Aphria rejects Green Growth's hostile takeover bid

"Green Growth Brands is asking Aphria shareholders to accept a substantial discount on their shares, as well as delisting from both the TSX and NYSE, resulting in a vast dilution of their ownership in Aphria" the chairman of Aphria's independent board Irwin Simon said in a statement.

Green Growth Brands said in January that it would make a second all-stock takeover bid for Aphria Inc, valuing it at about C$2.35 billion ($1.76 billion).

