Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Apergy Corp    APY

APERGY CORP

(APY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Apergy Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/05/2019 | 06:01am EDT

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apergy Corporation (“Apergy”) (NYSE: APY) announced today that it will release its second quarter 2019 operating results on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 after the market closes. The Company has scheduled a conference call for Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

The call will be available by live webcast on Apergy’s website at www.apergy.com or by dialing in as follows:

US and Canada:1-888-424-8151
International:1-847-585-4422
Reference:Apergy conference call number 6817 965

Please register for the webcast or dial into the call approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the conference call will be available for approximately 30 days on Apergy’s website or by dialing 1-888-843-7419 in the United States and Canada, or 1-630-652-3042 for international calls, with access code 6817 965#.

About Apergy

Apergy is a leading provider of highly engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas safely and efficiently around the world. Apergy's products provide efficient functioning throughout the lifecycle of a well - from drilling to completion to production. Apergy’s Production & Automation Technologies offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things (“IIoT”) solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.  Apergy’s Drilling Technologies offering provides market leading polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings that result in cost effective and efficient drilling. To learn more about Apergy, visit our website at http://www.apergy.com.

Investor Contact:
David Skipper – david.skipper@apergy.com – 713-230-8031

Media Contact:
John Breed – john.breed@apergy.com – 281-403-3751

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APERGY CORP
06:01aApergy Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Sch..
GL
06/13Apergy to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Energy Conference
GL
06/10APERGY : to Participate in the Wells Fargo West Coast Energy Conference
AQ
06/07Apergy to Participate in the Wells Fargo West Coast Energy Conference
GL
05/28APERGY : to Present at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference
AQ
05/15APERGY : UNBRIDLED ESP Systems Installs Permanent Magnet Motor Powered by its SM..
AQ
05/14APERGY : to Participate in the Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference
AQ
05/14Apergy UNBRIDLED ESP Systems Installs Permanent Magnet Motor Powered by its S..
GL
05/13APERGY : to Participate in the Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference
AQ
05/10APERGY CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 256 M
EBIT 2019 183 M
Net income 2019 106 M
Debt 2019 461 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 24,0x
P/E ratio 2020 18,2x
EV / Sales2019 2,33x
EV / Sales2020 2,02x
Capitalization 2 465 M
Chart APERGY CORP
Duration : Period :
Apergy Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APERGY CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 41,6  $
Last Close Price 31,9  $
Spread / Highest target 57,0%
Spread / Average Target 30,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sivasankaran Somasundaram President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel Wayne Rabun Chairman
Shankar Annamalai Senior Vice President-Operations
Jay A. Nutt Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Stephen M. Todd Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APERGY CORP17.61%2 465
TENARIS23.62%15 381
YANTAI JEREH OILFIELD SERVICES GP CO LTD--.--%3 313
DRIL-QUIP, INC.52.05%1 654
SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIP. AG28.77%1 324
OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC.15.13%994
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About