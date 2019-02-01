Log in
APHRIA INC (APH)
APHRIA 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Aphria Inc. - APHA

02/01/2019 | 10:53pm EST

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large financial interests that they have only until February 4, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s securities between July 17, 2018 and December 4, 2018. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Aphria and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-apha/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by February 4, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

On December 3, 2018, Hindenburg Research reported in an article entitled “Aphria: A Shell Game with a Cannabis Business on the Side,” that an extensive investigation revealed that “Aphria is part of a scheme orchestrated by a network of insiders to divert funds away from shareholders into their own pockets” and detailing the questionable value of its investments.

On this news, the price of Aphria’s shares plummeted.

The case is Gloschat v. Aphria Inc. et al, 18-cv-11427.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
