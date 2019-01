The company said the offer provides Aphria shareholders with 1.57 common shares of Green Growth for each Aphria share. Green Growth stock closed at C$5.98 on Tuesday, while Aphria closed at C$9.43.

(This story corrects first paragraph to show that Green Growth is a U.S. company, not Canadian.)

(Reporting by Ishita Chigilli Palli in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)