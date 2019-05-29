Halo Labs : Announces Strategic Partnership with High Tide for Exclusive Distribution of DabTabsTM Home Preparation Kits

Not for Distribution to U.S. Newswire Servicers or For Dissemination in the United States

Halo Labs Inc. ("Halo" or the "Company") (NEO: HALO, OTCQX: AGEEF, Germany: A9KN) is pleased to announce that it has partnered with High Tide Inc. (CSE: HITI, OTCQB: HITIF, FRA: 2LY) to introduce Halo-produced products through High Tide’s distribution channels. High Tide has an extensive distribution network throughout Canada, the United States and Europe with an impressive portfolio of subsidiaries.

The first phase of the collaboration will be a roll-out of in-house DabTabsTM to create a revolutionary product where consumers will receive a do-it-yourself (“DIY”) kit in which they can prefill DabTabsTM Tablets with measured doses of either cannabis or cannabidiol (“CBD”). These unique DIY DabTabsTM kits position Halo and High Tide as industry leaders penetrating the home preparation market. The partnership will generate distribution of this product throughout Canada, USA and Europe, and will be the first of many products that the companies will launch jointly.

Kiran Sidhu, CEO of Halo Labs, commented: “I am truly excited about this partnership that will strengthen Halo’s presence within the United States and expand its reach into Canada and Europe. This introduction to international markets is laying the groundwork for the Company to obtain access to the world, while providing Halo branded products directly to the consumer. With Halo being the product producer and High Tide being the hardware provider, the potential is endless.”

Raj Grover, President and Chief Executive Officer of High Tide Inc. added: “We are very excited to work with Halo as a leader in cannabis concentrates and other cannabis derivative products, including the innovative DabTabsTM. Our strengths in e-commerce through Grasscity.com and global wholesale distribution network are a great fit for this exclusive partnership with Halo and their portfolio of growth initiatives.”

Based in Amsterdam since 2000, Grasscity.com is the world’s preeminent and most searchable online retailer of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products with approximately 5.8 million site visits annually.

Halo exclusively licenses DabTabs from ilo™ Vapor whose patent pending devices are reinventing vaping. The synergies between ilo™ Vapor’s technology and Halo’s allows consumers to enjoy a full-spectrum cannabis experience that is cleaner and simpler than traditional dabbing. This product distributed throughout High Tide’s global network will expand Halo’s already notable footprint.

ABOUT HALO LABS

Halo is a cannabis extraction company that develops and manufactures quality cannabis oils and concentrates, which are the fastest growing segments in the cannabis industry. Halo has expertise in all major cannabis manufacturing processes, leveraging proprietary processes and products, and has produced over 3.5M grams of oils and concentrates since inception. The forward-thinking company is led by a strong management team with deep industry knowledge and blue-chip experience. The Company is currently operating in California and Oregon as well as Nevada with our partner Just Quality. The Company has also begun operations in Lesotho Africa through a strategic partnership. With a consumer-centric focus, Halo will continue to market innovative branded and private label products across multiple product categories.

For further information regarding Halo, see Halo’s disclosure documents on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT HIGH TIDE INC.

High Tide is an Alberta-based, retail-focused cannabis corporation enhanced by the manufacturing and wholesale distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is a vertically-integrated company in the Canadian cannabis market, with portfolio subsidiaries including RGR Canada Inc., Famous Brandz Inc., Kush West Distribution Inc., Smoker’s Corner Ltd., Grasscity.com, Canna Cabana Inc. and the majority of KushBar Inc. High Tide’s strategy as a parent company is to extend and strengthen its integrated value chain, while providing a complete customer experience and maximizing shareholder value. Key industry investors in High Tide include Aphria Inc. (TSX: APHA) (NYSE: APHA), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB) (FRA: 21P) and FSD Pharma Inc. (CSE: HUGE) (OTC: FSDDF) (FRA: 0K9).

Representing the core of High Tide’s business, RGR Canada Inc. is a high-quality and innovative designer, manufacturer and distributor of cannabis accessories. Famous Brandz Inc. is a dominant manufacturer of licensed lifestyle accessories, through partnerships with celebrities and entertainment companies including Snoop Dogg and Paramount Pictures. Famous Brandz’ products are sold to wholesalers and retailers around the world. Founded in 2009 and approved by the Canadian Franchise Association, Smoker’s Corner Ltd. is among Canada’s largest counter-culture chains with 15 licensed locations. Kush West Distribution is in the process of becoming a cannabis wholesaler in the province of Saskatchewan. Based in Amsterdam since 2000, Grasscity.com is the world’s preeminent and most searchable online retailer of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products with approximately 5.8 million site visits annually. With the deregulation of recreational cannabis for adult use across Canada, Canna Cabana Inc., with 14 currently-branded locations, is in the process of becoming a sizeable retail brand with a sophisticated yet playful customer experience, while KushBar Inc. is a retail concept that will also be focused on the valued Canadian cannabis consumer.

For more information about High Tide Inc., please visit www.hightideinc.com and its profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT iLo

ilo Vapor, a division of Iconic Ventures, Inc., is a Portland, Oregon based technology, brand and product development company. Its patent-pending devices are reinventing vaping. Through cutting-edge technology and innovative design, ilo’s mission is to create clean, reliable and convenient products that deliver the optimal vaporization experience.

For more information, visit ilovapor.com.

Follow ilo Vapor on Instagram @ilo.vapor and LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/ilo-vapor.

Cautionary Statements

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the information circular prepared in connection with the Transaction or this news release, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of Halo should be considered highly speculative.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only Halo’s beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Halo’s control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “will continue”, “will occur” or “will be achieved”.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, Halo is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Halo to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, Halo has made certain assumptions.

Although Halo believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Halo does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to Halo or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190528005865/en/