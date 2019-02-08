CDP climate change score: APGISGA is rated B for its environmentally friendly measures

back

08.02.19

APGISGA was awarded a B in the international climate change ranking by CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project), making it one of the best well-known listed companies in the 'CDP Climate Score'. This is an improvement on the previous year and reflects the optimizations and ongoing efforts made by APGISGA under its corporate responsibility strategy.

CDP provides a global rating system that enables companies to voluntarily measure, manage and communicate their environmental impact transparently. CDP uses the information disclosed by the companies to calculate their climate score, which is awarded annually on a scale from A (best) to F. APGISGA did very well in the latest ranking, receiving a B (previous year: C-) in a worldwide comparison. It is thus one of the most environmentally friendly listed companies according to its CDP score. The current climate ranking shows that APGISGA's environmental protection strategies and measures are paying off. These include strongly promoting more climate-friendly products, technological developments, and optimized processes within the value chain. The company has therefore been able to reduce or save harmful emissions caused by Out of Home poster campaigns or digital advertising broadcasts as much as possible.

Sustainability is a key part of APGISGA's business strategy. For twenty years, APGISGA has been recording its environmental work in sustainability reports in order to provide transparent information to interest groups. In 2017 the company introduced a new corporate responsibility strategy with a more integrated approach, and took part in the CDP report for the first time. APGISGA voluntarily sets itself high standards and aims to deal with environmental issues proactively.

Further information

APGISGA's goals and measures in the areas of sustainability and corporate responsibility are available in its latest sustainability report. www.apgsga.ch/en/investor-relations/responsibility/sustainability

CDP, an international non-profit rating organization, works together with the key market players from politics, business and the capital market, including 827 institutional investors. It thus offers more than 5,000 companies around the world incentives to disclose and reduce their environmental impact and resource consumption. www.cdp.net/en

Contact

Alexandre Zimmermann, Head of Infrastructure, APGISGA AG

Giesshübelstrasse 4, 8045 Zurich, T +41 58 220 77 75, alexandre.zimmermann@apgsga.ch

Media Office, APGISGA AG

Giesshübelstrasse 4, 8045 Zurich, T+41 58 220 70 71, media@apgsga.ch