APG SGA : Poster of the month - the winners have been confirmed

07.01.19

The selection is complete and the new APG|SGA Poster of the Month has been confirmed. After a thrilling head-to-head, these are the winning posters.

Place 1: Black Friday - Denner AG, Zürich

Place 2: SRK Winterkampagne - Verein Schweizerisches Rotes Kreuz, Bern

Place 3: Winterkampagne Gstaad 2018/2019 - Gstaad Marketing GmbH, Gstaad

Visit the overview of winners.

Next month you can vote once again and vote for your favourite poster to become APG|SGA Poster of the Month.

Visit the current competition