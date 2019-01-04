Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Aphria Inc    APHA   CA03765K1049

APHRIA INC (APHA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/04 04:01:14 pm
6.06 USD   +1.51%
2018Cannabis shares light up as U.S. voter support for industry grows
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

APHRIA CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Aphria Inc. - APHA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2019 | 10:51pm EST

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until February 4, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA), if they purchased the Company's securities between July 17, 2018 and December 4, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Get Help

Aphria investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-aphria-inc-securities-litigation or call toll-free (844) 367-9658.  Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Aphria and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On December 3, 2018, Hindenburg Research reported in an article entitled "Aphria: A Shell Game with a Cannabis Business on the Side," that an extensive investigation revealed that "Aphria is part of a scheme orchestrated by a network of insiders to divert funds away from shareholders into their own pockets" and detailing the questionable value of its investments. 

On this news, the price of Aphria's shares plummeted.

The case is Gloschat v. Aphria Inc. et al, 18-cv-11427

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aphria-shareholder-alert-claimsfiler-reminds-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100-000-of-lead-plaintiff-deadline-in-class-action-lawsuit-against-aphria-inc---apha-300773250.html

SOURCE ClaimsFiler


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APHRIA INC
10:51pAPHRIA CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lea..
PR
01/02GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Green Growth Brands, Activision Blizzard, Netflix, Nissan
01/02APHRIA : Colombian Subsidiary, Colcanna, Inks Exclusive Agreement with Colombian..
AQ
2018Toronto Stock Exchange rises but posts 11 percent yearly loss
RE
2018APHRIA : Green Growth Brands Reaffirms Commitment to Takeover Aphria Inc.
AQ
2018APHRIA : Names Hain Celestial Founder as Independent Chair
AQ
2018APHRIA SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER L : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
2018XANTHIC BIOPHARMA : Aphria says Green Growth's proposed hostile bid undervalues ..
RE
2018APHRIA : IIROC Trade Resumption - APHA
AQ
2018APHRIA : Responds to Unsolicited Proposal by Green Growth Brands
AQ
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.