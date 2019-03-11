Log in
APG SGA SA

APG SGA SA

(APGN)
News 
News

APG SGA : Poster of the month - the winners have been confirmed

0
03/11/2019 | 03:45am EDT

11.03.19

The selection is complete and the new APG|SGA Poster of the Month has been confirmed. After a thrilling head-to-head, these are the winning posters.

  • Place 1: PEACE zwischen Mensch und Klima - Greenpeace Schweiz, Zürich
  • Place 2: Suisse Garantie 1. Welle - AMS Media, Bern
  • Place 3: Denner Filial-Kampagne - Denner AG, Zürich

Visit the overview of winners.

Next month you can vote once again and vote for your favourite poster to become APG|SGA Poster of the Month.

Visit the current competition

Disclaimer

APG SGA SA published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2019 07:44:07 UTC
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 322 M
EBIT 2019 53,2 M
Net income 2019 42,6 M
Finance 2019 38,5 M
Yield 2019 3,55%
P/E ratio 2019 21,03
P/E ratio 2020 19,62
EV / Sales 2019 2,76x
EV / Sales 2020 2,68x
Capitalization 927 M
Chart APG SGA SA
Duration : Period :
APG SGA SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APG SGA SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 280  CHF
Spread / Average Target -9,4%
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Ehrle Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Hofer Chairman
Beat Hermann CFO & Head-International Markets
Markus Scheidegger Non-Executive Director
Robert Schmidli Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APG SGA SA-6.36%919
OMNICOM GROUP1.01%16 549
WPP GROUP0.80%14 015
PUBLICIS GROUPE-0.54%13 165
DENTSU INC-4.26%11 656
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC11.57%9 252
