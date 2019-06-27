APG SGA : |SGA to become the exclusive marketing partner of Zurich Airport from 1 January 2020

back

27.06.19

In a tender process, Flughafen Zürich AG has awarded the marketing of all its advertising spaces to APG|SGA as of 1 January 2020. This includes all the analogue and digital advertising spaces at Zurich Airport (both airside and landside) together with all branding zones and special formats, as well as the Megaposters in the car parks.

APG|SGA submitted a strong bid that took into account all the qualitative and quantitative criteria. The key factors in winning the tender included its existing network in the regional, national and international Out of Home advertising market in cooperation with its partner JCDecaux.



