MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Aplix Corporation    3727   JP3122610003

APLIX CORPORATION

(3727)
  Report
End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 08/12
286 JPY   +1.42%
02:03aAPLIX : Summary of Financial Results for the second quarter 2020
PU
2016APLIX IP HOLDINGS CORP : quaterly earnings release
2011GAIA HOLDINGS : SPLIT: 100 of 1
FA
Aplix : Summary of Financial Results for the second quarter 2020

08/13/2020 | 02:03am EDT

Document and entity information

Dec 2020

Jun 2020

Company information

Company information

FASF member mark

true

2四半期決算短信

Document name

〔日本基準〕（連

結）

Filing date

2020-08-13

Company name

Aplix Corporation

Stock exchange listings

Tokyo

true

Tokyo 1st section

-

Tokyo 2nd section

-

Tokyo Mothers

true

Tokyo JASDAQ

-

Tokyo PRO Market

-

Tokyo Others

-

Nagoya

-

Nagoya 1st section

-

Nagoya 2nd section

-

Nagoya Centrex

-

Nagoya Others

-

Sapporo

-

Sapporo

-

Sapporo Ambitious

-

Sapporo Others

-

Fukuoka

-

Fukuoka

-

Fukuoka Q-Board

-

Fukuoka Others

-

Green Sheet

-

Japan Securities Dealers Association

-

Securities code

37270

URL

https://www.aplix.co.j

p/

Business category

General Business

true

Specific Business

-

Fiscal Year End

2020-12-31

Quarterly period

2

Representative

Title

代表取締役社長

Name

根本 忍

Inquiries

Title

Name

Tel

Other

Quarterly statement filing date (as planned) Supplemental material of quarterly results Way of getting

Convening briefing of quarterly results Target for briefing of quarterly results

Note to fraction processing method

常務取締役 倉林 聡子

050-3786-1705

2020-08-14 true

-

true

-

（百万円未満切捨 て）

Business Results-Quarterly operating results

(in millions of yens)

Jun 2020

Jun 2019

Quarterly operating results

Quarterly operating results

Consolidated operating results

Consolidated income statements information

Net sales

Net sales

1,372

229

% change

498.2

106.3

Operating profit

Operating profit

75

-145

% change

-

-

Ordinary profit

Ordinary profit

68

-146

% change

-

-

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Profit attributable to owners of parent

66

-175

% change

-

-

Note to consolidated income statements information

Comprehensive income

Comprehensive income

32

-177

Change in comprehensive income

-

-

Other consolidated operating results

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

2.99

-10.28

Diluted earnings per share (Yen)

-

-

Note to consolidated operating results

Note to operating results

-

Business Results-Quarterly financial positions

(in millions of yens)

Jun 2020

Dec 2019

Quarterly financial positions

Quarterly financial positions

Consolidated financial positions

Total assets

3,034

3,050

Net assets

2,143

2,109

Capital adequacy ratio (%)

69.8

68.5

Note to consolidated financial positions

Owner'sequity

2,117

2,089

Note to financial positions

-

Business Results-Note to quarterly business results

Jun 2020

Quarterly note to business results

Quarterly note to business results

Note to consolidated financial results

Note to consolidated financial results

-

Quarterly Dividends

(in millions of yens)

Dec 2020

Jun 2020

Dec 2019

Quarterly dividends

Quarterly dividends

Dividends

Dividend per share (Yen)

Dividend per share (Yen)

First quarter

Result

-

-

Second quarter

Result

0.00

0.00

Third quarter

Result

-

Forecast

-

Upper

-

Lower

-

Year end

Result

0.00

Forecast

0.00

Upper

-

Lower

-

Annual

Result

0.00

Forecast

0.00

Upper

-

Lower

-

Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast

Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast

Annual

-

Note to dividends

Note to dividends

Annual

-

Quarterly Forecasts

(in millions of yens)

Dec 2020

Quarterly forecasts

Quarterly forecasts

3. 令和 212月期の

Title for forecasts

連結業績予想（令和

211日～令和 2

1231日）

Preamble to consolidated forecasts

Preamble to forecasts

-

Main table of consolidated forecasts

Net sales

Net sales

Forecast

2,502

Upper

-

Lower

-

% change

Forecast

196.8

Upper

-

Lower

-

Operating profit

Operating profit

Forecast

50

Upper

-

Lower

-

% change

Forecast

-

Upper

-

Lower

-

Note to consolidated forecasts

Note to forecasts

-

Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast

Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast

Forecast

-

Notes, Quarterly-Material changes in subsidiaries during this period changes

in scope of consolidations resulting from change in subsidiaries

Jun 2020

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Others

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in

-

scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Number of subsidiaries newly consolidated

-

Name of subsidiaries newly consolidated

-

Number of subsidiaries excluded from consolidation

-

Name of subsidiaries excluded from consolidation

-

Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period

Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period

-

Notes, Quarterly-Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly

financial statements

Jun 2020

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Others

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly

financial statements

-

Note to applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Note to applying of specific accounting of the consolidated

quarterly financial statements

-

Notes, Quarterly-Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates

retrospective restatement

Jun 2020

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Others

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Changes in accounting policies based on revisions of accounting

-

standard

Changes in accounting policies other than ones based on

-

revisions of accounting standard

Changes in accounting estimates

-

Retrospective restatement

-

Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and

retrospective restatement

Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and

-

retrospective restatement

Notes, Quarterly-Number of issued and outstanding shares common stock

Jun 2020

Dec 2019

Jun 2019

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Others

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Number of issued and outstanding shares at the end of fiscal year

22,138,630

22,138,630

(including treasury stock)

Number of treasury stock at the end of fiscal year

17,559

17,460

Average number of shares

22,121,114

17,118,489

Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

-

This information is a summary of the earnings report. It does not contain all details included in the earnings report disclosed in Japanese.

Disclaimer

Aplix Corporation published this content on 13 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 06:02:17 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 843 M 7,90 M 7,90 M
Net income 2019 -216 M -2,02 M -2,02 M
Net cash 2019 1 413 M 13,2 M 13,2 M
P/E ratio 2019 -23,7x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 6 327 M 59,2 M 59,3 M
EV / Sales 2018 4,82x
EV / Sales 2019 5,41x
Nbr of Employees 39
Free-Float 80,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Shinobu Nemoto President & Representative Director
Kengo Nagahashi Chairman
Kozo Hiramatsu Independent Outside Director
Satoko Kurabayashi Director & Manager-Business Administration
Tsutomu Taguchi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APLIX CORPORATION5.93%59
SNAP INC.33.86%31 735
GRUBHUB INC.58.84%6 802
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC.52.07%6 437
MOMO INC.-38.42%4 235
DENA CO., LTD.1.99%2 100
