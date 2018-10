The details of Altria's investment are still being finalized though it has expressed interest in buying a minority stake in Aphria with the intention of eventually holding a majority, the report said.

Several consumer companies are looking to strike deals with Canada's cannabis companies as sales of recreational marijuana is legalized in the G-7 country, starting Oct. 17.

Altria and Aphria were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru)