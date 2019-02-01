Aphria : Introduces First Cannabis Strains to be Produced in Europe with Export to Danish Partner Schroll Medical

LEAMINGTON, ON, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Aphria Inc. ("Aphria" or the "Company") (TSX: APHA and NYSE: APHA) has completed its first transfer of plant cuttings from four of the Company's cannabis strains to Denmark-based Schroll Medical ("Schroll"), as part of the Company's previously announced Strategic Partnership (the "Partnership") with Schroll. The shipment was completed under permits issued by the relevant health authorities, including an export permit from Health Canada, an import permit from the Danish Medicines Agency and a phytosanitary certificate from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

"We are pleased to introduce the first four Aphria strains to be produced in Europe, through our strategic alliance with Schroll," said Hendrik Knopp, Managing Director of Aphria Germany, who is overseeing the Partnership on behalf of Aphria and Schroll. "This marks another important milestone for Aphria as we extend our leadership position in the European market, and it gives me joy to be able to say today that we literally have a good thing growing in Europe."

As previously announced, Aphria will handle the worldwide distribution of medical cannabis produced by the Partnership, which is anticipated to be made available to markets across Europe as medical cannabis markets develop. Aphria plans to complete a second shipment of additional strains to Schroll in the coming months.

We Have A Good Thing Growing

About Aphria

Aphria is a leading global cannabis company driven by an unrelenting commitment to our people, product quality and innovation. Headquartered in Leamington, Ontario – the greenhouse capital of Canada – Aphria has been setting the standard for the low-cost production of safe, clean and pure pharmaceutical-grade cannabis at scale, grown in the most natural conditions possible. Focusing on untapped opportunities and backed by the latest technologies, Aphria is committed to bringing breakthrough innovation to the global cannabis market. The Company's portfolio of brands is grounded in expertly-researched consumer insights designed to meet the needs of every consumer segment. Rooted in our founders' multi-generational expertise in commercial agriculture, Aphria drives sustainable long-term shareholder value through a diversified approach to innovation, strategic partnerships and global expansion, with a presence in more than 10 countries across 5 continents.

For more information, visit: aphria.ca

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to internal expectations, estimated margins, expectations with respect to actual production volumes, expectations for future growing capacity and costs, the completion of any capital project or expansions, and expectations with respect to future production costs. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving cannabis; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the cannabis industry in Canada generally, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of Aphria to implement its business strategies; competition; crop failure; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aphria-introduces-first-cannabis-strains-to-be-produced-in-europe-with-export-to-danish-partner-schroll-medical-300788000.html

SOURCE Aphria Inc.