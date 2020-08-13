Aplix : Summary of Financial Results for the second quarter 2020
08/13/2020 | 02:03am EDT
Document and entity information
Dec 2020
Jun 2020
Company information
Company information
FASF member mark
true
第
2四半期決算短信
Document name
〔日本基準〕（連
結）
Filing date
2020-08-13
Company name
Aplix Corporation
Stock exchange listings
Tokyo
true
Tokyo 1st section
-
Tokyo 2nd section
-
Tokyo Mothers
true
Tokyo JASDAQ
-
Tokyo PRO Market
-
Tokyo Others
-
Nagoya
-
Nagoya 1st section
-
Nagoya 2nd section
-
Nagoya Centrex
-
Nagoya Others
-
Sapporo
-
Sapporo
-
Sapporo Ambitious
-
Sapporo Others
-
Fukuoka
-
Fukuoka
-
Fukuoka Q-Board
-
Fukuoka Others
-
Green Sheet
-
Japan Securities Dealers Association
-
Securities code
37270
URL
https://www.aplix.co.j
p/
Business category
General Business
true
Specific Business
-
Fiscal Year End
2020-12-31
Quarterly period
2
Representative
Title
代表取締役社長
Name
根本 忍
Inquiries
Title
Name
Tel
Other
Quarterly statement filing date (as planned) Supplemental material of quarterly results Way of getting
Convening briefing of quarterly results Target for briefing of quarterly results
Note to fraction processing method
常務取締役 倉林 聡子
050-3786-1705
2020-08-14 true
-
true
-
（百万円未満切捨 て）
Business Results-Quarterly operating results
(in millions of yens)
Jun 2020
Jun 2019
Quarterly operating results
Quarterly operating results
Consolidated operating results
Consolidated income statements information
Net sales
Net sales
1,372
229
% change
498.2
106.3
Operating profit
Operating profit
75
-145
% change
-
-
Ordinary profit
Ordinary profit
68
-146
% change
-
-
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Profit attributable to owners of parent
66
-175
% change
-
-
Note to consolidated income statements information
Comprehensive income
Comprehensive income
32
-177
Change in comprehensive income
-
-
Other consolidated operating results
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
2.99
-10.28
Diluted earnings per share (Yen)
-
-
Note to consolidated operating results
Note to operating results
-
Business Results-Quarterly financial positions
(in millions of yens)
Jun 2020
Dec 2019
Quarterly financial positions
Quarterly financial positions
Consolidated financial positions
Total assets
3,034
3,050
Net assets
2,143
2,109
Capital adequacy ratio (%)
69.8
68.5
Note to consolidated financial positions
Owner'sequity
2,117
2,089
Note to financial positions
-
Business Results-Note to quarterly business results
Jun 2020
Quarterly note to business results
Quarterly note to business results
Note to consolidated financial results
Note to consolidated financial results
-
Quarterly Dividends
(in millions of yens)
Dec 2020
Jun 2020
Dec 2019
Quarterly dividends
Quarterly dividends
Dividends
Dividend per share (Yen)
Dividend per share (Yen)
First quarter
Result
-
-
Second quarter
Result
0.00
0.00
Third quarter
Result
-
Forecast
-
Upper
-
Lower
-
Year end
Result
0.00
Forecast
0.00
Upper
-
Lower
-
Annual
Result
0.00
Forecast
0.00
Upper
-
Lower
-
Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast
Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast
Annual
-
Note to dividends
Note to dividends
Annual
-
Quarterly Forecasts
(in millions of yens)
Dec 2020
Quarterly forecasts
Quarterly forecasts
3. 令和 2年 12月期の
Title for forecasts
連結業績予想（令和
2年 1月 1日～令和 2
年
12月 31日）
Preamble to consolidated forecasts
Preamble to forecasts
-
Main table of consolidated forecasts
Net sales
Net sales
Forecast
2,502
Upper
-
Lower
-
% change
Forecast
196.8
Upper
-
Lower
-
Operating profit
Operating profit
Forecast
50
Upper
-
Lower
-
% change
Forecast
-
Upper
-
Lower
-
Note to consolidated forecasts
Note to forecasts
-
Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast
Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast
Forecast
-
Notes, Quarterly-Material changes in subsidiaries during this period changes
in scope of consolidations resulting from change in subsidiaries
Jun 2020
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
Others
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in
-
scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
Number of subsidiaries newly consolidated
-
Name of subsidiaries newly consolidated
-
Number of subsidiaries excluded from consolidation
-
Name of subsidiaries excluded from consolidation
-
Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period
Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period
-
Notes, Quarterly-Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly
financial statements
Jun 2020
Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
Others
Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly
Note to applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
Note to applying of specific accounting of the consolidated
quarterly financial statements
Notes, Quarterly-Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates
retrospective restatement
Jun 2020
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Others
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies based on revisions of accounting
-
standard
Changes in accounting policies other than ones based on
-
revisions of accounting standard
Changes in accounting estimates
-
Retrospective restatement
-
Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and
retrospective restatement
Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and
-
retrospective restatement
Notes, Quarterly-Number of issued and outstanding shares common stock
Jun 2020
Dec 2019
Jun 2019
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
Others
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
Number of issued and outstanding shares at the end of fiscal year
22,138,630
22,138,630
(including treasury stock)
Number of treasury stock at the end of fiscal year
17,559
17,460
Average number of shares
22,121,114
17,118,489
Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
-
