Aplix : Summary of Financial Results for the second quarter 2020

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Document and entity information Dec 2020 Jun 2020 Company information Company information FASF member mark true 第2四半期決算短信 Document name 〔日本基準〕（連 結） Filing date 2020-08-13 Company name Aplix Corporation Stock exchange listings Tokyo true Tokyo 1st section - Tokyo 2nd section - Tokyo Mothers true Tokyo JASDAQ - Tokyo PRO Market - Tokyo Others - Nagoya - Nagoya 1st section - Nagoya 2nd section - Nagoya Centrex - Nagoya Others - Sapporo - Sapporo - Sapporo Ambitious - Sapporo Others - Fukuoka - Fukuoka - Fukuoka Q-Board - Fukuoka Others - Green Sheet - Japan Securities Dealers Association - Securities code 37270 URL https://www.aplix.co.j p/ Business category General Business true Specific Business - Fiscal Year End 2020-12-31 Quarterly period 2 Representative Title 代表取締役社長 Name 根本 忍 Inquiries Title Name Tel Other Quarterly statement filing date (as planned) Supplemental material of quarterly results Way of getting Convening briefing of quarterly results Target for briefing of quarterly results Note to fraction processing method 常務取締役 倉林 聡子 050-3786-1705 2020-08-14 true - true - （百万円未満切捨 て） Business Results-Quarterly operating results (in millions of yens) Jun 2020 Jun 2019 Quarterly operating results Quarterly operating results Consolidated operating results Consolidated income statements information Net sales Net sales 1,372 229 % change 498.2 106.3 Operating profit Operating profit 75 -145 % change - - Ordinary profit Ordinary profit 68 -146 % change - - Profit attributable to owners of parent Profit attributable to owners of parent 66 -175 % change - - Note to consolidated income statements information Comprehensive income Comprehensive income 32 -177 Change in comprehensive income - - Other consolidated operating results Basic earnings per share (Yen) 2.99 -10.28 Diluted earnings per share (Yen) - - Note to consolidated operating results Note to operating results - Business Results-Quarterly financial positions (in millions of yens) Jun 2020 Dec 2019 Quarterly financial positions Quarterly financial positions Consolidated financial positions Total assets 3,034 3,050 Net assets 2,143 2,109 Capital adequacy ratio (%) 69.8 68.5 Note to consolidated financial positions Owner'sequity 2,117 2,089 Note to financial positions - Business Results-Note to quarterly business results Jun 2020 Quarterly note to business results Quarterly note to business results Note to consolidated financial results Note to consolidated financial results - Quarterly Dividends (in millions of yens) Dec 2020 Jun 2020 Dec 2019 Quarterly dividends Quarterly dividends Dividends Dividend per share (Yen) Dividend per share (Yen) First quarter Result - - Second quarter Result 0.00 0.00 Third quarter Result - Forecast - Upper - Lower - Year end Result 0.00 Forecast 0.00 Upper - Lower - Annual Result 0.00 Forecast 0.00 Upper - Lower - Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast Annual - Note to dividends Note to dividends Annual - Quarterly Forecasts (in millions of yens) Dec 2020 Quarterly forecasts Quarterly forecasts 3. 令和 2年12月期の Title for forecasts 連結業績予想（令和 2年 1月 1日～令和 2 年12月31日） Preamble to consolidated forecasts Preamble to forecasts - Main table of consolidated forecasts Net sales Net sales Forecast 2,502 Upper - Lower - % change Forecast 196.8 Upper - Lower - Operating profit Operating profit Forecast 50 Upper - Lower - % change Forecast - Upper - Lower - Note to consolidated forecasts Note to forecasts - Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast Forecast - Notes, Quarterly-Material changes in subsidiaries during this period changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change in subsidiaries Jun 2020 Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries) Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries) Others Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries) Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in - scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries) Number of subsidiaries newly consolidated - Name of subsidiaries newly consolidated - Number of subsidiaries excluded from consolidation - Name of subsidiaries excluded from consolidation - Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period - Notes, Quarterly-Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements Jun 2020 Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements Others Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements - Note to applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements Note to applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements - Notes, Quarterly-Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates retrospective restatement Jun 2020 Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement Others Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement Changes in accounting policies based on revisions of accounting - standard Changes in accounting policies other than ones based on - revisions of accounting standard Changes in accounting estimates - Retrospective restatement - Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and - retrospective restatement Notes, Quarterly-Number of issued and outstanding shares common stock Jun 2020 Dec 2019 Jun 2019 Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock) Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock) Others Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock) Number of issued and outstanding shares at the end of fiscal year 22,138,630 22,138,630 (including treasury stock) Number of treasury stock at the end of fiscal year 17,559 17,460 Average number of shares 22,121,114 17,118,489 Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock) Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock) - This information is a summary of the earnings report. Aplix Corporation published this content on 13 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

