Aperam announces the appointment of new CFO



07-Apr-2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST





Luxembourg April 7, 2020 (07:00 CET) - Aperam announces the appointment of Sudhakar Sivaji as the Company's new Chief Financial Officer, following the resignation of Sandeep Jalan.

Sudhakar Sivaji, 40, will become a member of Aperam's Leadership Team and CFO of Aperam effective May 6, 2020. Sandeep Jalan is leaving Aperam to pursue other career opportunities outside the steel and mining industry.

Sudhakar has close to 20 years of experience in finance and transformation projects, and spent 12 years at thyssenkrupp's Steel and Service Center businesses. During his time with thyssenkrupp, Sudhakar has held key responsibilities structuring the development of the company's portfolio and the financing of assets and M&A transactions, leading the NAFTA SSC business, running international supply chains and logistic networks, and setting up and running digitization projects in Europe, USA and Latin America. Most recently he was leading performance and restructuring programs for the thyssenkrupp Group since 2019.

Timoteo Di Maulo, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Leadership Team, said: "I'm very pleased to welcome Sudhakar as the new CFO of Aperam. Sudhakar has a strong expertise in finance and brings valuable experience in the steel industry. I am convinced that he will continue and contribute to make Aperam a stronger Company in these challenging times. In the name of the Leadership Team, I would also like to thank Sandeep who has for almost 7 years successfully contributed to our Leadership Journey(R)? turning Aperam into a resilient, profitable and cash generative company, with a strong balance sheet. He's now taking a new important challenge for which I wish him all the best."

Lakshmi N. Mittal, Chairman of Aperam's Board of Directors, commented: "Together with my other members of the Board of Directors, I would like to extend our gratitude and appreciation for Sandeep's achievements at Aperam and also during his career at ArcelorMittal and Mittal Steel. We wish Sandeep every success for the future and welcome Sudhakar to Aperam".

About Aperam

Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel, with customers in over 40 countries. The business is organised in three primary operating segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions and Alloys & Specialties.

Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce stainless and special steels from low cost biomass (charcoal made from its own FSC-certified forestry).

In 2019, Aperam had sales of EUR 4,240 million and steel shipments of 1.79 million tonnes.

For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com

