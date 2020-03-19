Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Aperam    APAM   LU0569974404

APERAM

(APAM)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Amsterdam - 03/18 12:35:29 pm
15.805 EUR   -5.78%
02:05aAPERAM : takes additional actions in context of COVID-19
EQ
03/02APERAM : Ex-dividend day for quarterly dividend
FA
02/26APERAM : announces the publication of its Annual Report 2019
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aperam : takes additional actions in context of COVID-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 02:05am EDT

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Statement
Aperam takes additional actions in context of COVID-19

19-March-2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST

 

Luxembourg March 19, 2020 (7:00 CET)  -  In the context of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbeak, Aperam announces additional actions to protect its employees and contractors.

 

The health and safety of all the people who work for and with Aperam is our top priority. We are closely monitoring the country and technical guidance for COVID-19 issued by the World Health Organization and national governments and accordingly implement all necessary actions to protect our stakeholders, and stop the community spread of this pandemic.

 

Following stringent measures introduced by several governments in terms of health and safety, hygiene, border closures which are heavily impairing our ability to continue receiving supplies and production, we have decided in coordination with our social partners to temporarily pause production at some of our European production lines where deemed necessary. Such measures are expected to take a few days to implement depending on the operations. We will also continue to maximise homeworking wherever possible.

 

The restart and the further output level will be adapted in line with future measures ordered by authorities, the related impact on our workforce and the production situation of our customers. Our flexible multi-plant production set up will minimize the impact for customers. All our service centers continue to work normal at the moment.

 

We will continue to monitor the situation carefully and remain fully committed to adapt our actions in the best interest of our stakeholders.

 

 

 

About Aperam

 

Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel, with customers in over 40 countries. The business is organised in three primary operating segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions and Alloys & Specialties.

 

Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce stainless and special steels from low cost biomass (charcoal made from its own FSC-certified forestry).

 

In 2019, Aperam had sales of EUR 4,240 million and steel shipments of 1.79 million tonnes.

 

For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com


 

 

 

Contact

 

Corporate Communications / Laurent Beauloye: +352 27 36 27 103

Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann:  +352 27 36 67 304


Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1001315  19-March-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1001315&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on APERAM
02:05aAPERAM : takes additional actions in context of COVID-19
EQ
03/02APERAM : Ex-dividend day for quarterly dividend
FA
02/26APERAM : announces the publication of its Annual Report 2019
PU
02/26APERAM : announces the publication of its Annual Report 2019
EQ
02/06LAKSHMI MITTAL : ArcelorMittal Posts Earnings Beat Despite Tough Times for Steel..
DJ
02/05WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Tiffany is part of LVMH, Tesla gives some bad news,..
02/05APERAM : 02/05/2020 - Roadshow Presentation - Full year and fourth quarter 2019 ..
PU
02/05APERAM : announces dividend payment schedule for 2020
EQ
02/05APERAM : Full year and fourth quarter 2019 results
EQ
02/05APERAM : announces a share buyback program
EQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 796 M
EBIT 2020 295 M
Net income 2020 276 M
Debt 2020 14,1 M
Yield 2020 11,4%
P/E ratio 2020 6,16x
P/E ratio 2021 5,36x
EV / Sales2020 0,29x
EV / Sales2021 0,26x
Capitalization 1 382 M
Chart APERAM
Duration : Period :
Aperam Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APERAM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 35,53  $
Last Close Price 17,32  $
Spread / Highest target 135%
Spread / Average Target 105%
Spread / Lowest Target 67,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timoteo Di Maulo Chief Executive Officer
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal Chairman
Kathryn Ann Matthews Independent Director
Aditya Mittal Non-Independent Director
Romain Bausch Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APERAM-44.56%1 367
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-14.63%15 395
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.-2.36%10 449
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION-1.03%9 795
JSW STEEL LIMITED-9.67%5 268
EVRAZ PLC-42.95%3 936
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group