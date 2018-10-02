APG SGA : Poster of the month - the winners have been confirmed

back

02.10.18

The selection is complete and the new APG|SGA Poster of the Month has been confirmed. After a thrilling head-to-head, these are the winning posters.

Place 1: Arbeit & Freizeit-Reloaded, Baumärkte - Schweiz. Versicherungsverband SVV/ASA, Zürich

Place 2: ÖKK - ÖKK Kranken- und Unfallversicherungen AG, Landquart

Place 3: Danke Basel - Tierschutz beider Basel, Basel

