Twitter delays launch of new API software following hack

July 16 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc said on Thursday it
is delaying the launch of its new Application Programming
Interface (API) following the recent hack of several
high-profile accounts.
"We have no evidence the incident had anything to do with
our API, but we decided to move the launch to a more appropriate
time," Twitter said in a blog. (https://bit.ly/2BaKwGc)
The API platform provides broad access to public Twitter
data that users have chosen to share, according to the company.
Hackers on Wednesday gained access to the social media
company's internal systems to hijack accounts of several
politicians, billionaires, celebrities and companies.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Neha Malara;
Editing by Arun Koyyur)