Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP : Announces New Information Regarding Securities Class Action Filed Against Aphria, Inc. (APHA)

Scott+Scott
Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), a national securities and
consumer rights litigation firm, announces new information regarding its
securities class action lawsuit against Aphria, Inc. (“Aphria” or the
“Company”) and certain of the Company’s officers and directors for
violating federal securities laws (the “Action”).
Earlier today Aphria issued a statement announcing that Chief Executive
Officer, Vic Neufeld, a defendant in the Action, and co-founder, Cole
Cacciavillani, are stepping down from their executive roles at the
Company. This news follows allegations that certain of the Company’s
assets were acquired at inflated prices from insiders and that the
quality of the Company’s cannabis was inferior to its
competitors—allegations which the Action directly addresses.
The Action, currently pending in the U.S. District Court for the
Southern District of New York, asserts claims related to these
allegations under §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of
1934, 15 U.S.C. §§78j(b) and 78t(a), and SEC Rule 10b-5 promulgated
thereunder, 17 C.F.R. §240.10b-5.
If you purchased Aphria stock between July 17, 2018 and December 4,
2018, or you have questions about your legal rights, please contact
attorney Joe Pettigrew at (844) 818-6982, or at jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.
Aphria investors have until February 4, 2019 to move for
lead plaintiff.
About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP
Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities,
antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United
States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and
other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Connecticut,
California, and Ohio.
Attorney Advertising
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190111005482/en/