Aperam : Shareholding notifications with reference to Transparency Law

05/06/2020 | 12:05pm EDT

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Shareholding notifications with reference to Transparency Law

06-May-2020 / 18:00 CET/CEST

 

Luxembourg, 6 May 2020 (18:00 CET) - Aperam announces that shareholding notifications by Société Générale SA (5.03% and 4.60%) are available in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's electronic database OAM on www.bourse.lu and on the company's website under Investors> Corporate Governance> Shareholding structure. The notifications are published in reference to the Luxembourg law and the Grand Ducal regulation of 11 January 2008, on transparency requirements for issuers of securities ("Transparency Law") in view of shareholding notifications crossing upwards and downwards the 5% voting rights threshold.

 

 

 

About Aperam

 

Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel, with customers in over 40 countries. The business is organised in three primary operating segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions and Alloys & Specialties.

 

Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce stainless and special steels from low cost biomass (charcoal made from its own FSC-certified forestry).

 

In 2019, Aperam had sales of EUR 4,240 million and steel shipments of 1.79 million tonnes.

 

For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com

 

 

Contact

 

Corporate Communications /  Laurent Beauloye: +352 27 36 27 103

Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann:  +352 27 36 67 304


Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1037555  06-May-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1037555&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
