Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Aphria Inc    APH   CA03765K1049

APHRIA INC (APH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 11/01
15.15 CAD   -3.50%
01/11Canadian marijuana producer Aphria's CEO to step down
RE
2018Cannabis shares light up as U.S. voter support for industry grows
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

APHRIA ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Aphria Inc. - APHA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2019 | 10:51pm EST

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until February 4, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA), if they purchased the Company’s securities between July 17, 2018 and December 4, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Get Help

Aphria investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-aphria-inc-securities-litigation or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Aphria and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On December 3, 2018, Hindenburg Research reported in an article entitled “Aphria: A Shell Game with a Cannabis Business on the Side,” that an extensive investigation revealed that “Aphria is part of a scheme orchestrated by a network of insiders to divert funds away from shareholders into their own pockets” and detailing the questionable value of its investments.

On this news, the price of Aphria’s shares plummeted.

The case is Gloschat v. Aphria Inc. et al, 18-cv-11427

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APHRIA INC
01/11APHRIA ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lea..
BU
01/11SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Announces New Information Regarding Securitie..
BU
01/11TSX rises 0.24 percent
RE
01/11Canadian marijuana producer Aphria's CEO to step down
RE
01/11APHRIA : Records 63% Net Revenue Growth in Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter; Announces..
AQ
01/10TSX rises 0.54 percent
RE
01/09TSX touches nearly four-week high on hopes of U.S.-China trade deal
RE
01/08APHRIA : completes first shipment of medical cannabis to Shoppers Drug Mart
AQ
01/08LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
BU
01/02GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Green Growth Brands, Activision Blizzard, Netflix, Nissan
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 193 M
EBIT 2019 -1,02 M
Net income 2019 17,6 M
Finance 2019 177 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 81,02
P/E ratio 2020 24,19
EV / Sales 2019 10,4x
EV / Sales 2020 3,51x
Capitalization 2 175 M
Chart APHRIA INC
Duration : Period :
Aphria Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 17,8  CAD
Spread / Average Target 105%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Victor Neufeld Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jakob Ripshtein President
Irwin David Simon Independent Chairman
Cole Cacciavillani Director & Vice President-Growing Operations
Carl A. Merton Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APHRIA INC0.00%1 683
CANOPY GROWTH CORP36.08%11 519
AURORA CANNABIS INC16.22%5 404
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD.-2.80%5 400
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO LTD--.--%3 909
HUTCHISON CHINA MEDITECH LIMITED-2.43%2 882
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.