APEX GLOBAL BRANDS INC

(APEX)
Apex Global Brands to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on September 17, 2019

09/12/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX), a global brand ownership and marketing organization that manages, creates and elevates a growing portfolio of high-equity lifestyle brands, announced today that it plans to release its second quarter fiscal year 2020 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. A conference call, followed by a question and answer session, is scheduled the same day at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. 

To join the conference call, please dial (877) 407-0784 (U.S.) or (201) 689-8560 (International). The earnings call webcast can also be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at apexglobalbrands.com.

For those unable to participate during the broadcast, a replay will be available until 8:59 p.m. PT/ 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. To access the replay, dial (844) 512-2921 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6671 (International) and use passcode: 13693512.

About Apex Global Brands
Apex Global Brands is a global brand ownership and marketing organization that manages, creates and elevates a growing portfolio of high-equity lifestyle brands. The brand portfolio spans multiple consumer product categories and retail tiers around the world and includes Hi-Tec®, Magnum®, 50 Peaks®, Interceptor®, Cherokee®, Tony Hawk®, Liz Lange®, Point Cove®, Carole Little®, Everyday California® and Sideout®. The Company currently maintains license agreements with leading retailers and manufacturers that span approximately 140 countries in over 20,000 retail locations and digital commerce. For more information, please visit the Company's website at apexglobalbrands.com.

Contact:

Addo Investor Relations
Kimberly Esterkin/Patricia Nir
310-829-5400

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 25,9 M
EBIT 2020 8,89 M
Net income 2020 -2,54 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,80x
P/E ratio 2021 -72,0x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,44x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,39x
Capitalization 11,5 M
Chart APEX GLOBAL BRANDS INC
Duration : Period :
Apex Global Brands Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,75  $
Last Close Price 0,72  $
Spread / Highest target 143%
Spread / Average Target 143%
Spread / Lowest Target 143%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henry Stupp Chief Executive Officer & Director
Howard B. Siegel President, Chief Operating Officer & Secretary
Steven L. Brink Chief Financial Officer
Jess Marshall Ravich Independent Director
Keith M. Hull Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APEX GLOBAL BRANDS INC42.60%11
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL23.04%94 157
KERING13.58%64 269
FAST RETAILING CO LTD19.74%61 369
ROSS STORES30.18%39 179
HENNES & MAURITZ53.07%32 191
