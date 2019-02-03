APHRIA 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Aphria Inc. - APHA

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors
that they have only until February 4, 2019 to file lead plaintiff
applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Aphria Inc.
(NYSE: APHA). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s
securities between July 17, 2018 and December 4, 2018. This action is
pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of
New York.
Get Help
Aphria investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-aphria-inc-securities-litigation
or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are
available to discuss your legal options.
About the Lawsuit
On December 3, 2018, Hindenburg Research reported in an article entitled
“Aphria: A Shell Game with a Cannabis Business on the Side,” that an
extensive investigation revealed that “Aphria is part of a scheme
orchestrated by a network of insiders to divert funds away from
shareholders into their own pockets” and detailing the questionable
value of its investments.
On this news, the price of Aphria’s shares plummeted.
The case is Gloschat v. Aphria Inc. et al, 18-cv-11427.
About ClaimsFiler
ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to
help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from
securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can:
(1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement
websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely
submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data
to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a
financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti,
LLC law firm for free case evaluations.
To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.
