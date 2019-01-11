Log in
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP : Announces New Information Regarding Securities Class Action Filed Against Aphria, Inc. (APHA)

0
01/11/2019

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), a national securities and consumer rights litigation firm, announces new information regarding its securities class action lawsuit against Aphria, Inc. (“Aphria” or the “Company”) and certain of the Company’s officers and directors for violating federal securities laws (the “Action”).

Earlier today Aphria issued a statement announcing that Chief Executive Officer, Vic Neufeld, a defendant in the Action, and co-founder, Cole Cacciavillani, are stepping down from their executive roles at the Company. This news follows allegations that certain of the Company’s assets were acquired at inflated prices from insiders and that the quality of the Company’s cannabis was inferior to its competitors—allegations which the Action directly addresses.

The Action, currently pending in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, asserts claims related to these allegations under §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, 15 U.S.C. §§78j(b) and 78t(a), and SEC Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, 17 C.F.R. §240.10b-5.

If you purchased Aphria stock between July 17, 2018 and December 4, 2018, or you have questions about your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew at (844) 818-6982, or at jpettigrew@scott-scott.com. Aphria investors have until February 4, 2019 to move for lead plaintiff.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 193 M
EBIT 2019 -1,02 M
Net income 2019 17,6 M
Finance 2019 177 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 81,02
P/E ratio 2020 24,19
EV / Sales 2019 10,4x
EV / Sales 2020 3,51x
Capitalization 2 175 M
Chart APHRIA INC
Duration : Period :
Aphria Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 17,8  CAD
Spread / Average Target 105%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Victor Neufeld Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jakob Ripshtein President
Irwin David Simon Independent Chairman
Cole Cacciavillani Director & Vice President-Growing Operations
Carl A. Merton Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APHRIA INC0.00%1 683
CANOPY GROWTH CORP36.08%11 519
AURORA CANNABIS INC16.22%5 404
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD.-2.80%5 400
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO LTD--.--%3 909
HUTCHISON CHINA MEDITECH LIMITED-2.57%2 882
