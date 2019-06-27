Apogee Enterprises : Summary ToggleApogee Enterprises Reports Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results 0 06/27/2019 | 06:40am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Revenue grows 6 percent to $355 million Continued backlog growth in Architectural Services; backlog in Architectural Framing Systems remains strong Strong year-over-year growth and margin gains in Architectural Glass Company reaffirms full-year guidance MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun. 27, 2019-- Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: APOG) today announced its fiscal 2020 first-quarter results. First-quarter revenue grew 6 percent to $355.4 million, compared to $336.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2019. Earnings per diluted share were $0.58, compared to earnings of $0.54 per diluted share and adjusted earnings1 of $0.60 per diluted share in the prior year period. Commentary

'We had a solid start to our fiscal year in the first quarter with good progress toward achieving our full-year goals,' said Joseph F. Puishys, Chief Executive Officer. 'Conditions in our end-markets remain healthy, which helped us deliver another quarter of top-line growth and increased backlog. We also advanced several key strategic and operational initiatives and I'm pleased with the progress we made toward completing the remaining legacy EFCO project.' 'We remain confident in our outlook for the rest of fiscal 2020,' added Mr. Puishys. 'We continue to foresee improved profitability in the second half of the fiscal year based on project timing and operational initiatives. Looking beyond, we see significant opportunities for long-term organic growth and margin expansion across our business, which is supported by our strong backlog and sales pipeline.' 1 Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share are non-GAAP financial measures. See Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this press release for more information and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Segment Results Architectural Framing Systems

Architectural Framing Systems revenue in the first quarter was $180.5 million, up from $179.0 million in the prior year period. First-quarter operating income was $12.3 million, in-line with the prior year quarter. Last year's first quarter included $2.9 million of expense for the amortization of short-lived acquired intangibles. Excluding that expense, adjusted operating income in the prior year quarter was $15.2 million. First quarter operating margin was 6.8 percent, down from 6.9 percent and adjusted operating margin of 8.5 percent in last year's first quarter, primarily due to a less favorable project mix. Segment backlog stands at $407 million, compared to $409 million a quarter ago and $427 million a year ago. Architectural Glass

Architectural Glass grew 30 percent in the first quarter, with revenue of $100.3 million compared to $76.9 million in the prior year quarter, primarily due to increased volume driven by continued strong customer demand. Operating income improved to $6.4 million and operating margin increased to 6.4 percent, compared to $1.6 million and 2.1 percent respectively in last year's first quarter, primarily due to operating leverage on the higher volume and improved operating performance. Architectural Services

As expected, Architectural Services' revenue decreased to $65.1 million in the first quarter, compared to $70.7 million in the prior-year quarter, on lower volumes due to the timing of project activity. First-quarter operating income was $4.6 million with operating margin of 7.0 percent, compared to $5.2 million and 7.3 percent respectively in the prior year period, reflecting lower operating leverage on decreased volumes. The segment continued to have strong order flow during the quarter, with segment backlog increasing to $483 million, from $444 million last quarter and $439 million a year ago. Large-Scale Optical

Large-Scale Optical revenue was $21.3 million, compared to $20.8 million in the first quarter last year. Operating income was $4.2 million, compared to $5.0 million in the prior year period, with operating margin of 19.6 percent, from 24.0 percent in the prior year quarter. Operating income and margin were lower primarily due to increased costs related to the timing of production schedules. Financial Condition

Net cash used by operating activities in the first quarter was $9.7 million compared to $25.3 million provided by operating activities in last year's first quarter. The year-over-year difference primarily reflected increased working capital related to legacy EFCO projects, as disclosed in the previous quarter. Capital expenditures in the quarter were $11.2 million, compared to $9.3 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019, as the company continued to make investments in growth and productivity improvement initiatives. During the quarter, the company returned $24.6 million of cash to shareholders through share repurchases and dividend payments. The company ended the quarter with $293.3 million of long-term debt. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the company successfully amended and extended its revolving credit facility, extending the maturity to 2024 and increasing the credit limit from $335 million to $385 million with more favorable terms and conditions, which will provide the company with increased financial flexibility. Outlook

The company reaffirmed its guidance for fiscal 2020. For the full-year the company continues to expect: Revenue growth of 1 to 3 percent, with growth in three of the company's segments, partially offset by a decline in Architectural Services due to the execution schedules for projects in backlog. Operating margins between 8.2 to 8.6 percent, with margin improvement in Architectural Glass and Architectural Framing Systems, offset by reduced margins in Architectural Services due to negative leverage on lower volumes and less favorable project maturity compared to fiscal 2019. The company also expects margins will be negatively impacted by start-up costs related to a strategic growth investment in Architectural Glass and increased corporate costs from higher legal and other advisory expenses. Diluted earnings per share in the range of $3.00 to $3.20, which excludes the possible benefit of any potential expense recovery associated with the EFCO-related charges the company recorded in the previous fiscal year. Tax rate of approximately 24.5 percent. Capital expenditures of $60 to $65 million. Conference Call Information

The company will host a conference call today at 8:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss its financial results and outlook. The call will be webcast and is available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at http://ir.apog.com/events-and-presentations. The webcast also will be archived for replay on the company's website. About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: APOG) delivers distinctive solutions for enclosing commercial buildings and framing art. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, we are a leader in architectural products and services, providing architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glass and acrylic for custom picture framing and displays. For more information, visit www.apog.com. Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release and other financial communications may contain the following non-GAAP measures: Adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net earnings and adjusted earnings per diluted share ('adjusted earnings per share' or 'adjusted EPS') are used by the company to provide meaningful supplemental information about its operating performance by excluding amounts that are not considered part of core operating results to enhance comparability of results from period to period. Examples of items excluded to arrive at this adjusted measure include: the impact of acquisition-related costs, amortization of short-lived acquired intangibles associated with backlog, restructuring costs, non-cash goodwill and other intangible impairment costs, and unusual project-related charges.

Backlog represents the dollar amount of revenues Apogee expects to recognize from firm contracts or orders. The company uses backlog as one of the metrics to evaluate sales trends in its long lead-time operating segments.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, minus capital expenditures. The company considers this measure an indication of its financial strength.

Adjusted EBITDA is equal to the sum of adjusted operating income depreciation and amortization expenses. We believe this metric provides useful information to investors and analysts about the Company's performance because it eliminates the effects of period-to-period changes in taxes, interest expense, and costs associated with capital investments and acquired companies. Management uses these non-GAAP measures to evaluate the company's historical and prospective financial performance, measure operational profitability on a consistent basis, and provide enhanced transparency to the investment community. These non-GAAP measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the reported financial results of the company prepared in accordance with GAAP. Other companies may calculate these measures differently, limiting the usefulness of the measures for comparison with other companies. Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect Apogee management's expectations or beliefs as of the date of this release. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All forward-looking statements are qualified by factors that may affect the operating results of the company, including the following: (A) global economic conditions and the cyclical nature of the North American and Latin American commercial construction industries, which impact our three architectural segments, and consumer confidence and the conditions of the U.S. economy, which impact our large-scale optical segment; (B) fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; (C) actions of new and existing competitors; (D) ability to effectively utilize and increase production capacity; (E) loss of key personnel and inability to source sufficient labor; (F) product performance, reliability and quality issues; (G) project management and installation issues that could result in losses on individual contracts; (H) changes in consumer and customer preference, or architectural trends and building codes; (I) dependence on a relatively small number of customers in certain business segments; (J) revenue and operating results that could differ from market expectations; (K) self-insurance risk related to a material product liability or other event for which the company is liable; (L) dependence on information technology systems and information security threats; (M) cost of compliance with and changes in environmental regulations; (N) commodity price fluctuations, trade policy impacts, and supply availability; and (O) integration of recent acquisitions and management of acquired contracts. The company cautions investors that actual future results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, and that other factors may in the future prove to be important in affecting the company's results of operations. New factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such factors, nor can it assess the impact of each factor on the business or the extent to which any factor, or a combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. More information concerning potential factors that could affect future financial results is included in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 2, 2019 and in subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited) Thirteen Thirteen Weeks Ended Weeks Ended % In thousands, except per share amounts June 1, 2019 June 2, 2018 Change Net sales $ 355,365 $ 336,531 6 % Cost of sales 274,398 255,801 7 % Gross profit 80,967 80,730 - % Selling, general and administrative expenses 57,926 58,735 (1 )% Operating income 23,041 21,995 5 % Interest and other expense, net 2,611 1,741 50 % Earnings before income taxes 20,430 20,254 1 % Income tax expense 4,987 4,881 2 % Net earnings $ 15,443 $ 15,373 - % Earnings per share - basic $ 0.58 $ 0.55 5 % Average common shares outstanding 26,597 28,189 (6 )% Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.58 $ 0.54 7 % Average common and common equivalent shares outstanding 26,843 28,437 (6 )% Cash dividends per common share $ 0.1750 $ 0.1575 11 % Business Segment Information (Unaudited) Thirteen Thirteen Weeks Ended Weeks Ended % In thousands June 1, 2019 June 2, 2018 Change Sales Architectural Framing Systems $ 180,522 $ 179,037 1 % Architectural Glass 100,291 76,925 30 % Architectural Services 65,147 70,727 (8 )% Large-Scale Optical 21,259 20,761 2 % Eliminations (11,854 ) (10,919 ) 9 % Total $ 355,365 $ 336,531 6 % Operating income (loss) Architectural Framing Systems $ 12,273 $ 12,339 (1 )% Architectural Glass 6,399 1,579 305 % Architectural Services 4,573 5,155 (11 )% Large-Scale Optical 4,177 4,981 (16 )% Corporate and other (4,381 ) (2,059 ) 113 % Total $ 23,041 $ 21,995 5 % Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (Unaudited) In thousands June 1, 2019 March 2, 2019 Assets Current assets $ 392,789 $ 371,898 Net property, plant and equipment 317,522 315,823 Other assets 421,928 380,447 Total assets $ 1,132,239 $ 1,068,168 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities $ 214,905 $ 227,512 Long-term debt 293,309 245,724 Other liabilities 139,049 98,615 Shareholders' equity 484,976 496,317 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,132,239 $ 1,068,168 Consolidated Condensed Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Thirteen Thirteen Weeks Ended Weeks Ended In thousands June 1, 2019 June 2, 2018 Net earnings $ 15,443 $ 15,373 Depreciation and amortization 11,102 14,050 Other, net 9,196 5,168 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (45,483 ) (9,248 ) Net cash (used) provided by operating activities (9,742 ) 25,343 Capital expenditures (11,198 ) (9,327 ) Net purchases of marketable securities - (6,124 ) Other, net (824 ) (779 ) Net cash used by investing activities (12,022 ) (16,230 ) Borrowings (payments) on line of credit, net 47,500 (2,000 ) Repurchase and retirement of common stock (20,010 ) - Dividends paid (4,598 ) (4,410 ) Other, net (1,270 ) (721 ) Net cash provided (used) by financing activities 21,622 (7,131 ) (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (142 ) 1,982 Effect of exchange rates on cash (143 ) 279 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 29,241 19,359 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 28,956 $ 21,620 Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) Adjusted Net Earnings and Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Common Share Thirteen Thirteen Weeks Ended Weeks Ended In thousands June 1, 2019 June 2, 2018 Net earnings $ 15,443 $ 15,373 Amortization of short-lived acquired intangibles - 2,870 Acquired project profits (1) - (565 ) Income tax impact on above adjustments - (555 ) Adjusted net earnings $ 15,443 $ 17,123 Thirteen Thirteen Weeks Ended Weeks Ended June 1, 2019 June 2, 2018 Earnings per diluted common share $ 0.58 $ 0.54 Amortization of short-lived acquired intangibles - 0.10 Acquired project profits (1) - (0.02 ) Income tax impact on above adjustments - (0.02 ) Adjusted earnings per diluted common share $ 0.58 $ 0.60 (1) Adjustment for profits recognized during the first quarter of fiscal 2019 on contracts that were acquired with the purchase of EFCO. Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin Thirteen Weeks Ended June 1, 2019 Framing Systems Segment Corporate Consolidated In thousands Operating income Operating margin Operating loss Operating income Operating margin Operating income $ 12,273 6.8 % $ (4,381 ) $ 23,041 6.5 % Thirteen Weeks Ended June 2, 2018 Framing Systems Segment Corporate Consolidated In thousands Operating income Operating margin Operating loss Operating income Operating margin Operating income $ 12,339 6.9 % $ (2,059 ) $ 21,995 6.5 % Amortization of short-lived acquired intangibles 2,870 1.6 - 2,870 0.9 Acquired project profits (1) - - (565 ) (565 ) (0.2 ) Adjusted operating income $ 15,209 8.5 % $ (2,624 ) $ 24,300 7.2 % EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Thirteen Thirteen Weeks Ended Weeks Ended In thousands June 1, 2019 June 2, 2018 Net earnings $ 15,443 $ 15,373 Income tax expense 4,987 4,881 Interest and other expense, net 2,611 1,741 Depreciation and amortization 11,102 14,050 EBITDA $ 34,143 $ 36,045 Acquired project profits (1) - (565 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 34,143 $ 35,480 (1) Adjustment for profits recognized during the first quarter of fiscal 2019 on contracts that were acquired with the purchase of EFCO. 