Aperam

APERAM

(APAM)
  
Aperam : publishes convening notice for Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders

04/03/2020 | 01:05am EDT

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Aperam publishes convening notice for Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders

03-Apr-2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST

 

Luxembourg April 3, 2020 (07:00 CET) - Aperam announces the publication of the convening notice for its Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders ("the General Meetings"), which will be held on Tuesday 5 May 2020.

 

In view of the Covid-19 outbreak, Aperam is taking precautionary measures to limit the exposure for its employees, shareholders and other stakeholders. Given the outbreak of this coronavirus - and related limitations on travel and large gatherings - the Board of Directors of Aperam decided to hold this year's General Meetings without a physical presence, as permitted by Luxembourg law. In view thereof, arrangements are made to provide for the opportunity for shareholders to vote electronically and by proxy voting.

 

The Aperam shareholders entitled to vote at the General Meetings will be those who are shareholders on the record date of 21 April 2020 at midnight (24:00 hours) Central European Time.

The convening notice, the annual report 2019, the voting forms and all other meeting documentation will be available on Aperam's website www.aperam.com under Investors, Equity Investors, Shareholders Meetings -  5 May 2020 - General Meetings of Shareholders.

 

 

 

 

About Aperam

 

Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel, with customers in over 40 countries. The business is organised in three primary operating segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions and Alloys & Specialties.

 

Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce stainless and special steels from low cost biomass (charcoal made from its own FSC-certified forestry).

 

In 2019, Aperam had sales of EUR 4,240 million and steel shipments of 1.79 million tonnes.

 

For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com

 

 

 

 

Contacts

 

Corporate Communications /  Laurent Beauloye: +352 27 36 27 103

Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann:  +352 27 36 67 304

 

 

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1014571  03-Apr-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1014571&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
