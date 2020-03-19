APG|SGA : Maya Bundt and Jolanda Grob nominated as new members of the Board of Directors of AG

back

19.03.20

At the Annual General Meeting on 14 May 2020, the Board of Directors of APG|SGA AG will nominate Maya Bundt and Jolanda Grob as new, additional Board members.

APG|SGA AG is the clear market leader in the Swiss Out of Home media market in both analogue and digital advertising. The positive fundamental factors, particularly in the digital Out of Home segment, open up attractive prospects for the company's future sustainable growth. To make the best possible use of these opportunities, the company's structures, resources and services are being constantly adapted as part of an extensive transformation process. The Board of Directors has therefore decided to integrate complementary skills in the areas of Digital/Data and Human Resources/Talent within its committee. The two Board nominees have extensive knowledge of these specialist areas. The Board of Directors is confident that the proposed candidates will provide APG|SGA AG with valuable impetus for the continuing positive development of the company.

Maya Bundt

Maya Bundt, born in 1971, is Head of Cyber & Digital Solutions at Swiss Re, where she is responsible for its cyber strategy and digital risk innovation. She heads a global department that develops and implements new concepts and corresponding market solutions in the area of digital risks and resilience. Maya Bundt has held various demanding management positions with Swiss Re since 2003, including Head of IT Functional Management and Chief of Staff Group Strategy. Before joining Swiss Re, Maya Bundt initially worked in research, then as a Management Consultant with the Boston Consulting Group. Maya Bundt is a trained scientist with a degree in geoecology from the University of Bayreuth and a doctorate in soil physics/soil chemistry from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH) Zurich. She has also undertaken further studies in applied statistics at ETH Zurich and in corporate finance at INSEAD. Maya Bundt holds German and Swiss citizenship. She has been a member of the Board of Directors of Valiant Bank since 2017, and is a member of the WEF Global Future Council on Cybersecurity and a Governance of Digital Risks partner at the International Center for Corporate Governance.

Jolanda Grob

Jolanda Grob, a Swiss citizen born in 1973, is the Chief Human Resources Officer of Zurich Insurance Company Ltd and a member of Executive Management. She has overall responsibility for HR management at the Swiss company, which has over 5,000 employees, including the HR Shared Services Center that also serves the global headquarters in Zurich. Since 2010 she has held various HR management positions at Zurich Insurance and has extensive expertise in all areas of Human Resources Management. She has successfully headed complex projects and transformation processes in an international setting. Prior to this, Jolanda Grob was Head of International Learning, Development & Talent Management at Amgen's international HQ as well as holding HR management positions with Coca-Cola Switzerland, Unilever, Deloitte & Touche. Jolanda Grob gained a Master's (lic.phil. I) summa cum laude in psychology and education from the University of Fribourg. She subsequently completed a number of post-graduate courses and diploma programmes focusing on organizational development, people development, coaching and change management.

Contact

APGISGA AG, Media Office

Giesshübelstrasse 4, 8045 Zurich, tel. +41 58 220 70 71, media@apgsga.ch

