Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP : Reminds Investors of Securities Class Actions against Aphria, Inc. and February 4 Lead Plaintiff Deadline (APHA)

Scott+Scott
Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), a national securities and
consumer rights litigation firm, reminds investors that securities class
action lawsuits have been filed against Aphria Inc. (“Aphria” or the
“Company”) (NYSE:APHA) and certain of the Company’s officers and
directors (collectively, with Aphria, “Defendants”) regarding the
violation of federal securities laws. If you purchased Aphria
securities between July 17, 2018 and December 4, 2018, you are
encouraged to contact a Scott+Scott attorney at (844) 818-6982 for more
information. Investors have until February 4, 2019 to move
for lead plaintiff.
The lawsuits allege, among other things, that Defendants made false
and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) certain
of the Company’s recent Latin American acquisitions were worth far less
than represented; (ii) the Company was engaged in undisclosed
self-dealing; (iii) the quality of Company’s cannabis was inferior to
competitors; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, certain of Aphria’s
public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant
times.
On December 3, 2018, Hindenburg Research released a report,
titled “Aphria: A Shell Game with a Cannabis Business on the Side.”
According to the report, “Aphria is part of a scheme orchestrated by a
network of insiders to divert funds away from shareholders into their
own pockets.” In addition, the report found that Aphria’s recent Latin
American acquisitions are suspect, it engages in undisclosed
self-dealing, and its product is inferior.
On this news, the price of Aphria stock fell $3.39, or over 42%, over
the next two trading days.
On January 11, 2019, Aphria announced that its Chief Executive Officer
and co-founder were stepping down from their executive roles at the
Company.
What You Can Do
If you purchased Aphria stock between July 17, 2018 and December 4,
2018, or you have questions about your legal rights, please contact
attorney Joe Pettigrew at (844) 818-6982, or at jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.
