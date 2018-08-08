Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apollo Endosurgery Inc    LPTN

APOLLO ENDOSURGERY INC (LPTN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2018 | 10:03pm CEST

OverStitch™ Product Sales Increase 37% Year-Over-Year

Conference Call to Discuss Results Today at 3:30 p.m. CT / 4:30 p.m. ET

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. ("Apollo") (Nasdaq: APEN), a global leader in less invasive medical devices for bariatric and gastrointestinal procedures, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Second Quarter 2018 Highlights

  • OverStitch became Apollo's top selling product in U.S. and OUS direct markets
  • Completed public offering of common stock generating net proceeds of $21.9 million
  • Received Special 510(k) clearance from the FDA for OverStitch™ Sx Endoscopic Suturing System

Todd Newton, CEO of Apollo, commented, "During the second quarter, we made progress on a number of fronts. OverStitch sales were up 37% compared to the second quarter of 2017, becoming our top selling product in direct markets, while we also saw strong growth in sales of Orbera365 in the markets in which it is available. At the beginning of June, we received FDA approval for updated U.S. Orbera labeling to reflect the product's most current safety information to both physicians and patients. We continued to move closer to the introduction of OverStitch Sx and made progress both on our margin improvement projects and our clinical data initiatives."

Second Quarter 2018 Results

Total revenues in the second quarter of 2018 were $15.8 million, compared to $17.1 million in the second quarter 2017, a decrease of 8%.

Total Endo-bariatric product sales increased 13% to $10.8 million in the second quarter 2018 compared to $9.5 million in the second quarter 2017 and comprised 68% and 56% of total revenues, respectively.

Total Endoscopic Suturing System ("ESS") product sales increased 37% to $5.5 million in the second quarter 2018 compared to $4.0 million in the second quarter 2017. Outside the U.S. ("OUS") ESS product sales increased 44%, to $2.8 million and U.S. ESS product sales increased 31% to $2.7 million due to new user adoption and greater product utilization in existing accounts.

Total Intragastric balloon product ("IGB") sales decreased 4% to $5.3 million in the second quarter 2018 compared to $5.5 million in the second quarter 2017. OUS IGB product sales increased 4%, to $3.6 million as higher unit sales and average selling prices of Orbera365™ in Europe was partially offset by weaker six-month balloon sales in Brazil. In the U.S., IGB product sales decreased 18% to $1.7 million due to decreased consumer demand in reaction to the June 4, 2018 FDA letter to Health Care Professionals issued to highlight the new U.S. Orbera labeling.

Total Surgical product sales decreased $2.7 million, or 36% in the second quarter 2018 compared to the second quarter 2017 due to reductions in gastric banding procedures being performed worldwide.

Gross margin for the second quarter 2018 was 58%, compared to 61% for the second quarter 2017 as the result of a greater proportion of our overall product sales coming from our ESS products which realize a lower gross margin than our other products. While gross margin was down due to our changing sales mix, ESS product gross margin improved compared to the same period in 2017 due to completed gross margin improvement projects and higher selling prices. We expect additional ongoing and planned gross margin improvement projects to further improve Endo-bariatric product gross margin in 2019.

Total operating expenses increased $0.8 million to $16.7 million in the second quarter 2018, compared to the second quarter 2017. The increase was due to higher research and development expenses in the second quarter attributable to clinical study activities associated with our ESS and IGB products.

Net loss for the second quarter 2018 was $9.5 million compared to $6.9 million for the second quarter 2017. The increased net loss was primarily due to lower gross margin and higher research and development expenses.

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $35.4 million as of June 30, 2018, which includes total net proceeds of approximately $21.9 million from the Company's follow-on common stock offering that closed on June 22, 2018.

Conference Call

Apollo will host a conference call on August 8, 2018 at 3:30 p.m. Central Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss Apollo's operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018.

To participate in the conference call dial (800) 263-0877 for domestic callers and (646) 828-8143 for international callers. The conference ID number is 7723529. A live webcast of the conference call will be made available on the "Events and Presentations" section of our Investor Relations website: www.ir.apolloendo.com.

A replay of the webcast will remain available on Apollo's website, www.apolloendo.com, until Apollo releases its third quarter 2018 financial results. In addition, a telephonic replay of the call will be available until August 14, 2018. The replay dial-in numbers are (844) 512-2921 for domestic callers and (412) 317-6671 for international callers. The replay conference ID number is 7723529.

About Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on less invasive therapies for the treatment of obesity, a condition facing over 600 million people globally, as well as other gastrointestinal conditions. Apollo's device based therapies are an alternative to invasive surgical procedures, thus lowering complication rates and reducing total healthcare costs. Apollo's products are offered in over 70 countries today and include the OverStitch™ Endoscopic Suturing System, the ORBERA® Intragastric Balloon, and the LAP-BAND® Adjustable Gastric Banding System.

Apollo’s common stock is traded on Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "APEN". For more information regarding Apollo Endosurgery, go to: www.apolloendo.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: the advancement of Apollo products; development of enhancements to Apollo’s existing products and technologies; market acceptance of Apollo’s products; and statements relating to the availability of cash for Apollo's future operations, Apollo’s ability to support the adoption of its Endo-bariatric and Surgical products and its ability to broaden its product portfolio as well as other factors detailed in Apollo’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Apollo’s website and are available from Apollo without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, Apollo disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Disclosure Information

Apollo uses the investor relations section of its website as a means of complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, we recommend that investors should monitor Apollo's investor relations website in addition to following Apollo's press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

 

APOLLO ENDOSURGERY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except for share data)
(unaudited)
   
Three months ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
2018   2017 2018   2017
Revenues $ 15,788 $ 17,109 31,531 31,626
Cost of sales 6,607   6,636   13,160   11,732  
Gross margin 9,181   10,473   18,371   19,894  
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing 8,489 8,580 17,734 16,854
General and administrative 3,249 3,248 6,568 7,435
Research and development 3,154 2,285 5,610 4,242
Amortization of intangible assets 1,802   1,827   3,604   3,641  
Total operating expenses 16,694   15,940   33,516   32,172  
Loss from operations (7,513 ) (5,467 ) (15,145 ) (12,278 )
Other expenses:
Interest expense, net 1,019 1,046 1,979 2,516
Other expense 981   282   465   168  
Net loss before income taxes (9,513 ) (6,795 ) (17,589 ) (14,962 )
Income tax expense 28   63   86   113  
Net loss $ (9,541 ) $ (6,858 ) (17,675 ) (15,075 )
Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.53 ) $ (0.64 ) $ (1.00 ) $ (1.41 )

Shares used in computing net loss per share,
basic and diluted (1)

 18,005,759 10,702,627 17,654,777 10,700,431
 
(1) In July 2017, 6.5 million common shares were issued upon completion of a public offering. In June 2018, 4.3 million common shares were issued upon completion of a public offering.
 
 
APOLLO ENDOSURGERY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Product Sales by Product Group and Geographic Market
Unaudited (In thousands)
 
   

Three Months Ended
June 30, 2018

 

Three Months Ended
June 30, 2017

  % Increase / (Decrease)
U.S.   OUS  

Total
Revenues

U.S. OUS  

Total
Revenues

U.S. OUS

Total
Revenues

ESS $ 2,655 $ 2,825 $ 5,480 $ 2,034 $ 1,956 $ 3,990 30.5 % 44.4 % 37.3 %
IGB 1,675   3,609   5,284   2,052   3,477   5,529  

(18.4)

%

3.8 %

(4.4)

%

Endo-bariatric 4,330 6,434 10,764 4,086 5,433 9,519 6.0 % 18.4 % 13.1 %
Surgical 2,631 2,093 4,724 4,752 2,636 7,388

(44.6)

%

(20.6)

%

(36.1)

%

Other 292   8   300   194   8   202   50.5 % % 48.5 %
Total revenues $ 7,253   $ 8,535   $ 15,788   $ 9,032   $ 8,077   $ 17,109  

(19.7)

%

5.7 %

(7.7)

%

% Total revenues 45.9 % 54.1 % 52.8 % 47.2 %
 
 

Six Months Ended
June 30, 2018

Six Months Ended
June 30, 2017

  % Increase/ (Decrease)
U.S. OUS

Total
Revenues

U.S. OUS

Total
Revenues

  U.S.   OUS  

Total
Revenues

ESS $ 5,152 $ 6,095 $ 11,247 $ 3,722 $ 3,111 $ 6,833 38.4 % 95.9 % 64.6 %
IGB 3,286   6,527   9,813   3,860   6,160   10,020  

(14.9)

%

6.0 %

(2.1)

%

Endo-bariatric 8,438 12,622 21,060 7,582 9,271 16,853 11.3 % 36.1 % 25.0 %
Surgical 5,569 4,359 9,928 8,849 5,559 14,408

(37.1)

%

(21.6)

%

(31.1)

%

Other 525   18   543   351   14   365   49.6 % 28.6 % 48.8 %
Total revenues $ 14,532   $ 16,999   $ 31,531   $ 16,782   $ 14,844   $ 31,626  

(13.4)

%

14.5 %

(0.3)

%

% Total revenues

46.1 % 53.9 % 53.1 % 46.9 %
 
Endoscopic Suturing System ("ESS") and Intragastric Balloon ("IGB").
 
 

 

APOLLO ENDOSURGERY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

 

2016 and 2017 Product Sales by Product Group and Geographic Market

 

Unaudited (In thousands)

 
Q1 2017   Q2 2017   Q3 2017   Q4 2017   Full Year 2017
U.S.   OUS  

Total
Revenues

U.S.   OUS  

Total
Revenues

U.S.   OUS  

Total
Revenues

U.S.   OUS  

Total
Revenues

U.S.   OUS  

Total
Revenues

ESS $ 1,688 $ 1,155 $ 2,843 $ 2,034 $ 1,956 $ 3,990 $ 2,018 $ 2,878 $ 4,896 $ 2,279 $ 2,473 $ 4,752 $ 8,019 $ 8,462 $ 16,481
IGB, excluding starter kits 1,490 2,683 4,173 1,770 3,478 5,248 1,137 3,151 4,288 1,042 3,829 4,871 5,439 13,141 18,580
IGB starter kits 318     318   282     282   126     126   136     136   862     862
Endo-bariatric 3,496 3,838 7,334 4,086 5,434 9,520 3,281 6,029 9,310 3,457 6,302 9,759 14,320 21,603 35,923
Surgical 4,097 2,923 7,020 4,752 2,636 7,388 4,422 2,605 7,027 4,095 2,063 6,158 17,366 10,227 27,593
Other 157   6   163   194   7   201   200   7   207   215   8   223   766   28   794
Total Revenues $ 7,750   $ 6,767   $ 14,517   $ 9,032   $ 8,077   $ 17,109   $ 7,903   $ 8,641   $ 16,544   $ 7,767   $ 8,373   $ 16,140   $ 32,452   $ 31,858   $ 64,310
 
 
Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 Full Year 2016
U.S. OUS

Total
Revenues

U.S. OUS

Total
Revenues

U.S. OUS

Total
Revenues

U.S. OUS

Total
Revenues

U.S. OUS

Total
Revenues

ESS $ 1,255 $ 590 $ 1,845 $ 1,597 $ 933 $ 2,530 $ 1,542 $ 765 $ 2,307 $ 1,790 $ 716 $ 2,506 $ 6,184 $ 3,004 $ 9,188
IGB, excluding starter kits 1,166 3,065 4,231 1,316 3,504 4,820 1,225 3,690 4,915 1,284 3,120 4,404 4,991 13,379 18,370
IGB starter kits 2,128     2,128   1,073     1,073   499     499   650     650   4,350     4,350
Endo-bariatric 4,549 3,655 8,204 3,986 4,437 8,423 3,266 4,455 7,721 3,724 3,836 7,560 15,525 16,383 31,908
Surgical 5,182 2,772 7,954 5,768 2,946 8,714 5,295 2,656 7,951 5,315 2,332 7,647 21,560 10,706 32,266
Other 92   6   98   130   9   139   111   3   114   119   6   125   452   24   476
Total Revenues $ 9,823   $ 6,433   $ 16,256   $ 9,884   $ 7,392   $ 17,276   $ 8,672   $ 7,114   $ 15,786   $ 9,158   $ 6,174   $ 15,332   $ 37,537   $ 27,113   $ 64,650
 
Endoscopic Suturing System ("ESS") and Intragastric Balloon ("IGB").
 


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APOLLO ENDOSURGERY INC
10:03pAPOLLO ENDOSURGERY, INC. : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
BU
08/06APOLLO ENDOSURGERY, INC. : to Report Second Quarter Results on August 8, 2018
BU
07/05APOLLO ENDOSURGERY : Announces Pricing of $20.6 Million Public Offering of Commo..
AQ
06/28APOLLO ENDOSURGERY : Announces Pricing of $20.6 Million Public Offering of Commo..
AQ
06/25APOLLO ENDOSURGERY : Stefanie L. Cavanaugh Buys 4,545 Shares of Apollo Endosurge..
AQ
06/21APOLLO ENDOSURGERY, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06/15APOLLO ENDOSURGERY, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
05/30APOLLO ENDOSURGERY, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission..
AQ
05/04APOLLO ENDOSURGERY : NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Purchases Sha..
AQ
05/03APOLLO ENDOSURGERY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017Apollo Endosurgery reports Q4 results 
2017Mast Therapeutics Merges With Savara To Create A Force In Lung/Heart Inhalati.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 66,9 M
EBIT 2018 -26,9 M
Net income 2018 -30,6 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,65x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,41x
Capitalization 177 M
Chart APOLLO ENDOSURGERY INC
Duration : Period :
Apollo Endosurgery Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APOLLO ENDOSURGERY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 9,94 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Todd Newton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard J. Meelia Chairman
Stefanie Cavanaugh Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Christopher J. Gostout Chief Medical Officer
Matthew S. Crawford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APOLLO ENDOSURGERY INC50.89%177
MASIMO CORPORATION27.51%5 617
PENUMBRA INC57.86%5 073
ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.2.28%4 691
GETINGE-16.91%2 818
JIANGSU YUYUE MDCL EQPMNT & SPPLY CO LTD--.--%2 588
MarketScreener.com :
    About :
    Stay Connected :
    Partners :
    4-traders.com :
    Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.