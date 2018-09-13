Apogee Enterprises : to Present at D.A. Davidson's 17th Annual Diversified Industrials and Services Conference

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: APOG) is scheduled to present at D.A. Davidson’s 17th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference on Friday, September 21, 2018 in Chicago. James S. Porter, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to speak to investors at 8:45 a.m. Central Time on September 21.

This presentation will be webcast. To access the webcast, follow this link: http://wsw.com/webcast/dadco40/apog/

Access to the webcast will also be available through the Investor Relations section of the company's website, http://ir.apog.com/investor-relations. A replay of the webcast will be available for 365 days following the presentation.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (www.apog.com), headquartered in Minneapolis, is a leader in the design and development of value-added glass and metal products and services for enclosing commercial buildings, framing and displays.

