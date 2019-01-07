APG SGA : Poster of the month - the winners have been confirmed

back
07.01.19
The selection is complete and the new APG|SGA Poster of the Month has been confirmed. After a thrilling head-to-head, these are the winning posters.
-
Place 1: Black Friday - Denner AG, Zürich
-
Place 2: SRK Winterkampagne - Verein Schweizerisches Rotes Kreuz, Bern
-
Place 3: Winterkampagne Gstaad 2018/2019 - Gstaad Marketing GmbH, Gstaad
Visit the overview of winners.
Next month you can vote once again and vote for your favourite poster to become APG|SGA Poster of the Month.
Visit the current competition
Disclaimer
APG SGA SA published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 09:43:06 UTC