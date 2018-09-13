Apogee Enterprises : to Present at D.A. Davidson's 17th Annual Diversified Industrials and Services Conference

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: APOG) is scheduled to present
at D.A. Davidson’s 17th Annual Diversified Industrials &
Services Conference on Friday, September 21, 2018 in Chicago. James S.
Porter, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, is
scheduled to speak to investors at 8:45 a.m. Central Time on September
21.
This presentation will be webcast. To access the webcast, follow this
link: http://wsw.com/webcast/dadco40/apog/
Access to the webcast will also be available through the Investor
Relations section of the company's website, http://ir.apog.com/investor-relations.
A replay of the webcast will be available for 365 days following the
presentation.
Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (www.apog.com),
headquartered in Minneapolis, is a leader in the design and development
of value-added glass and metal products and services for enclosing
commercial buildings, framing and displays.
