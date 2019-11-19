HI-TEC® Lifestyle Officially Launches in North America

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ: APEX), a global brand ownership and marketing organization that manages, creates and elevates a growing portfolio of high-equity lifestyle brands has officially announced that HI-TEC® Lifestyle has made its North American debut exclusively through Urban Outfitters . Following a successful European launch, the heritage-meets-streetwear inspired clothing line is being sold exclusively online and in the US-based retailer’s Herald Square location in New York City as of November 2019.



The unisex capsule collection features nine pieces of apparel from the HI-TEC® Lifestyle line, including t-shirts, long sleeve shirts, pants and sweaters. HI-TEC® Lifestyle, which was founded 5 years ago to pay tribute to legacy sportswear and outdoor brand HI-TEC® , features a modern-day take on retro silhouettes, colorways and styles for a one-of-a-kind approach to streetwear-meets-fashion.

“The demand for HI-TEC® Lifestyle continues to grow since we first launched the collection in Europe,” says Henry Stupp, Chief Executive Officer of Apex Global Brands. “As we continue to expand distribution into the United States, we are working with retail partners that understand the importance of every detail. From the product selection to launch timing, we’re confident that each aspect of our strategy with Urban Outfitters will continue to propel the global growth of HI-TEC® Lifestyle.”

To download high-res imagery, click here .

To shop the collection, click here .

About Apex Global Brands

Apex Global Brands is a global brand ownership and marketing organization that manages, creates and elevates a growing portfolio of high-equity lifestyle brands. The brand portfolio spans multiple consumer product categories and retail tiers around the world and includes Hi-Tec®, Magnum®, 50 Peaks®, Interceptor®, Cherokee®, Tony Hawk®, Liz Lange®, Point Cove®, Carole Little®, Everyday California® and Sideout®. The Company currently maintains license agreements with leading retailers and manufacturers that span approximately 140 countries in over 20,000 retail locations and digital commerce. For more information, please visit the Company's website at apexglobalbrands.com .

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters is a lifestyle retailer dedicated to inspiring customers through a unique combination of product, creativity and cultural understanding. Founded in 1970 in a small space across the street from the University of Pennsylvania, Urban Outfitters now operates over 200 stores in the United States, Canada and Europe, offering experiential retail environments and a well-curated mix of women’s, men’s, accessories and home product assortments. For more information visit Urban Outfitters at urbanoutfitters.com

