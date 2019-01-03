Log in
FRIDAY DEADLINE REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Apogee Enterprises, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

01/03/2019 | 02:36pm CET

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (“Apogee” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: APOG) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Apogee failed to build the necessary workforce to increase production. The Company proved incapable of hiring, training, and retaining the necessary new employees. This failure negatively impacted the Company’s productivity and profit margin. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Apogee, investors suffered damages.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 415 M
EBIT 2019 122 M
Net income 2019 83,5 M
Debt 2019 168 M
Yield 2019 2,07%
P/E ratio 2019 10,32
P/E ratio 2020 8,80
EV / Sales 2019 0,73x
EV / Sales 2020 0,69x
Capitalization 864 M
