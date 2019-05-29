Halo Labs : Announces Strategic Partnership with High Tide for Exclusive Distribution of DabTabsTM Home Preparation Kits

Halo Labs Inc. ("Halo" or the "Company") (NEO: HALO, OTCQX: AGEEF,
Germany: A9KN) is pleased to announce that it has partnered with High
Tide Inc. (CSE: HITI, OTCQB: HITIF, FRA: 2LY) to introduce
Halo-produced products through High Tide’s distribution channels. High
Tide has an extensive distribution network throughout Canada, the United
States and Europe with an impressive portfolio of subsidiaries.
The first phase of the collaboration will be a roll-out of in-house
DabTabsTM to create a revolutionary product where consumers
will receive a do-it-yourself (“DIY”) kit in which they can prefill
DabTabsTM Tablets with measured doses of either cannabis or
cannabidiol (“CBD”). These unique DIY DabTabsTM kits position
Halo and High Tide as industry leaders penetrating the home preparation
market. The partnership will generate distribution of this product
throughout Canada, USA and Europe, and will be the first of many
products that the companies will launch jointly.
Kiran Sidhu, CEO of Halo Labs, commented: “I am truly excited about this
partnership that will strengthen Halo’s presence within the United
States and expand its reach into Canada and Europe. This introduction to
international markets is laying the groundwork for the Company to obtain
access to the world, while providing Halo branded products directly to
the consumer. With Halo being the product producer and High Tide being
the hardware provider, the potential is endless.”
Raj Grover, President and Chief Executive Officer of High Tide Inc.
added: “We are very excited to work with Halo as a leader in cannabis
concentrates and other cannabis derivative products, including the
innovative DabTabsTM. Our strengths in e-commerce through
Grasscity.com and global wholesale distribution network are a great fit
for this exclusive partnership with Halo and their portfolio of growth
initiatives.”
Based in Amsterdam since 2000, Grasscity.com is the world’s preeminent
and most searchable online retailer of smoking accessories and cannabis
lifestyle products with approximately 5.8 million site visits annually.
Halo exclusively licenses DabTabs from ilo™ Vapor whose patent pending
devices are reinventing vaping. The synergies between ilo™ Vapor’s
technology and Halo’s allows consumers to enjoy a full-spectrum cannabis
experience that is cleaner and simpler than traditional dabbing. This
product distributed throughout High Tide’s global network will expand
Halo’s already notable footprint.
ABOUT HALO LABS
Halo is a cannabis extraction company that develops and manufactures
quality cannabis oils and concentrates, which are the fastest growing
segments in the cannabis industry. Halo has expertise in all major
cannabis manufacturing processes, leveraging proprietary processes and
products, and has produced over 3.5M grams of oils and concentrates
since inception. The forward-thinking company is led by a strong
management team with deep industry knowledge and blue-chip experience.
The Company is currently operating in California and Oregon as well as
Nevada with our partner Just Quality. The Company has also begun
operations in Lesotho Africa through a strategic partnership. With a
consumer-centric focus, Halo will continue to market innovative branded
and private label products across multiple product categories.
For further information regarding Halo, see Halo’s disclosure documents
on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
ABOUT HIGH TIDE INC.
High Tide is an Alberta-based, retail-focused cannabis corporation
enhanced by the manufacturing and wholesale distribution of smoking
accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is a
vertically-integrated company in the Canadian cannabis market, with
portfolio subsidiaries including RGR Canada Inc., Famous Brandz Inc.,
Kush West Distribution Inc., Smoker’s Corner Ltd., Grasscity.com, Canna
Cabana Inc. and the majority of KushBar Inc. High Tide’s strategy as a
parent company is to extend and strengthen its integrated value chain,
while providing a complete customer experience and maximizing
shareholder value. Key industry investors in High Tide include Aphria
Inc. (TSX: APHA) (NYSE: APHA), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) (TSX:
ACB) (FRA: 21P) and FSD Pharma Inc. (CSE: HUGE) (OTC: FSDDF) (FRA: 0K9).
Representing the core of High Tide’s business, RGR Canada Inc. is a
high-quality and innovative designer, manufacturer and distributor of
cannabis accessories. Famous Brandz Inc. is a dominant manufacturer of
licensed lifestyle accessories, through partnerships with celebrities
and entertainment companies including Snoop Dogg and Paramount Pictures.
Famous Brandz’ products are sold to wholesalers and retailers around the
world. Founded in 2009 and approved by the Canadian Franchise
Association, Smoker’s Corner Ltd. is among Canada’s largest
counter-culture chains with 15 licensed locations. Kush West
Distribution is in the process of becoming a cannabis wholesaler in the
province of Saskatchewan. Based in Amsterdam since 2000, Grasscity.com
is the world’s preeminent and most searchable online retailer of smoking
accessories and cannabis lifestyle products with approximately 5.8
million site visits annually. With the deregulation of recreational
cannabis for adult use across Canada, Canna Cabana Inc., with 14
currently-branded locations, is in the process of becoming a sizeable
retail brand with a sophisticated yet playful customer experience, while
KushBar Inc. is a retail concept that will also be focused on the valued
Canadian cannabis consumer.
For more information about High Tide Inc., please visit www.hightideinc.com and
its profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
ABOUT iLo
ilo Vapor, a division of Iconic Ventures, Inc., is a Portland, Oregon
based technology, brand and product development company. Its
patent-pending devices are reinventing vaping. Through cutting-edge
technology and innovative design, ilo’s mission is to create clean,
reliable and convenient products that deliver the optimal vaporization
experience.
For more information, visit ilovapor.com.
Follow ilo Vapor on Instagram @ilo.vapor and LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/ilo-vapor.
Cautionary Statements
Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the information
circular prepared in connection with the Transaction or this news
release, any information released or received with respect to the
Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied
upon. Trading in the securities of Halo should be considered highly
speculative.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and
Statements
This press release contains certain “forward-looking information”
within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may
also contain statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements”
within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking
information and forward-looking statements are not representative of
historical facts or information or current condition, but instead
represent only Halo’s beliefs regarding future events, plans or
objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and
outside of Halo’s control. Generally, such forward-looking information
or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of
forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not
expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”,
“intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or
variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that
certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or
“will be taken”, “will continue”, “will occur” or “will be achieved”.
By identifying such information and statements in this manner, Halo
is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject
to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may
cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements
of Halo to be materially different from those expressed or implied by
such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the
forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in
this press release, Halo has made certain assumptions.
Although Halo believes that the assumptions and factors used in
preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking
information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be
placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee
can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will
prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ
materially from those anticipated in such information and statements.
The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained
in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and
Halo does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or
forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein,
except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent
written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable
to Halo or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its
entirety by this notice.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190528005865/en/