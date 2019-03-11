Apellis Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise by Underwriters of Option to Purchase Additional Shares

WALTHAM Mass. and CRESTWOOD, Ky., March 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals , Inc. (Nasdaq:APLS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutic compounds to treat disease through the inhibition of the complement system, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 6,900,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $17.00 per share, which includes 900,000 shares issued upon the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares in the offering were sold by Apellis. The gross proceeds from the offering were $117.3 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and expenses payable by Apellis.



Citigroup, J.P. Morgan and Cowen acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. acted as lead manager for the offering.

The shares were offered by Apellis pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on December 28, 2018 and amended on February 26, 2019. This offering was made only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. A final prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the SEC and may be obtained for free by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may also be obtained by contacting: Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-800-831-9146; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: (866) 803-9204; or Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: (631) 274-2806.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Apellis

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutic compounds for the treatment of a broad range of life-threatening or debilitating autoimmune diseases based upon complement immunotherapy through the inhibition of the complement system at the level of C3. Apellis is the first company to advance chronic therapy with a C3 inhibitor into clinical trials.

