Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Apergy Corp    APY

APERGY CORP

(APY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Apergy to Participate in the Wolfe Research Utilities & Energy Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 05:00pm EDT

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apergy Corporation (“Apergy”) (NYSE: APY), announced today that Jay Nutt, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will attend and meet with investors at the 2019 Wolfe Research Utilities & Energy Conference in New York City on Thursday, October 3, 2019. The presentation to be used in the investor meetings will be available on Thursday, October 3, 2019, prior to the commencement of the meetings under the “Investors – Media Files” tab of our website at http://www.apergy.com.

About Apergy

Apergy is a leading provider of highly engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas safely and efficiently around the world. Apergy's products provide efficient functioning throughout the lifecycle of a well - from drilling to completion to production. Apergy’s Production & Automation Technologies offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things (“IIoT”) solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.  Apergy’s Drilling Technologies offering provides market leading polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings that result in cost effective and efficient drilling. To learn more about Apergy, visit our website at http://www.apergy.com.

Investor Contact:
David Skipper – david.skipper@apergy.com – 713-230-8031

Media Contact:
John Breed – john.breed@apergy.com – 281-403-5751

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APERGY CORP
05:00pApergy to Participate in the Wolfe Research Utilities & Energy Conference
GL
09/18Apergy to Participate in the Johnson Rice Energy Conference
GL
09/03Worldwide Survey Recognizes Apergy as Top Ranked Company in Building Customer..
GL
08/28Apergy to Present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference
GL
07/29APERGY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
07/25APERGY CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
07/24APERGY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/24Apergy Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
GL
07/05Apergy Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Sch..
GL
06/13Apergy to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Energy Conference
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 221 M
EBIT 2019 173 M
Net income 2019 97,7 M
Debt 2019 478 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 21,5x
P/E ratio 2020 17,0x
EV / Sales2019 2,10x
EV / Sales2020 1,87x
Capitalization 2 091 M
Chart APERGY CORP
Duration : Period :
Apergy Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APERGY CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 36,20  $
Last Close Price 26,99  $
Spread / Highest target 48,2%
Spread / Average Target 34,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sivasankaran Somasundaram President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel Wayne Rabun Chairman
Shankar Annamalai Senior Vice President-Operations
Jay A. Nutt Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Stephen M. Todd Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APERGY CORP-0.33%2 091
TENARIS3.71%12 653
YANTAI JEREH OILFIELD SERVICES GP CO LTD--.--%3 786
DRIL-QUIP, INC.68.86%1 836
SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIP. AG-2.46%971
OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC.-10.64%772
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group