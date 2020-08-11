Aperam : Shareholding notification with reference to Transparency Law

Log in
08/11/2020 | 06:05am EDT

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Shareholding notification with reference to Transparency Law

11-Aug-2020 / 12:00 CET/CEST

 

Luxembourg, 11 August 2020 (12:00 CET) - Aperam announces that a shareholding notification by M&G plc is available in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's electronic database OAM on www.bourse.lu and on the company's website under Investors, Corporate Governance, Shareholding structure. The notification is published in reference to the Luxembourg law and the Grand Ducal regulation of 11 January 2008, on transparency requirements for issuers of securities ("Transparency Law") in view of shareholding notifications crossing downwards the 5% voting rights threshold.

 

 

 

About Aperam

 

Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel, with customers in over 40 countries. The business is organised in three primary operating segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions and Alloys & Specialties.

 

Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce stainless and special steels from low cost biomass (charcoal made from its own FSC-certified forestry).

 

In 2019, Aperam had sales of EUR 4,240 million and steel shipments of 1.79 million tonnes with an average carbon footprint of 0.48 tons of CO2e[1]  per ton of slabs, making it the world's lowest CO2 footprint stainless steel producer.

 

For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com

 

 

Contact

 

Corporate Communications /  Laurent Beauloye: +352 27 36 27 103

Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann:  +352 27 36 67 304

[1] Reviewed by an external audit firm: Deloitte Audit s.à.r.l., (Scope 1+2) 


Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1115001  11-Aug-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1115001&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 274 M - -
Net income 2020 182 M - -
Net Debt 2020 60,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,8x
Yield 2020 7,03%
Capitalization 2 333 M 2 338 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,56x
EV / Sales 2021 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 9 600
Free-Float 56,2%
Chart APERAM
Duration : Period :
Aperam Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APERAM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 34,39 $
Last Close Price 29,23 $
Spread / Highest target 40,3%
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timoteo Di Maulo Chief Executive Officer
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal Chairman
Sudhakar Sivaji Chief Financial Officer
Kathryn Ann Matthews Independent Director
Aditya Mittal Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APERAM-12.66%2 338
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-14.46%15 566
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.43.98%13 828
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION-15.90%10 451
JSW STEEL LIMITED-9.24%7 693
EVRAZ PLC-19.23%5 903
