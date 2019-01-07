Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  APG SGA SA    APGN   CH0019107025

APG SGA SA (APGN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/07 04:59:46 am
324.5 CHF   -0.61%
2018APG SGA SA : annual earnings release
2018Will MiFID II lead to the rise of the lone analyst?
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

APG SGA : Poster of the month - the winners have been confirmed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 04:44am EST

back

07.01.19

The selection is complete and the new APG|SGA Poster of the Month has been confirmed. After a thrilling head-to-head, these are the winning posters.

  • Place 1: Black Friday - Denner AG, Zürich
  • Place 2: SRK Winterkampagne - Verein Schweizerisches Rotes Kreuz, Bern
  • Place 3: Winterkampagne Gstaad 2018/2019 - Gstaad Marketing GmbH, Gstaad

Visit the overview of winners.

Next month you can vote once again and vote for your favourite poster to become APG|SGA Poster of the Month.

Visit the current competition

Disclaimer

APG SGA SA published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 09:43:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APG SGA SA
04:44aAPG SGA : Poster of the month - the winners have been confirmed
PU
2018APG SGA : |SGA Traffic to market advertising spaces on SBB trains from 1 January..
PU
2018CITY OF ZUG TENDER : APG|SGA receives the contract to market all existing spaces
PU
2018APG SGA : Poster of the month - the winners have been confirmed
PU
2018AYMO MOBILE TARGETING : Target-group definition to the metre for mobile advertis..
PU
2018APG SGA : Poster of the month - the winners have been confirmed
PU
2018APG|SGA PRESENTS ITS NEW PRODUCTS FO : expanded digital range, and direct stimul..
PU
2018APG SGA : Poster of the month - the winners have been confirmed
PU
2018APG SGA : Poster of the month - the winners have been confirmed
PU
2018SUSTAINABILITY IN FIGURES : APG|SGA broadens its reporting and fully embraces it..
PU
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 303 M
EBIT 2018 59,3 M
Net income 2018 -
Finance 2018 69,6 M
Yield 2018 6,12%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 3,00x
EV / Sales 2019 2,97x
Capitalization 980 M
Chart APG SGA SA
Duration : Period :
APG SGA SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APG SGA SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 335  CHF
Spread / Average Target 2,6%
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Ehrle Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Hofer Chairman
Beat Hermann CFO & Head-International Markets
Markus Scheidegger Non-Executive Director
Robert Schmidli Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APG SGA SA-1.06%992
OMNICOM GROUP0.14%16 436
WPP GROUP0.71%13 692
PUBLICIS GROUPE-0.82%13 314
DENTSU INC-2.56%12 159
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC4.80%8 679
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.