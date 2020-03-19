Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Statement

Aperam takes additional actions in context of COVID-19



19-March-2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST





Luxembourg March 19, 2020 (7:00 CET) - In the context of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbeak, Aperam announces additional actions to protect its employees and contractors.

The health and safety of all the people who work for and with Aperam is our top priority. We are closely monitoring the country and technical guidance for COVID-19 issued by the World Health Organization and national governments and accordingly implement all necessary actions to protect our stakeholders, and stop the community spread of this pandemic.

Following stringent measures introduced by several governments in terms of health and safety, hygiene, border closures which are heavily impairing our ability to continue receiving supplies and production, we have decided in coordination with our social partners to temporarily pause production at some of our European production lines where deemed necessary. Such measures are expected to take a few days to implement depending on the operations. We will also continue to maximise homeworking wherever possible.

The restart and the further output level will be adapted in line with future measures ordered by authorities, the related impact on our workforce and the production situation of our customers. Our flexible multi-plant production set up will minimize the impact for customers. All our service centers continue to work normal at the moment.

We will continue to monitor the situation carefully and remain fully committed to adapt our actions in the best interest of our stakeholders.

About Aperam

Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel, with customers in over 40 countries. The business is organised in three primary operating segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions and Alloys & Specialties.

Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce stainless and special steels from low cost biomass (charcoal made from its own FSC-certified forestry).

In 2019, Aperam had sales of EUR 4,240 million and steel shipments of 1.79 million tonnes.

