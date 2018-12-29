Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Aphria Inc    APH   CA03765K1049

APHRIA INC (APH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 11/01
15.15 CAD   -3.50%
11/07Cannabis shares light up as U.S. voter support for industry grows
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

APHRIA SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Aphria Inc. - APHA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/29/2018 | 04:51am CET

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until February 4, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA), if they purchased the Company’s securities between July 17, 2018 and December 4, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Aphria and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-apha/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by February 4, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

Aphria and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On December 3, 2018, Hindenburg Research reported in an article entitled, “Aphria: A Shell Game with a Cannabis Business on the Side,” that an extensive investigation revealed that “Aphria is part of a scheme orchestrated by a network of insiders to divert funds away from shareholders into their own pockets” and detailing the questionable value of its investments.

On this news, the price of Aphria’s shares plummeted.

The case is Gloschat v. Aphria Inc. et al, 18-cv-11427.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APHRIA INC
04:51aAPHRIA SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER L : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
12/28XANTHIC BIOPHARMA : Aphria says Green Growth's proposed hostile bid undervalues ..
RE
12/28APHRIA : IIROC Trade Resumption - APHA
AQ
12/28APHRIA : Responds to Unsolicited Proposal by Green Growth Brands
AQ
12/28Green Growth to launch hostile bid for pot producer Aphria
RE
12/28APHRIA : Ontario-based cannabis firm Aphria Inc. targeted in hostile takeover bi..
AQ
12/27APHRIA : IIROC Trading Halt - APHA
AQ
12/27TSX surges over 2 percent, snaps four-day losing streak
RE
12/24APHRIA : Most actively traded companies on the TSX
AQ
12/21APHRIA : to Announce Second Quarter Results on January 11, 2019
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 193 M
EBIT 2019 30,0 M
Net income 2019 22,9 M
Finance 2019 176 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 64,15
P/E ratio 2020 17,28
EV / Sales 2019 8,86x
EV / Sales 2020 2,92x
Capitalization 1 883 M
Chart APHRIA INC
Duration : Period :
Aphria Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 19,3  CAD
Spread / Average Target 155%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Victor Neufeld Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jakob Ripshtein President
Cole Cacciavillani Director & Vice President-Growing Operations
Carl A. Merton Chief Financial Officer
John Cervini Director & VP-Infrastructure & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APHRIA INC-37.82%1 382
CANOPY GROWTH CORP22.56%9 149
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD.-15.32%5 463
AURORA CANNABIS INC-29.17%4 992
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO LTD--.--%3 802
HUTCHISON CHINA MEDITECH LIMITED-34.38%3 111
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.