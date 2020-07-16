Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  APi Group Corporation    APG

API GROUP CORPORATION

(APG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 07/16 01:02:09 pm
13.02 USD   +5.77%
12:26pTwitter says delaying launch of new API software following hacks
RE
07/15NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07/08NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Twitter delays launch of new API software following hack

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/16/2020 | 12:41pm EDT

July 16 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc said on Thursday it is delaying the launch of its new Application Programming Interface (API) following the recent hack of several high-profile accounts.

"We have no evidence the incident had anything to do with our API, but we decided to move the launch to a more appropriate time," Twitter said in a blog. (https://bit.ly/2BaKwGc)

The API platform provides broad access to public Twitter data that users have chosen to share, according to the company.

Hackers on Wednesday gained access to the social media company's internal systems to hijack accounts of several politicians, billionaires, celebrities and companies. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Neha Malara; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on API GROUP CORPORATION
12:26pTwitter says delaying launch of new API software following hacks
RE
07/15NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07/08NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07/01NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
06/30Oil slips slightly on rising coronavirus cases, returning Libyan supplies
RE
06/30Oil slips slightly on rising coronavirus cases, returning Libyan supplies
RE
06/30API GROUP CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
06/30API : to Confirm May Year-to-Date Results in Line with Expectations
PR
06/26API GROUP CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 411 M - -
Net income 2020 -166 M - -
Net Debt 2020 974 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -10,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 133 M 2 133 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 14 700
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart API GROUP CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
APi Group Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends API GROUP CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 15,00 $
Last Close Price 12,31 $
Spread / Highest target 30,0%
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Russell Becker President & Chief Executive Officer
James E. Lillie Co-Chairman
Martin E. Franklin Co-Chairman
Thomas A. Lydon Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Julius Chepey Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
API GROUP CORPORATION16.68%2 133
VINCI SA-15.29%54 354
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-10.14%31 043
FERROVIAL-12.98%19 551
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-6.73%18 685
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-29.09%17 043
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group