Apogee Enterprises : to Report Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Financial Results

APOGEE ENTERPRISES, INC.

APOGEE ENTERPRISES, INC.

(APOG)
06/12/2020

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: APOG) will report its fiscal 2021 first quarter results on Friday, June 26, 2020 before the market opens. The company will also host a conference call to discuss its financial results and provide a business update. This conference call will be webcast beginning at 8:00 a.m. Central Time, on June 26, 2020.

Access to the webcast will be available through the Investors section of the company's website at https://www.apog.com/events-and-presentations. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the company’s website.

About Apogee Enterprises, Inc.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: APOG) delivers distinctive solutions for enclosing commercial buildings and framing art. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, we are a leader in architectural products and services, providing architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glass and acrylic for custom picture framing and displays. For more information, visit www.apog.com.


© Business Wire 2020
