan Meyers
Argot Partners
sam@argotpartners.com / maghan@argotpartners.com212.600.1902

Media Contact:Tracy Vineis
tracy.vineis@apellis.com
617.420.4839

Source: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Disclaimer

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 23:04:02 UTC
