APG SGA : Poster of the month - the winners have been confirmed

11.03.19
The selection is complete and the new APG|SGA Poster of the Month has been confirmed. After a thrilling head-to-head, these are the winning posters.
Place 1: PEACE zwischen Mensch und Klima - Greenpeace Schweiz, Zürich
Place 2: Suisse Garantie 1. Welle - AMS Media, Bern
Place 3: Denner Filial-Kampagne - Denner AG, Zürich
