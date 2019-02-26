Aphria : signs worldwide license agreement with Manna Molecular Science to develop state-of-the-art cannabis transdermal patches

LEAMINGTON, ON and WORCESTER, MA, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Aphria Inc. ("Aphria" or the "Company") (TSX: APHA and NYSE: APHA) today announced a worldwide license agreement with Manna Molecular Science, LLC ("Manna"), producers of state-of-the-art cannabis transdermal patches. Leveraging Manna's established formulations, equipment and processes, Aphria will produce and sell patches containing cannabis oils for its established suite of medical and adult-use brands.

"As we continue to expand its use from product to ingredient, we are excited to offer innovative new ways for consumers to interact with cannabis," said Jakob Ripshtein, President of Aphria. "As a company at the forefront of cannabis innovation, Manna Molecular Science will be an important strategic partner for Aphria. Like us, they are committed to making safe, high-quality cannabis products available to a wide array of global consumers."

Under the agreement, Manna grants Aphria exclusive preferred vendor status for a period of five years, and an exclusive license to produce, market, distribute, promote and sell Manna patches containing cannabis oil as an active ingredient.

"Manna is excited to be taking this monumental step with Aphria into becoming an internationally recognized brand. Aphria gives Manna the reach to distribute the Manna patch at a global level and share our principles of excellence in product design and manufacturing with the world outside the U.S.," said Nial C. DeMena, Chief Executive Officer of Manna Molecular Science.

The Manna cannabis transdermal patch has been developed by pharmaceutical scientists from Massachusetts Institute of Technology using state-of-the-art product design and research methods. It works for all cannabinoids and is designed to work with high-quality, whole-plant cannabis extracts, which are printed on each patch with pharmaceutical quality. Each patch is latex- and allergen-free and delivers the dose automatically through the skin over the course of 12 hours.

About Aphria

Aphria is a leading global cannabis company driven by an unrelenting commitment to our people, product quality and innovation. Headquartered in Leamington, Ontario – the greenhouse capital of Canada – Aphria has been setting the standard for the low-cost production of safe, clean and pure pharmaceutical-grade cannabis at scale, grown in the most natural conditions possible. Focusing on untapped opportunities and backed by the latest technologies, Aphria is committed to bringing breakthrough innovation to the global cannabis market. The Company's portfolio of brands is grounded in expertly-researched consumer insights designed to meet the needs of every consumer segment. Rooted in our founders' multi-generational expertise in commercial agriculture, Aphria drives sustainable long-term shareholder value through a diversified approach to innovation, strategic partnerships and global expansion, with a presence in more than 10 countries across 5 continents.

For more information, visit: aphria.ca

About Manna Molecular Science

Founded in 2015, Manna Molecular Science combines whole-plant cannabis extracts with innovative technology to evolve cannabis medicine for everyday life. The team in their lab includes scientists with decades of experience in pharmaceutical formulation, analytical chemistry, and product development.

For more information, please visit http://www.mannamolecular.com/.

