APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC

(APOG)
Apogee Enterprises : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

06/26/2019 | 06:31am EDT

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: APOG) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.175 per share. The dividend will be payable on July 31, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 16, 2019.

About Apogee Enterprises, Inc.
Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: APOG) delivers distinctive solutions for enclosing commercial buildings and framing art. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, we are a leader in architectural products and services, providing architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glass and acrylic for custom picture framing and displays. For more information, visit www.apog.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 1 433 M
EBIT 2020 119 M
Net income 2020 82,9 M
Debt 2020 87,0 M
Yield 2020 1,84%
P/E ratio 2020 12,17
P/E ratio 2021 10,60
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,77x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,68x
Capitalization 1 013 M
Chart APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC
Duration : Period :
Apogee Enterprises Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 40,8 $
Spread / Average Target 7,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph F. Puishys President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard P. Aldrich Non-Executive Chairman
James S. Porter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jerome L. Davis Independent Director
Sara L. Hays Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC28.84%989
ASSA ABLOY30.83%20 943
SAINT-GOBAIN16.24%20 097
MASCO31.33%10 450
AGC INC10.71%7 121
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC45.12%6 871
