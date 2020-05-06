Aperam : 05/06/2020 - Roadshow Presentation - First quarter 2020 results 0 05/06/2020 | 01:24am EDT Send by mail :

Q1 2020 results 6 May 2020 The sustainable top yielding company in Euro Materials 1 Disclaimer Forward-Looking Statements This document may contain forward-looking information and statements about Aperam and its subsidiaries. These statements include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "target" or similar expressions. Although Aperam's management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors and holders of Aperam's securities are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Aperam, in particular, the length and severity of the recent COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, including its impacts in the sector, macroeconomic conditions and in Aperam's principal local markets, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified in Aperam's filings with the Luxembourg Stock Market Authority for the Financial Markets (Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier). Aperam undertakes no obligation to publicly update its forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. 2 Content 1. Q1 2020 highlights page 4 2. Financial results page 11 3. Value Strategy page 16 4. ESG page 25 5. Business Overview page 37 • Group Segments & corporate structure page 38 • Stainless & Electrical Steel Europe page 44 • Stainless & Electrical Steel South America page 48 • Services & Solution page 54 • Alloys & Specialties page 57 • Appendix page 61 Musée des Confluences in Lyon, France. Architect: Coop Himmelb(l)au © Sergio Pirrone. Stainles steel used: Aperam 316L/1.4404 with Uginox Met 3

Adj EBITDA decreases qoq due to neg inventory valuation and COVID related production disruptions

Stable EPS qoq due to a EUR26m deferred tax asset impairment in Q4

Strong operating cash flow with 90% EBITDA cash conversion despite seasonal working capital build

Q1 CAPEX in line with the guidance. Genk project is on track

Very strong balance sheet with 0.3x NFD/EBITDA despite slight increase in net financial debt

Comfortable liquidity position ~EUR600m (~50% cash / 50% RCF) Reliable strong cash generator in the sector with a strong balance sheet *before dividend and share buyback 6 **divestment of Gerdau stake in Q4-19 Aperam is a resilient company Our solid balance sheet forms the basis for weathering the pandemic Convincing financial scorecard Solid balance sheet with 0.3x NFD/EBITDA

No earnings related covenants in any financing arrangement

First major debt redemption in 2023 only

Liquidity on hand ~EUR600m end of Q1

Progressive dividend policy was confirmed by the AGM

Share buyback postponed by 6 months Aperam was FCF positive in every year since 2008 500 10% 9% 8% 12% 400 6% 6% 6% 5% 300 4% 281 71 200 EURm 85 241 260 211 100 163 190 106 30 108 0 58 -100 -200 -300 -400 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 2018 Capex ∆ WC FCF FCF yield Balance sheet has been cleaned up 2.1 10.9 2.6 1,018 984 799 2.4 3.7 501 442 290 679 619 48 75 108 2.3 1.1 0.6 0.3 -0.1 0.1 0.2 0.3 147 -63 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 20 Q1 Net debt (m€) Net debt / LTM EBITDA High liquidity on hand and favorable debt maturity profile 700 600 500No credit arrangement contains 400any earnings related covenant 300 200 100 0 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 EIB loan Leasing & other Schuldschein Com. Paper & other Cash & equiv. RCF 7 Environment & markets Market share of imports has contracted but remains elevated. Inventory and price premium versus Asia are both in normal range Market share of imports drops to 24.6% - stable CR, clearly lower HR 450,000 40% 350,000 20% tonnes 250,000 0% 150,000 50,000 -20% -50,000 16-Q3 17-Q1 17-Q3 18-Q1 18-Q3 19-Q1 19-Q3 20-Q1 -40% 16-Q1 Indonesia All other YoY % Market share % Nickel spike has completely reversed and stainless price followed 3,500 17,000 3,000 12,000 2,500 7,000 2,000 Jan14 Jul14 Jan15 Jul15 Jan16 Jul16 Jan17 Jul17 Jan18 Jul18 Jan19 Jul19 Jan20 Nickel LME (USD/t) CR 304 Europe (USD/t, RHS) Inventory in (t) is seasonally normal and Stainless price premium vs Asia is in the normal range inventory days have normalized 90,000 90 85,000 85 80 80,000 75 75,000 70 70,000 65 60 65,000 55 60,000 50 16 Q1 16 Q2 16 Q3 16 Q4 17 Q1 17 Q2 17 Q3 17 Q4 18 Q1 18 Q2 18 Q3 18 Q4 19 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 20 Q1 German distributors inventory (t) Days 800 600 400 200 0 Jan14 Jul14 Jan15 Jul15 Jan16 Jul16 Jan17 Jul17 Jan18 Jul18 Jan19 Jul19 Jan20 CR304 Europe vs Asia (USD/t) Source: Bloomberg, Metal Bulletin, Edelstahlhandelsvereinigung, Eurofer 8 *Countries with a SS Hot Rolled quota: China, S. Korea, Taiwan, USA Countries with a SS CR quota: S. Korea, Taiwan, India, USA, Turkey, Malaysia, Vietnam all other countries if not exempt fall under the residual quota Outlook & COVID response Quick & decisive action has been taken Operational & financial measures Health & safety measure in all plants to keep our employees safe

Capacity is aligned with demand. All production plants are operating without bottlenecks

Raw material supply is fully secured

Maximum of costs are being variablized (temp. unemployment in all plants & headquarter / termination of temp. contracts). Fixed cost reduction in line with volume development

All non-essential & discretionary expenses have been frozen

non-essential & discretionary expenses have been frozen Capex has been frozen. New 2020 guidance ~EUR100m (was EUR110-120m) of which half is for Genk and the Leadership Journey Q2 2020 outlook Q2 2020 shipments are expected to further contract by up to 25% qoq. Order book is holding up well considering the environment.

Adj EBITDA is expected to decrease and to include again a negative inventory valuation effect

Net financial debt is expected to increase slightly despite positive free cash flow Aperam is prepared to withstand a worse than GFC scenario 9 Corporate Access Post Q1 2020 schedule • 12. May Investor calls France Oddo • 12. May 2020 Global Metals, Mining and Steel conf. Bank of America • 13. May 2020 Global Metals, Mining and Steel conf. Bank of America • 14. May Investor calls France Oddo • 15. May Investor calls UK & Ireland JP Morgan • 18. May Investor calls Germany, Switzerland & Italy Exane • 19. May Investor calls Benelux & Spain Degroof Petercam • 28. May SG Nice conference Societe Generale We are looking forward to keep up the dialogue with you 10 Financial Results Middle East Training Center, Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport, Lebanon - Khatib & Alami Executed using grade316L with Uginox Méca 8ND fini 11 Financial results Q1 2020: Negative inventory valuation and COVID costs conceal a good start to the year Stainless & Electrical Steel Services & Solutions Alloys & Specialties 177 124 109 adj EBITDA* (EURm) 71 adj EBITDA/t 52 53 (€) Q1 19 Q4 19 Q1 2020 Shipments increased seasonally qoq from a low base despite of soft demand and destocking in Europe & Brazil

QoQ: Europe adj EBITDA reflects higher volumes and a margin expansion that overcompensated by inventory valuation losses and COVID costs. Brazil declined seasonally

YoY: comparable adj EBITDA as a price/ cost expansion compensated for COVID costs and lower volumes 75 48 28 adj EBITDA* (EURm) 16 adj EBITDA/t 9 (€) 4 Q1 19 Q4 19 Q1 2020 Shipments increased seasonally qoq and full quotas turned distributors towards domestically produced material

QoQ higher adj EBITDA qoq reflects increasing volumes that more than compensated for a neg valuation effect and COVID costs

YoY: lower adj EBITDA due to lower volumes and COVID related costs 1,489 1,237 989 adj EBITDA* (EURm) 12 14 adj EBITDA/t (€) 9 Q1 19 Q4 19 Q1 2020 Shipments remained stable qoq

QoQ & YoY: lower adj EBITDA was driven by significant COVID related costs and negative inventory valuation effects Adj. EBITDA of 160 EUR/t in Q1 2020 flat yoy due to COVID-19 related costs * Difference with total Aperam's quarterly adj EBITDA due to Others & Eliminations line 12 Financial results Q1 2020: Volumes rebound seasonally but price pressure remained high and COVID shutdown added costs Shipments rebound seasonally and benefitted Q1 adj. EBITDA reflects negative inventory valuation 517 from quota restrictions 508501 480 467465 438 418 402 and COVID-19 related costs 12.3% 11.6% 150 11.0% 141 123 8.7% 8.5% 8.0% 8.1% 6.9% 95 6.7% 90 81 85 79 70 Q1 18 Q2 18 Q3 18 Q4 18 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Shipments (thousand metric tonnes) Q1 18 Q2 18 Q3 18 Q4 18 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Adj. EBITDA (m€) Adj. EBITDA as % of Sales Q1 2020 underlying profitability improved qoq 13 Financial results Q1 2020: Upstream reflects COVID related plant shutdown costs and neg valuation. S&S benefits from higher volumes One-off items hide a good start to the year EPS: taxes balanced lower EBITDA adj. EBITDA (EURm) 0.99 0.94 0.99 0.87 0.69 71 0.47 53 85 80 72 0.36 0.36 0.30 57 49 25 37 29 29 9 14 9 4 Q1 18 Q2 18 Q3 18 Q4 18 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Q4 19 Q1 2020 Q4 19 Q1 2020 Q4 19 Q1 2020 S&E S&S A&S Net result (m€) EPS (€) Pricing remained below the historic seasonal average *Q4 2018: Financial results includes a EUR18m gain related to the convertible bond due to the expiry of put option by bondholders *Q1 2019: Financial results includes a EUR11m charge related to the convertible bond due to accelerated amortization of the premium (reversal of the Q4-18 gain)14 *Q4 2019: Income tax expense contains a EUR26m impairment of the deferred tax asset Financial results Q1 2020: Solid cash generation with 90% cash conversion. Seasonally higher working capital in line with higher volumes Solid FCF despite volume driven working capital build EURm 200 140 100 72 62 35 45 0 15 24 18 -100 -4 -200 18 Q1 18 Q2 18 Q3 18 Q4 19 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 20 Q1 Change in working capital Capex Free Cash Flow Minor net debt increase due to increase in working capital and dividend payment Aperam's dividend rests on a solid balance sheet and a structurally high FCF generation * Includes interest, taxes and other items 15 Value Strategy Adobe stock 16 Investment case & value strategy Guiding principle: Being a sustainable safe and profitable company Aperam foundation Lowest cost footprint Industry leading in Europe cash flow & & sole producer financial discipline in S. America Strong balance sheet & highest dividend Self help strategy yield (Leadership Journey©) Solid cash generation with strong shareholders' return. New projects and Leadership Journey© will further improve Aperam's profitability 17 Investment case & value strategy Financial policy: Strong balance sheet, investment in long term growth & sustainability and solid cash returns to shareholders Financial Policy 2020 Company Sustainability, Upgrade and Transformation Value accretive growth & M&A min IRR 15% ~EUR50m maintenance ~EUR15m Leadership Journey© ~EUR35m capex in Genk new CRM & APL Sequence Dividend Dividend of EUR 1.75 =ෝ EUR140m base dividend, anticipated to progressively increase over time* Maintain a strong balance sheet consistent with Investment Grade ratios Target NFD/EBITDA ratio of <1x (through the cycle) Utilize remaining excess cash in most optimal way  Share buyback up to EUR100m / 3.8m shares Well positioned for value accretive opportunities while maintaining a solid financial policy with attractive cash payout to shareholders *Base dividend review in the (unlikely) event that NFD/EBITDA exceeds 1x. 18 Investment case & value strategy Leadership Journey© Self help has turned Aperam into a resilient, profitable and cash generative company Phase 1 (USD350m): Phase 2 (USD225m): Phase 3 (EUR200m): 2011-13 Restructuring 2014-17 Asset upgrade 2018-20 Transformation Realized cost savings Number of production lines Headcount 700 EURm 600 500 400 300 200 100 0 -26% 2011 2019 Base price Adj EBITDA EURm -32% 368340 -9% 2011 2019 Free cash flow EURm 165% 281 106 2014 2019 2014 2019 2014 2019 Source: CRU (base price), Aperam accounting data 19 Investment case & value strategy Track record: Aperam a solid performer even in challenging times Solid operating performance despite market headwind Transformation yields a positive net income even in a recessionary market environment 11.8% 12.7% 2.47 4.00 3.39 10.6% 10.8% 1.99 1.82 0.91 8.9% 567 8.0% 320 5.7% 504 286 455 -1.08 -0.96 193 451 155 148 4.1% 368 71 340 -86 -74 168 220 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Adj. EBITDA (m€) adj. EBITDA margin Net result (m€) EPS (€) A strong balance sheet is corporate policy 26% 23% 20% 14% 6% 2% 3% 619 -2% 501 442 290 147 -63 48 75 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Net debt (m€) Gearing (%) 2019 volumes reflect soft real demand in both EU and Brazil and trade war induced imports 1,683 1,728 1,813 1,886 1,917 1,936 1,972 1,786 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Aperam shipments (kt) 20 Investment case & value strategy Resilience: Strong balance sheet, high liquidity and low maintenance capex A strong balance sheet forms a solid base Low maintenance capex + solid investment in a volatile industry* in growth improvement 3.7 200 2.3 175 1.1 150 47 84 0.6 125 61 0.3 619 0.1 0.2 100 44 34 501 -0.1 442 75 ~50 117 290 108 48 75 50 75 84 90 147 -63 25 ~50 0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020e Net debt (m€) Net debt / LTM EBITDA Replacement capex (EURm) Growth / Improvement Balanced maturity profile & ample liquidity Flexible mix and broad range of financing instruments2 Com. Paper & 700 other 600 500 No credit arrangement contains Leasing & 400 Schuldschein other any earnings related covenant 300 200 100 0 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 EIB loan Leasing & other Schuldschein EIB loan Com. Paper & other Cash & equiv. RCF *Aperam intends to maintain a strong balance sheet that is consistent with investment grade ratios 2Financing documentation is in line with investment grade standards and contains no pledges of assets or earnings covenants 21 Investment case & value strategy Shareholder focus: We care about investors and can support it due to a high & stable FCF Solid cash generation through the cycle High profitability Low cash taxes* Low cash interest 126% 85% 112% 69% 78% 67% 59% 45% 354 377 374 400 295 212 152 184 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Cash-flow from operations (m€) Cash flow conversion Solid average 8% free cash flow yield* 500 10% 9% 8% 12% 400 6% 6% 6% 5% 300 281 200 EURm 85 241 260 211 100 58 106 108 0 -100 -200 -300 -400 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Capex ∆ WC FCF FCF yield Best in class cash distribution to shareholders (EURm) 70 93 100 90 87 106 130 142 140 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020e Dividends Share buy backs *at year end 2019 the recognized deferred tax asset on tax losses amounted to EUR144m and the unrecognized deferred tax asset amounted to EUR438m 22 Investment case & value strategy Portfolio improvement: Top line strategy Constant innovation to shift portfolio into attractive growth / margin segments Growth New products in sales 130 125 120 Niches 2015=100 115 Margin management / 110 demand driven 105 Index 100 95 New Asian 90 competition 85 Margin 80 2015 2016 2017 2018 Guiding principle: strengthen product & service differentiation Increase competitiveness against other materials by improving existing solutions

Innovate and apply existing solutions to new target markets

Develop innovative new products

Optimize product & customer mix

Redefine distribution channels Aperam product areas (size indicates volumes) 23 Investment case & value strategy ESG excellence: Take a look at Aperam from an ESG perspective Our mission is to produce reliable, 100% recyclable, green stainless steel Products Non toxic, long lifespan and 100% indefinitely recyclable without loss of quality Climate change We have the lowest CO2 footprint in the stainless industry globally Environment We are recycling champion and 33% of our energy intake is renewable Process We have ambitious ESG targets and a convincing track record Social We value our diverse workforce, invest in training & 86% rate us a good employer Governance The majority of our board is independent Compliance We have a robust compliance framework and a zero tolerance policy Please find our complete ESG presentation & report at: www.aperam.com/sustainability 24 ESG Silène luminaris sive Muflier de Borges, Miguel Chevalier Fondation Clément, Le François, Martinique - France Fabrication : Serrurerie La Parette, Roquefort-la Bédoule Aperam stainless steel used : Aperam 316 Hot Rolled Aperam produces the greenest stainless steel globally 25 ESG summary ESG is core at Aperam and starts at the top Governance & Stakeholders Our high ethical standards are reflected in our robust corporate governance and structured compliance program with a zero tolerance policy for non compliant behavior

are reflected in our robust corporate governance and structured compliance program with a zero tolerance policy for non compliant behavior our Board of directors is composed of a majority of independent directors

is composed of a majority of independent directors Board Committees are independent members only

We aim to be a partner of choice for our customers and suppliers

for our customers and suppliers Our Corporate Responsibility is reflected by local programs and stakeholder engagement We take E, S and G seriously Social Our people are colleagues with whom we share values and a common future

Their safety is our non-negotiable priority Their motivation and creativity is our greatest asset Their development is a key to our success.

We actively promote diversity

We believe in a positive dialogue and have collective labour agreements in place throughout Aperam Environment As an energy-intensive company, we consider environmental consciousness as a necessary prerequisite to our sustainable profitability

energy-intensive company, we consider environmental consciousness as a necessary prerequisite to our sustainable profitability Recycle: Our products are infinitely recyclable and our main input in Europe is recycled scrap

We have an industry leading CO 2 footprint with the greenest" stainless steel globally due to our FSC-certified forest in Brazil

footprint with the greenest" stainless steel globally due to our FSC-certified forest in Brazil We have clear targets in place to improve our environmental performance and are a member of Responsible Steel ® 26 ESG summary Our products are environmentally friendly Our mission is to produce reliable, 100% recyclable, green stainless steel Our stainless & alloy products are 100% recyclable - without any loss of quality

Our products have a very long useful life - they support and enable a sustainable global development

Our products are non toxic in production and usage

We are the only stainless steel mill using 100% charcoal instead of coal based coke in our BFs

Our European production is predominantly based on scrap recycling: >80% of raw material

Our product is 'Green Steel' because it is produced from a clean and renewable energy source

By doing so, we maintain a relationship of respect with the surrounding environment Recycling Mechanical Resistance Corrosion Cleanability Aesthetics properties to fire resistance Steel is an alloy of iron and carbon. Stainless steel additionally contains at least 10.5% chromium. Stainless steels' corrosion resistance and mechanical properties can be further enhanced by adding other elements, (eg nickel, molybdenum, titanium, niobium, manganese, etc) and through mechanical & thermal treatment 27 ESG summary Aperam produces sustainably and responsibly Our mission is to produce reliable, 100% recyclable, green stainless steel Renewable energy Recycling In our BioEnergia unit, based in Brazil, we produce charcoal from our FSC-certifiedsustainably cultivated eucalyptus forests in Minas Gerais Charcoal is used in our steel-making process as a natural and renewable substitute for fossil fuels (coke). We managed to eradicate entirely the use of coal based coke in our blast furnaces which gives us a sector leading CO2 footprint In Europe, our main input is recycled scrap (>80%). We truly believe in and work to promote the circular economy We are true promoters of the circular economy, with a 100%-owned Recyco unit dedicated to the recycling of melting shop dust and sludges in Europe Best practice forest management, recognized by the Forest Stewardship Council's (FSC®) certification, which standards and principles conciliate ecological protection (flora and fauna, but also water reserves) with social benefits and economic feasibility. Our forests are made of selected cloned saplings which are considered among the best on the market 28 and they are separated by firewalls and strips of natural vegetation to take into account both fire-prevention, biodiversity preservation and local development (beekeeping). ESG summary Aperam supports the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals We take broad responsibility: our Products and Environmental and Social action Health & Safety is Aperam's primary concern and the priority in all our proceedings More than 30% of Aperam's energy comes from renewables as biomass (charcoal) and, via pilot projects, wind and solar Aperam is a recycling champion: We use the maximum amount of recycled material (not only scrap) in our production and also take good care to leverage wastes and byproducts in line with our zero-waste target Gender balance is ranked highly on our priority list as from 2017 and has received a special commitment from management, who decided to set up specific objectives for creating more gender balance in our workforce Research & Development and innovation are top priorities for Aperam. We also help our customers adapt their own processes (welding, stamping, etc.) to make the most of their tools Our BioEnergia cultivated forest produces charcoal which prevents use of met coal & coke and acts as a FSC certified carbon sink. Our plants are constantly reducing their energy consumption and participate in our climate action plan In our forestry, located on hydric-stressed areas like our other plants, lowering water consumption and improving the quality of discharge are key elements of our environmental strategy Aperam is committed to a sustainable cohabitation with our neighboring communities, allowing host cities to thrive and addressing inhabitants' legitimate requests Ethics are a key component to Aperam's values. We comply with all applicable regulations, interact transparently with authorities and support the fight against corruption, money laundering and anti-competitive practices - among others Environment Social Governance 29 ESG summary Social: Our people are our asset Criteria 2020 Target Lost-time injury <1 frequency rate Employee satisfaction1 N/A Diversity Increase Training hours/FTE Increase Absenteeism 2.0 Aperam 2019 statusSteel industry 2017* 1.7 ! 2.93 86%  78% Women 12% of staff 20% of exempts 35.5 3.1 Safety always comes first at Aperam. We rely on our people to transform our company from a traditional industry into a connected, agile and innovative organization * Heavy manufacturing, Worldsteel 1 For the seventh consecutive year, Aperam S America was selected as one of the best companies to work for by Guia Você S/A, in 30 recognition of our work on employee health and wellbeing ESG summary Environment: A best in class footprint² CriteriaTarget 2030Aperam 2019 statusSteel industry 2017 Energy intensity* 12.1 GJ/t -5% vs 2015 13.3 GJ/t +4% ! CO2 intensity** 0.45 t/t -15% vs 2015 0.48 t/t -11% 0.95 t/t² Water consumption 5.9 m3 /t -40% vs 2015 11.8 m3 /t +16% ! Dust intensity 70 g/t -70% vs 2015 84 g/t -65% Zero Waste target >97% reused / recycled 94.3% +0.8pp  Lower production volumes hurt some KPI's in 2019 We aim to exceed environmental legislation and are committed to continuous improvement *amounts to -11% on electricity & natural gas **Scope 1+2. An internal CO2 price of €30/t is applied to all investments. We review and adjust this if necessary to maintain the incentive for CO2 savings ²per ton of slab 31 ESG summary Environment: Aperam has a convincing environmental track record and clear improvement targets. Low volumes impacted 2019 CO2 emissions (t/t crude steel)* 0.78 0.70 0.72 0.61 0.58 0.50 0.48 0.54 0.49 0.49 0.48 0.48 0.45 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2030 Energy consumption (GJ/t crude steel) 14.7 14.0 13.8 14.0 13.6 13.6 13.0 12.8 13.3 12.8 12.4 12.5 12.1 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2030 Dust emissions (g/t crude steel) Water intake (m3/t) 211 213 240 242 11.5 10.7 10.2 10.1 10.1 9.9 11.8 153 5.9 89 84 70 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2030 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2030 target Actual *scope 1 & 2 32 ESG Aperam's CO2 footprint: Aperam has a industry leading CO2 footprint and produces the greenest stainless steel globally CO2 t 47.0 Europe /t* Aperam has a convincing track record and clear improvement targets set for 2030 Raw materials Electricity EU Taxonomy** Threshold 0.352 t/t EU ETS (= scope 1) Stainless scrap APAM 0.28 t Co2 / t Ferronickel Consumables: Electricity Ferrochrome Graphide Electrode Nat. gas Electricity Electricity Other alloys Natural gas Nat. gas Electric Arc Molten Slab Slab Furnace Slab Hot HR Cold CR Annealing & Furnace metal Caster rolling band rolling band Pickling Brazil /t* CO2 t 40.0 Raw materials FSC certified Raw materials Iron ore SS scrap Consumables forest Limestone Ferronickel Graphite Electrode Wood Ferrochrome Electricity Other alloys Charcoal Charcoal Blast Electric Arc burning Furnace Furnace Co2 neutral ironPig Molten metal Nat. gas Electricity Electricity Nat. gas Electricity Stainless Raw materials Metallurgy metal Caster rolling band rolling band & Pickling Other alloys Ferronickel Ferrochrome Second Molten Slab Slab Furnace Slab Hot HR Cold CR Annealing Electrical Raw materials Silicon Second Molten Slab Slab Furnace Slab Hot HR Cold CR Decarb. Metallurgy metal Caster rolling band rolling band Annealing Nat. gas Electricity High temp. Annealing Scope 1 Scope 2 Scope 3 Product Process / Scope 1 - All Direct Emissions from the activities of an organisation or under their control. Scope 2 - Indirect Emissions from electricity purchased and used by the organisation. Scope 3 - All Other Indirect Emissions from activities of the organisation, occurring from sources that they do not own or control*per tonne of slab, scope 1 + 2 33 emissions emissions emissions equipment based on ISO14404 **EU Taxonomy* requires 0.352 t CO2/t scope 1+2 or 90% scrap ESG summary Environment: Bio Energia & recycling give Aperam a best in class climate change footprint Aperam energy mix 2019 2% 29%37% 1% 31% Aperam's has the smallest CO2 footprint in the industry* CO2 t/t scope 1+2 1.0 0.5 Aperam Stainless Industry CO2 t/t ** Factor 4x ~2 >8 Charcoal Natural Gas Coke Electricity Other EU industry NPI based producers Our sustainably cultivated forest in Brazil is a unique asset Source: Aperam estimates & calculation, ISSF data, CRU *Data is for austenitic HR steel, scope 1+2 **scope 1+ 2 + total raw material emissions and transport 34 ESG summary Governance: Our leadership team Key facts & compensation A diverse & experienced team Entrusted with day-to-day management of the Company

day-to-day management of the Company Appointed by the Board of Directors

Experience and industry know how

Average age: 49 / 6 Nationalities

CEO: responsible for Aperam's sustainability performance and compliance

CTO, is also Head of Health, Safety & Environment

Compensation aligned with long term interest of the Company and its stakeholders

Multiplier for performance related bonus includes H&S factors (1 year plan) Long term incentive plans based on EPS and TSR evolution (3 year plan) vs relevant peers and index

* Aperam benefits from the experience and industry know-how of its Leadership Team *also responsible for environmental & industrial risk on a group wide basis 35 ESG summary Governance: Board of directors and shareholder structure Principles of our board Shareholder structure Responsible for strategic direction and oversight of the business, as well as for appointing senior management

Election subject to shareholder approval. Directors are elected for 3 year terms

Chairman: Mr. Lakshmi N. Mittal

7 members with a majority of independent directors (4 independent directors out of 7)

2 Board Committees composed of 100% of independent directors and reporting to the Board of Directors:

Audit and Risk Management Committee covering also ESG matters ; Chair: Ms. Bernadette Baudier Remuneration, Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee ; Chair: Mr. Alain Kinsch

8% 19% 7% 4% 5% 8% 6% 4% 39% N America France Benelux UK Other Europe Spain Mittal Family Treasury shares Not identified Diverse skills, backgrounds, knowledge, experience, geographic locations, nationalities and gender are reflected on our board and ensure effective governance Source: IPREO, Bloomberg May 2019 36 Business overview Musée des Confluences in Lyon, France. Architect: Coop Himmelb(l)au © Sergio Pirrone. Stainles steel used: Aperam 316L/1.4404 with Uginox Me 37 Group segments & corporate structure Business overview Group: Segments & corporate structure* Stainless & Electrical Steel 2.5mt production capacity 1.7mt of gross shipments 73% of group adj EBITDA One of the largest global producers of stainless steel** Europe: 2 Electric Arc Furnaces use scrap as major input material Stainless steel flat product output South America: 2 blast furnace use iron ore and charcoal produced from own forests 2 EAF use recycled scrap Stainless flat products & electrical steel Services & Solutions 706kt of gross shipments 13% of group adj EBITDA Aperam sells and distributes its products through the S&S segment, which provides value added and customized steel solutions through further processing to meet specific customer requirements. S&S core activities: direct sale of Aperam products to end users

of Aperam products to end users distribution of Aperam and third party material

of Aperam and third party material transformation services, according to specific customer requirements Alloys & Specialties 40 kt production capacity 36kt of gross shipments 14% of group adj EBITDA Fourth largest producer of nickel alloys globally Aperam specializes in nickel alloys and specific stainless steels Our products take the form of bars, semis, cold-rolled strips, wire and wire rods, and plates, and are offered in a wide range of grades High value items that are often sold on a kg basis Aperam covers the complete stainless value chain with industry leading assets in Europe and Brazil *gross shipments and adj EBITDA are before eliminations 39 ** By production capacity Business overview Group: Segments & corporate structure II Production assets in Europe and South America Châtelet, Belgium Genk, Belgium Location & facts Location & facts Melt shop Melt shop Hot rolling mill Cold-rolling mill Finishing Capacity Capacity Slabs 1,000 kt Slabs 1,000 kt HSM 2,800 kt 2 m wide capacity 316 and duplex grades Cold-rolling 700 kt Gueugnon, France Location & facts Cold-rollingmill Finishing Capacity Finished 400 kt Specialized in Bright Annealing (BA) products and stabilized ferritics. Isbergues, France Location & facts Cold-rollingmill Finishing Capacity Finished 350 kt LC2i: integrated line Timóteo, Brazil Imphy, France Location & facts Location & facts Melt shop Melt shop Cold-rolling mill Cold-rolling mill Finishing Finishing Capacity* Capacity Slabs 900kt EAF 60kt Stainless finished 1 VIM, 2 VAR, 350kt Rotary continuous Electrical CR: Caster for long Grain oriented 60kt products Non GO 170kt Wire hot rolling mill: SP Carbon 200kt 40kt *some lines are flexibly 6 Cold rolling mills used for different products 40 Business overview Group: Segments & corporate structure III Aperam's value chain Slabs Hot rolling Cold rolling / Finishing Isbergues Châtelet 0.35Mt 1.0Mt Châtelet Stainless Genk 2.8Mt 0.7Mt flat Genk 1.0Mt Gueugnon 0.4Mt Electrical Timoteo Timoteo 0.18Mt Electrical flat 0.9Mt 0.88Mt Stainless Stainless flat 0.35Mt Imphy Chatelet Ni alloys & Imphy 0.06Mt specialties Imphy Service Direct Sale Service Center Direct Sale Service Steel service Center centers Transformation Direct Sale Service Center Direct Sale Service Center customers End Stainless & Electrical Steel Europe Alloys & Specialties Stainless & Electrical Steel South America}Stainless & Electrical Steel Services & Solutions 41 Business overview Group: A balanced risk profile and customer structure Shipment split by segment 2019* Adj EBITDA contribution by segment 2019* 13% 29% S&E Europe S&E Europe 45% S&E S. America 14% 42% S&E S. America 1% A&S A&S S&S S&S 25% 31% Revenue by region 2019 Asia & Brazil 7% Africa US Europe Other Americas 66% Germany 27% Italy Americas France Other Europe Revenue by customer industry 2019 5% Building & Construction 12% 24% Catering & Appliances General Industry 16% Automotive 22% Energy & Chemicals 21% Transport * Calculated on segmental data before eliminations 42 Business overview Group: Self help has transformed the group. Higher cash generation and profitability even in adverse market conditions Adj EBITDA by segment (EURm) Shipment by segment (kt) 600 559 504 451 455 500 368 400 340 300 168 220 200 100 - 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 S&E A&S S&S Group Adj. EBITDA 1,886 1,917 1,936 1,972 1,813 1,786 1,683 1,728 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 S&E A&S S&S Group Net Shipments Adj EBITDA/t (EUR) 1,500 1,000 289 237 256 203 239 190 500 127 100 - 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 S&E A&S S&S Group Adj. EBITDA/t Adj EBITDA margin 11.8% 12.5% 10.6% 10.8% 8.9% 8.0% 5.7% 4.1% 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 S&E A&S S&S Group adj EBITDA margin 43 Stainless & Electrical Steel Europe Business overview S&E Steel Europe: Self-help measures yield a robust operational performance despite a price and volume squeeze Major adj EBITDA contributor 2019 Robust profitability capitalizing on restructuring 13% S&E Europe 14% 42% S&E S. America A&S S&S 31% 11.1% 12.8% 9.1% 8.8% 352 6.7% 6.0% 2.7% 258 260 0.5% 220 153 150 12 57 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Adj. EBITDA (m€) Adj. EBITDA margin (%) European shipments reflect import pressure, destocking and weak real demand European stainless steel demand came under cyclical pressure in 2019 6.0 4.0 Pre-crisis level (2007) 994 1,004 1,082 1,190 1,241 1,253 1,267 1,113 2.0 0.0 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 EU S&E Shipments (kt) 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Stainless European ap. consumption (mt - slab equivalent) 45 Business overview S&E Steel Europe: Leverage Aperam's unique position European stainless steel industrial footprint Aperam key competitive advantage Finishing line Steel making Sourcing Outokumpu • The only integrated upstream operations in the heart of Europe • Superior access to scrap supply • Best location to serve the biggest consumption areas of Europe Aperam AcerinoxTerni Logistics Production • Efficient logistics between sites results in industry leading working capital management • Full range of products with flexible capacity • Increase scrap recycling to minimize environmental impact • Aim to become cost leader in the key products Located in the heart of European scrap generation and stainless consumption 46 EU trade action update Further actions against unfair trade have been initiated in addition to the existing Safeguard NEW Safeguard Anti-dumping (AD) Countervailing duties (CVD) affected Countries Impact MeasureAim Maintain traditional trade flows

Volume focused

All countries globally (if not explicitly exempt)

Effective since February 2019 (Indonesia included from 1 Oct. 2019)

HR quota 354kt pa* CR quota 836kt pa*

Largest importers have a country quota. A residual quota for all others

25% duty for shipments > quota

HR imports: FY 2018: 470 kt FY 2019: 499 kt CR imports: FY 2018: 1,044 kt FY 2019: 931 kt Duty on imports that are priced below fair market value**

Price focused

Hot rolled: preliminary duties set against China, Indonesia, Taiwan

since 8 April 2020

Hot rolled duty on every tonne entering the European market • China: 14.5% - 18.9% Indonesia: 17.0%

Taiwan: 6.0% - 7.5%

LTM HR share of imports: China 59%, Indonesia 13%, Taiwan 8%

Q1 2020 HR imports from affected countries - 76% qoq Neutralize effect of subsidies that benefit certain imports

Price focused

Hot rolled: Case opened by EU commission in October 2019 against China, Indonesia

Decision expected by mid 2020 2

Hot rolled: duty to be determined according to unfair advantage granted

Registration of HR imports from China & Indonesia since 25 Jan

HR: impact to be determined

LTM HR share of imports: China 59%, Indonesia 16% Existing AD on cold rolled against China (25.3% duty) and Taiwan (6.8% duty) since 2015: China CR import share dropped from 32% in 2014 to negligible post AD was imposed We expect new measures against unfair trade to become effective during Q2 *Effective quota from 1 July 2019 to 30 June 2020. Quota relaxes by 3% on 1 July 2020 / annual for country quotas, quarterly for residual / SS Hot Rolled country quotas: 47 China, S. Korea, Taiwan, USA SS CR: country quotas S. Korea, Taiwan, India, USA, Turkey, Malaysia, Vietnam **could be difference between domestic market price and export price or cost based 2preliminary duties Stainless & Electrical Steel South America Business overview S&E Steel South America: A flexible, agile and highly profitable asset A significant adj EBITDA contributor 2019 despite Earnings reflect weak domestic economic environment demanding conditions 13% S&E Europe 14% 42% S&E S. America A&S S&S 31% 17% 19% 14% 17% 13% 176 13% 13% 167 162 8% 120 113 118 109 82 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Adj. EBITDA (m€) Adj. EBITDA margin (%) Stable shipments due to mix of domestic and exports Weak economic growth continues to weigh on stainless steel consumption in Brazil 617 649 654 652 656 638 656 610 0.5 0.4 0.4 0.3 0.3 0.2 Pre-crisis level (2014) 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Brazil A&S shipments (kt) 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Stainless BRA ap. consumption (mt - slab equivalent) 49 Business overview S&E Steel South America: Our Brazil asset is unique - the only stainless steel producer in South America Aperam South America footprint Caracas (Venezuela) Colombia Ecuador Peru Timoteo Sumaré Campinas Ribeirão Pires Caxias do Sul Montevideo (Uruguay) Buenos Aires (Argentina) Melt shop, Hot/Cold rolling Service Centers Tubes mills and Cutting centers Rep offices, sales agencies Upstream integration Cost competitive & environmentally friendly charcoal from own Bio Energia cultivated forests is used to heat the blast furnace Range of products A complete range of stainless steel Stainless Steel grades (austenitics, ferritics, duplex, martensitics) Grain oriented Grain oriented electric steel* for use eg in stationary machines eg electrical steel transformers Non grain Non-grain oriented electric steel** oriented for use in electric motors and electrical steel generators Special Alloyed, high, medium & other special carbon steel are completing carbon steel product portfolio The sole flat stainless steel producer in South America with a complete range of products, and a flexible production set-up *Grain oriented steel (GO & HGO) has the magnetic properties optimized in one direction during hot rolling. 50 **Non-grain oriented steel (NGO) has identical magnetic properties in all directions Business overview S&E Steel South America: Brazil can switch flexibly between products and markets to maximize profitability Key pillars Aperam's asset optimization in South America Portfolio management Domestic share gains Cost competitive A wide range of products and geographical sales enables further optimization of capacity utilization and product mix

Upgrade product portfolio: Develop new grades with higher value added (stainless substitution, HGO)

Preferred supplier plan with best in class deliveries

Performant logistics with integrated service centers

Support stainless steel usage in S. America

Sustain the cost benchmark in its main markets

Leadership Journey ® on-going to improve productivity

on-going to improve productivity Continuous improvement to at least compensate the inflation Flexible product mix Flexible regional mix Exports meltTimoteoshop capacity900kt •Stainless steel (incl S America) •Electrical steel • Non grain oriented Brazilian • Grain oriented • High grain oriented share gains •Special Carbon Running Brazilian asset at optimal utilization rate

rate On-going debottlenecking of the cold rolling operations

of the cold rolling operations Upgrade Grain Oriented products via the development of HGO

Grain Oriented products via the development of HGO Continuous margin optimization between product mix and deliveries in South America Sustained solid double digit adj EBITDA margin proves the flexibility & agility of our operations in Brazil 51 Business overview S&E Steel South America: Brazil offers ample opportunity for both cyclical and structural growth Brazil consumes substantially below the global trend line 10 China (kg) per capita 8 Poland consumption 6 EU Vi etnam Asia Thailand World 4 Turkey N America CR Malaysia Stainless 2 S. Africa India S.E Asia Mexico S. Asia Indonesia Brazil Russia Egypt L America Romania UkraineIran Middle East 0 Africa Argentina 1,000 6,000 11,000 16,000 GDP per capita (USD) Brazil opportunities Short term : reviving the normal investment cycle in the economy. Large scale infrastructure & energy projects have been missing

reviving the normal investment cycle in the economy. Large scale infrastructure & energy projects have been missing Medium term : Tax reform, followed by a change of import duties Reforms that put our customers in a position to compete on a global level will drive volume and yield a positive mix effect

Tax reform, followed by a change of import duties Reforms that put our customers in a position to compete on a global level will drive volume and yield a positive mix effect Long term : Higher standard of living will drive stainless steel consumption. Currently Brazil at 1.4kg / capita vs China >9kg/capita and a GDP implied consumption of >3.5kg/capita Examples of stainless steel solutions in the Agrobusiness: Equipment for the Equipment for Slats of metallic transport and washing gases conveyor belt for sterilization of Palm from biomass the transport of fruits burning sugarcane Largest global producer of: Largest global exporter of: • Coffee Orange • Meat Poultry • Sugarcane and sugar • Sugar Ethanol Brazil has tremendous potential for volume & mix improvement Source: IMF, CRU, Aperam 52 Business overview S&E Steel South America: Brazilian protections against unfair market behaviour Type of products Import duties status Anti-dumping status Stainless Steel Flat  China, Taiwan  Normal import duties are 14%  AD duties starting October 4th, 2019 for 5 years Products  China USD175/t - USD629/t, Taiwan USD93/t - USD705/t  China and Taiwan: AD duties since July 29th, 2013 for 5 years and up Stainless Steel  Normal import duties are 14% to USD911/t. Renewal investigation launched on July 16th, 2018 Welded Tubes  Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam: AD duties starting June 13, 2018, for 5 years from USD367/t up to USD888/t  China, South Korea, Taiwan, Germany: AD duties from 15 July 2019 Electrical steel -  Normal import duties are 14% for 5 years from USD90/t - USD166.3/t Non Grain Oriented  Re-evaluation after 12 months Electrical steel -  Normal import duties are 14% Grain Oriented Tariff measures to support fair market environment in Brazil Sources: SBB/Platts, Steelfirst 53 Services & Solutions Business overview Services & Solutions: stronger partnership with customers enhances margins A significant adj EBITDA contributor 2019 despite trough A profitable Services & Solutions thanks to its focus on conditions service oriented customers 100 19,000 13% 80 17,000 83 15,000 S&E Europe 65 60 70 13,000 14% 42% S&E S. America 40 43 45 11,000 A&S 38 20 9,000 16 S&S 0 7 7,000 31% 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 EBITDA €m Nickel LME price (RHS) Increasing focus on downstream value added services and solutions A majority of "in house" exposure to end users to best serve their needs and provide best services & solutions 799 818 819 721 746 706 Aperam 679 Stainless Aperam 661 End- & Services & users Solutions Electrical 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Steel Independent S&S shipments (kt) distributors and other 55 Business overview Services & Solutions: Adding value downstream Services & Solutions value chain Input - - - - - - Service Centers - - - - - - Hot rolled coil / Cutting/ Polishing Packaging Cold rolled coil Slitting Brushing & Slit Slit / Machined Square deburred deburred - - - - - - - Tube making - - - - - - - Forming Expanding Hot rolled coil / Welding Cutting Packaging Cold rolled coil Pickling Bending Annealing Logistics Customer Round Logistics Customer 56 Alloys & Specialties Business overview Alloys & Specialties: attractive niche market with high margins Aperam's high value-added segment 2019 13% S&E Europe 14% 42% S&E S. America A&S S&S 31% High profitability due to end products & end user orientation 1,191 1,219 1,264 1,147 1,407 1,278 1,385 43 44 44 864 46 46 50 39 26 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Adj. EBITDA (m€) Adj. EBITDA/t Stable shipments but markedly improved mix 36 36 35 34 30 33 36 36 A&S shipments (kt) Nickel Alloys a growing and premium niche market 400 350 CAGR 2.7% pa 300 250 kt 200 150 100 50 0 1990 1992 1994 1996 1998 2000 2002 2004 2006 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 2018 Source: SMR, Aperam 58 Business overview Alloys & Specialties: attractive niche market with high margins Aperam is global top player in nickel alloys and strong in long products (kt) Aperam Alloys & Specialties geographical footprint Rescal Amilly Imhua Wire The magnetic parts company drawing n n n n n Imphy ICS (JV) Melt shop, wire rod mill, Diversification into cold rolling,bars, R&D industrial clads Alloys & Specialties sales by industry 2019 Marine 6% 18% Oil & Gas 16% Chemical industry / welding / environment Aerospace 6% 33% E&E 19% Automotive / Transportation Others Major products Downstream Upstream Source: SMR, Aperam 59 *PCC (Special Metals) NYK (Nippon Yakin Kogyo) Business overview Alloys & Specialties: Specialty alloys add stability and profitable growth element Innovation is key for premium …to cater for highly sophisticated …yielding growth opportunities and specialties… and evolving needs… margin stability R&D intensive industry High growth end market applications Less exposed to commodity cycles  Substantial market entry barriers  "Kilogram" market: unique products  Cost of raw materials passed through to  Benchmark customers in advanced designed to enable precision and high- customers industries require tailored, certified and tech solutions globally  Long-standing client relationships highly sophisticated solutions  Highly diversified end-markets  Good visibility on volumes with high proportion of recurring revenue Key R&D figures (based on 2019) Cooperation contracts 26 Total registered patents 341 Sales of new products 14% Key end-markets / application types Heating LNG tankers, resistance, special welding watches Gearbox, fasteners, Gas turbines, turbo heat chargers exchangers Smart Fasteners, phones, landing gears, LED TV, Electrical turbine seals safety, engines sensors EBITDA margins by Aperam division 14% 12% 10% 8% 6% 4% 2% 0% 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 S&S A&S S&E A very profitable, growing and stable niche market 60 Appendix Résidence Hôtelière du Rail, Montparnasse station, Paris - France - aasb_agence d'architecture suzelbrout - Executed using grade 304L, with Uginox Mat finish Appendix Key stainless product categories by alloy content Martensitic Ferritic (400 series) <0.1% <0.1% 17% 10.5- 30% <1.5% <4.5% Car exhausts, conveyor chains, cooking utensils, Cutlery, cutting tools, construction tools… boilers, electrical appliances, trim, dishware, heating, tanks, tubes… Austenitic (300 series) <0.1% 16-21% 6-26% <7% Boiler, aeronautics, electronic components, railway equipment, tubes, chemical tanks, food vats, marine applications, furnace, heating… Austenitic with Manganese (200 series) 4-16%<1% 15-19% 1-6% <2% Asphalt tankers, tubes, food containers, silos, conveyor chains, safety soles… Austeno-ferritics (Duplex) <1% 21-26% 1-7% <4% Oil & gas equipment, papermaking, pulp, desalination sector, chemical plants… By weight Iron Molybdenum, Al, Cu Nickel Chromium Manganese Carbon 62 Attachments Original document

