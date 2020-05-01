Apollo Global Management LLC : 1Q2020 Earnings Release
Apollo Global Management, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
New York, May 1, 2020 - Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "Apollo") today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.
"Amid the unprecedented market volatility caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Apollo is relying on the expertise and discipline we have developed over the last 30 years investing across numerous market cycles. We believe the current environment reinforces the advantages of our value-oriented approach, emphasis on downside protection, and our incredibly talented team around the world," said Leon Black, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "With respect to our financial results, Apollo declared a cash dividend of $0.42 per share for the first quarter, which highlights the durability and resiliency of our business model, even in adverse market environments."
Apollo issued a full detailed presentation of its first quarter ended March 31, 2020 results, which can be viewed through the Stockholders section of Apollo's website at http://www.apollo.com/stockholders.
Dividends
Apollo has declared a cash dividend of $0.42 per share of its Class A Common Stock for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. This dividend will be paid on May 29, 2020 to holders of record at the close of business on May 18, 2020. Apollo intends to distribute to its Class A common stockholders on a quarterly basis substantially all of its distributable earnings after taxes and related payables in excess of amounts determined by the executive committee of its board of directors to be necessary or appropriate to provide for the conduct of its business and, at a minimum, a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share.
Apollo has declared a cash dividend of $0.398438 per share of each of its Series A Preferred Stock and Series B Preferred Stock, which will be paid on June 15, 2020 to holders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2020.
The declaration and payment of dividends on Class A Common Stock, Series A Preferred Stock and Series B Preferred Stock are at the sole discretion of the executive committee of Apollo Global Management, Inc.'s board of directors. Apollo cannot assure its stockholders that they will receive any dividends in the future.
Conference Call
Apollo will host a conference call on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. During the call, members of Apollo's senior management team will review Apollo's financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (888) 868-4188 (U.S. domestic) or +1 (615) 800-6914 (international), and providing conference call ID 6298984 when prompted by the operator. The number should be dialed at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call. A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis and can be accessed through the Stockholders section of Apollo's website at http:// www.apollo.com/stockholders.
Following the call, a replay of the event may be accessed either telephonically or via audio webcast. A telephonic replay of the live broadcast will be available approximately two hours after the live broadcast by dialing (800) 585-8367 (U.S. callers) or +1 (404) 537-3406(non-U.S. callers), passcode 6298984. To access the audio webcast, please visit Events in the Stockholders section of Apollo's website at http://www.apollo.com/stockholders.
About Apollo
Apollo is a leading global alternative investment manager with offices in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo had assets under management of approximately $316 billion as of March 31, 2020 in credit, private equity and real assets funds invested across a core group of nine industries where Apollo has considerable knowledge and resources. For more information about Apollo, please visit www.apollo.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Effective September 5, 2019, Apollo Global Management, Inc. converted from a Delaware limited liability company named Apollo Global Management, LLC ("AGM LLC") to a Delaware corporation named Apollo Global Management, Inc. ("AGM Inc." and such conversion, the "Conversion"). This press release includes the results for AGM LLC prior to the Conversion and the results for AGM Inc. following the Conversion. In this press release, references to "Apollo," "we," "us," "our" and the "Company" refer collectively to (a) AGM Inc. and its subsidiaries, including the Apollo Operating Group and all of its subsidiaries, following the Conversion and (b) AGM LLC and its subsidiaries, Apollo Operating Group and all of its subsidiaries, prior to the Conversion, or as the context may otherwise require. This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, discussions related to Apollo's expectations regarding the performance of its business, its liquidity and capital resources and the other non-historical statements in the discussion and analysis. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this press release, the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including risks relating to our dependence on certain key personnel, our ability to raise new private equity, credit or real assets funds, the impact of COVID-19, the impact of energy market dislocation, market conditions, generally, our ability to manage our growth, fund performance, changes in our regulatory environment and tax status, the variability of our revenues, net income and cash flow, our use of leverage to finance our businesses and investments by our funds and litigation risks, among others. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been uncertainty and disruption in the global economy and financial markets. While we are unable to accurately predict the full impact that COVID-19 will have on our results from operations, financial condition, liquidity and cash flows due to numerous uncertainties, including the duration and severity of the pandemic and containment measures, our compliance with these measures has impacted our day-to-day operations and could disrupt our business and operations, as well as that of the Apollo funds and their portfolio companies, for an indefinite period of time. We believe these factors include but are not limited to those described under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Apollo's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 21, 2020 and current report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on May 1, 2020, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this press release and in other filings. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. This press release does not constitute an offer of any Apollo fund.
A P O L L O G L O B A L M A N A G E M E N T
Apollo Global Management, Inc.
First Quarter 2020 Earnings
May 1, 2020
Apollo 1Q'20 Financial Results Highlights
• Net Loss of $2.3 billion
GAAP
Results
•
Net Loss Attributable to Apollo Global Management, Inc. Class A Common Stockholders of $1.0 billion ($4.47/
share)
($ in millions, except per share data)
1Q'20
Per Share
LTM
Per Share
•
Distributable Earnings ("DE")
$165.1
$0.37
$1,073.3
$2.57
Financial
•
Fee Related Earnings ("FRE")
$228.1
$0.52
$920.5
$2.21
Measures
•
Net Performance Fee Receivable of $31.3 million ($0.07 per share) and Net Clawback Payable of $577.3 million
& Dividend
($1.31 per share) as of 1Q'20
• Declared 1Q'20 dividend of $0.42 per share of Class A Common Stock and equivalent (payout ratio of 114%),
bringing LTM dividends to $2.31 per share of Class A Common Stock (payout ratio of 90%)
• Total Assets Under Management ("AUM") of $315.5 billion
Assets Under
•
Fee-Generating AUM ("FGAUM") of $241.7 billion
Management
•
Performance Fee-Eligible AUM ("PFEAUM") of $124.8 billion
• Dry powder of $40.5 billion available for investment
• Inflows: $7.3 billion of capital inflows ($37.8 billion LTM)
• Realizations: $2.0 billion of capital returned to investors ($11.7 billion LTM)
Note: This presentation contains non-GAAP financial information and defined terms which are described on pages 31 to 34. The non-GAAP financial information contained herein is reconciled to GAAP financial information on pages 27 to 30. Effective September 5, 2019, Apollo Global Management, Inc. converted from a Delaware limited liability company named Apollo Global Management, LLC to a Delaware corporation named Apollo Global Management, Inc. (the "Conversion"). "LTM" as used throughout this presentation refers to the twelve months ended March 31, 2020, unless the context otherwise provides. LTM Per share amounts represent the sum of the last four quarters.
1Q'20 Developments
The pandemic resulting from the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") and the actions taken in response have caused severe disruption to the global economy and financial markets.
In line with public equity and credit indices, we have experienced significant unrealized mark-to-market losses in our underlying funds.
Our management fee base is relatively insensitive to mark-to-market losses based on the nature of many fee arrangements; organic growth in our insurance platform and significant deployment in the quarter largely offset any mark-to-market impact.
We have been investing through this period of market dislocation with gross purchases of $41 billion across the platform during the quarter.
However, the impact of the pandemic resulted in net GAAP unrealized losses of $1.1 billion from the reversal of previously earned performance allocations and GAAP unrealized losses of $0.2 billion from mark-to-market adjustments in our general partner investments in the funds we manage.
On February 28, 2020, we closed our strategic transaction with Athene. In connection with the transaction, we:
issued approximately 29 million Apollo Operating Group units, which increased our DE share count by approximately 7%;
acquired approximately 36 million additional shares of Athene Holding; and
agreed to lock-up all shares of Athene Holding for 3 years, which requires a mark-to-market discount due to a lack of marketability ("DLOM").
We recorded GAAP unrealized mark-to-market losses from our investment in Athene Holding of $1.3 billion from the combined impact of COVID-19 related market dislocation and the DLOM.
GAAP Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
Net Loss was ($2.3) billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2020; Net Loss Attributable to Apollo Global Management, Inc. Class A Common Stockholders was ($1.0) billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2020
($ in thousands, except share data)
1Q'19
4Q'19
1Q'20
Revenues:
Management fees
$380,026
$413,026
$396,604
Advisory and transaction fees, net
19,569
56,511
36,963
Investment income (loss):
Performance allocations
251,497
374,677
(1,734,323)
Principal investment income (loss)
26,025
67,507
(187,849)
Total investment income (loss)
277,522
442,184
(1,922,172)
Incentive fees
660
3,051
19,519
Total Revenues
677,777
914,772
(1,469,086)
Expenses:
Compensation and benefits:
Salary, bonus and benefits
119,163
144,986
139,269
Equity-based compensation
45,077
57,244
52,122
Profit sharing expense
123,447
276,591
(635,998)
Total compensation and benefits
287,687
478,821
(444,607)
Interest expense
19,108
28,126
31,242
General, administrative and other
71,662
91,528
84,522
Placement fees
(440)
891
409
Total Expenses
378,017
599,366
(328,434)
Other Income (Loss):
Net gains (losses) from investment activities
18,829
94,055
(1,264,551)
Net gains (losses) from investment activities of consolidated variable interest entities
9,466
15,183
(134,731)
Interest income
7,076
9,584
7,934
Other income (loss), net
90
(9,856)
(16,507)
Total Other Income (Loss)
35,461
108,966
(1,407,855)
Income (loss) before income tax (provision) benefit
335,221
424,372
(2,548,507)
Income tax (provision) benefit
(19,654)
(66,351)
295,853
Net Income (Loss)
315,567
358,021
(2,252,654)
Net (income) loss attributable to Non-Controlling Interests
(166,510)
(191,978)
1,256,436
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Apollo Global Management, Inc.
149,057
166,043
(996,218)
Series A Preferred Stock Dividends
(4,383)
(4,383)
(4,383)
Series B Preferred Stock Dividends
(4,781)
(4,781)
(4,781)
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Apollo Global Management, Inc. Class A Common
$139,893
$156,879
($1,005,382)
Stockholders
Net Income (Loss) Per Share of Class A Common Stock:
Net Income (Loss) Available to Class A Common Stock - Basic
$0.67
$0.68
($4.47)
Net Income (Loss) Available to Class A Common Stock - Diluted
$0.67
$0.68
($4.47)
Weighted Average Number of Class A Common Stock Outstanding - Basic
200,832,323
221,863,632
226,757,519
Weighted Average Number of Class A Common Stock Outstanding - Diluted
200,832,323
221,863,632
226,757,519
Total Segments
($ in thousands, except per share data)
1Q'19
4Q'19
1Q'20
1Q'19 LTM
1Q'20 LTM
Management fees
$358,623
$387,764
$382,368
$1,369,108
$1,514,815
Advisory and transaction fees, net
19,060
56,206
36,732
117,633
140,562
Performance fees1
661
4,739
2,404
23,776
22,853
Total Fee Related Revenues
378,344
448,709
421,504
1,510,517
1,678,230
Salary, bonus and benefits
(105,725)
(130,463)
(124,021)
(414,156)
(481,612)
General, administrative and other
(63,033)
(76,075)
(68,353)
(247,949)
(278,324)
Placement fees
440
(494)
(413)
(1,355)
(1,938)
Total Fee Related Expenses
(168,318)
(207,032)
(192,787)
(663,460)
(761,874)
Other income (loss), net of Non-Controlling Interest
(270)
(542)
(661)
1,039
4,146
Fee Related Earnings
$209,756
$241,135
$228,056
$848,096
$920,502
Per share2
$0.51
$0.59
$0.52
$2.06
$2.21
Realized performance fees
63,789
437,548
65,746
321,675
604,063
Realized profit sharing expense
(41,139)
(211,984)
(65,746)
(203,121)
(314,859)
Net Realized Performance Fees
22,650
225,564
-
118,554
289,204
Realized principal investment income, net3
11,436
28,606
5,583
57,754
59,844
Net interest loss and other
(12,692)
(19,369)
(37,134)
(43,939)
(89,768)
Segment Distributable Earnings
$231,150
$475,936
$196,505
$980,465
$1,179,782
Taxes and related payables
(14,636)
(11,891)
(22,193)
(47,653)
(69,857)
Preferred dividends
(9,164)
(9,164)
(9,164)
(36,443)
(36,656)
Distributable Earnings
$207,350
$454,881
$165,148
$896,369
$1,073,269
Per share2
$0.50
$1.10
$0.37
$2.16
$2.57
Net dividend per share2
$0.46
$0.89
$0.42
$1.91
$2.31
Payout ratio
92%
81%
114%
88%
90%
Represents certain performance fees related to business development companies, Redding Ridge Holdings LP ("Redding Ridge Holdings"), an affiliate of Redding Ridge, and MidCap.
Per share calculations are based on end of period Distributable Earnings Shares Outstanding, which consist of total shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding, Apollo Operating Group Units and RSUs that participate in dividends. LTM Per share amounts represent the sum of the last four quarters. See page 23 for details regarding the stockholder dividend and page 28 for the share reconciliation.
Realized principal investment income, net includes dividends from our permanent capital vehicles, net of amounts to be distributed to certain employees as part of a dividend compensation program.
Fee Related Earnings Rollforward
FRE increased 9% year-over-year on management fee growth but declined 5% quarter-over-quarter due principally to lower advisory and transaction fees. FRE margin remained flat quarter-over-quarter. Per share FRE was impacted by dilution related to the Athene strategic transaction, which closed during the quarter.
Quarterly Trailing FRE
FRE Bridge
($ in millions)
FRE Margin1
Advisory &
Share
Transaction
Mgmt
Performance
Dilution 2
Fees
$238.5
$241.1
Fees
$8
Fees
$-
$228.1
$212.8
$6
$209.8
($20)
Non-Comp
($2)
($5)
Comp
58%
54%
55%
53%
54%
•
1Q'19
2Q'19
3Q'19
4Q'19
1Q'20
Per
$0.51
$0.58
$0.52
$0.59
$(0.04)
$(0.01)
$0.01
$0.02
$(0.01)
$(0.04)
$0.52
Share
"NM" as used throughout this presentation indicates data has not been presented as it was deemed not meaningful, unless the context otherwise provides.
FRE Margin is calculated as Fee Related Earnings divided by fee-related revenues (which includes management fees, transaction and advisory fees and certain performance fees), as well as other income attributable to FRE.
Represents the issuance of 29.2 million Apollo Operating Group Units to Athene Holding as part of a strategic transaction that closed during the first quarter of 2020.
Distributable Earnings and Dividend
DE decreased quarter-over-quarter, primarily due to lower performance fees in the quarter
Distributable Earnings per Share1
$1.10
$0.56
$0.54
$0.50
$0.37
1Q'19
2Q'19
3Q'19
4Q'19
1Q'20
Dividend per Share1
$0.89
$0.46
$0.50
$0.50
$0.42
$0.40
Minimum
Quarterly
Dividend
1Q'19
2Q'19
3Q'19
4Q'19
1Q'20
1. Per share calculations are based on end of period Distributable Earnings Shares Outstanding. The declaration and payment of any dividends are at the sole discretion of the executive committee of AGM Inc.'s board of directors, which may change the policy at any time, including, without limitation, to eliminate the dividend entirely.
Assets Under Management
Total AUM decreased to $315.5 billion during the quarter, principally from unrealized market losses arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, offset in part by fundraising
Gross Inflows were $7.3 billion during the quarter and $37.8 billion over the twelve months ended March 31, 2020
As of the end of the quarter, we had $40.5 billion of dry powder, of which $19.2 billion is dry powder with future management fee potential
($ in billions)
Total AUM
$331.1
$315.5
$315.5
$303.0
$38.8
$38.1
$38.1
$32.0
$76.8
CAGR
$67.7
14%
$67.7
$77.3
$163.0
$18.7
$215.5
$209.7
$48.2
$209.7
$193.7
$96.1
1Q'19
4Q'19
1Q'20
1Q'15
1Q'20
Credit
Private Equity
Real Assets
($ in billions)
Fee-Generating AUM
$246.4
$241.7
$241.7
$228.3
$29.7
$29.4
$29.4
$25.0
$43.8
$44.0
CAGR
$44.0
13%
$46.4
$131.3
$14.2
$33.9
$156.9
$172.9
$168.3
$168.3
$83.2
1Q'19
4Q'19
1Q'20
1Q'15
1Q'20
Credit
Private Equity
Real Assets
Performance Fee Assets Under Management
Performance Fee-Generating AUM decreased to $22.8 billion during the quarter as unrealized mark-to-market impacts arising from the COVID-19 pandemic brought funds below their preferred return or hurdle rate
Performance Fee-Eligible AUM
($ in billions)
$129.2
$132.5
$10.4
$124.8
$124.8
$9.4
$9.8
$9.8
$62.8
$61.1
$53.7
$53.7
$77.9
$6.2
$40.5
$57.0
$61.0
$61.3
$61.3
$31.2
1Q'19
4Q'19
1Q'20
1Q'15
1Q'20
Credit
Private Equity
Real Assets
Performance Fee-Generating AUM
($ in billions)
$66.6
$60.8
$5.2
$2.6
$23.2
$22.9
$34.3
$3.5
$22.8
$13.7
$22.8
$38.5
$3.7
$3.7
$35.0
$2.2
$2.2
$16.9
$17.1
$16.9
1Q'19
4Q'19
1Q'20
1Q'15
1Q'20
Credit
Private Equity
Real Assets
Total AUM & Fee-Generating AUM
Total AUM Rollforward1
($ in millions)
Credit4
Private
Real Assets
Total
Equity
4Q'19
$215,530
$76,788
$38,787
$331,105
Inflows2
6,269
481
507
7,257
Outflows3
(838)
(10)
(234)
(1,082)
Net Flows
5,431
471
273
6,175
Realizations
(512)
(1,168)
(365)
(2,045)
Market Activity2
(10,704)
(8,422)
(598)
(19,724)
1Q'20
$209,745
$67,669
$38,097
$315,511
QoQ Change
(3%)
(12%)
(2%)
(5%)
LTM Total AUM Rollforward1
Credit
4
Private
Real Assets
Total
($ in millions)
Equity
1Q'19
$193,669
$77,325
$32,000
$302,994
Inflows2
28,089
2,166
7,584
37,839
Outflows3
(9,418)
(140)
(406)
(9,964)
Net Flows
18,671
2,026
7,178
27,875
Realizations
(2,389)
(7,272)
(2,088)
(11,749)
Market Activity2
(206)
(4,410)
1,007
(3,609)
1Q'20
$209,745
$67,669
$38,097
$315,511
YoY Change
8%
(12%)
19%
4%
Fee-Generating AUM Rollforward1
Credit
Private
Real Assets
Total
($ in millions)
Equity
4Q'19
$172,893
$43,826
$29,727
$246,446
Inflows2
7,511
617
191
8,319
Outflows3
(1,342)
(46)
(398)
(1,786)
Net Flows
6,169
571
(207)
6,533
Realizations
(396)
(343)
(68)
(807)
Market Activity2
(10,404)
(78)
(40)
(10,522)
1Q'20
$168,262
$43,976
$29,412
$241,650
QoQ Change
(3%)
-%
(1%)
(2%)
LTM Fee-Generating AUM Rollforward1
Credit
Private
Real Assets
Total
($ in millions)
Equity
1Q'19
$156,860
$46,372
$25,033
$228,265
Inflows2
25,086
2,159
5,809
33,054
Outflows3
(11,841)
(2,774)
(1,150)
(15,765)
Net Flows
13,245
(615)
4,659
17,289
Realizations
(1,148)
(1,887)
(575)
(3,610)
Market Activity2
(695)
106
295
(294)
1Q'20
$168,262
$43,976
$29,412
$241,650
YoY Change
7%
(5%)
17%
6%
Inflows at the individual segment level represent subscriptions, commitments, and other increases in available capital, such as acquisitions or leverage, net of inter-segment transfers. Outflows represent redemptions and other decreases in available capital. Realizations represent fund distributions of realized proceeds. Market activity represents gains (losses), the impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations and other income.
Effective 1Q'20, market activity includes mark-to-market changes and investment income of Athene, which had previously been reported as inflows.
Included in the 1Q'20 outflows for both Total AUM and FGAUM are $0.4 billion of redemptions. Included in the LTM outflows for both Total AUM and FGAUM are $2.9 billion of redemptions.
As of 1Q'20, Credit AUM includes $20.5 billion of CLOs, $12.1 billion of which Apollo earns fees based on gross assets and $7.9 billion of which relates to Redding Ridge, from which Apollo earns fees based on net asset value.
Capital Deployment, Dry Powder & Performance Fee-Eligible AUM
Dry Powder Composition
($ in billions)
Real
Credit
Assets
$6.2
$5.1
$41
Other PE
$7.1
billion
$19.7
Fund IX
$2.4
Fund VIII
Private Equity
$29.2
Capital Deployment1
($ in billions)
1Q'20
LTM
Real
Real
Assets
Assets
$0.1
Credit
$2.1
Credit
$1.7
$5 billion $3.4
$17 billion
$8.4
$6.6
Private
Equity
Private
Equity
Performance Fee-Eligible AUM
($ in billions)
Currently
Generating
Uninvested
Performance
Performance
$22.8
Fees
Fee-Eligible AUM
$40.6
$125 billion
Not Currently
$61.3
Generating
Performance
Fees
Strategy / Fund
Invested AUM Not
Investment
Appreciation
Currently Generating
Period Active
Required to Achieve
Performance Fees
>24 Months2
Performance Fees3,4
Corporate Credit
$22.3
$19.8
10%
Structured Credit
3.5
3.2
37%
Direct Origination
4.4
4.3
4%
Advisory and Other
5.8
5.8
12%
Credit
36.0
33.1
12%
Fund VIII
11.6
11.6
2%
ANRP II
1.4
1.4
26%
Hybrid Capital
3.6
2.0
>100%
Other PE
7.5
2.2
44%
Private Equity5
24.1
17.2
21%
Real Assets
1.2
0.9
> 250bps
Total
$61.3
$51.2
1. Reflects capital deployment activity from commitment based funds and accounts that have a defined maturity date. 2. Represents invested AUM not currently generating performance fees for funds that have been investing capital for more than 24 months as of March 31, 2020. 3. Represents the percentage of additional appreciation required to reach the preferred return or high watermark and generate performance fees for funds with an investment period greater than 24 months. Funds with an investment period less than 24 months are "N/A" 4. All investors in a given fund are considered in aggregate when calculating the appreciation required to achieve performance fees presented above.
Appreciation required to achieve performance fees may vary by individual investor. 5. The private equity funds disclosed in the table above have greater than $500 million of AUM and/or form part of a flagship series of funds.
Permanent Capital Vehicles, Athene, and Athora
Permanent Capital AUM
($ in billions)
$162
$136
$72
$87
49%
51%
45%
47%
$25
22%
2012
2014
2016
2018
1Q'20
Permanent CapitalPeriodAUMEnding
% of Total AUM
Fee Related Revenue from Permanent Capital
($ in millions)
$184
$189
$190
$175
$167
1Q'19
2Q'19
3Q'19
4Q'19
1Q'20
Supplemental Information
($ in billions)
4Q'19
1Q'20
Athene3
$130.3
$124.5
Athora
13.9
15.5
MidCap
9.0
9.2
ARI1
6.7
7.2
AINV/Other2
5.1
5.0
AFT/AIF
0.7
0.6
Total AUM in Permanent Capital Vehicles
$165.7
$162.0
Athene and Athora AUM
($ in billions)
4Q'19
1Q'20
Athene3
$130.3
$124.5
Core Assets
32.3
29.0
Core Plus Assets
30.1
29.7
Yield Assets
48.6
44.3
High Alpha
5.1
5.4
Cash, Treasuries, Equities and Alternatives
14.2
16.1
Athora
$13.9
$15.5
Non-Sub-Advised
10.0
11.6
Sub-Advised
3.9
3.9
Total Athene and Athora AUM
$144.2
$140.0
1. Amounts are as of December 31, 2019. Refer to www.apolloreit.com for the most recent financial information on ARI. The information contained on ARI's website is not part of this presentation. 2. Amounts are as of December 31, 2019. Refer to www.apolloic.com for the most recent financial information on AINV. The information contained on AINV's website is not part of this presentation. Includes $1.8 billion of AUM related to a non-traded business development company. 3. Includes $10.1 billion of gross assets related to ACRA Re Ltd. and $2.4 billion of unfunded commitments related to Apollo/Athene Dedicated Investment Program ("ADIP").
Net Performance Fee Receivable Rollforward & Net Clawback Payable
Combined, net performance fee receivable and net clawback payable decreased from $1.61 per share to ($1.24) per share as previously performance-fee generating funds dropped below their hurdle rates due to COVID-19-related market volatility
Net Performance Fee Receivable1
Net Clawback Payable2
(Per Share)
Net
Performance
Fees/Other4
Net Realized
Performance
$1.93
Fees
$1.85
Share
($1.31)
$1.55
Dilution3
$1.29
($0.24)
($1.65)
($0.01)
$0.07
$(0.12)
1Q'19
2Q'19
3Q'19
4Q'19
1Q'20
4Q'19
1Q'20
($ in millions)
$533
$637
$795
$762
($729)
($2)
$-
$31
($101)
($577)
Note: All per share figures calculated using Distributable Earnings Shares Outstanding.
Net Performance Fee Receivable represents the sum of performance allocations and incentive fees receivable, less profit sharing payable as reported on the consolidated statements of financial condition, and includes certain eliminations related to investments in consolidated funds and VIEs and other adjustments.
As of March 31, 2020, certain funds had $965.4 million in general partner obligations to return previously distributed performance fees offset, in part, by $388.1 million in clawbacks from Contributing Partners and certain employees and former employees for the potential return of profit sharing distributions. These general partner obligations and potential return of profit sharing distributions are included in due to related parties and due from related parties, respectively, on the consolidated statements of financial condition.
Represents the issuance of 29.2 million Apollo Operating Group Units to Athene Holding as part of a strategic transaction that closed during the first quarter of 2020.
Net Performance Fees/Other includes (i) unrealized performance fees, net of unrealized profit sharing expense and (ii) certain transaction-related charges, and excludes general partner obligations to return previously distributed performance fees.
Segment Highlights
Credit
Commentary
Total AUM decreased 3% quarter-over-quarter to $210 billion, primarily driven by market activity, partially offset by inflows
Fee-generatinginflows of $7.5 billion during the quarter and $25.1 billion during the twelve months ended March 31, 2020; organic fee-generating inflows of $6.4 billion during the quarter driven by deployment and subscriptions into our corporate credit, structured credit and direct origination funds
Full year FRE increased 16% year-over-year, driven by growth in management fees from permanent capital vehicles and fundraising
Capital deployment2 from commitment-based funds of $3.4 billion for the quarter driven by opportunistic investments primarily in corporate credit, as well as structured credit, direct lending, longevity assets and reinsurance transactions
Advisory and
($ in billions)
Other
Direct
$32.1
Origination
$24.5
$210bn
$105.6
AUM
$47.5
Structured
Corporate
Credit
Credit
• In April 2020, Athora completed the closing of the transaction to acquire VIVAT N.V. ("VIVAT") from Anbang Group Holdings
$135.5bn from
Co Limited. VIVAT is now part of Athora's European group of life insurance companies. The transaction is expected to add
$45 billion of AUM to the Athora platform
Permanent Capital Vehicles
Financial Results Summary
% Change
% Change
Corporate Credit4
($ in thousands)
1Q'19
1Q'20
vs. 1Q'19
1Q'19 LTM
1Q'20 LTM
vs. LTM'19
(8.1)% / (2.2)%
Management fees
$182,742
$208,229
14%
$675,358
$804,753
19%
Structured Credit
Advisory and transaction fees, net
2,848
15,267
436%
9,525
56,535
494%
Performance fees3
661
2,404
264%
23,776
22,853
(4%)
(14.8)% / (7.6)%
Total Fee Related Revenues
186,251
225,900
21%
708,659
884,141
25%
Direct Origination
Salary, bonus and benefits
(44,304)
(57,008)
29%
(177,931)
(208,847)
17%
Non-compensation expenses
(27,191)
(35,679)
31%
(121,127)
(140,424)
16%
(4.5)% / 4.1%
Total Fee Related Expenses
(71,495)
(92,687)
30%
(299,058)
(349,271)
17%
1Q'20 / LTM
Other income (loss), net of NCI
(404)
(663)
64%
(2,483)
(205)
NM
Credit Gross Return1
Fee Related Earnings
$114,352
$132,550
16%
$407,118
$534,665
31%
Realized performance fees
3,327
25,861
NM
45,352
192,145
324%
$6.4bn / $18.6bn
Realized profit sharing expense
(3,518)
(25,557)
NM
(36,763)
(115,714)
215%
1Q'20 / LTM
Realized principal investment income, net
3,049
1,374
(55)%
17,968
7,089
(61)%
Net interest loss and other
(4,386)
(17,114)
290%
(14,487)
(34,725)
140%
Fee-generating inflows
(excludes acquisitions)
Segment Distributable Earnings
$112,824
$117,114
4%
$419,188
$583,460
39%
1. Represents Gross Return as defined in the non-GAAP financial information and definitions section of this presentation. The 1Q'20 Net Returns for corporate credit, structured credit and direct origination were (8.3)%, (14.7)% and (4.8)%, respectively. The LTM Net Returns for corporate credit, structured credit and direct origination were (3.0)%, (8.8)% and 0.6%, respectively. 2. Reflects capital deployment activity from commitment-based funds and strategic investment accounts ("SIAs") that have a defined maturity date. 3. Represents certain performance fees related to business development companies, Redding Ridge Holdings, and MidCap. 4. CLOs are included within corporate credit. The 1Q'20 and LTM gross returns for CLOs were (10.8)% and (6.6)%, respectively. CLO returns are calculated based on gross return on assets and exclude performance related to Redding Ridge.
Private Equity
Commentary
• Total AUM decreased 12% quarter-over-quarter to $68 billion, primarily driven by market activity and
realizations
Natural
Resources
Hybrid
($ in billions)
• Realization activity primarily driven by distributions related to OneMain Financial, a minority sale and dividend
related to Outerwall and share sales of Watches of Switzerland
• Deployed $1.7 billion and committed to invest an additional $1.3 billion during the quarter; total committed
but not yet deployed capital1 at quarter end was $4.7 billion (excluding co-investments) of which $1.2 billion
related to energy asset build-ups expected to be deployed over time
• At quarter-end, Fund IX was 36% committed or deployed4
• Private equity fund depreciation during the quarter of (21.6%)2, driven by markdowns across public and
private portfolio company holdings, including some impact from our energy holdings
Capital $4.6
$8.6
$68bn
AUM
$54.5 Private
Equity
$1.5bn from
Permanent Capital Vehicles
Financial Results Summary
% Change
% Change
(21.6%) / (13.4%)
($ in thousands)
1Q'19
1Q'20
vs. 1Q'19
1Q'19 LTM
1Q'20 LTM
vs. LTM'19
Management fees
$130,496
$125,268
(4)%
$525,401
$517,966
(1)%
1Q'20 / LTM
Advisory and transaction fees, net
16,136
20,343
26%
95,083
75,531
(21%)
Private Equity Fund Depreciation2
Total Fee Related Revenues
146,632
145,611
(1%)
620,484
593,497
(4%)
Salary, bonus and benefits
(43,233)
(42,480)
(2%)
(163,020)
(183,650)
13%
Non-compensation expenses
(25,727)
(22,101)
(14%)
(87,728)
(96,284)
10%
Public Investments3
Total Fee Related Expenses
(68,960)
(64,581)
(6%)
(250,748)
(279,934)
12%
Other income, net
196
23
(88%)
1,810
4,133
128%
Shares Held (mm)
Fee Related Earnings
$77,868
$81,053
4%
$371,546
$317,696
(14)%
ADT Security Services (NYSE: ADT)
Realized performance fees
60,456
1,143
(98)%
226,762
369,839
63%
Fund VIII
282.3
Verallia (EPA: VRLA)
Realized profit sharing expense
(37,727)
(1,447)
(96)%
(136,158)
(158,860)
17%
Fund VIII
65.5
Realized principal investment income, net
8,088
542
(93)%
32,908
46,236
41%
OneMain (NYSE: OMF)
Net interest loss and other
(6,133)
(15,674)
156%
(20,858)
(41,345)
98%
Fund VIII
26.5
Segment Distributable Earnings
$102,552
$65,617
(36)%
$474,200
$533,566
13%
1. Represents capital committed to investments as of March 31, 2020 by Apollo's private equity funds. These investments have not yet closed and may be subject to a variety of closing conditions or other contractual provisions, which could result in such capital not ultimately being invested. 2. Represents private equity fund depreciation as defined in the non-GAAP financial information and definitions section of this presentation. 3. Excludes shares of Athene Holding. The table above includes the public portfolio companies of the funds in the private equity segment with a fair value greater than $250 million, excluding the value associated with any portion of such private equity funds' portfolio company investments held by co-investment vehicles. Approximately 13% of private equity investments' value was determined using broker or listed exchange prices. 4. Represents capital actually invested, committed to invest, reserved to cover existing fund obligations, or used for fees and expenses, divided by aggregate committed capital.
Real Assets
Commentary
Total AUM decreased 2% quarter-over-quarter to $38 billion driven by market activity
Realizations of $0.4 billion during the quarter primarily due to the sale of a European logistics portfolio within EPF III and the refinancing of an asset within US RE Fund II
FRE decreased by 18% year-over-year driven by higher compensation costs
Realized performance fees in the quarter relating to EPF III and US RE Fund II
Real assets gross return of (6.5%) during the quarter ended March 31, 2020 primarily driven by depreciation in our principal finance, Asia and U.S. real estate funds
Infrastructure
($ in billions)
Principal $2.4
Finance $6.7
$38bn
AUM
$29.0
Real Estate
$25.0bn from
Permanent Capital Vehicles
Financial Results Summary
% Change
% Change
(6.5%) / 8.9%
($ in thousands)
1Q'19
1Q'20
vs. 1Q'19
1Q'19 LTM
1Q'20 LTM
vs. LTM'19
1Q'20 / LTM
Management fees
$45,385
$48,871
8%
$168,349
$192,096
14%
Advisory and transaction fees, net
76
1,122
NM
13,025
8,496
(35%)
Combined
Gross Return1
Total Fee Related Revenues
45,461
49,993
10%
181,374
200,592
11%
Salary, bonus and benefits
(18,188)
(24,533)
35%
(73,205)
(89,115)
22%
$0.2bn / $5.8bn
Non-compensation expenses
(9,675)
(10,986)
14%
(40,449)
(43,554)
8%
Total Fee Related Expenses
(27,863)
(35,519)
27%
(113,654)
(132,669)
17%
1Q'20 / LTM
Other income, net of NCI
(62)
(21)
(66%)
1,712
218
NM
Fee-generating inflows
Fee Related Earnings
$17,536
$14,453
(18)%
$69,432
$68,141
(2)%
Realized performance fees
6
38,742
NM
49,561
42,079
(15)%
Realized profit sharing expense
106
(38,742)
NM
(30,200)
(40,285)
33%
$38.1bn
Realized principal investment income, net
299
3,667
NM
6,878
6,519
(5)%
Net interest loss and other
(2,173)
(4,346)
100%
(8,594)
(13,698)
59%
Total AUM down (2)% QoQ
Segment Distributable Earnings
$15,774
$13,774
(13)%
$87,077
$62,756
(28)%
1. Represents gross return for U.S. Real Estate Fund I and U.S. Real Estate Fund II including co-investment capital, Asia Real Estate Fund including co-investment capital, the European principal finance funds and infrastructure equity funds.
Balance Sheet Highlights
GAAP Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)
($ in thousands, except share data)
As of
As of
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$647,784
$1,556,202
Restricted cash
19,764
19,779
U.S. Treasury securities, at fair value
864,749
554,387
Investments (includes performance allocations of $371,707 and $1,507,571 as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively)
2,504,676
3,609,859
Assets of consolidated variable interest entities
10,239,120
1,300,186
Incentive fees receivable
864
2,414
Due from related parties
644,320
415,069
Deferred tax assets, net
875,598
473,165
Other assets
245,786
326,449
Lease assets
186,225
190,696
Goodwill
93,911
93,911
Total Assets
$16,322,797
$8,542,117
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$100,229
$94,364
Accrued compensation and benefits
66,813
64,393
Deferred revenue
128,087
84,639
Due to related parties
1,339,085
501,387
Profit sharing payable
341,030
758,669
Debt
2,651,232
2,650,600
Liabilities of consolidated variable interest entities
8,436,660
929,719
Other liabilities
60,242
210,740
Lease liabilities
206,721
209,479
Total Liabilities
13,330,099
5,503,990
Stockholders' Equity:
Apollo Global Management, Inc. stockholders' equity:
Series A Preferred Stock, 11,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019
264,398
264,398
Series B Preferred Stock, 12,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019
289,815
289,815
Class A Common Stock, $0.00001 par value, 90,000,000,000 shares authorized, 228,834,099 and 222,994,407 shares issued and outstanding as of
-
-
March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
Class B Common Stock, $0.00001 par value, 999,999,999 shares authorized, 1 share issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31,
-
-
2019
Class C Common Stock, $0.00001 par value, 1 share authorized, 1 share issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019
-
-
Additional paid in capital
1,085,949
1,302,587
Accumulated earnings (deficit)
(1,075,323)
-
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(8,201)
(4,578)
Total Apollo Global Management, Inc. Stockholders' Equity
556,638
1,852,222
Non-Controlling Interests in consolidated entities
1,615,945
281,904
Non-Controlling Interests in Apollo Operating Group
820,115
904,001
Total Stockholders' Equity
2,992,698
3,038,127
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$16,322,797
$8,542,117
Segment Balance Sheet Highlights
During the quarter, the Company repurchased 2.2 million shares of Class A Common Stock in open market transactions and net share settled6 1.5 million shares of Class A Common Stock to satisfy associated employee tax obligations for a total of $134.2 million as part of the publicly announced share repurchase program7.
Summary Balance Sheet1
Share Repurchase Activity - 1Q'16 through 1Q'205
Supplemental Details
($ in millions)
1Q'20
($ and share amounts in millions)
Inception to
Date
A/A
Cash and cash equivalents
$648
Open Market Share Repurchases
8.5
Rated by S&P and Fitch
U.S. Treasury securities, at fair value
865
Reduction of Shares Issued to Participants6
8.6
GP & Other Investments3,4
2,281
$750 million
Total Shares Purchased
17.1
Debt
(2,651)
Undrawn Revolving Credit
Facility (Expiring in 2023)
Net performance fees receivable2
31
Total Capital Used for Share Purchases
$484
Net clawback payable 9
(577)
$1.5 billion
Share Repurchase Plan Authorization
$436
Total Net Value
$597
Remaining 7
Cash and cash equivalents and
Average Price Paid Per Share8
$28.33
U.S. Treasury securities
Unfunded Future Commitments
$1,067
Undrawn Revolving Credit Facility
$750
1. Amounts are presented on an unconsolidated basis. 2. Net performance fees receivable excludes profit sharing expected to be settled in the form of equity-based awards. 3. Represents Apollo's general partner investments in the funds it manages and other balance sheet investments. 4. Investment in Athene primarily comprises Apollo's direct investment of 54.6 million shares (subject to a discount due to a lack of marketability) of Athene Holding valued at $20.68 per share as of March 31, 2020. 5. Since 1Q'16, the Company in its discretion has elected to repurchase 1.8 million shares of Class A Common Stock for $56.0 million, to prevent dilution that would have resulted from the issuance of shares granted in connection with certain profit sharing arrangements. These repurchases are separate from the March 2020 repurchase plan described in footnote 7 below and accordingly are not reflected in the above share repurchase activity table. 6. Represents a reduction in shares of Class A Common Stock to be issued to participants to satisfy associated tax obligations in connection with the settlement of equity-based awards granted under the Company's equity incentive plan (the "Plan"), which the Company refers to as "net share settlement." 7. On March 12, 2020, the Company announced a new share repurchase authorization that allows the Company to repurchase up to $500 million of its Class A Common Stock. This new authorization increases the capacity to repurchase shares from $80 million of unused capacity under the previously approved share repurchase plan. The share repurchase plan may be used to repurchase outstanding shares of Class A Common Stock as well as to reduce shares of Class A Common Stock to be issued to employees to satisfy associated tax obligations in connection with the settlement of equity-based awards granted under the Plan. 8. Average price paid per share reflects total capital used for share repurchases to date divided by the number of shares purchased. 9. Net clawback payable includes general partner obligations to return previously distributed performance fees offset by clawbacks from Contributing Partners and certain employees and former employees for the potential return of profit sharing distributions.
Supplemental Details
Segment Performance Fees
As of March 31, 2020
1Q'20
Performance Fees
Unrealized
Realized
Total
Receivable on an
Performance Fees
Performance Fees
Performance Fees
($ in thousands)
Unconsolidated Basis
Credit
Corporate Credit1
$37,793
$10,986
$11,982
$22,968
Structured Credit
125,742
(74,237)
13,846
(60,391)
Direct Origination
38,871
(21,766)
2,437
(19,329)
Total Credit
$202,406
($85,017)
$28,265
($56,752)
Total Credit, net of profit sharing expense
(2,891)
(47,462)
2,708
(44,754)
Private Equity
Fund VIII1,2
$-
($1,257,110)
$-
($1,257,110)
Fund VII1,2
97
(157,768)
410
(157,358)
Fund VI2
17,584
(78)
532
454
Fund IV and V1
-
(104)
-
(104)
ANRP I and II1,2
169
(21,602)
227
(21,375)
Other1,3
8,719
(114,475)
(26)
(114,501)
Total Private Equity
$26,569
($1,551,137)
$1,143
($1,549,994)
Total Private Equity, net of profit sharing expense
(8,685)
(976,461)
(304)
(976,765)
Real Assets
Principal Finance1
$93,547
($115,355)
$34,118
($81,237)
U.S. RE Fund I and II1
11,754
(13,993)
4,624
(9,369)
Infrastructure Equity Fund
19,750
1,562
-
1,562
Other1,3
2,106
(32,686)
-
(32,686)
Total Real Assets
$127,157
($160,472)
$38,742
($121,730)
Total Real Assets, net of profit sharing expense
42,904
(95,075)
-
(95,075)
Total
$356,132
($1,796,626)
$68,150
($1,728,476)
Total, net of profit sharing expense4
$31,328
($1,118,998)
$2,404
($1,116,594)
As of March 31, 2020, certain credit funds, certain private equity funds, and certain real asset funds had $7.4 million, $937.6 million, and $20.4 million, respectively, in general partner obligations to return previously distributed performance fees. The fair value gain on investments and income at the fund level needed to reverse the general partner obligations for certain credit funds, certain private equity funds and certain real asset funds was $87.7 million, $4,468.3 million and $77.7 million, respectively, as of March 31, 2020.
As of March 31, 2020, the remaining investments and escrow cash of Fund VIII, Fund VII, Fund VI, ANRP I and ANRP II were valued at 97%, 35%, 35%, 22% and 70% of the fund's unreturned capital, respectively, which were below the required escrow ratio of 115%. As a result, these funds are required to place in escrow current and future performance fee distributions to the general partner until the specified return ratio of 115% is met (at the time of a future distribution) or upon liquidation. As of March 31, 2020, Fund VII had $128.5 million of gross performance fees, or $73.2 million net of profit sharing, in escrow. As of March 31, 2020, Fund VI had $167.6 million of gross performance fees, or $112.4 million net of profit sharing, in escrow. As of March 31, 2020, ANRP I had $40.2 million of gross performance fees, or $26.0 million net of profit sharing, in escrow. As of March 31, 2020, ANRP II had $31.2 million of gross performance fees, or $19.3 million net of profit sharing, in escrow. With respect to Fund VII, Fund VI, ANRP II and ANRP I, realized performance fees currently distributed to the general partner are limited to potential tax distributions and interest on escrow balances per the funds' partnership agreements. Performance fees receivable as of March 31, 2020 and realized performance fees for 1Q'20 include interest earned on escrow balances that is not subject to contingent repayment.
Other includes certain SIAs.
There was a corresponding profit sharing payable of $341.0 million as of March 31, 2020, including profit sharing payable related to amounts in escrow and contingent consideration obligations of $76.7 million.
Segment Results
Credit ($ in thousands)
1Q'19
2Q'19
3Q'19
4Q'19
1Q'20
1Q'19 LTM
1Q'20 LTM
Management fees
$182,742
$190,275
$198,867
$207,382
$208,229
$675,358
$804,753
Advisory and transaction fees, net
2,848
5,510
5,530
30,228
15,267
9,525
56,535
Performance fees1
661
9,261
6,449
4,739
2,404
23,776
22,853
Total Fee Related Revenues
186,251
205,046
210,846
242,349
225,900
708,659
884,141
Salary, bonus and benefits
(44,304)
(50,465)
(51,746)
(49,628)
(57,008)
(177,931)
(208,847)
General, administrative and other
(27,496)
(31,647)
(33,403)
(39,118)
(35,373)
(120,578)
(139,541)
Placement fees
305
(157)
(190)
(230)
(306)
(549)
(883)
Total Fee Related Expenses
(71,495)
(82,269)
(85,339)
(88,976)
(92,687)
(299,058)
(349,271)
Other income (loss), net of Non-Controlling Interest
(404)
1,968
(597)
(913)
(663)
(2,483)
(205)
Credit Fee Related Earnings
$114,352
$124,745
$124,910
$152,460
$132,550
$407,118
$534,665
Realized performance fees
3,327
18,030
3,530
144,724
25,861
45,352
192,145
Realized profit sharing expense
(3,518)
(7,877)
(1,674)
(80,606)
(25,557)
(36,763)
(115,714)
Net Realized Performance Fees
(191)
10,153
1,856
64,118
304
8,589
76,431
Realized principal investment income, net
3,049
7,909
5,845
(8,039)
1,374
17,968
7,089
Net interest loss and other
(4,386)
(4,656)
(6,106)
(6,849)
(17,114)
(14,487)
(34,725)
Credit Segment Distributable Earnings
$112,824
$138,151
$126,505
$201,690
$117,114
$419,188
$583,460
Private Equity ($ in thousands)
1Q'19
2Q'19
3Q'19
4Q'19
1Q'20
1Q'19 LTM
1Q'20 LTM
Management fees
$130,496
$129,638
$131,643
$131,417
$125,268
$525,401
$517,966
Advisory and transaction fees, net
16,136
20,257
10,655
24,276
20,343
95,083
75,531
Total Fee Related Revenues
146,632
149,895
142,298
155,693
145,611
620,484
593,497
Salary, bonus and benefits
(43,233)
(40,267)
(45,807)
(55,096)
(42,480)
(163,020)
(183,650)
General, administrative and other
(25,862)
(22,962)
(26,603)
(23,671)
(21,994)
(87,329)
(95,230)
Placement fees
135
(618)
(65)
(264)
(107)
(399)
(1,054)
Total Fee Related Expenses
(68,960)
(63,847)
(72,475)
(79,031)
(64,581)
(250,748)
(279,934)
Other income (loss), net
196
3,963
(135)
282
23
1,810
4,133
Private Equity Fee Related Earnings
$77,868
$90,011
$69,688
$76,944
$81,053
$371,546
$317,696
Realized performance fees
60,456
12,231
63,742
292,723
1,143
226,762
369,839
Realized profit sharing expense
(37,727)
(4,089)
(22,084)
(131,240)
(1,447)
(136,158)
(158,860)
Net Realized Performance Fees
22,729
8,142
41,658
161,483
(304)
90,604
210,979
Realized principal investment income, net
8,088
1,877
8,114
35,703
542
32,908
46,236
Net interest loss and other
(6,133)
(7,650)
(8,911)
(9,110)
(15,674)
(20,858)
(41,345)
Private Equity Segment Distributable Earnings
$102,552
$92,380
$110,549
$265,020
$65,617
$474,200
$533,566
Real Assets ($ in thousands)
1Q'19
2Q'19
3Q'19
4Q'19
1Q'20
1Q'19 LTM
1Q'20 LTM
Management fees
$45,385
$46,398
$47,862
$48,965
$48,871
$168,349
$192,096
Advisory and transaction fees, net
76
5,295
377
1,702
1,122
13,025
8,496
Total Fee Related Revenues
45,461
51,693
48,239
50,667
49,993
181,374
200,592
Salary, bonus and benefits
(18,188)
(19,537)
(19,306)
(25,739)
(24,533)
(73,205)
(89,115)
General, administrative and other
(9,675)
(8,547)
(10,734)
(13,286)
(10,986)
(40,042)
(43,553)
Placement fees
-
-
(1)
-
-
(407)
(1)
Total Fee Related Expenses
(27,863)
(28,084)
(30,041)
(39,025)
(35,519)
(113,654)
(132,669)
Other income (loss), net of Non-Controlling Interest
(62)
156
(6)
89
(21)
1,712
218
Real Assets Fee Related Earnings
$17,536
$23,765
$18,192
$11,731
$14,453
$69,432
$68,141
Realized performance fees
6
3,074
162
101
38,742
49,561
42,079
Realized profit sharing expense
106
(1,340)
(65)
(138)
(38,742)
(30,200)
(40,285)
Net Realized Performance Fees
112
1,734
97
(37)
-
19,361
1,794
Realized principal investment income, net
299
1,495
415
942
3,667
6,878
6,519
Net interest loss and other
(2,173)
(2,708)
(3,234)
(3,410)
(4,346)
(8,594)
(13,698)
Real Assets Segment Distributable Earnings
$15,774
$24,286
$15,470
$9,226
$13,774
$87,077
$62,756
1. Represents certain performance fees related to business development companies, Redding Ridge Holdings, and MidCap.
22
Stockholder Dividend
Generated $0.37 of Distributable Earnings per Share during the quarter
Apollo declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share of Class A Common Stock to holders of record as of May 18, 2020, which is payable on May 29, 2020
($ in thousands, except per share data)
1Q'19
4Q'19
1Q'20
1Q'19 LTM
1Q'20 LTM
Segment Distributable Earnings
$231,150
$475,936
$196,505
$980,465
$1,179,782
Taxes and Related Payables
(14,636)
(11,891)
(22,193)
(47,653)
(69,857)
Preferred Dividends
(9,164)
(9,164)
(9,164)
(36,443)
(36,656)
Distributable Earnings
$207,350
$454,881
$165,148
$896,369
$1,073,269
Add Back: Taxes & Related Payables Attributable to Common & Equivalents
12,475
5,797
19,244
39,953
56,583
DE Before Certain Payables1
219,825
460,678
184,392
936,322
1,129,852
Percent to Common & Equivalents
51%
56%
54%
51%
54%
DE Before Other Payables Attributable to Common & Equivalents
112,111
257,980
99,572
477,524
616,853
Less: Taxes & Related Payables Attributable to Common & Equivalents
(12,475)
(5,797)
(19,244)
(39,953)
(56,583)
DE Attributable to Common & Equivalents2
$99,636
$252,183
$80,328
$437,571
$560,270
Per Share3
$0.50
$1.10
$0.37
$2.16
$2.57
Retained Capital per Share3
(0.04)
(0.21)
0.05
(0.25)
(0.26)
Net Dividend per Share3
$0.46
$0.89
$0.42
$1.91
$2.31
Payout Ratio
92%
81%
114%
88%
90%
DE Before Certain Payables represents Segment Distributable Earnings before the deduction for estimated current corporate taxes and the amounts payable under Apollo's tax receivable agreement.
"Common & Equivalents" consists of total shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding and RSUs that participate in dividends.
Per share calculations are based on end of period Distributable Earnings Shares Outstanding. LTM Per share amounts represent the sum of the last four quarters. See page 28 for the share reconciliation.
23
Investment Records as of March 31, 2020
($ in millions)
Vintage Year
Total AUM
Committed
Total Invested
Realized
Remaining
Unrealized
Total
Gross IRR
Net IRR
Capital
Capital
Value
Cost
Value
Value
Private Equity:
Fund IX
2018
$24,216
$24,729
$4,171
$46
$4,171
$4,416
$4,462
NM1
NM1
Fund VIII
2013
15,587
18,377
15,910
9,460
11,103
11,606
21,066
11%
7%
Fund VII
2008
2,844
14,677
16,461
31,411
2,588
868
32,279
33
24
Fund VI
2006
647
10,136
12,457
21,126
405
9
21,135
12
9
Fund V
2001
261
3,742
5,192
12,721
120
2
12,723
61
44
Funds I, II, III, IV & MIA2
Various
13
7,320
8,753
17,400
-
-
17,400
39
26
Traditional Private Equity Funds3
$43,568
$78,981
$62,944
$92,164
$18,387
$16,901
$109,065
39%
24%
ANRP II
2016
2,312
3,454
2,647
1,384
1,984
1,485
2,869
7
(2)
ANRP I
2012
329
1,323
1,149
1,011
618
116
1,127
(1)
(5)
AION
2013
660
826
689
325
459
551
876
12
5
Hybrid Value Fund
2019
3,253
3,238
1,095
66
1,056
1,084
1,150
NM1
NM1
Total Private Equity
$50,122
$87,822
$68,524
$94,950
$22,504
$20,137
$115,087
Credit:
FCI III
2017
$2,688
$1,906
$2,481
$1,117
$1,918
$2,006
$3,123
24%
18%
FCI II
2013
2,268
1,555
2,832
1,885
1,658
1,568
3,453
8
5
FCI I
2012
-
559
1,516
1,975
-
-
1,975
11
8
SCRF IV6
2017
1,883
2,502
4,229
2,096
2,201
1,512
3,608
(21)
(23)
SCRF III
2015
-
1,238
2,110
2,428
-
-
2,428
18
14
SCRF II
2012
-
104
467
528
-
-
528
15
12
SCRF I
2008
-
118
240
357
-
-
357
33
26
Accord III
2019
909
886
1,493
831
665
681
1,512
NM1
NM1
Accord II12
2018
257
781
801
821
-
-
821
17
12
Accord I12
2017
-
308
111
113
-
-
113
10
5
Total Credit
$8,005
$9,957
$16,280
$12,151
$6,442
$5,767
$17,918
Real Assets:
European Principal Finance Funds
EPF III4
2017
$4,699
$4,487
$2,436
$982
$1,712
$2,060
$3,042
23%
11%
EPF II4
2012
1,371
3,424
3,378
4,267
703
628
4,895
14
8
EPF I4
2007
231
1,429
1,877
3,153
-
4
3,157
23
17
U.S. RE Fund II5
2016
1,154
1,243
865
478
619
713
1,191
16
12
U.S. RE Fund I5
2012
289
649
632
737
197
196
933
13
10
Asia RE Fund5
2017
644
719
432
206
278
331
537
15
9
Infrastructure Equity Fund
2018
1,095
897
800
207
660
809
1,016
NM
1
NM
1
Total Real Assets
$9,483
$12,848
$10,420
$10,030
$4,169
$4,741
$14,771
Note: The funds included in the investment record table above have greater than $500 million of AUM and/or form part of a flagship series of funds.
24
Investment Records as of March 31, 2020 - Continued
Permanent Capital Vehicles
Total Returns
7
($ in millions)
IPO Year
8
Total AUM
1Q'20
1Q'19
FY'19
Credit:
MidCap9
N/A
$9,212
(4%)
3%
17%
AIF
2013
304
(23)
9
19
AFT
2011
328
(22)
5
14
AINV/Other
10
2004
4,992
(59)
26
57
Real Assets:
ARI11
2009
7,183
(57%)
12%
21%
Total
$22,019
Note: The above table summarizes the investment record for our Permanent Capital Vehicles as defined in the non-GAAP financial information & definitions section of this presentation.
Data has not been presented as the fund commenced investing capital less than 24 months prior to the period indicated and such information was deemed not meaningful.
The general partners and managers of Funds I, II and MIA, as well as the general partner of Fund III, were excluded assets in connection with the 2007 Reorganization. As a result, Apollo did not receive the economics associated with these entities. The investment performance of these funds, combined with Fund IV, is presented to illustrate fund performance associated with Apollo's Managing Partners and other investment professionals.
Total IRR is calculated based on total cash flows for all funds presented.
Includes funds denominated in Euros with historical figures translated into U.S. dollars at an exchange rate of €1.00 to $1.10 as of March 31, 2020.
U.S. RE Fund I, U.S. RE Fund II and Asia RE Fund had $153 million, $761 million and $376 million of co-investment commitments as of March 31, 2020, respectively, which are included in the figures in the table. A co-invest entity within U.S. RE Fund I is denominated in GBP and translated into U.S. dollars at an exchange rate of £1.00 to $1.24 as of March 31, 2020.
Remaining cost for certain of our credit funds may include physical cash called, invested or reserved for certain levered investments.
Total returns are based on the change in closing trading prices during the respective periods presented taking into account dividends and distributions, if any, as if they were reinvested without regard to commission.
An initial public offering ("IPO") year represents the year in which the vehicle commenced trading on a national securities exchange.
MidCap is not a publicly traded vehicle and therefore IPO year is not applicable. The returns presented are a gross return based on NAV. The net returns based on NAV were (4%), 2% and 11% for 1Q'20, 1Q'19 and FY'19, respectively. Gross and net return are defined in the non-GAAP financial information and definitions section of this presentation.
All amounts are as of December 31, 2019 except for total returns. Refer to www.apolloic.com for the most recent financial information on AINV. The information contained on AINV's website is not part of this presentation. Included within Total AUM of AINV/Other is $1.8 billion of AUM related to a non-traded business development company from which Apollo earns investment-related service fees, but for which Apollo does not provide management or advisory services. Total returns exclude performance related to this AUM.
All amounts are as of December 31, 2019 except for total returns. Refer to www.apolloreit.com for the most recent financial information on ARI. The information contained on ARI's website is not part of this presentation.
Gross and Net IRR have been presented for these funds as they have a defined maturity date of less than 24 months and have substantially liquidated.
25
Reconciliations and Disclosures
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
($ in thousands)
1Q'19
2Q'19
3Q'19
4Q'19
1Q'20
1Q'19 LTM
1Q'20 LTM
GAAP Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Apollo Global Management,
$139,893
$155,659
$354,106
$156,879
($1,005,382)
$160,500
($338,738)
Inc. Class A Common Stockholders
Preferred dividends
Net income (loss) attributable to Non-Controlling Interests in consolidated entities
Net income (loss) attributable to Non-Controlling Interests in the Apollo Operating Group
GAAP Net Income (Loss)
Income tax provision (benefit)
9,164
9,164
9,164
9,164
9,164
36,443
36,656
8,662
5,143
7,083
9,616
(133,220)
34,331
(111,378)
157,848
172,195
150,741
182,362
(1,123,216)
212,892
(617,918)
$315,567
$342,161
$521,094
$358,021
($2,252,654)
$444,166
($1,031,378)
19,654
16,897
(231,896)
66,351
(295,853)
97,095
(444,501)
GAAP Income (Loss) Before Income Tax Provision (Benefit)
$335,221
$359,058
$289,198
$424,372
($2,548,507)
$541,261
($1,475,879)
Transaction related charges1
5,463
18,135
5,201
20,414
(21,399)
(2,020)
22,351
Charges associated with corporate conversion
-
10,006
6,994
4,987
1,064
-
23,051
(Gains) losses from changes in tax receivable agreement liability
-
-
38,575
11,732
-
(35,405)
50,307
Net (income) loss attributable to Non-Controlling Interests in consolidated
(8,662)
(5,143)
(7,083)
(9,616)
133,220
(34,331)
111,378
entities
Unrealized performance fees
(184,383)
(129,679)
(183,208)
62,688
1,800,181
347,964
1,549,982
Unrealized profit sharing expense
75,762
40,799
61,098
29,933
(681,183)
(122,662)
(549,353)
Equity-based profit sharing expense and other2
20,962
20,675
22,203
32,368
34,488
97,449
109,734
Equity-based compensation
18,423
18,237
15,802
18,500
14,070
69,217
66,609
Unrealized principal investment (income) loss
(12,328)
(31,893)
(20,411)
(23,944)
201,570
13,772
125,322
Unrealized net (gains) losses from investment activities and other
(19,308)
(45,378)
24,155
(95,498)
1,263,001
105,220
1,146,280
Segment Distributable Earnings
$231,150
$254,817
$252,524
$475,936
$196,505
$980,465
$1,179,782
Taxes and related payables
(14,636)
(14,878)
(20,895)
(11,891)
(22,193)
(47,653)
(69,857)
Preferred dividends
(9,164)
(9,164)
(9,164)
(9,164)
(9,164)
(36,443)
(36,656)
Distributable Earnings
$207,350
$230,775
$222,465
$454,881
$165,148
$896,369
$1,073,269
Preferred dividends
9,164
9,164
9,164
9,164
9,164
36,443
36,656
Taxes and related payables
14,636
14,878
20,895
11,891
22,193
47,653
69,857
Realized performance fees
(63,789)
(33,335)
(67,434)
(437,548)
(65,746)
(321,675)
(604,063)
Realized profit sharing expense
41,139
13,306
23,823
211,984
65,746
203,121
314,859
Realized principal investment income, net
(11,436)
(11,281)
(14,374)
(28,606)
(5,583)
(57,754)
(59,844)
Net interest loss and other
12,692
15,014
18,251
19,369
37,134
43,939
89,768
Fee Related Earnings
$209,756
$238,521
$212,790
$241,135
$228,056
$848,096
$920,502
Transaction-relatedcharges include contingent consideration, equity-based compensation charges and the amortization of intangible assets and certain other charges associated with acquisitions.
Equity-basedprofit sharing expense and other includes certain profit sharing arrangements in which a portion of performance fees distributed to the general partner are allocated by issuance of equity-based awards, rather than cash, to employees of Apollo. Equity-based profit sharing expense and other also includes non-cash expenses related to equity awards in unconsolidated related parties granted to employees of Apollo.
27
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continued
Share Reconciliation
1Q'19
2Q'19
3Q'19
4Q'19
1Q'20
Total GAAP Class A Common Stock Outstanding
201,375,418
200,435,587
222,403,296
222,994,407
228,834,099
Non-GAAP Adjustments:
Apollo Operating Group Units
202,245,561
202,245,561
180,361,308
180,111,308
204,028,327
Vested RSUs
328,788
269,726
216,552
2,349,618
244,240
Unvested RSUs Eligible for Dividend Equivalents
8,591,175
8,832,203
8,770,229
6,610,369
8,114,841
Distributable Earnings Shares Outstanding
412,540,942
411,783,077
411,751,385
412,065,702
441,221,507
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income Per Share of Class A Common Stock to Non-GAAP Financial Per Share Measures
($ in thousands, except share data)
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Apollo Global Management, Inc. Class A Common Stockholders
Dividends declared on Class A Common Stock
Dividend on participating securities
Earnings allocable to participating securities
Undistributed income (loss) attributable to Class A Common Stockholders: Basic
1Q'19
2Q'19
3Q'19
4Q'19
1Q'20
$139,893
$155,659
$354,106
$156,879
($1,005,382)
(113,345)
(92,201)
(100,355)
(111,485)
(205,602)
(4,959)
(4,115)
(4,450)
(4,364)
(7,247)
(1,114)
(2,848)
(11,440)
(1,722)
-
$20,475
$56,495
$237,861
$39,308
($1,218,231)
GAAP weighted average number of Class A Common Stock outstanding: Basic
200,832,323
199,578,950
205,797,643
221,863,632
226,757,519
GAAP Net Income (Loss) per share of Class A Common Stock under the Two-Class
Method: Basic
$0.67
$0.75
$1.64
$0.68
($4.47)
Distributed Income
$0.56
$0.46
$0.50
$0.50
$0.89
Undistributed Income (Loss)
$0.11
$0.29
$1.14
$0.18
($5.36)
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Apollo Global Management, Inc. Class A Common
$139,893
$155,659
$354,106
$156,879
($1,005,382)
Stockholders
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Apollo Global Management, Inc. Class A Common
195,328
203,399
(64,908)
267,493
(1,543,125)
Stockholders to Income (Loss) Before Income Tax (Provision) Benefit Differences1
Income (Loss) Before Income Tax (Provision) Benefit
$335,221
$359,058
$289,198
$424,372
($2,548,507)
Income (Loss) Before Income Tax (Provision) Benefit to Segment Distributable Earnings
(104,071)
(104,241)
(36,674)
51,564
2,745,012
Differences1
Segment Distributable Earnings
$231,150
$254,817
$252,524
$475,936
$196,505
Taxes and related payables
(14,636)
(14,878)
(20,895)
(11,891)
(22,193)
Preferred dividends
(9,164)
(9,164)
(9,164)
(9,164)
(9,164)
Distributable Earnings
$207,350
$230,775
$222,465
$454,881
$165,148
Distributable Earnings Shares Outstanding
412,540,942
411,783,077
411,751,385
412,065,702
441,221,507
Distributable Earnings per Share
$0.50
$0.56
$0.54
$1.10
$0.37
Distributable Earnings to Fee Related Earnings Differences1
2,406
7,746
(9,675)
(213,746)
62,908
Fee Related Earnings
$209,756
$238,521
$212,790
$241,135
$228,056
Distributable Earnings Shares Outstanding
412,540,942
411,783,077
411,751,385
412,065,702
441,221,507
Fee Related Earnings per Share
$0.51
$0.58
$0.52
$0.59
$0.52
1. See page 27 for reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Apollo Global Management, Inc. Class A Common Stockholders, Income (Loss) Before Income Tax (Provision) Benefit, Distributable Earnings and Fee Related Earnings.
28
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
($ in thousands)
1Q'19
2Q'19
3Q'19
4Q'19
1Q'20
1Q'19 LTM
1Q'20 LTM
Total Consolidated Revenues (GAAP)
$677,777
$636,579
$702,721
$914,772
($1,469,086)
$1,603,939
$784,986
Equity awards granted by unconsolidated related parties,
(29,129)
(23,847)
(19,990)
(29,706)
(35,841)
(92,108)
(109,384)
reimbursable expenses and other
Adjustments related to consolidated funds and VIEs
1,632
90
4,079
7,053
(1,451)
16,379
9,771
Performance fees1
(248,172)
(163,014)
(250,642)
(374,860)
1,734,435
26,289
945,919
Principal investment (income) loss
(23,764)
(43,174)
(34,785)
(68,550)
193,447
(43,982)
46,938
Total Fee Related Revenues
$378,344
$406,634
$401,383
$448,709
$421,504
$1,510,517
$1,678,230
Realized performance fees
63,789
33,335
67,434
437,548
65,746
321,675
604,063
Realized principal investment income, net and other
10,594
10,438
13,532
27,764
4,741
54,385
56,475
Total Segment Revenues
$452,727
$450,407
$482,349
$914,021
$491,991
$1,886,577
$2,338,768
Total Consolidated Expenses (GAAP)
$378,017
$342,525
$371,372
$599,366
($328,434)
$1,066,081
$984,829
Equity awards granted by unconsolidated related parties,
(28,842)
(23,865)
(20,563)
(30,022)
(32,211)
(92,831)
(106,661)
reimbursable expenses and other
Reclassification of interest expense
(19,108)
(23,302)
(27,833)
(28,126)
(31,242)
(64,685)
(110,503)
Transaction-related charges
(5,463)
(18,135)
(5,201)
(20,414)
21,399
2,020
(22,351)
Charges associated with corporate conversion
-
(10,006)
(6,994)
(4,987)
(1,064)
-
(23,051)
Equity-based compensation
(18,423)
(18,237)
(15,802)
(18,500)
(14,070)
(69,217)
(66,609)
Total profit sharing expense2
(137,863)
(74,780)
(107,124)
(274,285)
580,949
(177,908)
124,760
Dividend compensation program expense
-
-
-
(16,000)
(2,540)
-
(18,540)
Total Fee Related Expenses
$168,318
$174,200
$187,855
$207,032
$192,787
$663,460
$761,874
Realized profit sharing expense
41,139
13,306
23,823
211,984
65,746
203,121
314,859
Total Segment Expenses
$209,457
$187,506
$211,678
$419,016
$258,533
$866,581
$1,076,733
Total Consolidated Other Income (Loss) (GAAP)
$35,461
$65,004
($42,151)
$108,966
($1,407,855)
$3,403
($1,276,036)
Adjustments related to consolidated funds and VIEs
(9,134)
(4,367)
(10,338)
(14,768)
135,276
(46,767)
105,803
(Gain) loss change in tax receivable agreement liability
-
-
38,575
11,732
-
(35,405)
50,307
Net (gains) losses from investment activities
(18,825)
(45,053)
19,783
(94,022)
1,264,244
100,464
1,144,952
Interest income and other, net of Non-Controlling Interest
(7,772)
(9,497)
(6,607)
(12,450)
7,674
(20,656)
(20,880)
Other Income (Loss), net of Non-Controlling Interest
(270)
6,087
(738)
(542)
(661)
1,039
4,146
Net interest loss and other
(11,850)
(14,171)
(17,409)
(18,527)
(36,292)
(40,570)
(86,399)
Total Segment Other Loss
($12,120)
($8,084)
($18,147)
($19,069)
($36,953)
($39,531)
($82,253)
Excludes certain performance fees related to business development companies, Redding Ridge Holdings and MidCap.
Includes unrealized profit sharing expense, realized profit sharing expense, and equity-based profit sharing expense and other.
29
Total Segment Revenues, Expenses and Other Income (Loss)
The following table sets forth Apollo's total segment revenues for the combined segments
($ in thousands)
1Q'19
2Q'19
3Q'19
4Q'19
1Q'20
1Q'19 LTM
1Q'20 LTM
Management fees
$358,623
$366,311
$378,372
$387,764
$382,368
$1,369,108
$1,514,815
Advisory and transaction fees, net
19,060
31,062
16,562
56,206
36,732
117,633
140,562
Performance fees1
661
9,261
6,449
4,739
2,404
23,776
22,853
Total Fee Related Revenues
378,344
406,634
401,383
448,709
421,504
1,510,517
1,678,230
Realized performance fees
63,789
33,335
67,434
437,548
65,746
321,675
604,063
Realized principal investment income. net and other
10,594
10,438
13,532
27,764
4,741
54,385
56,475
Total Segment Revenues
$452,727
$450,407
$482,349
$914,021
$491,991
$1,886,577
$2,338,768
The following table sets forth Apollo's total segment expenses for the combined segments
($ in thousands)
1Q'19
2Q'19
3Q'19
4Q'19
1Q'20
1Q'19 LTM
1Q'20 LTM
Salary, bonus and benefits
$105,725
$110,269
$116,859
$130,463
$124,021
$414,156
$481,612
General, administrative and other
63,033
63,156
70,740
76,075
68,353
247,949
278,324
Placement fees
(440)
775
256
494
413
1,355
1,938
Total Fee Related Expenses
168,318
174,200
187,855
207,032
192,787
663,460
761,874
Realized profit sharing expense
41,139
13,306
23,823
211,984
65,746
203,121
314,859
Total Segment Expenses
$209,457
$187,506
$211,678
$419,016
$258,533
$866,581
$1,076,733
The following table sets forth Apollo's total segment other income for the combined segments
($ in thousands)
1Q'19
2Q'19
3Q'19
4Q'19
1Q'20
1Q'19 LTM
1Q'20 LTM
Other income, net
$334
$6,731
$144
$479
$133
$5,436
$7,487
Non-Controlling Interest
(604)
(644)
(882)
(1,021)
(794)
(4,397)
(3,341)
Other Income (Loss), net of Non-Controlling Interest
(270)
6,087
(738)
(542)
(661)
1,039
4,146
Net interest loss and other
(11,850)
(14,171)
(17,409)
(18,527)
(36,292)
(40,570)
(86,399)
Total Segment Other Loss
($12,120)
($8,084)
($18,147)
($19,069)
($36,953)
($39,531)
($82,253)
1. Represents certain performance fees related to business development companies, Redding Ridge Holdings, and MidCap.
30
Non-GAAP Financial Information & Definitions
Apollo discloses the following financial measures that are calculated and presented on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("Non-GAAP"):
"Segment Distributable Earnings", or "Segment DE", is the key performance measure used by management in evaluating the performance of Apollo's credit, private equity and real assets segments. Management uses Segment DE to make key operating decisions such as the following:
Decisions related to the allocation of resources such as staffing decisions including hiring and locations for deployment of the new hires;
Decisions related to capital deployment such as providing capital to facilitate growth for the business and/or to facilitate expansion into new businesses;
Decisions related to expenses, such as determining annual discretionary bonuses and equity-based compensation awards to its employees. With respect to compensation, management seeks to align the interests of certain professionals and selected other individuals with those of the investors in the funds and those of Apollo's stockholders by providing such individuals a profit sharing interest in the performance fees earned in relation to the funds. To achieve that objective, a certain amount of compensation is based on Apollo's performance and growth for the year; and
Decisions related to the amount of earnings available for dividends to Class A Common Stockholders, holders of RSUs that participate in dividends and holders of AOG Units.
Segment DE is the sum of (i) total management fees and advisory and transaction fees, (ii) other income (loss), (iii) realized performance fees, excluding realizations received in the form of shares and (iv) realized investment income, net which includes dividends from our permanent capital vehicles, net of amounts to be distributed to certain employees as part of a dividend compensation program, less (x) compensation expense, excluding the expense related to equity-based awards, (y) realized profit sharing expense, and (z) non-compensation expenses. Segment DE represents the amount of Apollo's net realized earnings, excluding the effects of the consolidation of any of the related funds, Taxes and Related Payables, transaction-related charges and any acquisitions. Transaction-related charges includes equity-based compensation charges, the amortization of intangible assets, contingent consideration and certain other charges associated with acquisitions. In addition, Segment DE excludes non-cash revenue and expense related to equity awards granted by unconsolidated related parties to employees of the Company, compensation and administrative related expense reimbursements, as well as the assets, liabilities and operating results of the funds and VIEs that are included in the consolidated financial statements.
"Distributable Earnings" or "DE" represents Segment DE less estimated current corporate, local and non-U.S. taxes as well as the current payable under Apollo's tax receivable agreement. DE is net of preferred dividends, if any, to the Series A and Series B Preferred Stockholders. DE excludes the impacts of the remeasurement of deferred tax assets and liabilities which arises from changes in estimated future tax rates. The economic assumptions and methodologies that impact the implied income tax provision are similar to those methodologies and certain assumptions used in calculating the income tax provision for Apollo's consolidated statements of operations under U.S. GAAP. Management believes that excluding the remeasurement of the tax receivable agreement and deferred taxes from Segment DE and DE, respectively, is meaningful as it increases comparability between periods. Remeasurement of the tax receivable agreement and deferred taxes are estimates that may change due to changes in interpretations of tax law.
"Fee Related Earnings", or "FRE", is derived from our segment reported results and refers to a component of DE that is used as a supplemental performance measure to assess whether revenues that we believe are generally more stable and predictable in nature, primarily consisting of management fees, are sufficient to cover associated operating expenses and generate profits. FRE is the sum across all segments of (i) management fees, (ii) advisory and transaction fees, (iii) performance fees related to business development companies, Redding Ridge Holdings, and MidCap and (iv) other income, net, less (x) salary, bonus and benefits, excluding equity-based compensation (y) other associated operating expenses and (z) non-controlling interests in the management companies of certain funds the Company manages.
31
Non-GAAP Financial Information & Definitions Cont'd
"Assets Under Management", or "AUM", refers to the assets of the funds, partnerships and accounts to which we provide investment management, advisory, or certain other investment- related services, including, without limitation, capital that such funds, partnerships and accounts have the right to call from investors pursuant to capital commitments. Our AUM equals the sum of:
the net asset value, ("NAV") plus used or available leverage and/or capital commitments, or gross assets plus capital commitments, of the credit funds, partnerships and accounts for which we provide investment management or advisory services, other than certain collateralized loan obligations ("CLOs"), collateralized debt obligations ("CDOs"), and certain permanent capital vehicles, which have a fee-generating basis other than the mark-to-market value of the underlying assets;
the fair value of the investments of the private equity and real assets funds, partnerships and accounts we manage or advise, plus the capital that such funds, partnerships and accounts are entitled to call from investors pursuant to capital commitments, plus portfolio level financings; for certain permanent capital vehicles in real assets, gross asset value plus available financing capacity;
the gross asset value associated with the reinsurance investments of the portfolio company assets we manage or advise; and
the fair value of any other assets that we manage or advise for the funds, partnerships and accounts to which we provide investment management, advisory, or certain other investment- related services, plus unused credit facilities, including capital commitments to such funds, partnerships and accounts for investments that may require pre-qualification or other conditions before investment plus any other capital commitments to such funds, partnerships and accounts available for investment that are not otherwise included in the clauses above.
Our AUM measure includes Assets Under Management for which we charge either nominal or zero fees. Our AUM measure also includes assets for which we do not have investment discretion, including certain assets for which we earn only investment-related service fees, rather than management or advisory fees. Our definition of AUM is not based on any definition of Assets Under Management contained in our operating agreement or in any of our Apollo fund management agreements. We consider multiple factors for determining what should be included in our definition of AUM. Such factors include but are not limited to (1) our ability to influence the investment decisions for existing and available assets; (2) our ability to generate income from the underlying assets in our funds; and (3) the AUM measures that we use internally or believe are used by other investment managers. Given the differences in the investment strategies and structures among other alternative investment managers, our calculation of AUM may differ from the calculations employed by other investment managers and, as a result, this measure may not be directly comparable to similar measures presented by other investment managers. Our calculation also differs from the manner in which our affiliates registered with the SEC report "Regulatory Assets Under Management" on Form ADV and Form PF in various ways.
We use AUM, Capital deployed and Dry powder as performance measurements of our investment activities, as well as to monitor fund size in relation to professional resource and infrastructure needs.
"AUM with Future Management Fee Potential" refers to the committed uninvested capital portion of total AUM not currently earning management fees. The amount depends on the specific terms and conditions of each fund.
"Fee-GeneratingAUM" or "FGAUM" consists of assets of the funds, partnerships and accounts to which we provide investment management, advisory, or certain other investment- related services and on which we earn management fees, monitoring fees or other investment-related fees pursuant to management or other fee agreements on a basis that varies among the Apollo funds, partnerships and accounts. Management fees are normally based on "net asset value," "gross assets," "adjusted par asset value," "adjusted cost of all unrealized portfolio investments," "capital commitments," "adjusted assets," "stockholders' equity," "invested capital" or "capital contributions," each as defined in the applicable management agreement. Monitoring fees, also referred to as advisory fees, with respect to the structured portfolio company investments of the funds, partnerships and accounts we manage or advise, are generally based on the total value of such structured portfolio company investments, which normally includes leverage, less any portion of such total value that is already considered in Fee-Generating AUM.
"PerformanceFee-EligibleAUM" or "PFEAUM" refers to the AUM that may eventually produce performance fees. All funds for which we are entitled to receive a performance fee allocation or incentive fee are included in Performance Fee-Eligible AUM, which consists of the following:
"PerformanceFee-GeneratingAUM", which refers to invested capital of the funds, partnerships and accounts we manage, advise, or to which we provide certain other investment- related services, that is currently above its hurdle rate or preferred return, and profit of such funds, partnerships and accounts is being allocated to, or earned by, the general partner in accordance with the applicable limited partnership agreements or other governing agreements;
"AUM Not Currently Generating Performance Fees", which refers to invested capital of the funds, partnerships and accounts we manage, advise, or to which we provide certain other investment-related services that is currently below its hurdle rate or preferred return; and
"Uninvested PerformanceFee-EligibleAUM", which refers to capital of the funds, partnerships and accounts we manage, advise, or to which we provide certain other investment- related services that is available for investment or reinvestment subject to the provisions of applicable limited partnership agreements or other governing agreements, which capital is not currently part of the NAV or fair value of investments that may eventually produce performance fees allocable to, or earned by, the general partner.
32
Non-GAAP Financial Information & Definitions Cont'd
"Athene Holding" refers to Athene Holding Ltd. (together with its subsidiaries, "Athene"), a leading retirement services company that issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products designed for the increasing number of individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs, and to which Apollo, through its consolidated subsidiary Apollo Insurance Solutions Group LLC (formerly known as Athene Asset Management LLC) ("ISG"), provides asset management and advisory services
"Athora" refers to a strategic platform that acquires or reinsures blocks of insurance business in the German and broader European life insurance market (collectively, the "Athora Accounts"). The Company, through "ISGI" provides investment advisory services to Athora. AthoraNon-Sub-Advised Assets includes the Athora assets which are managed by Apollo but not sub-advised by Apollo nor invested in Apollo funds or investment vehicles. AthoraSub-Advised includes assets which the Company explicitly sub-advises as well as those assets in the Athora Accounts which are invested directly in funds and investment vehicles Apollo manages.
"Advisory" refers to certain assets advised by Apollo Asset Management Europe PC LLP ("AAME PC"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Apollo Asset Management Europe LLP ("AAME"). AAME PC and AAME are subsidiaries of Apollo and are collectively referred to herein as "ISGI".
"Capital deployed" or "Deployment" is the aggregate amount of capital that has been invested during a given period (which may, in certain cases, include leverage) by (i) our commitment based funds and (ii) SIAs that have a defined maturity date.
"Distributable Earnings Shares Outstanding" or "DE Shares Outstanding", consists of total shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding, Apollo Operating Group Units and RSUs that participate in dividends. Management uses this measure in determining DE per share, FRE per share, as well as DE After Taxes and Related Payables per share.
"Dry powder" represents the amount of capital available for investment or reinvestment subject to the provisions of the applicable limited partnership agreements or other governing agreements of the funds, partnerships and accounts we manage. Dry powder excludes uncalled commitments which can only be called for fund fees and expenses.
"Gross IRR" of a credit fund and the principal finance funds within the real assets segment represents the annualized return of a fund based on the actual timing of all cumulative fund cash flows before management fees, performance fees allocated to the general partner and certain other expenses. Calculations may include certain investors that do not pay fees. The terminal value is the net asset value as of the reporting date. Non- U.S. dollar denominated ("USD") fund cash flows and residual values are converted to USD using the spot rate as of the reporting date. In addition, gross IRRs at the fund level will differ from those at the individual investor level as a result of, among other factors, timing of investor-level inflows and outflows. Gross IRR does not represent the return to any fund investor.
"Gross IRR" of a private equity fund represents the cumulative investment-related cash flows (i) for a given investment for the fund or funds which made such investment, and (ii) for a given fund, in the relevant fund itself (and not any one investor in the fund), in each case, on the basis of the actual timing of investment inflows and outflows (for unrealized investments assuming disposition on March 31, 2020 or other date specified) aggregated on a gross basis quarterly, and the return is annualized and compounded before management fees, performance fees and certain other expenses (including interest incurred by the fund itself) and measures the returns on the fund's investments as a whole without regard to whether all of the returns would, if distributed, be payable to the fund's investors. In addition, gross IRRs at the fund level will differ from those at the individual investor level as a result of, among other factors, timing of investor-level inflows and outflows. Gross IRR does not represent the return to any fund investor.
"Gross IRR" of a real assets fund excluding the principal finance funds represents the cumulative investment-related cash flows in the fund itself (and not any one investor in the fund), on the basis of the actual timing of cash inflows and outflows (for unrealized investments assuming disposition on March 31, 2020 or other date specified) starting on the date that each investment closes, and the return is annualized and compounded before management fees, performance fees, and certain other expenses (including interest incurred by the fund itself) and measures the returns on the fund's investments as a whole without regard to whether all of the returns would, if distributed, be payable to the fund's investors. Non-USD fund cash flows and residual values are converted to USD using the spot rate as of the reporting date. In addition, gross IRRs at the fund level will differ from those at the individual investor level as a result of, among other factors, timing of investor-level inflows and outflows. Gross IRR does not represent the return to any fund investor.
"Gross Return" of a credit or real assets fund is the monthly or quarterly time-weighted return that is equal to the percentage change in the value of a fund's portfolio, adjusted for all contributions and withdrawals (cash flows) before the effects of management fees, incentive fees allocated to the general partner, or other fees and expenses. Returns for credit funds are calculated for all funds and accounts in the respective strategies excluding assets for Athene, Athora and certain other entities where we manage or may manage a significant portion of the total company assets. Returns of CLOs represent the gross returns on assets. Returns over multiple periods are calculated by geometrically linking each period's return over time.
"Inflows" represents (i) at the individual segment level, subscriptions, commitments, and other increases in available capital, such as acquisitions or leverage, net of inter-segment transfers, and (ii) on an aggregate basis, the sum of inflows across the credit, private equity and real assets segments.
"Net IRR" of a credit fund and the principal finance funds within the real assets segment represents the annualized return of a fund after management fees, performance fees allocated to the general partner and certain other expenses, calculated on investors that pay such fees. The terminal value is the net asset value as of the reporting date. Non-USD fund cash flows and residual values are converted to USD using the spot rate as of the reporting date. In addition, net IRR at the fund level will differ from that at the individual investor level as a result of, among other factors, timing of investor-level inflows and outflows. Net IRR does not represent the return to any fund investor.
"Net IRR" of a private equity fund means the Gross IRR applicable to a fund, including returns for related parties which may not pay fees or performance fees, net of management fees, certain expenses (including interest incurred or earned by the fund itself) and realized performance fees all offset to the extent of interest income, and measures returns at the fund level on amounts that, if distributed, would be paid to investors of the fund. The timing of cash flows applicable to investments, management fees and certain expenses, may be adjusted for the usage of a fund's subscription facility. To the extent that a fund exceeds all requirements detailed within the applicable fund agreement, the estimated unrealized value is adjusted such that a percentage of up to 20.0% of the unrealized gain is allocated to the general partner of such fund, thereby reducing the balance attributable to fund investors. In addition, net IRR at the fund level will differ from that at the individual investor level as a result of, among other factors, timing of investor-level inflows and outflows. Net IRR does not represent the return to any fund investor.
33
Non-GAAP Financial Information & Definitions Cont'd
"Net IRR" of a real assets fund excluding the principal finance funds represents the cumulative cash flows in the fund (and not any one investor in the fund), on the basis of the actual timing of cash inflows received from and outflows paid to investors of the fund (assuming the ending net asset value as of March 31, 2020 or other date specified is paid to investors), excluding certain non-fee and non-performance fee bearing parties, and the return is annualized and compounded after management fees, performance fees, and certain other expenses (including interest incurred by the fund itself) and measures the returns to investors of the fund as a whole. Non-USD fund cash flows and residual values are converted to USD using the spot rate as of the reporting date. In addition, net IRR at the fund level will differ from that at the individual investor level as a result of, among other factors, timing of investor-level inflows and outflows. Net IRR does not represent the return to any fund investor.
"Net Return" of a credit or real assets fund represents the Gross Return after management fees, performance fees allocated to the general partner, or other fees and expenses. Returns over multiple periods are calculated by geometrically linking each period's return over time.
"Permanent Capital Vehicles" refers to (a) assets that are owned by or related to Athene or Athora Holding Ltd. ("Athora Holding" and together with its subsidiaries, "Athora"), (b) assets that are owned by or related to MidCap FinCo Designated Activity Company ("MidCap") and managed by Apollo, (c) assets of publicly traded vehicles managed by Apollo such as Apollo Investment Corporation ("AINV"), Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. ("ARI"), Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. ("AIF"), and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. ("AFT"), in each case that do not have redemption provisions or a requirement to return capital to investors upon exiting the investments made with such capital, except as required by applicable law and
(d) a non-traded business development company from which Apollo earns certain investment-related service fees. The investment management agreements of AINV, AIF and AFT have one year terms, are reviewed annually and remain in effect only if approved by the boards of directors of such companies or by the affirmative vote of the holders of a majority of the outstanding voting shares of such companies, including in either case, approval by a majority of the directors who are not "interested persons" as defined in the Investment Company Act of 1940. In addition, the investment management agreements of AINV, AIF and AFT may be terminated in certain circumstances upon 60 days' written notice. The investment management agreement of ARI has a one year term and is reviewed annually by ARI's board of directors and may be terminated under certain circumstances by an affirmative vote of at least two-thirds of ARI's independent directors. The investment management or advisory arrangements between each of MidCap and Apollo, Athene and Apollo and Athora and Apollo, may also be
terminated under certain circumstances. The agreement pursuant to which Apollo earns certain investment-related service fees from a non-traded business development company may be terminated under certain limited circumstances.
"Private Equity fund appreciation (depreciation)" refers to gain (loss) and income for the traditional private equity funds (i.e., Funds I-IX), ANRP I, II & III, Apollo Special Situations Fund, L.P., AION Capital Partners Limited ("AION") and Apollo Hybrid Value Fund, L.P. for the periods presented on a total return basis before giving effect to fees and expenses. The performance percentage is determined by dividing (a) the change in the fair value of investments over the period presented, minus the change in invested capital over the period presented, plus the realized value for the period presented, by (b) the beginning unrealized value for the period presented plus the change in invested capital for the period presented. Returns over multiple periods are calculated by geometrically linking each period's return over time;
"Realized Value" refers to all cash investment proceeds received by the relevant Apollo fund, including interest and dividends, but does not give effect to management fees, expenses, incentive compensation or performance fees to be paid by such Apollo fund.
"Redding Ridge" refers to Redding Ridge Asset Management, LLC and its subsidiaries, which is a standalone, self-managed asset management business established in connection with risk retention rules that manages CLOs and retains the required risk retention interests.
"Remaining Cost" represents the initial investment of the fund in a portfolio investment, reduced for any return of capital distributed to date on such portfolio investment.
"Total Invested Capital" refers to the aggregate cash invested by the relevant Apollo fund and includes capitalized costs relating to investment activities, if any, but does not give effect to cash pending investment or available for reserves and excludes amounts, if any, invested on a financed basis with leverage facilities.
"Total Value" represents the sum of the total Realized Value and Unrealized Value of investments.
"Unrealized Value" refers to the fair value consistent with valuations determined in accordance with GAAP, for investments not yet realized and may include payments in kind, accrued interest and dividends receivable, if any, and before the effect of certain taxes. In addition, amounts include committed and funded amounts for certain investments; and
"Vintage Year" refers to the year in which a fund's final capital raise occurred, or, for certain funds, the year in which a fund's investment period commences pursuant to its governing agreements.
34
Forward-Looking Statements
Effective September 5, 2019, Apollo Global Management, Inc. converted from a Delaware limited liability company named Apollo Global Management, LLC ("AGM LLC") to a Delaware corporation named Apollo Global Management, Inc. ("AGM Inc." and such conversion, the "Conversion"). This presentation includes the results for AGM LLC prior to the Conversion and the results for AGM Inc. following the Conversion. In this presentation, references to "Apollo," "we," "us," "our" and the "Company" refer collectively to (a) Apollo Global Management, Inc. and its subsidiaries, including the Apollo Operating Group and all of its subsidiaries, following the Conversion and (b) AGM LLC and its subsidiaries, Apollo Operating Group and all of its subsidiaries, prior to the Conversion, or as the context may otherwise require. This presentation may contain forward-looking statements that are within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, discussions related to Apollo's expectations regarding the performance of its business, its liquidity and capital resources and the other non-historical statements in the discussion and analysis. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this presentation, the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward- looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including risks relating to our dependence on certain key personnel, our ability to raise new private equity, credit or real assets funds, the impact of COVID-19, the impact of energy market dislocation, market conditions, generally, our ability to manage our growth, fund performance, changes in our regulatory environment and tax status, the variability of our revenues, net income and cash flow, our use of leverage to finance our businesses and investments by our funds and litigation risks, among others. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been uncertainty and disruption in the global economy and financial markets. While we are unable to accurately predict the full impact that COVID-19 will have on our results from operations, financial condition, liquidity and cash flows due to numerous uncertainties, including the duration and severity of the pandemic and containment measures, our compliance with these measures has impacted our day-to-day operations and could disrupt our business and operations, as well as that of the Apollo funds and their portfolio companies, for an indefinite period of time. We believe these factors include but are not limited to those described under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Apollo's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 21, 2020 and current report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on May 1, 2020, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this presentation and in other filings. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. This presentation does not constitute an offer of any Apollo fund.
Apollo Global Management Inc. published this content on 01 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2020 11:08:10 UTC