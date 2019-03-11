APG SGA : Poster of the month - the winners have been confirmed

back

11.03.19

The selection is complete and the new APG|SGA Poster of the Month has been confirmed. After a thrilling head-to-head, these are the winning posters.

Place 1: PEACE zwischen Mensch und Klima - Greenpeace Schweiz, Zürich

Place 2: Suisse Garantie 1. Welle - AMS Media, Bern

Place 3: Denner Filial-Kampagne - Denner AG, Zürich

