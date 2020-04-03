Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  APG|SGA SA    APGN   CH0019107025

APG|SGA SA

(APGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

APG|SGA : cancels dividend - General Meeting without physical attendance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/03/2020 | 12:08am EDT

back

03.04.20

Following a strong start to the year, the direct impact of the COVID -19 - measures introduced in mid-March have resulted in a sharp fall in sales for APG|SGA. It is currently impossible to predict how long this situation will continue. The Board of Directors has therefore reassessed the situation and will propose to the ordinary General Meeting of 14 May 2020 that the dividend of CHF 11 per share originally planned and announced be cancelled.

In this exceptional crisis situation it is important to remain functional and safeguard liquidity in the interests of our customers, market partners and employees. Therefore, as well as the introduction of short-time working and a salary reduction of the Management, further comprehensive measures to reduce costs and investment were quickly agreed.

The Board of Directors and Management are confident that APG|SGA is very robust overall and will come out of this crisis stronger with its proven business model. The medium and longer-term prospects for Out of Home media and for APG|SGA as a leading provider in the on the analogue and digital market remain positive.

The Board of Directors has also decided that, on the basis of the federal government's COVID-19 Ordinance 2, the ordinary General Meeting of 14 May 2020 will be held without the physical attendance of shareholders or their representatives in order to protect the shareholders and employees. APG|SGA shareholders will be able to exercise their rights through the independent proxy, either in writing or electronically.

Contact
APGISGA AG, Media Office
T+41 58 220 70 71, media@apgsga.ch

DownloadsMedia Release PDF

Disclaimer

APG SGA SA published this content on 03 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2020 04:07:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on APG|SGA SA
12:08aAPG|SGA : cancels dividend - General Meeting without physical attendance
PU
03/19APG|SGA : Maya Bundt and Jolanda Grob nominated as new members of the Board of D..
PU
02/27APG|SGA : Letter to Shareholders / Annual Report 2019
PU
2019SWISS POSTER AWARD 2019 : submit your entry now
PU
2019APG|SGA : Poster of the month - the winners have been confirmed
PU
2019APG SGA : Poster of the month - the winners have been confirmed
PU
2019APG SGA : Poster of the month - the winners have been confirmed
PU
2019APG SGA : |SGA has won the contract from EuroAirport for the public-access secto..
PU
2019ZURICH AIRPORT : New marketing partner for advertising spaces at the airport
AQ
2019APG SGA : Poster of the month - the winners have been confirmed
PU
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 324 M
EBIT 2019 52,3 M
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 37,6 M
Yield 2019 5,97%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 1,59x
EV / Sales2020 1,72x
Capitalization 552 M
Chart APG|SGA SA
Duration : Period :
APG|SGA SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APG|SGA SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 215,00  CHF
Last Close Price 184,00  CHF
Spread / Highest target 16,8%
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,8%
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Ehrle Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Hofer Chairman
Christian Gotter Head-Operations
Beat Hermann CFO, Head-Finance & International
Markus Scheidegger Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APG|SGA SA-36.97%557
OMNICOM GROUP, INC.,-35.68%11 906
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.6.00%9 009
WPP GROUP-51.62%8 310
PUBLICIS GROUPE-35.43%6 801
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-37.79%6 279
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group