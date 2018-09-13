Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apogee Enterprises Inc    APOG

APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC (APOG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Apogee Enterprises : to Present at D.A. Davidson's 17th Annual Diversified Industrials and Services Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 01:01pm CEST

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: APOG) is scheduled to present at D.A. Davidson’s 17th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference on Friday, September 21, 2018 in Chicago. James S. Porter, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to speak to investors at 8:45 a.m. Central Time on September 21.

This presentation will be webcast. To access the webcast, follow this link: http://wsw.com/webcast/dadco40/apog/

Access to the webcast will also be available through the Investor Relations section of the company's website, http://ir.apog.com/investor-relations. A replay of the webcast will be available for 365 days following the presentation.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (www.apog.com), headquartered in Minneapolis, is a leader in the design and development of value-added glass and metal products and services for enclosing commercial buildings, framing and displays.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC
01:08pAPOGEE ENTERPRISES : Summary ToggleApogee Enterprises to Present at D.A. Davidso..
PU
01:01pAPOGEE ENTERPRISES : to Present at D.A. Davidson's 17th Annual Diversified Indus..
BU
09/05APOGEE ENTERPRISES : Summary ToggleApogee Enterprises to Report Fiscal 2019 Seco..
PU
09/05APOGEE ENTERPRISES : to Report Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results
BU
07/17APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/12APOGEE ENTERPRISES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
07/05Free Research Report as NCI's Sales Advanced 8.7%
AC
07/03APOGEE ENTERPRISES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments..
AQ
06/29APOGEE ENTERPRISES : posts strong first quarter thanks to country`s construction..
AQ
06/29APOGEE ENTERPRISES : posts strong first quarter thanks to country's construction..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/14The latest portfolio moves by Engaged Capital 
07/24DIVIDEND SENSEI'S PORTFOLIO UPDATE 4 : 5 Important Charts All Investors Need To .. 
07/16DIVIDEND SENSEI'S PORTFOLIO UPDATE 4 : The 3 Essential Things All Investors Need.. 
07/09DIVIDEND SENSEI'S PORTFOLIO UPDATE 4 : 3 Reasons A Perfect Jobs Report Spells Gr.. 
07/02DIVIDEND SENSEI'S PORTFOLIO UPDATE 4 : 3 Growing Economic Risks You Need To Be A.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 460 M
EBIT 2019 137 M
Net income 2019 96,2 M
Debt 2019 165 M
Yield 2019 1,29%
P/E ratio 2019 14,39
P/E ratio 2020 12,41
EV / Sales 2019 1,06x
EV / Sales 2020 0,96x
Capitalization 1 381 M
Chart APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC
Duration : Period :
Apogee Enterprises Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 55,5 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph F. Puishys President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard P. Aldrich Non-Executive Chairman
James S. Porter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jerome L. Davis Independent Director
Sara L. Hays Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC6.80%1 381
SAINT-GOBAIN-21.68%23 129
ASSA ABLOY AB7.66%21 585
MASCO-12.08%11 878
AGC INC-11.86%9 125
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY-18.97%7 899
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.