APi : Announces Participation in UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Virtual Conference

06/01/2020 | 02:31pm EDT

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) ("APi" or the "Company"), announced today that its senior management will be participating in a fireside chat during the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Virtual Conference on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 11:40 a.m. ET. Additionally, one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and APi's senior management are also being arranged as part of the conference.

The audio and any presentation materials may be accessed through links on the "Investor Relations" page of APi's website at www.apigroupcorp.com. Interested parties should check the Company's website for any schedule updates, or time changes. The presentation will also be available for replay on the APi website for approximately 30 days.

About APi

APi is a market-leading business services provider of safety, specialty and industrial services in over 200 locations, primarily in North America. APi provides statutorily mandated and other contracting services to a strong base of long-standing customers across industries. We have a winning leadership culture driven by entrepreneurial business leaders to deliver innovative solutions for our customers. More information can be found at www.apigroupcorp.com.

Investor Relations Inquiries:

Olivia Walton 
Vice President of Investor Relations 
+1 651-604-2773 
email: investorrelations@apigroupinc.us 

Media Contact:

Liz Cohen  
Kekst CNC  
+1 212-521-4845  
Liz.Cohen@kekstcnc.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/api-group-announces-participation-in-ubs-global-industrials-and-transportation-virtual-conference-301068677.html

SOURCE APi Group Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
