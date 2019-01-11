Log in
APHRIA INC (APH)
End-of-day quote  - 11/01
15.15 CAD   -3.50%
11:22aCanadian marijuana producer Aphria's CEO to step down
RE
2018Cannabis shares light up as U.S. voter support for industry grows
RE
Canadian marijuana producer Aphria's CEO to step down

01/11/2019 | 11:22am EST

(Reuters) - Canadian pot producer Aphria Inc co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Vic Neufield is stepping down, at a time the company is facing questions about its deals in Latin America and a recent slump in its shares.

The company also said its marijuana sales nearly doubled in the second quarter driving overall revenue to C$21.7 million ($16.4 million) from C$8.5 million a year earlier, sending its shares up 6 percent.

The stock tumbled about 30 percent on Dec. 3 following a report by short-seller Hindenburg Research, which alleged the company had diverted more than C$700 million to undisclosed beneficiaries through some deals in Latin America.

Following the report, Aphria formed a special committee of independent directors to review its Latin American deals.

"I can confirm that this special committee is making good progress, assisted by independent advisors, and intends to fully address short-seller allegations," Neufield said on a post-earnings call with analysts.

The company did not give a date for Neufield's exit from his role. The company's co-founder, Cole Cacciavillani, would also leave his post as vice president of Growing Operations.

"Cole and I have informed the Board, and they have agreed that we will begin the transition process immediately, and at the appropriate time, we will both step down from executive positions at Aphria," Neufield said.

Like rivals Canopy Growth Corp and Tilray Inc, Aphria has been investing heavily to expand its footprint in international markets including Europe and Latin America.

The company signed a deal with German pharmaceutical company CC Pharma in November and entered into agreements to grow and sell pot in Colombia, Argentina and Jamaica last month.

Canada legalized recreational marijuana in October, and the sector is expected to get a boost as many other countries move closer to legalization.

Aphria's net income jumped eightfold to C$54.8 million during the quarter.

The company's shares were trading at C$9.25 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APHRIA INC -3.50% 15.15 End-of-day quote.0.00%
CANOPY GROWTH CORP 5.76% 52.67 Delayed Quote.36.08%
TILRAY INC 27.10% 101.82 Delayed Quote.13.98%
