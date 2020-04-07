Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Aperam    APAM   LU0569974404

APERAM

(APAM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aperam : announces the appointment of new CFO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 01:05am EDT

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Aperam announces the appointment of new CFO

07-Apr-2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST

 

Luxembourg April 7, 2020 (07:00 CET) - Aperam announces the appointment of Sudhakar Sivaji as the Company's new Chief Financial Officer, following the resignation of Sandeep Jalan.

 

Sudhakar Sivaji, 40, will become a member of Aperam's Leadership Team and CFO of Aperam effective May 6, 2020. Sandeep Jalan is leaving Aperam to pursue other career opportunities outside the steel and mining industry.

 

Sudhakar has close to 20 years of experience in finance and transformation projects, and spent 12 years at thyssenkrupp's Steel and Service Center businesses. During his time with thyssenkrupp, Sudhakar has held key responsibilities structuring the development of the company's portfolio and the financing of assets and M&A transactions, leading the NAFTA SSC business, running international supply chains and logistic networks, and setting up and running digitization projects in Europe, USA and Latin America.  Most recently he was leading performance and restructuring programs for the thyssenkrupp Group since 2019.

 

Timoteo Di Maulo, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Leadership Team, said: "I'm very pleased to welcome Sudhakar as the new CFO of Aperam. Sudhakar has a strong expertise in finance and brings valuable experience in the steel industry. I am convinced that he will continue and contribute to make Aperam a stronger Company in these challenging times. In the name of the Leadership Team, I would also like to thank Sandeep who has for almost 7 years successfully contributed to our Leadership Journey(R)? turning Aperam into a resilient, profitable and cash generative company, with a strong balance sheet. He's now taking a new important challenge for which I wish him all the best."

 

Lakshmi N. Mittal, Chairman of Aperam's Board of Directors, commented: "Together with my other members of the Board of Directors, I would like to extend our gratitude and appreciation for Sandeep's achievements at Aperam and also during his career at ArcelorMittal and Mittal Steel. We wish Sandeep every success for the future and welcome Sudhakar to Aperam".

 

 

About Aperam

 

Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel, with customers in over 40 countries. The business is organised in three primary operating segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions and Alloys & Specialties.

 

Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce stainless and special steels from low cost biomass (charcoal made from its own FSC-certified forestry).

 

In 2019, Aperam had sales of EUR 4,240 million and steel shipments of 1.79 million tonnes.

 

For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com

 

 

 

 

Contacts

 

Corporate Communications /  Laurent Beauloye: +352 27 36 27 103

Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann:  +352 27 36 67 304

 


Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1016987  07-Apr-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1016987&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on APERAM
01:05aAPERAM : announces the appointment of new CFO
EQ
04/03APERAM : publishes convening notice for Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary..
EQ
04/01APERAM : announces a prudent deferral of the start of its share buy back program..
EQ
03/31APERAM : 03/31/2020 -Exane BNPP Basic Materials Virtual Conference
PU
03/19APERAM : takes additional actions in context of COVID-19
EQ
03/02APERAM : Ex-dividend day for quarterly dividend
FA
02/26APERAM : announces the publication of its Annual Report 2019
PU
02/26APERAM : announces the publication of its Annual Report 2019
EQ
02/06LAKSHMI MITTAL : ArcelorMittal Posts Earnings Beat Despite Tough Times for Steel..
DJ
02/05WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Tiffany is part of LVMH, Tesla gives some bad news,..
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 285 M
EBIT 2020 269 M
Net income 2020 228 M
Debt 2020 19,8 M
Yield 2020 9,48%
P/E ratio 2020 8,07x
P/E ratio 2021 7,57x
EV / Sales2020 0,39x
EV / Sales2021 0,34x
Capitalization 1 657 M
Chart APERAM
Duration : Period :
Aperam Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APERAM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 32,12  $
Last Close Price 20,75  $
Spread / Highest target 92,8%
Spread / Average Target 54,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timoteo Di Maulo Chief Executive Officer
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal Chairman
Kathryn Ann Matthews Independent Director
Aditya Mittal Non-Independent Director
Romain Bausch Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APERAM-29.18%1 691
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-0.42%15 315
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.3.11%10 527
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION-1.05%9 660
JSW STEEL LIMITED-2.10%4 671
EVRAZ PLC-43.56%4 187
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group