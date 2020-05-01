Log in
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Apollo Global Management LLC : 1Q2020 Earnings Release

05/01/2020 | 07:09am EDT

Apollo Global Management, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

New York, May 1, 2020 - Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "Apollo") today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

"Amid the unprecedented market volatility caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Apollo is relying on the expertise and discipline we have developed over the last 30 years investing across numerous market cycles. We believe the current environment reinforces the advantages of our value-oriented approach, emphasis on downside protection, and our incredibly talented team around the world," said Leon Black, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "With respect to our financial results, Apollo declared a cash dividend of $0.42 per share for the first quarter, which highlights the durability and resiliency of our business model, even in adverse market environments."

Apollo issued a full detailed presentation of its first quarter ended March 31, 2020 results, which can be viewed through the Stockholders section of Apollo's website at http://www.apollo.com/stockholders.

Dividends

Apollo has declared a cash dividend of $0.42 per share of its Class A Common Stock for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. This dividend will be paid on May 29, 2020 to holders of record at the close of business on May 18, 2020. Apollo intends to distribute to its Class A common stockholders on a quarterly basis substantially all of its distributable earnings after taxes and related payables in excess of amounts determined by the executive committee of its board of directors to be necessary or appropriate to provide for the conduct of its business and, at a minimum, a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share.

Apollo has declared a cash dividend of $0.398438 per share of each of its Series A Preferred Stock and Series B Preferred Stock, which will be paid on June 15, 2020 to holders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2020.

The declaration and payment of dividends on Class A Common Stock, Series A Preferred Stock and Series B Preferred Stock are at the sole discretion of the executive committee of Apollo Global Management, Inc.'s board of directors. Apollo cannot assure its stockholders that they will receive any dividends in the future.

Conference Call

Apollo will host a conference call on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. During the call, members of Apollo's senior management team will review Apollo's financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (888) 868-4188 (U.S. domestic) or +1 (615) 800-6914 (international), and providing conference call ID 6298984 when prompted by the operator. The number should be dialed at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call. A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis and can be accessed through the Stockholders section of Apollo's website at http:// www.apollo.com/stockholders.

Following the call, a replay of the event may be accessed either telephonically or via audio webcast. A telephonic replay of the live broadcast will be available approximately two hours after the live broadcast by dialing (800) 585-8367 (U.S. callers) or +1 (404) 537-3406(non-U.S. callers), passcode 6298984. To access the audio webcast, please visit Events in the Stockholders section of Apollo's website at http://www.apollo.com/stockholders.

About Apollo

Apollo is a leading global alternative investment manager with offices in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo had assets under management of approximately $316 billion as of March 31, 2020 in credit, private equity and real assets funds invested across a core group of nine industries where Apollo has considerable knowledge and resources. For more information about Apollo, please visit www.apollo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Effective September 5, 2019, Apollo Global Management, Inc. converted from a Delaware limited liability company named Apollo Global Management, LLC ("AGM LLC") to a Delaware corporation named Apollo Global Management, Inc. ("AGM Inc." and such conversion, the "Conversion"). This press release includes the results for AGM LLC prior to the Conversion and the results for AGM Inc. following the Conversion. In this press release, references to "Apollo," "we," "us," "our" and the "Company" refer collectively to (a) AGM Inc. and its subsidiaries, including the Apollo Operating Group and all of its subsidiaries, following the Conversion and (b) AGM LLC and its subsidiaries, Apollo Operating Group and all of its subsidiaries, prior to the Conversion, or as the context may otherwise require. This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, discussions related to Apollo's expectations regarding the performance of its business, its liquidity and capital resources and the other non-historical statements in the discussion and analysis. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this press release, the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including risks relating to our dependence on certain key personnel, our ability to raise new private equity, credit or real assets funds, the impact of COVID-19, the impact of energy market dislocation, market conditions, generally, our ability to manage our growth, fund performance, changes in our regulatory environment and tax status, the variability of our revenues, net income and cash flow, our use of leverage to finance our businesses and investments by our funds and litigation risks, among others. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been uncertainty and disruption in the global economy and financial markets. While we are unable to accurately predict the full impact that COVID-19 will have on our results from operations, financial condition, liquidity and cash flows due to numerous uncertainties, including the duration and severity of the pandemic and containment measures, our compliance with these measures has impacted our day-to-day operations and could disrupt our business and operations, as well as that of the Apollo funds and their portfolio companies, for an indefinite period of time. We believe these factors include but are not limited to those described under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Apollo's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 21, 2020 and current report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on May 1, 2020, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this press release and in other filings. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. This press release does not constitute an offer of any Apollo fund.

Investor and Media Relations Contacts

Gary M. Stein

Ann Dai

Joanna Rose

Charles Zehren

Head of Investor Relations

Investor Relations Manager

Global Head of Corporate Communications

Rubenstein Associates, Inc. for

Apollo Global Management, Inc.

Apollo Global Management, Inc.

Apollo Global Management, Inc.

Apollo Global Management, Inc.

212-822-0467

212-822-0678

212-822-0491

212-843-8590

gstein@apollo.com

adai@apollo.com

jrose@apollo.com

czehren@rubenstein.com

2

Exhibit 99.2

A P O L L O G L O B A L M A N A G E M E N T

Apollo Global Management, Inc.

First Quarter 2020 Earnings

May 1, 2020

Apollo 1Q'20 Financial Results Highlights

Net Loss of $2.3 billion

GAAP

Results

Net Loss Attributable to Apollo Global Management, Inc. Class A Common Stockholders of $1.0 billion ($4.47/

share)

($ in millions, except per share data)

1Q'20

Per Share

LTM

Per Share

Distributable Earnings ("DE")

$165.1

$0.37

$1,073.3

$2.57

Financial

Fee Related Earnings ("FRE")

$228.1

$0.52

$920.5

$2.21

Measures

Net Performance Fee Receivable of $31.3 million ($0.07 per share) and Net Clawback Payable of $577.3 million

& Dividend

($1.31 per share) as of 1Q'20

• Declared 1Q'20 dividend of $0.42 per share of Class A Common Stock and equivalent (payout ratio of 114%),

bringing LTM dividends to $2.31 per share of Class A Common Stock (payout ratio of 90%)

Total Assets Under Management ("AUM") of $315.5 billion

Assets Under

Fee-Generating AUM ("FGAUM") of $241.7 billion

Management

Performance Fee-Eligible AUM ("PFEAUM") of $124.8 billion

Dry powder of $40.5 billion available for investment

Inflows: $7.3 billion of capital inflows ($37.8 billion LTM)

Business

Deployment: $5.2 billion invested ($17.2 billion LTM)

Drivers

Realizations: $2.0 billion of capital returned to investors ($11.7 billion LTM)

Note: This presentation contains non-GAAP financial information and defined terms which are described on pages 31 to 34. The non-GAAP financial information contained herein is reconciled to GAAP financial information on pages 27 to 30. Effective September 5, 2019, Apollo Global Management, Inc. converted from a Delaware limited liability company named Apollo Global Management, LLC to a Delaware corporation named Apollo Global Management, Inc. (the "Conversion"). "LTM" as used throughout this presentation refers to the twelve months ended March 31, 2020, unless the context otherwise provides. LTM Per share amounts represent the sum of the last four quarters.

1

1Q'20 Developments

The pandemic resulting from the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") and the actions taken in response have caused severe disruption to the global economy and financial markets.

In line with public equity and credit indices, we have experienced significant unrealized mark-to-market losses in our underlying funds.

Our management fee base is relatively insensitive to mark-to-market losses based on the nature of many fee arrangements; organic growth in our insurance platform and significant deployment in the quarter largely offset any mark-to-market impact.

We have been investing through this period of market dislocation with gross purchases of $41 billion across the platform during the quarter.

However, the impact of the pandemic resulted in net GAAP unrealized losses of $1.1 billion from the reversal of previously earned performance allocations and GAAP unrealized losses of $0.2 billion from mark-to-market adjustments in our general partner investments in the funds we manage.

On February 28, 2020, we closed our strategic transaction with Athene. In connection with the transaction, we:

  • issued approximately 29 million Apollo Operating Group units, which increased our DE share count by approximately 7%;
  • acquired approximately 36 million additional shares of Athene Holding; and
  • agreed to lock-up all shares of Athene Holding for 3 years, which requires a mark-to-market discount due to a lack of marketability ("DLOM").

We recorded GAAP unrealized mark-to-market losses from our investment in Athene Holding of $1.3 billion from the combined impact of COVID-19 related market dislocation and the DLOM.

2

GAAP Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

Net Loss was ($2.3) billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2020; Net Loss Attributable to Apollo Global Management, Inc. Class A Common Stockholders was ($1.0) billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2020

($ in thousands, except share data)

1Q'19

4Q'19

1Q'20

Revenues:

Management fees

$380,026

$413,026

$396,604

Advisory and transaction fees, net

19,569

56,511

36,963

Investment income (loss):

Performance allocations

251,497

374,677

(1,734,323)

Principal investment income (loss)

26,025

67,507

(187,849)

Total investment income (loss)

277,522

442,184

(1,922,172)

Incentive fees

660

3,051

19,519

Total Revenues

677,777

914,772

(1,469,086)

Expenses:

Compensation and benefits:

Salary, bonus and benefits

119,163

144,986

139,269

Equity-based compensation

45,077

57,244

52,122

Profit sharing expense

123,447

276,591

(635,998)

Total compensation and benefits

287,687

478,821

(444,607)

Interest expense

19,108

28,126

31,242

General, administrative and other

71,662

91,528

84,522

Placement fees

(440)

891

409

Total Expenses

378,017

599,366

(328,434)

Other Income (Loss):

Net gains (losses) from investment activities

18,829

94,055

(1,264,551)

Net gains (losses) from investment activities of consolidated variable interest entities

9,466

15,183

(134,731)

Interest income

7,076

9,584

7,934

Other income (loss), net

90

(9,856)

(16,507)

Total Other Income (Loss)

35,461

108,966

(1,407,855)

Income (loss) before income tax (provision) benefit

335,221

424,372

(2,548,507)

Income tax (provision) benefit

(19,654)

(66,351)

295,853

Net Income (Loss)

315,567

358,021

(2,252,654)

Net (income) loss attributable to Non-Controlling Interests

(166,510)

(191,978)

1,256,436

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Apollo Global Management, Inc.

149,057

166,043

(996,218)

Series A Preferred Stock Dividends

(4,383)

(4,383)

(4,383)

Series B Preferred Stock Dividends

(4,781)

(4,781)

(4,781)

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Apollo Global Management, Inc. Class A Common

$139,893

$156,879

($1,005,382)

Stockholders

Net Income (Loss) Per Share of Class A Common Stock:

Net Income (Loss) Available to Class A Common Stock - Basic

$0.67

$0.68

($4.47)

Net Income (Loss) Available to Class A Common Stock - Diluted

$0.67

$0.68

($4.47)

Weighted Average Number of Class A Common Stock Outstanding - Basic

200,832,323

221,863,632

226,757,519

Weighted Average Number of Class A Common Stock Outstanding - Diluted

200,832,323

221,863,632

226,757,519

3

Total Segments

($ in thousands, except per share data)

1Q'19

4Q'19

1Q'20

1Q'19 LTM

1Q'20 LTM

Management fees

$358,623

$387,764

$382,368

$1,369,108

$1,514,815

Advisory and transaction fees, net

19,060

56,206

36,732

117,633

140,562

Performance fees1

661

4,739

2,404

23,776

22,853

Total Fee Related Revenues

378,344

448,709

421,504

1,510,517

1,678,230

Salary, bonus and benefits

(105,725)

(130,463)

(124,021)

(414,156)

(481,612)

General, administrative and other

(63,033)

(76,075)

(68,353)

(247,949)

(278,324)

Placement fees

440

(494)

(413)

(1,355)

(1,938)

Total Fee Related Expenses

(168,318)

(207,032)

(192,787)

(663,460)

(761,874)

Other income (loss), net of Non-Controlling Interest

(270)

(542)

(661)

1,039

4,146

Fee Related Earnings

$209,756

$241,135

$228,056

$848,096

$920,502

Per share2

$0.51

$0.59

$0.52

$2.06

$2.21

Realized performance fees

63,789

437,548

65,746

321,675

604,063

Realized profit sharing expense

(41,139)

(211,984)

(65,746)

(203,121)

(314,859)

Net Realized Performance Fees

22,650

225,564

-

118,554

289,204

Realized principal investment income, net3

11,436

28,606

5,583

57,754

59,844

Net interest loss and other

(12,692)

(19,369)

(37,134)

(43,939)

(89,768)

Segment Distributable Earnings

$231,150

$475,936

$196,505

$980,465

$1,179,782

Taxes and related payables

(14,636)

(11,891)

(22,193)

(47,653)

(69,857)

Preferred dividends

(9,164)

(9,164)

(9,164)

(36,443)

(36,656)

Distributable Earnings

$207,350

$454,881

$165,148

$896,369

$1,073,269

Per share2

$0.50

$1.10

$0.37

$2.16

$2.57

Net dividend per share2

$0.46

$0.89

$0.42

$1.91

$2.31

Payout ratio

92%

81%

114%

88%

90%

  1. Represents certain performance fees related to business development companies, Redding Ridge Holdings LP ("Redding Ridge Holdings"), an affiliate of Redding Ridge, and MidCap.
  2. Per share calculations are based on end of period Distributable Earnings Shares Outstanding, which consist of total shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding, Apollo Operating Group Units and RSUs that participate in dividends. LTM Per share amounts represent the sum of the last four quarters. See page 23 for details regarding the stockholder dividend and page 28 for the share reconciliation.
  3. Realized principal investment income, net includes dividends from our permanent capital vehicles, net of amounts to be distributed to certain employees as part of a dividend compensation program.

4

Fee Related Earnings Rollforward

FRE increased 9% year-over-year on management fee growth but declined 5% quarter-over-quarter due principally to lower advisory and transaction fees. FRE margin remained flat quarter-over-quarter. Per share FRE was impacted by dilution related to the Athene strategic transaction, which closed during the quarter.

Quarterly Trailing FRE

FRE Bridge

($ in millions)

FRE Margin1

Advisory &

Share

Transaction

Mgmt

Performance

Dilution 2

Fees

$238.5

$241.1

Fees

$8

Fees

$-

$228.1

$212.8

$6

$209.8

($20)

Non-Comp

($2)

($5)

Comp

58%

54%

55%

53%

54%

1Q'19

2Q'19

3Q'19

4Q'19

1Q'20

Per

$0.51

$0.58

$0.52

$0.59

$(0.04)

$(0.01)

$0.01

$0.02

$(0.01)

$(0.04)

$0.52

Share

"NM" as used throughout this presentation indicates data has not been presented as it was deemed not meaningful, unless the context otherwise provides.

  1. FRE Margin is calculated as Fee Related Earnings divided by fee-related revenues (which includes management fees, transaction and advisory fees and certain performance fees), as well as other income attributable to FRE.
  2. Represents the issuance of 29.2 million Apollo Operating Group Units to Athene Holding as part of a strategic transaction that closed during the first quarter of 2020.

5

Distributable Earnings and Dividend

DE decreased quarter-over-quarter, primarily due to lower performance fees in the quarter

Distributable Earnings per Share1

$1.10

$0.56

$0.54

$0.50

$0.37

1Q'19

2Q'19

3Q'19

4Q'19

1Q'20

Dividend per Share1

$0.89

$0.46

$0.50

$0.50

$0.42

$0.40

Minimum

Quarterly

Dividend

1Q'19

2Q'19

3Q'19

4Q'19

1Q'20

1. Per share calculations are based on end of period Distributable Earnings Shares Outstanding. The declaration and payment of any dividends are at the sole discretion of the executive committee of AGM Inc.'s board of directors, which may change the policy at any time, including, without limitation, to eliminate the dividend entirely.

6

Assets Under Management

Total AUM decreased to $315.5 billion during the quarter, principally from unrealized market losses arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, offset in part by fundraising

Gross Inflows were $7.3 billion during the quarter and $37.8 billion over the twelve months ended March 31, 2020

As of the end of the quarter, we had $40.5 billion of dry powder, of which $19.2 billion is dry powder with future management fee potential

($ in billions)

Total AUM

$331.1

$315.5

$315.5

$303.0

$38.8

$38.1

$38.1

$32.0

$76.8

CAGR

$67.7

14%

$67.7

$77.3

$163.0

$18.7

$215.5

$209.7

$48.2

$209.7

$193.7

$96.1

1Q'19

4Q'19

1Q'20

1Q'15

1Q'20

Credit

Private Equity

Real Assets

($ in billions)

Fee-Generating AUM

$246.4

$241.7

$241.7

$228.3

$29.7

$29.4

$29.4

$25.0

$43.8

$44.0

CAGR

$44.0

13%

$46.4

$131.3

$14.2

$33.9

$156.9

$172.9

$168.3

$168.3

$83.2

1Q'19

4Q'19

1Q'20

1Q'15

1Q'20

Credit

Private Equity

Real Assets

7

Performance Fee Assets Under Management

Performance Fee-Generating AUM decreased to $22.8 billion during the quarter as unrealized mark-to-market impacts arising from the COVID-19 pandemic brought funds below their preferred return or hurdle rate

Performance Fee-Eligible AUM

($ in billions)

$129.2

$132.5

$10.4

$124.8

$124.8

$9.4

$9.8

$9.8

$62.8

$61.1

$53.7

$53.7

$77.9

$6.2

$40.5

$57.0

$61.0

$61.3

$61.3

$31.2

1Q'19

4Q'19

1Q'20

1Q'15

1Q'20

Credit

Private Equity

Real Assets

Performance Fee-Generating AUM

($ in billions)

$66.6

$60.8

$5.2

$2.6

$23.2

$22.9

$34.3

$3.5

$22.8

$13.7

$22.8

$38.5

$3.7

$3.7

$35.0

$2.2

$2.2

$16.9

$17.1

$16.9

1Q'19

4Q'19

1Q'20

1Q'15

1Q'20

Credit

Private Equity

Real Assets

8

Total AUM & Fee-Generating AUM

Total AUM Rollforward1

($ in millions)

Credit4

Private

Real Assets

Total

Equity

4Q'19

$215,530

$76,788

$38,787

$331,105

Inflows2

6,269

481

507

7,257

Outflows3

(838)

(10)

(234)

(1,082)

Net Flows

5,431

471

273

6,175

Realizations

(512)

(1,168)

(365)

(2,045)

Market Activity2

(10,704)

(8,422)

(598)

(19,724)

1Q'20

$209,745

$67,669

$38,097

$315,511

QoQ Change

(3%)

(12%)

(2%)

(5%)

LTM Total AUM Rollforward1

Credit

4

Private

Real Assets

Total

($ in millions)

Equity

1Q'19

$193,669

$77,325

$32,000

$302,994

Inflows2

28,089

2,166

7,584

37,839

Outflows3

(9,418)

(140)

(406)

(9,964)

Net Flows

18,671

2,026

7,178

27,875

Realizations

(2,389)

(7,272)

(2,088)

(11,749)

Market Activity2

(206)

(4,410)

1,007

(3,609)

1Q'20

$209,745

$67,669

$38,097

$315,511

YoY Change

8%

(12%)

19%

4%

Fee-Generating AUM Rollforward1

Credit

Private

Real Assets

Total

($ in millions)

Equity

4Q'19

$172,893

$43,826

$29,727

$246,446

Inflows2

7,511

617

191

8,319

Outflows3

(1,342)

(46)

(398)

(1,786)

Net Flows

6,169

571

(207)

6,533

Realizations

(396)

(343)

(68)

(807)

Market Activity2

(10,404)

(78)

(40)

(10,522)

1Q'20

$168,262

$43,976

$29,412

$241,650

QoQ Change

(3%)

-%

(1%)

(2%)

LTM Fee-Generating AUM Rollforward1

Credit

Private

Real Assets

Total

($ in millions)

Equity

1Q'19

$156,860

$46,372

$25,033

$228,265

Inflows2

25,086

2,159

5,809

33,054

Outflows3

(11,841)

(2,774)

(1,150)

(15,765)

Net Flows

13,245

(615)

4,659

17,289

Realizations

(1,148)

(1,887)

(575)

(3,610)

Market Activity2

(695)

106

295

(294)

1Q'20

$168,262

$43,976

$29,412

$241,650

YoY Change

7%

(5%)

17%

6%

  1. Inflows at the individual segment level represent subscriptions, commitments, and other increases in available capital, such as acquisitions or leverage, net of inter-segment transfers. Outflows represent redemptions and other decreases in available capital. Realizations represent fund distributions of realized proceeds. Market activity represents gains (losses), the impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations and other income.
  2. Effective 1Q'20, market activity includes mark-to-market changes and investment income of Athene, which had previously been reported as inflows.
  3. Included in the 1Q'20 outflows for both Total AUM and FGAUM are $0.4 billion of redemptions. Included in the LTM outflows for both Total AUM and FGAUM are $2.9 billion of redemptions.
  4. As of 1Q'20, Credit AUM includes $20.5 billion of CLOs, $12.1 billion of which Apollo earns fees based on gross assets and $7.9 billion of which relates to Redding Ridge, from which Apollo earns fees based on net asset value.

9

Capital Deployment, Dry Powder & Performance Fee-Eligible AUM

Dry Powder Composition

($ in billions)

Real

Credit

Assets

$6.2

$5.1

$41

Other PE

$7.1

billion

$19.7

Fund IX

$2.4

Fund VIII

Private Equity

$29.2

Capital Deployment1

($ in billions)

1Q'20

LTM

Real

Real

Assets

Assets

$0.1

Credit

$2.1

Credit

$1.7

$5 billion $3.4

$17 billion

$8.4

$6.6

Private

Equity

Private

Equity

Performance Fee-Eligible AUM

($ in billions)

Currently

Generating

Uninvested

Performance

Performance

$22.8

Fees

Fee-Eligible AUM

$40.6

$125 billion

Not Currently

$61.3

Generating

Performance

Fees

Strategy / Fund

Invested AUM Not

Investment

Appreciation

Currently Generating

Period Active

Required to Achieve

Performance Fees

>24 Months2

Performance Fees3,4

Corporate Credit

$22.3

$19.8

10%

Structured Credit

3.5

3.2

37%

Direct Origination

4.4

4.3

4%

Advisory and Other

5.8

5.8

12%

Credit

36.0

33.1

12%

Fund VIII

11.6

11.6

2%

ANRP II

1.4

1.4

26%

Hybrid Capital

3.6

2.0

>100%

Other PE

7.5

2.2

44%

Private Equity5

24.1

17.2

21%

Real Assets

1.2

0.9

> 250bps

Total

$61.3

$51.2

1. Reflects capital deployment activity from commitment based funds and accounts that have a defined maturity date. 2. Represents invested AUM not currently generating performance fees for funds that have been investing capital for more than 24 months as of March 31, 2020. 3. Represents the percentage of additional appreciation required to reach the preferred return or high watermark and generate performance fees for funds with an investment period greater than 24 months. Funds with an investment period less than 24 months are "N/A" 4. All investors in a given fund are considered in aggregate when calculating the appreciation required to achieve performance fees presented above.

Appreciation required to achieve performance fees may vary by individual investor. 5. The private equity funds disclosed in the table above have greater than $500 million of AUM and/or form part of a flagship series of funds.

10

Permanent Capital Vehicles, Athene, and Athora

Permanent Capital AUM

($ in billions)

$162

$136

$72

$87

49%

51%

45%

47%

$25

22%

2012

2014

2016

2018

1Q'20

Permanent CapitalPeriodAUMEnding

% of Total AUM

Fee Related Revenue from Permanent Capital

($ in millions)

$184

$189

$190

$175

$167

1Q'19

2Q'19

3Q'19

4Q'19

1Q'20

Supplemental Information

($ in billions)

4Q'19

1Q'20

Athene3

$130.3

$124.5

Athora

13.9

15.5

MidCap

9.0

9.2

ARI1

6.7

7.2

AINV/Other2

5.1

5.0

AFT/AIF

0.7

0.6

Total AUM in Permanent Capital Vehicles

$165.7

$162.0

Athene and Athora AUM

($ in billions)

4Q'19

1Q'20

Athene3

$130.3

$124.5

Core Assets

32.3

29.0

Core Plus Assets

30.1

29.7

Yield Assets

48.6

44.3

High Alpha

5.1

5.4

Cash, Treasuries, Equities and Alternatives

14.2

16.1

Athora

$13.9

$15.5

Non-Sub-Advised

10.0

11.6

Sub-Advised

3.9

3.9

Total Athene and Athora AUM

$144.2

$140.0

1. Amounts are as of December 31, 2019. Refer to www.apolloreit.com for the most recent financial information on ARI. The information contained on ARI's website is not part of this presentation. 2. Amounts are as of December 31, 2019. Refer to www.apolloic.com for the most recent financial information on AINV. The information contained on AINV's website is not part of this presentation. Includes $1.8 billion of AUM related to a non-traded business development company. 3. Includes $10.1 billion of gross assets related to ACRA Re Ltd. and $2.4 billion of unfunded commitments related to Apollo/Athene Dedicated Investment Program ("ADIP").

11

Net Performance Fee Receivable Rollforward & Net Clawback Payable

Combined, net performance fee receivable and net clawback payable decreased from $1.61 per share to ($1.24) per share as previously performance-fee generating funds dropped below their hurdle rates due to COVID-19-related market volatility

Net Performance Fee Receivable1

Net Clawback Payable2

(Per Share)

Net

Performance

Fees/Other4

Net Realized

Performance

$1.93

Fees

$1.85

Share

($1.31)

$1.55

Dilution3

$1.29

($0.24)

($1.65)

($0.01)

$0.07

$(0.12)

1Q'19

2Q'19

3Q'19

4Q'19

1Q'20

4Q'19

1Q'20

($ in millions)

$533

$637

$795

$762

($729)

($2)

$-

$31

($101)

($577)

Note: All per share figures calculated using Distributable Earnings Shares Outstanding.

  1. Net Performance Fee Receivable represents the sum of performance allocations and incentive fees receivable, less profit sharing payable as reported on the consolidated statements of financial condition, and includes certain eliminations related to investments in consolidated funds and VIEs and other adjustments.
  2. As of March 31, 2020, certain funds had $965.4 million in general partner obligations to return previously distributed performance fees offset, in part, by $388.1 million in clawbacks from Contributing Partners and certain employees and former employees for the potential return of profit sharing distributions. These general partner obligations and potential return of profit sharing distributions are included in due to related parties and due from related parties, respectively, on the consolidated statements of financial condition.
  3. Represents the issuance of 29.2 million Apollo Operating Group Units to Athene Holding as part of a strategic transaction that closed during the first quarter of 2020.
  4. Net Performance Fees/Other includes (i) unrealized performance fees, net of unrealized profit sharing expense and (ii) certain transaction-related charges, and excludes general partner obligations to return previously distributed performance fees.

12

Segment Highlights

Credit

Commentary

  • Total AUM decreased 3% quarter-over-quarter to $210 billion, primarily driven by market activity, partially offset by inflows
  • Fee-generatinginflows of $7.5 billion during the quarter and $25.1 billion during the twelve months ended March 31, 2020; organic fee-generating inflows of $6.4 billion during the quarter driven by deployment and subscriptions into our corporate credit, structured credit and direct origination funds
  • Full year FRE increased 16% year-over-year, driven by growth in management fees from permanent capital vehicles and fundraising
  • Capital deployment2 from commitment-based funds of $3.4 billion for the quarter driven by opportunistic investments primarily in corporate credit, as well as structured credit, direct lending, longevity assets and reinsurance transactions

Advisory and

($ in billions)

Other

Direct

$32.1

Origination

$24.5

$210bn

$105.6

AUM

$47.5

Structured

Corporate

Credit

Credit

In April 2020, Athora completed the closing of the transaction to acquire VIVAT N.V. ("VIVAT") from Anbang Group Holdings

$135.5bn from

Co Limited. VIVAT is now part of Athora's European group of life insurance companies. The transaction is expected to add

$45 billion of AUM to the Athora platform

Permanent Capital Vehicles

Financial Results Summary

% Change

% Change

Corporate Credit4

($ in thousands)

1Q'19

1Q'20

vs. 1Q'19

1Q'19 LTM

1Q'20 LTM

vs. LTM'19

(8.1)% / (2.2)%

Management fees

$182,742

$208,229

14%

$675,358

$804,753

19%

Structured Credit

Advisory and transaction fees, net

2,848

15,267

436%

9,525

56,535

494%

Performance fees3

661

2,404

264%

23,776

22,853

(4%)

(14.8)% / (7.6)%

Total Fee Related Revenues

186,251

225,900

21%

708,659

884,141

25%

Direct Origination

Salary, bonus and benefits

(44,304)

(57,008)

29%

(177,931)

(208,847)

17%

Non-compensation expenses

(27,191)

(35,679)

31%

(121,127)

(140,424)

16%

(4.5)% / 4.1%

Total Fee Related Expenses

(71,495)

(92,687)

30%

(299,058)

(349,271)

17%

1Q'20 / LTM

Other income (loss), net of NCI

(404)

(663)

64%

(2,483)

(205)

NM

Credit Gross Return1

Fee Related Earnings

$114,352

$132,550

16%

$407,118

$534,665

31%

Realized performance fees

3,327

25,861

NM

45,352

192,145

324%

$6.4bn / $18.6bn

Realized profit sharing expense

(3,518)

(25,557)

NM

(36,763)

(115,714)

215%

1Q'20 / LTM

Realized principal investment income, net

3,049

1,374

(55)%

17,968

7,089

(61)%

Net interest loss and other

(4,386)

(17,114)

290%

(14,487)

(34,725)

140%

Fee-generating inflows

(excludes acquisitions)

Segment Distributable Earnings

$112,824

$117,114

4%

$419,188

$583,460

39%

1. Represents Gross Return as defined in the non-GAAP financial information and definitions section of this presentation. The 1Q'20 Net Returns for corporate credit, structured credit and direct origination were (8.3)%, (14.7)% and (4.8)%, respectively. The LTM Net Returns for corporate credit, structured credit and direct origination were (3.0)%, (8.8)% and 0.6%, respectively. 2. Reflects capital deployment activity from commitment-based funds and strategic investment accounts ("SIAs") that have a defined maturity date. 3. Represents certain performance fees related to business development companies, Redding Ridge Holdings, and MidCap. 4. CLOs are included within corporate credit. The 1Q'20 and LTM gross returns for CLOs were (10.8)% and (6.6)%, respectively. CLO returns are calculated based on gross return on assets and exclude performance related to Redding Ridge.

14

Private Equity

Commentary

Total AUM decreased 12% quarter-over-quarter to $68 billion, primarily driven by market activity and

realizations

Natural

Resources

Hybrid

($ in billions)

Realization activity primarily driven by distributions related to OneMain Financial, a minority sale and dividend

related to Outerwall and share sales of Watches of Switzerland

Deployed $1.7 billion and committed to invest an additional $1.3 billion during the quarter; total committed

but not yet deployed capital1 at quarter end was $4.7 billion (excluding co-investments) of which $1.2 billion

related to energy asset build-ups expected to be deployed over time

At quarter-end, Fund IX was 36% committed or deployed4

Private equity fund depreciation during the quarter of (21.6%)2, driven by markdowns across public and

private portfolio company holdings, including some impact from our energy holdings

Capital $4.6

$8.6

$68bn

AUM

$54.5 Private

Equity

$1.5bn from

Permanent Capital Vehicles

Financial Results Summary

% Change

% Change

(21.6%) / (13.4%)

($ in thousands)

1Q'19

1Q'20

vs. 1Q'19

1Q'19 LTM

1Q'20 LTM

vs. LTM'19

Management fees

$130,496

$125,268

(4)%

$525,401

$517,966

(1)%

1Q'20 / LTM

Advisory and transaction fees, net

16,136

20,343

26%

95,083

75,531

(21%)

Private Equity Fund Depreciation2

Total Fee Related Revenues

146,632

145,611

(1%)

620,484

593,497

(4%)

Salary, bonus and benefits

(43,233)

(42,480)

(2%)

(163,020)

(183,650)

13%

Non-compensation expenses

(25,727)

(22,101)

(14%)

(87,728)

(96,284)

10%

Public Investments3

Total Fee Related Expenses

(68,960)

(64,581)

(6%)

(250,748)

(279,934)

12%

Other income, net

196

23

(88%)

1,810

4,133

128%

Shares Held (mm)

Fee Related Earnings

$77,868

$81,053

4%

$371,546

$317,696

(14)%

ADT Security Services (NYSE: ADT)

Realized performance fees

60,456

1,143

(98)%

226,762

369,839

63%

Fund VIII

282.3

Verallia (EPA: VRLA)

Realized profit sharing expense

(37,727)

(1,447)

(96)%

(136,158)

(158,860)

17%

Fund VIII

65.5

Realized principal investment income, net

8,088

542

(93)%

32,908

46,236

41%

OneMain (NYSE: OMF)

Net interest loss and other

(6,133)

(15,674)

156%

(20,858)

(41,345)

98%

Fund VIII

26.5

Segment Distributable Earnings

$102,552

$65,617

(36)%

$474,200

$533,566

13%

1. Represents capital committed to investments as of March 31, 2020 by Apollo's private equity funds. These investments have not yet closed and may be subject to a variety of closing conditions or other contractual provisions, which could result in such capital not ultimately being invested. 2. Represents private equity fund depreciation as defined in the non-GAAP financial information and definitions section of this presentation. 3. Excludes shares of Athene Holding. The table above includes the public portfolio companies of the funds in the private equity segment with a fair value greater than $250 million, excluding the value associated with any portion of such private equity funds' portfolio company investments held by co-investment vehicles. Approximately 13% of private equity investments' value was determined using broker or listed exchange prices. 4. Represents capital actually invested, committed to invest, reserved to cover existing fund obligations, or used for fees and expenses, divided by aggregate committed capital.

15

Real Assets

Commentary

  • Total AUM decreased 2% quarter-over-quarter to $38 billion driven by market activity
  • Realizations of $0.4 billion during the quarter primarily due to the sale of a European logistics portfolio within EPF III and the refinancing of an asset within US RE Fund II
  • FRE decreased by 18% year-over-year driven by higher compensation costs
  • Realized performance fees in the quarter relating to EPF III and US RE Fund II
  • Real assets gross return of (6.5%) during the quarter ended March 31, 2020 primarily driven by depreciation in our principal finance, Asia and U.S. real estate funds

Infrastructure

($ in billions)

Principal $2.4

Finance $6.7

$38bn

AUM

$29.0

Real Estate

$25.0bn from

Permanent Capital Vehicles

Financial Results Summary

% Change

% Change

(6.5%) / 8.9%

($ in thousands)

1Q'19

1Q'20

vs. 1Q'19

1Q'19 LTM

1Q'20 LTM

vs. LTM'19

1Q'20 / LTM

Management fees

$45,385

$48,871

8%

$168,349

$192,096

14%

Advisory and transaction fees, net

76

1,122

NM

13,025

8,496

(35%)

Combined

Gross Return1

Total Fee Related Revenues

45,461

49,993

10%

181,374

200,592

11%

Salary, bonus and benefits

(18,188)

(24,533)

35%

(73,205)

(89,115)

22%

$0.2bn / $5.8bn

Non-compensation expenses

(9,675)

(10,986)

14%

(40,449)

(43,554)

8%

Total Fee Related Expenses

(27,863)

(35,519)

27%

(113,654)

(132,669)

17%

1Q'20 / LTM

Other income, net of NCI

(62)

(21)

(66%)

1,712

218

NM

Fee-generating inflows

Fee Related Earnings

$17,536

$14,453

(18)%

$69,432

$68,141

(2)%

Realized performance fees

6

38,742

NM

49,561

42,079

(15)%

Realized profit sharing expense

106

(38,742)

NM

(30,200)

(40,285)

33%

$38.1bn

Realized principal investment income, net

299

3,667

NM

6,878

6,519

(5)%

Net interest loss and other

(2,173)

(4,346)

100%

(8,594)

(13,698)

59%

Total AUM down (2)% QoQ

Segment Distributable Earnings

$15,774

$13,774

(13)%

$87,077

$62,756

(28)%

1. Represents gross return for U.S. Real Estate Fund I and U.S. Real Estate Fund II including co-investment capital, Asia Real Estate Fund including co-investment capital, the European principal finance funds and infrastructure equity funds.

16

Balance Sheet Highlights

GAAP Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)

($ in thousands, except share data)

As of

As of

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

Assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$647,784

$1,556,202

Restricted cash

19,764

19,779

U.S. Treasury securities, at fair value

864,749

554,387

Investments (includes performance allocations of $371,707 and $1,507,571 as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively)

2,504,676

3,609,859

Assets of consolidated variable interest entities

10,239,120

1,300,186

Incentive fees receivable

864

2,414

Due from related parties

644,320

415,069

Deferred tax assets, net

875,598

473,165

Other assets

245,786

326,449

Lease assets

186,225

190,696

Goodwill

93,911

93,911

Total Assets

$16,322,797

$8,542,117

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Liabilities:

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$100,229

$94,364

Accrued compensation and benefits

66,813

64,393

Deferred revenue

128,087

84,639

Due to related parties

1,339,085

501,387

Profit sharing payable

341,030

758,669

Debt

2,651,232

2,650,600

Liabilities of consolidated variable interest entities

8,436,660

929,719

Other liabilities

60,242

210,740

Lease liabilities

206,721

209,479

Total Liabilities

13,330,099

5,503,990

Stockholders' Equity:

Apollo Global Management, Inc. stockholders' equity:

Series A Preferred Stock, 11,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019

264,398

264,398

Series B Preferred Stock, 12,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019

289,815

289,815

Class A Common Stock, $0.00001 par value, 90,000,000,000 shares authorized, 228,834,099 and 222,994,407 shares issued and outstanding as of

-

-

March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

Class B Common Stock, $0.00001 par value, 999,999,999 shares authorized, 1 share issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31,

-

-

2019

Class C Common Stock, $0.00001 par value, 1 share authorized, 1 share issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019

-

-

Additional paid in capital

1,085,949

1,302,587

Accumulated earnings (deficit)

(1,075,323)

-

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(8,201)

(4,578)

Total Apollo Global Management, Inc. Stockholders' Equity

556,638

1,852,222

Non-Controlling Interests in consolidated entities

1,615,945

281,904

Non-Controlling Interests in Apollo Operating Group

820,115

904,001

Total Stockholders' Equity

2,992,698

3,038,127

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$16,322,797

$8,542,117

18

Segment Balance Sheet Highlights

During the quarter, the Company repurchased 2.2 million shares of Class A Common Stock in open market transactions and net share settled6 1.5 million shares of Class A Common Stock to satisfy associated employee tax obligations for a total of $134.2 million as part of the publicly announced share repurchase program7.

Summary Balance Sheet1

Share Repurchase Activity - 1Q'16 through 1Q'205

Supplemental Details

($ in millions)

1Q'20

($ and share amounts in millions)

Inception to

Date

A/A

Cash and cash equivalents

$648

Open Market Share Repurchases

8.5

Rated by S&P and Fitch

U.S. Treasury securities, at fair value

865

Reduction of Shares Issued to Participants6

8.6

GP & Other Investments3,4

2,281

$750 million

Total Shares Purchased

17.1

Debt

(2,651)

Undrawn Revolving Credit

Facility (Expiring in 2023)

Net performance fees receivable2

31

Total Capital Used for Share Purchases

$484

Net clawback payable 9

(577)

$1.5 billion

Share Repurchase Plan Authorization

$436

Total Net Value

$597

Remaining 7

Cash and cash equivalents and

Average Price Paid Per Share8

$28.33

U.S. Treasury securities

Unfunded Future Commitments

$1,067

Undrawn Revolving Credit Facility

$750

1. Amounts are presented on an unconsolidated basis. 2. Net performance fees receivable excludes profit sharing expected to be settled in the form of equity-based awards. 3. Represents Apollo's general partner investments in the funds it manages and other balance sheet investments. 4. Investment in Athene primarily comprises Apollo's direct investment of 54.6 million shares (subject to a discount due to a lack of marketability) of Athene Holding valued at $20.68 per share as of March 31, 2020. 5. Since 1Q'16, the Company in its discretion has elected to repurchase 1.8 million shares of Class A Common Stock for $56.0 million, to prevent dilution that would have resulted from the issuance of shares granted in connection with certain profit sharing arrangements. These repurchases are separate from the March 2020 repurchase plan described in footnote 7 below and accordingly are not reflected in the above share repurchase activity table. 6. Represents a reduction in shares of Class A Common Stock to be issued to participants to satisfy associated tax obligations in connection with the settlement of equity-based awards granted under the Company's equity incentive plan (the "Plan"), which the Company refers to as "net share settlement." 7. On March 12, 2020, the Company announced a new share repurchase authorization that allows the Company to repurchase up to $500 million of its Class A Common Stock. This new authorization increases the capacity to repurchase shares from $80 million of unused capacity under the previously approved share repurchase plan. The share repurchase plan may be used to repurchase outstanding shares of Class A Common Stock as well as to reduce shares of Class A Common Stock to be issued to employees to satisfy associated tax obligations in connection with the settlement of equity-based awards granted under the Plan. 8. Average price paid per share reflects total capital used for share repurchases to date divided by the number of shares purchased. 9. Net clawback payable includes general partner obligations to return previously distributed performance fees offset by clawbacks from Contributing Partners and certain employees and former employees for the potential return of profit sharing distributions.

19

Supplemental Details

Segment Performance Fees

As of March 31, 2020

1Q'20

Performance Fees

Unrealized

Realized

Total

Receivable on an

Performance Fees

Performance Fees

Performance Fees

($ in thousands)

Unconsolidated Basis

Credit

Corporate Credit1

$37,793

$10,986

$11,982

$22,968

Structured Credit

125,742

(74,237)

13,846

(60,391)

Direct Origination

38,871

(21,766)

2,437

(19,329)

Total Credit

$202,406

($85,017)

$28,265

($56,752)

Total Credit, net of profit sharing expense

(2,891)

(47,462)

2,708

(44,754)

Private Equity

Fund VIII1,2

$-

($1,257,110)

$-

($1,257,110)

Fund VII1,2

97

(157,768)

410

(157,358)

Fund VI2

17,584

(78)

532

454

Fund IV and V1

-

(104)

-

(104)

ANRP I and II1,2

169

(21,602)

227

(21,375)

Other1,3

8,719

(114,475)

(26)

(114,501)

Total Private Equity

$26,569

($1,551,137)

$1,143

($1,549,994)

Total Private Equity, net of profit sharing expense

(8,685)

(976,461)

(304)

(976,765)

Real Assets

Principal Finance1

$93,547

($115,355)

$34,118

($81,237)

U.S. RE Fund I and II1

11,754

(13,993)

4,624

(9,369)

Infrastructure Equity Fund

19,750

1,562

-

1,562

Other1,3

2,106

(32,686)

-

(32,686)

Total Real Assets

$127,157

($160,472)

$38,742

($121,730)

Total Real Assets, net of profit sharing expense

42,904

(95,075)

-

(95,075)

Total

$356,132

($1,796,626)

$68,150

($1,728,476)

Total, net of profit sharing expense4

$31,328

($1,118,998)

$2,404

($1,116,594)

  1. As of March 31, 2020, certain credit funds, certain private equity funds, and certain real asset funds had $7.4 million, $937.6 million, and $20.4 million, respectively, in general partner obligations to return previously distributed performance fees. The fair value gain on investments and income at the fund level needed to reverse the general partner obligations for certain credit funds, certain private equity funds and certain real asset funds was $87.7 million, $4,468.3 million and $77.7 million, respectively, as of March 31, 2020.
  2. As of March 31, 2020, the remaining investments and escrow cash of Fund VIII, Fund VII, Fund VI, ANRP I and ANRP II were valued at 97%, 35%, 35%, 22% and 70% of the fund's unreturned capital, respectively, which were below the required escrow ratio of 115%. As a result, these funds are required to place in escrow current and future performance fee distributions to the general partner until the specified return ratio of 115% is met (at the time of a future distribution) or upon liquidation. As of March 31, 2020, Fund VII had $128.5 million of gross performance fees, or $73.2 million net of profit sharing, in escrow. As of March 31, 2020, Fund VI had $167.6 million of gross performance fees, or $112.4 million net of profit sharing, in escrow. As of March 31, 2020, ANRP I had $40.2 million of gross performance fees, or $26.0 million net of profit sharing, in escrow. As of March 31, 2020, ANRP II had $31.2 million of gross performance fees, or $19.3 million net of profit sharing, in escrow. With respect to Fund VII, Fund VI, ANRP II and ANRP I, realized performance fees currently distributed to the general partner are limited to potential tax distributions and interest on escrow balances per the funds' partnership agreements. Performance fees receivable as of March 31, 2020 and realized performance fees for 1Q'20 include interest earned on escrow balances that is not subject to contingent repayment.
  3. Other includes certain SIAs.
  4. There was a corresponding profit sharing payable of $341.0 million as of March 31, 2020, including profit sharing payable related to amounts in escrow and contingent consideration obligations of $76.7 million.

21

Segment Results

Credit ($ in thousands)

1Q'19

2Q'19

3Q'19

4Q'19

1Q'20

1Q'19 LTM

1Q'20 LTM

Management fees

$182,742

$190,275

$198,867

$207,382

$208,229

$675,358

$804,753

Advisory and transaction fees, net

2,848

5,510

5,530

30,228

15,267

9,525

56,535

Performance fees1

661

9,261

6,449

4,739

2,404

23,776

22,853

Total Fee Related Revenues

186,251

205,046

210,846

242,349

225,900

708,659

884,141

Salary, bonus and benefits

(44,304)

(50,465)

(51,746)

(49,628)

(57,008)

(177,931)

(208,847)

General, administrative and other

(27,496)

(31,647)

(33,403)

(39,118)

(35,373)

(120,578)

(139,541)

Placement fees

305

(157)

(190)

(230)

(306)

(549)

(883)

Total Fee Related Expenses

(71,495)

(82,269)

(85,339)

(88,976)

(92,687)

(299,058)

(349,271)

Other income (loss), net of Non-Controlling Interest

(404)

1,968

(597)

(913)

(663)

(2,483)

(205)

Credit Fee Related Earnings

$114,352

$124,745

$124,910

$152,460

$132,550

$407,118

$534,665

Realized performance fees

3,327

18,030

3,530

144,724

25,861

45,352

192,145

Realized profit sharing expense

(3,518)

(7,877)

(1,674)

(80,606)

(25,557)

(36,763)

(115,714)

Net Realized Performance Fees

(191)

10,153

1,856

64,118

304

8,589

76,431

Realized principal investment income, net

3,049

7,909

5,845

(8,039)

1,374

17,968

7,089

Net interest loss and other

(4,386)

(4,656)

(6,106)

(6,849)

(17,114)

(14,487)

(34,725)

Credit Segment Distributable Earnings

$112,824

$138,151

$126,505

$201,690

$117,114

$419,188

$583,460

Private Equity ($ in thousands)

1Q'19

2Q'19

3Q'19

4Q'19

1Q'20

1Q'19 LTM

1Q'20 LTM

Management fees

$130,496

$129,638

$131,643

$131,417

$125,268

$525,401

$517,966

Advisory and transaction fees, net

16,136

20,257

10,655

24,276

20,343

95,083

75,531

Total Fee Related Revenues

146,632

149,895

142,298

155,693

145,611

620,484

593,497

Salary, bonus and benefits

(43,233)

(40,267)

(45,807)

(55,096)

(42,480)

(163,020)

(183,650)

General, administrative and other

(25,862)

(22,962)

(26,603)

(23,671)

(21,994)

(87,329)

(95,230)

Placement fees

135

(618)

(65)

(264)

(107)

(399)

(1,054)

Total Fee Related Expenses

(68,960)

(63,847)

(72,475)

(79,031)

(64,581)

(250,748)

(279,934)

Other income (loss), net

196

3,963

(135)

282

23

1,810

4,133

Private Equity Fee Related Earnings

$77,868

$90,011

$69,688

$76,944

$81,053

$371,546

$317,696

Realized performance fees

60,456

12,231

63,742

292,723

1,143

226,762

369,839

Realized profit sharing expense

(37,727)

(4,089)

(22,084)

(131,240)

(1,447)

(136,158)

(158,860)

Net Realized Performance Fees

22,729

8,142

41,658

161,483

(304)

90,604

210,979

Realized principal investment income, net

8,088

1,877

8,114

35,703

542

32,908

46,236

Net interest loss and other

(6,133)

(7,650)

(8,911)

(9,110)

(15,674)

(20,858)

(41,345)

Private Equity Segment Distributable Earnings

$102,552

$92,380

$110,549

$265,020

$65,617

$474,200

$533,566

Real Assets ($ in thousands)

1Q'19

2Q'19

3Q'19

4Q'19

1Q'20

1Q'19 LTM

1Q'20 LTM

Management fees

$45,385

$46,398

$47,862

$48,965

$48,871

$168,349

$192,096

Advisory and transaction fees, net

76

5,295

377

1,702

1,122

13,025

8,496

Total Fee Related Revenues

45,461

51,693

48,239

50,667

49,993

181,374

200,592

Salary, bonus and benefits

(18,188)

(19,537)

(19,306)

(25,739)

(24,533)

(73,205)

(89,115)

General, administrative and other

(9,675)

(8,547)

(10,734)

(13,286)

(10,986)

(40,042)

(43,553)

Placement fees

-

-

(1)

-

-

(407)

(1)

Total Fee Related Expenses

(27,863)

(28,084)

(30,041)

(39,025)

(35,519)

(113,654)

(132,669)

Other income (loss), net of Non-Controlling Interest

(62)

156

(6)

89

(21)

1,712

218

Real Assets Fee Related Earnings

$17,536

$23,765

$18,192

$11,731

$14,453

$69,432

$68,141

Realized performance fees

6

3,074

162

101

38,742

49,561

42,079

Realized profit sharing expense

106

(1,340)

(65)

(138)

(38,742)

(30,200)

(40,285)

Net Realized Performance Fees

112

1,734

97

(37)

-

19,361

1,794

Realized principal investment income, net

299

1,495

415

942

3,667

6,878

6,519

Net interest loss and other

(2,173)

(2,708)

(3,234)

(3,410)

(4,346)

(8,594)

(13,698)

Real Assets Segment Distributable Earnings

$15,774

$24,286

$15,470

$9,226

$13,774

$87,077

$62,756

1. Represents certain performance fees related to business development companies, Redding Ridge Holdings, and MidCap.

22

Stockholder Dividend

Generated $0.37 of Distributable Earnings per Share during the quarter

Apollo declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share of Class A Common Stock to holders of record as of May 18, 2020, which is payable on May 29, 2020

($ in thousands, except per share data)

1Q'19

4Q'19

1Q'20

1Q'19 LTM

1Q'20 LTM

Segment Distributable Earnings

$231,150

$475,936

$196,505

$980,465

$1,179,782

Taxes and Related Payables

(14,636)

(11,891)

(22,193)

(47,653)

(69,857)

Preferred Dividends

(9,164)

(9,164)

(9,164)

(36,443)

(36,656)

Distributable Earnings

$207,350

$454,881

$165,148

$896,369

$1,073,269

Add Back: Taxes & Related Payables Attributable to Common & Equivalents

12,475

5,797

19,244

39,953

56,583

DE Before Certain Payables1

219,825

460,678

184,392

936,322

1,129,852

Percent to Common & Equivalents

51%

56%

54%

51%

54%

DE Before Other Payables Attributable to Common & Equivalents

112,111

257,980

99,572

477,524

616,853

Less: Taxes & Related Payables Attributable to Common & Equivalents

(12,475)

(5,797)

(19,244)

(39,953)

(56,583)

DE Attributable to Common & Equivalents2

$99,636

$252,183

$80,328

$437,571

$560,270

Per Share3

$0.50

$1.10

$0.37

$2.16

$2.57

Retained Capital per Share3

(0.04)

(0.21)

0.05

(0.25)

(0.26)

Net Dividend per Share3

$0.46

$0.89

$0.42

$1.91

$2.31

Payout Ratio

92%

81%

114%

88%

90%

  1. DE Before Certain Payables represents Segment Distributable Earnings before the deduction for estimated current corporate taxes and the amounts payable under Apollo's tax receivable agreement.
  2. "Common & Equivalents" consists of total shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding and RSUs that participate in dividends.
  3. Per share calculations are based on end of period Distributable Earnings Shares Outstanding. LTM Per share amounts represent the sum of the last four quarters. See page 28 for the share reconciliation.

23

Investment Records as of March 31, 2020

($ in millions)

Vintage Year

Total AUM

Committed

Total Invested

Realized

Remaining

Unrealized

Total

Gross IRR

Net IRR

Capital

Capital

Value

Cost

Value

Value

Private Equity:

Fund IX

2018

$24,216

$24,729

$4,171

$46

$4,171

$4,416

$4,462

NM1

NM1

Fund VIII

2013

15,587

18,377

15,910

9,460

11,103

11,606

21,066

11%

7%

Fund VII

2008

2,844

14,677

16,461

31,411

2,588

868

32,279

33

24

Fund VI

2006

647

10,136

12,457

21,126

405

9

21,135

12

9

Fund V

2001

261

3,742

5,192

12,721

120

2

12,723

61

44

Funds I, II, III, IV & MIA2

Various

13

7,320

8,753

17,400

-

-

17,400

39

26

Traditional Private Equity Funds3

$43,568

$78,981

$62,944

$92,164

$18,387

$16,901

$109,065

39%

24%

ANRP II

2016

2,312

3,454

2,647

1,384

1,984

1,485

2,869

7

(2)

ANRP I

2012

329

1,323

1,149

1,011

618

116

1,127

(1)

(5)

AION

2013

660

826

689

325

459

551

876

12

5

Hybrid Value Fund

2019

3,253

3,238

1,095

66

1,056

1,084

1,150

NM1

NM1

Total Private Equity

$50,122

$87,822

$68,524

$94,950

$22,504

$20,137

$115,087

Credit:

FCI III

2017

$2,688

$1,906

$2,481

$1,117

$1,918

$2,006

$3,123

24%

18%

FCI II

2013

2,268

1,555

2,832

1,885

1,658

1,568

3,453

8

5

FCI I

2012

-

559

1,516

1,975

-

-

1,975

11

8

SCRF IV6

2017

1,883

2,502

4,229

2,096

2,201

1,512

3,608

(21)

(23)

SCRF III

2015

-

1,238

2,110

2,428

-

-

2,428

18

14

SCRF II

2012

-

104

467

528

-

-

528

15

12

SCRF I

2008

-

118

240

357

-

-

357

33

26

Accord III

2019

909

886

1,493

831

665

681

1,512

NM1

NM1

Accord II12

2018

257

781

801

821

-

-

821

17

12

Accord I12

2017

-

308

111

113

-

-

113

10

5

Total Credit

$8,005

$9,957

$16,280

$12,151

$6,442

$5,767

$17,918

Real Assets:

European Principal Finance Funds

EPF III4

2017

$4,699

$4,487

$2,436

$982

$1,712

$2,060

$3,042

23%

11%

EPF II4

2012

1,371

3,424

3,378

4,267

703

628

4,895

14

8

EPF I4

2007

231

1,429

1,877

3,153

-

4

3,157

23

17

U.S. RE Fund II5

2016

1,154

1,243

865

478

619

713

1,191

16

12

U.S. RE Fund I5

2012

289

649

632

737

197

196

933

13

10

Asia RE Fund5

2017

644

719

432

206

278

331

537

15

9

Infrastructure Equity Fund

2018

1,095

897

800

207

660

809

1,016

NM

1

NM

1

Total Real Assets

$9,483

$12,848

$10,420

$10,030

$4,169

$4,741

$14,771

Note: The funds included in the investment record table above have greater than $500 million of AUM and/or form part of a flagship series of funds.

24

Investment Records as of March 31, 2020 - Continued

Permanent Capital Vehicles

Total Returns

7

($ in millions)

IPO Year

8

Total AUM

1Q'20

1Q'19

FY'19

Credit:

MidCap9

N/A

$9,212

(4%)

3%

17%

AIF

2013

304

(23)

9

19

AFT

2011

328

(22)

5

14

AINV/Other

10

2004

4,992

(59)

26

57

Real Assets:

ARI11

2009

7,183

(57%)

12%

21%

Total

$22,019

Note: The above table summarizes the investment record for our Permanent Capital Vehicles as defined in the non-GAAP financial information & definitions section of this presentation.

  1. Data has not been presented as the fund commenced investing capital less than 24 months prior to the period indicated and such information was deemed not meaningful.
  2. The general partners and managers of Funds I, II and MIA, as well as the general partner of Fund III, were excluded assets in connection with the 2007 Reorganization. As a result, Apollo did not receive the economics associated with these entities. The investment performance of these funds, combined with Fund IV, is presented to illustrate fund performance associated with Apollo's Managing Partners and other investment professionals.
  3. Total IRR is calculated based on total cash flows for all funds presented.
  4. Includes funds denominated in Euros with historical figures translated into U.S. dollars at an exchange rate of €1.00 to $1.10 as of March 31, 2020.
  5. U.S. RE Fund I, U.S. RE Fund II and Asia RE Fund had $153 million, $761 million and $376 million of co-investment commitments as of March 31, 2020, respectively, which are included in the figures in the table. A co-invest entity within U.S. RE Fund I is denominated in GBP and translated into U.S. dollars at an exchange rate of £1.00 to $1.24 as of March 31, 2020.
  6. Remaining cost for certain of our credit funds may include physical cash called, invested or reserved for certain levered investments.
  7. Total returns are based on the change in closing trading prices during the respective periods presented taking into account dividends and distributions, if any, as if they were reinvested without regard to commission.
  8. An initial public offering ("IPO") year represents the year in which the vehicle commenced trading on a national securities exchange.
  9. MidCap is not a publicly traded vehicle and therefore IPO year is not applicable. The returns presented are a gross return based on NAV. The net returns based on NAV were (4%), 2% and 11% for 1Q'20, 1Q'19 and FY'19, respectively. Gross and net return are defined in the non-GAAP financial information and definitions section of this presentation.
  10. All amounts are as of December 31, 2019 except for total returns. Refer to www.apolloic.com for the most recent financial information on AINV. The information contained on AINV's website is not part of this presentation. Included within Total AUM of AINV/Other is $1.8 billion of AUM related to a non-traded business development company from which Apollo earns investment-related service fees, but for which Apollo does not provide management or advisory services. Total returns exclude performance related to this AUM.
  11. All amounts are as of December 31, 2019 except for total returns. Refer to www.apolloreit.com for the most recent financial information on ARI. The information contained on ARI's website is not part of this presentation.
  12. Gross and Net IRR have been presented for these funds as they have a defined maturity date of less than 24 months and have substantially liquidated.

25

Reconciliations and Disclosures

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

($ in thousands)

1Q'19

2Q'19

3Q'19

4Q'19

1Q'20

1Q'19 LTM

1Q'20 LTM

GAAP Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Apollo Global Management,

$139,893

$155,659

$354,106

$156,879

($1,005,382)

$160,500

($338,738)

Inc. Class A Common Stockholders

Preferred dividends

Net income (loss) attributable to Non-Controlling Interests in consolidated entities

Net income (loss) attributable to Non-Controlling Interests in the Apollo Operating Group

GAAP Net Income (Loss)

Income tax provision (benefit)

9,164

9,164

9,164

9,164

9,164

36,443

36,656

8,662

5,143

7,083

9,616

(133,220)

34,331

(111,378)

157,848

172,195

150,741

182,362

(1,123,216)

212,892

(617,918)

$315,567

$342,161

$521,094

$358,021

($2,252,654)

$444,166

($1,031,378)

19,654

16,897

(231,896)

66,351

(295,853)

97,095

(444,501)

GAAP Income (Loss) Before Income Tax Provision (Benefit)

$335,221

$359,058

$289,198

$424,372

($2,548,507)

$541,261

($1,475,879)

Transaction related charges1

5,463

18,135

5,201

20,414

(21,399)

(2,020)

22,351

Charges associated with corporate conversion

-

10,006

6,994

4,987

1,064

-

23,051

(Gains) losses from changes in tax receivable agreement liability

-

-

38,575

11,732

-

(35,405)

50,307

Net (income) loss attributable to Non-Controlling Interests in consolidated

(8,662)

(5,143)

(7,083)

(9,616)

133,220

(34,331)

111,378

entities

Unrealized performance fees

(184,383)

(129,679)

(183,208)

62,688

1,800,181

347,964

1,549,982

Unrealized profit sharing expense

75,762

40,799

61,098

29,933

(681,183)

(122,662)

(549,353)

Equity-based profit sharing expense and other2

20,962

20,675

22,203

32,368

34,488

97,449

109,734

Equity-based compensation

18,423

18,237

15,802

18,500

14,070

69,217

66,609

Unrealized principal investment (income) loss

(12,328)

(31,893)

(20,411)

(23,944)

201,570

13,772

125,322

Unrealized net (gains) losses from investment activities and other

(19,308)

(45,378)

24,155

(95,498)

1,263,001

105,220

1,146,280

Segment Distributable Earnings

$231,150

$254,817

$252,524

$475,936

$196,505

$980,465

$1,179,782

Taxes and related payables

(14,636)

(14,878)

(20,895)

(11,891)

(22,193)

(47,653)

(69,857)

Preferred dividends

(9,164)

(9,164)

(9,164)

(9,164)

(9,164)

(36,443)

(36,656)

Distributable Earnings

$207,350

$230,775

$222,465

$454,881

$165,148

$896,369

$1,073,269

Preferred dividends

9,164

9,164

9,164

9,164

9,164

36,443

36,656

Taxes and related payables

14,636

14,878

20,895

11,891

22,193

47,653

69,857

Realized performance fees

(63,789)

(33,335)

(67,434)

(437,548)

(65,746)

(321,675)

(604,063)

Realized profit sharing expense

41,139

13,306

23,823

211,984

65,746

203,121

314,859

Realized principal investment income, net

(11,436)

(11,281)

(14,374)

(28,606)

(5,583)

(57,754)

(59,844)

Net interest loss and other

12,692

15,014

18,251

19,369

37,134

43,939

89,768

Fee Related Earnings

$209,756

$238,521

$212,790

$241,135

$228,056

$848,096

$920,502

  1. Transaction-relatedcharges include contingent consideration, equity-based compensation charges and the amortization of intangible assets and certain other charges associated with acquisitions.
  2. Equity-basedprofit sharing expense and other includes certain profit sharing arrangements in which a portion of performance fees distributed to the general partner are allocated by issuance of equity-based awards, rather than cash, to employees of Apollo. Equity-based profit sharing expense and other also includes non-cash expenses related to equity awards in unconsolidated related parties granted to employees of Apollo.

27

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continued

Share Reconciliation

1Q'19

2Q'19

3Q'19

4Q'19

1Q'20

Total GAAP Class A Common Stock Outstanding

201,375,418

200,435,587

222,403,296

222,994,407

228,834,099

Non-GAAP Adjustments:

Apollo Operating Group Units

202,245,561

202,245,561

180,361,308

180,111,308

204,028,327

Vested RSUs

328,788

269,726

216,552

2,349,618

244,240

Unvested RSUs Eligible for Dividend Equivalents

8,591,175

8,832,203

8,770,229

6,610,369

8,114,841

Distributable Earnings Shares Outstanding

412,540,942

411,783,077

411,751,385

412,065,702

441,221,507

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income Per Share of Class A Common Stock to Non-GAAP Financial Per Share Measures

($ in thousands, except share data)

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Apollo Global Management, Inc. Class A Common Stockholders

Dividends declared on Class A Common Stock

Dividend on participating securities

Earnings allocable to participating securities

Undistributed income (loss) attributable to Class A Common Stockholders: Basic

1Q'19

2Q'19

3Q'19

4Q'19

1Q'20

$139,893

$155,659

$354,106

$156,879

($1,005,382)

(113,345)

(92,201)

(100,355)

(111,485)

(205,602)

(4,959)

(4,115)

(4,450)

(4,364)

(7,247)

(1,114)

(2,848)

(11,440)

(1,722)

-

$20,475

$56,495

$237,861

$39,308

($1,218,231)

GAAP weighted average number of Class A Common Stock outstanding: Basic

200,832,323

199,578,950

205,797,643

221,863,632

226,757,519

GAAP Net Income (Loss) per share of Class A Common Stock under the Two-Class

Method: Basic

$0.67

$0.75

$1.64

$0.68

($4.47)

Distributed Income

$0.56

$0.46

$0.50

$0.50

$0.89

Undistributed Income (Loss)

$0.11

$0.29

$1.14

$0.18

($5.36)

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Apollo Global Management, Inc. Class A Common

$139,893

$155,659

$354,106

$156,879

($1,005,382)

Stockholders

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Apollo Global Management, Inc. Class A Common

195,328

203,399

(64,908)

267,493

(1,543,125)

Stockholders to Income (Loss) Before Income Tax (Provision) Benefit Differences1

Income (Loss) Before Income Tax (Provision) Benefit

$335,221

$359,058

$289,198

$424,372

($2,548,507)

Income (Loss) Before Income Tax (Provision) Benefit to Segment Distributable Earnings

(104,071)

(104,241)

(36,674)

51,564

2,745,012

Differences1

Segment Distributable Earnings

$231,150

$254,817

$252,524

$475,936

$196,505

Taxes and related payables

(14,636)

(14,878)

(20,895)

(11,891)

(22,193)

Preferred dividends

(9,164)

(9,164)

(9,164)

(9,164)

(9,164)

Distributable Earnings

$207,350

$230,775

$222,465

$454,881

$165,148

Distributable Earnings Shares Outstanding

412,540,942

411,783,077

411,751,385

412,065,702

441,221,507

Distributable Earnings per Share

$0.50

$0.56

$0.54

$1.10

$0.37

Distributable Earnings to Fee Related Earnings Differences1

2,406

7,746

(9,675)

(213,746)

62,908

Fee Related Earnings

$209,756

$238,521

$212,790

$241,135

$228,056

Distributable Earnings Shares Outstanding

412,540,942

411,783,077

411,751,385

412,065,702

441,221,507

Fee Related Earnings per Share

$0.51

$0.58

$0.52

$0.59

$0.52

1. See page 27 for reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Apollo Global Management, Inc. Class A Common Stockholders, Income (Loss) Before Income Tax (Provision) Benefit, Distributable Earnings and Fee Related Earnings.

28

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

($ in thousands)

1Q'19

2Q'19

3Q'19

4Q'19

1Q'20

1Q'19 LTM

1Q'20 LTM

Total Consolidated Revenues (GAAP)

$677,777

$636,579

$702,721

$914,772

($1,469,086)

$1,603,939

$784,986

Equity awards granted by unconsolidated related parties,

(29,129)

(23,847)

(19,990)

(29,706)

(35,841)

(92,108)

(109,384)

reimbursable expenses and other

Adjustments related to consolidated funds and VIEs

1,632

90

4,079

7,053

(1,451)

16,379

9,771

Performance fees1

(248,172)

(163,014)

(250,642)

(374,860)

1,734,435

26,289

945,919

Principal investment (income) loss

(23,764)

(43,174)

(34,785)

(68,550)

193,447

(43,982)

46,938

Total Fee Related Revenues

$378,344

$406,634

$401,383

$448,709

$421,504

$1,510,517

$1,678,230

Realized performance fees

63,789

33,335

67,434

437,548

65,746

321,675

604,063

Realized principal investment income, net and other

10,594

10,438

13,532

27,764

4,741

54,385

56,475

Total Segment Revenues

$452,727

$450,407

$482,349

$914,021

$491,991

$1,886,577

$2,338,768

Total Consolidated Expenses (GAAP)

$378,017

$342,525

$371,372

$599,366

($328,434)

$1,066,081

$984,829

Equity awards granted by unconsolidated related parties,

(28,842)

(23,865)

(20,563)

(30,022)

(32,211)

(92,831)

(106,661)

reimbursable expenses and other

Reclassification of interest expense

(19,108)

(23,302)

(27,833)

(28,126)

(31,242)

(64,685)

(110,503)

Transaction-related charges

(5,463)

(18,135)

(5,201)

(20,414)

21,399

2,020

(22,351)

Charges associated with corporate conversion

-

(10,006)

(6,994)

(4,987)

(1,064)

-

(23,051)

Equity-based compensation

(18,423)

(18,237)

(15,802)

(18,500)

(14,070)

(69,217)

(66,609)

Total profit sharing expense2

(137,863)

(74,780)

(107,124)

(274,285)

580,949

(177,908)

124,760

Dividend compensation program expense

-

-

-

(16,000)

(2,540)

-

(18,540)

Total Fee Related Expenses

$168,318

$174,200

$187,855

$207,032

$192,787

$663,460

$761,874

Realized profit sharing expense

41,139

13,306

23,823

211,984

65,746

203,121

314,859

Total Segment Expenses

$209,457

$187,506

$211,678

$419,016

$258,533

$866,581

$1,076,733

Total Consolidated Other Income (Loss) (GAAP)

$35,461

$65,004

($42,151)

$108,966

($1,407,855)

$3,403

($1,276,036)

Adjustments related to consolidated funds and VIEs

(9,134)

(4,367)

(10,338)

(14,768)

135,276

(46,767)

105,803

(Gain) loss change in tax receivable agreement liability

-

-

38,575

11,732

-

(35,405)

50,307

Net (gains) losses from investment activities

(18,825)

(45,053)

19,783

(94,022)

1,264,244

100,464

1,144,952

Interest income and other, net of Non-Controlling Interest

(7,772)

(9,497)

(6,607)

(12,450)

7,674

(20,656)

(20,880)

Other Income (Loss), net of Non-Controlling Interest

(270)

6,087

(738)

(542)

(661)

1,039

4,146

Net interest loss and other

(11,850)

(14,171)

(17,409)

(18,527)

(36,292)

(40,570)

(86,399)

Total Segment Other Loss

($12,120)

($8,084)

($18,147)

($19,069)

($36,953)

($39,531)

($82,253)

  1. Excludes certain performance fees related to business development companies, Redding Ridge Holdings and MidCap.
  2. Includes unrealized profit sharing expense, realized profit sharing expense, and equity-based profit sharing expense and other.

29

Total Segment Revenues, Expenses and Other Income (Loss)

The following table sets forth Apollo's total segment revenues for the combined segments

($ in thousands)

1Q'19

2Q'19

3Q'19

4Q'19

1Q'20

1Q'19 LTM

1Q'20 LTM

Management fees

$358,623

$366,311

$378,372

$387,764

$382,368

$1,369,108

$1,514,815

Advisory and transaction fees, net

19,060

31,062

16,562

56,206

36,732

117,633

140,562

Performance fees1

661

9,261

6,449

4,739

2,404

23,776

22,853

Total Fee Related Revenues

378,344

406,634

401,383

448,709

421,504

1,510,517

1,678,230

Realized performance fees

63,789

33,335

67,434

437,548

65,746

321,675

604,063

Realized principal investment income. net and other

10,594

10,438

13,532

27,764

4,741

54,385

56,475

Total Segment Revenues

$452,727

$450,407

$482,349

$914,021

$491,991

$1,886,577

$2,338,768

The following table sets forth Apollo's total segment expenses for the combined segments

($ in thousands)

1Q'19

2Q'19

3Q'19

4Q'19

1Q'20

1Q'19 LTM

1Q'20 LTM

Salary, bonus and benefits

$105,725

$110,269

$116,859

$130,463

$124,021

$414,156

$481,612

General, administrative and other

63,033

63,156

70,740

76,075

68,353

247,949

278,324

Placement fees

(440)

775

256

494

413

1,355

1,938

Total Fee Related Expenses

168,318

174,200

187,855

207,032

192,787

663,460

761,874

Realized profit sharing expense

41,139

13,306

23,823

211,984

65,746

203,121

314,859

Total Segment Expenses

$209,457

$187,506

$211,678

$419,016

$258,533

$866,581

$1,076,733

The following table sets forth Apollo's total segment other income for the combined segments

($ in thousands)

1Q'19

2Q'19

3Q'19

4Q'19

1Q'20

1Q'19 LTM

1Q'20 LTM

Other income, net

$334

$6,731

$144

$479

$133

$5,436

$7,487

Non-Controlling Interest

(604)

(644)

(882)

(1,021)

(794)

(4,397)

(3,341)

Other Income (Loss), net of Non-Controlling Interest

(270)

6,087

(738)

(542)

(661)

1,039

4,146

Net interest loss and other

(11,850)

(14,171)

(17,409)

(18,527)

(36,292)

(40,570)

(86,399)

Total Segment Other Loss

($12,120)

($8,084)

($18,147)

($19,069)

($36,953)

($39,531)

($82,253)

1. Represents certain performance fees related to business development companies, Redding Ridge Holdings, and MidCap.

30

Non-GAAP Financial Information & Definitions

Apollo discloses the following financial measures that are calculated and presented on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("Non-GAAP"):

  • "Segment Distributable Earnings", or "Segment DE", is the key performance measure used by management in evaluating the performance of Apollo's credit, private equity and real assets segments. Management uses Segment DE to make key operating decisions such as the following:
    • Decisions related to the allocation of resources such as staffing decisions including hiring and locations for deployment of the new hires;
    • Decisions related to capital deployment such as providing capital to facilitate growth for the business and/or to facilitate expansion into new businesses;
    • Decisions related to expenses, such as determining annual discretionary bonuses and equity-based compensation awards to its employees. With respect to compensation, management seeks to align the interests of certain professionals and selected other individuals with those of the investors in the funds and those of Apollo's stockholders by providing such individuals a profit sharing interest in the performance fees earned in relation to the funds. To achieve that objective, a certain amount of compensation is based on Apollo's performance and growth for the year; and
    • Decisions related to the amount of earnings available for dividends to Class A Common Stockholders, holders of RSUs that participate in dividends and holders of AOG Units.

Segment DE is the sum of (i) total management fees and advisory and transaction fees, (ii) other income (loss), (iii) realized performance fees, excluding realizations received in the form of shares and (iv) realized investment income, net which includes dividends from our permanent capital vehicles, net of amounts to be distributed to certain employees as part of a dividend compensation program, less (x) compensation expense, excluding the expense related to equity-based awards, (y) realized profit sharing expense, and (z) non-compensation expenses. Segment DE represents the amount of Apollo's net realized earnings, excluding the effects of the consolidation of any of the related funds, Taxes and Related Payables, transaction-related charges and any acquisitions. Transaction-related charges includes equity-based compensation charges, the amortization of intangible assets, contingent consideration and certain other charges associated with acquisitions. In addition, Segment DE excludes non-cash revenue and expense related to equity awards granted by unconsolidated related parties to employees of the Company, compensation and administrative related expense reimbursements, as well as the assets, liabilities and operating results of the funds and VIEs that are included in the consolidated financial statements.

  • "Distributable Earnings" or "DE" represents Segment DE less estimated current corporate, local and non-U.S. taxes as well as the current payable under Apollo's tax receivable agreement. DE is net of preferred dividends, if any, to the Series A and Series B Preferred Stockholders. DE excludes the impacts of the remeasurement of deferred tax assets and liabilities which arises from changes in estimated future tax rates. The economic assumptions and methodologies that impact the implied income tax provision are similar to those methodologies and certain assumptions used in calculating the income tax provision for Apollo's consolidated statements of operations under U.S. GAAP. Management believes that excluding the remeasurement of the tax receivable agreement and deferred taxes from Segment DE and DE, respectively, is meaningful as it increases comparability between periods. Remeasurement of the tax receivable agreement and deferred taxes are estimates that may change due to changes in interpretations of tax law.
  • "Fee Related Earnings", or "FRE", is derived from our segment reported results and refers to a component of DE that is used as a supplemental performance measure to assess whether revenues that we believe are generally more stable and predictable in nature, primarily consisting of management fees, are sufficient to cover associated operating expenses and generate profits. FRE is the sum across all segments of (i) management fees, (ii) advisory and transaction fees, (iii) performance fees related to business development companies, Redding Ridge Holdings, and MidCap and (iv) other income, net, less (x) salary, bonus and benefits, excluding equity-based compensation (y) other associated operating expenses and (z) non-controlling interests in the management companies of certain funds the Company manages.

31

Non-GAAP Financial Information & Definitions Cont'd

  • "Assets Under Management", or "AUM", refers to the assets of the funds, partnerships and accounts to which we provide investment management, advisory, or certain other investment- related services, including, without limitation, capital that such funds, partnerships and accounts have the right to call from investors pursuant to capital commitments. Our AUM equals the sum of:
    1. the net asset value, ("NAV") plus used or available leverage and/or capital commitments, or gross assets plus capital commitments, of the credit funds, partnerships and accounts for which we provide investment management or advisory services, other than certain collateralized loan obligations ("CLOs"), collateralized debt obligations ("CDOs"), and certain permanent capital vehicles, which have a fee-generating basis other than the mark-to-market value of the underlying assets;
    2. the fair value of the investments of the private equity and real assets funds, partnerships and accounts we manage or advise, plus the capital that such funds, partnerships and accounts are entitled to call from investors pursuant to capital commitments, plus portfolio level financings; for certain permanent capital vehicles in real assets, gross asset value plus available financing capacity;
    3. the gross asset value associated with the reinsurance investments of the portfolio company assets we manage or advise; and
    4. the fair value of any other assets that we manage or advise for the funds, partnerships and accounts to which we provide investment management, advisory, or certain other investment- related services, plus unused credit facilities, including capital commitments to such funds, partnerships and accounts for investments that may require pre-qualification or other conditions before investment plus any other capital commitments to such funds, partnerships and accounts available for investment that are not otherwise included in the clauses above.

Our AUM measure includes Assets Under Management for which we charge either nominal or zero fees. Our AUM measure also includes assets for which we do not have investment discretion, including certain assets for which we earn only investment-related service fees, rather than management or advisory fees. Our definition of AUM is not based on any definition of Assets Under Management contained in our operating agreement or in any of our Apollo fund management agreements. We consider multiple factors for determining what should be included in our definition of AUM. Such factors include but are not limited to (1) our ability to influence the investment decisions for existing and available assets; (2) our ability to generate income from the underlying assets in our funds; and (3) the AUM measures that we use internally or believe are used by other investment managers. Given the differences in the investment strategies and structures among other alternative investment managers, our calculation of AUM may differ from the calculations employed by other investment managers and, as a result, this measure may not be directly comparable to similar measures presented by other investment managers. Our calculation also differs from the manner in which our affiliates registered with the SEC report "Regulatory Assets Under Management" on Form ADV and Form PF in various ways.

We use AUM, Capital deployed and Dry powder as performance measurements of our investment activities, as well as to monitor fund size in relation to professional resource and infrastructure needs.

  • "AUM with Future Management Fee Potential" refers to the committed uninvested capital portion of total AUM not currently earning management fees. The amount depends on the specific terms and conditions of each fund.
  • "Fee-GeneratingAUM" or "FGAUM" consists of assets of the funds, partnerships and accounts to which we provide investment management, advisory, or certain other investment- related services and on which we earn management fees, monitoring fees or other investment-related fees pursuant to management or other fee agreements on a basis that varies among the Apollo funds, partnerships and accounts. Management fees are normally based on "net asset value," "gross assets," "adjusted par asset value," "adjusted cost of all unrealized portfolio investments," "capital commitments," "adjusted assets," "stockholders' equity," "invested capital" or "capital contributions," each as defined in the applicable management agreement. Monitoring fees, also referred to as advisory fees, with respect to the structured portfolio company investments of the funds, partnerships and accounts we manage or advise, are generally based on the total value of such structured portfolio company investments, which normally includes leverage, less any portion of such total value that is already considered in Fee-Generating AUM.
  • "Performance Fee-EligibleAUM" or "PFEAUM" refers to the AUM that may eventually produce performance fees. All funds for which we are entitled to receive a performance fee allocation or incentive fee are included in Performance Fee-Eligible AUM, which consists of the following:
    • "Performance Fee-GeneratingAUM", which refers to invested capital of the funds, partnerships and accounts we manage, advise, or to which we provide certain other investment- related services, that is currently above its hurdle rate or preferred return, and profit of such funds, partnerships and accounts is being allocated to, or earned by, the general partner in accordance with the applicable limited partnership agreements or other governing agreements;
    • "AUM Not Currently Generating Performance Fees", which refers to invested capital of the funds, partnerships and accounts we manage, advise, or to which we provide certain other investment-related services that is currently below its hurdle rate or preferred return; and
    • "Uninvested Performance Fee-EligibleAUM", which refers to capital of the funds, partnerships and accounts we manage, advise, or to which we provide certain other investment- related services that is available for investment or reinvestment subject to the provisions of applicable limited partnership agreements or other governing agreements, which capital is not currently part of the NAV or fair value of investments that may eventually produce performance fees allocable to, or earned by, the general partner.

32

Non-GAAP Financial Information & Definitions Cont'd

  • "Athene Holding" refers to Athene Holding Ltd. (together with its subsidiaries, "Athene"), a leading retirement services company that issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products designed for the increasing number of individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs, and to which Apollo, through its consolidated subsidiary Apollo Insurance Solutions Group LLC (formerly known as Athene Asset Management LLC) ("ISG"), provides asset management and advisory services
  • "Athora" refers to a strategic platform that acquires or reinsures blocks of insurance business in the German and broader European life insurance market (collectively, the "Athora Accounts"). The Company, through "ISGI" provides investment advisory services to Athora. Athora Non-Sub-Advised Assets includes the Athora assets which are managed by Apollo but not sub-advised by Apollo nor invested in Apollo funds or investment vehicles. Athora Sub-Advised includes assets which the Company explicitly sub-advises as well as those assets in the Athora Accounts which are invested directly in funds and investment vehicles Apollo manages.
  • "Advisory" refers to certain assets advised by Apollo Asset Management Europe PC LLP ("AAME PC"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Apollo Asset Management Europe LLP ("AAME"). AAME PC and AAME are subsidiaries of Apollo and are collectively referred to herein as "ISGI".
  • "Capital deployed" or "Deployment" is the aggregate amount of capital that has been invested during a given period (which may, in certain cases, include leverage) by (i) our commitment based funds and (ii) SIAs that have a defined maturity date.
  • "Distributable Earnings Shares Outstanding" or "DE Shares Outstanding", consists of total shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding, Apollo Operating Group Units and RSUs that participate in dividends. Management uses this measure in determining DE per share, FRE per share, as well as DE After Taxes and Related Payables per share.
  • "Dry powder" represents the amount of capital available for investment or reinvestment subject to the provisions of the applicable limited partnership agreements or other governing agreements of the funds, partnerships and accounts we manage. Dry powder excludes uncalled commitments which can only be called for fund fees and expenses.
  • "Gross IRR" of a credit fund and the principal finance funds within the real assets segment represents the annualized return of a fund based on the actual timing of all cumulative fund cash flows before management fees, performance fees allocated to the general partner and certain other expenses. Calculations may include certain investors that do not pay fees. The terminal value is the net asset value as of the reporting date. Non- U.S. dollar denominated ("USD") fund cash flows and residual values are converted to USD using the spot rate as of the reporting date. In addition, gross IRRs at the fund level will differ from those at the individual investor level as a result of, among other factors, timing of investor-level inflows and outflows. Gross IRR does not represent the return to any fund investor.
  • "Gross IRR" of a private equity fund represents the cumulative investment-related cash flows (i) for a given investment for the fund or funds which made such investment, and (ii) for a given fund, in the relevant fund itself (and not any one investor in the fund), in each case, on the basis of the actual timing of investment inflows and outflows (for unrealized investments assuming disposition on March 31, 2020 or other date specified) aggregated on a gross basis quarterly, and the return is annualized and compounded before management fees, performance fees and certain other expenses (including interest incurred by the fund itself) and measures the returns on the fund's investments as a whole without regard to whether all of the returns would, if distributed, be payable to the fund's investors. In addition, gross IRRs at the fund level will differ from those at the individual investor level as a result of, among other factors, timing of investor-level inflows and outflows. Gross IRR does not represent the return to any fund investor.
  • "Gross IRR" of a real assets fund excluding the principal finance funds represents the cumulative investment-related cash flows in the fund itself (and not any one investor in the fund), on the basis of the actual timing of cash inflows and outflows (for unrealized investments assuming disposition on March 31, 2020 or other date specified) starting on the date that each investment closes, and the return is annualized and compounded before management fees, performance fees, and certain other expenses (including interest incurred by the fund itself) and measures the returns on the fund's investments as a whole without regard to whether all of the returns would, if distributed, be payable to the fund's investors. Non-USD fund cash flows and residual values are converted to USD using the spot rate as of the reporting date. In addition, gross IRRs at the fund level will differ from those at the individual investor level as a result of, among other factors, timing of investor-level inflows and outflows. Gross IRR does not represent the return to any fund investor.
  • "Gross Return" of a credit or real assets fund is the monthly or quarterly time-weighted return that is equal to the percentage change in the value of a fund's portfolio, adjusted for all contributions and withdrawals (cash flows) before the effects of management fees, incentive fees allocated to the general partner, or other fees and expenses. Returns for credit funds are calculated for all funds and accounts in the respective strategies excluding assets for Athene, Athora and certain other entities where we manage or may manage a significant portion of the total company assets. Returns of CLOs represent the gross returns on assets. Returns over multiple periods are calculated by geometrically linking each period's return over time.
  • "Inflows" represents (i) at the individual segment level, subscriptions, commitments, and other increases in available capital, such as acquisitions or leverage, net of inter-segment transfers, and (ii) on an aggregate basis, the sum of inflows across the credit, private equity and real assets segments.
  • "Net IRR" of a credit fund and the principal finance funds within the real assets segment represents the annualized return of a fund after management fees, performance fees allocated to the general partner and certain other expenses, calculated on investors that pay such fees. The terminal value is the net asset value as of the reporting date. Non-USD fund cash flows and residual values are converted to USD using the spot rate as of the reporting date. In addition, net IRR at the fund level will differ from that at the individual investor level as a result of, among other factors, timing of investor-level inflows and outflows. Net IRR does not represent the return to any fund investor.
  • "Net IRR" of a private equity fund means the Gross IRR applicable to a fund, including returns for related parties which may not pay fees or performance fees, net of management fees, certain expenses (including interest incurred or earned by the fund itself) and realized performance fees all offset to the extent of interest income, and measures returns at the fund level on amounts that, if distributed, would be paid to investors of the fund. The timing of cash flows applicable to investments, management fees and certain expenses, may be adjusted for the usage of a fund's subscription facility. To the extent that a fund exceeds all requirements detailed within the applicable fund agreement, the estimated unrealized value is adjusted such that a percentage of up to 20.0% of the unrealized gain is allocated to the general partner of such fund, thereby reducing the balance attributable to fund investors. In addition, net IRR at the fund level will differ from that at the individual investor level as a result of, among other factors, timing of investor-level inflows and outflows. Net IRR does not represent the return to any fund investor.

33

Non-GAAP Financial Information & Definitions Cont'd

  • "Net IRR" of a real assets fund excluding the principal finance funds represents the cumulative cash flows in the fund (and not any one investor in the fund), on the basis of the actual timing of cash inflows received from and outflows paid to investors of the fund (assuming the ending net asset value as of March 31, 2020 or other date specified is paid to investors), excluding certain non-fee and non-performance fee bearing parties, and the return is annualized and compounded after management fees, performance fees, and certain other expenses (including interest incurred by the fund itself) and measures the returns to investors of the fund as a whole. Non-USD fund cash flows and residual values are converted to USD using the spot rate as of the reporting date. In addition, net IRR at the fund level will differ from that at the individual investor level as a result of, among other factors, timing of investor-level inflows and outflows. Net IRR does not represent the return to any fund investor.
  • "Net Return" of a credit or real assets fund represents the Gross Return after management fees, performance fees allocated to the general partner, or other fees and expenses. Returns over multiple periods are calculated by geometrically linking each period's return over time.
  • "Permanent Capital Vehicles" refers to (a) assets that are owned by or related to Athene or Athora Holding Ltd. ("Athora Holding" and together with its subsidiaries, "Athora"), (b) assets that are owned by or related to MidCap FinCo Designated Activity Company ("MidCap") and managed by Apollo, (c) assets of publicly traded vehicles managed by Apollo such as Apollo Investment Corporation ("AINV"), Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. ("ARI"), Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. ("AIF"), and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. ("AFT"), in each case that do not have redemption provisions or a requirement to return capital to investors upon exiting the investments made with such capital, except as required by applicable law and
    (d) a non-traded business development company from which Apollo earns certain investment-related service fees. The investment management agreements of AINV, AIF and AFT have one year terms, are reviewed annually and remain in effect only if approved by the boards of directors of such companies or by the affirmative vote of the holders of a majority of the outstanding voting shares of such companies, including in either case, approval by a majority of the directors who are not "interested persons" as defined in the Investment Company Act of 1940. In addition, the investment management agreements of AINV, AIF and AFT may be terminated in certain circumstances upon 60 days' written notice. The investment management agreement of ARI has a one year term and is reviewed annually by ARI's board of directors and may be terminated under certain circumstances by an affirmative vote of at least two-thirds of ARI's independent directors. The investment management or advisory arrangements between each of MidCap and Apollo, Athene and Apollo and Athora and Apollo, may also be

terminated under certain circumstances. The agreement pursuant to which Apollo earns certain investment-related service fees from a non-traded business development company may be terminated under certain limited circumstances.

  • "Private Equity fund appreciation (depreciation)" refers to gain (loss) and income for the traditional private equity funds (i.e., Funds I-IX), ANRP I, II & III, Apollo Special Situations Fund, L.P., AION Capital Partners Limited ("AION") and Apollo Hybrid Value Fund, L.P. for the periods presented on a total return basis before giving effect to fees and expenses. The performance percentage is determined by dividing (a) the change in the fair value of investments over the period presented, minus the change in invested capital over the period presented, plus the realized value for the period presented, by (b) the beginning unrealized value for the period presented plus the change in invested capital for the period presented. Returns over multiple periods are calculated by geometrically linking each period's return over time;
  • "Realized Value" refers to all cash investment proceeds received by the relevant Apollo fund, including interest and dividends, but does not give effect to management fees, expenses, incentive compensation or performance fees to be paid by such Apollo fund.
  • "Redding Ridge" refers to Redding Ridge Asset Management, LLC and its subsidiaries, which is a standalone, self-managed asset management business established in connection with risk retention rules that manages CLOs and retains the required risk retention interests.
  • "Remaining Cost" represents the initial investment of the fund in a portfolio investment, reduced for any return of capital distributed to date on such portfolio investment.
  • "Total Invested Capital" refers to the aggregate cash invested by the relevant Apollo fund and includes capitalized costs relating to investment activities, if any, but does not give effect to cash pending investment or available for reserves and excludes amounts, if any, invested on a financed basis with leverage facilities.
  • "Total Value" represents the sum of the total Realized Value and Unrealized Value of investments.
  • "Unrealized Value" refers to the fair value consistent with valuations determined in accordance with GAAP, for investments not yet realized and may include payments in kind, accrued interest and dividends receivable, if any, and before the effect of certain taxes. In addition, amounts include committed and funded amounts for certain investments; and
  • "Vintage Year" refers to the year in which a fund's final capital raise occurred, or, for certain funds, the year in which a fund's investment period commences pursuant to its governing agreements.

34

Forward-Looking Statements

Effective September 5, 2019, Apollo Global Management, Inc. converted from a Delaware limited liability company named Apollo Global Management, LLC ("AGM LLC") to a Delaware corporation named Apollo Global Management, Inc. ("AGM Inc." and such conversion, the "Conversion"). This presentation includes the results for AGM LLC prior to the Conversion and the results for AGM Inc. following the Conversion. In this presentation, references to "Apollo," "we," "us," "our" and the "Company" refer collectively to (a) Apollo Global Management, Inc. and its subsidiaries, including the Apollo Operating Group and all of its subsidiaries, following the Conversion and (b) AGM LLC and its subsidiaries, Apollo Operating Group and all of its subsidiaries, prior to the Conversion, or as the context may otherwise require. This presentation may contain forward-looking statements that are within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, discussions related to Apollo's expectations regarding the performance of its business, its liquidity and capital resources and the other non-historical statements in the discussion and analysis. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this presentation, the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward- looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including risks relating to our dependence on certain key personnel, our ability to raise new private equity, credit or real assets funds, the impact of COVID-19, the impact of energy market dislocation, market conditions, generally, our ability to manage our growth, fund performance, changes in our regulatory environment and tax status, the variability of our revenues, net income and cash flow, our use of leverage to finance our businesses and investments by our funds and litigation risks, among others. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been uncertainty and disruption in the global economy and financial markets. While we are unable to accurately predict the full impact that COVID-19 will have on our results from operations, financial condition, liquidity and cash flows due to numerous uncertainties, including the duration and severity of the pandemic and containment measures, our compliance with these measures has impacted our day-to-day operations and could disrupt our business and operations, as well as that of the Apollo funds and their portfolio companies, for an indefinite period of time. We believe these factors include but are not limited to those described under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Apollo's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 21, 2020 and current report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on May 1, 2020, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this presentation and in other filings. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. This presentation does not constitute an offer of any Apollo fund.

35

Disclaimer

Apollo Global Management Inc. published this content on 01 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2020 11:08:10 UTC
