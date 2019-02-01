APHRIA 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Aphria Inc. - APHA

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney
General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large
financial interests that they have only until February 4, 2019 to
file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit
against Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA). Investor losses must relate to
purchases of the Company’s securities between July 17, 2018 and December
4, 2018. This action is pending in the United States District Court for
the Southern District of New York.
What You May Do
If you purchased securities of Aphria and would like to discuss your
legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to
recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to
you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850
or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com),
or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-apha/
to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class
action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and
just resolution, you must request this position by application to the
Court by February 4, 2019.
About the Lawsuit
On December 3, 2018, Hindenburg Research reported in an article entitled
“Aphria: A Shell Game with a Cannabis Business on the Side,” that an
extensive investigation revealed that “Aphria is part of a scheme
orchestrated by a network of insiders to divert funds away from
shareholders into their own pockets” and detailing the questionable
value of its investments.
On this news, the price of Aphria’s shares plummeted.
The case is Gloschat v. Aphria Inc. et al, 18-cv-11427.
About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General
Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and
consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of
fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of
shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.
To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.
