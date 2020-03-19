Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  APG|SGA SA    APGN   CH0019107025

APG|SGA SA

(APGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

APG|SGA : Maya Bundt and Jolanda Grob nominated as new members of the Board of Directors of AG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 01:23am EDT

back

19.03.20

At the Annual General Meeting on 14 May 2020, the Board of Directors of APG|SGA AG will nominate Maya Bundt and Jolanda Grob as new, additional Board members.

APG|SGA AG is the clear market leader in the Swiss Out of Home media market in both analogue and digital advertising. The positive fundamental factors, particularly in the digital Out of Home segment, open up attractive prospects for the company's future sustainable growth. To make the best possible use of these opportunities, the company's structures, resources and services are being constantly adapted as part of an extensive transformation process. The Board of Directors has therefore decided to integrate complementary skills in the areas of Digital/Data and Human Resources/Talent within its committee. The two Board nominees have extensive knowledge of these specialist areas. The Board of Directors is confident that the proposed candidates will provide APG|SGA AG with valuable impetus for the continuing positive development of the company.

Maya Bundt
Maya Bundt, born in 1971, is Head of Cyber & Digital Solutions at Swiss Re, where she is responsible for its cyber strategy and digital risk innovation. She heads a global department that develops and implements new concepts and corresponding market solutions in the area of digital risks and resilience. Maya Bundt has held various demanding management positions with Swiss Re since 2003, including Head of IT Functional Management and Chief of Staff Group Strategy. Before joining Swiss Re, Maya Bundt initially worked in research, then as a Management Consultant with the Boston Consulting Group. Maya Bundt is a trained scientist with a degree in geoecology from the University of Bayreuth and a doctorate in soil physics/soil chemistry from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH) Zurich. She has also undertaken further studies in applied statistics at ETH Zurich and in corporate finance at INSEAD. Maya Bundt holds German and Swiss citizenship. She has been a member of the Board of Directors of Valiant Bank since 2017, and is a member of the WEF Global Future Council on Cybersecurity and a Governance of Digital Risks partner at the International Center for Corporate Governance.

Jolanda Grob
Jolanda Grob, a Swiss citizen born in 1973, is the Chief Human Resources Officer of Zurich Insurance Company Ltd and a member of Executive Management. She has overall responsibility for HR management at the Swiss company, which has over 5,000 employees, including the HR Shared Services Center that also serves the global headquarters in Zurich. Since 2010 she has held various HR management positions at Zurich Insurance and has extensive expertise in all areas of Human Resources Management. She has successfully headed complex projects and transformation processes in an international setting. Prior to this, Jolanda Grob was Head of International Learning, Development & Talent Management at Amgen's international HQ as well as holding HR management positions with Coca-Cola Switzerland, Unilever, Deloitte & Touche. Jolanda Grob gained a Master's (lic.phil. I) summa cum laude in psychology and education from the University of Fribourg. She subsequently completed a number of post-graduate courses and diploma programmes focusing on organizational development, people development, coaching and change management.

Contact
APGISGA AG, Media Office
Giesshübelstrasse 4, 8045 Zurich, tel. +41 58 220 70 71, media@apgsga.ch

DownloadsMedia Release PDFJolanda Grob JPGMaya Bundt JPG

Disclaimer

APG SGA SA published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2020 05:22:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on APG|SGA SA
01:23aAPG|SGA : Maya Bundt and Jolanda Grob nominated as new members of the Board of D..
PU
02/27APG|SGA : Letter to Shareholders / Annual Report 2019
PU
2019SWISS POSTER AWARD 2019 : submit your entry now
PU
2019APG|SGA : Poster of the month - the winners have been confirmed
PU
2019APG SGA : Poster of the month - the winners have been confirmed
PU
2019APG SGA : Poster of the month - the winners have been confirmed
PU
2019APG SGA : |SGA has won the contract from EuroAirport for the public-access secto..
PU
2019ZURICH AIRPORT : New marketing partner for advertising spaces at the airport
AQ
2019APG SGA : Poster of the month - the winners have been confirmed
PU
2019APG SGA : |SGA to become the exclusive marketing partner of Zurich Airport from ..
PU
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2020 312 M
EBIT 2020 38,7 M
Net income 2020 -
Finance 2020 14,2 M
Yield 2020 5,78%
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 1,79x
EV / Sales2021 1,64x
Capitalization 571 M
Chart APG|SGA SA
Duration : Period :
APG|SGA SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APG|SGA SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 215,00  CHF
Last Close Price 190,40  CHF
Spread / Highest target 12,9%
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Ehrle Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Hofer Chairman
Christian Gotter Head-Operations
Beat Hermann CFO, Head-Finance & International
Markus Scheidegger Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APG|SGA SA-34.72%577
OMNICOM GROUP, INC.,-30.84%12 906
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-6.09%9 394
WPP GROUP-53.90%7 148
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-33.03%6 000
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC-20.79%5 780
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group