APG SGA : Poster of the month - the winners have been confirmed

back
02.10.18
The selection is complete and the new APG|SGA Poster of the Month has been confirmed. After a thrilling head-to-head, these are the winning posters.
-
Place 1: Arbeit & Freizeit-Reloaded, Baumärkte - Schweiz. Versicherungsverband SVV/ASA, Zürich
-
Place 2: ÖKK - ÖKK Kranken- und Unfallversicherungen AG, Landquart
-
Place 3: Danke Basel - Tierschutz beider Basel, Basel
Visit the overview of winners.
Next month you can vote once again and vote for your favourite poster to become APG|SGA Poster of the Month.
Visit the current competition.
Disclaimer
APG SGA SA published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 11:11:18 UTC