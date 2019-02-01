APHRIA 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Aphria Inc. - APHA

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large financial interests that they have only until February 4, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s securities between July 17, 2018 and December 4, 2018. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

About the Lawsuit

On December 3, 2018, Hindenburg Research reported in an article entitled “Aphria: A Shell Game with a Cannabis Business on the Side,” that an extensive investigation revealed that “Aphria is part of a scheme orchestrated by a network of insiders to divert funds away from shareholders into their own pockets” and detailing the questionable value of its investments.

On this news, the price of Aphria’s shares plummeted.

The case is Gloschat v. Aphria Inc. et al, 18-cv-11427.

