Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  APG SGA SA    APGN   CH0019107025

APG SGA SA

(APGN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

APG SGA : |SGA to become the exclusive marketing partner of Zurich Airport from 1 January 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 12:40am EDT

back

27.06.19

In a tender process, Flughafen Zürich AG has awarded the marketing of all its advertising spaces to APG|SGA as of 1 January 2020. This includes all the analogue and digital advertising spaces at Zurich Airport (both airside and landside) together with all branding zones and special formats, as well as the Megaposters in the car parks.

APG|SGA submitted a strong bid that took into account all the qualitative and quantitative criteria. The key factors in winning the tender included its existing network in the regional, national and international Out of Home advertising market in cooperation with its partner JCDecaux.

Contact
APG|SGA AG, Media Office
Giesshübelstrasse 4, 8045 Zurich, T +41 58 220 70 71, media@apgsga.ch

DownloadsMedia release

Disclaimer

APG SGA SA published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 04:39:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APG SGA SA
12:40aAPG SGA : |SGA to become the exclusive marketing partner of Zurich Airport from ..
PU
05/22APG SGA SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/22APG SGA SA : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
04/05APG SGA : Poster of the month - the winners have been confirmed
PU
03/19APG SGA : |SGA preparing for the future
PU
03/11APG SGA : Poster of the month - the winners have been confirmed
PU
03/07SWISS POSTERS OF THE YEAR : Awards for 19 campaigns – “50 Years of B..
PU
02/25APGISGA MOUNTAIN EXPANDS DIGITAL NET : 20 new screens at the heart of the skiing..
PU
02/25APGISGA LAUNCHES ITS FIRST DIGITAL C : view campaigns live and access all data a..
PU
02/08CDP CLIMATE CHANGE SCORE : APGISGA is rated B for its environmentally friendly m..
PU
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 321 M
EBIT 2019 53,2 M
Net income 2019 42,6 M
Finance 2019 38,5 M
Yield 2019 4,45%
P/E ratio 2019 17,40
P/E ratio 2020 17,52
EV / Sales 2019 2,19x
EV / Sales 2020 2,16x
Capitalization 741 M
Chart APG SGA SA
Duration : Period :
APG SGA SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APG SGA SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 240  CHF
Spread / Average Target -2,8%
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Ehrle Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Hofer Chairman
Beat Hermann CFO & Head-International Markets
Markus Scheidegger Non-Executive Director
Robert Schmidli Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APG SGA SA-25.15%758
OMNICOM GROUP11.20%17 677
WPP GROUP14.81%15 571
PUBLICIS GROUPE-9.19%12 205
DENTSU INC-20.45%10 141
INTERPUBLIC GROUP8.43%8 658
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About