Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results

Conference Call to Discuss Results Today at 3:30 p.m. CT / 4:30 p.m.
ET
Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. ("Apollo") (Nasdaq: APEN), a global leader in
less invasive medical devices for bariatric and gastrointestinal
procedures, today announced financial results for the second quarter
ended June 30, 2018.
Second Quarter 2018 Highlights
OverStitch became Apollo's top selling product in U.S. and OUS direct
markets
Completed public offering of common stock generating net proceeds of
$21.9 million
Received Special 510(k) clearance from the FDA for OverStitch™ Sx
Endoscopic Suturing System
Todd Newton, CEO of Apollo, commented, "During the second quarter, we
made progress on a number of fronts. OverStitch sales were up 37%
compared to the second quarter of 2017, becoming our top selling product
in direct markets, while we also saw strong growth in sales of Orbera365
in the markets in which it is available. At the beginning of June, we
received FDA approval for updated U.S. Orbera labeling to reflect the
product's most current safety information to both physicians and
patients. We continued to move closer to the introduction of OverStitch
Sx and made progress both on our margin improvement projects and our
clinical data initiatives."
Second Quarter 2018 Results
Total revenues in the second quarter of 2018 were $15.8 million,
compared to $17.1 million in the second quarter 2017, a decrease of 8%.
Total Endo-bariatric product sales increased 13% to $10.8 million in the
second quarter 2018 compared to $9.5 million in the second quarter 2017
and comprised 68% and 56% of total revenues, respectively.
Total Endoscopic Suturing System ("ESS") product sales increased 37% to
$5.5 million in the second quarter 2018 compared to $4.0 million in the
second quarter 2017. Outside the U.S. ("OUS") ESS product sales
increased 44%, to $2.8 million and U.S. ESS product sales increased 31%
to $2.7 million due to new user adoption and greater product utilization
in existing accounts.
Total Intragastric balloon product ("IGB") sales decreased 4% to $5.3
million in the second quarter 2018 compared to $5.5 million in the
second quarter 2017. OUS IGB product sales increased 4%, to $3.6 million
as higher unit sales and average selling prices of Orbera365™ in Europe
was partially offset by weaker six-month balloon sales in Brazil. In the
U.S., IGB product sales decreased 18% to $1.7 million due to decreased
consumer demand in reaction to the June 4, 2018 FDA letter to Health
Care Professionals issued to highlight the new U.S. Orbera labeling.
Total Surgical product sales decreased $2.7 million, or 36% in the
second quarter 2018 compared to the second quarter 2017 due to
reductions in gastric banding procedures being performed worldwide.
Gross margin for the second quarter 2018 was 58%, compared to 61% for
the second quarter 2017 as the result of a greater proportion of our
overall product sales coming from our ESS products which realize a lower
gross margin than our other products. While gross margin was down due to
our changing sales mix, ESS product gross margin improved compared to
the same period in 2017 due to completed gross margin improvement
projects and higher selling prices. We expect additional ongoing and
planned gross margin improvement projects to further improve
Endo-bariatric product gross margin in 2019.
Total operating expenses increased $0.8 million to $16.7 million in the
second quarter 2018, compared to the second quarter 2017. The increase
was due to higher research and development expenses in the second
quarter attributable to clinical study activities associated with our
ESS and IGB products.
Net loss for the second quarter 2018 was $9.5 million compared to $6.9
million for the second quarter 2017. The increased net loss was
primarily due to lower gross margin and higher research and development
expenses.
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $35.4 million as of
June 30, 2018, which includes total net proceeds of approximately $21.9
million from the Company's follow-on common stock offering that closed
on June 22, 2018.
Conference Call
Apollo will host a conference call on August 8, 2018 at 3:30 p.m.
Central Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss Apollo's operating
results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018.
To participate in the conference call dial (800) 263-0877 for domestic
callers and (646) 828-8143 for international callers. The conference ID
number is 7723529. A live webcast of the conference call will be made
available on the "Events and Presentations" section of our Investor
Relations website: www.ir.apolloendo.com.
A replay of the webcast will remain available on Apollo's website, www.apolloendo.com,
until Apollo releases its third quarter 2018 financial results. In
addition, a telephonic replay of the call will be available until August
14, 2018. The replay dial-in numbers are (844) 512-2921 for domestic
callers and (412) 317-6671 for international callers. The replay
conference ID number is 7723529.
About Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.
Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on less
invasive therapies for the treatment of obesity, a condition facing over
600 million people globally, as well as other gastrointestinal
conditions. Apollo's device based therapies are an alternative to
invasive surgical procedures, thus lowering complication rates and
reducing total healthcare costs. Apollo's products are offered in over
70 countries today and include the OverStitch™ Endoscopic Suturing
System, the ORBERA® Intragastric Balloon, and the LAP-BAND® Adjustable
Gastric Banding System.
Apollo’s common stock is traded on Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol
"APEN". For more information regarding Apollo Endosurgery, go to: www.apolloendo.com.
Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements
that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to
be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could
cause actual results to differ materially include: the advancement of
Apollo products; development of enhancements to Apollo’s existing
products and technologies; market acceptance of Apollo’s products; and
statements relating to the availability of cash for Apollo's future
operations, Apollo’s ability to support the adoption of its
Endo-bariatric and Surgical products and its ability to broaden its
product portfolio as well as other factors detailed in Apollo’s periodic
reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC,
including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. Copies of
reports filed with the SEC are posted on Apollo’s website and are
available from Apollo without charge. These forward-looking statements
are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date
hereof, and, except as required by law, Apollo disclaims any obligation
to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or
circumstances.
Disclosure Information
Apollo uses the investor relations section of its website as a means of
complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.
Accordingly, we recommend that investors should monitor Apollo's
investor relations website in addition to following Apollo's press
releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.
APOLLO ENDOSURGERY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except for share data)
(unaudited)
Three months ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Revenues
$
15,788
$
17,109
31,531
31,626
Cost of sales
6,607
6,636
13,160
11,732
Gross margin
9,181
10,473
18,371
19,894
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing
8,489
8,580
17,734
16,854
General and administrative
3,249
3,248
6,568
7,435
Research and development
3,154
2,285
5,610
4,242
Amortization of intangible assets
1,802
1,827
3,604
3,641
Total operating expenses
16,694
15,940
33,516
32,172
Loss from operations
(7,513
)
(5,467
)
(15,145
)
(12,278
)
Other expenses:
Interest expense, net
1,019
1,046
1,979
2,516
Other expense
981
282
465
168
Net loss before income taxes
(9,513
)
(6,795
)
(17,589
)
(14,962
)
Income tax expense
28
63
86
113
Net loss
$
(9,541
)
$
(6,858
)
(17,675
)
(15,075
)
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
$
(0.53
)
$
(0.64
)
$
(1.00
)
$
(1.41
)
Shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and
diluted (1)
18,005,759
10,702,627
17,654,777
10,700,431
(1)
In July 2017, 6.5 million common shares were issued upon completion
of a public offering. In June 2018, 4.3 million common shares were
issued upon completion of a public offering.
APOLLO ENDOSURGERY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Product Sales by Product Group and Geographic Market
Unaudited (In thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2018
Three Months Ended June 30, 2017
% Increase / (Decrease)
U.S.
OUS
Total Revenues
U.S.
OUS
Total Revenues
U.S.
OUS
Total Revenues
ESS
$
2,655
$
2,825
$
5,480
$
2,034
$
1,956
$
3,990
30.5
%
44.4
%
37.3
%
IGB
1,675
3,609
5,284
2,052
3,477
5,529
(18.4)
%
3.8
%
(4.4)
%
Endo-bariatric
4,330
6,434
10,764
4,086
5,433
9,519
6.0
%
18.4
%
13.1
%
Surgical
2,631
2,093
4,724
4,752
2,636
7,388
(44.6)
%
(20.6)
%
(36.1)
%
Other
292
8
300
194
8
202
50.5
%
—
%
48.5
%
Total revenues
$
7,253
$
8,535
$
15,788
$
9,032
$
8,077
$
17,109
(19.7)
%
5.7
%
(7.7)
%
% Total revenues
45.9
%
54.1
%
52.8
%
47.2
%
Six Months Ended June 30, 2018
Six Months Ended June 30, 2017
% Increase/ (Decrease)
U.S.
OUS
Total Revenues
U.S.
OUS
Total Revenues
U.S.
OUS
Total Revenues
ESS
$
5,152
$
6,095
$
11,247
$
3,722
$
3,111
$
6,833
38.4
%
95.9
%
64.6
%
IGB
3,286
6,527
9,813
3,860
6,160
10,020
(14.9)
%
6.0
%
(2.1)
%
Endo-bariatric
8,438
12,622
21,060
7,582
9,271
16,853
11.3
%
36.1
%
25.0
%
Surgical
5,569
4,359
9,928
8,849
5,559
14,408
(37.1)
%
(21.6)
%
(31.1)
%
Other
525
18
543
351
14
365
49.6
%
28.6
%
48.8
%
Total revenues
$
14,532
$
16,999
$
31,531
$
16,782
$
14,844
$
31,626
(13.4)
%
14.5
%
(0.3)
%
% Total revenues
46.1
%
53.9
%
53.1
%
46.9
%
Endoscopic Suturing System ("ESS") and Intragastric Balloon ("IGB").
APOLLO ENDOSURGERY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
2016 and 2017 Product Sales by Product Group and Geographic
Market
Unaudited (In thousands)
Q1 2017
Q2 2017
Q3 2017
Q4 2017
Full Year 2017
U.S.
OUS
Total Revenues
U.S.
OUS
Total Revenues
U.S.
OUS
Total Revenues
U.S.
OUS
Total Revenues
U.S.
OUS
Total Revenues
ESS
$
1,688
$
1,155
$
2,843
$
2,034
$
1,956
$
3,990
$
2,018
$
2,878
$
4,896
$
2,279
$
2,473
$
4,752
$
8,019
$
8,462
$
16,481
IGB, excluding starter kits
1,490
2,683
4,173
1,770
3,478
5,248
1,137
3,151
4,288
1,042
3,829
4,871
5,439
13,141
18,580
IGB starter kits
318
—
318
282
—
282
126
—
126
136
—
136
862
—
862
Endo-bariatric
3,496
3,838
7,334
4,086
5,434
9,520
3,281
6,029
9,310
3,457
6,302
9,759
14,320
21,603
35,923
Surgical
4,097
2,923
7,020
4,752
2,636
7,388
4,422
2,605
7,027
4,095
2,063
6,158
17,366
10,227
27,593
Other
157
6
163
194
7
201
200
7
207
215
8
223
766
28
794
Total Revenues
$
7,750
$
6,767
$
14,517
$
9,032
$
8,077
$
17,109
$
7,903
$
8,641
$
16,544
$
7,767
$
8,373
$
16,140
$
32,452
$
31,858
$
64,310
Q1 2016
Q2 2016
Q3 2016
Q4 2016
Full Year 2016
U.S.
OUS
Total Revenues
U.S.
OUS
Total Revenues
U.S.
OUS
Total Revenues
U.S.
OUS
Total Revenues
U.S.
OUS
Total Revenues
ESS
$
1,255
$
590
$
1,845
$
1,597
$
933
$
2,530
$
1,542
$
765
$
2,307
$
1,790
$
716
$
2,506
$
6,184
$
3,004
$
9,188
IGB, excluding starter kits
1,166
3,065
4,231
1,316
3,504
4,820
1,225
3,690
4,915
1,284
3,120
4,404
4,991
13,379
18,370
IGB starter kits
2,128
—
2,128
1,073
—
1,073
499
—
499
650
—
650
4,350
—
4,350
Endo-bariatric
4,549
3,655
8,204
3,986
4,437
8,423
3,266
4,455
7,721
3,724
3,836
7,560
15,525
16,383
31,908
Surgical
5,182
2,772
7,954
5,768
2,946
8,714
5,295
2,656
7,951
5,315
2,332
7,647
21,560
10,706
32,266
Other
92
6
98
130
9
139
111
3
114
119
6
125
452
24
476
Total Revenues
$
9,823
$
6,433
$
16,256
$
9,884
$
7,392
$
17,276
$
8,672
$
7,114
$
15,786
$
9,158
$
6,174
$
15,332
$
37,537
$
27,113
$
64,650
Endoscopic Suturing System ("ESS") and Intragastric Balloon ("IGB").