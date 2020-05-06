Aperam : 05/06/2020 - Roadshow Presentation - First quarter 2020 results

The sustainable top yielding company in Euro Materials
1
Disclaimer
Forward-Looking Statements
This document may contain forward-looking information and statements about Aperam and its subsidiaries. These statements include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "target" or similar expressions. Although Aperam's management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors and holders of Aperam's securities are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Aperam, in particular, the length and severity of the recent COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, including its impacts in the sector, macroeconomic conditions and in Aperam's principal local markets, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified in Aperam's filings with the Luxembourg Stock Market Authority for the Financial Markets (Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier). Aperam undertakes no obligation to publicly update its forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
Silène luminaris sive Muflier de Borges, Miguel Chevalier Fondation Clément, Le François, Martinique - France Fabrication : Serrurerie La Parette, Roquefort-la Bédoule
Aperam stainless steel used : Aperam 316 Hot Rolled
Aperam produces the greenest stainless steel globally
25
ESG summary
ESG is core at Aperam and starts at the top
Governance & Stakeholders
Ourhigh ethical standards are reflected in our robust corporate governance and structured compliance program with a zero tolerance policy for non compliant behavior
ourBoard of directors is composed of a majority of independent directors
Board Committees are independent members only
We aim to be apartner of choice for our customers and suppliers
OurCorporate Responsibility is reflected by local programs and stakeholder engagement
We take E, S and G seriously
Social
Our people are colleagues with whom we share values and a common future
Theirsafety is our non-negotiable priority
Theirmotivation and creativity is our greatest asset
Theirdevelopment is a key to our success.
We actively promotediversity
We believe in a positive dialogue and have collective labour agreements in place throughout Aperam
Environment
As an energy-intensive company, we consider environmental consciousness as a necessary prerequisite to our sustainable profitability
Recycle: Our products are infinitely recyclable and our main input in Europe is recycled scrap
We have an industry leading CO2 footprint with the greenest" stainless steel globally due to our FSC-certified forest in Brazil
We have clear targets in place to improve our environmental performance and are a member of Responsible Steel®
26
ESG summary
Our products are environmentally friendly
Our mission is to produce reliable, 100% recyclable, green stainless steel
Our stainless & alloy products are 100% recyclable - without any loss of quality
Our products have a very long useful life - they support and enable a sustainable global development
Our products are non toxic in production and usage
We are the only stainless steel mill using 100% charcoal instead of coal based coke in our BFs
Our European production is predominantly based on scrap recycling: >80% of raw material
Our product is 'Green Steel' because it is produced from a clean and renewable energy source
By doing so, we maintain a relationship of respect with the surrounding environment
Recycling
Mechanical
Resistance
Corrosion
Cleanability
Aesthetics
properties
to fire
resistance
Steel is an alloy of iron and carbon. Stainless steel additionally contains at least 10.5% chromium. Stainless steels' corrosion resistance and mechanical properties can be further enhanced by adding other elements, (eg nickel, molybdenum, titanium, niobium, manganese, etc) and through mechanical & thermal treatment
27
ESG summary
Aperam produces sustainably and responsibly
Our mission is to produce reliable, 100% recyclable, green stainless steel
Renewable energy
Recycling
In our BioEnergia unit, based in Brazil, we produce charcoal from our FSC-certifiedsustainably cultivated
eucalyptus forests in Minas Gerais
Charcoal is used in our steel-making process as a natural and renewable substitute for fossil fuels (coke). We managed to eradicate entirely the use of coal based coke in our blast furnaces which gives us a sector leading CO2 footprint
In Europe, our main input is recycled scrap (>80%). We truly believe in and work to promote the circular economy
We are true promoters of the circular economy, with a 100%-owned Recyco unit dedicated to the recycling of melting shop dust and sludges in Europe
Best practice forest management, recognized by the Forest Stewardship Council's (FSC®) certification, which standards and principles conciliate ecological protection (flora and fauna, but also water reserves) with social benefits and economic feasibility. Our forests are made of selected cloned saplings which are considered among the best on the market 28 and they are separated by firewalls and strips of natural vegetation to take into account both fire-prevention, biodiversity preservation and local development (beekeeping).
ESG summary
Aperam supports the United Nations' Sustainable
Development Goals
We take broad responsibility: our Products and Environmental and Social action
Health & Safety is Aperam's primary concern and the priority in all our proceedings
More than 30% of Aperam's energy comes from renewables as biomass
(charcoal) and, via pilot projects, wind and solar
Aperam is a recycling champion: We use the maximum amount of
recycled material (not only scrap) in our production and also take good care to leverage wastes and byproducts in line with our zero-waste target
Gender balance is ranked highly on our priority list as from 2017 and has received
a special commitment from management, who decided to set up specific objectives for creating more gender balance in our workforce
Research & Development and innovation are top priorities for Aperam. We
also help our customers adapt their own processes (welding, stamping, etc.) to make the most of their tools
Our BioEnergia cultivated forest produces charcoal which prevents use of met
coal & coke and acts as a FSC certified carbon sink. Our plants are constantly reducing their energy consumption and participate in our climate action plan
In our forestry, located on hydric-stressed areas like our other plants, lowering
water consumption and improving the quality of discharge are key elements of our environmental strategy
Aperam is committed to a sustainable cohabitation with our neighboring
communities, allowing host cities to
thrive and addressing inhabitants' legitimate requests
Ethics are a key component
to Aperam's values. We
comply with all applicable regulations, interact transparently with authorities and support the fight against corruption, money laundering and anti-competitive practices - among others
Environment
Social
Governance
29
ESG summary
Social: Our people are our asset
Criteria
2020 Target
Lost-time injury
<1
frequency rate
Employee satisfaction1
N/A
Diversity
Increase
Training hours/FTE
Increase
Absenteeism
2.0
Aperam 2019 statusSteel industry 2017*
1.7
!
2.93
86%
78%
Women 12% of staff 20% of exempts
35.5
3.1
Safety always comes first at Aperam. We rely on our people to transform our company from a
traditional industry into a connected, agile and innovative organization
* Heavy manufacturing, Worldsteel
1 For the seventh consecutive year, Aperam S America was selected as one of the best companies to work for by Guia Você S/A, in
30
recognition of our work on employee health and wellbeing
ESG summary
Environment: A best in class footprint²
CriteriaTarget 2030Aperam 2019 statusSteel industry 2017
Energy intensity*
12.1 GJ/t -5% vs 2015
13.3 GJ/t +4% !
CO2 intensity**
0.45 t/t
-15% vs 2015
0.48 t/t
-11%
0.95 t/t²
Water consumption
5.9 m3 /t -40% vs 2015
11.8 m3 /t +16% !
Dust intensity
70 g/t
-70% vs 2015
84 g/t
-65%
Zero Waste target
>97% reused / recycled
94.3%
+0.8pp
Lower production volumes hurt some KPI's in 2019
We aim to exceed environmental legislation and are committed to continuous improvement
*amounts to -11% on electricity & natural gas
**Scope 1+2. An internal CO2
price of €30/t is applied to all investments. We review and adjust this if necessary to maintain
the incentive for CO2 savings
²per ton of slab
31
ESG summary
Environment: Aperam has a convincing environmental track
record and clear improvement targets. Low volumes impacted 2019
CO2 emissions (t/t crude steel)*
0.78
0.70 0.72
0.61
0.58
0.50
0.48
0.54
0.49 0.490.48
0.48
0.45
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2030
Energy consumption (GJ/t crude steel)
14.7
14.0
13.8 14.013.6 13.6
13.0 12.8
13.3
12.8
12.4
12.5
12.1
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2030
Dust emissions (g/t crude steel)
Water intake (m3/t)
211
213
240
242
11.510.710.2 10.1 10.1
9.9
11.8
153
5.9
89
84
70
2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019
2030
2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019
2030
target
Actual
*scope 1 & 2
32
ESG
Aperam's CO2footprint: Aperam has a industry leading CO2 footprint and produces the greenest stainless steel globally
CO2 t 47.0
Europe
/t*
Aperam has a convincing track record and clear improvement targets set for 2030
Raw materials
Electricity
EU Taxonomy**
Threshold 0.352 t/t
EU ETS (= scope 1)
Stainless scrap
APAM 0.28 t Co2 / t
Ferronickel
Consumables:
Electricity
Ferrochrome
Graphide Electrode
Nat. gas
Electricity
Electricity
Other alloys
Natural gas
Nat. gas
Electric Arc
Molten
Slab
Slab
Furnace
Slab
Hot
HR
Cold
CR
Annealing &
Furnace
metal
Caster
rolling
band
rolling
band
Pickling
Brazil /t* CO2 t 40.0
Raw materials
FSC certified
Raw materials
Iron ore
SS scrap
Consumables
forest
Limestone
Ferronickel
Graphite Electrode
Wood
Ferrochrome
Electricity
Other alloys
Charcoal
Charcoal
Blast
Electric Arc
burning
Furnace
Furnace
Co2 neutral
ironPig
Molten metal
Nat. gas
Electricity
Electricity
Nat. gas
Electricity
Stainless
Raw materials
Metallurgy
metal
Caster
rolling
band
rolling
band
& Pickling
Other alloys
Ferronickel
Ferrochrome
Second
Molten
Slab
Slab
Furnace
Slab
Hot
HR
Cold
CR
Annealing
Electrical
Raw materials
Silicon
Second
Molten
Slab
Slab
Furnace
Slab
Hot
HR
Cold
CR
Decarb.
Metallurgy
metal
Caster
rolling
band
rolling
band
Annealing
Nat. gas
Electricity
High temp. Annealing
Scope 1
Scope 2
Scope 3
Product
Process /
Scope 1 - All Direct Emissions from the activities of an organisation or under their control. Scope 2 - Indirect Emissions from electricity purchased and used by the
organisation. Scope 3 - All Other Indirect Emissions from activities of the organisation, occurring from sources that they do not own or control*per tonne of slab, scope 1 + 2
33
emissions
emissions
emissions
equipment
based on ISO14404 **EU Taxonomy* requires 0.352 t CO2/t scope 1+2 or 90% scrap
ESG summary
Environment: Bio Energia & recycling give Aperam a best in class climate change footprint
Aperam energy mix 2019
2%
29%37%
1%
31%
Aperam's has the smallest CO2 footprint in the industry*
CO2 t/t scope 1+2
1.0
0.5
Aperam
Stainless Industry
CO2 t/t **
Factor
4x
~2
>8
Charcoal
Natural Gas
Coke
Electricity
Other
EU industry
NPI based producers
Our sustainably cultivated forest in Brazil is a unique asset
One of the largest global producers of stainless steel**
Europe:
2 Electric Arc Furnaces use scrap as major input material
Stainless steel flat product output South America:
2 blast furnace use iron ore and charcoal produced from own forests
2 EAF use recycled scrap
Stainless flat products & electrical steel
Services & Solutions
706kt of gross shipments
13% of group adj EBITDA
Aperam sells and distributes its products through the S&S segment, which provides value added and customized steel solutions through further processing to meet specific customer requirements. S&S core activities:
direct sale of Aperam products to end users
distribution of Aperam and third party material
transformation services, according to specific customer requirements
Alloys & Specialties
40 kt production capacity 36kt of gross shipments 14% of group adj EBITDA
Fourth largest producer of nickel alloys globally
Aperam specializes in nickel alloys and specific stainless steels
Our products take the form of bars, semis, cold-rolled strips, wire and wire rods, and plates, and are offered in a wide range of grades
High value items that are often sold on a kg basis
Aperam covers the complete stainless value chain with industry leading assets
in Europe and Brazil
*gross shipments and adj EBITDA are before eliminations
39
** By production capacity
Business overview
Group: Segments & corporate structure II
Production assets in Europe and South America
Châtelet, Belgium
Genk, Belgium
Location & facts
Location & facts
Melt shop
Melt shop
Hot rolling mill
Cold-rolling mill
Finishing
Capacity
Capacity
Slabs
1,000 kt Slabs
1,000 kt
HSM
2,800 kt
2 m wide capacity
316 and duplex
grades
Cold-rolling
700 kt
Gueugnon, France
Location & facts Cold-rollingmill Finishing
Capacity
Finished
400 kt
Specialized in Bright Annealing (BA) products and stabilized ferritics.
Isbergues, France
Location & facts Cold-rollingmill Finishing
Capacity
Finished
350 kt
LC2i: integrated line
Timóteo, Brazil
Imphy, France
Location & facts
Location & facts
Melt shop
Melt shop
Cold-rolling mill
Cold-rolling mill
Finishing
Finishing
Capacity*
Capacity
Slabs
900kt
EAF
60kt
Stainless finished
1 VIM, 2 VAR,
350kt
Rotary continuous
Electrical CR:
Caster for long
Grain oriented
60kt
products
Non GO
170kt
Wire hot rolling mill:
SP Carbon
200kt
40kt
*some
lines
are
flexibly
6 Cold rolling mills
used
for
different
products
40
Business overview
Group: Segments & corporate structure III
Aperam's value chain
Slabs
Hot rolling
Cold rolling / Finishing
Isbergues
Châtelet
0.35Mt
1.0Mt
Châtelet
Stainless
Genk
2.8Mt
0.7Mt
flat
Genk
1.0Mt
Gueugnon
0.4Mt
Electrical
Timoteo
Timoteo
0.18Mt
Electrical flat
0.9Mt
0.88Mt
Stainless
Stainless flat
0.35Mt
Imphy
Chatelet
Ni alloys &
Imphy
0.06Mt
specialties
Imphy
Service
Direct
Sale
Service
Center
Direct
Sale
Service
Steel service
Center
centers
Transformation
Direct
Sale
Service
Center
Direct
Sale
Service
Center
customers End
Stainless & Electrical Steel Europe
Alloys & Specialties
Stainless & Electrical Steel South America}Stainless & Electrical Steel
Services & Solutions
41
Business overview
Group: A balanced risk profile and customer structure
Shipment split by segment 2019*
Adj EBITDA contribution by segment 2019*
13%
29%
S&E Europe
S&E Europe
45%
S&E S. America
14%
42%
S&E S. America
1%
A&S
A&S
S&S
S&S
25%
31%
Revenue by region 2019
Asia &
Brazil
7%
Africa
US
Europe
Other Americas
66%
Germany
27%
Italy
Americas
France
Other Europe
Revenue by customer industry 2019
5%
Building & Construction
12%
24%
Catering & Appliances
General Industry
16%
Automotive
22%
Energy & Chemicals
21%
Transport
* Calculated on segmental data before eliminations
42
Business overview
Group: Self help has transformed the group. Higher cash generation and profitability even in adverse market conditions
Adj EBITDA by segment (EURm)
Shipment by segment (kt)
600
559
504
451
455
500
368
400
340
300
168
220
200
100
-
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
S&E
A&S
S&S
Group Adj. EBITDA
1,886
1,917
1,936
1,972
1,813
1,786
1,683
1,728
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
S&E
A&S
S&S
Group Net Shipments
Adj EBITDA/t (EUR)
1,500
1,000
289
237
256
203
239
190
500
127
100
-
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
S&E
A&S
S&S
Group Adj. EBITDA/t
Adj EBITDA margin
11.8%
12.5%
10.6%
10.8%
8.9%
8.0%
5.7%
4.1%
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
S&E
A&S
S&S
Group adj EBITDA margin
43
Stainless & Electrical Steel
Europe
Business overview
S&E Steel Europe: Self-help measures yield a robust operational performance despite a price and volume squeeze
Major adj EBITDA contributor 2019
Robust profitability capitalizing on restructuring
13%
S&E Europe
14%
42%
S&E S. America
A&S
S&S
31%
11.1%
12.8%
9.1%
8.8%
352
6.7%
6.0%
2.7%
258
260
0.5%
220
153
150
12 57
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Adj. EBITDA (m€)
Adj. EBITDA margin (%)
European shipments reflect import pressure, destocking
and weak real demand
European stainless steel demand came under cyclical pressure in 2019
6.0
4.0
Pre-crisis level (2007)
994 1,004 1,082
1,190 1,241 1,253 1,267 1,113
2.0
0.0
2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019
EU S&E Shipments (kt)
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Stainless European ap. consumption (mt - slab equivalent)
45
Business overview
S&E Steel Europe: Leverage Aperam's unique position
European stainless steel industrial footprint
Aperam key competitive advantage
Finishing line
Steel making
Sourcing
Outokumpu
• The only integrated upstream
operations in the heart of Europe
•
Superior access to scrap supply
•
Best location to serve the biggest
consumption areas of Europe
Aperam
AcerinoxTerni
Logistics
Production
• Efficient logistics between sites
results in industry leading working
capital management
• Full range of products with flexible
capacity
• Increase scrap recycling to minimize
environmental impact
• Aim to become cost leader in the key
products
Located in the heart of European scrap generation and stainless consumption
46
EU trade action update
Further actions against unfair trade have been initiated in
addition to the existing Safeguard
NEW
Safeguard
Anti-dumping (AD)
Countervailing duties (CVD)
affected
Countries Impact MeasureAim
Maintain traditional trade flows
Volume focused
All countries globally (if not explicitly exempt)
Effective since February 2019 (Indonesia included from 1 Oct. 2019)
HR quota 354kt pa* CR quota 836kt pa*
Largest importers have a country quota. A residual quota for all others
25% duty for shipments > quota
HR imports: FY 2018: 470 kt
FY 2019: 499 kt
CR imports: FY 2018: 1,044 kt FY 2019: 931 kt
Duty on imports that are priced below fair market value**
Price focused
Hot rolled: preliminary duties set against China, Indonesia, Taiwan
since 8 April 2020
Hot rolled duty on every tonne entering the European market
• China: 14.5% - 18.9%
Indonesia: 17.0%
Taiwan: 6.0% - 7.5%
LTM HR share of imports: China 59%, Indonesia 13%, Taiwan 8%
Q1 2020 HR imports from affected countries - 76% qoq
Neutralize effect of subsidies that benefit certain imports
Price focused
Hot rolled: Case opened by EU commission in October 2019 against China, Indonesia
Decision expected by mid 20202
Hot rolled: duty to be determined according to unfair advantage granted
Registration of HR imports from China & Indonesia since 25 Jan
HR: impact to be determined
LTM HR share of imports: China 59%, Indonesia 16%
Existing AD on cold rolled against China (25.3% duty) and Taiwan (6.8% duty) since 2015:
China CR import share dropped from 32% in 2014 to negligible post AD was imposed
We expect new measures against unfair trade to become effective during Q2
*Effective quota from 1 July 2019 to 30 June 2020. Quota relaxes by 3% on 1 July 2020 / annual for country quotas, quarterly for residual / SS Hot Rolled country quotas:
47
China, S. Korea, Taiwan, USA
SS CR: country quotas S. Korea, Taiwan, India, USA, Turkey, Malaysia, Vietnam **could be difference between domestic market price
and export price or cost based
2preliminary duties
Stainless & Electrical Steel
South America
Business overview
S&E Steel South America: A flexible, agile and highly profitable asset