APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(APLS)
Apellis Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Goldman Sachs 41st Annual Global Healthcare Conference

06/04/2020 | 07:01am EDT

WALTHAM, Mass., June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS), a global biopharmaceutical company pioneering targeted C3 therapies, today announced that the company will present at the Goldman Sachs 41st Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 1:20 p.m. ET. The conference will be held in a virtual meeting format.

Cedric Francois, M.D., Ph.D., co-founder and chief executive officer of Apellis, will participate in a fireside chat. The event will be available live via webcast from the “Events and Presentations” page of the “Investors and Media” section of the company’s website at https://investors.apellis.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Apellis
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that is committed to leveraging courageous science, creativity, and compassion to deliver life-changing therapies. By pioneering targeted C3 therapies, we aim to develop best-in-class and first-in-class therapies for a broad range of debilitating diseases that are driven by uncontrolled or excessive activation of the complement cascade, including those within hematology, ophthalmology, and nephrology.

Investor Contact:
Sam Martin / Maghan Meyers
Argot Partners
sam@argotpartners.commaghan@argotpartners.com
212.600.1902

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
