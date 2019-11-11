Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Apergy Corporation    APY

APERGY CORPORATION

(APY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Apergy to Participate in the Bank of America Global Energy Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 06:00am EST

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apergy Corporation (“Apergy”) (NYSE: APY), announced today that Paul Mahoney, President Production & Automation Technologies, and Ali Raza, Chief Digital Officer, will attend and meet with investors at the 2019 Bank of America Global Energy Conference in Miami, Florida on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. The presentation to be used in the investor meetings will be available on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, prior to the commencement of the meetings under the “Investors – Media Files” tab of our website at http://www.apergy.com.

About Apergy

Apergy is a leading provider of highly engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas safely and efficiently around the world. Apergy's products provide efficient functioning throughout the lifecycle of a well - from drilling to completion to production. Apergy’s Production & Automation Technologies offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things (“IIoT”) solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.  Apergy’s Drilling Technologies offering provides market leading polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings that result in cost effective and efficient drilling. To learn more about Apergy, visit our website at http://www.apergy.com.

Investor Contact:
David Skipper – david.skipper@apergy.com – 713-230-8031

Media Contact:
John Breed – john.breed@apergy.com – 281-403-5751

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APERGY CORPORATION
06:00aApergy to Participate in the Bank of America Global Energy Conference
GL
10/24APERGY CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
10/23APERGY : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/23Apergy Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
GL
10/02Apergy Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Sche..
GL
10/01APERGY : to Participate in the Wolfe Research Utilities and Energy Conference
AQ
09/30Apergy to Participate in the Wolfe Research Utilities & Energy Conference
GL
09/18Apergy to Participate in the Johnson Rice Energy Conference
GL
09/03Worldwide Survey Recognizes Apergy as Top Ranked Company in Building Customer..
GL
08/28Apergy to Present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 144 M
EBIT 2019 146 M
Net income 2019 72,5 M
Debt 2019 498 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 28,3x
P/E ratio 2020 19,2x
EV / Sales2019 2,24x
EV / Sales2020 2,11x
Capitalization 2 067 M
Chart APERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Apergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 30,95  $
Last Close Price 26,69  $
Spread / Highest target 34,9%
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sivasankaran Somasundaram President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel Wayne Rabun Chairman
Shankar Annamalai Senior Vice President-Operations
Jay A. Nutt Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Stephen K. Wagner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APERGY CORPORATION0.74%2 067
TENARIS6.14%13 077
YANTAI JEREH OILFIELD SERVICES GP CO LTD--.--%4 077
DRIL-QUIP, INC.50.62%1 613
OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC.15.34%959
SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-4.21%959
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group