MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Nyse > Apollo Global Management, Inc. APO APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. (APO) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Nyse - 02/21 04:00:11 pm 45.69 USD -1.64% 05:44p APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC : Form 10-K PU 05:39p APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC : Form 8-K PU 05:39p APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC : Form 4 PU Summary Quotes Charts News Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Analyst Recommendations Apollo Global Management LLC : Form 10-K 0 02/21/2020 | 05:44pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Table of Contents UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549 Form 10-K (Mark One) ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 OR TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 FOR THE TRANSITION PERIOD FROM TO Commission File Number: 001-35107 APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. (Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware 20-8880053 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.) 9 West 57th Street, 43rd Floor New York, New York 10019 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) (212) 515-3200 (Registrant's telephone number, including area code) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Class A Common Stock APO New York Stock Exchange 6.375% Series A Preferred Stock APO.PR A New York Stock Exchange 6.375% Series B Preferred Stock APO.PR B New York Stock Exchange Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act: None Indicate by check mark if the Registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities. Yes x No ¨ Indicate by check mark if the Registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or Section 15(d) of the Act. Yes ¨ No x Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the Registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes ☒ No ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes ☒ No ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer", "accelerated filer", "smaller reporting company" and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. Large accelerated filer ☒ Accelerated filer ☐ Non-accelerated filer ☐ Smaller reporting company ☐ Emerging growth company ☐ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes ☐ No ☒ The aggregate market value of the Class A common stock of the Registrant held by non-affiliates as of June 30, 2019 was approximately $6,736.1 million, which includes non-voting Class A shares with a value of approximately $20.2 million. As of February 18, 2020 there were 231,012,948 shares of Class A common stock, 1 share of Class B common stock and 1 share of Class C common stock of the registrant outstanding. Table of Contents TABLE OF CONTENTS Page PART I ITEM 1. BUSINESS 9 ITEM 1A. RISK FACTORS 34 ITEM 1B. UNRESOLVED STAFF COMMENTS 89 ITEM 2. PROPERTIES 89 ITEM 3. LEGAL PROCEEDINGS 89 ITEM 4. MINE SAFETY DISCLOSURES 89 PART II ITEM 5. MARKET FOR REGISTRANT'S COMMON EQUITY, RELATED STOCKHOLDER MATTERS AND ISSUER PURCHASES OF 90 EQUITY SECURITIES ITEM 6. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA 92 ITEM 7. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS 94 ITEM 7A. QUANTITATIVE AND QUALITATIVE DISCLOSURES ABOUT MARKET RISK 137 ITEM 8. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA 142 ITEM 8A. UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL PRESENTATION OF STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION 209 ITEM 9. CHANGES AND DISAGREEMENTS WITH ACCOUNTANTS ON ACCOUNTING AND FINANCIAL DISCLOSURE 211 ITEM 9A. CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES 211 ITEM 9B. OTHER INFORMATION 212 PART III ITEM 10. DIRECTORS, EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 213 ITEM 11. EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION 219 ITEM 12. SECURITY OWNERSHIP OF CERTAIN BENEFICIAL OWNERS AND MANAGEMENT AND RELATED STOCKHOLDER 231 MATTERS ITEM 13. CERTAIN RELATIONSHIPS AND RELATED TRANSACTIONS, AND DIRECTOR INDEPENDENCE 233 ITEM 14. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING FEES AND SERVICES 238 PART IV ITEM 15. EXHIBITS, FINANCIAL STATEMENT SCHEDULES 240 ITEM 16. FORM 10-K SUMMARY 252 SIGNATURES 253 - 2- Table of Contents Forward-Looking Statements This report may contain forward-looking statements that are within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). These statements include, but are not limited to, discussions related to Apollo's expectations regarding the performance of its business, liquidity and capital resources and the other non-historical statements in the discussion and analysis. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this report, the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend" or future or conditional verbs, such as "will," "should," "could," or "may," and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including risks relating to our dependence on certain key personnel, our ability to raise new credit, private equity, or real assets funds, market conditions generally, our ability to manage our growth, fund performance, changes in our regulatory environment and tax status, the variability of our revenues, net income and cash flow, our use of leverage to finance our businesses and investments by funds we manage and litigation risks, among others. We believe these factors include but are not limited to those described under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in this report; as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this report and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Terms Used in This Report Effective September 5, 2019, Apollo Global Management, Inc. converted from a Delaware limited liability company named Apollo Global Management, LLC ("AGM LLC") to a Delaware corporation named Apollo Global Management, Inc. ("AGM Inc." and such conversion, the "Conversion"). This report includes the results for AGM LLC prior to the Conversion and the results for AGM Inc. following the Conversion. In this report, references to "Apollo," "we," "us," "our" and the "Company" refer collectively to (a) AGM Inc. and its subsidiaries, including the Apollo Operating Group and all of its subsidiaries, following the Conversion and (b) AGM LLC and its subsidiaries, including the Apollo Operating Group and all of its subsidiaries, prior to the Conversion, or as the context may otherwise require; references to our Class A Common Stock ("Class A shares"), Class B Common Stock ("Class B share"), our 6.375% Series A Preferred Stock ("Series A Preferred shares") and 6.375% Series B Preferred Stock ("Series B Preferred shares" and collectively with the Series A Preferred shares, the "Preferred shares") for periods prior to the Conversion mean the Class A shares, Class B share, Series A preferred shares and Series B preferred shares of AGM LLC, respectively; and references to dividends to our stockholders for periods prior to the Conversion mean distributions to our shareholders; "AMH" refers to Apollo Management Holdings, L.P., a Delaware limited partnership, that is an indirect subsidiary of AGM Inc.; "Apollo funds", "our funds" and references to the "funds" we manage, refer to the funds (including the parallel funds and alternative investment vehicles of such funds), partnerships, accounts, including strategic investment accounts or "SIAs," alternative asset companies and other entities for which subsidiaries of the Apollo Operating Group provide investment management or advisory services; "Apollo Group" means (i) the Class C Stockholder and its affiliates, including their respective general partners, members and limited partners, (ii) Holdings and its affiliates, including their respective general partners, members and limited partners, (iii) with respect to each Managing Partner, such Managing Partner and such Managing Partner's group (as defined in Section 13(d) of the Exchange Act), (iv) any former or current investment professional of or other employee of an Apollo employer (as defined below) or the Apollo Operating Group (or such other entity controlled by a member of the Apollo Operating Group) and any member of such person's group, (v) any former or current executive officer of an Apollo employer or the Apollo Operating Group (or such other entity controlled by a member of the Apollo Operating Group) and any member of such person's group; and (vi) any former or current director of an Apollo employer or the Apollo Operating Group (or such other entity controlled by a member of the Apollo Operating Group) and any member of such person's group. With respect to any person, Apollo employer means AGM Inc. or such successor thereto or such other entity controlled by AGM Inc. or its successor as may be such person's employer at such time, but does not include any portfolio companies. "Apollo Operating Group" refers to (i) the limited partnerships and limited liability companies through which our Managing Partners currently operate our businesses and (ii) one or more limited partnerships or limited liability companies formed for the purpose of, among other activities, holding certain of our gains or losses on our principal investments in the funds, which we refer to as our "principal investments"; - 3- Table of Contents "Assets Under Management", or "AUM", refers to the assets of the funds, partnerships and accounts to which we provide investment management, advisory, or certain other investment-related services, including, without limitation, capital that such funds, partnerships and accounts have the right to call from investors pursuant to capital commitments. Our AUM equals the sum of: the net asset value, or "NAV," plus used or available leverage and/or capital commitments, or gross assets plus capital commitments, of the credit funds, partnerships and accounts for which we provide investment management or advisory services, other than certain collateralized loan obligations ("CLOs"), collateralized debt obligations ("CDOs"), and certain permanent capital vehicles, which have a fee-generating basis other than the mark-to-market value of the underlying assets; the fair value of the investments of the private equity and real assets funds, partnerships and accounts we manage or advise plus the capital that such funds, partnerships and accounts are entitled to call from investors pursuant to capital commitments, plus portfolio level financings; for certain permanent capital vehicles in real assets, gross asset value plus available financing capacity; the gross asset value associated with the reinsurance investments of the portfolio company assets we manage or advise; and the fair value of any other assets that we manage or advise for the funds, partnerships and accounts to which we provide investment management, advisory, or certain other investment-related services, plus unused credit facilities, including capital commitments to such funds, partnerships and accounts for investments that may require pre-qualification or other conditions before investment plus any other capital commitments to such funds, partnerships and accounts available for investment that are not otherwise included in the clauses above. Our AUM measure includes Assets Under Management for which we charge either nominal or zero fees. Our AUM measure also includes assets for which we do not have investment discretion, including certain assets for which we earn only investment-related service fees, rather than management or advisory fees. Our definition of AUM is not based on any definition of Assets Under Management contained in our operating agreement or in any of our Apollo fund management agreements. We consider multiple factors for determining what should be included in our definition of AUM. Such factors include but are not limited to (1) our ability to influence the investment decisions for existing and available assets; (2) our ability to generate income from the underlying assets in our funds; and (3) the AUM measures that we use internally or believe are used by other investment managers. Given the differences in the investment strategies and structures among other alternative investment managers, our calculation of AUM may differ from the calculations employed by other investment managers and, as a result, this measure may not be directly comparable to similar measures presented by other investment managers. Our calculation also differs from the manner in which our affiliates registered with the SEC report "Regulatory Assets Under Management" on Form ADV and Form PF in various ways; "Fee-Generating AUM" consists of assets of the funds, partnerships and accounts to which we provide investment management, advisory, or certain other investment- related services and on which we earn management fees, monitoring fees or other investment-related fees pursuant to management or other fee agreements on a basis that varies among the Apollo funds, partnerships and accounts. Management fees are normally based on "net asset value," "gross assets," "adjusted par asset value," "adjusted cost of all unrealized portfolio investments," "capital commitments," "adjusted assets," "stockholders' equity," "invested capital" or "capital contributions," each as defined in the applicable management agreement. Monitoring fees, also referred to as advisory fees, with respect to the structured portfolio company investments of the funds, partnerships and accounts we manage or advise, are generally based on the total value of such structured portfolio company investments, which normally includes leverage, less any portion of such total value that is already considered in Fee-Generating AUM; "Non-Fee-Generating AUM" refers to AUM that does not produce management fees or monitoring fees. This measure generally includes the following: fair value above invested capital for those funds that earn management fees based on invested capital; net asset values related to general partner and co-investment interests; unused credit facilities; available commitments on those funds that generate management fees on invested capital; structured portfolio company investments that do not generate monitoring fees; and 4- Table of Contents the difference between gross asset and net asset value for those funds that earn management fees based on net asset value. "Performance Fee-Eligible AUM" refers to the AUM that may eventually produce performance fees. All funds for which we are entitled to receive a performance fee allocation or incentive fee are included in Performance Fee-Eligible AUM, which consists of the following: "Performance Fee-Generating AUM", which refers to invested capital of the funds, partnerships and accounts we manage, advise, or to which we provide certain other investment-related services, that is currently above its hurdle rate or preferred return, and profit of such funds, partnerships and accounts is being allocated to, or earned by, the general partner in accordance with the applicable limited partnership agreements or other governing agreements; "AUM Not Currently Generating Performance Fees", which refers to invested capital of the funds, partnerships and accounts we manage, advise, or to which we provide certain other investment-related services, that is currently below its hurdle rate or preferred return; and "Uninvested Performance Fee-Eligible AUM", which refers to capital of the funds, partnerships and accounts we manage, advise, or to which we provide certain other investment-related services, that is available for investment or reinvestment subject to the provisions of applicable limited partnership agreements or other governing agreements, which capital is not currently part of the NAV or fair value of investments that may eventually produce performance fees allocable to, or earned by, the general partner. "AUM with Future Management Fee Potential" refers to the committed uninvested capital portion of total AUM not currently earning management fees. The amount depends on the specific terms and conditions of each fund; We use AUM as a performance measure of our funds' investment activities, as well as to monitor fund size in relation to professional resource and infrastructure needs. Non-Fee-Generating AUM includes assets on which we could earn performance fees; "Advisory" refers to certain assets advised by Apollo Asset Management Europe PC LLP ("AAME PC"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Apollo Asset Management Europe LLP ("AAME"). AAME PC and AAME are subsidiaries of Apollo and are collectively referred to herein as "ISGI"; "Athene Holding" refers to Athene Holding Ltd. (together with its subsidiaries, "Athene"), a leading retirement services company that issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products designed for the increasing number of individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs, and to which Apollo, through its consolidated subsidiary Apollo Insurance Solutions Group LLC (formerly known as Athene Asset Management LLC) ("ISG"), provides asset management and advisory services; "Athora" refers to a strategic platform that acquires or reinsures blocks of insurance business in the German and broader European life insurance market (collectively, the "Athora Accounts"). The Company, through ISGI, provides investment advisory services to Athora. Athora Non-Sub-Advised Assets includes the Athora assets which are managed by Apollo but not sub-advised by Apollo nor invested in Apollo funds or investment vehicles. Athora Sub-Advised includes assets which the Company explicitly sub-advises as well as those assets in the Athora Accounts which are invested directly in funds and investment vehicles Apollo manages; "capital deployed" or "deployment" is the aggregate amount of capital that has been invested during a given period (which may, in certain cases, include leverage) by (i) our commitment-based funds and (ii) SIAs that have a defined maturity date; "Contributing Partners" refer to those of our partners and their related parties (other than our Managing Partners) who indirectly beneficially own (through Holdings) Apollo Operating Group units; "Equity Plan" refers to the Company's 2007 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan, which effective as of July 22, 2019, was amended, restated and renamed the 2019 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan; "gross IRR" of a credit fund and the principal finance funds within the real assets segment represents the annualized return of a fund based on the actual timing of all cumulative fund cash flows before management fees, performance fees allocated to the general partner and certain other expenses. Calculations may include certain investors that do not pay fees. The terminal value is the net asset value as of the reporting date. Non-U.S. dollar denominated ("USD") fund cash flows and residual values are converted to USD using the spot rate as of the reporting date. In addition, gross IRRs at the fund level will differ from those at the individual investor level as a result of, among other factors, timing of investor-level inflows and outflows. Gross IRR does not represent the return to any fund investor; - 5- Table of Contents "gross IRR" of a private equity fund represents the cumulative investment-related cash flows (i) for a given investment for the fund or funds which made such investment, and (ii) for a given fund, in the relevant fund itself (and not any one investor in the fund), in each case, on the basis of the actual timing of investment inflows and outflows (for unrealized investments assuming disposition on December 31, 2019 or other date specified) aggregated on a gross basis quarterly, and the return is annualized and compounded before management fees, performance fees and certain other expenses (including interest incurred by the fund itself) and measures the returns on the fund's investments as a whole without regard to whether all of the returns would, if distributed, be payable to the fund's investors. In addition, gross IRRs at the fund level will differ from those at the individual investor level as a result of, among other factors, timing of investor-level inflows and outflows. Gross IRR does not represent the return to any fund investor; "gross IRR" of a real assets fund excluding the principal finance funds represents the cumulative investment-related cash flows in the fund itself (and not any one investor in the fund), on the basis of the actual timing of cash inflows and outflows (for unrealized investments assuming disposition on December 31, 2019 or other date specified) starting on the date that each investment closes, and the return is annualized and compounded before management fees, performance fees, and certain other expenses (including interest incurred by the fund itself) and measures the returns on the fund's investments as a whole without regard to whether all of the returns would, if distributed, be payable to the fund's investors. Non-USD fund cash flows and residual values are converted to USD using the spot rate as of the reporting date. In addition, gross IRRs at the fund level will differ from those at the individual investor level as a result of, among other factors, timing of investor- level inflows and outflows. Gross IRR does not represent the return to any fund investor; "gross return" of a credit or real assets fund is the monthly or quarterly time-weighted return that is equal to the percentage change in the value of a fund's portfolio, adjusted for all contributions and withdrawals (cash flows) before the effects of management fees, incentive fees allocated to the general partner, or other fees and expenses. Returns for credit funds are calculated for all funds and accounts in the respective strategies excluding assets for Athene, Athora and certain other entities where we manage or may manage a significant portion of the total company assets. Returns of CLOs represent the gross returns on assets. Returns over multiple periods are calculated by geometrically linking each period's return over time; "Holdings" means AP Professional Holdings, L.P., a Cayman Islands exempted limited partnership through which our Managing Partners and Contributing Partners indirectly beneficially own their interests in the Apollo Operating Group units; "inflows" represents (i) at the individual segment level, subscriptions, commitments, and other increases in available capital, such as acquisitions or leverage, net of inter-segment transfers, and (ii) on an aggregate basis, the sum of inflows across the credit, private equity and real assets segments; "Managing Partners" refer to Messrs. Leon Black, Joshua Harris and Marc Rowan collectively and, when used in reference to holdings of interests in Apollo or Holdings, includes certain related parties of such individuals; "net IRR" of a credit fund and the principal finance funds within the real assets segment represents the annualized return of a fund after management fees, performance fees allocated to the general partner and certain other expenses, calculated on investors that pay such fees. The terminal value is the net asset value as of the reporting date. Non-USD fund cash flows and residual values are converted to USD using the spot rate as of the reporting date. In addition, net IRR at the fund level will differ from that at the individual investor level as a result of, among other factors, timing of investor-level inflows and outflows. Net IRR does not represent the return to any fund investor; "net IRR" of a private equity fund means the gross IRR applicable to a fund, including returns for related parties which may not pay fees or performance fees, net of management fees, certain expenses (including interest incurred or earned by the fund itself) and realized performance fees all offset to the extent of interest income, and measures returns at the fund level on amounts that, if distributed, would be paid to investors of the fund. The timing of cash flows applicable to investments, management fees and certain expenses, may be adjusted for the usage of a fund's subscription facility. To the extent that a fund exceeds all requirements detailed within the applicable fund agreement, the estimated unrealized value is adjusted such that a percentage of up to 20.0% of the unrealized gain is allocated to the general partner of such fund, thereby reducing the balance attributable to fund investors. In addition, net IRR at the fund level will differ from that at the individual investor level as a result of, among other factors, timing of investor-level inflows and outflows. Net IRR does not represent the return to any fund investor; "net IRR" of a real assets fund excluding the principal finance funds represents the cumulative cash flows in the fund (and not any one investor in the fund), on the basis of the actual timing of cash inflows received from and outflows paid to investors of the fund (assuming the ending net asset value as of December 31, 2019 or other date specified is paid to investors), excluding certain non-fee and non-performance fee bearing parties, and the return is annualized and compounded after management fees, performance fees, and certain other expenses (including interest incurred by the fund itself) and measures the returns to investors of the fund as a whole. Non-USD fund cash flows and residual values are converted to USD using the spot rate as of the reporting date. In - 6- Table of Contents addition, net IRR at the fund level will differ from that at the individual investor level as a result of, among other factors, timing of investor-level inflows and outflows. Net IRR does not represent the return to any fund investor; "net return" of a credit or real assets fund represents the gross return after management fees, performance fees allocated to the general partner, or other fees and expenses. Returns over multiple periods are calculated by geometrically linking each period's return over time; "performance allocations", "performance fees", "performance revenues", "incentive fees" and "incentive income" refer to interests granted to Apollo by an Apollo fund that entitle Apollo to receive allocations, distributions or fees which are based on the performance of such fund or its underlying investments; "permanent capital vehicles" refers to (a) assets that are owned by or related to Athene or Athora Holding Ltd. ("Athora Holding" and together with its subsidiaries, "Athora"), (b) assets that are owned by or related to MidCap FinCo Designated Activity Company ("MidCap") and managed by Apollo, (c) assets of publicly traded vehicles managed by Apollo such as Apollo Investment Corporation ("AINV"), Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. ("ARI"), Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. ("AIF"), and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. ("AFT"), in each case that do not have redemption provisions or a requirement to return capital to investors upon exiting the investments made with such capital, except as required by applicable law and (d) a non-traded business development company from which Apollo earns certain investment-related service fees. The investment management agreements of AINV, AIF and AFT have one year terms, are reviewed annually and remain in effect only if approved by the boards of directors of such companies or by the affirmative vote of the holders of a majority of the outstanding voting shares of such companies, including in either case, approval by a majority of the directors who are not "interested persons" as defined in the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act"). In addition, the investment management agreements of AINV, AIF and AFT may be terminated in certain circumstances upon 60 days' written notice. The investment management agreement of ARI has a one year term and is reviewed annually by ARI's board of directors and may be terminated under certain circumstances by an affirmative vote of at least two-thirds of ARI's independent directors. The investment management or advisory arrangements between each of MidCap and Apollo, Athene and Apollo, and Athora and Apollo, may also be terminated under certain circumstances. The agreement pursuant to which Apollo earns certain investment-related service fees from a non-traded business development company may be terminated under certain limited circumstances; "private equity fund appreciation (depreciation)" refers to gain (loss) and income for the traditional private equity funds (as defined below), Apollo Natural Resources Partners, L.P. (together with its alternative investment vehicles, "ANRP I"), Apollo Natural Resources Partners II, L.P. (together with its alternative investment vehicles, "ANRP II"), Apollo Natural Resources Partners III, L.P. (together with its parallel vehicles and alternative investment vehicles, "ANRP III"), Apollo Special Situations Fund, L.P., AION Capital Partners Limited ("AION") and Apollo Hybrid Value Fund, L.P. (together with its parallel funds and alternative investment vehicles, "Hybrid Value Fund") for the periods presented on a total return basis before giving effect to fees and expenses. The performance percentage is determined by dividing (a) the change in the fair value of investments over the period presented, minus the change in invested capital over the period presented, plus the realized value for the period presented, by (b) the beginning unrealized value for the period presented plus the change in invested capital for the period presented. Returns over multiple periods are calculated by geometrically linking each period's return over time; "private equity investments" refer to (i) direct or indirect investments in existing and future private equity funds managed or sponsored by Apollo, (ii) direct or indirect co-investments with existing and future private equity funds managed or sponsored by Apollo, (iii) direct or indirect investments in securities which are not immediately capable of resale in a public market that Apollo identifies but does not pursue through its private equity funds, and (iv) investments of the type described in (i) through (iii) above made by Apollo funds; "Realized Value" refers to all cash investment proceeds received by the relevant Apollo fund, including interest and dividends, but does not give effect to management fees, expenses, incentive compensation or performance fees to be paid by such Apollo fund; "Redding Ridge" refers to Redding Ridge Asset Management, LLC and its subsidiaries, which is a standalone, self-managed asset management business established in connection with risk retention rules that manages CLOs and retains the required risk retention interests; "Remaining Cost" represents the initial investment of the fund in a portfolio investment, reduced for any return of capital distributed to date on such portfolio investment; "Strategic Investor" refers to the California Public Employees' Retirement System, or "CalPERS"; "Total Invested Capital" refers to the aggregate cash invested by the relevant Apollo fund and includes capitalized costs relating to investment activities, if any, but does not give effect to cash pending investment or available for reserves; - 7- Table of Contents "Total Value" represents the sum of the total Realized Value and Unrealized Value of investments; "traditional private equity funds" refers to Apollo Investment Fund I, L.P. ("Fund I"), AIF II, L.P. ("Fund II"), a mirrored investment account established to mirror Fund I and Fund II for investments in debt securities ("MIA"), Apollo Investment Fund III, L.P. (together with its parallel funds, "Fund III"), Apollo Investment Fund IV, L.P. (together with its parallel fund, "Fund IV"), Apollo Investment Fund V, L.P. (together with its parallel funds and alternative investment vehicles, "Fund V"), Apollo Investment Fund VI, L.P. (together with its parallel funds and alternative investment vehicles, "Fund VI"), Apollo Investment Fund VII, L.P. (together with its parallel funds and alternative investment vehicles, "Fund VII"), Apollo Investment Fund VIII, L.P. (together with its parallel funds and alternative investment vehicles, "Fund VIII") and Apollo Investment Fund IX, L.P. (together with its parallel funds and alternative investment vehicles, "Fund IX"); "Unrealized Value" refers to the fair value consistent with valuations determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"), for investments not yet realized and may include payments in kind, accrued interest and dividends receivable, if any, and before the effect of certain taxes. In addition, amounts include committed and funded amounts for certain investments; and "Vintage Year" refers to the year in which a fund's final capital raise occurred, or, for certain funds, the year in which a fund's investment period commences pursuant to its governing agreements. - 8- Table of Contents PART I ITEM 1. BUSINESS Overview Founded in 1990, Apollo is a leading global alternative investment manager. We are a contrarian, value-oriented investment manager in credit, private equity and real assets, with significant distressed investment expertise. We have a flexible mandate in many of the funds we manage which enables our funds to invest opportunistically across a company's capital structure. We raise, invest and manage funds on behalf of some of the world's most prominent pension, endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. As of December 31, 2019, we had total AUM of $331 billion, including approximately $216 billion in credit, $77 billion in private equity and $39 billion in real assets. We have consistently produced attractive long-term investment returns in our traditional private equity funds, generating a 39% gross IRR and a 25% net IRR on a compound annual basis from inception through December 31, 2019. Apollo is led by our Managing Partners, Leon Black, Joshua Harris and Marc Rowan, who have worked together for more than 33 years and lead a team of 1,421 employees, including 472 investment professionals, as of December 31, 2019. This team possesses a broad range of transaction, financial, managerial and investment skills. We have offices in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. We operate our credit, private equity and real assets investment management businesses in a highly integrated manner, which we believe distinguishes us from other alternative investment managers. Our investment professionals frequently collaborate across disciplines. We believe that this collaboration, including market insight, management, banking and consultant contacts, and investment opportunities, enables the funds we manage to more successfully invest across a company's capital structure. This platform and the depth and experience of our investment team have enabled us to deliver strong long- term investment performance for our funds throughout a range of economic cycles. Our objective is to achieve superior long-termrisk-adjusted returns for our fund investors. The majority of the investment funds we manage are designed to invest capital over periods of seven or more years from inception, thereby allowing us to generate attractive long-term returns throughout economic cycles. Our investment approach is value-oriented, focusing on nine core industries in which we have considerable knowledge and experience, and emphasizing downside protection and the preservation of capital. Our core industry sectors include chemicals, manufacturing and industrial, natural resources, consumer and retail, consumer services, business services, financial services, leisure, and media and telecom and technology. Our contrarian investment management approach is reflected in a number of ways, including: our willingness to pursue investments in industries that our competitors typically avoid;

the often complex structures employed in some of the investments of our funds, including our willingness to pursue difficult corporate carve-out transactions;

carve-out transactions; our experience investing during periods of uncertainty or distress in the economy or financial markets when many of our competitors simply reduce their investment activity;

our orientation towards sole sponsored transactions when other firms have opted to partner with others; and

our willingness to undertake transactions that have substantial business, regulatory or legal complexity. We have applied this investment philosophy to identify what we believe are attractive investment opportunities, deploy capital across the balance sheet of industry leading, or "franchise," businesses and create value throughout economic cycles. We rely on our deep industry, credit and financial structuring experience, coupled with our strengths as a value-oriented, distressed investment manager, to deploy significant amounts of new capital within challenging economic environments. Our approach towards investing in distressed situations often requires our funds to purchase particular debt securities as prices are declining, since this allows us both to reduce our funds' average cost and accumulate sizable positions which may enhance our ability to influence any restructuring plans and maximize the value of our funds' distressed investments. As a result, our investment approach may produce negative short-term unrealized returns in certain of the funds we manage. However, we concentrate on generating attractive, long-term,risk-adjusted realized returns for our fund investors, and we therefore do not overly depend on short-term results and quarterly fluctuations in the unrealized fair value of the holdings in our funds. In addition to deploying capital in new investments, we seek to enhance value in the investment portfolios of the funds we manage. We have relied on our transaction, restructuring and credit experience to work proactively with our private equity funds' portfolio company management teams to identify and execute strategic acquisitions, joint ventures, and other transactions, generate cost and working capital savings, reduce capital expenditures, and optimize capital structures through several means such as debt exchange offers and the purchase of portfolio company debt at discounts to par value. - 9- Table of Contents We have grown our total AUM at a 20% compound annual growth rate from December 31, 2009 to December 31, 2019. In addition, we benefit from mandates with long-term capital commitments in our credit, private equity and real assets businesses. Our long-lived capital base allows us to invest our funds' assets with a long-term focus, which is an important component in generating attractive returns for our fund investors. We believe the long-term capital we manage also leaves us well-positioned during economic downturns, when the fundraising environment for alternative assets has historically been more challenging than during periods of economic expansion. As of December 31, 2019, more than 80% of our AUM was in funds with a contractual life at inception of seven years or more, and 50% of our AUM was in permanent capital vehicles. We expect our growth in AUM to continue over time by seeking to create value in our funds' existing credit, private equity and real assets investments, continuing to deploy our funds' available capital in what we believe are attractive investment opportunities, and raising new funds and investment vehicles as market opportunities present themselves. See "Item 1A. Risk Factors-Risks Related to Our Businesses-Wemay not be successful in raising new funds or in raising more capital for certain of our existing funds and may face pressure on performance fees and fee arrangements of our future funds." Our financial results are highly variable, since performance fees (which generally constitute a large portion of the income that we receive from the funds we manage), and the transaction and advisory fees that we receive, can vary significantly from quarter to quarter and year to year. We manage our business and monitor our performance with a focus on long-term performance, an approach that is generally consistent with the investment horizons of the funds we manage and is driven by the investment returns of our funds. Recent Developments During the first quarter of 2019, Apollo determined to change the business segment in which it reports certain funds and accounts to align its segment reporting with the manner in which such funds and accounts were managed subsequent to December 31, 2018. Effective January 1, 2019, the European Principal Fund series, which had been historically reported in the credit segment, moved to the real assets segment. Several funds and accounts that generally invest in illiquid opportunistic investments and the latest fund in the Credit Opportunity Fund series, which had been historically reported in the credit segment, moved to the private equity segment. Certain commercial real estate mortgage loan assets, previously reported in the credit segment, moved to the real assets segment. Our Businesses We have three business segments: credit, private equity and real assets. The diagram below summarizes our businesses as of December 31, 2019: Apollo Global Management, Inc. Credit Corporate Credit

Structured Credit

Direct Origination

Advisory and Other AUM: $216 billion(1)(2)(3)(4) $140 billion Private Equity Real Assets • Private Equity • Real Estate • Distressed Buyouts, Debt and Other • Principal Finance Investments • Infrastructure Corporate Carve-outs Opportunistic Buyouts

Hybrid Capital

Natural Resources AUM: $77 billion(1) AUM: $39 billion(1)(2)(3) AUM From Permanent Capital Vehicles: $1 billion $25 billion See "Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" for additional information. Includes funds that are denominated in Euros and translated into U.S. dollars at an exchange rate of €1.00 to $1.12 as of December 31, 2019. Includes funds that are denominated in pound sterling and translated into U.S. dollars at an exchange rate of £1.00 to $1.33 as of December 31, 2019. 10- Table of Contents (4) Includes funds that are denominated in yen and translated into U.S. dollars at an exchange rate of ¥1.00 to $0.0092 as of December 31, 2019. Credit Since Apollo's founding in 1990, we believe our expertise in credit has served as an integral component of our company's growth and success. Our credit- oriented approach to investing commenced in 1990 with the management of a high-yield bond and leveraged loan portfolio. Since that time, our credit activities have grown significantly, through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions. As of December 31, 2019, Apollo's credit segment had total AUM and Fee-Generating AUM of $215.5 billion and $172.9 billion, respectively, across a diverse range of credit-oriented investments that utilize the same disciplined, value-oriented investment philosophy that we employ with respect to our private equity funds. Apollo's broad credit platform, which we believe is adaptable to evolving market conditions and different risk tolerances, is categorized as follows: Credit AUM of $215.5 billion as of December 31, 2019(1) (in billions) AUM components may not sum due to rounding. Corporate Credit, Structured Credit and Direct Origination include AUM in accounts owned by or related to Athene (the "Athene Accounts"). Corporate Credit Our corporate credit category is comprised of corporate fixed income and corporate credit investments. Corporate fixed income generally includes investment grade corporate bonds, emerging markets and investment grade private placement investments. Corporate credit generally includes credit investment strategies that are less liquid in nature. Corporate credit investments includes performing credit, opportunistic credit, CLOs and other strategic investment accounts. Performing credit strategies focus on income-oriented, senior loan and bond investment strategies that target issuers primarily domiciled in the U.S. and in Europe. Liquid opportunistic strategies primarily focus on credit investments that are generally liquid in nature and utilize a value-oriented investment philosophy that is similar to the philosophy utilized by our private equity business. This includes investments by our credit funds in a broad array of primary and secondary opportunities encompassing stressed and distressed public and private securities primarily within corporate credit, including senior loans (secured and unsecured), high yield, mezzanine, derivative securities, debtor in possession financings, rescue or bridge financings, and other debt investments. Our AUM and Fee-Generating AUM within corporate credit totaled $110.7 billion and $92.6 billion, respectively, as of December 31, 2019. Corporate credit includes $65.2 billion of AUM in the Athene Accounts as of December 31, 2019, all of which is fee-generating. CLOs In aggregate, our AUM and Fee-Generating AUM in CLOs totaled $15.8 billion and $8.7 billion, respectively, as of December 31, 2019. Through their lifecycle, CLOs employ structured credit and performing credit strategies with the goal of providing investors with competitive yields achieved through highly diversified pools of historically low defaulting assets. Included within total AUM of CLOs is $7.1 billion of AUM related to Redding Ridge, from which Apollo earns fees based on net asset value. Redding Ridge's primary business consists of acting as collateral manager for CLO transactions and related warehouse facilities and as holder of CLO retention interests in both U.S. and Europe. Redding Ridge is strategically positioned with access to significant CLO management and structuring expertise, industry contacts and investor relationships. Furthermore, Redding - 11- Table of Contents Ridge is supported by top tier credit research, credit risk management, credit trading platform and other corporate and administrative services through various service contracts. Structured Credit Our structured credit category includes corporate structured and asset-backed securities, consumer and residential and financial credit investments. Corporate structured and asset-backed securities is focused on structured credit investment strategies that seek to obtain favorable and protective lending terms, predictable payment schedules, well diversified portfolios and low historical defaults. Consumer and residential is focused on consumer and residential real estate credit investment strategies, which include investments in residential mortgage-backed securities, whole residential real estate loans, consumer loans and other asset-backed securities. Financial credit investments is focused on life insurance policies issued by insurance companies that insure the lives of natural persons, as well as other insurance linked securities. Our AUM and Fee-Generating AUM within structured credit totaled $52.7 billion and $45.5 billion, respectively, as of December 31, 2019. Structured credit includes $37.0 billion of AUM in the Athene Accounts as of December 31, 2019, all of which is fee-generating. Structured Credit Funds - FCI and SCRF Our structured credit funds include the financial credit investment fund series ("FCI") and the structured credit recovery fund series ("SCRF"). Collectively, these structured credit funds employ our structured credit investing strategy, which targets multiple tranches of less liquid structured securities with favorable and protective lending terms, predictable payment schedules, well-diversified portfolios and low default rates. Our AUM and Fee-Generating AUM within Structured Credit Funds totaled $8.1 billion and $5.8 billion, respectively, as of December 31, 2019. Direct Origination The direct origination category advises clients investing in loans, including, but not limited to, first-lien senior secured and unsecured loans, second lien term loans, mezzanine loans, private high-yield debt, private investment grade debt, asset-backed loans, leveraged loans, real estate loans, rediscount loans, venture loans and bridge loans, particularly in the context of transactions that require certainty of financing. This strategy focuses on originating private debt both directly with sponsors and through banks in the United States ("U.S."), but also targets Europe and other markets. This category includes direct origination activities related to Midcap and AINV. Our AUM and Fee-Generating AUM within Direct Origination totaled $24.2 billion and $22.0 billion, respectively, as of December 31, 2019. Direct origination includes $3.1 billion of AUM in the Athene Accounts as of December 31, 2019, all of which is fee-generating. MidCap MidCap is a middle market-focused specialty finance firm managed by Apollo that provides senior debt solutions to companies across all industries. Our AUM and Fee-Generating AUM within MidCap totaled $9.0 billion and $8.9 billion, respectively, as of December 31, 2019. AINV Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed end investment company managed by Apollo, that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act. The company seeks to provide private financing solutions for private companies that do not have access to the more traditional providers of credit. Our AUM and Fee-Generating AUM within AINV and a non-traded business development company totaled $5.0 billion and $4.8 billion, respectively, as of December 31, 2019. Advisory and Other Advisory and other primarily refers to certain assets advised by ISGI. ISGI is a subsidiary of Apollo which provides asset allocation and risk management advisory services principally to certain of the insurance and bank institutions acquired by Apollo managed funds, which includes Athora assets. Our AUM as of December 31, 2019 within the Advisory and Other category totaled $27.9 billion. Advisory assets within Advisory and other totaled $15.0 billion as of December 31, 2019, none of which is fee-generating as this AUM is subject to a cost reimbursement arrangement. Advisory and other also includes $10.0 billion of AUM related to Athora as of December 31, 2019, of which $8.1 billion is fee-generating, and $2.9 billion of AUM in the Athene Accounts, all of which is fee-generating. - 12- Table of Contents Private Equity As a result of our long history of private equity investing across market cycles, we believe we have developed a unique set of skills on which we rely to make new investments and to maximize the value of our existing investments. As an example, through our experience with traditional private equity buyouts, which we also refer to herein as buyout equity, we apply a highly disciplined approach towards structuring and executing transactions, the key tenets of which include seeking to acquire companies at below industry average purchase price multiples, and establishing flexible capital structures with long-term debt maturities and few, if any, financial maintenance covenants. We believe we have a demonstrated ability to adapt quickly to changing market environments and capitalize on market dislocations through our traditional, distressed and corporate buyout approach. In prior periods of strained financial liquidity and economic recession, our private equity funds have made attractive investments by buying the debt of quality businesses (which we refer to as "classic" distressed debt), converting that debt to equity, seeking to create value through active participation with management and ultimately monetizing the investment. This combination of traditional and corporate buyout investing with a "distressed option" has been deployed through prior economic cycles and has allowed our funds to achieve attractive long-term rates of return in different economic and market environments. In addition, during prior economic downturns we have relied on our restructuring experience and worked closely with our funds' portfolio companies to seek to maximize the value of our funds' investments. We seek to focus on investment opportunities where competition is limited or non-existent. We believe we are often sought out early in the investment process because of our industry expertise, sizable amounts of available long-term capital, willingness to pursue investments in complicated situations and ability to provide value-added advice to portfolio companies regarding operational improvements, acquisitions and strategic direction. We generally prefer sole sponsored transactions and since inception through December 31, 2019, approximately 66% of the investments made by our private equity funds have been proprietary in nature. We believe that by emphasizing our proprietary sources of deal flow, our private equity funds will be able to acquire businesses at more compelling valuations which will ultimately create a more attractive risk/reward proposition. As of December 31, 2019, our private equity segment had total and Fee-Generating AUM of approximately $76.8 billion and $43.8 billion, respectively. Distressed Buyouts, Debt and Other Investments During periods of market dislocation and volatility, we rely on our credit and capital markets expertise to build positions in distressed debt. We target assets with what we believe are high-quality operating businesses but low-quality balance sheets, consistent with our traditional buyout strategies. The distressed securities our funds purchase include bank debt, public high-yield debt and privately held instruments, often with significant downside protection in the form of a senior position in the capital structure, and in certain situations our funds also provide debtor-in-possession financing to companies in bankruptcy. Our investment professionals generate these distressed buyout and debt investment opportunities based on their many years of experience in the debt markets, and as such they are generally proprietary in nature. We believe distressed buyouts and debt investments represent a highly attractive risk/reward profile. Our funds' investments in debt securities have generally resulted in two outcomes. The first and preferred potential outcome, which we refer to as a distressed for control investment, is when our funds are successful in taking control of a company through its investment in the distressed debt. By working proactively through the restructuring process, we are often able to equitize the debt position of our funds to create a well-financed buyout which would then typically be held by the fund for a three-to-five year period, similar to other traditional leveraged buyout transactions. The second potential outcome, which we refer to as a non-control distressed investment is when our funds do not gain control of the company. This typically occurs as a result of an increase in the price of the debt investments to levels which are higher than what we consider to be an attractive acquisition valuation. In these instances, we may forgo seeking control, and instead our funds may seek to sell the debt investments over time, typically generating a higher short-term IRR with a lower multiple of invested capital than in the case of a typical distressed for control transaction. We believe that we are a market leader in distressed investing and that this is one of the key areas that differentiates us from our peers. We also maintain the flexibility to deploy capital of our private equity funds in other types of investments such as the creation of new companies, which allows us to leverage our deep industry and distressed expertise and collaborate with experienced management teams to seek to capitalize on market opportunities that we have identified, particularly in asset-intensive industries that are in distress. In these types of situations, we have the ability to establish new entities that can acquire distressed assets at what we believe are attractive valuations without the burden of managing an existing portfolio of legacy assets. Other investments, such as the creation of new companies, historically have not represented a large portion of our overall investment activities, although our private equity funds do make these types of investments selectively. - 13- Table of Contents Corporate Carve-outs Corporate carve-outs are less market-dependent than distressed investing, but are equally complicated. In these transactions, our funds seek to extract a business that is highly integrated within a larger corporate parent to create a stand-alone business. These are labor-intensive transactions, which we believe require deep industry knowledge, patience and creativity, to unlock value that has largely been overlooked or undermanaged. Importantly, because of the highly negotiated nature of many of these transactions, Apollo believes it is often difficult for the seller to run a competitive process, which ultimately allows our funds to achieve compelling purchase prices. Opportunistic Buyouts We have extensive experience completing leveraged buyouts across various market cycles. We take an opportunistic and disciplined approach to these transactions, generally avoiding highly competitive situations in favor of proprietary transactions where there may be opportunities to purchase a company at a discount to prevailing market averages. Oftentimes, we will focus on complex situations such as out-of-favor industries or "broken" (or discontinued) sales processes where the inherent value may be less obvious to potential acquirers. In the case of more conventional buyouts, we seek investment opportunities where we believe our focus on complexity and sector expertise will provide us with a significant competitive advantage, whereby we can leverage our knowledge and experience from the nine core industries in which our investment professionals have historically invested private equity capital. We believe such knowledge and experience can result in our ability to find attractive opportunities for our funds to acquire portfolio company investments at lower purchase price multiples. To further alter the risk/reward profile in our funds' favor, we often focus on certain types of buyouts such as physical asset acquisitions and investments in non-correlated assets where underlying values tend to change in a manner that is independent of broader market movements In the case of physical asset acquisitions, our private equity funds seek to acquire physical assets at discounts to where those assets trade in the financial markets, and to lock in that value arbitrage through comprehensive hedging and structural enhancements. We believe buyouts of non-correlated assets or businesses also represent attractive investments since they are generally less correlated to the broader economy and provide an element of diversification to our funds' overall portfolio of private equity investments. Hybrid Capital During 2018, we launched our hybrid value strategy which pursues the provision to companies of, among other things, rescue financing or customized capital solutions, including senior secured and unsecured debt or preferred equity securities, often with equity-linked or equity-like upside The strategy also focuses on structured equity investments, which are non-control or control equity opportunities with enhanced protection through structural components or a fundamental characteristic of the business, such as long-term supply agreements. Typically, in these scenarios, companies are looking for an equity partner to fund initiatives such as organic growth, acquisitions, deleveraging or build-ups. We believe Apollo's strategic relationships with industry executives and experience in business repositioning, platform build-ups and complex integration provide a benefit to companies seeking a capital partner, especially in situations that have an element of complexity. Natural Resources In addition to our traditional private equity funds which pursue opportunities in nine core industries, one of which is natural resources, we have three dedicated private equity natural resources funds. In 2011, we established our first dedicated private equity natural resources fund, Apollo Natural Resources Partners, L.P. (together with its alternative investment vehicles, "ANRP I") to capitalize on private equity investment opportunities in the natural resources industry, principally in the metals and mining, energy, renewables and select other natural resources sectors. We subsequently launched our second and third natural resources funds, Apollo Natural Resources Partners II, L.P. (together with its alternative investment vehicles, "ANRP II") and Apollo Natural Resources Partners III, L.P. (together with its parallel vehicles and alternative investment vehicles, "ANRP III"), respectively. We believe we can source and execute compelling, value-oriented investment opportunities for our funds. Building Value in Portfolio Companies We are a "hands-on" investor organized around nine core industries where we believe we have significant knowledge and expertise, and we remain actively engaged with the management teams of the portfolio companies of our private equity funds. We have established relationships with operating executives that assist in the diligence review of new opportunities and provide strategic and operational oversight for portfolio investments. We actively work with the management of each of the portfolio companies of the funds we manage to maximize the underlying value of the business. To achieve this, we take a holistic approach to value-creation, concentrating on both the asset side and liability side of the balance sheet of a company. On the asset side of the - 14- Table of Contents balance sheet, Apollo works with management of the portfolio companies to enhance the operations of such companies. Our investment professionals assist portfolio companies in rationalizing non-core and underperforming assets, generating cost and working capital savings, and maximizing liquidity. On the liability side of the balance sheet, Apollo relies on its deep credit structuring experience and works with management of the portfolio companies to help optimize the capital structure of such companies through proactive restructuring of the balance sheet to address near-term debt maturities. The companies in which our private equity funds invest also seek to capture discounts on publicly traded debt securities through exchange offers and potential debt buybacks. In addition, we have established a group purchasing program to help our funds' portfolio companies leverage the combined corporate spending among Apollo and portfolio companies of the funds it manages in order to seek to reduce costs, optimize payment terms and improve service levels for all program participants. Exiting Investments The value of the investments that have been made by our funds are typically realized through either an initial public offering of common stock on a nationally recognized exchange or through the private sale of the companies in which our funds have invested. We believe the advantage of having long-lived funds and investment discretion is that we are able to time our funds' exit to maximize value. Private Equity Fund Holdings The following table presents a list of certain significant portfolio companies of our private equity funds as of December 31, 2019: Company Year of Initial Fund(s) Buyout Type Industry Region Investment LifePoint Health 2015 Fund VIII Opportunistic Buyout Consumer Services North America ADT 2015 Fund VIII Opportunistic Buyout Consumer Services North America Aspen Insurance 2019 Fund IX Opportunistic Buyout Financial Services North America Verallia 2015 Fund VIII Corporate Carve-Out Manufacturing & Industrial Western Europe Intrado 2017 Fund VIII Opportunistic Buyout Media, Telecom, Technology North America Double Eagle Energy III 2017 Fund VIII, ANRP II Opportunistic Buyout Natural Resources North America OneMain Financial 2018 Fund VIII Opportunistic Buyout Financial Services North America Diamond Resorts 2016 Fund VIII Opportunistic Buyout Leisure North America Outerwall 2016 Fund VIII Opportunistic Buyout Consumer Services North America Rackspace 2016 Fund VIII Opportunistic Buyout Media, Telecom, Technology North America Cox Media Group 2019 Fund IX Corporate Carve-Out Media, Telecom, Technology North America Apollo Education Group 2017 Fund VIII Opportunistic Buyout Consumer Services Global ClubCorp 2017 Fund VIII Opportunistic Buyout Leisure North America Shutterfly 2019 Fund IX Opportunistic Buyout Media, Telecom, Technology North America Watches of Switzerland (fka Aurum) 2013 Fund VII Opportunistic Buyout Consumer & Retail Western Europe Talos Energy 2012 Fund VII, ANRP Opportunistic Buyout Natural Resources North America Northwoods Energy 2017 Fund VIII, ANRP II Corporate Carve-Out Natural Resources North America Maxim Crane Works 2016 Fund VIII Opportunistic Buyout Manufacturing & Industrial North America Sun Country Airlines 2018 Fund VIII Opportunistic Buyout Consumer Services North America Smart & Final 2019 Fund IX Opportunistic Buyout Consumer & Retail North America Amissima 2015 Fund VIII Corporate Carve-Out Financial Services Western Europe Nova KBM 2016 Fund VIII Opportunistic Buyout Financial Services Western Europe CEC Entertainment 2014 Fund VIII Opportunistic Buyout Leisure North America Direct ChassisLink 2019 Hybrid Value Fund Structured Equity Manufacturing & Industrial North America Note: The table above includes portfolio companies of Fund VII, Fund VIII, Fund IX, ANRP I, ANRP II and Hybrid Value Fund with a remaining value greater than $250 million, excluding the value associated with any portion of such private equity funds' portfolio company investments held by co-investment vehicles. - 15- Table of Contents Real Assets Our real assets group has a dedicated team of multi-disciplinary real estate and infrastructure professionals whose investment activities are integrated and coordinated with our credit and private equity business segments. We take a broad view of markets and property types in targeting debt and equity investment opportunities, including the acquisition and recapitalization of real estate portfolios, platforms and operating companies and distressed for control situations, as well as infrastructure equity and debt assets. As of December 31, 2019, our real assets business had total and fee generating AUM of approximately $38.8 billion and $29.7 billion, respectively, through a combination of investment funds, strategic investment accounts and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. ("ARI"), a publicly- traded commercial mortgage real estate investment trust managed by Apollo. Real Assets AUM of $38.8 billion as of December 31, 2019 (in billions) Real Estate With respect to our real estate funds' equity investments, we take a value-oriented approach and our funds will invest in assets located in primary, secondary and tertiary markets across North America and Asia. The U.S. real estate equity funds we manage pursue opportunistic investments in various real estate asset classes, which historically have included hospitality, office, industrial, retail, healthcare, residential and non-performing loans. The Asia real estate equity funds we manage have a primary focus on investing in China, India and Southeast Asia, while executing Apollo's strategy of opportunistic value investing in real estate related assets, portfolios, companies, operating platforms, and structured finance. With respect to our real estate debt activities, our real assets funds and accounts offer financing across a broad spectrum of property types and at various points within a property's capital structure, including first mortgage and mezzanine financing and preferred equity. In addition to ARI, we also manage strategic accounts focused on investing in commercial mortgage-backed securities and other commercial real estate loans. Our AUM and Fee-Generating AUM within the Real Estate Funds totaled $29.4 billion and $22.9 billion, respectively, as of December 31, 2019. Principal Finance Funds The European Principal Finance ("EPF") fund series primarily employs our principal finance investment strategy, which is utilized to invest in European commercial and residential real estate, performing loans, non-performing loans, and unsecured consumer loans, as well as acquiring assets as a result of distressed market situations. Certain of the EPF investment vehicles we manage own captive pan-European financial institutions, loan servicing and property management platforms. These entities perform banking and lending activities and manage and service consumer credit receivables and loans secured by commercial and residential properties. In aggregate, these financial institutions, loan servicing, and property management platforms operate in six European countries and employed approximately 156 individuals as of December 31, 2019. We believe the post-investment loan servicing and real estate asset management requirements, combined with the illiquid nature of these investments, limits participation by traditional long-only investors, hedge funds, and private equity funds, resulting in what we believe to be an opportunity for our real assets business. Our AUM and Fee-Generating AUM within the European Principal Finance fund series totaled $7.2 billion and $5.1 billion, respectively, as of December 31, 2019. - 16- Table of Contents Infrastructure We established our first vehicles that invest primarily in infrastructure assets during 2018. The infrastructure funds target a broad range of asset types, including communications, midstream energy, power and renewables, and transportation. We seek to target long-lived assets with stable, contracted cash flows and structural downside protection. Our infrastructure debt vehicles target similar asset types as the infrastructure equity strategy with a heightened focus on the investment's position in the capital structure and current yield. Our AUM and Fee-Generating AUM within the Infrastructure Funds totaled $2.2 billion and $1.7 billion, respectively, as of December 31, 2019. Permanent Capital Vehicles Permanent capital vehicles refers to (a) assets that are owned by or related to Athene or Athora; (b) assets that are owned by or related to MidCap and managed by Apollo; (c) assets of publicly traded vehicles managed by Apollo such as AINV, ARI, AIF, AFT, in each case that do not have redemption provisions or a requirement to return capital to investors upon exiting the investments made with such capital, except as required by applicable law and (d) a non-traded business development company from which Apollo earns certain investment-related service fees. Permanent capital vehicles utilize a range of investment strategies including those described previously. In aggregate, our AUM and Fee-Generating AUM within our permanent capital vehicles totaled $165.7 billion and $156.8 billion, respectively, as of December 31, 2019. Athene Athene Holding, through its subsidiaries, is a leading retirement services company that issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products designed for the increasing number of individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs. The products and services offered by Athene include fixed and fixed indexed annuity products, reinsurance services offered to third-party annuity providers and institutional products, such as funding agreements. Athene Holding is listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the symbol "ATH". The Company, through its consolidated subsidiary, ISG, provides asset management and advisory services to Athene, including asset allocation services, direct asset management services, asset and liability matching management, mergers and acquisition advice, asset diligence hedging and other asset management services. On September 20, 2018, Athene and Apollo agreed to revise the existing fee arrangements (the "amended fee agreement") between Athene and Apollo. The amended fee agreement was approved by Athene's shareholders on June 10, 2019 and took effect retroactive to the month beginning January 1, 2019. As of December 31, 2019, Apollo managed or advised $130.3 billion of AUM, all of which was Fee-Generating AUM, in the Athene Accounts. On October 27, 2019 Athene Holding, AGM Inc. and the entities that form the Apollo Operating Group entered into a Transaction Agreement (the "Transaction Agreement"), pursuant to which, among other things: (i) Athene Holding will issue 27,959,184 Class A common shares of Athene Holding (the "AHL Class A Common Shares") to certain subsidiaries of the Apollo Operating Group in exchange for an issuance by the Apollo Operating Group of 29,154,519 non-voting equity interests of the Apollo Operating Group to Athene Holding and (ii) AGM, through the Apollo Operating Group, will purchase an additional $350 million of AHL Class A Common Shares (the "Share Issuance");

non-voting equity interests of the Apollo Operating Group to Athene Holding and (ii) AGM, through the Apollo Operating Group, will purchase an additional $350 million of AHL Class A Common Shares (the "Share Issuance"); Athene Holding has granted to AGM Inc. the right to purchase additional AHL Class A Common Shares from the closing date of the Share Issuance (the "Closing Date") until 180 days thereafter to the extent the issued and outstanding AHL Class A Common Shares beneficially owned by Apollo and certain of its related parties and employees (collectively, the "Apollo Parties") (inclusive of AHL Class A Common Shares over which any such persons have a valid proxy) do not equal at least 35% of the issued and outstanding AHL Class A Common Shares, on a fully diluted basis (the "Conditional Right");

A representative of the Apollo Operating Group will have the right to purchase up to that number of AHL Class A Common Shares that would increase by up to 5% the percentage of the issued and outstanding AHL Class A Common Shares beneficially owned by the Apollo Parties (inclusive of AHL Class A Common Shares over which any such persons have a valid proxy), calculated on a fully diluted basis (the "Facility Right", and together with the Share Issuance and the Conditional Right, the "Share Transactions");

Athene Holding will make certain amendments to the Twelfth Amended and Restated Bye-laws of Athene Holding (the "Bye-laws"), by way of amending and restating the Bye-laws (the "Thirteenth Amended and Restated Bye-laws"), which include, among other items, the elimination of Athene Holding's current multi-class share structure.

Bye-laws of Athene Holding (the "Bye-laws"), by way of amending and restating the Bye-laws (the "Thirteenth Amended and Restated Bye-laws"), which include, among other items, the elimination of Athene Holding's current multi-class share structure. 17-

Table of Contents The consummation of the Share Issuance and the other transactions contemplated by the Transaction Agreement are subject to the satisfaction or waiver of specified closing conditions, including (i) the receipt of required governmental and regulatory approvals for the Share Transactions, and the approval of the NYSE for the listing of the AHL Class A Common Shares to be issued by Athene Holding in connection with the Share Issuance, (ii) the absence of any applicable law or regulation or order that prohibits the transactions contemplated by the Transaction Agreement, and the absence of any pending or threatened proceeding by any governmental entity or any investigation by any governmental entity seeking any such order, and (iii) certain other customary closing conditions, including, among other things, delivery of certain transaction documents contemplated by the Transaction Agreement, accuracy of representations and warranties and compliance with covenants by the parties. See note 15 to our consolidated financial statements for details regarding the fee arrangements between the Company and Athene. Athora The Company, through its consolidated subsidiary, ISGI, provides investment advisory services to certain portfolio companies of Apollo funds and Athora, an insurance and reinsurance group focused on the European insurance market (collectively, the "Athora Accounts"). As of December 31, 2019, Apollo, through its subsidiaries, managed or advised $13.9 billion of AUM and $12.0 billion of Fee-Generating AUM in accounts owned by or related to Athora. See note 15 to our consolidated financial statements for details regarding the fee arrangements between the Company and Athora. Athora Non-Sub-Advised Assets This category includes the Athora assets which are managed by Apollo but not sub-advised by Apollo nor invested in Apollo funds or investment vehicles. We refer to these assets collectively as "Athora Non-Sub-Advised Assets". Our AUM within the Athora Non-Sub-Advised category totaled $10.0 billion as of December 31, 2019, of which $8.1 billion was Fee-Generating AUM. Strategic Investment Accounts We manage SIAs established to facilitate investments by third-party investors directly in Apollo funds and other securities. Institutional investors are expressing increasing levels of interest in SIAs since these accounts can provide investors with greater levels of transparency, liquidity and control over their investments as compared to more traditional investment funds. Based on the trends we are currently witnessing among a select group of large institutional investors, we expect our AUM that is managed through SIAs to continue to grow over time. As of December 31, 2019, approximately $28 billion of our total AUM was managed through SIAs. Fundraising and Investor Relations We believe our performance track record across our funds and our focus on client service have resulted in strong relationships with our fund investors. Our fund investors include many of the world's most prominent pension and sovereign wealth funds, university endowments and financial institutions, as well as individuals. We maintain an internal team dedicated to investor relations across our credit, private equity and real assets businesses. In our credit business, we have raised private capital from prominent institutional investors and have also raised capital from public market investors, as in the case of AINV, AFT and AIF. AINV is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market and complies with the reporting requirements of that exchange. ATH, AFT and AIF are listed on the NYSE and comply with the reporting requirements of that exchange. In our private equity business, fundraising activities for new funds begin once the investor capital commitments for the current fund are largely invested or committed to be invested. The investor base of our private equity funds includes both investors from prior funds and new investors. In many instances, investors in our private equity funds have increased their commitments to subsequent funds as our private equity funds have increased in size. During the fundraising effort for Fund IX, investors representing over 85% of Fund VIII's third party capital committed to Fund IX. The single largest unaffiliated investor in Fund IX represents 4% of Fund IX's total fund size. In addition, many of our investment professionals commit their own capital to each private equity fund. During the management of a private equity fund, we maintain an active dialogue with the fund's investors. We host quarterly webcasts that are led by members of our senior management team and we provide quarterly reports to the investors detailing recent performance by investment. We also organize an annual meeting for our private equity funds' investors that consists of detailed presentations by the senior management teams of many of our funds' current investments. From time to time, we also hold meetings for the advisory board members of our private equity funds. - 18- Table of Contents In our real assets business, we have raised capital from prominent institutional investors and we have also raised capital from public market investors, as in the case of ARI. ARI is currently listed on the NYSE under the symbol "ARI." Investment Process We maintain a rigorous investment process and a comprehensive due diligence approach across all of our funds. We have developed policies and procedures that govern the investment practices of our funds. Moreover, each fund is subject to certain investment criteria set forth in its governing documents that generally contain requirements and limitations for investments, such as limitations relating to the amount that will be invested in any one company and the geographic regions in which the fund will invest. Our investment professionals are familiar with our investment policies and procedures and the investment criteria applicable to the funds that they manage. Our investment professionals interact frequently across our businesses on a formal and informal basis. We have in place certain procedures to allocate investment opportunities among our funds. These procedures are meant to ensure that each fund is treated fairly and that transactions are allocated in a way that is equitable, fair and in the best interests of each fund, subject to the terms of the governing agreements of such funds. Private Equity Investment Process Our private equity investment professionals are responsible for selecting, evaluating, structuring, due diligence, negotiating, executing, monitoring and exiting investments for our traditional private equity funds, as well as pursuing operational improvements in our funds' portfolio companies through management consulting arrangements. These investment professionals perform significant research into each prospective investment, including a review of the company's financial statements, comparisons with other public and private companies and relevant industry data. The due diligence effort will also typically include: on-site visits;

visits; interviews with management, employees, customers and vendors of the potential portfolio company;

research relating to the company's management, industry, markets, products and services, and competitors; and

background checks. After an initial selection, evaluation and diligence process, the relevant team of investment professionals will prepare a detailed analysis of the investment opportunity for our private equity investment committee. Our private equity investment committee generally meets weekly to review the investment activity and performance of our private equity funds. After discussing the proposed transaction with the deal team, the investment committee will decide whether to give its preliminary approval to the deal team to continue the selection, evaluation, diligence and negotiation process. The investment committee will typically conduct several meetings to consider a particular investment before finally approving that investment and its terms. Both at such meetings and in other discussions with the deal team, our Managing Partners and other investment professionals will provide guidance to the deal team on strategy, process and other pertinent considerations. Every private equity investment of our traditional private equity funds requires the approval of our Managing Partners. Our private equity investment professionals are responsible for monitoring an investment once it is made and for making recommendations with respect to exiting an investment. Disposition decisions made on behalf of our private equity funds are subject to review and approval by the private equity investment committee, including our Managing Partners. Credit and Real Assets Investment Process Our credit and real assets investment professionals are responsible for selecting, evaluating, structuring, due diligence, negotiating, executing, monitoring and exiting investments for our credit funds and real assets funds, respectively. The investment professionals perform significant research into and due diligence of each prospective investment, and prepare analyses of recommended investments for the investment committee of the relevant fund. Investment decisions are scrutinized by the investment committees where applicable, who review potential transactions, provide input regarding the scope of due diligence and approve recommended investments and dispositions. Close attention is given to how well a proposed investment is aligned with the distinct investment objectives of the fund in question, which in many cases have specific geographic or other focuses. The investment committee of each of our credit funds and real assets funds generally is provided with a summary of the investment activity and performance of the relevant funds on at least a monthly basis. - 19- Table of Contents Overview of Fund Operations Investors in our private equity funds and certain of our credit and real assets funds make commitments to provide capital at the outset of a fund and deliver capital when called by us as investment opportunities become available. We determine the amount of initial capital commitments for such funds by taking into account current market opportunities and conditions, as well as investor expectations. The general partner's capital commitment is determined through negotiation with the fund's underlying investor base. The commitments are generally available for approximately six years during what we call the investment period. We have typically invested the capital committed to such funds over a three to four year period. Generally, as each investment is realized, these funds first return the capital and expenses related to that investment and any previously realized investments to fund investors and then distribute any profits. These profits are typically shared 80% to the investors in our private equity funds and 20% to us so long as the investors receive at least an 8% compounded annual return on their investment, which we refer to as a "preferred return" or "hurdle." Allocation of profits between fund investors and us, as well as the amount of the preferred return, among other provisions, varies for our real estate equity and many of our credit funds. Our private equity funds typically terminate ten years after the final closing, subject to the potential for two one- year extensions. Dissolution of those funds can be accelerated upon a majority vote of investors not affiliated with us and, in any case, all of our funds also may be terminated upon the occurrence of certain other events. Ownership interests in our private equity funds and certain of our credit and real assets funds are not, however, subject to redemption prior to termination of the funds. The processes by which our credit and real assets funds receive and invest capital vary by type of fund. As noted above, certain of our credit and real assets funds have drawdown structures where investors made a commitment to provide capital at the formation of such funds and deliver capital when called by us as investment opportunities become available. In addition, we have several permanent capital vehicles with unlimited duration. Each of these publicly traded vehicles raises capital by selling shares in the public markets and these vehicles can also issue debt. We also have several credit funds which continuously offer and sell shares or limited partner interests via private placements through monthly subscriptions, which are payable in full upon a fund's acceptance of an investor's subscription. These hedge fund style credit funds have customary redemption rights (in many cases subject to the expiration of an initial lock-up period), and are generally structured as limited partnerships, the terms of which are determined through negotiation with the funds' underlying investor base. Management fees and performance fees that we earn for management of these credit funds and from their performance as well as the terms governing their operation vary across our credit funds. We conduct the management of our credit, private equity and real assets funds primarily through a partnership structure, in which partnerships organized by us accept commitments and/or funds for investment from investors. Funds are generally organized as limited partnerships with respect to private equity funds and other U.S. domiciled vehicles and limited partnership and limited liability (and other similar) companies with respect to non-U.S. domiciled vehicles. Typically, each fund has an investment adviser registered, or as relying advisers, deemed to be registered, under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Advisers Act"). Responsibility for the day-to-day operations of the funds is typically delegated to the funds' respective investment managers pursuant to an investment management (or similar) agreement. Generally, the material terms of our investment management agreements relate to the scope of services to be rendered by the investment manager to the applicable funds, certain rights of termination in respect of our investment management agreements and, generally, with respect to certain of our credit and real assets funds (as these matters are covered in the limited partnership agreements of the private equity funds), the calculation of management fees to be borne by investors in such funds, as well as the calculation of the manner and extent to which other fees received by the investment manager from fund portfolio companies serve to offset or reduce the management fees payable by investors in our funds. The funds themselves generally do not register as investment companies under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act"), generally in reliance on Section 3(c)(7) or Section 7(d) thereof or, typically in the case of funds formed prior to 1997, Section 3(c)(1) thereof. Section 3(c)(7) of the Investment Company Act excepts from its registration requirements funds privately placed in the United States whose securities are owned exclusively by persons who, at the time of acquisition of such securities, are "qualified purchasers" or "knowledgeable employees" for purposes of the Investment Company Act. Section 3(c)(1) of the Investment Company Act exempts from its registration requirements privately placed funds whose securities are beneficially owned by not more than 100 persons. In addition, under current interpretations of the SEC, Section 7(d) of the Investment Company Act exempts from registration any non-U.S. fund all of whose outstanding securities are beneficially owned either by non-U.S. residents or by U.S. residents that are qualified purchasers. In addition to having an investment manager, each fund that is a limited partnership also has a general partner that makes all policy and investment decisions relating to the conduct of the fund's business. The general partner is responsible for all decisions concerning the making, monitoring and disposing of investments, but such responsibilities are typically delegated to the fund's investment manager pursuant to an investment management (or similar) agreement. The limited partners of the funds take no part in the conduct or control of the business of the funds, have no right or authority to act for or bind the funds and have no influence over the voting or disposition of the securities or other assets held by the funds. These decisions are made by the fund's general partner in its sole discretion, subject to the investment limitations set forth in the agreements governing each fund. The limited partners often have the right to remove the general partner or investment manager for cause or cause an early dissolution by a - 20- Table of Contents simple majority vote. In connection with the private offering transactions that occurred in 2007 pursuant to which we sold shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. to certain initial purchasers and accredited investors in transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act ("Private Offering Transactions") and the reorganization of the Company's predecessor business (the "2007 Reorganization"), we deconsolidated certain of our credit and private equity funds that had historically been consolidated in our financial statements and amended the governing agreements of those funds to provide that a simple majority of a fund's investors have the right to accelerate the dissolution date of the fund. In addition, the governing agreements of our private equity funds and certain of our credit and real assets funds enable the limited partners holding a specified percentage of the interests entitled to vote, to elect not to continue the limited partners' capital commitments for new portfolio investments in the event certain of our Managing Partners do not devote the requisite time to managing the fund or in connection with certain triggering events (as defined in the applicable governing agreements). In addition to having a significant, immeasurable negative impact on our revenue, net income and cash flow, the occurrence of such an event with respect to any of our funds would likely result in significant reputational damage to us. The loss of the services of any of our Managing Partners would have a material adverse effect on us, including our ability to retain and attract investors and raise new funds, and the performance of our funds. We do not carry any "key man" insurance that would provide us with proceeds in the event of the death or disability of any of our Managing Partners. Fees and Performance Fees Our revenues and other income consist principally of (i) management fees, which may be based upon a percentage of the committed or invested capital, adjusted assets, gross invested capital, fund net asset value, stockholders' equity or the capital accounts of the limited partners of the funds, and may be subject to offset as discussed in note 2 to the consolidated financial statements, (ii) advisory and transaction fees, net relating to certain actual and potential credit, private equity and real assets investments as more fully discussed in note 2 to the consolidated financial statements, (iii) income based on the performance of our funds, which consists of allocations, distributions or fees from our credit, private equity and real assets funds, and (iv) investment income from our investments as general partner in the form of principal investment income and income from other direct investments primarily in the form of net gains from investment activities as well as interest and dividend income. The composition of our revenues will vary based on market conditions and the cyclicality of the different businesses in which we operate. Our funds' returns are driven by investment opportunities and general market conditions, including the availability of debt capital on attractive terms and the availability of distressed debt opportunities. Our funds initially record fund investments at cost and then such investments are subsequently recorded at fair value. Fair values are affected by changes in the fundamentals of the underlying portfolio company investments of the funds, the industries in which the portfolio companies operate, the overall economy as well as other market conditions. General Partner and Professionals Investments and Co-Investments General Partner Investments Certain of our management companies, general partners and co-invest vehicles are committed to contribute to our funds and affiliates. As a limited partner, general partner and manager of the Apollo funds, Apollo had unfunded capital commitments as of December 31, 2019 of $1.1 billion. Managing Partners and Other Professionals Investments To further align our interests with those of investors in our funds, our Managing Partners and other professionals have invested their own capital in our funds. Our Managing Partners and other professionals will either re-invest their performance fees to fund these investments or use cash on hand or funds borrowed from third parties. We generally have not historically charged management fees or performance fees on capital invested by our Managing Partners and other professionals directly in our credit, private equity and real assets funds. Co-Investments Investors in many of our funds, as well as certain other investors, may have the opportunity to make co-investments with the funds. Co-investments are investments in portfolio companies or other fund assets generally on the same terms and conditions as those to which the applicable fund is subject. Competition The investment management industry is intensely competitive, and we expect it to remain so. We compete globally and on a regional, industry and niche basis. - 21- Table of Contents We face competition both in the pursuit of outside investors for our funds and in our funds acquiring investments in attractive portfolio companies and making other fund investments. We compete for outside investors for our funds based on a variety of factors, including: investment performance;

investor perception of investment managers' drive, focus and alignment of interest;

quality of service provided to and duration of relationship with investors;

business reputation; and

the level of fees and expenses charged for services. Competition is also intense for the attraction and retention of qualified employees. Our ability to continue to compete effectively in our businesses will depend upon our ability to attract new employees and retain and motivate our existing employees. For additional information concerning the competitive risks that we face, see "Item 1A. Risk Factors-Risks Related to Our Businesses-Theinvestment management business is intensely competitive, which could have a material adverse impact on us." Regulatory and Compliance Matters Our businesses, as well as the financial services industry generally, are subject to extensive regulation in the United States and elsewhere. Regulation under the Investment Advisers Act. We conduct our advisory business through our investment adviser subsidiaries, including Apollo Capital Management, L.P., Apollo Management, L.P., Apollo Global Real Estate Management, L.P., Apollo Investment Management, L.P., and Apollo Credit Management, LLC, each of which is registered as an investment adviser with the SEC under the Investment Advisers Act. Certain of our investment advisers have a number of relying advisers that operate a single advisory business and rely on umbrella registration to be deemed registered as an investment adviser with the SEC. All of our SEC-registered investment advisers are subject to the requirements and regulations of the Investment Advisers Act that include, but are not limited to, anti-fraud provisions, upholding fiduciary duties to advisory clients, maintaining an effective compliance program, managing conflicts of interest, record-keeping and reporting requirements, and disclosure requirements. Regulation under the Investment Company Act. Each of AFT and AIF is a registered management investment company under the Investment Company Act. AINV is an investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act. Each of AFT, AIF and AINV has elected for U.S. federal tax purposes to be treated as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the "Internal Revenue Code"). As such, each of AFT, AIF and AINV is required to distribute during each taxable year at least 90% of its ordinary income and realized, net short-term capital gains in excess of realized net long-term capital losses, if any, to its shareholders. In addition, in order to avoid excise tax, each needs to distribute during each calendar year at least 98% of its ordinary income and 98.2% of its capital gains net income for the one-year period ended on October 31st of such calendar year, plus any shortfalls from any prior year's distribution, which would take into account short-term and long-term capital gains and losses. In addition, as a business development company, AINV must not acquire any assets other than "qualifying assets" specified in the Investment Company Act unless, at the time the acquisition is made, at least 70% of AINV's total assets are qualifying assets (with certain limited exceptions). Real Estate Investment Trust. ARI has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, under the Internal Revenue Code. To maintain its qualification as a REIT, ARI must distribute at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders and meet, on a continuing basis, certain other complex requirements under the Internal Revenue Code. Regulation as a Broker-Dealer. Apollo Global Securities, LLC ("AGS") is a registered broker dealer with the SEC and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. ("FINRA"). From time to time, this entity is involved in transactions with affiliates of Apollo, including portfolio companies of the funds we manage, whereby AGS will earn fees for its services. Broker-dealers are subject to regulations that cover all aspects of the securities business. In particular, as a registered broker-dealer and member of a self- regulatory organization, AGS is subject to regulations governing, among other things, licensure requirements for individuals, minimum capital, financial reporting, recordkeeping, maintaining an effective compliance program, communications with the public, and general anti-fraud prohibitions. Regulation as a Commodity Pool Operator and Commodity Trading Advisor. Certain investment activities entered into by Apollo managers may subject those managers to provisions of the Commodities Exchange Act and oversight by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (the "CFTC"), including registration as a commodity pool operator ("CPO"). Apollo intends to rely on exemptions from registration when available. Certain Apollo funds are deemed to be CPOs or commodity trading advisors - 22- Table of Contents ("CTAs") as a result of trading commodity interests. These CPOs and CTAs are regulated by the CFTC and National Futures Association and subject to registration and periodic reporting requirements. Regulation by the Federal Communications Commission. We are deemed by the Federal Communications Commission ("FCC") to control certain radio and television broadcast stations that are owned by a company in which one of our funds has a majority investment. As a result, we are subject to FCC ownership restrictions that could limit our ability and the ability of our funds to make investments in other radio or television broadcast stations or in daily newspapers in some U.S. markets. We are also subject to FCC restrictions on the ownership of our stock by non-U.S. persons or entities. We must report to the FCC if we or any of our officers or directors or controlling stockholders are convicted of a felony or of violating certain laws. United States Insurance Regulation. We are subject to insurance holding company system laws and regulations in the states of domicile of certain insurance companies for which we are (or, with respect to certain pending transactions, will be) deemed to be a control person for purposes of such laws. Specifically, under state insurance laws, we are deemed to be the ultimate parent of (i) Athene Holding's insurance company subsidiaries, which are domiciled in Delaware, Iowa and New York, (ii) Catalina Holdings (Bermuda) Ltd.'s ("Catalina's") insurance company subsidiaries, which are domiciled in California, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia and New York, (iii) OneMain Holdings, Inc.'s ("OneMain's") insurance company subsidiaries, which are domiciled in Texas, (iv) Venerable Holdings, Inc.'s ("Venerable's") insurance company subsidiary, which is domiciled in Iowa and (v) LifePoint Health, Inc.'s (f/k/a RegionalCare Hospital Partners Holdings, Inc.) ("LifePoint's"), health maintenance organization subsidiary, which is domiciled in Michigan and (vi) Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited's ("Aspen's") insurance company subsidiaries, which are domiciled in North Dakota and Texas. Each of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Iowa, Michigan, New York, North Dakota and Texas is a "Domiciliary State". The insurance holding company system laws and regulations in the Domiciliary States generally require each insurance company subsidiary to register with the insurance department in its Domiciliary State and to furnish financial and other information about the operations of companies within its holding company system. These regulations also impose restrictions and limitations on the ability of an insurance company subsidiary to pay dividends and make other distributions to its parent company. In addition, transactions between an insurance company and other companies within its holding company system, including sales, loans, investments, reinsurance agreements, management agreements and service agreements, must be on terms that are fair and reasonable and, if material or within a specified category, require prior notice and approval or non-disapproval by the applicable Domiciliary State insurance department. The insurance laws of each of the Domiciliary States prohibit any person from acquiring direct or indirect control of a domestic insurance company or its parent company unless that person has filed a notification with specified information with that state's Commissioner or Superintendent of Insurance (the "Commissioner") and has obtained the Commissioner's prior approval. Under applicable statutes in each of the Domiciliary States, the acquisition of 10% or more of the voting securities of an insurance company or its parent company is presumptively considered an acquisition of control of the insurance company, although such presumption may be rebutted. Accordingly, subject to the Apollo control condition (as defined below), any person or entity that acquires, directly or indirectly, 10% or more of the voting securities of Apollo without the requisite prior approvals will be in violation of these laws and may be subject to injunctive action requiring the disposition or seizure of those securities or prohibiting the voting of those securities, or to other actions that may be taken by the applicable state insurance regulators. The New York State Department of Financial Services (the "NYSDFS") adopted an amendment to its holding company system regulations which requires prospective acquirers of New York domiciled insurers to provide greater disclosure with respect to intended changes to the business operations of the insurer, and which expressly authorizes the NYSDFS to impose additional conditions on such an acquisition and limit changes that the acquirer may make to the insurer's business operations for a specified period of time following the acquisition without the NYSDFS' prior approval. In particular, the amendment provides the NYSDFS with the specific authority to require acquirers of New York domiciled life insurers to post assets in a trust account for the benefit of the target company's policyholders. In making such determination, the NYSDFS may consider whether the acquirer is, or is controlled by or under common control with, an investment manager such as Apollo. The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (the "NAIC") has also published in its Financial Analysis Handbook specific narrative guidance for state insurance examiners to consider in reviewing applications for an acquisition of an insurer by a private equity firm. In addition, many U.S. state insurance laws require prior notification to state insurance departments of an acquisition of control of a non-domiciliary insurance company doing business in that state if the acquisition would result in specified levels of market concentration. While these pre-acquisition notification statutes do not authorize the state insurance departments to disapprove the acquisition of control, they authorize regulatory action in the affected state, including requiring the insurance company to cease and desist from doing certain types of business in the affected state or denying a license to do business in the affected state, if particular conditions exist, such as substantially lessening competition in any line of business in such state. Any transactions that would constitute an acquisition of control of Apollo may require prior notification in those states that have adopted pre-acquisition notification laws. These laws may discourage potential acquisition proposals and may delay, deter or prevent an - 23- Table of Contents acquisition of control of Apollo (in particular through an unsolicited transaction), even if Apollo might consider such transaction to be desirable for its shareholders. Currently, there are proposals to increase the scope of regulation of insurance holding companies in both the United States and internationally. The NAIC has adopted amendments to the Holding Company Model Act that introduced the concept of "enterprise risk" within an insurance holding company system and imposed more extensive informational reporting regarding parents and other affiliates of insurance companies, with the purpose of protecting domestic insurers from enterprise risk, including requiring an annual enterprise risk report by the ultimate controlling person identifying the material risks within the insurance holding company system that could pose enterprise risk to domestic insurers. Changes to existing NAIC model laws or regulations must be adopted by individual states or foreign jurisdictions before they will become effective. To date, each of the Domiciliary States has enacted laws to adopt such amendments. Internationally, in November 2019, the International Association of Insurance Supervisors (the "IAIS") adopted the Common Framework for the Supervision of Internationally Active Insurance Groups ("ComFrame"). ComFrame will be applicable to entities that meet the IAIS' criteria for internationally active insurance groups (or "IAIGs") and are designated as such. Under ComFrame, an IAIG is defined as an insurance group which has (i) premiums written in three or more jurisdictions, with the percentage of gross premiums written outside the home jurisdiction comprising at least 10% of the group's total gross written premiums, and (ii) based on a rolling three-year average, total assets of at least $50 billion, or gross written premiums of at least $10 billion. ComFrame includes measures such as group supervision, group capital requirements, uniform standards for insurer corporate governance, enterprise risk management and other control functions and resolution planning. In November 2019,the IAIS adopted a revised version of the risk-based global insurance capital standard ("ICS") which is the group capital component of ComFrame. The ICS will be implemented in the following two phases: in the first phase, which will last for five years and which is referred to as the "monitoring period," the ICS will be used for confidential reporting to group-wide supervisors and discussion in supervisory colleges, and the ICS will not be used as a prescribed capital requirement. After the monitoring period, the ICS will be implemented as a group-wide prescribed capital standard. In addition, in the United States, the NAIC and the Federal Reserve Board are developing a group capital calculation tool using a risk-based capital aggregation method for all entities within the insurance holding company, including non-U.S. entities. The goal is to provide U.S. regulators with a method to aggregate the available capital and the minimum capital of each entity in a group in a way that applies to all groups regardless of structure. The NAIC has stated that the group capital calculation will be a regulatory tool and will not constitute a requirement or standard. The NAIC expects to adopt the final group capital calculation tool in 2020. In the United States, the NAIC has also promulgated additional amendments to its insurance holding company system model law that address "group wide" supervision of internationally active insurance groups. To date, each of the Domiciliary States (except for New York) has adopted a form of these provisions. The NAIC has made these amendments to the insurance holding company system model law a part of its accreditation standards for state solvency regulation beginning January 1, 2020, which is likely to motivate the remaining Domiciliary States to adopt the amendments. We cannot predict with any degree of certainty the additional capital requirements, compliance costs or other burdens these requirements may impose on us and our insurance company affiliates. In addition, state insurance departments also have broad administrative powers over the insurance business of our insurance company affiliates, including insurance company licensing and examination, agent licensing, establishment of reserve requirements and solvency standards, premium rate regulation, admissibility of assets, policy form approval, unfair trade and claims practices and other matters. State regulators regularly review and update these and other requirements. Although the federal government does not directly regulate the insurance business, federal legislation and administrative policies in several areas, including pension regulation, age and sex discrimination, financial services regulation, securities regulation and federal taxation, can significantly affect the insurance business. The Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (the "Dodd-Frank Act") established the Federal Insurance Office (the "FIO") within the U.S. Department of the Treasury headed by a Director appointed by the Treasury Secretary. While currently not having a general supervisory or regulatory authority over the business of insurance, the Director of the FIO performs various functions with respect to insurance, including serving as a non-voting member of the Financial Stability Oversight Council ("FSOC") and making recommendations to the FSOC regarding non-bank financial companies to be designated as systemically important financial institutions ("SIFIs"). The Director of the FIO has also submitted reports to the U.S. Congress on (i) modernization of U.S. insurance regulation (provided in December 2013) and (ii) the U.S. and global reinsurance market (provided in November 2013 and January 2015, respectively). Such reports could ultimately lead to changes in the regulation of insurers and reinsurers in the U.S. In addition, the Dodd-Frank Act authorized the Treasury Secretary and the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative to negotiate covered agreements. A covered agreement is an agreement between the United States and one or more foreign governments, authorities or regulatory entities, regarding prudential measures with respect to insurance or reinsurance. Pursuant to this authority, in September 2017, the U.S. and the EU signed a covered agreement to address, among other things, group supervision and reinsurance collateral requirements (the "EU Covered Agreement") and the U.S. released a "Statement of the United States on the Covered Agreement with the European Union" (the "Policy Statement") providing the U.S.'s interpretation - 24- Table of Contents of certain provisions in the EU Covered Agreement. The Policy Statement provides that the U.S. expects that the group capital calculation, which is currently being developed by the NAIC, will satisfy the EU Covered Agreement's group capital assessment requirement. In addition, on December 18, 2018, the Bilateral Agreement between the U.S. and the United Kingdom on Prudential Measures Regarding Insurance and Reinsurance (the "U.K. Covered Agreement") was signed in anticipation of the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union. U.S. state regulators have until September 22, 2022 to adopt reinsurance reforms removing reinsurance collateral requirements for EU and U.K. reinsurers that meet the prescribed minimum conditions set forth in the EU Covered Agreement and U.K. Covered Agreement or else state laws imposing such reinsurance collateral requirements may be subject to federal preemption. The NAIC adopted revisions to the Credit for Reinsurance Model Law and Regulation that would, if adopted into law by state regulators, implement the reinsurance collateral provisions of the EU Covered Agreement and U.K. Covered Agreement. The reinsurance collateral provisions of the EU Covered Agreement or U.K. Covered Agreement may increase competition, in particular with respect to pricing for reinsurance transactions, by lowering the cost at which competitors of the reinsurance subsidiaries of our insurance company affiliates, such as Athene Holding's direct, wholly owned subsidiary, Athene Life Re Ltd. ("ALRe"), are able to provide reinsurance to U.S. insurers. Bermuda Insurance Regulation. As the ultimate parent of the general partner or manager of certain shareholders of Athene Holding, we are subject to certain insurance laws and regulations in Bermuda, where Apollo is considered a "shareholder controller" of (a) ALRe, a Bermuda Class E insurance company and a wholly owned subsidiary of Athene Holding, a company listed on the NYSE as well as its direct and indirect Bermuda domiciled insurance and reinsurance subsidiaries, (b) Athene Life Re International Ltd. ("ALREI"), a Bermuda Class C insurer and wholly-owned subsidiary of Athene Holding, (c) Athora Life Re Ltd. ("Athora Life Re"), a Bermuda Class E insurance company and a wholly owned subsidiary of Athora Holding Ltd. ("Athora"), a Bermuda private company, (d) Catalina General Insurance Ltd ("Catalina General"), a Bermuda Class 3A and Class C insurer and a wholly owned subsidiary of Catalina, and (E) Aspen Bermuda Limited ("Aspen Bermuda"), a Class 4 insurer and wholly owned subsidiary of Aspen. Each of ALRe, ALREI, Athora, Catalina General and Aspen Bermuda is subject to regulation and supervision by the Bermuda Monetary Authority ("BMA") and compliance with all applicable Bermuda law and Bermuda insurance statutes and regulations, including but not limited to the Insurance Act of 1978 (Bermuda) and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder (the "Bermuda Insurance Act"). Under the Bermuda Insurance Act, the BMA maintains supervision over the "controllers" of all registered insurers in Bermuda. For these purposes, a "controller" includes a "shareholder controller." The definition of shareholder controller is set out in the Bermuda Insurance Act but generally refers to (a) a person who holds 10% or more of the shares carrying rights to vote at a shareholders' meeting of the registered insurer or its parent company, (b) a person who is entitled to exercise 10% or more of the voting power at any shareholders' meeting of such registered insurer or its parent company or (c) a person who is able to exercise significant influence over the management of the registered insurer or its parent company by virtue of its shareholding or its entitlement to exercise, or control the exercise of, the voting power at any shareholders' meeting. The Bermuda Insurance Act imposes certain notice requirements upon any person that has become, or as a result of a disposition ceased to be, a shareholder controller, and failure to comply with such requirements is an offense punishable by a fine, imprisonment, or both. Where the shares of a registered insurer, or the shares of its parent company, are traded on a recognized stock exchange, the required notices must be given to the BMA within 45 days after such person becomes, or as a result of a disposition ceases to be, a shareholder controller. Where neither the shares of a registered insurer nor the shares of its parent company are traded on a recognized stock exchange (i.e., private companies), the required notices must be given to the BMA (1) without objection from the BMA, at least 45 days before such person becomes a shareholder controller and (2) before such person, as a result of a disposition, ceases to be a shareholder controller. In addition, the BMA may file a notice of objection to any person or entity who has become a controller of any description where it appears that such person or entity is not, or is no longer, fit and proper to be a controller of the registered insurer. Any person or entity who continues to be a controller of any description after having received a notice of objection is guilty of an offense and liable on summary conviction to a fine, imprisonment, or both. The BMA may, in accordance with the Bermuda Insurance Act and in respect of an insurance group, determine whether it is appropriate for it to act as its group supervisor. The BMA has not yet designated ALRe for group supervision; accordingly, our insurance company affiliates are not currently subject to group supervision by the BMA. The BMA may, however, exercise its authority to act as group supervisor for our insurance company affiliates in the future. We cannot predict with any degree of certainty the additional capital requirements, compliance costs or other burdens that such a determination may impose on us and our insurance company affiliates. European Insurance Regulation. Apollo is considered the parent and/or indirect qualifying shareholder of certain European insurance companies and insurance intermediaries for purposes of certain European insurance laws. A new European solvency framework and prudential regime for insurers and reinsurers, under the Solvency II Directive 2009/138/EC ("Solvency II"), took effect in full on January 1, 2016. Solvency II is a regulatory regime which imposes economic risk- based solvency - 25- Table of Contents requirements across all EU Member States and consists of three pillars: Pillar I-quantitative capital requirements, based on a valuation of the entire balance sheet; Pillar II-qualitative regulatory review, which includes governance, internal controls, enterprise risk management and supervisory review process; and Pillar III-market discipline, which is accomplished through reporting of the insurer's financial condition to regulators and the public. Solvency II is supplemented by European Commission Delegated Regulation (E.U.) 2015/35 (the "Delegated Regulation"), other European Commission "delegated acts" and binding technical standards, and guidelines issued by the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority ("EIOPA"). The Delegated Regulation sets out detailed requirements for individual insurance and reinsurance undertakings, as well as for groups, based on the overarching provisions of Solvency II, which together make up the core of the single prudential rulebook for insurance and reinsurance undertakings in the EU. The Insurance Distribution Directive 2016/97 ("IDD") came into force on October 1, 2018 and replaced the Insurance Mediation Directive 2002/92/EC. It aims to enhance consumer protection when buying insurance and to support competition between insurance distributors by creating a level playing field. In addition, the IDD aims to ensure consistent prudential standards for insurance intermediaries, through enhanced conduct standards, thereby improving consumer protection and effective competition. Following the implementation of Solvency II and the IDD, regulators may continue to issue guidance and other interpretations of applicable requirements, which could ultimately require our EU insurance company affiliates or our EU insurance intermediary affiliates (respectively) to make adjustments, which could impact their businesses. Insurers and reinsurers established in a Member State of the EU have the freedom to establish branches in, and provide services to, all European Economic Area ("EEA") states through "passporting" rights. This right currently applies to the U.K. Regulated Entities (defined below). Following the U.K.'s withdrawal from the EU ("Brexit") on January 31, 2020, the withdrawal agreement between the U.K. and the EU contemplates a transitional period up to December 31, 2020 at the earliest, during which the terms of the U.K.'s future relationship with the EU are expected to be negotiated. EEA passporting rights remain available to the relevant U.K. entities during that period. However, there remains considerable uncertainty as to the extent and duration of any transitional period and the ultimate structure of the U.K.'s future relationship in the EU, creating continuing uncertainty as to the full extent to which the businesses of the U.K. Regulated Entities could be adversely affected by Brexit. See "Item 1A. Risk Factors-Risks Related to Our Businesses-Difficultmarket or economic conditions may adversely affect our businesses in many ways, including by reducing the value or hampering the performance of the investments made by our funds or reducing the ability of our funds to raise or deploy capital, each of which could materially reduce our revenue, net income and cash flow and adversely affect our financial prospects and condition" and "-Thewithdrawal of the U.K. from the EU could have a range of adverse consequences for us, our funds and the portfolio companies of our funds." United Kingdom Insurance Regulation. Apollo is considered the parent of certain insurance company subsidiaries of Catalina and Aspen, including Catalina London Limited, Catalina Worthing Insurance Limited and AGF Insurance Limited (the "Catalina Insurance Entities"), Aspen Insurance U.K. Limited ("Aspen U.K."), which is domiciled in the United Kingdom and operates a branch in Switzerland, and Aspen Managing Agency Limited ("AMAL" and together with the Catalina Insurance Entities and Aspen U.K., the "U.K. Insurance Entities"). In addition, Aspen UK Syndicate Services Limited ("AUSSL") and Aspen Risk Management Limited ("ARML"), are also domiciled in the United Kingdom and provide insurance distribution services (together, the "U.K. Intermediary Entities" and, together with the U.K. Insurance Entities, the "U.K. Regulated Entities") for purposes of certain U.K. insurance regulations. The U.K. Insurance Entities are each authorized by the Prudential Regulation Authority ("PRA") and regulated by both the PRA and the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA"). The U.K. Intermediary Entities are only authorized and regulated by the FCA. In addition, AMAL is a Lloyd's managing agent of Aspen's Lloyd's Syndicate 4711 and is therefore also regulated by Lloyd's, as is Aspen Underwriting Limited ("AUL"), which is a Lloyd's corporate member. The objectives of the PRA are to promote the safety and soundness of all firms it supervises and to secure an appropriate degree of protection for policyholders. The objectives of the FCA are to ensure customers receive financial services and products that meet their needs, to promote sound financial systems and markets and to ensure that firms are stable and resilient with transparent pricing information, compete effectively, have the interests of their customers and the integrity of the market at the heart of how they run their business. The PRA has responsibility for the prudential regulation of banks and insurers, while the FCA has responsibility for the conduct of business regulation in the wholesale and retail markets. The PRA and the FCA adopt separate methods of assessing regulated firms on a periodic basis. Each of the PRA and FCA apply rules to support their statutory and operational objectives. PRA rules are maintained in a PRA Rulebook, which includes rules for Solvency II insurance firms (and, also, for insurers that do not fall within Solvency II) that closely reflect the provisions of Solvency II, including requirements for Solvency II insurance firms to meet economic risk-based solvency requirements and to adhere to governance and risk management requirements and reporting and disclosure requirements. In addition to Solvency II requirements, the PRA Rulebook contains Fundamental Rules (high-level principles), relating to individuals in senior management and general provisions relating to the supervision of U.K. insurance firms. The FCA Handbook contains rules that concern the conduct of firms including the scope of systems and controls and conduct of business requirements. - 26- Table of Contents Further, as AMAL is regulated by Lloyd's as a Lloyd's Managing Agent, it is also subject to the Lloyd's Minimum Standards, which contain requirements representing the minimum level of performance required by Lloyd's entities, the Lloyd's By-Laws and other Lloyd's rules and requirements (together the "Lloyd's Rules"). AUL, as a Lloyd's corporate member, is also subject to the Lloyd's Rules. In addition, in certain situations, subject to the required application of, as appropriate, the U.K. Covered Agreement, Solvency II and other applicable law and regulation, there may also be scope for elements of group supervision to be exercised by the PRA (or other relevant EEA Member State or non-EEA regulator, such as the BMA). Under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (the "FSMA"), the prior consent of the PRA and/or FCA, as applicable (depending on the regulated entity), is required, before any person can be become a "controller" or increase its control over any regulated company, including the U.K. Regulated Entities, or over the parent undertaking of any regulated company. No prior approval for reducing control below one of the thresholds referred to below is needed, though notification must still be given to the appropriate regulator of the relevant transaction. In addition, the authorized firm itself is expected to discuss any prospective changes of which it is aware with the appropriate regulator, regardless of whether the controller or the proposed controller proposes to submit a change in control application. A proposed "controller" for the purposes of the PRA controller regime, which is applicable to the U.K. Insurance Entities, is any natural or legal person who holds (either alone or in concert with others) 10% or more of the shares or voting power in the relevant company or its parent undertaking. In respect of increases and decreases, the relevant thresholds are 20%, 30% and 50% or an acquired insurance company becoming (or ceasing to be) a subsidiary undertaking of the acquirer. However, a proposed "controller" for the purposes of the FCA controller regime, which is applicable to the U.K. Intermediary Entities, is any natural or legal person who holds (either alone or in concert with others) 20% or more of the shares or voting power in the relevant company or its parent undertaking. This 20% threshold is the only threshold that is applicable to the Insurance Intermediary Entities. In both cases, the appropriate regulator has 60 working days from the day on which it acknowledges the receipt of a complete notice of control to determine whether to approve the new controller or object to the transaction, although if the regulator requires further information to be provided in order to complete its review this period will be interrupted for up to 30 working days while the regulator is awaiting the provision of that further information. If the approval is given, it may be given unconditionally or subject to conditions. Breach of the requirement to notify the regulator of a decision to acquire or increase control, or of the requirement to obtain approval before completing the relevant control transaction is a criminal offense attracting potentially unlimited fines. The relevant regulator can also seek other remedies, including suspension of voting rights or a forced disposition of shares acquired without prior approval. As a result of the above requirements, direct controllers, and holding companies who indirectly acquire control of the U.K. Regulated Entities are required to apply for PRA and/or FCA approval prior to acquiring such entities. In addition, a similar process also applies for Lloyd's Managing Agents and Lloyd's Corporate Members, therefore the acquisition of control of these types of entities will also require separate Lloyd's approval. The "controller" thresholds for such entities are the same as the thresholds that are applicable to the U.K. Insurance Entities. Under English law, all companies are restricted from declaring a dividend to their shareholders unless they have "profits available for distribution". The calculation as to whether a company has sufficient profits is based on its accumulated realized profits minus its accumulated realized losses. U.K. insurance regulatory rules do not prohibit the payment of dividends, but the PRA requires that insurance companies maintain certain solvency margins and may restrict the payment of a dividend by any of the U.K. Insurance Entities. Irish Insurance Regulation. Apollo is deemed to hold an indirect qualifying holding in (i) Catalina Insurance Ireland DAC, which is Catalina's wholly- owned Irish subsidiary insurance undertaking, and (ii) Athora Ireland plc, which is a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of ALRe, each of which are authorized and regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland (the "CBI"). Pursuant to Solvency II, and related law and regulation of Ireland, in regard to an Irish authorized and regulated insurance undertaking, such as Catalina Insurance Ireland DAC or Athora Ireland plc, the CBI has broad supervisory and administrative powers. The CBI has power over such matters as scope of authorized activity, standards of solvency, investments, reporting requirements relating to capital structure, ownership, financial condition and general business operations, special reporting and prior approval requirements with respect to certain transactions, reserves for unpaid losses and related matters, reinsurance, minimum capital and surplus requirements, dividends and other distributions to shareholders, periodic examinations and annual and other report filings. In relevant prescribed scenarios, subject to the required application of, as appropriate, the EU Covered Agreement, Solvency II and other applicable law and regulation, there may also be scope for elements of group supervision to be exercised by the CBI (or other EEA Member State or non-EEA regulator, such as the BMA). For the purposes of Solvency II, as implemented in Ireland, a "qualifying holding" means a direct or indirect holding in an insurance company which represents 10% or more of the capital or of the voting rights or which makes it possible to exercise a significant influence over the management of the company. With respect to each of Catalina Insurance Ireland DAC and Athora Ireland plc, Solvency II, as implemented in Ireland, prohibits any person from acquiring, directly or indirectly, such a qualifying holding unless: (a) the proposed acquirer has notified the CBI of the acquisition; (b) the CBI has acknowledged receipt of that - 27- Table of Contents notification and; (c) either the statutory assessment period in relation to the acquisition has ended and the CBI has not notified the proposed acquirer that it opposes the acquisition, or the CBI has notified the proposed acquirer that it does not oppose the acquisition. If a proposed acquirer purports to complete a proposed acquisition in contravention of the aforementioned, as matter of Irish law: (i) the purported acquisition is not effective to pass title to any share or any other interest; and (ii) any exercise of powers based on the purported acquisition of the holding concerned is void. An application for registration as a regulated (re)insurance intermediary pursuant to the IDD has been submitted to the CBI in respect of Athora Ireland Services Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Athora. An indirect qualifying holding in Athora Ireland Services Limited is attributed to Apollo via its indirect interest in Athora. A (re)insurance intermediary does not have regulatory capital or solvency requirements akin to a (re)insurance undertaking but the CBI does have supervisory and administrative powers for matters such as scope of authorized activity, financial condition and general business operations. Italian Insurance Regulation. Apollo is deemed to be the holder of an indirect qualifying holding in (i) Amissima Assicurazioni S.p.A. and (ii) Amissima Vita S.p.A., which are Italian insurance undertakings, duly authorized and regulated by the Italian insurance regulator ("Istituto per la vigilanza sulle Assicurazioni" or "IVASS"). The two Italian insurance companies belong to the Amissima Italian insurance group, whose parent undertaking is Amissima Holding S.r.l. Apollo also holds an indirect qualifying holding in Bene Assicurazioni S.p.A., an Italian non-life insurance undertaking. Pursuant to Solvency II, as implemented within the Italian legal framework, Italian insurance undertakings (such as Amissima Assicurazioni S.p.A., Amissima Vita S.p.A., and Bene Assicurazioni S.p.A.) are subject to extensive supervisory powers of IVASS on a broad array of matters including calculation of technical provisions, own funds requirements, solvency capital requirements, ownership structure, internal governance and organizational requirements, reporting obligations and extraordinary transactions. Moreover, in accordance with the provisions set forth under the EU Covered Agreement, Solvency II and other relevant provisions of law and regulation, supervision at a group level may be exercised by IVASS or by regulator of a EEA or non-EEA State. With particular regard to the ownership structure of Italian insurance undertakings, in accordance with Solvency II regime, IVASS must authorize, in advance any acquisition of participations in an insurance undertaking amounting to a controlling interest or the acquisition of a qualifying holding; for such purpose, a "qualifying holding" means a direct or indirect holding in an insurance undertaking which represents 10% or more of the capital or of the voting rights or which makes it possible to exercise a significant influence over the management of that undertaking. IVASS must issue the authorization for acquiring qualifying holdings in Italian insurance companies when the conditions for the sound and prudent management of the undertaking are met. The voting rights and the other rights which make it possible to exercise an influence over the insurance undertaking may not be exercised when they pertain to participations for which the IVASS authorization has not been obtained, or has been suspended or withdrawn, and the participation shall be transferred within the deadline established by IVASS. IVASS may ask insurance undertakings as well as companies and bodies of any nature which own participations in said undertakings to indicate the names of the holders of participations as they are recorded in the share register. To verify all financial interrelationships between insurance undertakings and their parent companies, subsidiaries and affiliated companies, IVASS may require that such companies produce information and records and make checks. Swiss Insurance Regulation. Apollo is considered an indirect qualified participant of Glacier Reinsurance Ltd. ("Glacier Re") in the meaning of Swiss insurance supervisory laws. As a qualified indirect participant of Glacier Re, a reinsurance company domiciled in Switzerland holding a license for the operation of a reinsurance business in the insurance class C1 "Reinsurance by insurance companies that conduct solely reinsurance business," Apollo is subject to certain provisions of Swiss insurance supervisory laws and regulations. Glacier Re is subject to regulation and supervision by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA ("FINMA") and compliance with all applicable laws and regulations of Switzerland, including but not limited to the Swiss Federal Act of 17 December 2004 on the Supervision of Insurance Companies ("ISA"), its implementing ordinances as well as circulars and guidelines of FINMA. Any person who intends to directly or indirectly participate in a Swiss domiciled insurance or reinsurance undertaking is required to notify FINMA of such intent if the participation reaches or exceeds the thresholds of 10%, 20%, 33% or 50% of the capital or voting rights of the insurance or reinsurance undertaking. Similarly, any person who intends to decrease its direct or indirect participation in an insurance or reinsurance undertaking domiciled in Switzerland below the thresholds of 10%, 20%, 33% or 50% of the capital or voting rights or to change the participation in a way that the insurance or reinsurance undertaking is no longer a subsidiary must notify FINMA. Consequently, although direct and indirect participants of Glacier Re as such are not supervised by FINMA, an intended change of the qualified direct or indirect participation in Glacier Re may require a notification to FINMA. FINMA may disapprove such change in qualified participation or subject the change to certain conditions, if the nature or scope of the participation potentially jeopardizes the interests of Glacier Re as Swiss domiciled reinsurance company or the - 28- Table of Contents reinsured. Failure to comply with such notification is punishable by a fine of up to CHF 500,000 in case of intent and up to CHF 150,000 in case of negligence. In addition, if a change of persons who directly or indirectly hold a participation of 10% of the capital or voting rights or who may otherwise materially influence the business conduct of Glacier Re has occurred, Glacier Re is required to file a submission to seek for FINMA's approval of the relevant change of its regulatory business plan within 14 days upon the occurrence of the event. Furthermore, a substantial dividend distribution or other form of profit repatriation from Glacier Re to its shareholders may potentially qualify as a change of the regulatory business plan of Glacier Re under art. 4 para. 2 lit. d ISA, if such substantial dividend distribution would be considered as a relevant change of the financial resources and reserves of Glacier Re. Such change of the business plan must be notified to FINMA no later than 14 days after the occurrence of the event and is subject to FINMA's approval. To this extent, future dividend distributions or other forms of profit repatriation might be subject to FINMA's approval. Apollo is also considered a qualified participant of Aspen U.K. Aspen U.K. holds a FINMA license for a Swiss branch of a foreign insurance undertaking for its Swiss insurance branch Aspen Insurance UK Limited, London, Zurich Insurance Branch. Furthermore, Aspen U.K. holds a reinsurance branch in Switzerland, Aspen Insurance UK Limited, London, Zurich Branch. A change of a direct or indirect participation in a foreign insurance undertaking (in the present case Aspen U.K.) that holds a Swiss insurance branch license does not, in principle, trigger any Swiss insurance regulatory notification or approval requirements. However, Aspen U.K. might notify FINMA out of courtesy of such changes. German Insurance Regulation. Apollo is deemed to hold an indirect qualifying holding in German (i) Athora Deutschland Verwaltungs GmbH, (ii) Athora Deutschland Holding GmbH & Co. KG, (iii) Athora Deutschland GmbH, (iv) Athora Lebensversicherung AG and (v) Athora Pensionskasse AG, which are either German regulated insurance undertakings or German insurance holding companies (together the "Regulated German Entities"). The indirect qualifying holding in the Regulated German Entities is attributed to Apollo via its indirect interest in Athora, which is the 100% indirect parent company of the Regulated German Entities. The Regulated German Entities are subject to the relevant laws and regulations applicable to insurers or insurance holding companies in Germany which regulate and mandate, among other things, eligibility criteria for investments, policyholder participation in income, accounting principles, corporate governance requirements, regulatory capital, reporting, insurance contracts, insurance distribution requirements, consumer protection laws, data protection requirements (including GDPR) and anti-money-laundering requirements. The Regulated German Entities are subject to supervision by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority, Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht ("BaFin"). BaFin is the central financial regulatory authority for Germany and has wide powers to interpret and execute the insurance supervisory law in Germany, in particular via issuing regulatory ordinances and guidelines as well as orders and decisions with a view to individual insurance undertakings or insurance holding companies. Pursuant to German regulatory law, the direct or indirect acquisition of a qualified participating interest in a German insurance undertaking or the increase of a qualified participating interest in a German insurance undertaking exceeding certain thresholds is subject to BaFin approval or the expiration of a statutory non- objection period. Generally, indirectly or directly acquiring a 10% or greater capital or voting interest in an insurance undertaking or otherwise obtaining the ability to significantly influence the management of the insurance undertaking is considered a qualified participating interest under German insurance regulatory laws. Laws such as these prevent any person from directly or indirectly acquiring qualified participating interests in any of the German insurance undertakings unless that person has filed a notification requiring specified information with BaFin and has obtained BaFin's prior approval or waited for the expiration of a statutory non-objection period after having filed a formally complete notification. Since Apollo is holding indirectly a significant interest in the German insurance undertakings the acquisition of an interest in Apollo could qualify as an acquisition of an indirect qualified participating interest in German insurance undertakings on a look through basis. Belgium Insurance Regulation. Apollo is deemed to hold an indirect qualifying holding in Athora Belgium SA/NV ("Athora Belgium"), which is a Belgian licensed insurance and reinsurance undertaking that is authorized and regulated by the National Bank of Belgium (the "NBB") and the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (Autoriteit voor Financiële Diensten en Markten/ Autorité des Services et Marchés Financiers) (the "Belgian FSMA"). In addition, some of Athora Belgium's subsidiaries are registered with the Belgian FSMA as insurance brokers and are subject to supervision by the Belgian FSMA as regards their insurance distribution activities. Pursuant to the "Twin peaks" supervision model introduced in the Belgian supervisory system on April 1, 2011, the supervision of financial institutions (including insurance and reinsurance undertaking) is now generally organized on the basis of the following two pillars: (i) the prudential supervision of banking, insurance and other financial institutions is entrusted to the NBB and (ii) the Belgian FSMA is competent for the supervision of financial markets and consumer protection (including in the insurance and reinsurance (distribution) sector). Pursuant to Solvency II, and related laws and regulations of Belgium, in regard to an authorized and regulated insurance and reinsurance undertaking such as Athora Belgium, the NBB has broad supervisory and administrative powers on a broad range - 29- Table of Contents of prudential matters, including, without limitation, the authorization to carry out insurance and reinsurance business in Belgium or abroad (on the basis of an EEA passport), internal governance, valuation of assets, risk and solvency assessment, technical provisions, capital requirements, own funds, reporting and accounting rules. As an insurance and reinsurance company, Athora Belgium is subject to the specific supervision of the NBB for all its "strategic decisions." Strategic decisions are "decisions that are important and therefore may have a global impact on the undertaking, to the extent that (in de mate dat/ dans la mesure où) it may have consequences for several functions within the insurance or reinsurance company, and that relate to any investment, divestment, participation or strategic cooperation, including (without limitation) a decision to acquire or establish another company, to establish a joint venture, to establish in another country, to enter into a cooperation agreement, to contribute or acquire a branch, to enter into a merger or demerger). The NBB has the right to oppose intended strategic decisions if they are deemed to be in breach of the sound and prudent management of the company or if they create a material risk for the stability of the financial sector. The NBB can also impose additional specific measures upon the company, including in relation to liquidity, solvency, risk concentration and risk positions, if the NBB determines that the company has an inadequate risk profile or if its policy can have a negative impact on the stability of the financial system. For the purposes of Solvency II, as implemented in Belgium, a "qualifying holding" means a direct or indirect holding in an insurance or reinsurance company which represents 10% or more of the capital or of the voting rights or which makes it possible to exercise a significant influence over the management of the company. With respect to Athora Belgium, Solvency II, as implemented in Belgium, prohibits any person from acquiring, directly or indirectly, such a qualifying holding or from increasing an existing qualifying holding above the applicable thresholds (i.e. 20%, 30% and 50%) unless: (a) the proposed acquirer has notified the NBB of the acquisition; (b) the NBB has acknowledged receipt of that notification and; (c) either the statutory assessment period in relation to the acquisition has ended and the NBB has not notified the proposed acquirer that it opposes the acquisition, or the NBB has notified the proposed acquirer that it does not oppose the acquisition. If a proposed acquirer purports to complete a proposed acquisition in contravention of the aforementioned, as matter of Belgian law: (i) the competent business court can suspend the rights attached to the relevant shares, suspend a general meeting of shareholders that has already been convened or order the sale of the relevant shares to a third party that is not related to the proposed acquirer; and (ii) administrative and/or criminal sanctions may be imposed on the proposed acquirer or the company (as applicable). Additional Insurance Regulated Jurisdictions. Aspen also carries on insurance business in jurisdictions located outside of the EU, U.K., Switzerland and the U.S. through its Jersey-domiciled insurance company subsidiary and its Singapore Lloyd's service company, the branch locations of Aspen U.K., which operate in Australia, Canada, Singapore, in addition to its European branch located in Switzerland and the branch location of AUSSL, which operates in Dubai. The operations of these subsidiaries and branches are subject to the local regulatory and supervisory schemes in the jurisdictions in which they operate, which vary widely from country to country; however, regulators typically grant licenses to operate and control an insurance business in that jurisdiction. In general, insurance regulators in these jurisdictions have the administrative power to supervise the registration of agents, regulation of product features and product approvals, asset allocation, minimum capital requirements, solvency and reserves, policyholder liabilities, and investments. Regulatory authorities may also regulate affiliations with other financial institutions, shareholder structures and may impose restrictions on declaring dividends and the ability to effect certain capital transactions, and many jurisdictions require insurance companies to participate in policyholder protection schemes. German Banking Regulation. Apollo is deemed to be the holder an indirect qualifying (but not controlling) interest in the German bank Oldenburgische Landesbank AG ("OLB"). While the holder of a qualifying interest in a bank is not subject to the full scope of European and German financial regulatory supervision, certain limited requirements set out in, among others, the German Banking Act (Kreditwesengesetz) apply. Compliance with these rules is supervised by the German Federal Financial Services Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht), the German Central Bank (Deutsche Bundesbank) and the European Central Bank (the "ECB"). Under these requirements, holders of qualifying interest must, among others, (i) make certain notifications to the competent authorities (e.g., of the intention to reduce or increase the interest below or above certain thresholds, of the appointment of new authorized representatives or general partners, and in case control is obtained over certain other EEA regulated entities such as credit institutions or insurance companies), and (ii) maintain certain standards of reliability, transparency (enabling effective supervision), and financial stability. Noncompliance with the aforementioned requirements may result in, among others, administrative fines or administrative measures such as a prohibition of the intended increase of a qualifying holding, a prohibition to exercise the voting rights in the bank, or mandatory divestment of the qualifying interest. Slovenian Banking Regulation. Funds managed by Apollo hold a controlling stake in NOVA KREDITNA BANKA MARIBOR d.d. ("NKBM"), a Slovenian banking institution. As such, Apollo is considered to be a holder of an indirect qualifying interest in NKBM. NKBM is a significant supervised entity subject to direct supervision of the ECB. Under Regulation (EU) No 575/ 2013 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 26 June 2013 on prudential requirements for credit institutions and - 30- Table of Contents investment firms ("CRR") and Regulation (EU) 2019/876 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 20 May 2019 amending Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 and Regulation (EU) No 648/2012 ("CRR2"), insofar it already entered into force, NKBM is also required to disclose relevant information and data on the consolidated situation at the level of Biser Topco S.a r.l., the indirect sole owner of NKBM (as the EU financial parent holding company). While Apollo, as a holder of a qualifying interest in NKBM, is not subject to the full scope of the European and the Slovenian financial regulatory supervision, certain limited requirements set out in, among others, the Slovenian Banking Act (Zakon o bančništvu - "ZBan-2") apply to Apollo. Compliance with these rules is supervised by the Bank of Slovenia ("BSI") and the ECB. Under these requirements, holders of qualifying interest must make certain notifications to the competent authorities (i) of the intention to reduce the interest such that they would no longer hold a qualifying holding or their holding would fall below the lower limit (or above the higher limit) of the range for which authorization applies, (ii) on any merger or demerger in which they participate, (iii) on any material corporate change, and (iv) on any change which could affect the fulfilment of the requirements with respect to suitability of the qualifying holder. Qualifying holders must obtain a new authorization to acquire a qualifying holding prior to any further acquisition of shares, directly or indirectly, based on which they would exceed the range to which a previously issued authorization to acquire a qualifying holding relates. Noncompliance with the aforementioned requirements may result in, among others, administrative fines or administrative measures such as withdrawal of the authorization for the qualifying holding, rejection of a request to obtain or increase a qualifying holding, a prohibition to exercise the voting rights in the bank, a prohibition to exercise any rights from the shares in the bank, or mandatory disposal of the qualifying interest. Spanish Consumer Finance Regulation. Smart Holdco, S. à r.l., an entity wholly-owned by funds managed by Apollo, is the sole shareholder of SERVICIOS PRESCRIPTOR Y MEDIOS DE PAGOS EFC S.A., formerly known as Evofinance, Establecimiento Financiero de Crédito, S.A. ("SPMP"), a regulated financial institution, incorporated in Spain and authorized as a consumer finance institution. SPMP operates under certain regulations applicable to credit institutions in Spain that are largely based on EU rules. As such, SPMP is subject to prudential and conduct rules generally in line with banking regulations elsewhere in the EU and is under the supervision of the Bank of Spain. Regulated Entities Outside of the U.S. Apollo Management International LLP ("AMI"), registered in England and Wales, is authorized and regulated by the FCA in the United Kingdom under the FSMA and the rules promulgated thereunder. AMI has permission to engage in certain specified regulated activities, including providing investment advice, undertaking discretionary investment management, trade execution, dealing as agent and arranging deals in relation to certain types of investments. Most aspects of AMI's investment business are governed by the FSMA and related rules, including sales, research, trading practices, provision of investment advice, corporate finance, regulatory capital, record keeping, approval standards for individuals, anti-money laundering and periodic reporting and settlement procedures. The FCA is responsible for administering these requirements and supervising AMI's compliance with the FSMA and related rules. Apollo Credit Management International Limited ("ACMI"), registered in England and Wales, is a subsidiary of Apollo whose primary purpose is to act as a sub-adviser to certain of Apollo's credit funds. As an appointed representative of AMI, ACMI can undertake certain activities that are regulated under the FSMA, including all relevant sub-advisory activities, without a separate FCA authorization. Apollo Insurance Solutions Group International LLC ("ISGI") and its subsidiary Apollo Asset Management Europe PC LLP ("AAME PC") are each registered in England and Wales and are authorized and regulated by the FCA in the United Kingdom under the FSMA and the rules promulgated thereunder for the primary purpose of providing a centralized asset management and risk function to European clients in the financial services and insurance sectors. ISGI and AAME PC have permission to engage in certain specified regulated activities including providing investment advice, undertaking discretionary investment management and arranging deals in relation to certain types of investment. As is the position for AMI, most aspects of ISGI and AAME PC's investment business are governed by the FSMA and related rules, with the FCA responsible for administering those requirements and supervising ISGI and AAME PC's compliance with the FSMA and related rules. Apollo Investment Management Europe LLP ("AIME"), registered in England and Wales, is authorized and regulated by the FCA in the United Kingdom as an alternative investment fund manager, with permission to manage and market alternative investment funds ("AIFs"), such as, among others, certain private equity funds, credit funds and real estate funds. AIME markets and distributes certain EEA AIFs to institutional investors in the EEA and has overall responsibility for risk and portfolio management in relation to those AIFs. The FCA is responsible for supervising AIME's compliance with the FSMA, in particular with the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Regulations 2013 which were implemented into U.K. law because of the EU Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (the "AIFMD"), and related rules. Apollo Investment Management Europe (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. ("AIME Lux"), a Luxembourg regulated entity, was incorporated by Apollo in Luxembourg on January 2, - 31- Table of Contents 2019 and has received approval from the Luxembourg Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier ("CSSF") to carry out certain activities regulated by the CSSF (including managing and marketing AIFs), with registration effective from such date. AIME Lux is subject to the regulatory requirements imposed, inter alia, by the AIFMD, including with respect to conduct of business, regulatory capital, valuations, disclosures and marketing and rules on the structure of remuneration for certain personnel. Failure to comply with the Luxembourg law having implemented the AIFMD and associated rules such as relevant regulations, CSSF circulars and CSSF regulations (relating inter alia to the conduct of business, corporate governance, regulatory capital, valuations, disclosures and marketing) may result in criminal and administrative sanctions, fines and, in the case of significant breaches, in limitations on AIME Lux's activities or in the loss of AIME Lux's authorization, resulting in an inability to perform a significant portion of its business in Luxembourg and/or its liquidation. Luxembourg regulated entities such as AIME Lux are also required to comply with the professional obligations set out in the Law of 12 November 2004 on the fight against money laundering and terrorist financing, as amended, including, inter alia, the obligations to: (i) conduct client due diligence (for both new and existing clients, as appropriate) and keep all the documents relating to this due diligence for at least five years after the end of the business relationship, (ii) possess an adequate and appropriate internal organisation; and (iii) co-operate with the authorities. When a natural or legal person who has taken a decision to acquire, directly or indirectly, any holding in a Luxembourg regulated entity for which a notification to the CSSF is required by law, such as AIME Lux, that represents 10% or more of the capital or of the voting rights of such entity ("Luxembourg Qualifying Holding"), a written notification must be submitted to the CSSF, indicating, inter alia, the size of the acquirer's intended holding. When a natural or legal person who has taken a decision to further increase, directly or indirectly, its holding as a result of which the proportion of the voting rights or of the capital held would reach or exceed 20%, 33⅓%, or 50%, or so that the entity would become their subsidiary (i.e., when the holder of the Luxembourg Qualifying Holding possesses, among others (without any limitation), a majority of the shareholder's or member's voting rights, rights to appoint the majority of the management board or other means of providing significant influence over the management of the regulated entity), a written notification must be submitted to the CSSF prior to such acquisition and is required to indicate, inter alia, the size of the intended holding and relevant information. After receiving the notification, the CSSF may, within the assessment period provided by the law applicable to the acquisition, confirm that it does not oppose the acquisition, apply certain conditions to the acquisition or oppose the proposed acquisition. In addition, Apollo agreed to inform the CSSF once it becomes aware of any natural or legal person acquiring shares in AGM Inc., representing an indirect holding of 10% or more of the capital or of the voting rights of an Apollo Luxembourg regulated entity for which a notification to the CSSF is required by law, including Luxembourg regulated entities that Apollo acquires in the future. For that purpose, the name of the relevant holder and the size of the holding will be disclosed to the CSSF. Such information does not replace the written notification to be submitted in the context of the acquisition of a Luxembourg Qualifying Holding or an increase thereof. Similar provisions apply to disposals or decreases in holdings. is regulated under the Authorized Closed-ended Investment Scheme Rules 2008 issued by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission ("GFSC") with effect from December 15, 2008 under The Protection of Investors (Bailiwick of Guernsey) Law 1987, as amended (the "New Rules"). AAA is deemed to be an authorized closed-ended investment scheme under the New Rules. Apollo Advisors (Mauritius) Ltd ("Apollo Mauritius"), one of our subsidiaries, and AION Capital Management Limited ("AION Manager"), one of our joint venture investments, are licensed providers of investment management services in the Republic of Mauritius and are subject to applicable Mauritian securities laws and the oversight of the Financial Services Commission (Mauritius) (the "FSC"). Each of Apollo Mauritius and AION Manager is subject to limited regulatory requirements under the Mauritian Securities Act 2005, Mauritian Financial Services Act 2007 and relevant ancillary regulations, including ongoing reporting and record keeping requirements, anti-money laundering obligations, obligations to ensure that it and its directors, key officers and representatives are fit and proper and requirements to maintain positive shareholders' equity. The FSC is responsible for administering these requirements and ensuring the compliance of Apollo Mauritius and AION Manager with them. If Apollo Mauritius or AION Manager contravenes any such requirements, such entities and/or their officers or representatives may be subject to a fine, reprimand, prohibition order or other regulatory sanctions. AGM India Advisors Private Limited is a private company incorporated in India under the Companies Act, 1956 and is regulated by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. Additionally, since there are foreign investments in the company, AGM India Advisors Private Limited is also subject to the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (and rules and regulations made thereunder) which falls within the purview of Reserve Bank of India. Apollo Management Singapore Pte Ltd. is a private limited company incorporated in Singapore under the Companies Act and holds a Capital Markets Services license with the Monetary Authority of Singapore. - 32- Table of Contents Apollo Capital Management, L.P. is registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India as a foreign portfolio investor. Investments by Apollo Capital Management, L.P. in any Indian entity will also be subject to the rules and regulations applicable under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 which falls within the purview of Reserve Bank of India. ARCION Revitalization Private Limited is a private company incorporated in India under the Companies Act, 2013 and is regulated by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. ARCION Revitalization Private Limited is registered with the Reserve Bank of India to operate as an asset reconstruction company and is subject to the directions and regulations issued by the Reserve Bank of India in relation to asset reconstruction activities in India. Such regulations and directions primarily stipulate minimum capital requirements, conditions for reconstruction activities, fit and proper governance norms and reporting requirements for such entities. If ARCION Revitalization Private Limited contravenes any such requirements, it and/or its directors (as may be applicable) may be subject to a penalty, prohibition order or other regulatory sanctions. Additionally, since there are foreign investments in the company, ARCION Revitalization Private Limited is also subject to the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (and rules and regulations made thereunder) which falls within the purview of Reserve Bank of India. AION India Opportunities Trust is a trust organized in India and registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India as a Category II Alternative Investment Fund. AION India Opportunities Trust is subject to the regulatory requirements under the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992 and the regulations issued thereunder governing alternative investment funds in India. Such regulations primarily govern the permitted investment activities, concentration and governance norms and reporting requirements for alternative investment funds. If AION India Opportunities Trust contravenes any such requirements, it (as may be applicable) may be subject to a penalty, prohibition order or other regulatory sanctions. Additionally, since there are foreign investments in the trust, AION India Opportunities Trust is also subject to the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (and rules and regulations made thereunder) which falls within the purview of Reserve Bank of India. Apollo Management Hong Kong Limited is a limited company incorporated in Hong Kong under the Companies Ordinance and holds a Type 1: Dealing in Securities license with the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission. Apollo Management Japan Limited is a limited company incorporated in Hong Kong under the Companies Ordinance and maintains Type II Financial Instruments Business and Investment Advisory and Agency Business registrations with the Kanto Local Financial Bureau under the Japan Financial Services Agency. Other Regulatory Considerations. Certain of our businesses are subject to compliance with laws and regulations of U.S. federal and state governments, non- U.S. governments, their respective agencies and/or various self-regulatory organizations or exchanges relating to, among other things, the privacy of client information, and any failure to comply with these regulations could expose us to liability and/or reputational damage. Our businesses have operated for many years within a legal framework that requires our being able to monitor and comply with a broad range of legal and regulatory developments that affect our activities. However, additional legislation, changes in rules promulgated by self-regulatory organizations or changes in the interpretation or enforcement of existing laws and rules, either in the United States or elsewhere, may directly affect our mode of operation and profitability. For additional information concerning the regulatory environment in which we operate, see "Item 1A. Risk Factors-Risks Related to Our Businesses-Extensiveregulation of our businesses affects our activities and creates the potential for significant liabilities and penalties. The possibility of increased regulatory focus could result in additional burdens on our businesses." Rigorous legal and compliance analysis of our businesses and investments is important to our culture. We strive to maintain a culture of compliance through the use of policies and procedures, such as our code of ethics, compliance systems, communication of compliance guidance and employee education and training. We have a compliance group that monitors our compliance with the regulatory requirements to which we are subject and manages our compliance policies and procedures. Our Chief Compliance Officer supervises our compliance group, which is responsible for addressing all regulatory and compliance matters that affect our activities. Our compliance policies and procedures address a variety of regulatory and compliance risks such as the handling of material non-public information, personal securities trading, valuation of investments on a fund-specific basis, document retention, potential conflicts of interest and the allocation of investment opportunities. We generally operate without information barriers between our businesses. In an effort to manage possible risks resulting from our decision not to implement these barriers, our compliance personnel maintain a list of issuers for which we have access to material, non-public information and whose securities our funds and investment professionals are not permitted to trade. We could in the future decide that it is advisable to establish information barriers, particularly as our business expands and diversifies. In such event our ability to operate as an integrated platform will be restricted. See "Item 1A. Risk Factors-Risks Related to Our Businesses -Our failure to deal appropriately with conflicts of interest could damage our reputation and adversely affect our businesses." - 33- Table of Contents Available Information Effective September 5, 2019, Apollo Global Management, Inc. converted from a Delaware limited liability company named Apollo Global Management, LLC to a Delaware corporation named Apollo Global Management, Inc. Our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and amendments to reports filed or furnished pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act are made available free of charge on or through our website at www.apollo.com as soon as reasonably practicable after such reports are filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. The information on our website is not, and shall not be deemed to be, part of this report or incorporated into any other filings we make with the SEC. The reports and the other documents we file with the SEC are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. From time to time, we may use our website as a channel of distribution of material information. Financial and other material information regarding the Company is routinely posted on and accessible at www.apollo.com. ITEM 1A. RISK FACTORS Risks Related to Our Businesses Poor performance of the funds we manage would cause a decline in our revenue and results of operations, may obligate us to repay performance fees previously paid to us and would adversely affect our ability to raise capital for future funds. We derive revenues in part from: management fees, which are based generally on the amount of capital committed or invested in our funds;

in connection with services relating to investments by our funds, fees earned or otherwise collected by one or more services providers affiliated with the Apollo Group;

performance fees, based on the performance of our funds; and

investment income from our investments as general partner. If a fund performs poorly, we will receive little or no performance fees with regard to the fund and little income or possibly losses from any principal investment in the fund. Furthermore, if, as a result of poor performance of later investments in a fund's life, the fund does not achieve total investment returns that exceed a specified investment return threshold for the life of the fund, we may be obligated to repay the amount by which performance fees that was previously distributed to us exceeds amounts to which we are ultimately entitled. Our fund investors and potential fund investors continually assess our funds' performance and our ability to raise capital. Accordingly, poor fund performance may deter future investment in our funds and thereby decrease the capital committed or invested in our funds and ultimately, our management fee income. We depend on Leon Black, Joshua Harris and Marc Rowan, and other key personnel, including Scott Kleinman and James Zelter, and the loss of their services would have a material adverse effect on us. The success of our businesses depends on the efforts, judgment and personal reputations of our Managing Partners, Leon Black, Joshua Harris and Marc Rowan, and other key personnel, including Scott Kleinman and James Zelter. Their reputations, expertise in investing, relationships with our fund investors and relationships with members of the business community on whom our funds depend for investment opportunities and financing are each critical elements in operating and expanding our businesses. We believe our performance is strongly correlated to the performance of these individuals. Accordingly, our retention of our Managing Partners and other key personnel is crucial to our success. Our Managing Partners and other key personnel may resign, join our competitors or form a competing firm. If our Managing Partners or other key personnel were to join or form a competitor, some of our fund investors could choose to invest with that competitor, another competitor or not at all, rather than in our funds. The loss of the services of our Managing Partners and other key personnel would have a material adverse effect on us, including our ability to retain and attract investors and raise new funds, and the performance of our funds. We do not carry any "key man" insurance that would provide us with proceeds in the event of the death or disability of any of our Managing Partners or other key personnel. In addition, the loss of two or more of our Managing Partners or certain other key personnel may result in the termination of our role as general partner of certain of our funds and the termination of the commitment periods of certain of our funds. See "-Iftwo or more of our Managing Partners or certain other investment professionals leave our company, the commitment periods of certain of our funds may be terminated, and we may be in default under the governing documents of certain of our funds." - 34- Table of Contents Changes in the debt financing markets may negatively impact the ability of our funds and their portfolio companies to obtain attractive financing for their investments and may increase the cost of such financing if it is obtained, which could lead to lower-yielding investments and potentially decrease our net income. In the event that our funds are unable to obtain committed debt financing for potential acquisitions or can only obtain debt at an increased interest rate or on unfavorable terms, our funds may have difficulty completing otherwise profitable acquisitions or may generate profits that are lower than would otherwise be the case, either of which could lead to a decrease in the investment income earned by us. Any failure by lenders to provide previously committed financing can also expose us to potential claims by sellers of businesses which our funds may have contracted to purchase. Our funds' portfolio companies regularly utilize the corporate debt and securitization markets in order to obtain financing for their operations. To the extent that the current credit markets and/or regulatory changes have rendered financing difficult to obtain or more expensive, this may negatively impact the operating performance of such portfolio companies and funds, and lead to lower-yielding investments with respect to such funds and, therefore, the investment returns on our funds. Conversely, certain of the strategies pursued by funds we manage benefit from higher interest rates, and a sustained low interest rate environment may negatively impact expected returns for these funds. In addition, to the extent that the current markets make it difficult or impossible to refinance debt that is maturing in the near term, a relevant portfolio company may face substantial doubt as to its status as a going concern (which may result in an event of default under various agreements) or be unable to repay such debt at maturity and may be forced to sell assets, undergo a recapitalization or seek bankruptcy protection. Changes in the U.S. political environment and the potential for governmental policy changes and regulatory reform could negatively impact our business. Governmental policy changes and regulatory reform could have a material impact on our business. Uncertainty with respect to legislation, regulation and government policy at the federal level, as well as the state and local levels have introduced new and difficult-to-quantify macroeconomic and political risks with potentially far-reaching implications. There has been a corresponding meaningful increase in the uncertainty surrounding interest rates, inflation, foreign exchange rates, trade volumes and fiscal and monetary policy. New legislative, regulatory or policy changes, including by the Trump administration or future administrations, could significantly impact our business and the business of portfolio companies of funds we manage, as well as the markets in which we compete. Furthermore, the current rise of populist political movements could result in negative public sentiment toward globalization, free trade, capitalism and financial institutions, which may lead to heightened scrutiny and criticisms of our business and our investments. For example, in June 2019, certain members of Congress introduced the Stop Wall Street Looting Act of 2019, a comprehensive bill intended to fundamentally reform the private equity industry. In addition, disagreements over the federal budget have led to the shutdown of the U.S. federal government for periods of time and may recur in the future. Each federal shutdown may have a negative impact on the operations and business of certain of our funds' portfolio companies. To the extent changes in the political environment have a negative impact on us or portfolio companies of funds we manage, or on the markets in which we operate, our business, results of operations and financial condition could be materially and adversely impacted in the future. Difficult market or economic conditions may adversely affect our businesses in many ways, including by reducing the value or hampering the performance of the investments made by our funds or reducing the ability of our funds to raise or deploy capital, each of which could materially reduce our revenue, net income and cash flow and adversely affect our financial prospects and condition. Our businesses and the businesses of the companies in which our funds invest are materially affected by conditions in the global financial markets and economic conditions throughout the world, such as interest rates, availability of credit, inflation rates, economic uncertainty, changes in laws (including laws relating to taxation), trade barriers, commodity prices, currency exchange rates and controls, national and international political circumstances (including wars, terrorist acts or security operations), natural disasters, public health crises (such as the recent outbreak of a novel coronavirus) and other events outside of our control. Recently, markets have been affected by interest rates in the U.S., uncertainty about the consequences of the U.S. and other governments withdrawing monetary stimulus measures, imposition of trade barriers, ongoing trade negotiations with major U.S. trading partners and changes in the U.S. tax regulations. Additionally, operating outside the United States may also expose us to increased compliance risks, as well as higher compliance costs to comply with U.S. and non-U.S.anti-corruption, anti- money laundering and sanctions laws and regulations. These factors are outside our control and may affect the level and volatility of securities prices and the liquidity and the value of investments, and we may not be able to or may choose not to manage our exposure to these conditions. Volatility in the financial markets can materially hinder the initiation of new, large-sized transactions for our private equity segment and, together with volatility in valuations of equity and debt securities, may adversely impact our operating results. If market conditions deteriorate, our businesses could be affected in different ways. In addition, volatility and general economic - 35- Table of Contents trends are likely to impact the performance of portfolio companies in many industries, particularly industries that are more affected by changes in consumer demand, such as the packaging, manufacturing, chemical and refining industries, as well as travel and leisure, gaming and real estate industries. The performance of our funds and our performance may be adversely affected to the extent our funds' portfolio companies in these industries experience adverse performance or additional pressure due to downward trends. There is also a risk of both sector-specific and broad-based corrections and/or downturns in the equity and/or credit markets. Our profitability may also be adversely affected by our fixed costs and the possibility that we would be unable to scale back other costs, within a time frame sufficient to match any further decreases in net income or increases in net losses relating to changes in market and economic conditions. A financial downturn could adversely affect our operating results in a number of ways, and if the economy was to enter a recessionary or inflationary period, it may cause our revenue and results of operations to decline by causing: our AUM to decrease, lowering management fees and other income from our funds;

increases in costs of financial instruments;

adverse conditions for the portfolio companies of our funds (e.g., decreased revenues, liquidity pressures, limits on interest deductibility, increased difficulty in obtaining access to financing and complying with the terms of existing financings as well as increased financing costs);

lower investment returns, reducing performance fees;

higher interest rates, which could increase the cost of the debt capital our funds use to make investments; and

material reductions in the value of our fund investments, affecting our ability to realize performance fees from these investments. Lower investment returns and such material reductions in value may result because, among other reasons, during periods of difficult market conditions or slowdowns (which may be across one or more industries, sectors or geographies), companies in which our funds invest may experience decreased revenues, financial losses, difficulty in obtaining access to financing and increased funding costs. During such periods, these companies may also have difficulty in expanding their businesses and operations and be unable to meet their debt service obligations or other expenses as they become due, including expenses payable to us. In addition, during periods of adverse economic conditions, our funds and their portfolio companies may have difficulty accessing financial markets, which could make it more difficult or impossible to obtain funding for additional investments and harm our AUM and operating results. Furthermore, such conditions would also increase the risk of default with respect to debt investments made by our funds, which could have a negative impact on our funds with significant debt investments, such as our credit funds. Our funds may be affected by reduced opportunities to exit and realize value from their investments, by lower than expected returns on investments made prior to the deterioration of the credit markets, and by the fact that we may not be able to find suitable investments for the funds to effectively deploy capital, which could adversely affect our ability to raise new funds and thus adversely impact our prospects for future growth. To the extent the uncertainty in the market prompts sellers to readjust their valuations, attractive investment opportunities may present themselves. On the other hand, the reduction in the availability of debt financing and limits on interest deductibility could impact our funds' ability to consummate transactions, particularly larger transactions. In the event that our investment pace slows, it could have an adverse impact on our ability to generate future performance fees and fully invest the capital in our funds. Our funds may also be affected by reduced opportunities to exit and realize value from their investments via a sale or merger upon a general slowdown in corporate mergers and acquisitions activity. Additionally, we may not be able to find suitable investments for the funds to effectively deploy capital and these factors could adversely affect the timing of and our ability to raise new funds. In addition, many other economies continue to experience weakness, tighter credit conditions and a decreased availability of foreign capital. Further, there is concern that the favorability of conditions in certain markets may be dependent on continued monetary policy accommodation from central banks, especially the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the "Federal Reserve") and the European Central Bank ("ECB"). Since the most recent recession, the Federal Reserve has taken actions which have resulted in low interest rates prevailing in the marketplace for a historically long period of time. The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by three quarters of a percentage point in 2017 and one percentage point in 2018, while it decreased its benchmark interest rate by three quarters of a percentage point in 2019. Higher interest rates generally impact the investment management industry by making it harder to obtain financing for new investments, refinance existing investments or liquidate debt investments, which can lead to reduced investment returns and missed investment opportunities. Consequently, such increases in interest rates may have an adverse impact on our business. - 36- Table of Contents Tariffs imposed by the Trump administration and potential for retaliatory actions by affected countries may create uncertainty for our funds and our investment strategies and adversely affect the profitability of our funds and us. Tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on products imported into the U.S. and other changes in U.S. trade policy have resulted in, and may continue to trigger, retaliatory actions by affected countries. Certain foreign governments have instituted or are considering imposing trade sanctions on certain U.S. goods. Others are considering the imposition of sanctions that will deny U.S. companies access to critical raw materials. A "trade war" of this nature or other governmental action related to tariffs or international trade agreements or policies has the potential to further increase costs, decrease margins, reduce the competitiveness of products and services offered by companies in which our funds have current or future investments and adversely affect the revenues and profitability of our funds' portfolio companies whose businesses rely on goods imported from outside of the U.S. In addition, tariff increases may have a similar impact on suppliers and certain other customers of companies in which our funds have current or future investments, which could increase the negative impact on our operating results or future cash flows. The withdrawal of the U.K. from the EU could have a range of adverse consequences for us, our funds and the portfolio companies of our funds. The U.K. technically withdrew from the EU on January 31, 2020, triggering a negotiated transition period during which the U.K. remains in the EU single market and customs union and remains subject to EU laws and regulations. The transition period is scheduled to end on December 31, 2020. While the deadline can be extended by one or two years, the U.K. government has limited the flexibility for it to seek an extension and is on record as saying it will not seek an extension. During the transition period, the parties are to negotiate agreements addressing a range of aspects of the future relationship, foremost among them a free trade agreement. It remains unclear which aspects of the future relationship between the U.K. and the EU will, in fact, be agreed by the deadline, or whether certain aspects (for example, trade in goods, but not services) will be addressed and others deferred, or alternatively whether the parties will fail to reach agreement in time on fundamental trade matters, causing the U.K. to default to World Trade Organization rules. Due to the lack of clarity on the potential outcome on a range of issues and relationships, the uncertainty that has accompanied much of the Brexit process to date continues, and that is unlikely to change during the balance of 2020, and potentially beyond that date. That uncertainty to date has resulted in volatility in the U.K. and EU financial markets; foreign exchange fluctuations of the pound sterling relative to the euro and the U.S. dollar; fluctuations in the market value of U.K. and EU assets; increased illiquidity of investments located in and/or listed in the U.K.; and lower growth rates in the U.K. and in the EU. Once there is clarity, however, the outcomes following the transition period are likely to affect, among others, trade in goods and services (including the regime that will replace the existing passporting regimes for financial and other services); immigration rules and the ability to move employees across borders; legal and regulatory regimes; and market access rules. The impact of the uncertainty as well as the impact of various possible outcomes following the transition period are difficult to predict, and could adversely affect the operations of the portfolio companies of our funds, the availability of credit and liquidity for these businesses and the return on our funds and their investments, in each case following the transition period. It is possible, for example, that certain of our funds' investments may need to be restructured to enable their objectives fully to be pursued (e.g., because of a loss of passporting rights for U.K. financial institutions or the failure to put equally effective arrangements in place). This may increase costs or make it more difficult for us to pursue our objectives. The outcomes discussed above could also affect the ways in which we are able, following the transition period, to operate in the U.K. as well as from the U.K. into the remainder of the EEA (and, vice versa, in relation to any new entities we establish and license in the EEA). This may have an impact on us, including the cost of, risk to, manner of conducting or location of, our European business and our ability to hire and retain key staff in Europe. This may also impact the markets in which we operate; the funds managed or advised by us; our fund investors or our ability to raise capital from them; and ultimately the returns which may be achieved. In this regard, there can be no guarantee that plans to deal with, or mitigate adverse consequences of, various Brexit outcomes following the transition period will perfectly or efficiently replicate current arrangements available to us to date and through the end of the transition period. We could be adversely affected by economic, political, fiscal and/or other developments in or affecting eurozone countries. Our operating results could be affected by economic, political, fiscal and/or other developments in the eurozone. The deterioration of the sovereign debt of several eurozone countries, together with the risk of contagion to other more stable economies, exacerbated the global economic crisis, which in turn created uncertainties regarding the stability and overall standing of the EU. Economic, political, fiscal or other factors affecting one or more eurozone countries, which could be exacerbated by the withdrawal of the U.K. from the EU or pressures by other members states to leave the EU, could have an adverse effect on global financial - 37- Table of Contents and credit markets. These potential developments, or market perceptions concerning these and related issues, could adversely affect our businesses. A decline in the pace of investment in our funds, an increase in the pace of sales of investments in our funds or an increase in the amount of transaction and advisory fees we share with our fund investors would result in our receiving less revenue from fees. A variety of fees that we earn, such as transaction and advisory fees and financing-related fees, are driven in part by the pace at which our funds make investments. Many factors could cause a decline in the pace of investment, including the inability of our investment professionals to identify attractive investment opportunities, competition for such opportunities, decreased availability of capital on attractive terms and our failure to consummate identified investment opportunities because of business, regulatory or legal complexities and adverse developments in the U.S. or global economy or financial markets. Any decline in the pace at which our funds make investments would reduce our transaction and advisory fees and/or financing-related fees and could make it more difficult for us to raise capital. Likewise, during attractive selling environments, our funds may capitalize on increased opportunities to exit investments. Any increase in the pace at which our funds exit investments would reduce transaction and advisory fees. In addition, some of our fund investors have requested, and we expect to continue to receive requests from fund investors, that we share with them a larger portion, or all, of certain types of fees generated by our funds' investments, such as management consulting fees and merger and acquisition transaction advisory service fees. To the extent we accommodate such requests, it would result in a decrease in the amount of fee revenue we could earn. For example, in Fund VIII and Fund IX we agreed that 100% of management consulting fees and merger and acquisition advisory service fees will be shared with the management fee paying investors in the fund through a management fee offset mechanism. If two or more of our Managing Partners or certain other investment professionals leave our company, the commitment periods of certain of our funds may be terminated, and we may be in default under the governing documents of certain of our funds. The governing agreements of certain of our funds provide that in the event certain "key persons" (such as two or more of Messrs. Black, Harris and Rowan and/or certain other of our investment professionals) fail to devote the requisite time to our businesses, the commitment period will terminate if a certain percentage in interest of the fund investors do not vote to continue the commitment period, or the commitment period may terminate for a variety of other reasons. This is true for example of Fund VIII and Fund IX. Certain of our other funds have similar provisions. In addition to having a significant negative impact on our revenue, net income and cash flow, the occurrence of such an event with respect to any of our funds would likely result in significant reputational damage to us. Messrs. Black, Harris and Rowan and other key personnel may terminate their employment with us at any time. We are subject to increasing scrutiny from institutional investors with respect to the social impact of investments made by our funds, which may constrain capital deployment opportunities for our funds and adversely impact our ability to raise capital from such investors. In recent years, certain institutional investors, including public pension funds, have placed increasing importance on the implications and social impact of investments made by the funds to which they commit capital, including with respect to environmental, social and governance ("ESG") matters. Certain public pension funds have also demonstrated increased activism with respect to existing investments, including by urging asset managers to take certain actions that could adversely impact the value of an investment, or refrain from taking certain actions that could improve the value of an investment. At times, certain investors have conditioned future capital commitments on the taking or refraining from taking of such actions. Investors' increased focus and activism related to ESG and similar matters may constrain our capital deployment opportunities. In addition, institutional investors may decide to withdraw previously committed capital from our funds (where such withdrawal is permitted) or to not commit capital to future fundraises as a result of their assessment of our approach to and consideration of the social impact of investments made by our funds. As public pension funds represent a significant portion of our funds' investor bases, to the extent our access to capital from such investors is impaired, we may not be able to maintain or increase the size of our funds or raise sufficient capital for new funds, which may adversely impact our revenues. In addition, ESG matters have been the subject of increased focus by certain regulators in the EU. Governmental regulators and other authorities in the EU have proposed or implemented a number of initiatives and additional rules and regulations that could adversely affect our business. For example, in December 2016, the European Commission established a "High-Level Expert Group on Sustainable Finance." In May 2018, the European Commission adopted a package of measures relating to its "action plan on sustainable finance," which included (i) a proposal for a regulation on the establishment of a framework to facilitate sustainable investment, (ii) a proposal for a regulation on disclosures relating to sustainable investments and sustainability risks and amending the EU pension fund directive, IORP II, to include ESG considerations into the advice provided by investment firms - 38- Table of Contents and (iii) a proposal for a regulation amending the benchmark regulation (to create a new category of benchmark relating to low carbon and positive carbon investments). Additionally, the action plan contemplates establishing a "taxonomy" for sustainable activities, establishing EU labels for green financial products, introducing measures to clarify asset managers' and institutional investors' duties regarding sustainability in their investment decision-making processes, strengthening the transparency of companies on their ESG policies and introducing a "green supporting factor" in the EU prudential rules for banks and insurance companies to incorporate climate risks into banks' and insurance companies' risk management policies. In December 2019, the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union approved the Regulation on the Establishment of a Framework to Facilitate Sustainable Investment (the "Taxonomy Regulation"). The Taxonomy Regulation sets forth a general framework for the development of an EU-wide classification system for environmentally sustainable economic activities, with certain provisions scheduled to take effect in 2021 and 2022. Although the specifics of the taxonomy for sustainable activities have yet to be agreed and published, there is a risk that a significant reorientation in the market could be adverse to our investment businesses, at least in the short term, and to our funds' portfolio companies if they are perceived to be less valuable as a consequence of, for example, their carbon footprint. We may not be successful in raising new funds or in raising more capital for certain of our existing funds and may face pressure on performance fees and fee arrangements of our future funds. Our funds may not be successful in consummating their capital-raising efforts, or they may consummate them at investment levels lower than those currently anticipated. Any capital raising that our funds undertake may be on terms that are unfavorable to us or that are otherwise different from the terms that we have been able to obtain in the past. These risks could occur for reasons beyond our control, including general economic or market conditions, regulatory changes or increased competition. Certain institutional investors have also publicly criticized certain fund fee and expense structures, including management, transaction and advisory fees. The Institutional Limited Partners Association ("ILPA") published a set of Private Equity Principles ("Principles"), which called for enhanced "alignment of interests" between general partners and limited partners through modifications of some of the terms of fund arrangements, including proposed guidelines for fees and performance fees structures. We provided ILPA our endorsement of the Principles, representing an indication of our general support for the efforts of ILPA. Although we have no obligation to modify any of our fees with respect to our existing funds, we may experience pressure to do so. In addition, certain institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds and public pension funds, have demonstrated an increased preference for alternatives to the traditional investment fund structure, such as managed accounts, specialized funds and co-investment vehicles. We also have entered into strategic partnerships with certain institutional investors whereby we manage that investor's capital across a variety of our products on separately negotiated terms. There can be no assurance that such alternatives will be as profitable to us as traditional investment fund structures, and the impact such a trend could have on our results of operations, if widely implemented, is unclear. Moreover, certain institutional investors are demonstrating a preference to in-source their own investment professionals and to make direct investments in alternative assets without the assistance of investment advisors like us. Such institutional investors may become our competitors and could cease to be our clients. Further, certain investors have implemented or may implement restrictions against investing in certain types of asset classes such as fossil fuels, which would affect our ability to raise new funds focused on those asset classes, such as funds focused on energy or natural resources. Finally, the ability of our funds to raise capital from certain investors may also be adversely impacted as a result of countries implementing certain tax avoidance measures as part of the OECD/G20 Base Erosion and Profit Shifting ("BEPS") project if these investors decide to invest on their own or only in funds with similarly situated investors. See "-Someof our funds invest in foreign countries and securities of issuers located outside the U.S., which may involve foreign exchange, political, social, economic and tax uncertainties and risks." The failure of our funds to raise capital in sufficient amounts and on satisfactory terms could result in a decrease in AUM, performance fees and/or fee revenue or could result in us being unable to achieve an increase in AUM, performance fees and/or fee revenue, and could have a material adverse effect on our financial condition and results of operations. Similarly, any modification of our existing fee arrangements or the fee structures for new funds could adversely affect our results of operations. Investors in our funds with commitment-based structures may not satisfy their contractual obligation to fund capital calls when requested by us, which could adversely affect a fund's operations and performance. Investors in all of our private equity and certain of our credit and real assets funds make capital commitments to those funds that we are entitled to call from those investors at any time during prescribed periods. We depend on fund investors fulfilling their commitments when we call capital from them in order for those funds to consummate investments and otherwise pay their obligations when due. Any investor that does not fund a capital call would be subject to several possible penalties, including - 39- Table of Contents forfeiting a significant amount of its existing investment in that fund. However, the impact of the penalty is directly correlated to the amount of capital previously invested, and if an investor has invested little or no capital, for instance early in the life of the fund, then the forfeiture penalty may not be as meaningful. If investors were to fail to satisfy a significant amount of capital calls for any particular fund or funds, the operation and performance of those funds could be materially and adversely affected. Prior to the receipt of capital contributions from the fund's investors, certain of our funds may utilize subscription lines of credit to fund investments. Since interest expense and other costs of borrowings under subscription lines of credit are an expense of the fund, the fund's net multiple of invested capital may be reduced, as well as the amount of carried interest generated by the fund. Any material reduction in the amount of carried interest generated by a fund will adversely affect our revenues. We may not have sufficient cash to satisfy general partner obligations to return performance fees if and when they are triggered under the governing agreements with our fund investors. Performance fees from our private equity funds and certain of our credit and real assets funds is subject to contingent repayment by the general partner if, upon the final distribution, the relevant fund's general partner has received cumulative performance fees on individual portfolio investments in excess of the amount of performance fees it would be entitled to from the profits calculated for all portfolio investments in the aggregate. Adverse economic conditions may increase the likelihood of triggering these general partner obligations. The Managing Partners, Contributing Partners and certain other investment professionals have personally guaranteed, subject to certain limitations, these general partner obligations. We have agreed to indemnify the Managing Partners and certain Contributing Partners against all amounts that they pay pursuant to any of these personal guarantees in favor of certain funds that we manage (including costs and expenses related to investigating the basis for or objecting to any claims made in respect of the guarantees) for all interests that the Managing Partners and Contributing Partners have contributed or sold to the Apollo Operating Group. To the extent one or more such general partner obligations were to be triggered, we might not have available cash to repay the performance fees and satisfy such obligations, or if applicable, to reimburse the Managing Partners and certain Contributing Partners for the indemnifiable percentage of amounts that they are required to pay under their guarantees. If we were unable to repay such performance fees, we would be in breach of the relevant governing agreements with our fund investors and could be subject to liability. The historical returns attributable to our funds should not be considered as indicative of the future results of our funds or of our future results or of any returns expected on an investment in our Class A shares and our Preferred shares. We have presented in this report the returns relating to the historical performance of our private equity, credit and real assets funds. The returns are relevant to us primarily insofar as they are indicative of performance fees we have earned in the past and may earn in the future, our reputation and our ability to raise new funds. The returns of the funds we manage are not, however, directly linked to returns on our Class A shares, Series A Preferred shares or Series B Preferred shares. Therefore, you should not conclude that any continued positive performance of the funds we manage will necessarily result in positive returns on an investment in Class A shares or Preferred shares. However, poor performance of the funds we manage will cause a decline in our revenue from such funds, and would therefore have a negative effect on our performance and the value of our Class A shares and our Preferred shares. An investment in our Class A shares or our Preferred shares is not an investment in any of the Apollo funds. Moreover, the historical returns of our funds should not be considered indicative of the future returns of such funds or any future funds we may raise, in part because: market conditions during previous periods may have been significantly more favorable for generating positive performance, particularly in our private equity business, than the market conditions we may experience in the future;

our private equity funds' and certain other funds' rates of return, which are calculated on the basis of net asset value of the funds' investments, reflect unrealized gains, which may never be realized;

our funds' returns have benefited from investment opportunities and general market conditions that may not repeat themselves, including the availability of debt financing on attractive terms and the availability of distressed debt opportunities, and we may not be able to achieve the same returns or secure the same profitable investment opportunities or deploy capital as quickly;

the historical returns that we present in this report derive largely from the performance of our existing funds, whereas future fund returns will depend increasingly on the performance of our newer funds or funds not yet formed, which may have little or no realized investment track record and may have lower target returns than our existing funds;

the attractive returns of certain of our funds have been driven by the rapid return of invested capital, which has not occurred with respect to all of our funds and we believe is less likely to occur in the future;

in recent years, there has been increased competition for investment opportunities resulting from, among other things, the increased amount of capital invested in private equity funds and high liquidity in debt markets;

our newly established funds may generate lower returns during the period that they take to deploy their capital; and

40-

Table of Contents we expect to create new funds in the future that reflect a different asset mix, investment strategy, and/or geographic and industry exposure, as well as target returns and economic terms, compared to our current funds, and any such new funds could have different returns from our existing or previous funds. Finally, the IRR of our funds has historically varied greatly from fund to fund. Accordingly, you should realize that the IRR going forward for any current or future fund may vary considerably from the historical IRR generated by any particular fund, or for our funds as a whole. Future returns will also be affected by the risks described elsewhere in this report and risks of the industries and businesses in which a particular fund invests. See "Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations-The Historical Investment Performance of Our Funds." Our funds' reported net asset values, rates of return and the performance fees we receive are subject to a number of factors beyond our control and are based in large part upon estimates of the fair value of our funds' investments, which are based on subjective standards that may prove to be incorrect. A significant amount of investments held by our funds are illiquid and thus have no readily ascertainable market prices. We value these investments based on our estimate of their fair value as of the date of determination. We estimate the fair value of our funds' investments based on third-party models, or models developed by us, which include discounted cash flow analyses and other techniques and may be based, at least in part, on independently sourced market parameters. The material estimates and assumptions used in these models include the timing and expected amount of cash flows, the appropriateness of discount rates used, and, in some cases, the ability to execute, the timing of and the estimated proceeds from expected financings. The actual results related to any particular investment often vary materially as a result of the inaccuracy of these estimates and assumptions. In addition, because many of the illiquid investments held by our funds are in industries or sectors that are unstable, in distress, or undergoing some uncertainty, such investments are subject to rapid changes in value caused by sudden company-specific or industry-wide developments. We include the fair value of illiquid assets in the calculations of net asset values, returns of our funds and our AUM. Furthermore, we recognize performance fees based in part on these estimated fair values. Because these valuations are inherently uncertain, they may fluctuate greatly from period to period. Also, they may vary greatly from the prices that would be obtained if the assets were to be liquidated on the date of the valuation and often do vary greatly from the prices our funds eventually realize. See note 2 to our consolidated financial statements for more detail. In addition, the values of our funds' investments in publicly traded assets are subject to significant volatility due to a number of factors beyond our control. These include actual or anticipated fluctuations in the quarterly and annual results of these companies or other companies in their industries, market perceptions concerning the availability of additional securities for sale, general economic, social or political developments, changes in industry conditions or government regulations, changes in management or capital structure and significant acquisitions and dispositions. Because the market prices of these securities can be volatile, the valuation of these assets may change from period to period, and the valuation for any particular period may not be realized at the time of disposition. In addition, because our private equity funds often hold very large amounts of the securities of their portfolio companies, the disposition of these securities often takes place over a long period of time, which can further expose us to volatility risk. Even if our funds hold a quantity of public securities that may be difficult to sell in a single transaction, we do not discount the market price of the security for purposes of our valuations. If a fund realizes value on an investment that is significantly lower than the value at which it was reflected in a fund's net asset values, the fund would suffer losses. This could in turn lead to a decline in our management fees and a loss equal to the portion of the performance fees reported in prior periods that was not actually realized upon disposition. These effects could become applicable to a large number of our funds' investments if our funds' current valuations differ from future valuations due to market developments or other factors that are beyond our control. See "Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations-Segment Analysis" for information related to fund activity that is no longer consolidated. If asset values turn out to be materially different than values reflected in fund net asset values, fund investors could lose confidence which could, in turn, result in redemptions from our funds that permit redemptions or difficulties in raising additional capital. We have experienced rapid growth, which may be difficult to sustain and which may place significant demands on our administrative, operational and financial resources. Our AUM has grown significantly in the past and we are pursuing further growth in the near future. Our rapid growth has caused, and planned growth, if successful, will continue to cause, significant demands on our legal, regulatory, accounting and operational infrastructure, and increased expenses. The complexity of these demands, and the expense required to address them, is a function not simply of the amount by which our AUM has grown, but also of the growth in the variety, including the differences - 41- Table of Contents in strategy among, and complexity of, our different funds. In addition, we are required to continuously develop our systems and infrastructure in response to the increasing complexity of the investment management market and legal, accounting, regulatory and tax developments. Our future growth will depend in part on our ability to maintain an operating platform, infrastructure and management system sufficient to address our growth and will require us to incur significant additional expenses and to commit additional senior management and operational resources. As a result, we face significant challenges: in maintaining adequate financial, regulatory and business controls;

in implementing new or updated information and financial systems and procedures; and

in training, managing and appropriately sizing our work force and other components of our businesses in a timely and cost-effective manner. We may not be able to manage our expanding operations effectively or be able to continue to grow, and any failure to do so could adversely affect our ability to generate revenue and control our expenses. Changes to the method of determining the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") or the selection of a replacement for LIBOR may affect the value of investments held by or due to our funds and could affect our results of operations and financial results. In July 2017, the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority announced that it intends to stop collecting LIBOR rates from banks after 2021. The announcement indicates that LIBOR will not continue to exist on the current basis. It is unclear whether new methods of calculating LIBOR will be established such that it continues to exist after 2021. The Alternative Reference Rates Committee, a steering committee comprised of large U.S. financial institutions convened by the Federal Reserve, has recommended the Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR") as a more robust reference rate alternative to U.S. dollar LIBOR. SOFR is calculated based on overnight transactions under repurchase agreements, backed by Treasury securities. SOFR is observed and backward looking, which stands in contrast with LIBOR under the current methodology, which is an estimated forward-looking rate and relies, to some degree, on the expert judgment of submitting panel members. Given that SOFR is a secured rate backed by government securities, it will be a rate that does not take into account bank credit risk (as is the case with LIBOR). SOFR is therefore likely to be lower than LIBOR and is less likely to correlate with the funding costs of financial institutions. Whether or not SOFR attains market traction as a LIBOR replacement tool remains in question. We are unable to predict the effect of any changes to LIBOR, the establishment and success of any alternative reference rates, or any other reforms to LIBOR or any replacement of LIBOR that may be enacted in the U.K. or elsewhere. Such changes, reforms or replacements relating to LIBOR could have an adverse impact on the market for or value of any LIBOR-linked securities, loans, derivatives or other financial instruments or extensions of credit held by or due to us or our funds. Furthermore, a significant number of our funds' portfolio companies are borrowers of LIBOR-linked debt obligations, such as LIBOR-based credit agreements and floating rate notes, and may be negatively impacted by any changes to LIBOR and the uncertainty relating thereto. As such, LIBOR-related changes could affect our overall results of operations and financial condition. Extensive regulation of our businesses affects our activities and creates the potential for significant liabilities and penalties. The possibility of increased regulatory focus could result in additional burdens on our businesses. Overview of Our Regulatory Environment. We are subject to extensive regulation, including periodic examinations, by governmental and self-regulatory organizations in the jurisdictions in which we operate around the world. Many of these regulators, including U.S. and foreign government agencies and self-regulatory organizations, as well as state securities commissions in the U.S., are empowered to conduct investigations and administrative proceedings that can result in fines, suspensions of personnel or other sanctions, including censure, the issuance of cease-and-desist orders or the suspension or expulsion of an investment advisor from registration or memberships. Even if an investigation or proceeding does not result in a sanction or the sanction imposed against us or our personnel by a regulator is small in monetary amount, the adverse publicity relating to the investigation, proceeding or imposition of these sanctions could harm our reputation and cause us to lose existing investors or fail to gain new investors. These requirements imposed by our regulators are designed primarily to ensure the integrity of the financial markets and to protect investors in our funds and may not necessarily be designed to protect our stockholders. Other regulations, such as those promulgated by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States ("CFIUS"), may impair our ability to invest our funds and/or for our funds to realize full value from our investments in certain industries. Consequently, these regulations often limit our activities. Our businesses may be adversely affected as a result of new or revised legislation or regulations imposed by the SEC, U.S. Department of Treasury or other U.S. or foreign governmental regulatory authorities or self-regulatory organizations that - 42- Table of Contents supervise the financial markets. We also may be adversely affected by changes in the interpretation or enforcement of existing laws and rules by these governmental authorities and self-regulatory organizations. Regulatory changes in the U.S. could adversely affect our business. Federal regulation. Dodd-Frank Act The Dodd-Frank Act continues to impose significant regulations on almost every aspect of the U.S. financial services industry, including aspects of our businesses and the markets in which we operate. Among other things, the Dodd-Frank Act includes the following provisions that could have an adverse impact on our ability to continue to operate our businesses. The Dodd-Frank Act established the Financial Stability Oversight Council ("FSOC"), which is comprised of representatives of all the major U.S. financial regulators, to act as the financial system's systemic risk regulator. FSOC has the authority to designate non-bank financial companies as "systemically important" in certain circumstances, including where material financial distress of the company could pose risk to the financial stability of the U.S. Designation as a systemically important non-bank financial company would subject a company to heightened prudential standards and Federal Reserve regulation. In 2016, under the prior administration, the FSOC released an update on its multi-year review of asset management products and activities and created an interagency working group to assess potential risks associated with certain leveraged funds. To date, the FSOC has not designated any investment management firms, including us, as systemically important financial institutions. While we believe it is unlikely that we would be designated as systemically important, if such designation were to occur, we would be subject to significantly increased levels of regulation, including heightened standards relating to capital, leverage, liquidity, risk management, credit exposure reporting and concentration limits, restrictions on acquisitions and being subject to annual stress tests by the Federal Reserve.

Dodd-Frank Act established the Financial Stability Oversight Council ("FSOC"), which is comprised of representatives of all the major U.S. financial regulators, to act as the financial system's systemic risk regulator. FSOC has the authority to designate non-bank financial companies as "systemically important" in certain circumstances, including where material financial distress of the company could pose risk to the financial stability of the U.S. Designation as a systemically important non-bank financial company would subject a company to heightened prudential standards and Federal Reserve regulation. In 2016, under the prior administration, the FSOC released an update on its multi-year review of asset management products and activities and created an interagency working group to assess potential risks associated with certain leveraged funds. To date, the FSOC has not designated any investment management firms, including us, as systemically important financial institutions. While we believe it is unlikely that we would be designated as systemically important, if such designation were to occur, we would be subject to significantly increased levels of regulation, including heightened standards relating to capital, leverage, liquidity, risk management, credit exposure reporting and concentration limits, restrictions on acquisitions and being subject to annual stress tests by the Federal Reserve. The Dodd-Frank Act requires many private equity and hedge fund advisers to register with the SEC under the Investment Advisers Act, to maintain extensive records and to file reports if deemed necessary for purposes of systemic risk assessment by certain governmental bodies. As described elsewhere in this report, all of the investment advisers of our funds operated in the U.S. are registered as investment advisers either directly or as a "relying advisor" with the SEC.

Dodd-Frank Act requires many private equity and hedge fund advisers to register with the SEC under the Investment Advisers Act, to maintain extensive records and to file reports if deemed necessary for purposes of systemic risk assessment by certain governmental bodies. As described elsewhere in this report, all of the investment advisers of our funds operated in the U.S. are registered as investment advisers either directly or as a "relying advisor" with the SEC. The Dodd-Frank Act amends the Exchange Act to compensate and protect whistleblowers who voluntarily provide original information to the SEC and establishes a fund to be used to pay whistleblowers who will be entitled to receive a payment equal to between 10% and 30% of certain monetary sanctions imposed in a successful government action resulting from the information provided by the whistleblower. A similar whistleblower program was also established with the CFTC under the direction of the Dodd-Frank Act. We expect that these whistleblower programs will result in a significant increase in whistleblower claims across our industry, and investigating such claims could generate significant expenses and take up significant management time, even for frivolous and non-meritorious claims. Many of these provisions are subject to further rulemaking and to the discretion of regulatory bodies, such as the FSOC, the Federal Reserve and the SEC. The current administration's legislative agenda may include certain modifications to the Dodd-Frank Act and other potentially deregulatory measures affecting the financial services industry. For example, in May 2018, the President signed into law the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act (the "EGRRCPA"), which amended certain provisions of the Dodd-Frank Act. Some of these provisions are subject to further rulemaking and regulatory discretion. The prospects for further legislative reform are uncertain. As the impact of these rules required by the Dodd-Frank Act and the EGRRCPA will become evident over time, it is not yet possible to predict the ultimate effects that these laws or subsequent implementing regulations and decisions will have on us. Any changes in the regulatory framework applicable to our business may impose additional costs, require attention from our senior management, result in limitations on the conduct of our business, or affect how we compete with other financial services organizations. National Security Investment Clearance Regulations Certain investments by our funds that involve a business or real estate connected with, related to, or that implicate, national security or critical infrastructure could be subject to review and approval by the U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States ("CFIUS") and/or non-U.S. national security/investment clearance regulators. In the event that CFIUS or another regulator reviews the proposed or existing investments of any of our funds, there can be no assurances that such fund will be able to maintain, or proceed with, such investments on acceptable terms. CFIUS or another regulator may seek to impose limitations or restrictions that prevent our funds from maintaining or pursuing investments, which could adversely affect its performance with respect to such investments (if consummated). - 43- Table of Contents In addition, certain of the limited partners in some of our funds are non-U.S. investors, and in the aggregate, may comprise a substantial portion of a fund's aggregate commitments, which increases both the risk that investments may be subject to review by CFIUS, and the risk that limitations or restrictions will be imposed by CFIUS or other non-U.S. regulators on such fund's investments. The general partner of each of our funds may take actions to avoid or mitigate restrictions that are imposed by CFIUS or another regulator, such as requiring limited partners to withdraw from a fund or restrict information delivered to limited partners. Additionally, a limited partner in our funds may not be permitted to transfer all or any part of its interest to a person which gives rise to CFIUS or national security considerations with respect to such fund or actual or potential investments. Additionally, our funds may address perceived threats to national security through mitigation measures, including contractual undertakings with the U.S. Government, board resolutions and proxy agreements. The time to negotiate any such measures or the length of the CFIUS review process could place our funds at a competitive disadvantage to U.S. purchasers not subject to CFIUS approval. Such mitigation measures could also effectively impose significant operational restrictions on our funds or their general partners and managers. Should CFIUS approval, or other regulatory approval, be a closing condition to a prospective transaction, there is a risk that such approval might not be granted and our funds will have to bear the costs and expenses relating to such unconsummated investment, in addition to the risk that disadvantageous conditions may be imposed. Similar rules or regulations may exist in non-U.S. jurisdictions. State regulation. A number of our investing activities, such as our lending business, are also subject to regulation by various U.S. state regulators. Moreover, regulations enacted by various U.S. state regulators could impact us indirectly. For example, the State of California has enacted a law that requires California pension plans to disclose fee and expense information in relation to investments in alternative investment vehicles. This new legislation may impact our contractual arrangements with such investors and increase the costs and risks to us in maintaining relationships with such investors. It is impossible to determine the full extent of the impact on us of existing regulation or any other new laws, regulations or initiatives that may be proposed or whether any of the proposals will become law. Any changes in the regulatory framework applicable to our businesses, including the changes described above, may impose additional costs on us, require the attention of our senior management or result in limitations on the manner in which we conduct our business. Moreover, as calls for additional regulation have increased, there may be a related increase in regulatory investigations of the trading and other investment activities of alternative investment management funds, including our funds. Complying with any new laws or regulations could be more difficult and expensive, affect the manner in which we conduct our businesses and adversely affect our profitability. Regulatory changes in jurisdictions outside of the U.S. could adversely affect our business. Apollo provides investment management services in various jurisdictions around the world. Investment advisers are subject to extensive regulation not only in the U.S., but also in the other countries in which our investment activities occur. In the U.K., we are subject to regulation by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority. Our other European operations, and our investment activities around the globe, are subject to a variety of regulatory regimes that vary country by country. A failure to comply with the obligations imposed by the regulatory regimes to which we are subject, could result in investigations, sanctions and/or reputational damage. The AIFMD came into force on July 22, 2013. The AIFMD imposes significant regulatory requirements on fund managers operating within and/or from the EEA, including with respect to conduct of business, regulatory capital, valuations, disclosures and marketing, and rules on the structure of remuneration for certain personnel. Compliance with the AIFMD has also increased the cost and complexity of raising capital for our funds and consequently may also slow the pace of fundraising. Alternative investment funds (i) organized outside of the EEA and (ii) in which interests are marketed to investors who are registered or domiciled in the EEA are also subject to significant compliance requirements. For example, currently such funds may only be marketed in EEA jurisdictions in compliance with certain requirements under the AIFMD, for example, to register the fund for marketing in each relevant jurisdiction and to undertake periodic investor and regulatory reporting. In some countries, additional obligations are imposed: for example, in Germany, marketing of a non-EEA fund also requires the appointment of one or more depositaries (with cost implications for the fund). In order to manage and market EEA alternative investment funds more broadly for and to EEA investors, two new entities have been created: (i) AIME was incorporated by Apollo in the U.K. on March 31, 2016, and obtained authorization from the FCA on October 28, 2016 to carry out activities regulated by the FCA (including managing and marketing alternative investment funds); and (ii) AIME Lux, a Luxembourg regulated entity, was incorporated by Apollo in Luxembourg on January 2, 2019 and has received approval from the Luxembourg Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier ("CSSF") to carry out certain activities regulated by the CSSF (including managing and marketing alternative investment funds). AIME and AIME Lux are subject to significant regulatory requirements imposed, inter alia, by the AIFMD, including with respect to conduct of business, regulatory capital, valuations, disclosures and marketing and rules on the structure of remuneration for certain personnel. Since January 2017, certain European fund structures have been managed by AIME and marketed by AIME's European FCA regulated affiliate, AMI, as permitted under the AIFMD. Some European funds are managed by AIME Lux and marketed by it or its regulated affiliates (to the extent permitted). The European fund structures are subject to ongoing full compliance with all the requirements of the AIFMD, which include (among other things) investor and regulatory disclosures and reporting; satisfying the competent authority of the robustness of internal arrangements with respect to risk - 44- Table of Contents management, in particular liquidity risks and additional operational and counterparty risks associated with short selling; the management and disclosure of conflicts of interest; the fair valuation of assets; and the security of depository/custodial arrangements. Additional requirements and restrictions apply where funds invest in an EEA portfolio company, including restrictions that may impose limits on certain investment and realization strategies, such as dividend recapitalizations and reorganizations. Such rules are imposing significant additional costs on the operation of our businesses and our funds' investments in the EEA and limiting our operating flexibility within the relevant jurisdictions. Further changes to the AIFMD are expected, others are under negotiation, and a wider review is ongoing which may lead to further changes both under the AIFMD and potentially in other areas of EU regulation, possibly leading to increased costs and/or burdens and more limited operational flexibility within the EEA and access to EEA investors. In addition, it is not yet clear to what extent the U.K. will continue to apply the EU's standards under the AIFMD and other related financial services legislation, both immediately post Brexit (including after the expiration of any transitional regime), and on an ongoing basis. On January 3, 2018, the EU introduced significant changes to the EU Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (Directive 2004/39/EC) ("MiFID"), in the form of the recast Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (Directive 2014/65/EU) (which, along with its relevant EU delegated and implementing legislation and guidance, is collectively referred as "MiFID II"). The original MiFID, which came into force in 2007, is the foundational piece of legislation for financial services firms operating in the EU. Many aspects of MiFID II imposed significant new organizational, conduct, governance and reporting requirements, including new requirements around the receipt of inducements and the use of soft dollars / dealing commissions, enhanced transaction reporting and post-trade transparency requirements, formal telephone taping and communication recording requirements, and new best execution rules. Further, new rules in MiFID II may restrict the ability of entities domiciled outside of the EU (known as "third-country firms") to provide services to clients domiciled in the EU. MiFID II includes research unbundling rules requiring firms subject to MiFID II to be charged and pay for research independently of dealing commissions. The U.S. SEC has issued temporary no-action relief that, among other things, enables U.S. broker-dealers, on a temporary basis, to receive research payments from money managers in hard dollars without breaching U.S. federal securities laws, where such payment is necessary for the money manager to comply with MiFID II. If such no-action relief is discontinued or withdrawn, this may limit the ability of Apollo's U.K. MiFID firms to access research from U.S. broker-dealers. Other changes resulting from MiFID II may have an impact (indirectly) on any entity or client that trades on EU markets or trading venues, or does business with EU-regulated banks or brokers. This may include venue trading requirements for certain categories of shares and derivatives, product banning powers, algorithmic trading restrictions, and enhanced requirements around the provision of direct market access services. Such new compliance requirements on our European operations increase our compliance costs. We may be required to invest significant additional management time and resources as market practice relating to the new requirements continues to settle and if additional regulatory guidance is published. Failure to comply with MiFID II and its implementing provisions, as interpreted from time to time, could have a number of serious consequences, including, but not limited to, sanctions from the relevant regulator, inability to access some markets and liquidity sources and a more limited selection of counterparties and providers from which to source services. Sanctions from regulators can include, but are not limited to, public censure (with related reputational damage), significant fines, remediation and withdrawal of license to operate. The European Parliament has adopted the Regulation on OTC Derivatives, Central Counterparties and Trade Repositories, known as "EMIR." EMIR and the implementing rules thereunder have come into force in stages and implement requirements similar to, but not the same as, those in Title VII of the Dodd-Frank Act, in particular requiring reporting of most derivative transactions, record keeping, risk mitigation (in particular mandatory initial and variation margin requirements for uncleared OTC derivative transactions entered into by certain market participants) and centralized clearing of certain OTC derivative transactions entered into by certain market participants. Under the amended EMIR rules that came into effect in June 2019, EMIR impacts (i) Apollo's European funds and funds managed by Apollo's AIFMs, and (ii) Apollo's non-European funds indirectly as a result of EMIR's impact on many of the Apollo funds' counterparties to OTC derivatives. Compliance with the relevant requirements is likely to continue to increase the burdens and costs of doing business. Regulation (EU) 2017/2402 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 12 December 2017 (the "EU Securitization Regulation") is a new framework for European securitizations which came into effect January 1, 2019. The EU Securitization Regulation established requirements for, among other things, due diligence, risk retention and disclosure regarding certain of our European investments, subsidiaries and CLOs. There is a risk that a non-EU alternative investment fund manager (a fund's "non-EU AIFM"), such as the Company, that markets an alternative investment fund in the EU which invests in securitization positions could be caught within scope of certain requirements under the EU Securitization Regulation when investing in such positions. To the extent a non-EU AIFM is within the scope of the EU Securitization Regulation it could only hold a securitization exposure where the originator, sponsor or original lender retains 5% of the securitization. There are certain other requirements with which the non-EU AIFM would also need to comply. The U.K. has implemented transparency legislation that requires many large businesses to publish their U.K. tax strategies on their websites before the end of each financial year. Apollo's U.K. business is required to comply with these rules. As part of - 45- Table of Contents the requirement, organizations must publish information on tax risk management and governance, tax planning, tax risk appetite and their approach to HMRC. Apollo's refreshed "tax strategy" is published on our website. During the course of 2017, the U.K. implemented a new corporate criminal offense for the failure to prevent the facilitation of tax evasion. The scope of the law and guidance is extremely wide and covers tax evasion committed both in the U.K. and abroad and so could have a global impact for Apollo's businesses. Criminal liability can be mitigated where a relevant business has proportionate policies and procedures in place to manage the risk. These changes illustrate an evolving approach from HMRC and bring tax matters further into the public domain. As such, tax matters may now be seen to pose a greater reputational risk to the business. The EU Council Directive 2018/822 ("DAC 6") requires mandatory automatic exchange of information in the field of taxation in relation to reportable cross- border arrangements. As of July 1, 2020, taxpayers and their advisers may be required to disclose information to tax authorities when arrangements bearing specific hallmarks involve one or more EU member states. Certain cross-border arrangements put into place beginning June 25, 2018 will be reportable to relevant taxing authorities beginning August 31, 2020. A number of EU member states including the U.K. have issued draft DAC6 legislation, while some have already implemented it into law. DAC 6 may expose Apollo's investment activities to increased scrutiny from European tax authorities as a result of the breadth of the disclosure requirements, and Apollo and its advisers will be required to allocate an increased amount of time and resources in order to comply with DAC6. A new EU Regulation on the prudential requirements of investment firms (Regulation (EU) 2019/2033) and its accompanying Directive (Directive (EU) 2019/2034) (together, "IFR/IFD") have now been finalized and are expected to take effect on June 26, 2021. IFR/IFD will introduce a bespoke prudential regime for most MiFID investment firms to replace the one that currently applies under the fourth Capital Requirements Directive ("CRD IV") and the Capital Requirements Regulation ("CRR"). IFR/IFD represents a complete overhaul of "prudential" regulation in the EU. It is also expected to apply in the U.K. post Brexit and after the expiration of any connected transitional regime. There is a risk that the new regime will result in higher regulatory capital requirements for affected firms and new, more onerous remuneration rules, as well as re-cut and extended internal governance, disclosure, reporting, liquidity, and group "prudential" consolidation requirements (among other things), each of which could have a material impact on Apollo's European operations. Additional laws and regulations will come into force in the EU in coming years. In addition, pan-EU and European national regulators may also issue extra- statutory guidance and/or thematic work which could indicate new forthcoming rules, or changes to existing rules, impacting the markets in which Apollo operates. These are expected to (or in the case of new guidance, could) have an impact on Apollo including the costs of, risk to and manner of conducting its business; the markets in which Apollo operates; the assets managed or advised by Apollo; Apollo's ability to raise capital from investors; and ultimately there may be an impact on the returns which can be achieved. Examples include proposals for rules requiring MiFID firms and AIFMs to take into account sustainability and environmental, social and governance factors in their organizational, risk and governance arrangements, and to make certain public disclosures in relation to their approach to those factors; requirements relating to securities financing transactions (including recently finalized reporting requirements which are due to apply from the second quarter of 2020); further changes to or reviews of the extent and interpretation of pay regulation, including under IFR/IFD (which may have an impact on the retention and recruitment of key personnel); proposals for enhanced regulation of loan origination, servicing of credit agreements and the secondary loan markets; and significant focus on entities considered to be "shadow banks." In the U.K., there have been additional changes to the rules concerning the approval of certain Apollo U.K. professionals to work in the regulated financial services sector. Complying with these new rules may create additional compliance burden and cost for Apollo. Regulations affecting specific investor types, such as insurance companies, may impact their businesses; their ability to invest and the assets in which they are permitted to invest; and the requirements which their investments place on us, such as extensive disclosure and reporting obligations. The regulation of some institutions has an effect on their ability and willingness to extend credit and the costs of credit. This has, and is likely to continue to have, an impact on the price and availability of credit. Changes to the regulation of benchmarks, including the replacement of LIBOR, may affect the way in which relevant benchmarks are calculated, with commercial and documentary implications for both pre-existing and new arrangements, including on the stability of the benchmark and returns. Recent changes to regulations regarding derivatives and commodity interest transactions could adversely impact various aspects of our business. Derivatives rules and regulations promulgated under the Dodd-FrankAct have become effective over time and comprehensively regulate the "over the counter" ("OTC") derivatives markets. The Dodd-FrankAct and the regulations promulgated thereunder require mandatory clearing and execution on a swap execution facility of certain swaps and derivative transactions (including formerly unregulated OTC derivatives). The CFTC currently requires that certain interest rate and credit default index swaps be centrally cleared and executed through a swap execution facility. Additional standardized swap contracts are expected to be subject to the clearing and execution requirements in the future. OTC derivatives submitted for clearing are subject to minimum initial and variation margin requirements set by the relevant clearinghouse, as well as margin requirements imposed by the clearing brokers. For swaps that are cleared through a clearinghouse, transactions are subject to the rules of the clearinghouse and the funds are exposed to clearinghouse performance and credit risks. Clearinghouse collateral requirements may differ from and be greater than the collateral terms negotiated with derivatives counterparties in the OTC market. Such - 46- Table of Contents increased collateral requirements may increase a fund's cost in entering into certain products and impact its ability to pursue certain investment strategies. Moreover, OTC derivative dealers are also required to post margin to the clearinghouses through which their customers' trades are cleared, instead of using such margin in their operations. This will increase the OTC derivative dealers' costs and such increased costs are expected to be passed through to other market participants in the form of higher upfront and mark-to-market margin, less favorable trade pricing, and possibly new or increased fees. In addition, our derivatives and commodity interest transactions may be subject to similar laws and regulations imposed by non-U.S. jurisdictions and regulators, which may further increase such costs. OTC trades not cleared through a registered clearinghouse may not be subject to the protections afforded to participants in cleared swaps (for example, centralized counterparty, customer asset segregation and clearinghouse-imposed margin requirements). The CFTC and various prudential regulators have promulgated final rules on margin requirements for uncleared swaps that recently went into effect. The final rules generally require banks and dealers, subject to thresholds and certain limited exemptions, to collect and post margin in respect of uncleared swaps. With financial counterparties, variation margin requirements for uncleared swaps became effective in 2017, and initial margin requirements for uncleared swaps are expected to phase in through 2021, depending on the aggregate notional amount of over-the-counter swaps traded by a fund. These newly adopted rules on margin requirements for uncleared swaps could adversely affect our businesses, including our ability to enter into such swaps or our available liquidity. Although the Dodd-Frank Act includes limited exemptions from the clearing and margin requirements for so-called"end-users," our funds and portfolio companies may not be able to rely on such exemptions. The Dodd-Frank Act also creates new categories of regulated market participants, such as "swap-dealers,""security-based swap dealers," "major swap participants" and "major security-based swap participants" who will be subject to significant new capital, registration, recordkeeping, reporting, disclosure, business conduct and other regulatory requirements, which will give rise to new administrative costs. Even if certain new requirements are not directly applicable to us, they may still increase our costs of entering into transactions with the parties to whom the requirements are directly applicable. Position limits imposed by various regulators, self-regulatory organizations or trading facilities on derivatives may also limit our ability to effect desired trades. Position limits represent the maximum amounts of net long or net short positions that any one person or entity may own or control in a particular financial instrument. For example, the CFTC, on January 20, 2020, voted to re-propose rules that would establish specific limits on speculative positions in 25 physical commodity futures contracts, futures and options directly or indirectly linked to such contracts as well as economically equivalent swaps. In addition, the Dodd-Frank Act requires the SEC to set position limits on security-based swaps. If such proposed rules are adopted, we may be required to aggregate the positions of our various investment funds and the positions of our funds' portfolio companies. It is possible that trading decisions may have to be modified and that positions held may have to be liquidated in order to avoid exceeding such limits. Such modification or liquidation, if required, could adversely affect our operations and profitability. The Federal Reserve, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency have issued resolution stay regulations, which came into effect in 2019 and impose requirements on certain financial contracts of global systemically important banking organizations ("G-SIBs") to expressly recognize limits (such as temporary suspension and transfer) on the exercise of default remedies by their trading counterparties in the event such G-SIB enters into insolvency proceedings. Regulators in other G20 jurisdictions have implemented, or are in the process of implementing, similar rules regarding the recognition of the application of temporary stay or overrides of certain termination rights under the relevant home-country special resolution regime. These regulations aim to achieve the same policy goal of an orderly resolution of systemically important financial institutions in the event of insolvency. The application of such regulations could adversely impact the exercise of the funds' contractual rights in the event of an insolvency of a G-SIB trading counterparty. Risk retention rules could adversely affect our CLO business. "Risk retention" rules promulgated by U.S. federal regulators under the Dodd-Frank Act require a "securitizer" or "sponsor" of a collateralized loan obligation ("CLO"), to retain at least 5% of the credit risk of the securitized assets, either directly or through a majority-owned affiliate (the "U.S. Risk Retention Rules"). The EU has in place similar 5% risk retention rules (the "EU Risk Retention Rules", and together with the U.S. Risk Retention Rules, the "Risk Retention Rules") that apply to certain EU investors such as credit institutions (including banks), investment firms, authorized investment fund managers and insurance and reorganization undertakings. In instances in which any such entities subject to the EU Risk Retention Rules invest in a CLO (as a noteholder or otherwise), such investors must ensure that the CLO satisfies the EU Risk Retention Rules. In connection with the Risk Retention Rules, we established Redding Ridge, which manages CLOs and retains the required risk retention interests. On February 9, 2018, the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia (the "DC Circuit Court") ruled in favor of an appeal brought by the Loan Syndications and Trading Association (the "LSTA") from a district court ("District Court") ruling granting summary judgment to the SEC and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on the issue of whether the U.S. Risk Retention Rules apply to collateral managers of "open market" CLOs under Section 941 of the Dodd-Frank Act (the - 47- Table of Contents "DC Circuit Court Decision"). The District Court entered summary judgment in favor of the LSTA on April 5, 2018. As of the date hereof, CLO managers of "open- market CLOs" (as defined in the DC Circuit Court Decision) will no longer be required to comply with the U.S. Risk Retention Rules. The DC Circuit Court Decision discussed above would not apply with respect to any "balance sheet CLOs" (such as middle market CLOs) undertaken by us or Redding Ridge which would remain subject to the requirements of the U.S. Risk Retention Rules. In addition, the DC Circuit Court Decision would have no applicability with respect to compliance with the EU Risk Retention rules, which continue to remain in effect. Thus, to the extent that we or Redding Ridge were managing a U.S. CLO that was structured to comply with the EU Risk Retention rules (which is done to expand the potential universe of investors for such U.S. CLO) or a European CLO, then we or Redding Ridge, as applicable, would continue to have to comply with the EU Risk Retention rules. Finally, the DC Circuit Court decision would not impact any letter or other contractual agreements ("Risk Retention Undertakings") that we or Redding Ridge may have or will in the future enter into with investors or other third parties designed to ensure such CLOs comply with the Risk Retention Rules. Depending on the terms of such Risk Retention Undertakings, there may be an ongoing obligation to continue to comply with the U.S. Risk Retention Rules for some period, which if breached could result in claims by investors or third parties. No assurance can be made that in the future any governmental authority will not take further legislative, regulatory or judicial action with respect to the Risk Retention Rules, and the effect of any such action cannot be known or predicted. No assurance can be given as to whether the Risk Retention Rules will have a future material adverse effect on our business. The Risk Retention Rules also may have an adverse effect on the leveraged loan market generally, which may adversely affect our CLO management business or the CLO management business of Redding Ridge. As a result of the launch of Redding Ridge, it is less likely that we will manage new CLOs. Exemptions from certain laws. In conducting our activities, we regularly rely on exemptions from various requirements of law or regulation in the United States and other jurisdictions, including the Securities Act, the Exchange Act, the Investment Company Act, the Commodity Exchange Act of 1936 and the Employment Retirement Income Securities Act of 1974, each as amended, and the regulations promulgated under each of them. These exemptions are sometimes highly complex. In certain circumstances we depend on compliance by third parties whom we do not control. For example, in raising new funds, we typically rely on Regulation D for exemption from registration under the Security Act, which was amended in 2013 to prohibit issuers (including our funds) from relying on certain of the exemptions from registration if the fund or any of its "covered persons" (including certain officers and directors, but also including certain third parties including, among others, promoters, placement agents and beneficial owners of 20% of outstanding voting securities of the fund) has been the subject of a "disqualifying event," or constitutes a "bad actor," which can result from a variety of criminal, regulatory and civil matters. If any of the covered persons associated with our funds is subject to a disqualifying event, one or more of our funds could lose the ability to raise capital in a Rule 506 private offering for a significant period of time, which could significantly impair our ability to raise new funds, and, therefore, could materially adversely affect our businesses, financial condition and results of operations. In addition, if certain of our employees or any potential significant fund investor has been the subject of a disqualifying event, we could be required to reassign or terminate such an employee or we could be required to refuse the investment of such an investor, which could impair our relationships with investors, harm our reputation, or make it more difficult to raise new funds. Certain other exemptions require monitoring of ongoing compliance with the applicable requirements throughout the life of the applicable fund. For example, with respect to certain of our funds we rely on the so-called "de minimis" exemption from commodity pool operator registration, codified in CFTC Rule 4.13(a)(3). If any of those funds cease to qualify for this (or another applicable) exemption, certain Apollo entities associated with and/or affiliated with those funds will be required to register with the CFTC as commodity pool operators. This exemption requires that the amount of commodities interest positions in the applicable commodity pool remain below specified thresholds; in the event that those thresholds are crossed, registration is required and the commodity pool operator may be out of compliance with the applicable regulations until registration is complete. Several Apollo entities are already registered with the CFTC as commodity pool operators. However, registration entails several potentially costly and time-consuming requirements, including, without limitation, membership with the National Futures Association, a self-regulatory organization for the U.S. derivatives industry, and compliance with the regulatory framework applicable to registered commodity pool operators. Certain of our investment management entities are registered as a commodity pool operator. The increased costs associated with such registration may affect the manner in which the funds managed by such investment management entity conducts its business and may adversely affect such fund's and our profitability. If for any reason any of these exemptions were to become unavailable to us, we could become subject to regulatory action, third-party claims or be required to register under certain regulatory regimes, and our businesses could be materially and adversely affected. See, for example, "-Risks Related to Our Organization and Structure-Ifwe were deemed an investment company under the Investment Company Act, applicable - 48- Table of Contents restrictions could make it impractical for us to continue our businesses as contemplated and could have a material adverse effect on our businesses and the price of our Class A shares and our Preferred shares." Regulatory environment of our funds and portfolio companies of our funds. The regulatory environment in which our funds and portfolio companies of our funds operate may affect our businesses. Certain laws, such as environmental laws, insurance regulations, gaming laws, takeover laws, anti-bribery and other anti- corruption laws, sanctions laws, escheat or abandoned property laws, and CFIUS and antitrust laws, may impose requirements on us, our funds and portfolio companies of our funds. For example, certain of our funds or vehicles may invest in the manufacturing sector, natural resources industry or own real assets where environmental laws, regulations and regulatory initiatives and various zoning laws can play a significant role and can have a substantial effect on investments in the industry. Such investments or assets may increase our exposure to regulatory compliance expense and risk of liability under environmental laws that impose, regardless of fault, joint and several liability for the cost of remediating contamination and compensation for damages. In addition, changes in environmental laws or regulations or the environmental condition of an investment may create liabilities that did not exist at the time of acquisition. Even in cases where our funds are indemnified by a seller against liabilities arising out of violations of environmental laws and regulations, there can be no assurance as to the financial viability of the seller or its insurers to satisfy such indemnities or our ability to achieve enforcement of such indemnities. Additionally, changes in antitrust laws or the enforcement of antitrust laws could affect the level of mergers and acquisitions activity, and changes in state laws may limit investment activities of state pension plans. For additional examples, see "-Insuranceregulation" and "-U.S.and foreign anti-corruption,sanctions and export control laws applicable to us and our funds and portfolio companies create the potential for significant liabilities and penalties and reputational harm." See "Item 1. Business-Regulatory and Compliance Matters" for a further discussion of the regulatory environment in which we conduct our businesses. Certain of the funds and accounts we manage or advise as well as certain of our funds' portfolio companies that engage in originating, lending and/or servicing loans may be subject to state and federal regulation, borrower disclosure requirements, limits on fees and interest rates on some loans, state lender licensing requirements and other regulatory requirements in the conduct of their business. These funds and accounts may also be subject to consumer disclosures and substantive requirements on consumer loan terms and other federal regulatory requirements applicable to consumer lending that are administered by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. These state and federal regulatory programs are designed to protect borrowers. For example, subsidiaries of our funds' portfolio companies include consumer finance companies operating in the U.S. The consumer finance business is subject to federal and state laws, and failure to comply with applicable laws and regulations could result in regulatory actions, including substantial fines or penalties, lawsuits and damage to our reputation. In addition, certain of the states in which such entities are licensed to originate loans have laws or regulations which require regulatory approval for the acquisition of "control" of regulated entities. Therefore, any person acquiring directly or indirectly 10% or more of a licensed entity's common stock may need the prior approval of licensing regulators, or a determination from such regulators that "control" has not been acquired, which could significantly delay or otherwise impede our ability to complete a transaction. State and federal regulators and other governmental entities have authority to bring administrative enforcement actions or litigation to enforce compliance with applicable lending or consumer protection laws, with remedies that can include fines and monetary penalties, restitution of borrowers, injunctions to conform to law, or limitation or revocation of licenses and other remedies and penalties. In addition, lenders and servicers may be subject to litigation brought by or on behalf of borrowers for violations of laws or unfair or deceptive practices. Failure to conform to applicable regulatory and legal requirements could be costly and have a detrimental impact on certain of our funds or our funds' portfolio companies and ultimately on Apollo. We are deemed by the FCC to control certain radio and television broadcast stations that are owned by a company in which one of our funds has a majority investment. As a result, we are subject to FCC ownership restrictions that could limit our ability and the ability of our funds to make investments in other radio or television broadcast stations or in daily newspapers in some U.S. markets. We are also subject to FCC restrictions on the ownership of our stock by non-U.S. persons or entities. We must report to the FCC if we or any of our officers or directors or controlling stockholders are convicted of a felony or of violating certain laws. Our funds along with their affiliates may obtain a controlling interest (e.g., 80% or more voting control) in certain portfolio companies which may impose risks of liability to such funds under ERISA for a portfolio company's underfunded pension plans, including withdrawal liability under any multiemployer plans in which such portfolio company contributes or previously contributed. Such liabilities might arise if any fund (or its general partner or management company, on behalf of such fund) were deemed to be engaged in a "trade or business" under ERISA. The determination of whether an investment fund is engaged in a trade or business under ERISA is uncertain and could depend upon which U.S. Federal Circuit has jurisdiction over the matter. At least one Circuit Court has held that an investment fund was in a "trade or business" for this purpose. Activities that may indicate the existence of a trade or business rather than a passive investment include, but are not limited to, involvement in the management of a portfolio company's operations, exercising authority with respect to the hiring, termination and compensation of such portfolio - 49- Table of Contents company's employees and agents and receiving fees or other compensation that offset the management fee for services provided to such portfolio company by the relevant fund manager or its affiliates. If any of our funds (along with its affiliates) were treated as engaged in a trade or business for purposes of ERISA and own together with related funds, 80% or more voting control of a portfolio company, then that fund (and certain affiliates of such fund in the same ERISA controlled group (e.g., other controlled portfolio companies)) could be jointly and severally liable to satisfy the liabilities of a specific portfolio company to an ERISA pension plan (i.e., one of our funds might suffer a loss that is greater than its actual investment in a specific portfolio company to the extent that such portfolio company becomes insolvent and is unable to satisfy its own obligations). It should be noted that the test as to whether a fund is engaged in a trade or business for purposes of ERISA may not necessarily be the same as the test that would be used for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It also should be noted that a recent Circuit Court decision held that two related private equity funds did not create an implied partnership-in-fact constituting a controlled group, and therefore, the funds could not be held liable for the multiemployer pension plan withdrawal liability of a portfolio company that was 100% owned by two private equity funds. In this case, one private equity fund owned 70%, and the other private equity fund owned 30%, of the portfolio company. Because the Circuit Court found that the two entities were not structured in a way that indicated a shared purpose as a partnership, their ownership of the portfolio company was not aggregated in determining whether the funds were in the same controlled group as the portfolio company. This holding is specific to the facts of this case and may not apply to other affiliated funds. In addition, regulators may scrutinize, investigate or take action against us as a result of actions or inactions by portfolio companies operating in a regulated industry if such a regulator were to deem, or potentially deem, such portfolio company to be under our control. For example, based on positions taken by European governmental authorities, we or certain of our investment funds potentially could be liable for fines if portfolio companies deemed to be under our control are found to have violated European antitrust laws. Such potential, or future, liability may materially affect our business. Regulatory environment for control persons. We could become jointly and severally liable for all or part of fines imposed on portfolio companies of our funds or be fined directly for violations committed by portfolio companies, and such fines imposed directly on us could be greater than those imposed on the portfolio company. The fact that we or one of our funds exercises control or exerts influence (or merely has the ability to exercise control or exert influence) over a company may impose risks of liability (including under various theories of parental liability and piercing the corporate veil doctrines) to us and our funds for, among other things, environmental damage, product defects, employee benefits (including pension and other fringe benefits), failure to supervise management, violation of laws and governmental regulations (including securities laws, anti-trust laws, employment laws, and anti-bribery and other anti-corruption laws) and other types of liability for which the limited liability characteristic of business ownership and the relevant fund itself (and the limited liability structures that may be utilized by such fund in connection with its ownership of its portfolio companies or otherwise) may be ignored or pierced, as if such limited liability characteristics or structures did not exist for purposes of the application of such laws, rules regulations and court decisions. Under certain circumstances, we could also be held liable under federal securities or state common law for statements made by or on behalf of portfolio companies of our funds. These risks of liability may arise pursuant to U.S. and non-U.S. laws, rules, regulations, court decisions or otherwise (including the laws, rules, regulations and court decisions that apply in jurisdictions in which our funds' portfolio companies or their subsidiaries are organized, headquartered or conduct business). Such liabilities may also arise to the extent that any such laws, rules, regulations or court decisions are interpreted or applied in a manner that imposes liability on all persons that stand to economically benefit (directly or indirectly) from ownership of portfolio companies, even if such persons do not exercise control or otherwise exert influence over such portfolio companies (e.g., limited partners). Lawmakers, regulators and plaintiffs have recently made (and may continue to make) claims along the lines of the foregoing, some of which have been successful. If these liabilities were to arise with respect to any of our funds or portfolio companies of our funds, the fund or portfolio company might suffer significant losses and incur significant liabilities and obligations that may, in turn, affect our results of operations. The possession or exercise of control or influence over a portfolio company could expose our assets and those of our relevant fund, its partners, general partner, management company and their respective affiliates to claims by such portfolio company, its security holders and its creditors and regulatory authorities or other bodies. While we intend to manage our operations to minimize exposure to these risks, the possibility of successful claims cannot be precluded, nor can there be any assurance to whether such laws, rules, regulations and court decisions will be expanded or otherwise applied in a manner that is adverse to us. Moreover, it is possible that, when evaluating a potential portfolio investment, we, as manager of our funds, funds may choose not to pursue or consummate such portfolio investment, if any of the foregoing risks may create liabilities or other obligations for us, any of our funds or any of their respective affiliates. Insurance regulation. State insurance departments in the U.S. have broad administrative powers over the insurance business of our U.S. insurance company affiliates, including insurance company licensing and examination, agent licensing, establishment of reserve requirements and solvency standards, premium rate regulation, admissibility of assets, policy form approval, unfair trade and claims practices, marketing practices, advertising, maintaining policyholder privacy, payment of dividends and distributions to stockholders, investments, review and/or approval of transactions with affiliates, reinsurance, acquisitions, mergers and other matters. State regulators regularly review and update these and other requirements. - 50- Table of Contents We are subject to insurance holding company system laws and regulations in the states of domicile of certain insurance companies for which we are (or, with respect to certain pending transactions, will be) deemed to be a control person for purposes of such laws. Specifically, under state insurance laws, we are deemed to be the ultimate parent of (i) Athene Holding's insurance company subsidiaries, which are domiciled in Delaware, Iowa and New York, (ii) Catalina's insurance company subsidiaries, which are domiciled in California, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia and New York, (iii) OneMain's insurance company subsidiaries, which are domiciled in Texas, (iv) Venerable's insurance subsidiary, which is domiciled in Iowa, (v) LifePoint's health maintenance organization subsidiary, which is domiciled in Michigan and (vi) Aspen's insurance company subsidiaries domiciled in North Dakota and Texas for purposes of such laws. Each of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Iowa, Michigan, New York, North Dakota and Texas is a "Domiciliary State". Currently, there are proposals to increase the scope of regulation of insurance holding companies in both the U.S. and internationally. The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (the "NAIC") adopted amendments to the Holding Company Model Act that introduced the concept of "enterprise risk" within an insurance holding company system and imposed more extensive informational reporting regarding parents and other affiliates of insurance companies, with the purpose of protecting domestic insurers from enterprise risk, including requiring an annual enterprise risk report by the ultimate controlling person identifying the material risks within the insurance holding company system that could pose enterprise risk to domestic insurers. Changes to existing NAIC model laws or regulations must be adopted by individual states or foreign jurisdictions before they will become effective. To date, each of the Domiciliary States has enacted laws to adopt such amendments. Internationally, in November 2019, the IAIS adopted a framework for the "group wide" supervision of internationally active insurance groups, including the development of a risk-based global insurance capital standard. The ICS will be implemented in the following two phases: in the first phase, which will last for five years and which is referred to as the "monitoring period," the ICS will be used for confidential reporting to group-wide supervisors and discussion in supervisory colleges, and the ICS will not be used as a prescribed capital requirement. After the monitoring period, the ICS will be implemented as a group-wide prescribed capital standard. In addition, in the U.S., the NAIC and the Federal Reserve Board are developing a group capital calculation tool using a risk-based capital aggregation method for all entities within the insurance holding company, including non-U.S. entities. The goal is to provide U.S. regulators with a method to aggregate the available capital and the minimum capital of each entity in a group in a way that applies to all groups regardless of structure. The NAIC has stated that the group capital calculation will be a regulatory tool and will not constitute a requirement or standard. The NAIC expects to adopt the final group capital calculation tool in 2020. In the U.S., the NAIC has promulgated additional amendments to its insurance holding company system model law that address "group wide" supervision of internationally active insurance groups. To date, each of the Domiciliary States (except for New York) has adopted a form of these provisions. The NAIC has made these amendments to the insurance holding company system model law a part of its accreditation standards for state solvency regulation which began on January 1, 2020. This is likely to motivate the remaining Domiciliary States to adopt the amendments. We cannot predict with any degree of certainty the additional capital requirements, compliance costs or other burdens these requirements may impose on us and our insurance company affiliates. The Dodd-Frank Act established the FIO within the U.S. Department of the Treasury headed by a Director appointed by the Treasury Secretary. While currently not having a general supervisory or regulatory authority over the business of insurance, the Director of the FIO performs various functions with respect to insurance, including serving as a non-voting member of the FSOC and making recommendations to the FSOC regarding non-bank financial companies to be designated as SIFIs. The Director of the FIO has also submitted reports to the U.S. Congress on (i) modernization of U.S. insurance regulation (provided in December 2013) and (ii) the U.S. and global reinsurance market (provided in November 2013 and January 2015, respectively). Such reports could ultimately lead to changes in the regulation of insurers and reinsurers in the U.S. In addition, the Dodd-Frank Act authorized the Treasury Secretary and the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative to negotiate covered agreements. A covered agreement is an agreement between the U.S. and one or more foreign governments, authorities or regulatory entities, regarding prudential measures with respect to insurance or reinsurance. Pursuant to this authority, in September 2017, the U.S. and the EU signed the EU Covered Agreement and the U.S. released the Policy Statement providing the U.S.'s interpretation of certain provisions in the EU Covered Agreement. The Policy Statement provides that the U.S. expects that the group capital calculation, which is currently being developed by the NAIC, will satisfy the EU Covered Agreement's group capital assessment requirement. In addition, on December 18, 2018, the U.K. Covered Agreement was signed in anticipation of the U.K.'s exit from the EU. U.S. state regulators have until September 22, 2022 to adopt reinsurance reforms removing reinsurance collateral requirements for EU and U.K. reinsurers that meet the prescribed minimum conditions set forth in the EU Covered Agreement and U.K. Covered Agreement or else state laws imposing such reinsurance collateral requirements may be subject to federal preemption. The NAIC adopted revisions to the Credit for Reinsurance Model Law and Regulation that would, if adopted into law by state regulators, implement the reinsurance collateral provisions of the EU Covered Agreement and the U.K. Covered Agreement. The reinsurance collateral provisions of the EU Covered Agreement or the U.K. Covered Agreement may increase competition, in particular with respect to pricing for reinsurance transactions, by lowering the cost at which competitors of the - 51- Table of Contents reinsurance subsidiaries of our insurance company affiliates, such as Athene Holding's direct, wholly owned subsidiary ALRe, are able to provide reinsurance to U.S. insurers. As the ultimate parent of the general partner or manager of certain shareholders of Athene Holding, we are subject to certain insurance laws and regulations in Bermuda, where Apollo is considered a "shareholder controller" of (a) ALRe, a Bermuda Class E insurance company and a wholly owned subsidiary of Athene Holding, a company listed on the NYSE as well as its direct and indirect Bermuda domiciled insurance and reinsurance subsidiaries, (b) ALREI, a Bermuda Class C insurer and wholly-owned subsidiary of Athene Holding, (c) Athora Life Re, a Bermuda Class E insurance company and a wholly owned subsidiary of Athora Holding Ltd., a Bermuda private company, (d) Catalina General, a Bermuda Class 3A and Class C insurer and a wholly owned subsidiary of Catalina Holding (Bermuda) Ltd., and (e) Aspen Bermuda, a Class 4 insurer and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aspen. Each of ALRe, ALREI, Athora Life Re, Catalina General and Aspen Bermuda is subject to regulation and supervision by the BMA and compliance with all applicable Bermuda law and Bermuda insurance statutes and regulations, including but not limited to the Bermuda Insurance Act. Under the Bermuda Insurance Act, the BMA maintains supervision over the "controllers" of all registered insurers in Bermuda. For these purposes, a "controller" includes a shareholder controller (as defined in the Bermuda Insurance Act). The Bermuda Insurance Act imposes certain notice requirements upon any person that has become, or as a result of a disposition ceased to be, a shareholder controller, and failure to comply with such requirements is punishable by a fine or imprisonment or both. In addition, the BMA may file a notice of objection to any person or entity who has become a controller of any description where it appears that such person or entity is not, or is no longer, fit and proper to be a controller of the registered insurer, and such person or entity can be subject to fines or imprisonment or both. These laws may discourage potential acquisition proposals and may delay, deter or prevent an acquisition of controllers of Bermuda insurers. In addition, for purposes of insurance laws Apollo is considered to be the parent and/or indirect qualifying shareholder of certain European insurance companies domiciled in Belgium, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Switzerland and the U.K. See "Item 1. Business-Regulatory and Compliance Matters." These laws and regulations may discourage potential acquisition offers and may delay, deter or prevent the acquisition of qualifying holdings as these affect insurance undertakings in such countries. Future regulatory changes could adversely affect our businesses. The regulatory environment in which we operate both in the U.S. and outside the U.S. may be subject to changes in regulation. There have been active debates both nationally and internationally over the appropriate extent of regulation and oversight in a number of areas which are or may be relevant to us, including private investment funds and their managers and the so-called "shadow banking" sector. The regulatory and legal requirements that apply to our activities are subject to change from time to time and may become more restrictive, which may impose additional expenses on us, make compliance with applicable requirements more difficult, require attention of senior management, or otherwise restrict our ability to conduct our business activities in the manner in which they are now conducted. They also may result in fines or other sanctions if we or any of our funds are deemed to have violated any laws or regulations. We also may be adversely affected by changes in the interpretation or enforcement of existing laws and rules. Changes in applicable regulatory and legal requirements, including changes in their enforcement, could materially and adversely affect our businesses and our financial condition and results of operations. Investment advisors have come under increased scrutiny from regulators, including the SEC and other government and self-regulatory organizations, with a particular focus on fees, allocation of expenses to funds, valuation practices, and related disclosures to fund investors. Public statements by regulators, in particular the SEC, indicate increased enforcement attention will continue to be focused on investment advisors, which has the potential to affect us. We also may be adversely affected by changes in the interpretation or enforcement of existing laws and rules by these governmental authorities and self-regulatory organizations. Regulatory investigations and enforcement actions may adversely affect our operations and create the potential for significant liabilities, penalties and reputational harm. There can be no assurance that we or our affiliates will avoid regulatory examination and possibly enforcement actions. SEC enforcement actions and settlements involving U.S.-based private fund advisors have involved a number of issues, including the undisclosed allocation of the fees, costs and expenses related to unconsummated co-investment transactions (i.e., the allocation of broken deal expenses), undisclosed legal fee arrangements affording the applicable advisor with greater discounts than those afforded to funds advised by such advisor and the undisclosed acceleration of certain special fees. Recent SEC focus areas have also included the use and compensation of, and disclosure regarding, operating partners or consultants, outside business activities of firm principals and employees, group purchasing arrangements and general conflicts of interest disclosures. If the SEC or any other governmental authority, regulatory agency or similar body takes issue with our past practices, we will be at risk for regulatory sanction. Even if an investigation or proceeding does not result in a sanction or the sanction imposed - 52- Table of Contents is small in monetary amount, the adverse publicity relating to the investigation, proceeding or imposition of these sanctions could harm us and our reputation which may adversely affect our results of operations. U.S. and foreign anti-corruption, sanctions and export control laws applicable to us and our funds and portfolio companies create the potential for significant liabilities and penalties and reputational harm. We are subject to a number of laws and regulations governing payments and contributions to public officials or other parties, including restrictions imposed by the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act ("FCPA"), as well as economic sanctions and export control laws administered by the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control ("OFAC"), the U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. Department of State. The FCPA is intended to prohibit bribery of foreign public officials and political parties, and requires public companies in the U.S. to keep books and records that accurately and fairly reflect their transactions. The U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. Department of State administer and enforce various sanctions and export control laws and regulations, and OFAC administers and enforces economic sanctions based on U.S. foreign policy and national security goals against targeted countries, territories, regimes, entities, organizations and individuals. These laws and regulations relate to a number of aspects of our businesses, including servicing existing fund investors, finding new fund investors, and sourcing new investments, as well as activities by the portfolio companies of our funds. In recent years, the U.S. government has devoted greater resources to enforcement of the FCPA and sanctions and export control laws. A number of other countries have also expanded significantly their enforcement activities, especially in the anti-corruption area. While we have developed and implemented policies and procedures designed to ensure compliance by us and our personnel with the FCPA and other applicable anti-bribery laws, as well as with sanctions and export control laws, such policies and procedures may not be effective in all instances to prevent violations. Any determination that we have violated these laws could subject us to, among other things, civil and criminal penalties, material fines, profit disgorgement, injunctions on future conduct, securities litigation and a general loss of investor confidence, any one of which could adversely affect our business prospects and/or financial position. In addition, we may also be adversely affected if there is misconduct by personnel of portfolio companies in which our funds invest. For example, failures by personnel at our funds' portfolio companies to comply with anti-bribery, sanctions or export control requirements could create liability for us, cause significant reputational and business harm to us and negatively affect the valuations of a fund's investments. The SEC, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA"), as well as certain U.S. states, localities, and public instrumentalities, have adopted "pay- to-play" laws, rules, regulations and/or policies which restrict the political activities of investment managers that seek investment from or manage funds on behalf of state and local government entities. Such restrictions can include limits on the ability of the managers covered investment advisors, certain covered employees of the advisor or covered political action committees controlled by the advisor or its employees to make political contributions to or fundraise for certain state and local candidates, officials, and political organizations, as well as obligations to make regular disclosures about such political activities to federal, state, or local regulators. In addition, many pay-to-play regimes (including the SEC pay-to-play rule for investment advisors) impute the personal political activities of certain executives and employees, and in some instances their spouses and family members, to the covered advisor for purposes of potential pay-to-play liability. Violation of pay-to-play laws can lead to the loss of management fees, rescission of current commitments to our funds, and a loss of future investment opportunities, and issues involving pay- to-play violations and alleged pay-to-play violations often receive substantial media coverage. Any failure on our part or a party acting on our behalf to comply with applicable pay-to-play laws, regulations or policies could expose us to significant penalties and reputational damage, and could have a material adverse impact on us. The Iran Threat Reduction and Syrian Human Rights Act of 2012 ("ITRA") expanded the scope of U.S. sanctions against Iran. Notably, ITRA generally prohibits foreign entities that are majority owned or controlled by U.S. persons from engaging in transactions with Iran. In addition, Section 219 of ITRA amended the Exchange Act to require public reporting companies to disclose in their annual or quarterly reports certain dealings or transactions the company or its affiliates engaged in during the previous reporting period involving Iran or individuals or entities targeted by certain OFAC sanctions. ITRA may require companies to disclose these types of transactions even if they were permissible under U.S. law or were conducted outside of the U.S. by a non-U.S. entity. Companies that have been considered our affiliates at the time have publicly filed and/or provided to us the disclosures reproduced in certain of the Company's periodic reports filed with the SEC in 2013 and 2014. We are required to separately file, concurrently with our annual and quarterly reports that contain such a disclosure, a notice that such activities have been disclosed in our report. The SEC is required to post this notice of disclosure on its website and send the report to the U.S. President and certain U.S. Congressional committees. Disclosure of such activity, even if such activity is not subject to penalties or sanctions under applicable law, could harm our reputation and have a negative impact on our business. Differences between U.S. and foreign anti-corruption, sanctions and export control laws increase the risks and complexities of compliance, and sometimes present actual conflicts of law (especially in the sanctions area). If we fail to comply with this multitude of laws and regulations, even where conflicts of law arise, we could be exposed to claims for damages, civil or criminal - 53- Table of Contents penalties, reputational harm, incarceration of our employees, restrictions on our operations and other liabilities, which could negatively affect our businesses, operating results and financial condition. In addition, depending on the circumstances, we could be subject to liability for violations of applicable anti-corruption, sanctions or export control laws committed by companies in which we or our funds invest or which we or our funds acquire. A portion of our revenues, earnings and cash flow is highly variable, which may make it difficult for us to achieve steady earnings growth on a quarterly basis, and we do not intend to regularly provide comprehensive earnings guidance, which may cause the price of our Class A shares and our Preferred shares to be volatile. A portion of our revenues, earnings and cash flow is highly variable, primarily due to the fact that performance fees from our private equity funds and certain of our credit and real assets funds, which constitutes the largest portion of income from our combined businesses, and the transaction and advisory fees that we receive, can vary significantly from quarter to quarter and year to year. In addition, the investment returns of most of our funds are volatile. We may also experience fluctuations in our results from quarter to quarter and year to year due to a number of other factors, including changes in the values of our funds' investments, changes in the amount of distributions, dividends or interest paid in respect of investments, changes in our operating expenses, the degree to which we encounter competition and general economic and market conditions. Our future results will also be significantly dependent on the success of our larger funds (e.g., Fund VIII and Fund IX), changes in the value of which may result in fluctuations in our results. In addition, performance fees from our private equity funds and certain of our credit and real assets funds is subject to contingent repayment by the general partner if, upon the final distribution, the relevant fund's general partner has received cumulative performance fees on individual portfolio investments in excess of the amount of performance fees it would be entitled to from the profits calculated for all portfolio investments in the aggregate. See "-Poorperformance of our funds would cause a decline in our revenue and results of operations, may obligate us to repay performance fees previously paid to us and would adversely affect our ability to raise capital for future funds." Such variability may lead to volatility in the trading price of our Class A shares and our Preferred shares and cause our results for a particular period not to be indicative of our performance in a future period. It may be difficult for us to achieve steady growth in earnings and cash flow on a quarterly basis, which could in turn lead to large adverse movements in the price of our Class A shares and our Preferred shares or increased volatility in the price of our Class A shares and our Preferred shares in general. The timing of performance fees generated by our funds is uncertain and will contribute to the volatility of our results. Performance fees depends on our funds' performance. It takes a substantial period of time to identify attractive investment opportunities, to raise all the funds needed to make an investment and then to realize the cash value or other proceeds of an investment through a sale, public offering, recapitalization or other exit. Even if an investment proves to be profitable, it may be several years before any profits can be realized in cash or other proceeds. We cannot predict when, or if, any realization of investments will occur. Generally, with respect to our private equity funds, although we recognize performance fees on an accrual basis, we receive private equity performance fees payments only upon disposition of an investment by the relevant fund, which contributes to the volatility of our cash flow. If our funds were to have a realization event in a particular quarter or year, it may have a significant impact on our results for that particular quarter or year that may not be replicated in subsequent periods. We recognize revenue on investments in our funds based on our allocable share of realized and unrealized gains (or losses) reported by such funds, and a decline in realized or unrealized gains, or an increase in realized or unrealized losses, would adversely affect our revenue, which could further increase the volatility of our results. With respect to a number of our credit funds, our performance fees are generally paid annually, semi-annually or quarterly, and the varying frequency of these payments will contribute to the volatility of our revenues and cash flow. Furthermore, we earn these performance fees only if the net asset value of a fund has increased or, in the case of certain funds, increased beyond a particular threshold. The general partners of certain of our credit funds accrue certain performance fees when the fair value of investments exceeds the cost basis of the individual investor's investments in the fund, including any allocable share of expenses incurred in connection with such investment, which is referred to as a "high water mark." The general partners for the remainder of our credit funds generally defer such performance fees until the fees are crystallized or are no longer subject to clawback or reversal. For certain performance fee arrangements, high water marks are applied on an individual investor basis. If the high water mark for a particular investor is not surpassed, we would not earn such performance fees with respect to such investor during a particular period even though such investor had positive returns in such period as a result of losses in prior periods. If such an investor experiences losses, we will not be able to earn such performance fees from such investor until it surpasses the previous high water mark. Such performance fees we earn are therefore dependent on the net asset value of investors' investments in the fund, which could lead to significant volatility in our results. Because a portion of our revenue, earnings and cash flow can be highly variable from quarter to quarter and year to year, we do not plan to provide any comprehensive guidance regarding our expected quarterly and annual revenues, earnings and cash flow. The lack of comprehensive guidance on a regular and consistent basis may affect the expectations of public market investors and could cause increased volatility in the price of our Class A shares and our Preferred shares. - 54- Table of Contents The investment management business is intensely competitive, which could have a material adverse impact on us. The investment management business is intensely competitive. We face competition both in the pursuit of outside investors for our funds and in acquiring investments in attractive portfolio companies and making other investments. It is possible that it will become increasingly difficult for our funds to raise capital as funds compete for investments from a limited number of qualified investors. Competition among funds is based on a variety of factors, including: investment performance;

investor liquidity and willingness to invest;

investor perception of investment managers' drive, focus and alignment of interest;

quality of service provided to and duration of relationship with investors;

business reputation; and

the level of fees and expenses charged for services. We compete in all aspects of our businesses with a large number of investment management firms, private equity, credit and real assets fund sponsors and other financial institutions. A number of factors serve to increase our competitive risks: fund investors may develop concerns that we will allow a business to grow to the detriment of its performance;

investors may reduce their investments in our funds or not make additional investments in our funds based upon current market conditions, their available capital or their perception of the health of our businesses;

the attractiveness of our funds relative to investments in other investment products could change depending on economic and market conditions;

some of our competitors have greater capital, lower targeted returns or greater sector or investment strategy-specific expertise than we do, which creates competitive disadvantages with respect to investment opportunities;

strategy-specific expertise than we do, which creates competitive disadvantages with respect to investment opportunities; some of our competitors may also have a lower cost of capital and access to funding sources that are not available to us, which may create competitive disadvantages for us with respect to investment opportunities;

some of our competitors may perceive risk differently than we do, which could allow them either to outbid us for investments in particular sectors or, generally, to consider a wider variety of investments;

some of our funds may not perform as well as competitors' funds or other available investment products;

our funds' competitors that are corporate buyers may be able to achieve synergistic cost savings in respect of an investment, which may provide them with a competitive advantage in bidding for an investment;

our competitors have instituted or may institute low cost, high speed financial applications and services based on artificial intelligence and new competitors may enter the investment management space using new investment platforms based on artificial intelligence;

developments in financial technology (or fintech), such as a distributed ledger technology (or blockchain), have the potential to disrupt the financial industry and change the way financial institutions, as well as investment managers, do business, and could exacerbate these competitive pressures;

some fund investors may prefer to invest with an investment manager that is not publicly traded;

the successful efforts of new entrants into our various businesses, including former "star" portfolio managers at large diversified financial institutions as well as such institutions themselves, may result in increased competition;

there are relatively few barriers to entry impeding other alternative investment management firms from implementing an integrated platform similar to ours or the strategies that we deploy at our funds, such as distressed investing, which we believe are competitive strengths of ours; and

other industry participants continuously seek to recruit our investment professionals away from us. These and other factors could reduce our earnings and revenues and have a material adverse effect on our businesses. In addition, if we are forced to compete with other alternative investment managers on the basis of price, we may not be able to maintain our current management fee and performance fees structures. We have historically competed primarily on the performance of our funds, and not on the level of our management fees or performance fees relative to those of our competitors. However, there is a risk that management fees and performance fees in the alternative investment management industry will decline, without regard to the historical performance of a manager. Fee or performance fee reductions on existing or future funds, without corresponding decreases in our cost structure, would adversely affect our revenues and profitability. - 55- Table of Contents Our ability to retain our investment professionals is critical to our success and our ability to grow depends on our ability to attract and retain key personnel. Our success depends on our ability to retain our investment professionals and recruit additional qualified personnel. We anticipate that it will be necessary for us to add investment professionals as we pursue our growth strategy. However, we may not succeed in recruiting additional personnel or retaining current personnel, as the market for qualified investment professionals is extremely competitive. Our investment professionals possess substantial experience and expertise in investing, are responsible for locating and executing our funds' investments, have significant relationships with the institutions that are the source of many of our funds' investment opportunities, and in certain cases have key relationships with our fund investors. Therefore, if our investment professionals join competitors or form competing companies it could result in the loss of significant investment opportunities and certain existing fund investors. Additionally, recent changes in law in the U.S. and U.K. have increased the tax rate on various income streams used to compensate investment professionals. More specifically, in December 2017, President Trump signed into law Public Law Number 115-97, formerly known as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the "TCJA"). The TCJA changed the holding period requirement for investment professionals to receive long-term capital gain treatment on performance fees for taxable years beginning after December 31, 2017. Beginning in 2018, performance fees attributable to gains with respect to assets held for three years or less are treated as short-term capital gains and taxed at ordinary income rates. There remains uncertainty as to whether these rules may be further modified in the future to be even broader in scope. States and other jurisdictions in the past have also considered legislation to increase taxes with respect to performance fees. In 2019, Governor Cuomo, as a response to certain aspects of the TCJA, proposed legislation to reform the treatment of incentive income in New York to tax such income at higher rates. Additional details of Governor Cuomo's proposal remain unclear, and it is uncertain when or whether such legislation would be enacted. Legislation similar to Governor Cuomo's proposal in New York has been considered in California and Connecticut (and passed in New Jersey although it is not currently effective), where a significant portion of our employees reside and could impact our ability to recruit investment professionals. In addition, the U.K. implemented legislation effective from April 2015 that changed the scope and tax rate for performance fees, particularly for individuals who have immigrated to the U.K., so called "non-domiciled individuals." Further, from 2016, legislation that taxes carried interest returns as deemed trading income has come into force affecting certain UK based staff who have an interest in funds that have a weighted average holding period of fewer than 40 months. Because a portion of certain investment professionals' compensation arises from equity interests in our businesses or a right to receive performance fees, the potentially less favorable tax treatment of performance fees in the U.S. or the U.K. could adversely affect our ability to recruit, retain and motivate our current and future investment professionals or require us to alter our approach to compensating investment professionals. Fluctuations in the distributions to investment professionals generated from performance fees could also impair our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel. Furthermore, the SEC has proposed mandatory clawback rules that would require listed companies to adopt a clawback policy providing for recovery of incentive-based compensation awarded to executive officers if the company is required to prepare an accounting restatement resulting from material noncompliance with financial reporting requirements. However, these proposals have not yet been finalized and the specific long-term impact on us is not yet clear. There is the potential that new compensation rules will make it more difficult for us to attract and retain investment professionals by capping the amount of variable compensation compared to fixed pay, requiring the deferral of certain types of compensation over time, implementing "clawback" requirements, or making other changes deemed onerous by such investment professionals. Amounts earned by our employees who participate in performance fees will vary year-to-year depending on our overall realized performance. As a result, there may be periods when the executive committee of our board of directors determines that allocations of realized performance fees are not sufficient to compensate individuals, which may result in an increase in salary, bonus and benefits, the modification of existing programs or the use of new remuneration programs, which may increase our overall compensation costs. Reductions in performance fee revenues could also make it harder to retain employees and cause employees to seek other employment opportunities. The loss of even a small number of our investment professionals could jeopardize the performance of our funds, which would have a material adverse effect on our results of operations. Efforts to retain or attract investment professionals and other personnel may result in significant additional expenses, which could adversely affect our profitability. We strive to maintain a work environment that promotes our culture of collaboration, motivation and alignment of interests with our fund investors and stockholders. If we do not continue to develop and implement effective processes and tools to manage growth and reinforce this vision, our ability to compete successfully and achieve our business objectives could be impaired, which could negatively affect our businesses, financial condition and results of operations. - 56- Table of Contents We may not be successful in expanding into new investment strategies, markets and businesses. We actively consider the opportunistic expansion of our businesses, both geographically and into complementary new investment strategies. We may not be successful in any such attempted expansion. Attempts to expand our businesses involve a number of special risks, including some or all of the following: the diversion of management's attention from our core businesses;

the disruption of our ongoing businesses;

entry into markets or businesses in which we may have limited or no experience;

increasing demands on our operational systems and infrastructure;

potential increase in investor concentration; and

the broadening of our geographic footprint, increasing the risks associated with conducting operations in foreign jurisdictions (including regulatory, tax, legal and reputational consequences). Additionally, any expansion of our businesses could result in significant increases in our outstanding indebtedness and debt service requirements, which would increase the risks of investing in our Class A shares and our Preferred shares, and may adversely impact our results of operations and financial condition. We also may not be successful in identifying new investment strategies or geographic markets that increase our profitability, or in identifying and acquiring new businesses that increase our profitability. Because we have not yet identified these potential new investment strategies, geographic markets or businesses, we cannot identify for you all the risks we may face and the potential adverse consequences on us and your investment that may result from our attempted expansion. We also do not know how long it may take for us to expand, if we do so at all. We have also entered into strategic partnerships, separately managed accounts and sub- advisory arrangements, which lack the scale of our traditional funds and are more costly to administer. The prevalence of these accounts may also present conflicts and introduce complexity in the deployment of capital. The executive committee of our board of directors has total discretion, without needing to seek approval from our board of directors or stockholders, to enter into new investment strategies, geographic markets and businesses, other than expansions involving transactions with affiliates which may require board approval. Many of our funds invest in relatively high-risk, illiquid assets and we may fail to realize any profits from these activities for a considerable period of time or lose some or all of the principal amount we invest in these activities. Many of our funds invest in securities that are not publicly traded. In many cases, our funds may be prohibited by contract or by applicable securities laws from selling such securities for a period of time. Our funds will generally not be able to sell these securities publicly unless their sale is registered under applicable securities laws, or unless an exemption from such registration requirements is available. The ability of many of our funds, particularly our private equity funds, to dispose of investments is heavily dependent on the public equity markets, inasmuch as the ability to realize value from an investment may depend upon the ability to complete an IPO of the portfolio company in which such investment is held. Furthermore, large holdings even of publicly traded equity securities can often be disposed of only over a substantial period of time, exposing the investment returns to risks of downward movement in market prices during the disposition period. Moreover, because the investment strategy of many of our funds often entails our having representation on public portfolio company boards, our funds may be restricted in their ability to affect such sales during certain time periods. Accordingly, our funds may be forced, under certain conditions, to sell securities at a loss. Dependence on significant leverage in investments by our funds could adversely affect our ability to achieve attractive rates of return on those investments. Because certain of our funds' investments rely heavily on the use of leverage, our ability to achieve attractive rates of return on investments will depend on our continued ability to access sufficient sources of indebtedness at attractive rates. For example, in many of our private equity fund investments, indebtedness may constitute 70% or more of a portfolio company's total debt and equity capitalization, including debt that may be incurred in connection with the investment, and a portfolio company's leverage may increase as a result of recapitalization transactions subsequent to the company's acquisition by a private equity fund. The absence of available sources of senior debt financing for extended periods of time could therefore materially and adversely affect our funds. An increase in either the general levels of interest rates or in the risk spread demanded by sources of indebtedness would make it more expensive to finance those investments. Increases in interest rates could also make it more difficult to locate and consummate private equity investments because other potential buyers, including operating companies acting as strategic buyers, may be able to bid for an asset at a higher price due to a lower overall cost of capital. Conversely, certain of the strategies pursued by funds we manage benefit from higher interest rates, and a sustained low interest rate environment may negatively impact expected returns for these funds. The TCJA also introduced a new limitation on the deductibility of interest for U.S. federal - 57- Table of Contents income tax purposes for corporations and pass-through entities. For taxable years beginning after December 31, 2017, taxpayers may no longer deduct business interest expense in excess of the sum of (i) business interest income and (ii) 30% of "adjusted taxable income" (which is similar to EBITDA for taxable years beginning before January 1, 2022, and similar to EBIT for taxable years beginning thereafter). Notably these limitations apply to existing debt and there are no transitional rules. Although the impact of this limitation will vary across our funds' portfolio companies, it is possible that we may not be able to utilize the same amount of leverage to finance investments going forward or that a material amount of interest expense may not be deductible for U.S. federal income tax purposes by our funds' portfolio companies, both of which may have a material impact on our rates of return on investments. See "-Risks Related to Taxation-Recentlyenacted U.S. tax legislation may adversely affect our results of operation and cash flows." In addition, a portion of the indebtedness used to finance certain of our fund investments often includes high-yield debt securities. Availability of capital from the high-yield debt markets is subject to significant volatility, and there may be times when we might not be able to access those markets at attractive rates, or at all. To the extent that there are limits the amount or cost of financing our funds are able to obtain, the returns on our funds' investments may suffer. Investments in highly leveraged entities are inherently more sensitive to declines in revenues, increases in expenses and interest rates and adverse economic, market and industry developments. The incurrence of a significant amount of indebtedness by an entity could, among other things: give rise to an obligation to make mandatory prepayments of debt using excess cash flow, which might limit the entity's ability to respond to changing industry conditions to the extent additional cash is needed for the response, to make unplanned but necessary capital expenditures or to take advantage of growth opportunities;

allow even moderate reductions in operating cash flow to render it unable to service its indebtedness, leading to a bankruptcy or other reorganization of the entity and a loss of part or all of the equity investment in it;

limit the entity's ability to adjust to changing market conditions, thereby placing it at a competitive disadvantage compared to its competitors who have relatively less debt;

limit the entity's ability to engage in strategic acquisitions that might be necessary to generate attractive returns or further growth; and

limit the entity's ability to obtain additional financing or increase the cost of obtaining such financing, including for capital expenditures, working capital or general corporate purposes. As a result, the risk of loss associated with a leveraged entity is generally greater than for companies with comparatively less debt. For example, many investments consummated by private equity sponsors during 2005, 2006 and 2007 that utilized significant amounts of leverage subsequently experienced severe economic stress and in certain cases defaulted on their debt obligations due to a decrease in revenues and cash flow precipitated by the economic downturn. When certain of our funds' existing portfolio investments reach the point when debt incurred to finance those investments matures in significant amounts and must be either repaid or refinanced, those investments may materially suffer if they have generated insufficient cash flow to repay maturing debt and there is insufficient capacity and availability in the financing markets to permit them to refinance maturing debt on satisfactory terms, or at all. If a limited availability of financing for such purposes were to persist for an extended period of time, when significant amounts of the debt incurred to finance these funds' existing portfolio investments came due, these funds could be materially and adversely affected. Additionally, if such limited availability of financing persists, our funds may also not be able to recoup their investments, as issuers of debt become unable to repay their borrowings. In addition to our private equity funds, many of our other funds may choose to use leverage as part of their respective investment programs and regularly borrow a substantial amount of their capital. The use of leverage poses a significant degree of risk and enhances the possibility of a significant loss in the value of the investment portfolio. Our credit and real assets funds may borrow money from time to time to purchase or carry securities. The interest expense and other costs incurred in connection with such borrowing may not be recovered by appreciation in the securities purchased or carried, and will be lost, and the timing and magnitude of such losses may be accelerated or exacerbated-in the event of a decline in the market value of such securities. Gains realized with borrowed funds may cause the fund's net asset value to increase at a faster rate than would be the case without borrowings. However, if investment results fail to cover the cost of borrowings, the fund's net asset value could also decrease faster than if there had been no borrowings. The inability to obtain such financing on attractive terms may impact our funds' ability to achieve targeted rates of return. In addition, under the provisions of the Investment Company Act, as of April 4, 2019, AINV is permitted, as a business development company, to issue senior securities in amounts such that its asset coverage, as defined in the Investment Company Act, equals at least 150% after each issuance of senior securities. Further, AFT and AIF, as registered investment companies, are - 58- Table of Contents restricted in the (i) issuance of preferred shares to amounts such that their respective asset coverage (as defined in Section 18 of the Investment Company Act) equals at least 200% after issuance and (ii) incurrence of indebtedness, including through the issuance of debt securities, such that, immediately after issuance the fund will have an asset coverage (as defined in the Investment Company Act) of at least 300%. The ability of AFT and AIF to pay dividends on their common stock may be restricted if the asset coverage of their indebtedness falls below 300% and if the asset coverage on their preferred stock falls below 150%. AINV will be restricted if its asset coverage ratio falls below 150% and any amounts that it uses to service its indebtedness are not available for dividends to its common stockholders. An increase in interest rates could also decrease the value of fixed-rate debt investments that our funds make. Any of the foregoing circumstances could have a material adverse effect on our financial condition, results of operations and cash flow. Certain of our funds may invest in high-yield, below investment grade or unrated debt, or securities of companies that are experiencing significant financial or business difficulties, including companies involved in bankruptcy or other reorganization and liquidation proceedings. Such investments are subject to a greater risk of poor performance or loss. Certain of our funds, especially our credit funds, may invest in below investment grade or unrated debt, including corporate loans and bonds, each of which generally involves a higher degree of risk than investment grade rated debt, and may be less liquid. Issuers of high yield or unrated debt may be highly leveraged, and their relatively high debt-to-equity ratios create increased risks that their operations might not generate sufficient cash flow to service their debt obligations. As a result, high yield or unrated debt is often less liquid than investment grade rated debt. Also, investments may be made in loans and other forms of debt that are not marketable securities and therefore are not liquid. In the absence of hedging measures, changes in interest rates generally will also cause the value of debt investments to vary inversely to such changes. The obligor of a debt security or instrument may not be able or willing to pay interest or to repay principal when due in accordance with the terms of the associated agreement and collateral may not be available or sufficient to cover such liabilities. Commercial bank lenders and other creditors may be able to contest payments to the holders of other debt obligations of the same obligor in the event of default under their commercial bank loan agreements. Sub- participation interests in syndicated debt may be subject to certain risks as a result of having no direct contractual relationship with underlying borrowers. Debt securities and instruments may be rated below investment grade by recognized rating agencies or unrated and face ongoing uncertainties and exposure to adverse business, financial or economic conditions and the issuer's failure to make timely interest and principal payments. Certain of our funds, especially our credit funds, may invest in business enterprises that are or may become involved in work-outs, liquidations, spin-offs, reorganizations, bankruptcies and similar transactions, and may purchase non-performing loans or other high-risk receivables. An investment in such a business enterprise entails the risk that the transaction in which such business enterprise is involved either will be unsuccessful, will take considerable time or will result in a distribution of cash or a new security the value of which will be less than the purchase price to the fund of the security or other financial instrument in respect of which such distribution is received. In addition, if an anticipated transaction does not in fact occur, the fund may be required to sell its investment at a loss. Investments in troubled companies may also be adversely affected by U.S. federal and state laws relating to, among other things, fraudulent conveyances, voidable preferences, lender liability and a bankruptcy court's discretionary power to disallow, subordinate or disenfranchise particular claims. Investments in securities and private claims of troubled companies made in connection with an attempt to influence a restructuring proposal or plan of reorganization in a bankruptcy case may also involve substantial litigation. Because there is substantial uncertainty concerning the outcome of transactions involving financially troubled companies, there is a potential risk of loss by a fund of its entire investment in such company. Moreover, a major economic recession could have a materially adverse impact on the value of such securities. Adverse publicity and investor perceptions, whether or not based on fundamental analysis, may also decrease the value and liquidity of securities rated below investment grade or otherwise adversely affect our reputation. For example, certain of our funds, especially our credit funds, may receive equity in exchange for debt securities of troubled companies in which they have invested, and thus become equity owners of business enterprises that have not been subject to the same level or kind of due diligence investigation that our funds would typically conduct in connection with an equity investment. This could result in adverse publicity, reputational harm, and possibly control person liability in certain circumstances depending on the size of the funds' equity stake and other factors. We rely on technology and information systems to conduct our businesses, and any failures or interruptions of these systems could adversely affect our businesses and results of operations. Additionally, we face operational risks in the execution, confirmation or settlement of transactions and our dependence on our New York-based offices and third-party providers. We rely on a host of computer software and hardware systems, all of which are vulnerable to an increasing number of data security threats. We further rely on financial, accounting and other data processing systems to mitigate the risk of errors in the execution, confirmation or settlement of transactions. As we depend on our New York-based offices and third-party service providers for hosting solutions and technologies, a disaster or disruption in the related infrastructure could impair our operations - 59- Table of Contents and could impact our reputation, adversely affect our businesses and limit our ability to grow. The materialization of one or more of these risks would likely have a material adverse effect on us. Reliance on computer hardware and software systems. There has been an increase in the frequency and sophistication of the data security threats we face, with attacks ranging from those common to businesses generally to those that are more advanced and persistent, which may target us because, as an alternative investment management firm, we hold a significant amount of confidential and sensitive information about, among other things, our investors, the portfolio companies of our funds and potential fund investments. As a result, we may face a heightened risk of a security breach or disruption with respect to this information resulting from an attack by third parties such as computer hackers, foreign governments or cyber terrorists. For example, we and our employees may be the target of fraudulent emails or other targeted attempts to gain unauthorized access to employee, proprietary or sensitive information. If successful, these types of attacks on our network or other systems could have a material adverse effect on our business and results of operations, due to, among other things, the loss of employee, investor or proprietary data, interruptions or delays in our business and damage to our reputation. Although we are not currently aware of any cyberattacks or other incidents that, individually or in the aggregate, have materially affected, or would reasonably be expected to materially affect, our operations or financial condition, there can be no assurance that the various procedures and controls we utilize to mitigate these threats will be sufficient to prevent disruptions to our systems, especially because the cyberattack techniques used change frequently and are not recognized until launched, the full scope of a cyberattack may not be realized until an investigation has been performed and cyberattacks can originate from a wide variety of sources. We rely on industry accepted security measures and technology to securely maintain confidential and proprietary information maintained on our information systems. Although we take protective measures and endeavors to strengthen our computer systems, software, technology assets and networks to prevent and address potential cyberattacks, there can be no assurance that any of these measures prove effective. Moreover, due to the complexity and interconnectedness of our systems, the process of upgrading or patching the Company's protective measures could itself create a risk of security issues or system disruptions for the Company, as well as for clients who rely upon, or have exposure to, our systems. In addition, the unavailability of the information systems or the failure of these systems to perform as anticipated for any reason could disrupt our businesses and could result in decreased performance and increased operating costs, causing our businesses and results of operations to suffer. Any significant interruption or failure of our information systems or any significant breach of security could have a material effect on our businesses and results of operations due to, among other things, the loss of investor or proprietary data, interruptions or delays in our business and damage to our reputation. If our systems are compromised, do not operate properly or are disabled, or we fail to provide the appropriate regulatory or other notifications in a timely manner, we could suffer any of the following: financial loss, a disruption of our businesses, liability to our investment funds, regulatory intervention, litigation or reputational damage. Our funds' portfolio companies also rely on data processing systems and the secure processing, storage and transmission of information, including payment and health information. A disruption or compromise of these systems could have a material adverse effect on the value of these businesses. Breaches in security could potentially jeopardize our, our employees' or our fund investors' or counterparties' confidential and other information processed and stored in, and transmitted through, our computer systems and networks, or otherwise cause interruptions or malfunctions in our, our employees', our fund investors', our counterparties' or third parties' operations, which could result in significant losses, increased costs, disruption of our business, liability to our fund investors and other counterparties, regulatory intervention, litigation or reputational damage. The costs related to data security threats or disruptions may not be fully insured or indemnified by other means. In addition, data security has become a top priority for regulators around the world. For example, one of the 2019 and 2020 examination priorities identified by the SEC's Office of Compliance Inspections and Examinations' ("OCIE") was to continue to examine for data security compliance procedures and controls, including testing the implementation of those procedures and controls. Additionally, many jurisdictions in which we operate have laws and regulations relating to data privacy, cybersecurity and protection of personal information, including the General Data Protection Regulation ("GDPR") in the European Union that went into effect in May 2018, the Cayman Data Protection Law 2017 that went into effect in September 2019, and the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 ("CCPA") that went into effect in January 2020. Some jurisdictions have also enacted laws requiring companies to notify individuals, attorneys general, or supervisory authorities of data security breaches involving certain types of personal data. If we fail to comply with the relevant laws and regulations, it could result in regulatory investigations, litigation and penalties, which could lead to negative publicity and may cause our fund investors and clients to lose confidence in the effectiveness of our security measures. Errors made in the execution, confirmation or settlement of transactions. We face operational risk from errors made in the execution, confirmation or settlement of transactions. We also face operational risk from transactions not being properly recorded, evaluated or accounted for in our funds. In particular, our credit business is highly dependent on our ability to process and evaluate, on a daily basis, transactions across markets and geographies in a time-sensitive, efficient and accurate manner. New investment products we may introduce could create a significant risk that our existing systems may not be adequate to identify or - 60- Table of Contents control the relevant risks in the investment strategies employed by such new investment products. In addition, our and our third party service providers' information systems and technology might not be able to accommodate our growth, may not be suitable for new products and strategies and may be subject to security risks, and the cost of maintaining such systems and technology might increase from its current level. These risks could cause us to suffer financial loss, a disruption of our businesses, liability to our funds, regulatory intervention, litigation and reputational damage. Dependence on our New York based offices and third-partyvendors. Much of our operational personnel and our information system and technology infrastructure are located in our New York City offices, and any disruption in the operation of, or inability to access, our New York City offices could have a significant impact on our business. We are also dependent on an increasingly concentrated group of third party vendors that we do not control for hosting solutions and technologies. We also rely on third-party service providers for certain aspects of our businesses, including for certain information systems, technology and administration of our funds and compliance matters. A disaster, disruption or compromise in technology or infrastructure that supports our businesses, including a disruption involving electronic communications or other services used by us, our vendors or third parties with whom we conduct business, or directly affecting our New York based offices, may have an adverse impact on our ability to continue to operate our businesses without interruption which could have a material adverse effect on us. These risks could increase as vendors increasingly offer cloud-based software services rather than software services that can be operated within our own data centers. We also rely on data processing systems and the secure processing, storage and transmission of information, including payment and health information. A disruption or compromise of these systems could have a material adverse effect on our business. In addition, if we fail to comply with relevant laws and regulations related to the secure processing, storage and transmission of information, it could result in regulatory investigations, litigation and penalties. Our disaster recovery and business continuity programs may not be sufficient to mitigate the harm that may result from such a disaster or disruption. In addition, insurance and other safeguards might only partially reimburse us for our losses, if at all. Failure to maintain the security of our information and technology networks, including personally identifiable and investor information, intellectual property and proprietary business information could have a material adverse effect on us. We are subject to various risks and costs associated with the collection, handling, storage and transmission of personally identifiable information, including those related to compliance with U.S. and foreign data collection and privacy laws and other contractual obligations, as well as those associated with the compromise of our systems collecting such information. In the ordinary course of our business, we collect and store a range of data, including our proprietary business information and intellectual property, and personally identifiable information of our employees, our investors and other third parties, in our data centers and on our networks. The secure processing, maintenance and transmission of this information are critical to our operations. Although we take various measures and have made, and expect to continue to make, significant investments to ensure the integrity of our systems and to safeguard against such failures or security breaches, there can be no assurance that these measures and investments will provide protection. These risks are exacerbated by the rapidly increasing volume of highly sensitive data, including our proprietary business information and intellectual property, and personally identifiable information of our employees, our fund investors and other third parties, that we collect and store in our data centers and on our networks. The secure processing, maintenance and transmission of this information are critical to our operations. A significant actual or potential theft, loss, corruption, exposure, fraudulent, unauthorized or accidental use or misuse of investor, employee or other personally identifiable or proprietary business data, whether by third parties or as a result of employee malfeasance or otherwise, non-compliance with our contractual or other legal obligations regarding such data or intellectual property or a violation of our privacy and security policies with respect to such data could result in significant remediation and other costs, fines, litigation and regulatory actions against us by the U.S. federal and state governments, the EU or other jurisdictions, various regulatory organizations or exchanges, or affected individuals, in addition to significant reputational harm. Many jurisdictions in which we operate have laws and regulations related to data privacy, cyber security and protection of personal information, such as the GDPR, which came into effect on May 25, 2018. The GDPR has a wide territorial reach and applies to data controllers and data processors which have an establishment in the EU or which offer goods or services to, or monitor the behavior of, data subjects in the EU. The GDPR imposes stringent operational requirements on data controllers and data processors. These include (i) accountability and transparency obligations which require organizations to demonstrate and record compliance with the GDPR and to provide detailed information to data subjects regarding the processing of their personal data, (ii) obligations to consider data privacy as any new products or services are developed and to limit the amount of information they collect, process and store, (iii) ensuring and maintaining an appropriate level of security for personal data, and (iv) reporting of breaches to data protection authorities and, in some cases, affected individuals. The GDPR gives strong enforcement powers to data protection authorities in the EU and introduces significant penalties for non-compliance, with fines of up to 4% of total annual worldwide turnover or €20 million (whichever is higher), depending on the type and severity of the breach. - 61- Table of Contents Additionally, jurisdictions throughout the United States have begun implementing their own data protection laws. In 2018, California adopted the CCPA, which went into effect on January 1, 2020. Like the GDPR, the CCPA broadly defines personal data, has a broad territorial scope and grants California residents extensive rights related to their data, including the right to know how their data is collected, used, shared and sold, and the right to request that their data be permanently deleted. It also imposes obligations on companies to ensure that any data they collect is used, shared and stored with adequate protections. We have to comply with the CCPA because, among other things, we process California individuals' personal data in our global technology systems. Penalties for non-compliance are substantial. Violations can incur fines on companies of up to $2,500 per violation (and potentially per individual); intentional violations can incur greater fines of up to $7,500 per violation (also potentially per individual). Additionally, the CCPA grants California residents a private right of action to sue if their unencrypted or unredacted personal information is subject to certain security incidents as a result of a business's failure to implement reasonable security, and provides for statutory damages of between $100 and $750 per consumer per incident. Numerous other U.S. states, including New York, where our information system and technology infrastructure is located, have implemented heightened data breach notification laws. The New York Stop Hacks and Improve Electronic Data Security Act ("SHIELD Act"), for example, was passed in July 2019 and imposes strict requirements on companies to ensure, among other things, that they adopt reasonable safeguards to protect consumer data in their possession, including reasonable administrative, technical and physical security safeguards, and that they adequately notify individuals in the event of a data breach or other data incident. Penalties for non-compliance can include fines of up to $250,000 or, in the event that reasonable safeguards were not used to protect consumer data, up to $5,000 per violation. Lastly, certain jurisdictions in which our fund investors may be located have implemented data protection laws. In September 2019, the Cayman Islands Data Protection Law, 2017 ("DPL") came into effect. The DPL, which is based on eight data protection principles that are similar to those contained in other international data protection regimes, is most closely modeled on the GDPR and applies both to organizations with establishments in Cayman as well as those which offer good or services to, or monitor the behavior of, individuals in Cayman. Like the GDPR, the DPL imposes a range of obligations on organizations, including those relating to the provision of information notices, data subject rights, personal data breaches, accountability and international data transfers. Breaches of the DPL may result in fines of up to $300,000 and, in cases where information is not provided to the data protection authority, imprisonment for a term of up to five years. As data protection laws in the U.S. and throughout the world continue to become more prevalent and robust, the various risks and costs associated with our collection, handling, sharing, storage and transmission of personally identifiable information are increased. Any inability, or perceived inability, to adequately address privacy and data protection concerns, or comply with applicable laws, regulations, policies, industry standards, contractual obligations, or other legal obligations, even if unfounded, could result in additional cost and liability, disrupt our operations and the services we provide to investors, damage our reputation, result in a loss of a competitive advantage, impact our ability to provide timely and accurate financial data, and cause a loss of confidence in our services and financial reporting, which could adversely affect our businesses, revenues, competitive position and investor confidence. We derive a substantial portion of our revenues from funds managed pursuant to management agreements that may be terminated or fund partnership agreements that permit fund investors to request liquidation of investments in our funds on short notice. The terms of our funds generally give either the general partner of the fund, the fund's board of directors or the third-party advisor the right to terminate our investment management agreement with the fund. However, insofar as we control the general partner of our funds that are limited partnerships, the risk of termination of investment management agreement for such funds is limited, subject to our fiduciary or contractual duties as general partner. This risk is more significant for certain of our funds which have independent boards of directors. With respect to our funds that are subject to the Investment Company Act, following the initial two years of operation, each fund's investment management agreement must be approved annually by (i) such fund's board of directors or by the vote of a majority of the funds' stockholders and (ii) in each case, also by a majority of the independent members of such fund's board of directors. Each investment management agreement for such funds can also be terminated on not more than 60 days' notice by the funds' board of directors or by a vote of a majority of the outstanding shares. Currently, AFT and AIF, each a closed-end management investment company, registered investment company under the Investment Company Act, and AINV, a closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act, are subject to these provisions of the Investment Company Act. We have also been engaged as a sub-advisor for funds that are subject to the Investment Company Act, and those sub-advisory agreements contain, among other things, renewal and termination provisions that are substantially similar to the investment management agreements for each of AFT, AIF and AINV. Termination - 62- Table of Contents of these agreements would reduce the fees we earn from the relevant funds, which could have a material adverse effect on our results of operations. The governing documents of certain of our funds provide that a simple majority of a fund's unaffiliated investors have the right to liquidate that fund, which would cause management fees and performance fees to terminate. Our ability to realize performance fees from such funds also would be adversely affected if we are required to liquidate fund investments at a time when market conditions result in our obtaining less for investments than could be obtained at later times. We do not know whether, and under what circumstances, the investors in our funds are likely to exercise such right. In addition, the management agreements of our funds would terminate if we were to experience a change of control without obtaining fund investor consent. Such a change of control could be deemed to occur in the event our Managing Partners exchange enough of their interests in the Apollo Operating Group into our Class A shares such that our Managing Partners no longer own a controlling interest in us. We cannot be certain that consents required for the assignment of our management agreements will be obtained if such a deemed change of control occurs. Termination of these agreements would affect the fees we earn from the relevant funds and the transaction and advisory fees we earn from the underlying portfolio companies, which could have a material adverse effect on our results of operations. Our use of leverage to finance our businesses will expose us to substantial risks, which are exacerbated by our funds' use of leverage to finance investments. We have senior notes, subordinated notes and loans outstanding and an undrawn revolving credit facility described in note 11 to our consolidated financial statements. We may choose to finance our business operations through further borrowings. Our existing and future indebtedness exposes us to the typical risks associated with the use of leverage, including those discussed above under "-Dependenceon significant leverage in investments by our funds could adversely affect our ability to achieve attractive rates of return on those investments." These risks are exacerbated by certain of our funds' use of leverage to finance investments and, if they were to occur, could cause us to incur additional cash taxes due to limits on interest deductibility or to suffer a decline in the credit ratings assigned to our debt by rating agencies, if any, which might result in an increase in our borrowing costs or result in other material adverse effects on our businesses. As these borrowings, notes and other indebtedness mature (or are otherwise repaid prior to their scheduled maturities), we may be required to either refinance them by entering into new facilities or issuing new notes, which could result in higher borrowing costs, or issuing equity, which would dilute existing stockholders. We could also repay them by using cash on hand or cash from the sale of our assets. We could have difficulty entering into new facilities, issuing new notes or issuing equity in the future on attractive terms, or at all. Additionally, our credit rating outlook suffered a decline in connection with the issuance of our 4.872% Senior Notes due 2029. Our credit rating outlook may not improve or may continue to decline, whether or not we incur additional indebtedness, which, in each case, might result in an increase in our borrowing costs or result in other material adverse effects on our business. We are subject to third-party litigation from time to time that could result in significant liabilities and reputational harm, which could have a material adverse effect on our results of operations, financial condition and liquidity. In general, we will be exposed to risk of litigation by our investors if our management of any fund is alleged to constitute bad faith, gross negligence, willful misconduct, fraud, willful or reckless disregard for our duties to the fund or other forms of misconduct. Fund investors could sue us to recover amounts lost by our funds due to our alleged misconduct, up to the entire amount of loss. Further, we may be subject to litigation arising from investor dissatisfaction with the performance of our funds or from third-party allegations that we (i) improperly exercised control or influence over companies in which our funds have large investments or (ii) are liable for actions or inactions taken by portfolio companies that such third parties argue we control. By way of example, we, our funds and certain of our employees are each exposed to the risks of litigation relating to investment activities in our funds and actions taken by the officers and directors (some of whom may be Apollo employees) of portfolio companies, such as the risk of stockholder litigation by other stockholders of public companies in which our funds have large investments. As an additional example, we are sometimes listed as a co-defendant in actions against portfolio companies on the theory that we control such portfolio companies. We are also exposed to risks of litigation or investigation relating to transactions that presented conflicts of interest that were not properly addressed. See "-Ourfailure to deal appropriately with conflicts of interest could damage our reputation and adversely affect our businesses." In addition, our rights to indemnification by the funds we manage may not be upheld if challenged, and our indemnification rights generally do not cover bad faith, gross negligence, willful misconduct, fraud, willful or reckless disregard for our duties to the fund or other forms of misconduct. If we are required to incur all or a portion of the costs arising out of litigation or investigations as a result of inadequate insurance proceeds or failure to obtain indemnification from our funds, our results of operations, financial condition and liquidity could be materially adversely affected. - 63- Table of Contents In addition, with many highly paid investment professionals and complex compensation and incentive arrangements, we face the risk of lawsuits relating to claims for compensation, which may individually or in the aggregate be significant in amount. Such claims are more likely to occur in situations where individual employees may experience significant volatility in their year-to-year compensation due to company performance or other issues and in situations where previously highly compensated employees were terminated for performance or efficiency reasons. The cost of settling such claims could adversely affect our results of operations. If any civil or criminal litigation brought against us were to result in a finding of substantial legal liability or culpability, the litigation could, in addition to any financial damage, cause significant reputational harm to us, which could seriously harm our business. We depend to a large extent on our business relationships and our reputation for integrity and high-caliber professional services to attract and retain investors and qualified professionals and to pursue investment opportunities for our funds. As a result, allegations of improper conduct by private litigants or regulators, whether the ultimate outcome is favorable or unfavorable to us, as well as negative publicity and press speculation about us, our investment activities or the private equity industry in general, whether or not valid, may harm our reputation, which may be more damaging to our businesses than to other types of businesses. See "Item 3. Legal Proceedings." In addition, we may not be able to obtain or maintain sufficient insurance on commercially reasonable terms or with adequate coverage levels against potential liabilities we may face in connection with potential claims, which could have a material adverse effect on our business. We may face a risk of loss from a variety of claims, including related to securities, antitrust, contracts, fraud and various other potential claims, whether or not such claims are valid. Insurance and other safeguards might only partially reimburse us for our losses, if at all, and if a claim is successful and exceeds or is not covered by our insurance policies, we may be required to pay a substantial amount in respect of such successful claim. Certain losses of a catastrophic nature, such as wars, earthquakes, typhoons, terrorist attacks or other similar events, may be uninsurable or may only be insurable at rates that are so high that maintaining coverage would cause an adverse impact on our business, our investment funds and their portfolio companies. In general, losses related to terrorism are becoming harder and more expensive to insure against. Some insurers are excluding terrorism coverage from their all-risk policies. In some cases, insurers are offering significantly limited coverage against terrorist acts for additional premiums, which can greatly increase the total cost of casualty insurance for a property. As a result, we, our investment funds and their portfolio companies may not be insured against terrorism or certain other catastrophic losses. Our failure to deal appropriately with conflicts of interest could damage our reputation and adversely affect our businesses. As we have expanded and as we continue to expand the number and scope of our businesses, we increasingly confront potential conflicts of interest relating to our funds' investment activities. Certain of our funds have overlapping investment objectives, including funds that have different fee structures, and potential conflicts may arise with respect to our decisions regarding how to allocate investment opportunities among those funds. For example, a decision to acquire material non-public information about a company while pursuing an investment opportunity for a particular fund gives rise to a potential conflict of interest when it results in our having to restrict the ability of other funds to take any action. Conflicts of interest may also exist in the valuation of our investments and regarding decisions about the allocation of specific investment opportunities among us and our funds and the allocation of fees and costs among us, our funds and portfolio companies of our funds. In addition, fund investors (or holders of Class A shares or Preferred shares) may perceive conflicts of interest regarding investment decisions for funds in which our Managing Partners, who have and may continue to make significant personal investments in a variety of Apollo funds, are personally invested. Finally, due to recent changes in the tax treatment of performance fees introduced by the TCJA in the U.S. and various Finance Acts in the U.K., conflicts of interest may arise with investors in certain of our funds in connection with the general partner's decisions with respect to investments of our funds. Allocation of investment opportunities. Certain inherent conflicts of interest arise from the fact that (i) we provide investment management services to more than one fund, and (ii) our funds often have one or more overlapping investment strategies. Also, the investment strategies employed by us for current and future clients could conflict with each other, and may adversely affect the prices and availability of other securities or instruments held by, or potentially considered for, one or more clients. If participation in specific investment opportunities is appropriate for more than one of our funds, participation in such opportunities will be allocated pursuant to our allocation policies and procedures, which take into account the terms of the relevant partnership or investment management agreement as well as the decisions of our allocations committee. While we have established policies and procedures to guide the determination of such allocations, there can be no assurance that we will be successful in avoiding all conflicts of interest in allocating investment opportunities. Certain of the funds we manage also have overlapping investment strategies with other funds we manage that are registered under the Investment Company Act, and the Investment Company Act prohibits registered funds from co-investing with non-registered funds where non-price terms are negotiated (such as financial and negative covenants, guarantees and collateral packages and indemnification provisions), unless an exception or exemption applies. Certain of the funds we manage that are registered - 64- Table of Contents under the Investment Company Act, including AINV and certain of its related entities, received an exemptive order from the SEC (the "Co-Investment Order") (Company Act Release No. 32057) permitting Apollo to negotiate, among other things, these types of provisions for co-investment opportunities that involve the participation of both non-registered and registered funds managed by Apollo. As a result, to the extent specific investment opportunities are appropriate for a non- registered fund and one or more registered funds, in addition to being subject to our allocation policies and procedures, the opportunity will also be subject to the conditions of the Co-Investment Order. There can be no assurance that the Co-Investment Order will facilitate the successful consummation of investment opportunities that Apollo believes are now available to funds it manages as a result of the Co-Investment Order, or that each fund will be able to participate in investment opportunities pursued under the Co-Investment Order that are within its investment objectives. In addition to the potential for conflict among our funds, we face the potential for conflict between us and our funds or clients. These conflicts may include: the allocation of investment opportunities between Apollo and Apollo's funds; (ii) the allocation of investment opportunities among funds with different performance fee structures, or where our personnel have invested more heavily in one fund than another; and (iii) the determination of what constitutes fund-related expenses and the allocation of such expenses between our advised funds and us. Restrictions on transactions due to other Apollo businesses. Our funds engage in a broad range of business activities and invest in portfolio companies whose operations may be substantially similar to and/or competitive with the portfolio companies in which our other funds have invested. The performance and operation of such competing businesses could conflict with and adversely affect the performance and operation of our funds' portfolio companies, and may adversely affect the prices and availability of business opportunities or transactions available to such portfolio companies. In addition, we may give advice, or take action with respect to, the investments of one or more of our funds that may not be given or taken with respect to other of our funds with similar investment programs, objectives or strategies. Accordingly, some of our funds with similar strategies may not hold the same securities or instruments or achieve the same performance. For example, one of our private equity funds could have an interest in pursuing an acquisition, divestiture or other transaction that, in its investment committee's judgment, could enhance the value of the private equity investment, even though the proposed transaction would subject one or more of our credit fund's investments to additional or increased risks. We may also advise clients with conflicting investment objectives or strategies. These activities also may adversely affect the prices and availability of other securities or instruments held by, or potentially considered for, one or more funds. We, our funds or our funds' portfolio companies may also have ongoing relationships with issuers whose securities have been acquired by, or are being considered for investment by us. In addition, a dispute may arise between our funds' portfolio companies, and if such dispute is not resolved amicably or results in litigation, it could cause significant reputational harm to us, and our fund investors may become dissatisfied with our handling of the dispute. Investing throughout the corporate capital structure. Our funds invest in a broad range of asset classes throughout the corporate capital structure. These investments include investments in corporate loans and debt securities, preferred equity securities and common equity securities. In certain cases, we may manage separate funds that invest in different parts of the same company's capital structure. For example, our credit funds may invest in different classes of the same company's debt. In those cases, the interests of our funds may not always be aligned, which could create actual or potential conflicts of interest or the appearance of such conflicts. Information barriers. We currently operate without information barriers that some other investment management firms implement to separate business units and/or to separate persons who make investment decisions from others who might possess material non-public information that could influence such decisions. Our Managing Partners, investment professionals or other employees may acquire confidential or material non-public information and, as a result, they, the Company, and the funds and other clients we manage may be restricted from initiating transactions in certain securities. In an effort to manage possible risks arising from our decision not to implement such screens, we maintain a code of ethics and provide training to relevant personnel. In addition, our compliance department maintains a list of restricted securities with respect to which we may have access to material non-public information and in which our funds may be subject to trading restrictions. In the event that any of our employees obtains such material non-public information, we may be restricted in acquiring or disposing of investments on behalf of our funds, which could impact the returns generated for such funds. Notwithstanding the maintenance of restricted securities lists and other internal controls, it is possible that the internal controls relating to the management of material non-public information could fail and result in us, or one of our investment professionals, buying or selling a security while, at least constructively, in possession of material non-public information. Inadvertent trading on material non-public information could have adverse effects on our reputation, result in the imposition of regulatory or financial sanctions and, as a consequence, negatively impact our ability to provide our investment management services to our funds and clients. While we currently operate without information barriers on an integrated basis, we could be required by certain regulations, or decide that it is advisable, to establish information barriers. In such event, our ability to operate as an integrated platform could also be impaired, which would limit management's access to our personnel and impair its ability to manage our investments. The establishment of such information barriers may also lead to operational disruptions and - 65- Table of Contents result in restructuring costs, including costs related to hiring additional personnel as existing investment professionals are allocated to either side of such barriers, which may adversely affect our business. Broker-dealerand other affiliated service providers. AGS, an affiliate of ours, which is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA, is authorized to perform services relating to, among other things, the placement of debt and securities. AGS also provides advisory services to portfolio companies and our funds in connection with corporate transactions. Additionally, certain of our affiliates and/or our funds' portfolio companies are engaged in the loan origination and/or servicing businesses, and may originate, structure, arrange and/or place loans to our funds and portfolio companies. For example, Apollo Global Funding, LLC ("AGF"), an affiliate of ours, which provides a variety of services with respect to loan instruments, including loans, that are not subject to broker-dealer regulations, such as arranging, structuring and syndicating loans, debt advisory and other similar services. In connection with their services to our funds and fund portfolio companies, such affiliates and/or our funds' portfolio companies may receive fees from our funds, portfolio companies of our funds and third party borrowers. For investment opportunities involving corporate loans, or similar instruments, AGF could be engaged by either the participating Apollo funds or the corporate borrower, and arrangements are generally made for AGF to receive its fees directly from the corporate borrower for services rendered; however, it is possible that the corporate borrower does not pay for its expenses, in which case such expenses will be borne by our funds as an operating expense. Consequently, our relationship with these entities may give rise to conflicts of interest between (i) us and portfolio companies of our funds and/or (ii) us and our funds. Potential conflicts of interest with our Managing Partners or our directors. Pursuant to our Corporate Governance Guidelines, an independent committee of our board of directors, designated by the executive committee of our board of directors, should resolve any conflict of interest issue involving a director, the Chief Executive Officer or any other senior managing director of our company. Other than as provided in the non-competition,non-solicitation and confidentiality obligations contained in our Managing Partners' employment agreements with the Company, which may not be enforceable or may involve costly litigation, our Managing Partners are not prohibited from engaging in other businesses or activities, including those that might be in direct competition with us. However, our Code of Business Conduct and Ethics contains a conflicts of interest policy that prohibits our directors and officers from engaging in any activity, practice, or act which conflicts with, or appears to conflict with, our interests without approval by the executive committee, the audit committee, the conflicts committee of our board of directors or other appropriate committee of our board of directors. Notwithstanding the foregoing, it is possible that potential or perceived conflicts could give rise to investor dissatisfaction or litigation or regulatory enforcement actions. Our Managing Partners have established family offices to provide investment advisory, accounting, administrative and other services to their respective family accounts (including certain charitable accounts) in connection with their personal investment activities unrelated to their investments in Apollo entities. The investment activities of the family offices, and the involvement of the Managing Partners in these activities give rise to potential conflicts between the personal financial interests of the Managing Partners and the interests of us, any of our subsidiaries or any stockholder other than a Managing Partner. Potential conflicts of interest with our Class C Stockholder. Our Class C Stockholder, AGM Management, LLC, is owned and controlled by our Managing Partners. As a result, conflicts of interest may arise among the Class C Stockholder and its controlling persons, on the one hand, and us and/or the holders of our Class A shares, on the other hand. See "-Potentialconflicts of interest may arise among the Class C Stockholder and the holders of our Class A shares." Potential performance fee related conflicts with investors in our funds. Under amendments to U.S. tax law pursuant to the TCJA, capital gain in respect of a general partner's distributions of performance fees from certain of our funds will be treated as short-term capital gain unless the fund holds the relevant investment for more than three years, as opposed to the general rule that capital gain from the disposition of investments held for more than one year is treated as long-term capital gain. Similar rules introduced in the U.K. applying to certain U.K. based staff, tax as ordinary income returns from certain funds that have a weighted average holding period of fewer than 40 months (with transitional rules applying between 36-40 months). As a consequence, conflicts of interest may arise in connection with a general partner's investment decisions, including regarding the identification, making, management, disposition and, in each case, timing of a fund's investments, and we may not realize the most tax efficient treatment of our performance fees in all of our funds going forward. Use of subscription line facilities by our funds may give rise to conflicts of interests. Certain of our funds obtain subscription line facilities to, among other things, facilitate investments, support ongoing operations and activities of the funds' and their respective portfolio companies and/or investments, enable the funds to pay management fees, expenses and other liabilities and for any other purpose for which our investment funds can call capital from their respective investors. Subscription line facilities may be entered into on a cross-collateralizedbasis with the assets of the funds' parallel funds, certain other funds and their respective alternative investment vehicles, and allow borrowings by portfolio companies or other investment entities. The applicable entities party to the subscription line facility may be held jointly and severally liable for the full amount of the obligations arising out of such facility. If an investment fund obtains a subscription line facility, the fund's working capital needs will in most instances be - 66- Table of Contents satisfied through borrowings by the fund under the subscription line facility, and, less so, by drawdowns of capital contributions by the fund. As a result, capital calls are expected to be conducted in larger amounts on a less frequent basis in order to, among other things, repay borrowings and related interest expenses due under such subscription line facilities. Where an investment fund uses borrowings under a subscription line facility in advance or in lieu of receiving capital contributions from investors to repay any such borrowings and related interest expenses, the use of such facility will result in a different (and perhaps higher) reported internal rate of return than if the facility had not been utilized and instead capital contributions from investors had been contributed at the inception of an investment. This may present conflicts of interest. For example, the interest rate on any borrowings is likely to be less than the rate of the preferred return due to investors under their partnership agreements. Because the preferred return of investment funds typically does not accrue on such borrowings, but rather only accrues on capital contributions when made, the use of such subscription line facilities may reduce or eliminate the preferred return received by the investors and accelerate or increase distributions of performance-based allocation to the relevant general partner. This will provide the general partner with an economic incentive to fund investments through such facilities in lieu of capital contributions. However, since interest expense and other costs of borrowings under subscription lines of credit are an expense of the investment fund, the investment fund's incurred expenses will be increased, which may reduce the amount of performance fees generated by the fund. Any material reduction in the amount of performance fees generated by a fund will adversely affect our revenues. Appropriately dealing with conflicts of interest is complex and difficult and our reputation could be damaged if we fail, or appear to fail, to deal appropriately with one or more potential or actual conflicts of interest. Regulatory scrutiny of, or litigation in connection with, conflicts of interest could have a material adverse effect on our reputation which would materially adversely affect our businesses in a number of ways, including as a result of redemptions by our investors from our funds, an inability to raise additional funds and a reluctance of counterparties to do business with us. See "-Extensiveregulation of our businesses affects our activities and creates the potential for significant liabilities and penalties. The possibility of increased regulatory focus could result in additional burdens on our businesses." Our organizational documents do not limit our ability to enter into new lines of businesses, and we may expand into new investment strategies, geographic markets and businesses, each of which may result in additional risks and uncertainties in our businesses. We intend, to the extent that market conditions warrant, to grow our businesses by increasing AUM in existing businesses and expanding into new investment strategies, geographic markets, businesses and distribution channels, including the retail channel. Our organizational documents, however, do not limit us to the investment management business. Accordingly, we may pursue growth through acquisitions of other investment management companies, acquisitions of critical business partners or other strategic initiatives, including entering into new lines of business. For example, in December 2019, we and Athene acquired PK AirFinance, an aircraft lending business, through a transaction in which we acquired the PK AirFinance aircraft lending platform and Athene acquired PK AirFinance's existing portfolio of loans. In addition, we expect opportunities will arise to acquire other alternative or traditional asset managers. To the extent we make strategic investments or acquisitions, undertake other strategic initiatives or enter into a new line of business, we will face numerous risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with the required investment of capital and other resources, (ii) the possibility that we have insufficient expertise to engage in such activities profitably or without incurring inappropriate amounts of risk, (iii) the diversion of management's attention from our core businesses, (iv) assumption of liabilities of any acquired business, the disruption of our ongoing businesses, (vi) combining or integrating operational and management systems and controls and (vii) the broadening of our geographic footprint, including the risks associated with conducting operations in foreign jurisdictions. Entry into certain lines of business may subject us to new laws and regulations with which we are not familiar, or from which we are currently exempt, and may lead to increased litigation and regulatory risk. For example, our planned business initiatives include offering additional registered investment products and creating investment products open to retail investors. These products may have different economic structures than our traditional investment funds and may require a different marketing approach. In addition, to the extent we distribute products through new channels, including through unaffiliated firms, we may not be able to effectively monitor or control the manner of their distribution. These activities also will impose additional compliance burdens on us, subject us to enhanced regulatory scrutiny and expose us to greater reputation and litigation risk. Further, these activities may give rise to conflicts of interest, related party transaction risks and may lead to litigation or regulatory scrutiny. If a new business generates insufficient revenues or if we are unable to efficiently manage our expanded operations, our results of operations will be adversely affected. Our strategic initiatives may include joint ventures, in which case we will be subject to additional risks and uncertainties in that we may be dependent upon, and subject to liability, losses or reputational damage relating to, systems, controls and personnel that are not under our control. 67- Table of Contents Employee misconduct or misconduct by our advisors or third party-service providers could harm us by impairing our ability to attract and retain investors and by subjecting us to significant legal liability, regulatory scrutiny and reputational harm. Our reputation is critical to maintaining and developing relationships with the investors in our funds, potential fund investors and third parties with whom we do business, and there is a risk that our employees, advisors or third party-service providers could engage, deliberately or recklessly, in misconduct or fraud that creates legal exposure for us and adversely affects our businesses. In recent years, there have been a number of highly publicized cases involving fraud, conflicts of interest or other misconduct by individuals in the financial services industry (including in the workplace via inappropriate or unlawful behavior or actions directed to other employees). Employee misconduct or fraud could include, among other things, binding our funds to transactions that exceed authorized limits or present unacceptable risks and other unauthorized activities or concealing unsuccessful investments (which, in either case, may result in unknown and unmanaged risks or losses), or otherwise charging (or seeking to charge) inappropriate expenses. If an employee were to engage in illegal or suspicious activities, we could be subject to penalties or sanctions and suffer serious harm to our reputation, financial position, investor relationships and ability to attract future investors. For example, we could lose our ability to raise new funds if any of our "covered persons" is the subject of a criminal, regulatory or court order or other "disqualifying event." See "-Extensiveregulation of our businesses affects our activities and creates the potential for significant liabilities and penalties. The possibility of increased regulatory focus could result in additional burdens on our businesses-Exemptionsfrom certain laws." Additionally, our current and former employees, consultants or sub-contractors and those of our funds' portfolio companies becoming subject to allegations of sexual harassment, racial and gender discrimination or other similar misconduct, could, regardless of the ultimate outcome, result in adverse publicity that could significantly harm our and such portfolio company's brand and reputation. Furthermore, our business often requires that we deal with confidential matters of great significance to us, our funds and companies in which our funds may invest, as well as trade secrets. If our employees, consultants or sub-contractors were improperly to use or disclose confidential information, we could suffer serious harm to our reputation, financial position and current and future business relationships, as well as face potentially significant litigation or investigation. It is not always possible to deter misconduct or fraud by employees or service providers, and the precautions we take to detect and prevent this activity may not be effective in all cases. Misconduct or fraud by our employees, advisors, third-party service providers, or those of our funds' portfolio companies, or even unsubstantiated allegations, could result in a material adverse effect on our reputation and our businesses. Fraud, payment or solicitation of bribes and other deceptive practices or other misconduct at our funds' portfolio companies could similarly subject us to liability and reputational damage and also harm our performance. For example, failures by personnel, or individuals acting on behalf, of our funds' portfolio companies to comply with anti-bribery, sanctions or other legal and regulatory requirements could adversely affect our businesses and reputation. There are a number of grounds upon which such misconduct at a portfolio company could subject us to criminal and/or civil liability, including on the basis of actual knowledge, willful blindness, or control person liability. Such misconduct could also negatively affect the valuation of a fund's investments. Underwriting activities expose us to risks. AGS may act as an underwriter, syndicator or placement agent in securities offerings and it and affiliated entities may act as such in loan syndications. We may incur losses and be subject to reputational harm to the extent that, for any reason, we are unable to sell securities or indebtedness that we purchased or placed as an underwriter, syndicator or placement agent at the anticipated price levels or at all. As an underwriter, syndicator or placement agent, we are also subject to potential liability for material misstatements or omissions in prospectuses and other offering documents relating to offerings that we underwrite, syndicate or place. The due diligence process that we undertake in connection with investments by our funds may not reveal all facts that may be relevant in connection with an investment. Before making fund investments, we conduct due diligence that we deem reasonable and appropriate based on the facts and circumstances applicable to each investment. When conducting due diligence, we may be required to evaluate important and complex business, financial, tax, accounting, environmental and legal issues. Outside consultants, legal advisors, accountants and investment banks may be involved in the due diligence process in varying degrees depending on the type of investment. Nevertheless, when conducting due diligence and making an assessment regarding an investment, we rely on the resources available to us, including information provided by the target of the investment and, in some circumstances, third-party investigations. The due diligence investigation that we will carry out with respect to any fund investment opportunity may not reveal or highlight all relevant facts (including fraud) or issues that may be necessary or helpful in evaluating such investment opportunity, including past or current violations of law and related legal exposure, and we may not identify or foresee future developments that could have a material adverse effect on an investment (e.g., technological disruption across an industry). Moreover, such an investigation will not necessarily result in the investment being successful. - 68- Table of Contents Certain of our funds utilize special situation and distressed debt investment strategies that involve significant risks. Our funds often invest in companies with weak financial conditions, poor operating results, substantial financial needs, negative net worth and/or special competitive or regulatory problems. These funds also invest in companies that are or are anticipated to be involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings. In such situations, it may be difficult to obtain full information as to the exact financial and operating conditions of these companies. Additionally, the fair values of such investments are subject to abrupt and erratic market movements and significant price volatility if they are publicly traded securities, and are subject to significant uncertainty in general if they are not publicly traded securities. Furthermore, some of our funds' distressed investments may not be widely traded or may have no recognized market. A fund's exposure to such investments may be substantial in relation to the market for those investments, and the assets are likely to be illiquid and difficult to sell or transfer. As a result, it may take a number of years for the market value of such investments to ultimately reflect their intrinsic value as perceived by us, if at all. Our distressed investment strategies depend in part on our ability to successfully predict the occurrence of certain corporate events, such as debt and/or equity offerings, restructurings, reorganizations, mergers, takeover offers and other transactions, that we believe will improve the condition of the business. If the corporate event we predict is delayed, changed or never completed, the market price and value of the applicable fund's investment could decline sharply. In addition, these investments could subject us to certain potential additional liabilities that may exceed the value of our original investment. Under certain circumstances, payments or distributions on certain investments may be reclaimed if any such payment or distribution is later determined to have been a fraudulent conveyance, a preferential payment or similar transaction under applicable bankruptcy and insolvency laws. In addition, under certain circumstances, a lender that has inappropriately exercised control of the management and policies of a debtor may have its claims subordinated or disallowed, or may be found liable for damages suffered by parties as a result of such actions. In the case where the investment in securities of troubled companies is made in connection with an attempt to influence a restructuring proposal or plan of reorganization in bankruptcy, our funds and/or we may become involved in substantial litigation. Risk management activities may adversely affect the return on our funds' investments. When managing our exposure to market risks, we may (on our own behalf or on behalf of our funds) from time to time use forward contracts, options, swaps, caps, collars and floors or pursue other strategies or use other forms of derivative instruments (OTC and otherwise) to limit our exposure to changes in the relative values of investments that may result from market developments, including changes in prevailing interest rates, currency exchange rates and commodity prices. The scope of risk management activities undertaken by us varies based on the level and volatility of interest rates, prevailing foreign currency exchange rates, the types of investments that are made and other changing market conditions. The use of hedging transactions and other derivative instruments to reduce the effects of a decline in the value of a position does not eliminate the possibility of fluctuations in the value of the position or prevent losses if the value of the position declines. Such transactions may also limit the opportunity for gain if the value of a position increases. Moreover, it may not be possible to limit the exposure to a market development that is so generally anticipated that a hedging or other derivative transaction cannot be entered into at an acceptable price. The success of any hedging or other derivative transaction generally will depend on our ability to correctly predict market changes, the degree of correlation between price movements of a derivative instrument and the position being hedged, the creditworthiness of the counterparty and other factors. As a result, while we may enter into such a transaction in order to reduce our exposure to market risks, the transaction may result in poorer overall investment performance than if it had not been executed. Such transactions may also limit the opportunity for gain if the value of a hedged position increases. While such hedging arrangements may reduce certain risks, such arrangements themselves may entail certain other risks. These arrangements may require the posting of cash collateral at a time when a fund has insufficient cash or illiquid assets such that the posting of the cash is either impossible or requires the sale of assets at prices that do not reflect their underlying value. Moreover, these hedging arrangements may generate significant transaction costs, including potential tax costs, that reduce the returns generated by a fund. In addition, the expected phase out of LIBOR in the next few years may adversely affect the effectiveness of certain interest rate hedging arrangements and create economic uncertainties in the relevant market. Finally, the new resolution stay rules could adversely impact the exercise of the funds' contractual rights in the event of an insolvency of a regulated counterparty. Similar developments abroad may indirectly affect our funds as a result of their direct impact on our trading counterparties. We often pursue investment opportunities that involve business, regulatory, legal or other complexities. As an element of our investment style, we often pursue unusually complex investment opportunities. This can often take the form of substantial business, regulatory or legal complexity that we believe may deter other investment managers. Our tolerance for complexity presents risks, as such transactions can be more difficult, expensive and time-consuming to finance and execute; it can be more difficult to manage or realize value from the assets acquired in such transactions; and such transactions sometimes - 69- Table of Contents entail a higher level of regulatory scrutiny or a greater risk of contingent liabilities. Any of these risks could harm the performance of our funds. Funds we manage may invest in assets denominated in currencies that differ from the currency in which the fund is denominated. When our funds invest in assets denominated in currencies that differ from the currency that the relevant fund is denominated in, fluctuations in currency rates could impact fund performance. We also manage a number of funds which are denominated in U.S. Dollars but invest primarily or exclusively in assets denominated in foreign currencies and therefore whose performance can be negatively impacted by strengthening of the U.S. Dollar even if the underlying investments perform well in local currency. Our funds may employ hedging techniques to minimize these risks, but we can offer no assurance that such strategies will be effective or tax-efficient. If our funds engage in hedging transactions, we may be exposed to additional risks associated with such transactions. Certain of our funds make investments in companies that we do not control. Investments by certain of our funds include debt instruments, equity securities, and other financial instruments of companies that our funds do not control. Such investments may be acquired by our funds through trading activities or through purchases of securities or other financial instruments from the issuer. In addition, in the future, our funds may seek to acquire minority equity interests more frequently and may also dispose of a portion of their majority equity investments in portfolio companies over time in a manner that results in the funds retaining a minority investment. Those investments will be subject to the risk that the company in which the investment is made may make business, financial or management decisions with which we do not agree or that the majority stakeholders or the management of the company may take risks or otherwise act in a manner that does not serve our funds' interests. If any of the foregoing were to occur, the values of investments by our funds could decrease, we could be exposed to increased legal risk related to compliance failures by such company, and our financial condition, results of operations and cash flow could suffer as a result. Our funds may face risks relating to undiversified investments. While diversification is generally an objective of many of our funds, we cannot give assurance as to the degree of diversification that will actually be achieved in any fund investments. Because a significant portion or all of a fund's capital may be invested in a single investment or portfolio company, a loss with respect to such an investment or portfolio company could have a significant adverse impact on such fund's capital. Accordingly, a lack of diversification on the part of a fund could adversely affect its performance, which could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition and results of operations. We have a strategic relationship with Athene and Athora from which we derive a significant contribution to our revenue and that could give rise to real or apparent conflicts of interest. We currently derive a significant contribution to our revenue across our business segments from our investment in and strategic relationship with Athene and Athora. Certain of our subsidiaries receive investment management and advisory fees from Athene or Athora in exchange for a suite of services for their investment portfolio. Through its subsidiaries, Apollo managed or advised $144.2 billion of AUM in accounts owned by or related to Athene and Athora as of December 31, 2019. Our investment management and advisory agreements with Athene and Athora are terminable under certain circumstances. If such investment management and advisory agreements were terminated or fees lowered or changed further it could have a material adverse effect on our business, results of operations and financial condition. In addition, Apollo had an approximate 11.3% economic ownership interest in Athene Holding as of December 31, 2019, and following the closing of the previously announced strategic transaction between Apollo and Athene, which is subject to certain closing conditions and regulatory approvals, Apollo will own a greater interest in Athene. Fluctuations in the value of Athene and Athora, including as a result of changes in taxation of Athene introduced by the TCJA, could have an adverse effect on our results and financial condition. See "-Risks Related to Taxation-Recentlyenacted U.S. tax legislation may adversely affect our results of operation and cash flows." A number of Apollo entities receive management fees and performance fees from Athene and Athora, have investments in Athene and Athora, and manage funds or accounts with investments in Athene and Athora from which performance fees may be earned. Athene also invests directly in various Apollo-managed funds and entities and we earn fees in respect of such investments. The Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Athene is also an employee of Apollo and six of Athene's 15 directors are employees of, or consultants to, Apollo. In addition, three of Athora's 11 directors are employees of, or consultants to, Apollo. These persons have fiduciary duties to Athene and Athora in addition to the duties that they have to Apollo. As a result, there may be real or apparent conflicts of interest with respect to matters affecting Apollo, Apollo-managed funds and their portfolio - 70- Table of Contents companies and Athene and Athora. In addition, conflicts of interest could arise with respect to transactions involving business dealings between Apollo, Athene and Athora and their respective affiliates. While we expect our strategic relationships with Athene and Athora to continue for the foreseeable future, there can be no assurance that the benefit we receive from Athene and Athora will not decline due to a disruption or decline in Athene's or Athora's business or a change in our relationship with Athene and Athora, including our investment management agreements with Athene and Athora. Moreover, Athene and Athora are subject to significant regulatory oversight, changes to which may adversely affect either of their performance. We may be unable to replace a decline in the revenue that we derive from our investment in, and strategic relationship with, Athene and Athora on a timely basis or at all if our relationship with Athene and Athora were to change or if Athene or Athora were to experience a material adverse impact to their businesses. Our funds' investments in infrastructure assets may expose us and our funds to increased risks and liabilities. Investments in infrastructure assets may expose us and our funds to increased risks and liabilities that are inherent in the ownership of real assets. For example: Ownership of infrastructure assets may also present additional risk of liability for personal and property injury or impose significant operating challenges and costs with respect to, for example, compliance with zoning, environmental, anti-financial fraud or other applicable laws.

anti-financial fraud or other applicable laws. Infrastructure asset investments may face construction risks including, without limitation: (a) labor disputes, shortages of material and skilled labor, or work stoppages, (b) slower than projected construction progress and the unavailability or late delivery of necessary equipment, (c) less than optimal coordination with public utilities in the relocation of their facilities, (d) adverse weather conditions and unexpected construction conditions, (e) accidents or the breakdown or failure of construction equipment or processes; and (f) catastrophic events such as explosions, fires, terrorist activities and other similar events. These risks could result in substantial unanticipated delays or expenses (which may exceed expected or forecasted budgets) and, under certain circumstances, could prevent completion of construction activities once undertaken. Certain infrastructure asset investments may remain in construction phases for a prolonged period and, accordingly, may not be cash generative for a prolonged period. Recourse against the contractor may be subject to liability caps or may be subject to default or insolvency on the part of the contractor.

The operation of infrastructure assets is exposed to potential unplanned interruptions caused by significant catastrophic or force majeure events. These risks could, among other effects, adversely impact the cash flows available from investments in infrastructure assets, cause personal injury or loss of life, damage property, or instigate disruptions of service. In addition, the cost of repairing or replacing damaged assets could be considerable. Repeated or prolonged service interruptions may result in permanent loss of customers, litigation, or penalties for regulatory or contractual noncompliance. Force majeure events that are incapable of, or too costly to, cure may also have a permanent adverse effect on an investment.

The management of the business or operations of an infrastructure asset may be contracted to a third-party management company unaffiliated with us. Although it would be possible to replace any such operator, the failure of such an operator to adequately perform its duties or to act in ways that are in our or our funds' best interest, or the breach by an operator of applicable agreements or laws, rules and regulations, could have an adverse effect on the investment's financial condition or results of operations. Infrastructure investments may involve the subcontracting of design and construction activities in respect of projects, and as a result our investments are subject to the risks that contractual provisions passing liabilities to a subcontractor could be ineffective, the subcontractor fails to perform services which it has agreed to perform and the subcontractor becomes insolvent. Infrastructure investments often involve an ongoing commitment to a municipal, state, federal or foreign government or regulatory agencies. The nature of these obligations expose us to a higher level of regulatory oversight than typically imposed on other businesses and may require us to rely on complex government licenses, concessions, leases or contracts, which may be difficult to obtain or maintain. Infrastructure investments may require operators to manage such investments and such operators' failure to comply with laws, including prohibitions against bribing of government officials, may adversely affect the value of such investments and cause us serious reputational and legal harm. Revenues for such investments may rely on contractual agreements for the provision of services with a limited number of counterparties, and are consequently subject to counterparty default risk. The operations and cash flow of infrastructure investments are also more sensitive to inflation and, in certain cases, commodity price risk. Furthermore, services provided by infrastructure investments may be subject to rate regulations by government entities that determine or limit prices that may be charged. Similarly, users of applicable services or government entities in response to such users may react negatively to any adjustments in rates and thus reduce the profitability of such infrastructure investments. - 71- Table of Contents Certain of our funds invest in foreign countries and securities of issuers located outside of the U.S., which may involve foreign exchange, political, social, economic and tax uncertainties and risks. Certain of our funds invest all or a portion of their assets in the equity, debt, loans or other securities of issuers located outside the U.S. In addition to business uncertainties, such investments may be affected by changes in exchange rates as well as political, social and economic uncertainty affecting a country or region. Many financial markets are not as developed or as efficient as those in the U.S., and as a result, liquidity may be reduced and price volatility may be higher. The legal and regulatory environment may also be different, particularly with respect to bankruptcy and reorganization. Financial accounting standards and practices may differ, and there may be less publicly available information in respect of such companies. Restrictions imposed or actions taken by foreign governments may adversely impact the value of our funds' investments. Such restrictions or actions could include exchange controls, seizure or nationalization of foreign deposits or other assets and adoption of other governmental restrictions that adversely affect the prices of securities or the ability to repatriate profits on investments or the capital invested itself. Income received by our funds from sources in some countries may be reduced by withholding and other taxes. Any such taxes paid by a fund will reduce the net income or return from such investments. Our fund investments could also expose us to risks associated with economic sanctions or other restrictions imposed by the U.S. or other governments or organizations, including the United Nations, the EU and its member countries, such as the sanctions against certain Russian entities and individuals. While our funds will take these factors into consideration in making investment decisions, including when hedging positions, our funds may not be able to fully avoid these risks or generate targeted risk-adjusted returns. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development ("OECD") and other government agencies in jurisdictions where we and our affiliates invest or conduct business have continued to recommend and implement changes related to the taxation of multinational companies. On October 5, 2015, the OECD published 13 final reports and an explanatory statement outlining consensus actions under the Base Erosion and Profit Shifting ("BEPS") project. This project involves a coordinated multijurisdictional approach to increase transparency and exchange of information in tax matters, and to address weaknesses of the international tax system that create opportunities for BEPS by multinational companies. The reports cover measures such as new minimum standards, the revision of existing standards, common approaches which will facilitate the convergence of national practices, and guidance drawing on best practices. The outcome of the BEPS project, including limiting interest deductibility, changes in transfer pricing, new rules around hybrid instruments or entities, and loss of eligibility for benefits of double tax treaties could increase tax uncertainty and impact the tax treatment of funds' earnings. This may adversely impact the investment returns of funds or limit future investment opportunities due to potential withholding tax leakage or non-resident capital gain taxes. Implementation into domestic legislation is not yet complete and may not be uniform across the participating states; certain actions give states options for implementation, certain actions are recommendations only and other jurisdictions may elect to only partially implement rules where it is in the state's interest. On November 24, 2016, the OECD published the text of the Multilateral Convention to Implement Tax Treaty Related Measures to Prevent BEPS, which is intended to expedite the interaction of the tax treaty changes of the BEPS project. Several of the proposed measures, including measures covering treaty abuse, the deductibility of interest expense, local nexus requirements, transfer pricing and hybrid mismatch arrangements are potentially relevant to some of our fund structures and could have an adverse tax impact on our funds, investors and/or our funds' portfolio companies. On June 7, 2017, the first wave of countries (68 in total) participated in the signing ceremony of the multilateral instrument ("MLI"). The MLI went into effect on July 1, 2018 with the intention to override and complement certain provisions in existing bilateral tax treaties. The MLI may not have immediate effect but, rather, when it applies will depend on a number of factors, including further steps required to ratify changes to treaties according to the local law of the signatory countries. As of January 2020, 86 countries have signed the MLI but only 18 have ratified it. Therefore, there is a lack of certainty as to how the majority of the signatories will apply the MLI and from when. There are some important countries that have not yet signed including the U.S. and Brazil. As a result, significant uncertainty remains around the access to tax treaties for the investments' holding patterns, which could create situations of double taxation and adversely impact the investment returns of our funds. It should be noted that Luxembourg opted for the application of a principal purpose test ("PPT") clause being included in all the treaties in force as part of the anti-treaty abuse provisions ("BEPS Action 6"). The purpose of the PPT is essentially to deny treaty relief where it is broadly reasonable to conclude that obtaining the benefit of the treaty was one of the principal purposes of an arrangement or transaction leading to such benefit. Limitation on benefits ("LOB") provisions have historically been used as anti-avoidance measures in tax treaties, and certain countries, including the U.S. and China, continue to opt for LOB provisions. The PPT will be a consideration for the relevant underlying countries, however, there is no current consistent interpretative view, thus posing a risk that our investment structures may be challenged and additional taxes and penalties imposed. - 72- Table of Contents In addition, there are transfer pricing and standardized country by country ("CbC") reporting requirements being implemented under the BEPS actions which may place additional administrative burden on our management team or portfolio company management and ultimately could lead to increased cost which could adversely affect profitability. For example, Luxembourg has introduced additional transfer pricing regulations from January 1, 2017, that apply to intragroup financing activities and that are in line with the recommendations of the BEPS Action Plan. This has not significantly impacted our investments to date but has required some actions and adjustments in the structuring of our investments and in the maintenance and documentation thereof. Additional information from these sources and other documentation held by tax authorities is expected to be subject to greater information sharing under Automatic Exchange of Information provisions under BEPS and specific local arrangements such as the EU's automatic exchange of cross-border rulings directive, or the mandatory disclosure of certain cross-border transactions ("DAC6"). Countries including various EU countries have been moving forward on the BEPS agenda independent of agreement and finalization of the BEPS action items and currently are in the process of adapting and introducing the necessary legislation. Certain European jurisdictions have adopted legislation that may limit deductibility of interest and other financing expenses in companies in which our funds have invested or may invest in the future. Our businesses are subject to the risk that these types of measures will be introduced in other EU countries in which they currently have investments or plan to invest in the future as a result of the Anti- Tax Avoidance Directive issued by the European Council on July 12, 2016 ("ATAD"), and amended on February 28, 2017 and on May 12, 2017 ("ATAD II"), or that other legislative or regulatory measures might be promulgated in any of the countries in which we operate that adversely affect our businesses. Similarly, the U.K. introduced Anti-Hybrid provisions that came into effect on January 1, 2017. The scope of these rules is wide-reaching, in certain instances beyond the scope proposed by the BEPS initiative, and can apply to disallow certain payments or 'quasi-payments' for U.K. corporation tax purposes involving U.K. or non-U.K. hybrid entities. Where hybrid entities exist within a portfolio company structure, this may place additional administrative burden on our management team or portfolio company management to assess the impact of the rules and potentially create additional tax costs. The European Union has taken steps to implement a consistent application of BEPS project type principles between EU member states through the ATAD and ATAD II. The ATAD rules may place additional administrative burden on our management team or portfolio company management to assess the impact of such rules on the investments of our funds and ultimately could lead to increased cost which could adversely affect profitability. The ATAD rules may also impact the investment returns of our funds. The European Union has taken further steps towards tax transparency with the sixth version of the EU Directive on administration and cooperation ("DAC6"). These rules (also known as the EU Mandatory Disclosure Rules ("MDR")) may require taxpayers and their advisers to report on cross-border arrangements with an EU component that bear one of the proscribed hallmarks. The hallmarks as drafted are understood to be significantly broad such that a large volume of transactions within the financial services context will need to be disclosed. The first such reports are due to be filed by August 2020 for arrangements from 25 June 2018 with a rolling 30 day reporting window for arrangements after 1 July 2020. There is significant uncertainty regarding how the provisions of DAC6 will be applied and interpreted, and failure to comply can result in fines and penalties. DAC6 may expose Apollo's investment activities to increased scrutiny from European tax authorities. Furthermore, many tax authorities are unfamiliar with asset management businesses and dealing with challenges from tax authorities reviewing such information may also place additional administrative burden on our management team or portfolio company management and ultimately could lead to increased cost which could adversely affect profitability. The OECD is continuing with the BEPS project with proposals under Pillar 1 and Pillar 2 workstreams. These approaches go beyond the original measures from the 2015 reports and may have the effect of changing the way that the tax base for the Company and our investments is established. The impact for financial services businesses is currently unclear. As a result of the complexity of, and lack of clear precedent or authority with respect to, the application of various income tax laws to our structures, the application of rules governing how transactions and structures should be reported is also subject to differing interpretations. Certain jurisdictions where our funds have made investments, have sought to tax investment gains or other returns (including those from real estate) derived by nonresident investors, including private equity funds, from the disposition of the equity in companies operating in those jurisdictions. In some cases this development is the result of new legislation or changes in the interpretation of existing legislation and local authority assertions that investors have a local taxable presence or are holding companies for trading purposes rather than for capital purposes, or are not otherwise entitled to treaty benefits. In addition, the tax authorities in certain jurisdictions have sought to deny the benefits of income tax treaties for withholding taxes on interest and dividends of nonresident entities, if the entity is not the beneficial owner of the income but rather a mere conduit company inserted primarily to access treaty benefits. - 73- Table of Contents In December 2018, the Cayman Islands Legislative Assembly passed The International Tax Co-Operation (Economic Substance) Law, 2018 (the "CI Law") and the Bermuda House of Assembly passed a bill entitled the Economic Substance Act 2018 (the "Bermuda Act"). As of January 1, 2019, the CI Law and the Bermuda Act requires every Cayman Islands or Bermuda relevant entity engaging in a relevant activity to maintain a substantial economic presence in the Cayman Islands or Bermuda. Outside of the BEPS agenda countries continue to develop their own domestic anti-avoidance provisions. Such provisions can be general or targeted in nature. The U.K. has also enacted legislation that may affect our funds' investments. The U.K. Diverted Profits Tax ("DPT") regime was introduced with effect from April 1, 2015 as a tax separate from the U.K.'s existing Corporate Income Tax regime. DPT charges a rate of 25% on profits that, under the terms of the legislation, are considered to have been eroded from the U.K. tax base. The DPT legislation is intended to counteract and deter contrived arrangements used by multinational corporate groups which, it is argued, have resulted in the erosion of the U.K. tax base. In many jurisdictions, there is an increasing political, legislative and regulatory focus on identifying the ultimate beneficial owners of corporate entities. The need to provide beneficial ownership information when forming new corporate entities or when seeking regulatory consents in relation to prospective transactions may in certain cases require the disclosure of additional information relating to Apollo or its investors, and the need to obtain and verify such information may potentially have an impact on transaction costs and timelines. Third-party investors in our funds have the right under certain circumstances to terminate commitment periods or to dissolve the funds, and investors in some of our credit funds may redeem their investments in such funds at any time after an initial holding period. These events would lead to a decrease in our revenues, which could be substantial. The governing agreements of certain of our funds allow the investors of those funds to, among other things, (i) terminate the commitment period of the fund in the event that certain "key persons" (for example, one or more of our Managing Partners and/or certain other investment professionals) fail to devote the requisite time to managing the fund, (ii) (depending on the fund) terminate the commitment period, dissolve the fund or remove the general partner if we, as general partner or manager, or certain "key persons" engage in certain forms of misconduct, or (iii) dissolve the fund or terminate the commitment period upon the affirmative vote of a specified percentage of limited partner interests entitled to vote. Each of Fund VIII and Fund IX, on which our near-tomedium-term performance will heavily depend, include a number of such provisions. HVF and EPF III and certain other funds have similar provisions. Also, after undergoing the 2007 Reorganization, subsequent to which we deconsolidated certain funds that had historically been consolidated in our financial statements, we amended the governing documents of our funds at that time to provide that a simple majority of a fund's unaffiliated investors have the right to liquidate that fund. In addition to having a significant negative impact on our revenue, net income and cash flow, the occurrence of such an event with respect to any of our funds would likely result in significant reputational damage to us. Investors in some of our credit funds may also generally redeem their investments on an annual, semiannual or quarterly basis following the expiration of a specified period of time when capital may not be redeemed (typically between one and five years). Fund investors may decide to move their capital away from us to other investments for any number of reasons in addition to poor investment performance. Factors which could result in investors leaving our funds include changes in interest rates that make other investments more attractive, poor investment performance, changes in investor perception regarding our focus or alignment of interest, unhappiness with changes in or broadening of a fund's investment strategy, changes in our reputation and departures or changes in responsibilities of key investment professionals. In a declining market, the pace of redemptions and consequent reduction in our AUM could accelerate. The decrease in revenues that would result from significant redemptions in these funds could have a material adverse effect on our businesses, revenues, net income and cash flows. In addition, the management agreements of all of our funds would be terminated upon an "assignment," without the requisite consent, of these agreements, which may be deemed to occur in the event the investment advisors of our funds were to experience a change of control. We cannot be certain that consents required to assign our investment management agreements will be obtained if a change of control occurs. In addition, with respect to our publicly traded closed-end funds, each fund's investment management agreement must be approved annually by the independent members of such fund's board of directors and, in certain cases, by its stockholders, as required by law. Termination of these agreements would cause us to lose the fees we earn from such funds. Our financial projections for portfolio companies and other fund investments could prove inaccurate. Our funds generally establish the capital structure of portfolio companies and certain other fund investments, including real estate investments, on the basis of financial projections for such investments. These projected operating results will normally be based primarily on management judgments. In all cases, projections are only estimates of future results that are based upon - 74- Table of Contents assumptions made at the time that the projections are developed. General economic conditions, which are not predictable, along with other factors may cause actual performance to fall short of the financial projections we used to establish a given investment's capital structure. Because of the leverage we typically employ in our fund investments, this could cause a substantial decrease in the value of the equity holdings of our funds in such investments. The inaccuracy of financial projections could thus cause our funds' performance to fall short of our expectations. Our funds' performance, and our performance, may be adversely affected by the financial performance of our funds' portfolio companies and the industries in which our funds invest. Our performance and the performance of our private equity funds, as well as many of our credit and real assets funds, are significantly affected by the value of the companies in which our funds have invested. Our funds invest in companies in many different industries, each of which is subject to volatility based upon a variety of factors, including economic and market factors. The credit crisis caused significant fluctuations in the value of securities and other financial instruments held by our funds, and the global economic recession had a significant impact on the performance of the portfolio companies owned by the funds we manage. Although the U.S. economy has improved, conditions in economies outside the U.S. have generally improved at a less rapid pace (and in some cases have deteriorated), and there remain many obstacles to continued growth in the economy such as global geopolitical events, risks of inflation and high deficit levels for governments in the U.S. and abroad. These factors and other general economic trends may impact the performance of portfolio companies in many industries and in particular, industries that are more impacted by changes in consumer demand, such as the packaging, manufacturing, energy, chemical and refining industries, as well as travel and leisure, gaming, financial services and real estate industries. The performance of our funds, and our performance, may be adversely affected to the extent our fund portfolio companies in these industries experience adverse performance or additional pressure due to downward trends. For example, the performance of certain of the portfolio companies of our funds in the packaging, manufacturing, energy, chemical and refining industries is subject to the cyclical and volatile nature of the supply-demand balance in these industries. These industries historically have experienced alternating periods of capacity shortages leading to tight supply conditions, causing prices and profit margins to increase, followed by periods when substantial capacity is added, resulting in oversupply, declining capacity utilization rates and declining prices and profit margins. In addition to changes in the supply and demand for products, the volatility these industries experience occurs as a result of changes in energy prices, costs of raw materials and changes in various other economic conditions around the world. The performance of our funds' investments in the commodities markets is also subject to a high degree of business and market risk, as it is substantially dependent upon prevailing prices of oil and natural gas. Certain of our funds have investments in businesses involved in oil and gas exploration and development, which can be a speculative business involving a high degree of risk, including: the volatility of oil and natural gas prices; the use of new technologies; reliance on estimates of oil and gas reserves in the evaluation of available geological, geophysical, engineering and economic data; and encountering unexpected formations or pressures, premature declines of reservoirs, blow-outs, equipment failures and other accidents in completing wells and otherwise, cratering, sour gas releases, uncontrollable flows of oil, natural gas or well fluids, adverse weather conditions, pollution, fires, spills and other environmental risks. Prices for oil and natural gas have not fully recovered since their significant decrease in the latter part of 2014 and throughout 2015, and there can be no assurance that prices will fully recover. If prices remain at their current level for an extended period of time, there could be an adverse impact on the performance of certain of our funds, and this impact may be material. These prices are also subject to wide fluctuation in response to relatively minor changes in the supply and demand for oil and natural gas, market uncertainty and a variety of additional factors that are beyond our control, such as level of consumer product demand, the refining capacity of oil purchasers, weather conditions, government regulations, the price and availability of alternative fuels, political conditions, foreign supply of such commodities and overall economic conditions. It is common in making investments in the commodities markets to deploy hedging strategies to protect against pricing fluctuations but such strategies may or may not be employed by us or our funds' portfolio companies, and even when they are employed they may not protect our funds' investments. Our funds' investments in companies in the financial services sector are subject to a variety of factors, such as market uncertainty, additional government regulations, disclosure requirements, limits on fees, increasing borrowing costs or limits on the terms or availability of credit to such portfolio companies, and other regulatory requirements each of which may impact the conduct of such portfolio companies. Compliance with changing regulatory requirements will likely impose staffing, legal, compliance and other costs and administrative burdens upon our funds' investments in financial services. Various sectors of the global financial markets have been experiencing an extended period of adverse conditions. In respect of real estate, even though the U.S. residential real estate market remains stable after recovering from a lengthy and deep downturn, various factors could halt or limit a recovery in the housing market and have an adverse effect on the performance of certain of our funds' investments, including, but not limited to, rising mortgage interest rates and a low level of consumer confidence in the economy and/or the residential real estate market. - 75- Table of Contents In addition, our funds' investments in commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real-estate related loans are subject to risks of delinquency and foreclosure, and risks of loss that are greater than similar risks associated with mortgage loans made on the security of residential properties. If the net operating income of the commercial property is reduced, the borrower's ability to repay the loan may be impaired. Net operating income of a commercial property can be affected by various factors, such as success of tenant businesses, property management decisions, competition from comparable types of properties and declines in regional or local real estate values and rental or occupancy rates. Our credit funds are subject to numerous additional risks. Our credit funds are subject to numerous additional risks, including the risks set forth below. Generally, there may be few limitations on the execution of these funds' investment strategies, which are in many cases subject to the sole discretion of the management company or the general partner of such funds, or there may be numerous investment limitations or restrictions that require monitoring, compliance and maintenance.

While we monitor the concentration of the portfolios of our credit funds, concentration in any one borrower or other issuer, product category, industry, region or country may arise from time to time.

Given the flexibility and overlapping nature of the mandates and investment strategies of our credit funds, situations arise where certain of these funds hold (including outright positions in issuers and exposure to such issuers derived through any synthetic and/or derivative instrument) in multiple tranches of securities of an issuer (or other interests of an issuer) or multiple funds having interests in the same tranche of an issuer.

Certain of these funds may engage in short-selling, which is subject to a theoretically unlimited risk of loss.

short-selling, which is subject to a theoretically unlimited risk of loss. These funds are exposed to the risk that a counterparty will not settle a transaction in accordance with its terms and conditions because of a dispute over the terms of the contract (whether or not bona fide) or because of a credit or liquidity problem, thus causing the fund to suffer a loss.

Credit risk may arise through a default by one of several large institutions that are dependent on one another to meet their respective liquidity or operational needs, so that a default by one institution causes a series of defaults by the other institutions.

The efficacy of the investment and trading strategies of certain credit funds may depend largely on the ability to establish and maintain an overall market position in a combination of different financial instruments, which can be difficult to execute.

These funds may make investments or hold trading positions in markets that are volatile and which are or may become illiquid.

Certain of these funds may seek to originate loans, including, but not limited to, secured and unsecured notes, senior and second lien loans, mezzanine loans, and other similar investments which are or may become illiquid.

These funds' investments are subject to risks relating to investments in commodities, swaps, futures, options and other derivatives, the prices of which are highly volatile and may be subject to a theoretically unlimited risk of loss in certain circumstances. Fraud and other deceptive practices could harm fund performance and our performance. Instances of bribery, fraud and other deceptive practices committed by senior management of portfolio companies in which an Apollo fund invests may undermine our due diligence efforts with respect to such companies, and if such fraud is discovered, negatively affect the valuation of a fund's investments. Fraud or other deceptive practices by our own employees or advisors could have a similar effect on fund performance and our performance. In addition, when discovered, financial fraud may create legal exposure and may contribute to reputational harm and overall market volatility that can negatively impact an Apollo fund's investment program. As a result, instances of bribery, fraud and other deceptive practices could result in performance that is poorer than expected. Contingent liabilities could harm fund performance. We may cause our funds to acquire an investment that is subject to contingent liabilities. Such contingent liabilities could be unknown to us at the time of acquisition or, if they are known to us, we may not accurately assess or protect against the risks that they present. Acquired contingent liabilities could thus result in unforeseen losses for our funds. In addition, in connection with the disposition of an investment in a portfolio company, a fund may be required to make representations about the business and financial affairs of such portfolio company typical of those made in connection with the sale of a business. A fund may also be required to indemnify the purchasers of such investment to the extent that any such representations are inaccurate. These arrangements may result in the incurrence of contingent liabilities by a fund, even after the disposition of an investment. Accordingly, the inaccuracy of representations and warranties made by a fund could harm such fund's performance. - 76- Table of Contents Our funds may be forced to dispose of investments at a disadvantageous time. Our funds may make investments that they do not advantageously dispose of prior to the date the applicable fund is dissolved, either by expiration of such fund's term or otherwise. Although we generally expect that investments will be disposed of prior to dissolution or be suitable for in-kind distribution at dissolution, and the general partners of the funds generally have a limited ability to extend the term of the fund with the consent of fund investors or the advisory board of the fund, as applicable, our funds may have to sell, distribute or otherwise dispose of investments at a disadvantageous time as a result of dissolution. This would result in a lower than expected return on the investments and, perhaps, on the fund itself. Regulations governing AINV's operation as a business development company, and AINV's tax status, affect its ability to raise, and the way in which it raises, additional capital. As a business development company under the Investment Company Act, AINV may issue debt securities or preferred stock and/or borrow money from banks or other financial institutions (referred to collectively as "senior securities") up to the maximum amount permitted by the Investment Company Act. As a business development company, AINV is generally required to meet an asset coverage ratio of total assets to total borrowings and other senior securities, which include all of its borrowings and any preferred stock it may issue in the future, of at least 150%. If this ratio declines below 150%, the contractual arrangements governing these securities may require AINV to sell a portion of its investments and, depending on the nature of its leverage, repay a portion of its indebtedness at a time when such sales may be disadvantageous. Business development companies may issue and sell common stock at a price below net asset value per share only in limited circumstances, one of which is during the one-year period after stockholder approval. In the past, AINV's stockholders have approved a plan so that during the subsequent 12-month period, AINV could, in one or more public or private offerings of its common stock, sell or otherwise issue shares of its common stock at a price below the then current net asset value per share, subject to certain conditions including parameters on the level of permissible dilution, approval of the sale by a majority of its independent directors and a requirement that the sale price be not less than approximately the market price of the shares of its common stock at specified times, less the expenses of the sale. Although AINV currently does not have such authority, it may in the future seek to receive such authority on terms and conditions set forth in the corresponding proxy statement. There is no assurance such approvals will be obtained. In the event AINV sells, or otherwise issues, shares of its common stock at a price below net asset value per share, existing AINV stockholders will experience net asset value dilution and the investors who acquire shares in such offering may thereafter experience the same type of dilution from subsequent offerings at a discount. For example, if AINV sells an additional 10% of its common shares at a 5% discount from net asset value, an AINV stockholder who does not participate in that offering for its proportionate interest will suffer net asset value dilution of up to 0.5% or $5 per $1,000 of net asset value. In addition to issuing securities to raise capital as described above, AINV may in the future securitize its loans to generate cash for funding new investments. To securitize loans, it may create a wholly-owned subsidiary, contribute a pool of loans to the subsidiary and have the subsidiary issue primarily investment grade debt securities to purchasers who it would expect would be willing to accept a substantially lower interest rate than the loans earn. AINV would retain all or a portion of the equity in the securitized pool of loans. AINV's retained equity would be exposed to any losses on the portfolio of loans before any of the debt securities would be exposed to such losses. An inability to successfully securitize its loan portfolio could limit its ability to grow its business and fully execute its business strategy and adversely affect its earnings, if any. Moreover, the successful securitization of its loan portfolio might expose it to losses as the residual loans in which it does not sell interests will tend to be those that are riskier and more apt to generate losses. Regulations governing AFT's and AIF's operation affect their ability to raise, and the way in which they raise, additional capital. As investment companies registered under the Investment Company Act, AFT and AIF may issue debt securities or preferred stock and/or borrow money from banks or other lenders, up to the maximum amount permitted by the Investment Company Act. Under the provisions of the Investment Company Act, AFT and AIF are restricted in the (i) issuance of preferred shares to amounts such that their respective asset coverage (as defined in the Investment Company Act) equals at least 200% after issuance and (ii) incurrence of indebtedness, including through the issuance of debt securities, such that immediately after issuance the fund will have an asset coverage (as defined in the Investment Company Act) of at least 300%. Lenders to the funds may demand higher asset coverage ratios. Further, if the value of a funds' assets declines, such fund may be unable to satisfy its asset coverage requirements. If that happens, such fund, in order to pay dividends or repurchase its stock or to satisfy the requirements of its lenders, may be required to sell a portion of its investments and, depending on the nature of its leverage, repay a portion of its indebtedness at a time when such sales may be disadvantageous. Further, AFT and AIF may raise capital by issuing common - 77- Table of Contents shares, however, the offering price per common share generally must equal or exceed the net asset value per share, exclusive of any underwriting commissions or discounts, of the funds' shares. Risks Related to Our Class A Shares and Our Preferred Shares The market price and trading volume of our Class A shares and our Preferred shares may be volatile, which could result in rapid and substantial losses for our stockholders. The market price of our Class A shares and our Preferred shares may be highly volatile and could be subject to wide fluctuations. In addition, the trading volume in our Class A shares and our Preferred shares may fluctuate and cause significant price variations to occur. You may be unable to resell your Class A shares and Preferred shares at or above your purchase price, if at all. The market price of our Class A shares and our Preferred shares may fluctuate or decline significantly in the future. Some of the factors that could negatively affect the price of our Class A shares and our Preferred shares or result in fluctuations in the price or trading volume of our Class A shares and our Preferred shares include: variations in our quarterly operating results or dividends, which variations we expect will be substantial;

our policy of taking a long-term perspective on making investment, operational and strategic decisions, which is expected to result in significant and unpredictable variations in our quarterly returns;

long-term perspective on making investment, operational and strategic decisions, which is expected to result in significant and unpredictable variations in our quarterly returns; our creditworthiness, results of operations and financial condition;

the credit ratings of the Preferred shares;

the prevailing interest rates or rates of return being paid by other companies similar to us and the market for similar securities;

failure to meet analysts' earnings estimates;

publication of research reports about us or the investment management industry or the failure of securities analysts to cover our Class A shares and our Preferred shares;

additions or departures of our Managing Partners and other key management personnel;

adverse market reaction to any indebtedness we may incur or securities we may issue in the future;

actions by stockholders;

changes in market valuations of similar companies;

speculation in the press or investment community;

changes or proposed changes in laws or regulations or differing interpretations thereof affecting our businesses or enforcement of these laws and regulations, or announcements relating to these matters;

a lack of liquidity in the trading of our Class A shares and our Preferred shares;

adverse publicity about the investment management industry generally or individual scandals, specifically;

a breach of our computer systems, software or networks, or misappropriation of our proprietary information;

the fact that we do not provide comprehensive guidance regarding our expected quarterly and annual revenues, earnings and cash flow; and

economic, financial, geopolitical, regulatory or judicial events or conditions that affect us or the financial markets. In addition, from time to time, we may also declare special quarterly dividends based on investment realizations. Volatility in the market price of our Class A shares may be heightened at or around times of investment realizations as well as following such realizations, as a result of speculation as to whether such a dividend may be declared. Our performance, market conditions and prevailing interest rates have fluctuated in the past and can be expected to fluctuate in the future. Fluctuations in these factors could have an adverse effect on the price and liquidity of the Preferred shares. In general, as market interest rates rise, securities with fixed interest rates or fixed distribution rates, such as the Preferred shares, decline in value. Consequently, if you purchase the Preferred shares and market interest rates increase, the market price of the Preferred shares may decline. We cannot predict the future level of market interest rates. Our ability to pay quarterly dividends on the Preferred shares will be subject to, among other things, general business conditions, our financial results, restrictions under the terms of our existing and future indebtedness, and our liquidity needs. Any reduction or discontinuation of quarterly dividends could cause the market price of the Preferred shares to decline significantly. Accordingly, the Preferred shares may trade at a discount to their purchase price. An investment in Class A shares and our Preferred shares is not an investment in any of our funds, and the assets and revenues of our funds are not directly available to us. Our Class A shares and our Preferred shares are securities of Apollo Global Management, Inc. only. While our historical consolidated and combined financial information includes financial information, including assets and revenues of certain Apollo - 78- Table of Contents funds on a consolidated basis, and our future financial information will continue to consolidate certain of these funds, such assets and revenues are available to the fund, and not to us except through management fees, performance fees, distributions and other proceeds arising from agreements with funds, as discussed in more detail in this report. Our Class A share price may decline due to the large number of shares eligible for future sale and for exchange into Class A shares. The market price of our Class A shares could decline as a result of sales of a large number of our Class A shares or the perception that such sales could occur. These sales, or the possibility that these sales may occur, also might make it more difficult for us to sell equity securities in the future at a time and price that we deem appropriate. As of December 31, 2019, we had 222,994,407 Class A shares outstanding. The Class A shares reserved under our 2019 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan (the "2019 Equity Plan") are increased on the first day of each fiscal year by (i) the amount (if any) by which (a) 15% of the number of outstanding Class A shares and Apollo Operating Group units ("AOG Units") exchangeable for Class A shares on a fully converted and diluted basis on the last day of the immediately preceding fiscal year exceeds (b) the number of shares then reserved and available for issuance under the 2019 Equity Plan, or (ii) such lesser amount by which the administrator may decide to increase the number of Class A shares. Taking into account grants of restricted share units ("RSUs") and options made through December 31, 2019, 48,299,842 Class A shares remained available for future grant under the 2019 Equity Plan. The number of shares granted under our 2019 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan for Estate Planning Vehicles (the "EPV Equity Plan") will reduce the number of shares available for grant under the 2019 Equity Plan, and the number of shares granted under the 2019 Equity Plan will reduce the number of shares available for grant under the EPV Equity Plan. In addition, as of December 31, 2019, Holdings could at any time exchange its AOG Units for up to 180,111,308 Class A shares on behalf of our Managing Partners and Contributing Partners subject to the Amended and Restated Exchange Agreement. See "Item 13. Certain Relationships and Related Transactions, and Director Independence-Amended and Restated Exchange Agreement." We may also elect to sell additional Class A shares in one or more future primary offerings. Our Managing Partners and Contributing Partners, through their partnership interests in Holdings, owned an aggregate of 44.7% of the AOG Units as of December 31, 2019. Subject to certain prior notice provisions and other procedures and restrictions (including any transfer restrictions and lock-up agreements applicable to our Managing Partners and Contributing Partners), each Managing Partner and Contributing Partner has the right to exchange the AOG Units for Class A shares. These Class A shares are eligible for resale from time to time, subject to certain contractual restrictions and applicable securities laws. Our Managing Partners and Contributing Partners (through Holdings) have the ability to cause us to register the Class A shares they acquire upon exchange of their AOG Units, as was done in connection with the Company's Secondary Offering in May 2013. See "Item 13. Certain Relationships and Related Transactions, and Director Independence-Managing Partner Shareholders Agreement-Registration Rights." The Strategic Investor has the ability to cause us to register its non-voting Class A shares, as was done in connection with the Company's Secondary Offering in May 2013. See "Item 13. Certain Relationships and Related Transactions, and Director Independence-Lenders Rights Agreement." We have on file with the SEC a registration statement on Form S-8 covering the shares issuable under the 2019 Equity Plan. Subject to vesting and contractual lock-up arrangements, such shares will be freely tradable. We cannot assure you that our intended quarterly dividends will be paid each quarter or at all. Our intention is to distribute to the holders of our Class A shares and our Preferred shares on a quarterly basis substantially all of our net after-tax cash flow from operations in excess of amounts determined by the executive committee of our board of directors to be necessary or appropriate to provide for the conduct of our businesses, to make appropriate investments in our businesses and our funds, to comply with applicable laws and regulations, to service our indebtedness or to provide for future dividends to the holders of our Class A shares and our Preferred shares for any ensuing quarter. Our intention is also that such quarterly dividend will be, at a minimum, $0.40 per Class A share. The declaration, payment and determination of the amount of our quarterly dividend, if any, at the intended minimum amount or at all, will be at the sole discretion of the executive committee of our board of directors, who may change our dividend policy at any time. We cannot assure you that any dividends, whether quarterly or otherwise, will or can be paid. In making decisions regarding our quarterly dividend, the executive committee of our board of directors considers general economic and business conditions, our strategic plans and prospects, our businesses and investment opportunities, our financial condition and operating results, working capital requirements and anticipated cash needs, contractual restrictions and obligations, legal, tax, regulatory and other restrictions that may have implications on the payment of dividends by us to the holders of our Class A shares and our Preferred shares or by our subsidiaries to us, and such other factors as the executive committee of our board of directors may deem relevant. - 79- Table of Contents Our Preferred shares rank senior to our Class A shares with respect to the payment of dividends. Subject to certain exceptions, unless dividends have been declared and paid or declared and set apart for payment on the Preferred shares for a quarterly dividend period, during the remainder of that dividend period, we may not declare or pay or set apart payment for dividends on any Class A shares and any other equity securities that the Company may issue in the future ranking, as to the payment of dividends, junior to our Preferred shares and we may not repurchase any such junior shares. Dividends on the Preferred shares are discretionary and non- cumulative. If dividends on a series of the Preferred shares have not been declared and paid for the equivalent of six or more quarterly dividend periods, whether or not consecutive, holders of the Preferred shares, together as a class with holders of any other series of parity shares with like voting rights, will be entitled to vote for the election of two additional directors to the board of directors. When quarterly dividends have been declared and paid on such series of the Preferred shares for four consecutive quarters following such a nonpayment event, the right of the holders of the Preferred shares and such parity shares to elect these two additional directors will cease, the terms of office of these two directors will forthwith terminate and the number of directors constituting the board of directors will be reduced accordingly. Awards of our Class A shares may increase stockholder dilution and reduce profitability. We grant Class A restricted share units to certain of our investment professionals and other personnel, both when hired and as a portion of the discretionary annual compensation they may receive. We require that a portion of the performance fees distributions payable by the general partners of certain of the funds we manage be used by the recipients of those distributions to purchase restricted Class A shares issued under our equity incentive plan. While this practice promotes alignment with stockholders and encourages investment professionals to maximize the success of the Company as a whole, these equity awards, if fulfilled by issuances of new shares by us rather than by open market purchases (which do not cause any dilution), may increase personnel-related stockholder dilution. In addition, volatility in the price of our Class A shares could adversely affect our ability to attract and retain our investment professionals and other personnel. To recruit and retain existing and future investment professionals, we may need to increase the level of compensation that we pay to them, which may cause a higher percentage of our revenue to be paid out in the form of compensation, which would have an adverse impact on our profit margins. Purchases of our Class A shares pursuant to our share repurchase program may affect the value of our Class A shares, and there can be no assurance that our share repurchase program will enhance stockholder value. Pursuant to our publicly announced share repurchase program, we are authorized to repurchase up to $500 million in the aggregate of our Class A shares, including through the repurchase of our outstanding Class A shares through a share repurchase program and through a reduction of Class A shares to be issued to employees to satisfy associated obligations in connection with the settlement of equity-based awards granted under the 2019 Equity Plan (and any successor equity plan thereto). The timing and amount of any share repurchases will be determined based on legal requirements, price, market and economic conditions and other factors. This activity could increase (or reduce the size of any decrease in) the market price of our Class A shares at that time. Additionally, repurchases under our share repurchase program have and will continue to diminish our cash reserves, which could impact our ability to pursue possible strategic opportunities and acquisitions and could result in lower overall returns on our cash balances. There can be no assurance that any share repurchases will enhance stockholder value because the market price of our Class A shares could decline. Although our share repurchase program is intended to enhance long-term stockholder value, short-term share price fluctuations could reduce the program's effectiveness. Risks Related to Our Organization and Structure Our Class C Stockholder's significant voting power limits the ability of holders of our Class A shares to influence our business. Our Certificate of Incorporation provides that, for so long as there is a Class C Stockholder and the Apollo Group beneficially owns, in the aggregate, 10% or more of the voting power of the Company, holders of the Class A shares (voting together with the holder of the shares of the Class B common stock (the "Class B share") as a single class) shall have the right to vote with respect to (i) a sale, exchange or disposition of all or substantially all of AGM Inc.'s and its subsidiaries' assets, taken as a whole, in a single transaction or series of related transactions (provided, however, that this does not preclude or limit our ability to mortgage, pledge, hypothecate or grant a security interest in all or substantially all of the assets of our assets and those of our subsidiaries (including for the benefit of persons other than us or our subsidiaries, including affiliates of the Class C Stockholder) and does not apply to any forced sale of any or all of our assets pursuant to the foreclosure of, or other realization upon, any such encumbrance), (ii) a merger, consolidation or other business combination, (iii) certain amendments to our Certificate of Incorporation and Bylaws including amendments that would enlarge the obligations of the Class A stockholders and amendments that would have a material adverse effect on the rights or preferences of Class A stockholders, (iv) as otherwise required by the Delaware General Corporation Law ("DGCL") or the rules of any national securities exchange, and (v) as required by the NYSE, - 80- Table of Contents including with respect to equity compensation plans, the issuance of common stock to a related person in excess of 1% of the outstanding shares of common stock or 1% of the voting power of AGM Inc., and the issuance of common stock in excess of 20% of the outstanding shares of common stock or 20% of the voting power of AGM Inc. Because holders of our Class A shares have limited voting rights as expressly provided in our Certificate of Incorporation and Bylaws or required by the DGCL or the rules of the NYSE, practically all matters submitted to stockholders will be decided by the vote of the Class C Stockholder. The consent of the Class A and Class B stockholders is not required for a merger of AGM Inc. into, or convey all of AGM Inc.'s assets to, a newly formed limited liability entity that has no assets, liabilities or operations at the time of such merger or conveyance other than those it receives from AGM Inc., if (a) AGM Inc. has received an opinion of counsel that the transaction would not result in the loss of the limited liability of any stockholder, (b) the sole purpose of such transaction is to effect a mere change in the legal form of AGM Inc. into another limited liability entity and (c) the governing documents of such new entity provides the AGM Inc. stockholders with substantially the same rights and obligations as they currently have. Our Certificate of Incorporation also provides that, for so long as there is a Class C Stockholder and the Apollo Group beneficially owns, in the aggregate, 10% or more of the voting power of the Company, the number of authorized Class A shares may be increased or decreased solely with the approval of the holder of the share of Class C Common Stock of AGM Inc. (the "Class C share"). Our Certificate of Incorporation also provides that, for so long as there is a Class C Stockholder and the Apollo Group beneficially owns, in the aggregate, 10% or more of the voting power of the Company, the Class C Stockholder shall nominate and elect all directors serving on the board of directors, set the total number of directors which shall constitute the board of directors and fill any vacancies or newly created directorships on the board of directors. As a result, holders of the Class A shares will have a limited ability to influence stockholder decisions, including decisions regarding our business. Our Certificate of Incorporation provides that, subject to certain exceptions, any of our shares of stock (other than the Class C share) held by a person or group (other than any member of the Apollo Group) that beneficially owns 20% or more of any class of stock then outstanding (other than the Class C share) cannot be voted on any matter and will not be considered to be outstanding when sending notices of a meeting of stockholders to vote on any matter (unless otherwise required by applicable law), calculating required votes, determining the presence of a quorum or for other similar purposes under our Certificate of Incorporation or Bylaws. Our Certificate of Incorporation and our Bylaws also contain provisions limiting the ability of the holders of our Class A shares to call meetings and to influence the manner or direction of our management. In addition, holders of the Preferred shares generally have no voting rights and have none of the voting rights given to holders of our Class A shares or Class B share, subject to certain exceptions. Potential conflicts of interest may arise among the Class C Stockholder and the holders of our Class A shares. Our Class C Stockholder, AGM Management, LLC, is owned and controlled by our Managing Partners. As a result, conflicts of interest may arise among the Class C Stockholder and its controlling persons, on the one hand, and us and/or the holders of our Class A shares, on the other hand. The Class C Stockholder has the ability to influence our business and affairs through its ownership of the sole Class C share, which includes the ability to nominate and elect all directors serving on our board of directors, and provisions under our Certificate of Incorporation requiring Class C Stockholder approval for certain corporate actions (in addition to approval by our board of directors). See "-Certainactions by our board of directors require the approval of the Class C Stockholder, which is controlled by our Managing Partners." For so long as there is a Class C Stockholder and the Apollo Group beneficially owns, in the aggregate, at least 10% of the voting power of the Company, if the holders of our Class A shares are dissatisfied with the performance of our board of directors, they have no ability to remove any of our directors, with or without cause. Further, through its ability to elect our board of directors, the Class C Stockholder has the ability to indirectly influence the determination of the amount and timing of the Apollo Operating Group entities' investments and dispositions, cash expenditures, including those relating to compensation, indebtedness, issuances of additional partner interests, tax liabilities and amounts of reserves, each of which can affect the amount of cash that is available for distribution to holders of AOG Units. In addition, conflicts may arise relating to the selection, structuring and disposition of investments and other transactions, declaring dividends and other distributions and other matters due to the fact that our Managing Partners and Contributing Partners indirectly hold AOG Units through the Apollo Operating Group and its subsidiaries, which are pass-through entities that are not subject to corporate income taxation. We may from time to time undertake internal reorganizations that may adversely impact our business and results of operations. On September 5, 2019, we converted from a Delaware limited liability company to a Delaware corporation. From time to time, we may undertake other internal reorganizations in an effort to simplify our organizational structure, streamline our operations or for other reasons. Such internal reorganization may involve, among other things, the combination or dissolution of certain of our existing subsidiaries and the creation of new subsidiaries. These transactions could be disruptive to our business, - 81- Table of Contents result in significant expense, require regulatory approvals, and fail to result in the intended or expected benefits, any of which could adversely impact our business and results of operations. Control by our Managing Partners of the combined voting power of our shares and holding their economic interests through the Apollo Operating Group may give rise to conflicts of interests. Our Managing Partners controlled 100% of the Class C Stockholder and 44.7% of the combined voting power of our Class A shares and Class B share entitled to vote as of December 31, 2019. Accordingly, our Managing Partners have the ability to control our management and affairs. In addition, through their control of our Class C Stockholder, they are able to determine the outcome of all matters requiring stockholder approval, except as otherwise provided in our Certificate of Incorporation and Bylaws or required by the DGCL or the rules of the NYSE. The control of voting power by our Managing Partners could deprive Class A stockholders of an opportunity to receive a premium for their Class A shares as part of a sale of our company, and might ultimately affect the market price of the Class A shares. In addition, our Managing Partners and Contributing Partners, through their beneficial ownership of partnership interests in Holdings, were entitled to 44.7% of Apollo Operating Group's economic returns through the AOG Units owned by Holdings as of December 31, 2019. Because they hold their economic interest in our businesses directly through the Apollo Operating Group, rather than through the issuer of the Class A shares, our Managing Partners and Contributing Partners may have conflicting interests with holders of Class A shares including relating to the selection, structuring, and disposition of investments and any decision to alter our structure. For example, our Managing Partners and Contributing Partners may have different tax positions from us, in part because our Managing Partners and Contributing Partners hold all or a portion of their AOG Units through entities that are not subject to corporate income taxation and we are subject to corporate income taxation. In addition, the earlier taxable disposition of assets following an exchange transaction by a Managing Partner or Contributing Partner may accelerate payments under the tax receivable agreement and increase the present value of such payments, and the taxable disposition of assets before an exchange or transaction by a Managing Partner or Contributing Partner may increase the tax liability of a Managing Partner or Contributing Partner without giving rise to any rights to such Managing Partner or Contributing Partner to receive payments under the tax receivable agreement. For a description of the tax receivable agreement, see "Item 13. Certain Relationships and Related Party Transactions-Amended and Restated Tax Receivable Agreement." Additionally, as a result of the reduction in the corporate tax rate to 21%, there is a significant differential in tax rates that apply to us and our Managing Partners and Contributing Partners, which may influence when and to what extent the executive committee of our board of directors decides to cause the Apollo Operating Group to make distributions to Holdings, which is 100% beneficially owned, directly and indirectly, by our Managing Partners and our Contributing Partners, and the five intermediate holding companies, which are 100% owned by us. In addition, the structuring of future transactions may take into consideration the Managing Partners' and Contributing Partners' tax considerations even where no similar benefit would accrue to us. Our board of directors has delegated all of its powers and authority in the management of the business and affairs of the Company to an executive committee. Our board of directors has delegated to an executive committee of our board of directors all the powers and authority of the board of directors in the management of the business and affairs of the Company, except (i) approving or adopting, or recommending to our stockholders any action or matter (other than the election or removal of our directors) expressly required by the DGCL to be submitted to our stockholders for approval, (ii) adopting, amending or repealing any of our bylaws, (iii) with respect to decisions regarding a demand by one or more stockholders to bring or investigate certain claims and (iv) any action or matter our board of directors is from time to time required to delegate to a committee of independent directors by any applicable rule, regulation, guideline or requirement of the NYSE. Such delegation may only be revoked by an amendment to our Certificate of Incorporation. The current members of the executive committee are our Managing Partners. Additionally, as directors, our Managing Partners have disproportionate voting power as compared to the other members of the board of directors, such that they control a majority of the votes on the board of directors. See "Item 10. Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Governance-Independence and Composition of Our Board of Directors." We qualify for, and rely on, exceptions from certain corporate governance and other requirements under the rules of the NYSE. We qualify for exceptions from certain corporate governance and other requirements under the rules of the NYSE. Pursuant to these exceptions, we may elect not to comply with certain corporate governance requirements of the NYSE, including the requirements (i) that a majority of our board of directors consist of independent directors, (ii) that we have a nominating/corporate governance committee that is composed entirely of independent directors and (iii) that we have a compensation committee that is composed entirely of independent directors. In addition, we are not required to hold annual meetings of our stockholders. Pursuant to the exceptions available to a controlled company under the rules of the NYSE, we have elected not to have a nominating and - 82- Table of Contents corporate governance committee comprised entirely of independent directors, nor a compensation committee comprised entirely of independent directors. Although we currently have a board of directors comprised of a majority of independent directors, we plan to continue to avail ourselves of these exceptions. Accordingly, you will not have the same protections afforded to equity holders of entities that are subject to all of the corporate governance requirements of the NYSE. Because our Class A shares have limited voting rights, we are not required to comply with certain provisions of U.S. securities laws relating to proxy statements and other annual meeting materials, stockholder proposals and other matters. Our Class A shares have limited voting rights as expressly provided in the Certificate of Incorporation or required by the DGCL or the rules of the NYSE. As a result, we are not required to file proxy statements or information statements under Section 14 of the Exchange Act, unless a vote of holders of our Class A shares is required by applicable law or the rules of the NYSE. Accordingly, legal causes of action and remedies under Section 14 of the Exchange Act for inadequate or misleading information in proxy statements will not generally be available to holders of our Class A shares. If we do not deliver any proxy statements, information statements, annual reports, and other information and reports to the Class C Stockholder, then we will similarly not provide any of this information to the holders of our Class A shares. In addition, we are generally not subject to the "say-on-pay" and "say-on-frequency" provisions of the Dodd-Frank Act. As a result, our stockholders will not have an opportunity to provide a non-binding vote on the compensation of our named executive officers. Moreover, holders of our Class A shares will be unable to bring matters before our annual meeting of stockholders or nominate directors at such meeting, nor can they generally submit stockholder proposals under Rule 14a-8 of the Exchange Act. Our Certificate of Incorporation states that the Class C Stockholder is under no obligation to consider the separate interests of the other stockholders and contains provisions limiting the liability of the Class C Stockholder. All or nearly all matters required to be submitted to stockholders will be determined solely by the vote of the Class C Stockholder. Subject to applicable law, our Certificate of Incorporation contains provisions limiting the duties owed by the Class C Stockholder. Our Certificate of Incorporation contains provisions stating that, to the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, the Class C Stockholder is under no obligation to consider the separate interests of the other stockholders (including, without limitation, the tax consequences to such stockholders) in deciding whether or not to cause us to take (or decline to take) any action as well as provisions stating that the Class C Stockholder shall not be liable to the other stockholders for monetary damages for losses sustained, liabilities incurred or benefits not derived by such holders in connection with such decision. See "-Potentialconflicts of interest may arise among the Class C Stockholder and the holders of our Class A shares." Other anti-takeover provisions in our Certificate of Incorporation and Bylaws, and Delaware law could delay or prevent a change in control. In addition to the provisions described elsewhere in this report relating to the Class C Stockholder's control, other provisions in our Certificate of Incorporation and Bylaws may discourage, delay or prevent a merger or acquisition that a stockholder may consider favorable by, for example: permitting our board of directors to issue one or more series of preferred stock, which could be issued by our board of directors to thwart a takeover attempt;

requiring advance notice for stockholder proposals and nominations if they are ever permitted by applicable law; and

placing limitations on convening stockholder meetings. In addition, certain provisions of Delaware law give us the ability to delay or prevent a transaction that could cause a change in our control. These provisions may also discourage acquisition proposals or delay or prevent a change in control. The market price of our Class A shares and our Preferred shares could be adversely affected to the extent that such provisions discourage potential takeover attempts that our stockholders may favor. Our issuance of preferred stock may cause the price of our Class A shares to decline, which may negatively impact our Class A stockholders. Our board of directors is authorized to issue series of shares of preferred stock without any action on the part of our stockholders and, with respect to each such series, fix, without stockholder approval (except as may be required by our Certificate of Incorporation or any certificate of designation relating to any outstanding series of preferred stock), the designation of such series, the powers (including voting powers), preferences and relative, participating, optional and other special rights, and the qualifications, limitations or restrictions thereof, of such series of preferred stock and the number of shares of such series. Any series of preferred stock we may issue in the future will rank senior to all of our Class A shares with respect to the payment of dividends or upon our liquidation, dissolution, or winding-up. If we issue cumulative preferred stock in the future that has preference over our Class A shares with respect to the payment of dividends or upon our liquidation, dissolution, or winding up, or if we issue preferred stock with voting rights that dilute the voting power of our Class A stockholders in the limited instances in which they - 83- Table of Contents have the right to vote, the market price of our Class A shares could decrease. Similarly, the governance documents of the Apollo Operating Group authorize entities that are members of the Apollo Operating Group to issue an unlimited number of additional AOG Units with such designations, preferences, rights, powers and duties that are different from, and may be senior to, those applicable to the AOG Units, and which may be exchangeable for AOG Units. The Class C Stockholder will not be liable to Apollo or holders of our Class A shares for any acts, or omissions unless there has been a final and non-appealable judgment determining that the Class C Stockholder acted in bad faith or engaged in fraud or willful misconduct and we have also agreed to indemnify the Class C Stockholder to a similar extent. Even if there is deemed to be a breach of the obligations set forth in our Certificate of Incorporation, our Certificate of Incorporation provides that the Class C Stockholder will not be liable to us or the holders of our Class A shares for any acts or omissions unless there has been a final and non-appealable judgment by a court of competent jurisdiction determining that the Class C Stockholder or its officers and directors acted in bad faith or engaged in fraud or willful misconduct. These provisions are detrimental to the holders of our Class A shares because they restrict the remedies available to stockholders for actions of the Class C Stockholder. In addition, we have agreed to indemnify AGM Management, LLC in its capacity as the former manager of Apollo Global Management, LLC and as the Class C Stockholder, its affiliates, any member, partner, Tax Matters Partner (as defined in U.S. Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the "Code"), as in effect prior to 2018), Partnership Representative (as defined in the Code), officer, director, employee agent, fiduciary or trustee of any of Apollo or its subsidiaries, the Class C Stockholder or any of our or the Class C Stockholder's affiliates and certain other specified persons (collectively, the "Indemnitees"), to the fullest extent permitted by law, against any and all losses, claims, damages, liabilities, joint or several, expenses (including legal fees and expenses), judgments, fines, penalties, interest, settlements or other amounts incurred by any Indemnitee. We have agreed to provide this indemnification unless there has been a final and non-appealable judgment by a court of competent jurisdiction determining that the Indemnitee acted in bad faith or engaged in fraud or willful misconduct. We have also agreed to provide this indemnification for criminal proceedings. Certain actions by our board of directors require the approval of the Class C Stockholder, which is controlled by our Managing Partners. Although the affirmative vote of a majority of our directors is required for any action to be taken by our board of directors, certain specified actions will also require the approval of the Class C Stockholder, which is controlled by our Managing Partners. These actions consist of the following: the entry into a debt financing arrangement by us in an amount in excess of 10% of our then existing long-term indebtedness (other than the entry into certain intercompany debt financing arrangements);

long-term indebtedness (other than the entry into certain intercompany debt financing arrangements); the issuance by us or our subsidiaries of any securities that would (i) represent, after such issuance, or upon conversion, exchange or exercise, as the case may be, at least 5% on a fully diluted, as converted, exchanged or exercised basis, of any class of our or their equity securities or (ii) have designations, preferences, rights, priorities or powers that are more favorable than those of the Class A shares;

the adoption by us of a stockholder rights plan;

the amendment of our Certificate of Incorporation or our Bylaws;

the exchange or disposition of all or substantially all of our assets in a single transaction or a series of related transactions;

the merger, sale or other combination of the Company with or into any other person;

the transfer, mortgage, pledge, hypothecation or grant of a security interest in all or substantially all of the assets of the Company and its subsidiaries;

the removal of an executive officer;

the liquidation or dissolution of us; and

the sale or other disposition of the Apollo Operating Group and/or its subsidiaries or any portion thereof, through a merger, recapitalization, stock sale, asset sale or otherwise, to an unaffiliated third party, or a borrowing to finance a direct or indirect distribution to BRH Holdings GP, Ltd. ("BRH"), in each case subject to certain exceptions. The Class C Stockholder may transfer its Class C share to a third-party without stockholder consent, subject to certain restrictions set forth in our Certificate of Incorporation. The Class C Stockholder may transfer its Class C share to a third-party in a merger or consolidation or in a transfer of all or substantially all of its assets without the consent of our stockholders. The Class C Stockholder may only transfer all and not a portion of its Class C share to a permissible successor that is a member of the Apollo Group at any time by giving notice of such transfer in writing or by electronic transmission to our board of directors. Furthermore, at any time, the members of our Class C Stockholder may sell or transfer all or part of their membership interests in our Class C Stockholder without the approval of our - 84- Table of Contents stockholders. A new Class C Stockholder may not be willing or able to form new funds and could form funds that have investment objectives and governing terms that differ materially from those of our current funds. A new owner could also have a different investment philosophy, employ investment professionals who are less experienced, be unsuccessful in identifying investment opportunities or have a track record that is not as successful as Apollo's track record. If any of the foregoing were to occur, our funds could experience difficulty in making new investments, and the value of our funds' existing investments, our businesses, our results of operations and our financial condition could materially suffer. Our ability to pay regular dividends may be limited by our holding company structure. We are dependent on dividends from the Apollo Operating Group to pay dividends, taxes and other expenses. As a holding company, our ability to pay dividends will be subject to the ability of our subsidiaries to provide cash to us. We intend to make quarterly dividends to the holders of our Class A shares and our Preferred shares. Accordingly, we expect to cause the Apollo Operating Group to make dividends to its shareholders (Holdings, which is 100% beneficially owned, directly and indirectly, by our Managing Partners and our Contributing Partners, and the intermediate holding companies, which are 100% owned by us), pro rata in an amount sufficient to enable us to pay such dividends to the holders of our Class A shares and our Preferred shares; however, such dividends may not be made. There may be circumstances under which we are restricted from paying dividends under applicable law or regulation (for example, due to Delaware limited partnership, DGCL or limited liability company act limitations on making dividends if liabilities of the entity after the dividend would exceed the value of the entity's assets). We are required to pay our Managing Partners and Contributing Partners for most of the actual tax benefits we realize as a result of the tax basis step-up we receive in connection with our acquisitions of units from our Managing Partners and Contributing Partners. Subject to certain restrictions, each Managing Partner and Contributing Partner has the right to exchange the AOG Units that he holds through his partnership interest in Holdings for our Class A shares in a taxable transaction. These exchanges, as well as our acquisitions of units from our Managing Partners or Contributing Partners, may result in increases in the tax basis of the intangible assets of the Apollo Operating Group that otherwise would not have been available. Any such increases may reduce the amount of tax that Apollo Global Management, Inc., the parent of the consolidated group which includes APO Corp. and APO Asset Corp., wholly owned subsidiaries of Apollo Global Management, Inc., would otherwise be required to pay in the future. We have entered into a tax receivable agreement with our Managing Partners and Contributing Partners that provides for the payment by Apollo Global Management, Inc., to our Managing Partners and Contributing Partners of 85% of the amount of actual tax savings, if any, that Apollo Global Management, Inc. realizes (or is deemed to realize in the case of an early termination payment by Apollo Global Management, Inc. or a change of control, as discussed below) as a result of these increases in tax deductions and tax basis and certain other tax benefits, including imputed interest expense, related to entering into the tax receivable agreement. Future payments that Apollo Global Management, Inc. may make to our Managing Partners and Contributing Partners could be material in amount. The IRS could challenge our claim to any increase in the tax basis of the assets owned by the Apollo Operating Group that results from the exchanges entered into by the Managing Partners or Contributing Partners. The IRS could also challenge any additional tax depreciation and amortization deductions or other tax benefits (including deductions for imputed interest expense associated with payments made under the tax receivable agreement) we claim as a result of, or in connection with, such increases in the tax basis of such assets. If the IRS were to successfully challenge a tax basis increase or tax benefits we previously claimed from a tax basis increase, Holdings would not be obligated under the tax receivable agreement to reimburse Apollo Global Management, Inc. for any payments previously made to them (although any future payments would be adjusted to reflect the result of such challenge). As a result, in certain circumstances, payments could be made to our Managing Partners and Contributing Partners under the tax receivable agreement in excess of 85% of the actual aggregate cash tax savings of Apollo Global Management, Inc. Apollo Global Management, Inc.'s ability to achieve benefits from any tax basis increase and the payments to be made under this agreement will depend upon a number of factors, including the timing and amount of its future income. In addition, the tax receivable agreement provides that, upon a merger, asset sale or other form of business combination or certain other changes of control, Apollo Global Management, Inc.'s (or its successor's) obligations with respect to exchanged or acquired units (whether exchanged or acquired before or after such change of control) would be based on certain assumptions, including that Apollo Global Management, Inc. would have sufficient taxable income to fully utilize the deductions arising from the increased tax deductions and tax basis and other benefits related to entering into the tax receivable agreement. See "Item 13. Certain Relationships and Related Transactions, and Director Independence-Amended and Restated Tax Receivable Agreement." - 85- Table of Contents If we were deemed an investment company under the Investment Company Act, applicable restrictions could make it impractical for us to continue our businesses as contemplated and could have a material adverse effect on our businesses and the price of our Class A shares and our Preferred shares. We do not believe that we are an "investment company" under the Investment Company Act because the nature of our assets and the income derived from those assets allow us to rely on the exception provided by Rule 3a-1 issued under the Investment Company Act. In addition, we believe we are not an investment company under Section 3(b)(1) of the Investment Company Act because we are primarily engaged in non-investment company businesses. We intend to conduct our operations so that we will not be deemed an investment company. However, if we were to be deemed an investment company, we would be subject to restrictions imposed by the Investment Company Act, including limitations on our capital structure and our ability to transact with affiliates, could make it impractical for us to continue our businesses as contemplated and would have a material adverse effect on our businesses and the price of our Class A shares and our Preferred shares. We may fail to realize the anticipated benefits of the Conversion or those benefits may take longer to realize than expected or not offset the costs of the Conversion, which could have a material and adverse impact on the trading price of our securities. We believe that the Conversion will, among other things, make it significantly easier for both domestic and international investors to own stock in the Company, expand our global investor base and drive greater value for all of our stockholders over time. However, the level of investor interest in the Class A shares may not meet our expectations. For example, we may not meet eligibility requirements of benchmark stock indices, benchmark stock indices may change their eligibility requirements in a manner that is adverse to us or otherwise determine not to include the Class A shares. Moreover, even if we succeed in having our shares included in key stock indices and simplify our tax structure and reporting, this may not result in the increased demand for our securities that we anticipate. Consequently, we may fail to realize the anticipated benefits of the Conversion or those benefits may take longer to realize than we expect. Moreover, there can be no assurance that the anticipated benefits of the Conversion will offset its costs, which could be greater than we expect, particularly if there were to be an increase in the U.S. federal corporate income tax rate. Our failure to achieve the anticipated benefits of the Conversion at all or in a timely manner, or a failure of any benefits realized to offset their costs, could have a material and adverse impact on the trading price of our securities. Our Bylaws provide that the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware is the sole and exclusive forum for certain legal actions between us and our stockholders, which could limit our stockholders' ability to obtain a judicial forum viewed by the stockholders as more favorable for disputes with us or our directors, officers or employees, and the enforceability of the exclusive forum provision may be subject to uncertainty. Article VII of the Bylaws provides that, unless we consent in writing to the selection of an alternative forum, the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware shall, to the fullest extent permitted by law, be the sole and exclusive forum for: (a) any derivative action or proceeding brought on our behalf; (b) any action asserting a claim of breach of a fiduciary duty owed by any of our current or former directors, officers, other employees or stockholders to us or our stockholders or any current or former member or fiduciary of the Company to the Company or the Company's members; (c) any action asserting a claim arising pursuant to any provision of the DGCL, the Certificate of Incorporation or the Bylaws or as to which the DGCL confers jurisdiction on the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware; or (d) any action asserting a claim governed by the internal affairs doctrine, except for, as to each of (a) through (d) above, any claim as to which the Court of Chancery determines that there is an indispensable party not subject to the jurisdiction of the Court of Chancery (and the indispensable party does not consent to the personal jurisdiction of the Court of Chancery within ten days following such determination), which is vested in the exclusive jurisdiction of a court or forum other than the Court of Chancery, or for which the Court of Chancery does not have subject matter jurisdiction. The choice of forum provision may limit a stockholder's ability to bring a claim in a judicial forum that it finds favorable for disputes with us or our directors, officers, or other employees, which may discourage such lawsuits against us and our directors, officers and other employees. Alternatively, if a court were to find the choice of forum provision contained in the Bylaws to be inapplicable or unenforceable in an action, we may incur additional costs associated with resolving such action in other jurisdictions, which could materially adversely affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. The exclusive forum provision also provides that it will not apply to claims arising under the Securities Act, the Exchange Act or other federal securities laws for which there is exclusive federal or concurrent federal and state jurisdiction. Article VII provides that any person or entity who acquires or holds an interest in the capital stock of the Company will be deemed to have notice of and consented to the provisions of Article VII. Stockholders cannot waive, and will not be deemed to have waived under the exclusive forum provision, the Company's compliance with the federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder. Although we believe this exclusive forum provision benefits us by providing increased consistency in the application of Delaware law in the types of lawsuits to which it applies, this exclusive forum provision may limit a stockholder's ability to bring a claim in a judicial forum that it finds favorable for disputes with us or any of our directors, officers, other employees or stockholders, which may discourage lawsuits with respect to such claims. Further, in the event a court finds the exclusive forum provision contained in the Bylaws to be unenforceable or - 86- Table of Contents inapplicable in an action, we may incur additional costs associated with resolving such action in other jurisdictions, which could harm our business, operating results and financial condition. Risks Related to Taxation Recently enacted U.S. tax legislation may adversely affect our results of operations and cash flows. The TCJA is the most comprehensive tax legislation passed in decades and contains many significant changes to the U.S. federal income tax laws, the consequences of which have not yet been fully determined. In particular, the TCJA makes various changes to the U.S. federal income tax laws that significantly impact the taxation of individuals, corporations and the taxation of taxpayers with overseas assets and operations. The TCJA, among other things, reduces the corporate income tax rate from 35% to 21%, limits the deductibility of net business interest expense for most businesses to 30% of "adjusted taxable income" (which is similar to EBITDA for taxable years beginning before January 1, 2022, and similar to EBIT for taxable years beginning thereafter), limits the deduction for net operating losses generated after 2017 to 80% of taxable income, eliminates the corporate alternative minimum tax, provides for immediate deductions for certain investments instead of deductions for depreciation expense over time, changes the timing of certain income recognition, introduces a longer holding period requirement for performance fees to receive long-term capital gain treatment, denies dividends received deductions for hybrid dividends and certain interest or royalty deductions involving hybrid transactions or hybrid entities, creates a new minimum tax on certain foreign income and combats base erosion in the U.S. through a new alternative tax. Although we expect that the reduction in the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%, the immediate expensing of certain capital expenditures, and certain other changes introduced by the TCJA will be beneficial to us and the portfolio companies of our funds, other changes introduced by the TCJA are expected to have an adverse effect. In particular, the new provisions addressing interest deductibility may limit the amount of interest expense that is deductible for U.S. federal income tax purposes by certain of our funds' portfolio companies and thus increase taxes paid by such portfolio companies. In addition, introduction of the new "base erosion and anti-abuse tax" or "BEAT," which imposes a minimum tax on certain entities that make significant deductible payments to related foreign entities may result in a material additional tax burden for certain portfolio companies owned by our funds and Athene, which may reduce cash flow and make these investments less valuable over time. To date, the IRS has issued several notices along with some final regulations and numerous proposed regulations with respect to certain provisions of the TCJA, however there remains limited binding guidance for significant provisions. There are numerous interpretive issues and ambiguities that will require guidance and that are not clearly addressed in the Conference Report that accompanied the TCJA or guidance produced by the IRS to date. Technical corrections legislation will likely be needed to clarify certain of the new provisions and give proper effect to Congressional intent. There can be no assurance, however, that technical clarifications or other legislative changes that may be needed to prevent unintended or unforeseen adverse tax consequences will be enacted by Congress. We continue to examine the impact of the TCJA, but the compliance costs for us to ensure proper compliance with changes introduced by the TCJA may prove burdensome in the future and the TCJA may adversely affect our results of operations and cash flows. On September 5, 2019, we converted from a Delaware limited partnership to a Delaware corporation, and as a result applicable taxes will reduce the amount available for dividends to holders of Class A shares in respect of such investments and could adversely affect the value of your investment. Effective September 5, 2019, we converted to a Delaware corporation. As a result, we could be liable for significant U.S. federal income taxes and applicable state, local and other taxes that would not otherwise be incurred, which could reduce the amount of cash available for dividends to holders of Class A shares and adversely affect the value of your investment. Our effective tax rate and tax liability is based on the application of current income tax laws, regulations and treaties. These laws, regulations and treaties are complex, and the manner which they apply to us and our funds is sometimes open to interpretation. Significant management judgment is required in determining our provision for income taxes, our deferred tax assets and liabilities and any valuation allowance recorded against our net deferred tax assets. Although management believes its application of current laws, regulations and treaties to be correct and sustainable upon examination by the tax authorities, the tax authorities could challenge our interpretation resulting in additional tax liability or adjustment to our income tax provision that could increase our effective tax rate. Specifically, the IRS could challenge our claims to increases in the tax basis of assets in the Apollo Operating Group arising from our incorporation and from various tax elections that have been made in connection therewith. Further, we cannot predict how changes in the TCJA, regulations, technical corrections or other guidance issued under it or conforming or non-conforming state tax rules might affect us or our business or the business of our portfolio companies. In addition, there can be no assurance that U.S. tax laws, including laws impacting the corporate income tax rate, will not change in the future. - 87- Table of Contents An increase in the corporate income tax rate would likely result in an increase of our overall tax burden and may adversely affect the value of your investment. We may hold or acquire certain investments in or through entities classified as PFICs or CFCs for U.S. federal income tax purposes, which could adversely affect the value of your investment. Certain of our investments may be in foreign corporations or may be acquired through foreign subsidiaries that would be classified as corporations for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Such entities may be passive foreign investment companies ("PFICs") or controlled foreign corporations ("CFCs") for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For example, certain portfolio companies owned by our funds are considered to be CFCs for U.S. federal income tax purposes. As a result, we may experience adverse U.S. tax consequences, including the recognition of taxable income prior to the receipt of cash relating to such income. In addition, gain on the sale of a PFIC or CFC, including certain non-U.S. portfolio companies owned by our funds may be taxable at ordinary income tax rates, which may result in an increase of our overall tax burden and adversely affect the value of your investment. As described above, the TCJA introduced a new minimum tax on "Global Intangible Low-Taxed Income" ("GILTI") which may require us to pay tax at the highest rates applicable to ordinary income on our pro rata share of GILTI generated by certain CFCs that we own directly or indirectly prior to the receipt of cash relating to such income. Although we are still evaluating the new minimum tax imposed on GILTI and the full impact of such tax is unclear at this point, it is possible that we may be required to recognize income without the receipt of cash relating to such income. Our structure involves complex provisions of U.S. federal income tax law for which no clear precedent or authority may be available. Our structure is also subject to on-going future potential legislative, judicial or administrative change and differing interpretations, possibly on a retroactive basis. The U.S. federal income tax treatment of our structure and transactions undertaken by us depends in some instances on determinations of fact and interpretations of complex provisions of U.S. federal income tax law for which no clear precedent or authority may be available. In particular, there is limited guidance regarding the application and interpretation of the TCJA, as discussed above under "-Recentlyenacted U.S. tax legislation may materially adversely affect our results of operations and cash flows." As a result, there is significant uncertainty regarding how the provisions of the TCJA will be interpreted, and guidance may not be forthcoming from the government. To date, the IRS has issued several notices along with some final regulations and numerous proposed regulations with respect to certain provisions of the TCJA, however there remains limited binding guidance for significant provisions. There can be no assurance that technical clarifications or other legislative changes that may be needed to prevent unintended or unforeseen adverse tax consequences will be enacted by Congress. You should also be aware that the U.S. federal income tax rules are constantly under review by persons involved in the legislative process, the IRS and the U.S. Department of the Treasury, frequently resulting in revised interpretations of established concepts, statutory changes, revisions to regulations and other modifications and interpretations. It is possible that future legislation increases the U.S. federal income tax rates applicable to corporations again. No prediction can be made as to whether any particular proposed legislation will be enacted or, if enacted, what the specific provisions or the effective date of any such legislation would be, or whether it would have any effect on us. As such, we cannot assure you that future legislative, administrative or judicial developments will not result in an increase in the amount of U.S. tax payable by us, our funds, portfolio companies owned by our funds or by investors in our Class A shares. If any such developments occur, our business, results of operation and cash flows could be adversely affected and such developments could have an adverse effect on your investment in our Class A shares. Changes in U.S. and foreign tax law could adversely affect our ability to raise funds from certain investors. Under the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act ("FATCA"), certain U.S. withholding agents, or USWAs, foreign financial institutions ("FFIs"), and non- financial foreign entities ("NFFEs"), are required to report information about offshore accounts and investments to the U.S. or their local taxing authorities annually. In response to this legislation, various foreign governments have entered into Intergovernmental Agreements ("IGAs"), with the U.S. Government and some have enacted similar legislation. In order to meet these regulatory obligations, Apollo is required to register FFIs with the IRS, evaluate internal FATCA procedures, expand the review of investor Anti-Money Laundering/Know Your Customer requirements and tax forms, evaluate the FATCA offerings by third-party administrators and ensure that Apollo is prepared for the new global tax and information reporting requirements created under the U.S. and Non-U.S. FATCA regimes like the Common Reporting Standards ("CRS"). Further, FATCA as well as Chapters 3 and 61 of the Internal Revenue Code, require Apollo to collect new IRS Tax Forms (W-9 and W-8 series), and, in some cases, Cayman Self-Certifications and other supporting documentation from their investors. - 88- Table of Contents Similarly, CRS requires Apollo to collect CRS Self-Certifications. Apollo has undertaken efforts to re-paper their pre-existing investors and new investors. Failure to meet these regulatory requirements could expose Apollo and/or its investors to a punitive withholding tax of 30% on certain U.S. payments and possibly limit their ability to open bank accounts and secure funding the global capital markets. As of 2019, a 30% withholding tax applies to the gross proceeds from the sale of U.S. stocks and securities. Recently proposed regulations were issued eliminating withholding on the payments of gross proceeds and further delaying the effective date of foreign pass-thru payment withholding, however aspects of these changes are uncertain and may be modified by regulations issued by the U.S. Treasury Department. The reporting obligations imposed under FATCA require FFIs to comply with agreements with the IRS to obtain and disclose information about certain investors to the IRS. The administrative and economic costs of compliance with FATCA may discourage some investors from investing in U.S. funds, which could adversely affect our ability to raise funds from these investors. Like FATCA, CRS imposes reporting obligations on Financial Institutions ("FIs") not residents in the United States, but CRS does not impose withholding tax obligations. Compliance with CRS and other similar regimes could result in increased administrative and compliance costs and could subject our investment entities to increased non-U.S. withholding taxes. You may be subject to an additional U.S. federal income tax on dividends received from us and on gain from the sale of the Class A shares. Individuals, estates and trusts are currently subject to an additional 3.8% tax on "net investment income" (or undistributed "net investment income," in the case of estates and trusts) for each taxable year, with such tax applying to the lesser of such income or the excess of such person's adjusted gross income (with certain adjustments) over a specified amount. Net investment income includes net income from interest, dividends, annuities, royalties and rents and net gain attributable to the disposition of investment property. It is anticipated that dividends and gain attributable to an investment in us will be included in a holder of the Class A share's "net investment income" subject to this additional tax. We may be liable for adjustments to the tax returns of our underlying portfolio companies or other partnerships through which we make investments as a result of partnership audit legislation. Legislation enacted in 2015 and effective for the 2018 taxable year significantly changed the rules for U.S. federal income tax audits of partnerships. Such audits will continue to be conducted at the partnership level, but with respect to tax returns for taxable years beginning after December 31, 2017, any adjustments to the amount of tax due (including interest and penalties) will be payable by the partnership rather than the partners of such partnership unless the partnership qualifies for and affirmatively elects an alternative procedure. In general, under the default procedures, taxes imposed on our portfolio companies taxed as partnerships for U.S. federal income tax purposes or other partnerships through which we make investments would be assessed at the highest rate of tax applicable for the reviewed year and determined without regard to the character of the income or gain, the tax status of the shareholders or the benefit of any shareholder-level tax attributes (that could otherwise reduce any tax due). ITEM 1B. UNRESOLVED STAFF COMMENTS None. ITEM 2. PROPERTIES Our principal executive offices are located in leased office space at 9 West 57th Street, New York, New York 10019. We also lease the space for our offices in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. We do not own any real property. We consider these facilities to be suitable and adequate for the management and operation of our businesses. ITEM 3. LEGAL PROCEEDINGS See note 16 to our consolidated financial statements for a summary of the Company's legal proceedings. ITEM 4. MINE SAFETY DISCLOSURES Not applicable. PART II - 89- Table of Contents ITEM 5. MARKET FOR REGISTRANT'S COMMON EQUITY, RELATED STOCKHOLDER MATTERS AND ISSUER PURCHASES OF EQUITY SECURITIES Our Class A shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol "APO." The number of holders of record of our Class A shares as of February 18, 2020 was 4. This does not include the number of stockholders that hold stock in "street name" through banks or broker-dealers. As of February 18, 2020, there was 1 holder of our Class B share. As of February 18, 2020, there was 1 holder of our Class C share. Cash Dividend Policy The quarterly cash dividend paid to our Class A stockholders can be found in note 14 to our consolidated financial statements. We have declared an additional cash dividend of $0.89 per share of Class A shares in respect of the fourth quarter of 2019 which will be paid on February 28, 2020 to holders of record of Class A shares at the close of business on February 11, 2020. Segment Distributable Earnings ("Segment DE") is the key performance measure used by management in evaluating the performance of Apollo's credit, private equity and real assets segments. See note 17 to the consolidated financial statements for more details regarding the components of Segment DE. Distributable Earnings ("DE") represents Segment DE less estimated current corporate, local and non-U.S. taxes as well as the current payable under Apollo's tax receivable agreement. DE is net of preferred dividends, if any, to the Series A and Series B Preferred stockholders. DE excludes the impacts of the remeasurement of deferred tax assets and liabilities which arises from changes in estimated future tax rates. Segment DE, as well as DE are supplemental non-U.S. GAAP measures to assess performance and the amount of earnings available for distribution to Class A stockholders, holders of RSUs that participate in distributions and holders of AOG Units. Subject to certain exceptions, unless dividends have been declared and paid or declared and set apart for payment on the Preferred shares for a quarterly dividend period, during the remainder of that dividend period, we may not declare or pay or set apart payment for dividends on any Class A shares and any other equity securities that the Company may issue in the future ranking, as to the payment of dividends, junior to our Preferred shares and we may not repurchase any such junior shares. See "Item 1A. Risk Factors-Risks Related to Our Class A Shares and Our Preferred Shares-We cannot assure you that our intended quarterly dividends will be paid each quarter or at all." Our current intention is to distribute to our Class A stockholders on a quarterly basis substantially all of our Distributable Earnings attributable to Class A stockholders, in excess of amounts determined by the executive committee of our board of directors to be necessary or appropriate to provide for the conduct of our business and, at a minimum, a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share. The declaration, payment and determination of the amount of our quarterly dividend will be at the sole discretion of the executive committee of our board of directors, which may change our cash dividend policy at any time. We cannot assure you that any dividend, whether quarterly or otherwise, will or can be paid. In making decisions regarding our quarterly dividend, the executive committee of our board of directors will take into account general economic and business conditions, our strategic plans and prospects, our businesses and investment opportunities, our financial condition and operating results, working capital requirements and anticipated cash needs, contractual restrictions and obligations, legal, tax and regulatory restrictions, restrictions and other implications on the payment of dividends by us to our Class A stockholders or by our subsidiaries to us and such other factors as our manager may deem relevant. Because we are a holding company that owns intermediate holding companies, the funding of each dividend, if declared, will occur in three steps, as follows. First , we will cause one or more entities in the Apollo Operating Group to make a distribution to all of its partners or members (as applicable), including our wholly-owned subsidiaries APO Corp., APO Asset Co., LLC, APO (FC), LLC, APO (FC II), LLC, APO UK (FC), Limited and APO (FC III), LLC (as applicable), and Holdings, on a pro rata basis;

, we will cause one or more entities in the Apollo Operating Group to make a distribution to all of its partners or members (as applicable), including our wholly-owned subsidiaries APO Corp., APO Asset Co., LLC, APO (FC), LLC, APO (FC II), LLC, APO UK (FC), Limited and APO (FC III), LLC (as applicable), and Holdings, on a pro rata basis; Second , we will cause our intermediate holding companies, APO Corp., APO Asset Co., LLC, APO (FC), LLC, APO (FC II), LLC, APO UK (FC), Limited and APO (FC III), LLC (as applicable), to distribute to us, from their net after-tax proceeds, amounts equal to the aggregate dividend we have declared; and

, we will cause our intermediate holding companies, APO Corp., APO Asset Co., LLC, APO (FC), LLC, APO (FC II), LLC, APO UK (FC), Limited and APO (FC III), LLC (as applicable), to distribute to us, from their net after-tax proceeds, amounts equal to the aggregate dividend we have declared; and Third , we will distribute the proceeds received by us to our Class A stockholders on a pro rata basis.

, we will distribute the proceeds received by us to our Class A stockholders on a pro rata basis. 90-

Table of Contents Payments that any of our intermediate holding companies make under the tax receivable agreement will reduce amounts that would otherwise be available for distribution by us on our Class A shares. See note 15 to our consolidated financial statements for information regarding the tax receivable agreement. Under the DGCL, we may only pay dividends to our stockholders out of (i) our surplus, as defined and computed under the provisions of the DGCL or our net profits for the fiscal year in which the dividend is declared and/or the preceding fiscal year. Subject to the rights of the holders of the Preferred shares and applicable law, our Certificate of Incorporation and Bylaws provide that the executive committee of our board of directors may, in its sole discretion, at any time and from time to time, declare, make and pay dividends to the holders of Class A shares. The debt arrangements, as described in note 11 to our consolidated financial statements, do not contain restrictions on our or our subsidiaries' ability to pay dividends; however, instruments governing indebtedness that we or our subsidiaries incur in the future may contain restrictions on our or our subsidiaries' ability to pay dividends or make other cash distributions to equity holders. In addition, the Apollo Operating Group's cash flow from operations may be insufficient to enable it to make tax distributions to its partners, in which case the Apollo Operating Group may have to borrow funds or sell assets, and thus our liquidity and financial condition could be materially adversely affected. Furthermore, by paying cash distributions rather than investing that cash in our businesses, we might risk slowing the pace of our growth, or not having a sufficient amount of cash to fund our operations, new investments or unanticipated capital expenditures, should the need arise. Our cash dividend policy has certain risks and limitations, particularly with respect to liquidity. Although we expect to pay dividends according to our cash dividend policy, we may not pay dividends according to our policy, or at all, if, among other things, we do not have the cash necessary to pay the intended dividends. As of December 31, 2019, approximately 9.0 million RSUs granted to Apollo employees (net of forfeited awards) were entitled to distribution equivalents, which are paid in cash. Securities Authorized for Issuance Under Equity Compensation Plans See the table under "Securities Authorized for Issuance Under Equity Compensation Plans" set forth in "Item 12. Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management and Related Stockholder Matters." Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities On October 28, 2019, November 15, 2019, November 18, 2019 and November 26, 2019, we issued 59,337, 132,105, 126,690 and 31,664 shares of Class A shares, respectively, net of taxes to Apollo Management Holdings, L.P., a subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc., in connection with issuances of stock to participants in the Equity Plan for an aggregate purchase price of $2.4 million, $5.8 million, $5.4 million and $1.4 million, respectively. The issuance was exempt from registration under the Securities Act in accordance with Section 4(a)(2) and Rule 506(b) thereof, as transactions by the issuer not involving a public offering. We determined that the purchaser of Class A shares in the transactions, Apollo Management Holdings, L.P., was an accredited investor. Issuer Purchases of Equity Securities There were no purchases of our Class A shares made by us or on our behalf during the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2019. As of December 31, 2019, the approximate dollar value of Class A shares that may be purchased under the program was $223.6 million. Pursuant to a publicly announced share repurchase program, the Company is authorized to repurchase up to $500 million in the aggregate of its Class A shares, including through the repurchase of outstanding Class A shares and through a reduction of Class A shares to be issued to employees to satisfy associated tax obligations in connection with the settlement of equity-based awards granted under the 2019 Equity Plan (or any successor equity plan thereto). Class A shares may be repurchased from time to time in open market transactions, in privately negotiated transactions, pursuant to a trading plan adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Exchange Act, or otherwise, with the size and timing of these repurchases depending on legal requirements, price, market and economic conditions and other factors. The Company is not obligated under the terms of the program to repurchase any of its Class A shares. The repurchase program has no expiration date and may be suspended or terminated by the Company at any time without prior notice. Class A shares repurchased as part of this program are canceled by the Company. - 91- Table of Contents ITEM 6. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA The following selected historical consolidated and other data of Apollo Global Management, Inc. should be read together with "Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and the historical financial statements and related notes included in "Item 8. Financial Statements and Supplementary Data." The selected historical consolidated statements of operations data of Apollo Global Management, Inc. for each of the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 and the selected historical consolidated statements of financial condition data as of December 31, 2019 and 2018 have been derived from our audited consolidated financial statements which are included in "Item 8. Financial Statements and Supplementary Data." We derived the selected historical consolidated statements of operations data of Apollo Global Management, Inc. for the years ended December 31, 2016 and 2015 and the selected consolidated statements of financial condition data as of December 31, 2017, 2016 and 2015 from our audited consolidated financial statements which are not included in this report. - 92- Table of Contents For the Years Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2017(1) 2016(1) 2015(1) (in thousands, except per share data) Statement of Operations Data Revenues: Management fees $ 1,575,814 $ 1,345,252 $ 1,154,925 $ 1,043,513 $ 930,194 Advisory and transaction fees, net 123,644 112,278 117,624 146,665 14,186 Investment income (loss): Performance allocations 1,057,139 (400,305) 1,306,193 712,865 45,079 Principal investment income 166,527 5,122 161,630 103,178 14,855 Total investment income (loss) 1,223,666 (395,183) 1,467,823 816,043 59,934 Incentive fees 8,725 30,718 31,431 67,341 52,211 Total Revenues 2,931,849 1,093,065 2,771,803 2,073,562 1,056,525 Expenses: Compensation and benefits: Salary, bonus and benefits 514,513 459,604 428,882 389,130 354,524 Equity-based compensation 189,648 173,228 91,450 102,983 97,676 Profit sharing expense 556,926 (57,833) 515,073 357,074 85,229 Total compensation and benefits 1,261,087 574,999 1,035,405 849,187 537,429 Interest expense 98,369 59,374 52,873 43,482 30,071 General, administrative and other 330,342 266,444 257,858 247,000 255,061 Placement fees 1,482 2,122 13,913 26,249 8,414 Total Expenses 1,691,280 902,939 1,360,049 1,165,918 830,975 Other Income (Loss): Net gains (losses) from investment activities 138,154 (186,449) 95,104 139,721 121,723 Net gains from investment activities of consolidated variable interest entities 39,911 45,112 10,665 5,015 19,050 Interest income 35,522 20,654 6,421 4,072 3,232 Other income (loss), net (46,307) 35,829 245,640 4,562 7,673 Total Other Income (Loss) 167,280 (84,854) 357,830 153,370 151,678 Income before income tax (provision) benefit 1,407,849 105,272 1,769,584 1,061,014 377,228 Income tax (provision) benefit 128,994 (86,021) (325,945) (90,707) (26,733) Net Income 1,536,843 19,251 1,443,639 970,307 350,495 Net income attributable to Non-Controlling Interests (693,650) (29,627) (814,535) (567,457) (215,998) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Apollo Global Management, Inc. 843,193 (10,376) 629,104 402,850 134,497 Series A Preferred Stock Dividends (17,531) (17,531) (13,538) - - Series B Preferred Stock Dividends (19,125) (14,131) - - - Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Apollo Global Management, Inc. $ 806,537 $ (42,038) $ 615,566 $ 402,850 $ 134,497 Class A Common Stockholders Net Income (Loss) Available to Class A Common Stock - Basic $ 3.72 $ (0.30) $ 3.12 $ 2.11 $ 0.61 Net Income (Loss) Available to Class A Common Stock - Diluted $ 3.71 $ (0.30) $ 3.10 $ 2.11 $ 0.61 For the Years Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2017(1) 2016(1) 2015(1) (in thousands) Statement of Financial Condition Data Total assets $ 8,542,117 $ 5,991,654 $ 6,991,070 $ 5,629,553 $ 4,559,808 Debt (excluding obligations of consolidated variable interest entities) 2,650,600 1,360,448 1,362,402 1,352,447 1,025,255 Debt obligations of consolidated variable interest entities 850,147 855,461 1,002,063 786,545 801,270 Total stockholders' equity 3,038,127 2,451,840 2,897,796 1,867,528 1,388,981 Total Non-Controlling Interests 1,185,905 1,075,644 1,434,870 1,032,412 739,476 - 93- Table of Contents Apollo adopted new revenue recognition accounting guidance during the year ended December 31, 2018 on a modified retrospective basis. The adoption did not impact periods prior to 2018. However, in conjunction with the adoption of the new revenue recognition accounting guidance, the Company implemented a change in accounting principle for performance allocations on a full retrospective basis which did impact presentation of various line items within the statements of operations and financial condition in all periods presented. See note 2 to the consolidated financial statements for details regarding the Company's adoption of the new revenue recognition accounting guidance and change in accounting principle. ITEM 7. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS The following discussion should be read in conjunction with Apollo Global Management, Inc.'s consolidated financial statements and the related notes as of December 31, 2019 and 2018 and for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017. This discussion contains forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events may differ significantly from those expressed or implied in such forward- looking statements due to a number of factors, including those included in the section of this report entitled "Item 1A Risk Factors." The highlights listed below have had significant effects on many items within our consolidated financial statements and affect the comparison of the current period's activity with those of prior periods. General Our Businesses Founded in 1990, Apollo is a leading global alternative investment manager. We are a contrarian, value-oriented investment manager in credit, private equity and real assets with significant distressed expertise and a flexible mandate in the majority of our funds which enables our funds to invest opportunistically across a company's capital structure. We raise, invest and manage funds on behalf of some of the world's most prominent pension, endowment and sovereign wealth funds as well as other institutional and individual investors. Apollo is led by our Managing Partners, Leon Black, Joshua Harris and Marc Rowan, who have worked together for more than 33 years and lead a team of 1,421 employees, including 472 investment professionals, as of December 31, 2019. Apollo conducts its business primarily in the United States through the following three reportable segments: Credit -primarily invests in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed and distressed instruments across the capital structure; Private equity -primarily invests in control equity and related debt instruments, convertible securities and distressed debt instruments; and Real assets -primarily invests in (i) real estate equity and infrastructure equity for the acquisition and recapitalization of real estate and infrastructure assets, portfolios, platforms and operating companies, (ii) real estate and infrastructure debt including first mortgage and mezzanine loans, preferred equity and commercial mortgage backed securities and (iii) European performing and non-performing loans, and unsecured consumer loans. These business segments are differentiated based on the varying investment strategies. The performance is measured by management on an unconsolidated basis because management makes operating decisions and assesses the performance of each of Apollo's business segments based on financial and operating metrics and data that exclude the effects of consolidation of any of the managed funds. Our financial results vary since performance fees, which generally constitute a large portion of the income we receive from the funds that we manage, as well as the transaction and advisory fees that we receive, can vary significantly from quarter to quarter and year to year. As a result, we emphasize long-term financial growth and profitability to manage our business. In addition, the growth in our Fee-Generating AUM during the last year has primarily been in our credit segment. The average management fee rate for these new credit products is at market rates for such products and in certain cases is below our historical rates. Also, due to the complexity of these new product offerings, the Company has incurred and will continue to incur additional costs associated with managing these products. To date, these additional costs have been offset by realized economies of scale and ongoing cost management. As of December 31, 2019, we had total AUM of $331.1 billion across all of our businesses. More than 80% of our total AUM was in funds with a contractual life at inception of seven years or more, and 50% of such AUM was in permanent capital vehicles. - 94- Table of Contents As of December 31, 2017, Fund IX held its final closing, raising a total of $23.5 billion in third-party capital and approximately $1.2 billion of additional capital from Apollo and affiliated investors for total commitments of $24.7 billion. On December 31, 2013, Fund VIII held a final closing raising a total of $17.5 billion in third-party capital and approximately $880 million of additional capital from Apollo and affiliated investors, and as of December 31, 2019, Fund VIII had $3.0 billion of uncalled commitments remaining. Additionally, Fund VII held a final closing in December 2008, raising a total of $14.7 billion, and as of December 31, 2019, Fund VII had $1.8 billion of uncalled commitments remaining. We have consistently produced attractive long-term investment returns in our traditional private equity funds, generating a 39% gross IRR and a 25% net IRR on a compound annual basis from inception through December 31, 2019. Apollo's private equity fund appreciation was 15.6% for the year ended December 31, 2019. For our real assets segment, there was a total gross return of 16.2% for the year ended December 31, 2019. Included in the gross return are U.S. Real Estate Fund I and U.S. Real Estate Fund II including co-investment capital, Asia Real Estate Fund including co-investment capital, the European Principal Finance funds, and infrastructure equity funds. For further detail related to fund performance metrics across all of our businesses, see "-The Historical Investment Performance of Our Funds." Holding Company Structure The diagram below depicts our current organizational structure: Note: The organizational structure chart above depicts a simplified version of the Apollo structure. It does not include all legal entities in the structure. Ownership percentages are as of February 18, 2020. As of February 18, 2020, the Class A shares represented 56.9% of the total voting power of the Class A shares and the Class B share with respect to the limited matters upon which they are entitled to vote pursuant to the certificate of incorporation of AGM Inc. ("COI"). Our Managing Partners own BRH Holdings GP, Ltd., which in turn holds our only outstanding Class B share. As of February 18, 2020, the Class B share represented 43.1% of the total voting power of the Class A shares and the Class B share with respect to the limited matters upon which they are entitled to vote and a de minimis economic interest in AGM Inc. Through BRH Holdings, L.P., our Managing Partners indirectly beneficially own through estate planning vehicles, limited partner interests in Holdings. Our Managing Partners' economic interests are represented by their indirect beneficial ownership, through Holdings, of 39.0% of the limited partner interests in the Apollo Operating Group. Holdings owns 43.1% of the limited partner or limited liability company interests in each Apollo Operating Group entity. The AOG Units held by Holdings are exchangeable for Class A shares. Our Managing Partners, through their interests in BRH and Holdings, beneficially own 39.0% of the AOG Units. Our Contributing Partners, through their interests in Holdings, beneficially own 4.1% of the AOG Units. 95- Table of Contents BRH Holdings GP, Ltd. is the sole member of AGM Management, LLC, our Former Manager. In connection with the Conversion, AGM Management, LLC was granted one issued and outstanding Class C share, which bestows to its holder certain management rights over AGM Inc. Except as required by the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware ("DGCL") or as expressly otherwise provided in the COI, for so long as certain conditions are satisfied (as set forth in the COI), the exclusive voting power for all purposes relating to holders of capital stock is vested in the holder of the Class C share. Represents 56.9% of the limited partner or limited liability company interests in each Apollo Operating Group entity, held through the intermediate holding companies. AGM Inc. also indirectly owns 100% of the general partner interests in each Apollo Operating Group entity. Each of the Apollo Operating Group entities holds interests in different businesses or entities organized in different jurisdictions. Our structure is designed to accomplish a number of objectives, the most important of which are as follows: Historically, we were a holding company that was qualified as a partnership for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Our intermediate holding companies enabled us to maintain our partnership status and to meet the qualifying income exception. Effective September 5, 2019, Apollo Global Management, LLC converted from a Delaware limited liability company to a Delaware corporation named Apollo Global Management, Inc.

We have historically used multiple management companies to segregate operations for business, financial and other reasons. Going forward, we may increase or decrease the number of our management companies, partnerships or other entities within the Apollo Operating Group based on our views regarding the appropriate balance between (a) administrative convenience and (b) continued business, financial, tax and other optimization. Conversion to a C Corporation Effective September 5, 2019, Apollo Global Management, LLC converted from a Delaware limited liability company to a Delaware corporation named Apollo Global Management, Inc. Prior to the Conversion, a portion of the investment income, performance allocations and principal investment income we earned was not subject to corporate-level tax in the United States. Subsequent to the Conversion, generally all of the income is subject to U.S. corporate income taxes, which could result in an overall higher income tax expense (or benefit) in periods subsequent to the Conversion. Business Environment As a global investment manager, we are affected by numerous factors, including the condition of financial markets and the economy. Price fluctuations within equity, credit, commodity, foreign exchange markets, as well as interest rates, which may be volatile and mixed across geographies, can significantly impact the valuation of our funds' portfolio companies and related income we may recognize. In the U.S., the S&P 500 Index increased by 28.9% during 2019, following a decrease of 6.2% in 2018. Outside the U.S., global equity markets rose during 2019, with the MSCI All Country World ex USA Index increasing 23.2% following a decrease of 14.4% in 2018. Conditions in the credit markets also have a significant impact on our business. Credit markets were positive in 2019, with the BofAML HY Master II Index increasing 14.4%, while the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index increased 8.6%. Benchmark interest rates finished the year lower from where they were at the end of 2018, as the Federal Reserve lowered the target rate three times during the year. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield at the end of 2019 was 1.9%. Foreign exchange rates can materially impact the valuations of our investments and those of our funds that are denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar. Relative to the U.S. dollar, the Euro depreciated 2.2% during the year, after depreciating by 4.5% in 2018, while the British pound appreciated 3.9% in 2019, after depreciating 5.6% in 2018. The price of crude oil appreciated by 34.5% during the year ended December 31, 2019. In terms of economic conditions in the U.S., the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported real GDP increased at an annual rate of 2.1% in 2019, following an increase of 2.6% in 2018. As of January 2020, the International Monetary Fund estimated that the U.S. economy will expand by 2.0% in 2020 and 1.7% in 2021. Additionally, the U.S. unemployment rate stood at 3.5% as of December 31, 2019. Regardless of the market or economic environment at any given time, Apollo relies on its contrarian, value-oriented approach to consistently invest capital on behalf of its fund investors by focusing on opportunities that management believes are - 96- Table of Contents often overlooked by other investors. As such, Apollo's global integrated investment platform deployed $15.5 billion of capital through the funds it manages during the year ended December 31, 2019. We believe Apollo's expertise in credit and its focus on nine core industry sectors, combined with more than 29 years of investment experience, has allowed Apollo to respond quickly to changing environments. Apollo's core industry sectors include chemicals, manufacturing and industrial, natural resources, consumer and retail, consumer services, business services, financial services, leisure, and media/telecom/technology. Apollo believes that these attributes have contributed to the success of its private equity funds investing in buyouts and credit opportunities during both expansionary and recessionary economic periods. In general, institutional investors continue to allocate capital towards alternative investment managers for more attractive risk-adjusted returns in a low interest rate environment, and we believe the business environment remains generally accommodative to raise larger successor funds, launch new products, and pursue attractive strategic growth opportunities, such as continuing to grow the assets of our permanent capital vehicles. As such, Apollo had $63.6 billion of capital inflows during the year ended December 31, 2019. While Apollo continues to attract capital inflows, it also continues to generate realizations for fund investors. Apollo returned $11.4 billion of capital and realized gains to the investors in the funds it manages during the year ended December 31, 2019. Managing Business Performance We believe that the presentation of Segment DE supplements a reader's understanding of the economic operating performance of each of our segments. Segment Distributable Earnings and Distributable Earnings Segment DE is the key performance measure used by management in evaluating the performance of Apollo's credit, private equity and real assets segments. See note 17 to the consolidated financial statements for more details regarding the components of Segment DE. DE represents Segment DE less estimated current corporate, local and non-U.S. taxes as well as the current payable under Apollo's tax receivable agreement. DE is net of preferred dividends, if any, to the Series A and Series B preferred stockholders. DE excludes the impacts of the remeasurement of deferred tax assets and liabilities which arises from changes in estimated future tax rates. The economic assumptions and methodologies that impact the implied income tax provision are similar to those methodologies and certain assumptions used in calculating the income tax provision for Apollo's consolidated statements of operations under U.S. GAAP. Management believes that excluding the remeasurement of the tax receivable agreement and deferred taxes from Segment DE and DE, respectively, is meaningful as it increases comparability between periods. Remeasurement of the tax receivable agreement and deferred taxes are estimates that may change due to changes in the interpretation of tax law. We believe that Segment DE is helpful for an understanding of our business and that investors should review the same supplemental financial measure that management uses to analyze our segment performance. This measure supplements and should be considered in addition to and not in lieu of the results of operations discussed below in "-Overview of Results of Operations" that have been prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. See note 17 to the consolidated financial statements for more details regarding management's consideration of Segment DE. Fee Related Earnings and Fee Related EBITDA Fee Related Earnings, or "FRE", is derived from our segment reported results and refers to a component of Segment DE that is used as a supplemental performance measure. See note 17 to the consolidated financial statements for more details regarding the components of FRE. Fee related EBITDA is a non-U.S. GAAP measure derived from our segment reported results and is used to assess the performance of our operations as well as our ability to service current and future borrowings. Fee related EBITDA represents FRE plus amounts for depreciation and amortization. "Fee related EBITDA +100% of net realized performance fees" represents Fee related EBITDA plus realized performance fees less realized profit sharing expense. We use Segment DE, DE, FRE and Fee related EBITDA as measures of operating performance, not as measures of liquidity. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other income data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The use of these measures without consideration of their related U.S. GAAP measures is not adequate due to the adjustments described above. Segment Strategies Subsequent to December 31, 2018, Apollo determined to change the business segment in which it reports certain funds and accounts to align its segment reporting with the manner in which such funds and accounts were managed. Effective January - 97- Table of Contents 1, 2019, the European Principal Finance Fund series, which has been historically reported in the credit segment, moved to the real assets segment. Several funds and accounts that generally invest in illiquid opportunistic investments and the latest fund in the Credit Opportunity Fund series, which have been historically reported in the credit segment, moved to the private equity segment. Certain commercial real estate mortgage loan assets, previously reported in the credit segment, moved to the real assets segment. These changes affected the composition, but not the determination, of Apollo's reporting segments. In order to better reflect the grouping of synergistic credit strategies across the funds, accounts and permanent capital vehicles managed within our credit segment, Apollo re-aligned its credit segment around four main strategies: corporate credit, structured credit, direct origination and advisory and other. The underlying assets managed within, and strategies employed by, Apollo's credit segment did not change as a result of this re-alignment. Apollo re-aligned its private equity segment around three strategies: traditional private equity, hybrid capital and natural resources. Hybrid capital includes the hybrid value strategy, other funds and accounts that generally invest in illiquid opportunistic investments and the latest fund in the Credit Opportunity Fund series. Apollo re-aligned its real assets segment around three strategies: real estate, principal finance and infrastructure. Real estate includes the commercial real estate mortgage loan assets discussed above, among other types of real estate assets. Principal finance includes our European Principal Finance Fund series. In connection with these changes, all prior periods have been recast to conform to the new presentation. Consequently, this information will be different from the historical segment financial results previously reported by Apollo in its reports filed with the SEC. Operating Metrics We monitor certain operating metrics that are common to the alternative investment management industry. These operating metrics include Assets Under Management, capital deployed and uncalled commitments. Assets Under Management The tables below present Fee-Generating and Non-Fee-Generating AUM by segment: As of December 31, 2019 As of December 31, 2018 Private Private Credit Equity Real Assets Total Credit Equity Real Assets Total (in millions) (in millions) Fee-Generating AUM $ 172,893 $ 43,826 $ 29,727 $ 246,446 $ 144,071 $ 46,633 $ 23,663 $ 214,367 Non-Fee-Generating AUM 42,637 32,962 9,060 84,659 30,307 28,453 7,132 65,892 Total AUM $ 215,530 $ 76,788 $ 38,787 $ 331,105 $ 174,378 $ 75,086 $ 30,795 $ 280,259 The table below presents AUM with Future Management Fee Potential, which is a component of Non-Fee-Generating AUM, for each of Apollo's three segments. As of As of December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 (in millions) Credit $ 10,898 $ 8,725 Private Equity 9,441 10,555 Real Assets 2,208 2,097 Total AUM with Future Management Fee Potential $ 22,547 $ 21,377 - 98- Table of Contents The following tables present the components of Performance Fee-Eligible AUM for each of Apollo's three segments: As of December 31, 2019 As of December 31, 2018 Private Private Credit Equity Real Assets Total Credit Equity Real Assets Total (in millions) (in millions) Performance Fee-Generating AUM(1) $ 38,560 $ 22,907 $ 5,179 $ 66,646 $ 23,574 $ 22,974 $ 2,019 $ 48,567 AUM Not Currently Generating Performance Fees 12,514 8,112 589 21,215 17,857 3,850 2,662 24,369 Uninvested Performance Fee-Eligible AUM 9,919 30,084 4,676 44,679 8,483 35,749 4,659 48,891 Total Performance Fee-Eligible AUM $ 60,993 $ 61,103 $ 10,444 $ 132,540 $ 49,914 $ 62,573 $ 9,340 $ 121,827 Performance Fee-Generating AUM of $3.2 billion and $0.2 billion as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively, are above the applicable hurdle rates or preferred returns, but in accordance with the adoption of the revenue recognition standard effective January 1, 2018, recognition of performance fees associated with such Performance Fee-Generating AUM have been deferred to future periods when the fees are probable to not be significantly reversed. The following table presents AUM Not Currently Generating Performance Fees for funds that have invested capital for more than 24 months as of December 31, 2019 and the corresponding appreciation required to reach the preferred return or high watermark in order to generate performance fees: Invested AUM Not Appreciation Required to Currently Generating Investment Period Active > Achieve Performance Strategy / Fund Performance Fees 24 Months Fees(1) (in millions) Credit: Corporate Credit $ 5,406 $ 5,377 3% Structured Credit 636 636 18% Direct Origination 278 - N/A Advisory and Other 6,194 - N/A Total Credit 12,514 6,013 4% Private Equity: ANRP I 282 282 129% Hybrid Capital 2,344 1,612 102% Other PE 5,486 147 105% Total Private Equity 8,112 2,041 106% Real Assets: Total Real Assets 589 372 > 250bps Total $ 21,215 $ 8,426 All investors in a given fund are considered in aggregate when calculating the appreciation required to achieve performance fees presented above. Appreciation required to achieve performance fees may vary by individual investor. Funds with an investment period less than 24 months are "N/A". 99- Table of Contents The components of Fee-Generating AUM by segment are presented below: As of December 31, 2019 Private Real Credit Equity Assets Total (in millions) Fee-Generating AUM based on capital commitments $ 3,921 $ 26,849 $ 4,932 $ 35,702 Fee-Generating AUM based on invested capital 1,372 15,743 2,273 19,388 Fee-Generating AUM based on gross/adjusted assets 144,028 814 21,403 166,245 Fee-Generating AUM based on NAV 23,572 420 1,119 25,111 Total Fee-Generating AUM $ 172,893 $ 43,826 (1) $ 29,727 $ 246,446 The weighted average remaining life of the traditional private equity funds as of December 31, 2019 was 80 months. As of December 31, 2018 Private Credit Equity Real Assets Total (in millions) Fee-Generating AUM based on capital commitments $ 3,403 $ 26,849 $ 5,419 $ 35,671 Fee-Generating AUM based on invested capital 1,020 18,601 6,659 26,280 Fee-Generating AUM based on gross/adjusted assets 119,525 776 11,435 131,736 Fee-Generating AUM based on NAV 20,123 407 150 20,680 Total Fee-Generating AUM $ 144,071 $ 46,633 (1) $ 23,663 $ 214,367 The weighted average remaining life of the traditional private equity funds as of December 31, 2018 was 89 months. The following table presents total AUM and Fee-Generating AUM amounts for our credit segment by category type: Total AUM Fee-Generating AUM As of As of As of As of December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (in millions) Corporate Credit $ 110,659 $ 98,188 $ 92,601 $ 82,812 Structured Credit 52,735 42,693 45,453 37,932 Direct Origination 24,234 16,715 22,031 14,395 Advisory and Other 27,902 16,782 12,808 8,932 Total $ 215,530 $ 174,378 $ 172,893 $ 144,071 Investment Management Agreement - ISG Apollo, through its consolidated subsidiary, ISG, provides asset management services to Athene with respect to assets in the Athene Accounts, including asset allocation services, direct asset management services, asset and liability matching management, mergers and acquisitions, asset diligence, hedging and other asset management services and receives management fees for providing these services. The Company, through ISG, also provides sub-allocation services with respect to a portion of the assets in the Athene Accounts. See note 15 to the consolidated financial statements for more details regarding the fee rates of the investment management and sub-allocation fee arrangements with respect to the assets in the Athene Accounts. - 100- Table of Contents The following table presents the aggregate Athene Sub-Allocated Total AUM by asset class: As of December 31, 2019 (1) (in millions) Core Assets $ 32,346 Core Plus Assets 30,132 Yield Assets 48,552 High Alpha 5,051 Cash, Treasuries, Equity and Alternatives 14,220 Total $ 130,301 Includes $10.0 billion of gross assets related to ACRA Re Ltd. and $2.6 billion of unfunded commitments related to Apollo/Athene Dedicated Investment Program ("ADIP"). Investment Advisory and Sub-Advisory Agreements - ISGI Apollo, through ISGI, provides investment advisory services with respect to certain assets in certain portfolio companies of Apollo funds and sub-advises the Athora Accounts and broadly refers to "Athora Sub-Advised" assets as those assets in the Athora Accounts which the Company explicitly sub-advises as well as those assets in the Athora Accounts which are invested directly in funds and investment vehicles Apollo manages. The Company refers to the portion of the Athora AUM that is not Athora Sub-Advised AUM as "Athora Non-Sub Advised" AUM. See note 15 to the consolidated financial statements for more details regarding the fee arrangements with respect to the assets in the Athora Accounts. The following table presents Athora Sub-Advised and Athora Non-Sub-Advised AUM: As of As of December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 (in millions) Sub-Advised AUM $ 3,877 $ 3,032 Non-Sub-Advised AUM 10,019 4,952 Total AUM $ 13,896 $ 7,984 The following table presents total AUM and Fee-Generating AUM amounts for our private equity segment: Total AUM Fee-Generating AUM As of As of As of As of December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (in millions) Private Equity Funds $ 62,139 $ 60,680 $ 36,947 $ 39,519 Hybrid Capital 9,113 8,886 2,961 3,025 Natural Resources 5,536 5,520 3,918 4,089 Total $ 76,788 $ 75,086 $ 43,826 $ 46,633 - 101- Table of Contents The following table presents total AUM and Fee-Generating AUM amounts for our real assets segment: Total AUM Fee-Generating AUM As of As of As of As of December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (in millions) Real Estate $ 29,401 $ 21,971 $ 22,890 $ 16,873 Principal Finance 7,181 7,050 5,102 5,468 Infrastructure 2,205 1,774 1,735 1,322 Total $ 38,787 $ 30,795 $ 29,727 $ 23,663 The following tables summarize changes in total AUM for each of Apollo's three segments: For the Years Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Private Private Credit Equity Real Assets Total Credit Equity Real Assets Total (in millions) Change in Total AUM(1): Beginning of Period $ 174,378 $ 75,086 $ 30,795 $ 280,259 $ 144,807 $ 80,694 $ 23,427 $ 248,928 Inflows 51,104 3,779 8,682 63,565 46,799 6,252 9,437 62,488 Outflows(2) (10,942) (169) (399) (11,510) (14,233) (260) - (14,493) Net Flows 40,162 3,610 8,283 52,055 32,566 5,992 9,437 47,995 Realizations (2,111) (7,275) (2,056) (11,442) (2,533) (6,242) (2,279) (11,054) Market Activity(3) 3,101 5,367 1,765 10,233 (462) (5,358) 210 (5,610) End of Period $ 215,530 $ 76,788 $ 38,787 $ 331,105 $ 174,378 $ 75,086 $ 30,795 $ 280,259 At the individual segment level, inflows include new subscriptions, commitments, capital raised, other increases in available capital, purchases, acquisitions and portfolio company appreciation. Outflows represent redemptions, other decreases in available capital and portfolio company depreciation. Realizations represent fund distributions of realized proceeds. Market activity represents gains (losses), the impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations and other income. Outflows for Total AUM include redemptions of $2.9 billion and $2.0 billion during the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Includes foreign exchange impacts of $(251.6) million, $(44.0) million and $60.8 million for credit, private equity and real assets, respectively, during the year ended December 31, 2019, and foreign exchange impacts of $(1.4) billion, $(100.0) million and $(69.4) million for credit, private equity and real assets, respectively, during the year ended December 31, 2018. Total AUM was $331.1 billion at December 31, 2019, an increase of $50.8 billion, or 18.1%, compared to $280.3 billion at December 31, 2018. The net increase was primarily due to: Net flows of $52.1 billion primarily related to: a $40.2 billion increase related to funds we manage in the credit segment primarily consisting of (i) an increase in AUM relating to Athene of $26.0 billion as a result of portfolio company activity, (ii) an increase in AUM in the advisory and other category as a result of the acquisition of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited and Athora's acquisition of Generali Belgium, which added approximately $7.5 billion and $6.5 billion of AUM, respectively, and (iii) subscriptions across the corporate credit funds we manage and capital raised for Apollo/Athene Dedicated Investment Program ("ADIP") of $5.4 billion and $2.8 billion, respectively; these increases were offset by net segment transfers of $10.6 billion;

an $8.3 billion increase related to funds we manage in the real assets segment primarily consisting of net segment transfers of $5.8 billion and an increase in leverage of $1.7 billion related to the real estate funds we manage; and

a $3.6 billion increase related to funds we manage in the private equity segment consisting of subscriptions of $3.0 billion primarily related to certain traditional private equity fund co-investments and certain hybrid capital funds of $1.4 billion and $1.0 billion, respectively. Market activity of $10.2 billion primarily related to $5.4 billion of appreciation in the funds we manage in the private equity segment, primarily related to Fund VIII, as well as $3.1 billion and $1.8 billion of appreciation in the funds we manage in the credit and real assets segments, respectively. - 102- Table of Contents Offsetting these increases were: Realizations of $11.4 billion primarily related to: $7.3 billion related to funds we manage in the private equity segment primarily consisting of distributions of $3.5 billion, $1.1 billion and $0.7 billion from Fund VIII, Fund VI and certain hybrid capital funds, respectively;

$2.1 billion related to funds we manage in the credit segment primarily consisting of distributions from the structured credit and corporate credit funds; and

$2.1 billion related to funds we manage in the real assets segment primarily consisting of distributions from the real estate and principal finance funds. For the Years Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Private Private Credit Equity Real Assets Total Credit Equity Real Assets Total (in millions) Change in Fee-Generating AUM(1): Beginning of Period $ 144,071 $ 46,633 $ 23,663 $ 214,367 $ 116,352 $ 34,063 $ 18,550 $ 168,965 Inflows 39,968 1,677 7,098 48,743 43,755 25,676 7,668 77,099 Outflows(2) (12,703) (2,955) (761) (16,419) (14,351) (12,098) (792) (27,241) Net Flows 27,265 (1,278) 6,337 32,324 29,404 13,578 6,876 49,858 Realizations (854) (1,739) (628) (3,221) (1,475) (1,005) (1,853) (4,333) Market Activity(3) 2,411 210 355 2,976 (210) (3) 90 (123) End of Period $ 172,893 $ 43,826 $ 29,727 $ 246,446 $ 144,071 $ 46,633 $ 23,663 $ 214,367 At the individual segment level, inflows include new subscriptions, commitments, capital raised, other increases in available capital, purchases, acquisitions and portfolio company appreciation. Outflows represent redemptions, other decreases in available capital and portfolio company depreciation. Realizations represent fund distributions of realized proceeds. Market activity represents gains (losses), the impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations and other income. Outflows for Fee-Generating AUM include redemptions of $2.9 billion and $2.0 billion during the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Includes foreign exchange impacts of $(27.9) million, $3.7 million and $(27.2) million for credit, private equity and real assets, respectively, during the year ended December 31, 2019, and foreign exchange impacts of $(748.2) million, $(19.0) million and $(124.9) million for credit, private equity and real assets, respectively, during the year ended December 31, 2018. Total Fee-Generating AUM was $246.4 billion at December 31, 2019, an increase of $32.1 billion or 15.0%, compared to $214.4 billion at December 31, 2018. The net increase was primarily due to: Net flows of $32.3 billion primarily related to: a $27.3 billion increase related to funds we manage in the credit segment primarily consisting of (i) an increase in AUM relating to Athene of $26.0 billion as a result of portfolio company activity, (ii) an increase in AUM in advisory and other as a result of Athora's acquisition of Generali Belgium, which added approximately $6.5 billion of AUM and (iii) an increase relating to fee-generating capital deployment of $4.4 billion; these increases were partially offset by net segment transfers of $11.3 billion and fee-generating capital reduction of $2.3 billion;

fee-generating capital deployment of $4.4 billion; these increases were partially offset by net segment transfers of $11.3 billion and fee-generating capital reduction of $2.3 billion; a $6.3 billion increase related to funds we manage in the real assets segment primarily consisting of net segment transfers of $5.8 billion and $0.6 billion of fee-generating capital deployment, primarily related to certain infrastructure funds; and

fee-generating capital deployment, primarily related to certain infrastructure funds; and a $1.3 billion decrease related to funds we manage in the private equity segment primarily consisting of a fee-generating capital reduction of $2.0 billion, partially offset by fee-generating capital deployment of $1.0 billion. Market activity of $3.0 billion primarily related to: a $2.4 billion increase related to funds we manage in the credit segment as a result of appreciation across the corporate credit funds we manage. Capital Deployed and Uncalled Commitments Capital deployed is the aggregate amount of capital that has been invested during a given period by our commitment-based funds, SIAs that have a defined maturity date and funds and SIAs in our real estate debt strategy. Uncalled commitments, by contrast, represents unfunded capital commitments that certain of Apollo's funds and SIAs have received from fund investors to fund future or current fund investments and expenses. - 103- Table of Contents Capital deployed and uncalled commitments are indicative of the pace and magnitude of fund capital that is deployed or will be deployed, and which therefore could result in future revenues that include management fees, transaction fees and performance fees to the extent they are fee-generating. Capital deployed and uncalled commitments can also give rise to future costs that are related to the hiring of additional resources to manage and account for the additional capital that is deployed or will be deployed. Management uses capital deployed and uncalled commitments as key operating metrics since we believe the results measure our fund's investment activities. Capital Deployed The following table summarizes the capital deployed for funds and SIAs with a defined maturity date by segment: For the Years Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2017 (in millions) Credit $ 5,224 $ 2,864 3,906 Private Equity 8,081 6,039 6,904 Real Assets 2,189 2,399 850 Total capital deployed $ 15,494 $ 11,302 $ 11,660 Uncalled Commitments The following table summarizes the uncalled commitments by segment: As of As of December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 (in millions) Credit $ 11,591 $ 8,066 Private Equity 36,346 41,585 Real Assets 5,736 5,980 Total uncalled commitments(1) $ 53,673 $ 55,631 As of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, $46.4 billion and $48.5 billion, respectively, represented the amount of capital available for investment or reinvestment subject to the provisions of the applicable limited partnership agreements or other governing agreements of the funds, partnerships and accounts we manage. These amounts exclude uncalled commitments which can only be called for fund fees and expenses. The Historical Investment Performance of Our Funds Below we present information relating to the historical performance of our funds, including certain legacy Apollo funds that do not have a meaningful amount of unrealized investments, and in respect of which the general partner interest has not been contributed to us. When considering the data presented below, you should note that the historical results of our funds are not indicative of the future results that you should expect from such funds, from any future funds we may raise or from your investment in our Class A shares. An investment in our Class A shares is not an investment in any of the Apollo funds, and the assets and revenues of our funds are not directly available to us. The historical and potential future returns of the funds we manage are not directly linked to returns on our Class A shares. Therefore, you should not conclude that continued positive performance of the funds we manage will necessarily result in positive returns on an investment in our Class A shares. However, poor performance of the funds that we manage would cause a decline in our revenue from such funds, and would therefore have a negative effect on our performance and in all likelihood the value of our Class A shares. Moreover, the historical returns of our funds should not be considered indicative of the future results you should expect from such funds or from any future funds we may raise. There can be no assurance that any Apollo fund will continue to achieve the same results in the future. Finally, our private equity IRRs have historically varied greatly from fund to fund. For example, Fund VI generated a 12% gross IRR and a 9% net IRR since its inception through December 31, 2019, while Fund V generated a 61% gross IRR and - 104- Table of Contents a 44% net IRR since its inception through December 31, 2019. Accordingly, the IRR going forward for any current or future fund may vary considerably from the historical IRR generated by any particular fund, or for our private equity funds as a whole. Future returns will also be affected by the applicable risks, including risks of the industries and businesses in which a particular fund invests. See "Item 1A. Risk Factors-Risks Related to Our Businesses-Thehistorical returns attributable to our funds should not be considered as indicative of the future results of our funds or of our future results or of any returns expected on an investment in our Class A shares and our Preferred shares." Investment Record The following table summarizes the investment record by segment of Apollo's significant commitment-based funds that have a defined maturity date in which investors make a commitment to provide capital at the formation of such funds and deliver capital when called as investment opportunities become available. The funds included in the investment record table below have greater than $500 million of AUM and/or form part of a flagship series of funds. All amounts are as of December 31, 2019, unless otherwise noted: Vintage Committed Total Invested Unrealized Gross Net ($ in millions) Year Total AUM Capital Capital Realized Value Remaining Cost Value Total Value IRR IRR Private Equity: Fund IX 2018 $ 24,789 $ 24,729 $ 3,732 $ 46 $ 3,732 $ 3,865 $ 3,911 NM (1) NM (1) Fund VIII 2013 19,953 18,377 15,821 8,730 11,828 16,518 25,248 19% 13% Fund VII 2008 3,805 14,677 16,461 31,260 2,739 1,824 33,084 33 25 Fund VI 2006 648 10,136 12,457 21,126 405 9 21,135 12 9 Fund V 2001 261 3,742 5,192 12,721 120 2 12,723 61 44 Fund I, II, III, IV & MIA(2) Various 13 7,320 8,753 17,400 - - 17,400 39 26 Traditional Private Equity Funds(3) $ 49,469 $ 78,981 $ 62,416 $ 91,283 $ 18,824 $ 22,218 $ 113,501 39% 25% ANRP II 2016 2,804 3,454 2,253 1,381 1,590 1,559 2,940 19 10 ANRP I 2012 511 1,323 1,144 996 627 291 1,287 4 - AION 2013 743 826 669 324 459 640 964 17 9 Hybrid Value Fund 2019 3,247 3,238 792 19 785 806 825 NM (1) NM (1) Total Private Equity $ 56,774 $ 87,822 $ 67,274 $ 94,003 $ 22,285 $ 25,514 $ 119,517 Credit: Structured Credit Funds FCI III 2017 $ 2,669 $ 1,906 $ 2,394 $ 985 $ 1,898 $ 2,024 $ 3,009 26% 20% FCI II 2013 2,270 1,555 2,770 1,765 1,709 1,603 3,368 8 5 FCI I 2012 - 559 1,516 1,975 - - 1,975 11 8 SCRF IV (6) 2017 3,170 2,502 3,848 1,907 2,317 2,413 4,320 17 13 SCRF III 2015 - 1,238 2,110 2,428 - - 2,428 18 14 SCRF II 2012 - 104 467 528 - - 528 15 12 SCRF I 2008 - 118 240 357 - - 357 33 26 Total Credit $ 8,109 $ 7,982 $ 13,345 $ 9,945 $ 5,924 $ 6,040 $ 15,985 Real Assets: European Principal Finance Funds EPF III(4) 2017 $ 5,056 $ 4,509 $ 2,360 $ 441 $ 1,972 $ 2,612 $ 3,053 32% 17% EPF II(4) 2012 1,498 3,439 3,475 4,288 727 770 5,058 15 9 EPF I(4) 2007 236 1,451 1,906 3,202 - 7 3,209 23 17 U.S. RE Fund II(5) 2016 1,295 1,243 848 420 628 804 1,224 19 15 U.S. RE Fund I(5) 2012 321 653 636 723 211 228 951 14 10 Asia RE Fund(5) 2017 669 719 428 205 275 351 556 21 15 Infrastructure Equity Fund 2018 1,078 897 800 122 719 875 997 NM (1) NM (1) Total Real Assets $ 10,153 $ 12,911 $ 10,453 $ 9,401 $ 4,532 $ 5,647 $ 15,048 Data has not been presented as the fund commenced investing capital less than 24 months prior to the period indicated and such information was deemed not meaningful. The general partners and managers of Funds I, II and MIA, as well as the general partner of Fund III, were excluded assets in connection with the 2007 Reorganization. As a result, Apollo did not receive the economics associated with these entities. The investment performance of these funds, combined with Fund IV, is presented to illustrate fund performance associated with Apollo's Managing Partners and other investment professionals. Total IRR is calculated based on total cash flows for all funds presented. Funds are denominated in Euros and historical figures are translated into U.S. dollars at an exchange rate of €1.00 to $1.12 as of December 31, 2019. - 105- Table of Contents U.S. RE Fund I, U.S. RE Fund II and Asia RE Fund had $157 million , $771 million and $376 million of co-investment commitments as of December 31, 2019, respectively, which are included in the figures in the table. A co-invest entity within U.S. RE Fund I is denominated in pound sterling and translated into U.S. dollars at an exchange rate of £1.00 to $1.33 as of December 31, 2019. Remaining cost for certain of our credit funds may include physical cash called, invested or reserved for certain levered investments. Private Equity The following table summarizes the investment record for distressed investments made in our traditional private equity fund portfolios, since the Company's inception. All amounts are as of December 31, 2019: Total Invested Capital Total Value Gross IRR (in millions) Distressed for Control $ 7,915 $ 18,993 29% Non-Control Distressed 5,416 8,483 71 Total 13,331 27,476 49 Corporate Carve-outs, Opportunistic Buyouts and Other Credit(1) 49,085 86,025 21 Total $ 62,416 $ 113,501 39% Other Credit is defined as investments in debt securities of issuers other than portfolio companies that are not considered to be distressed. The following tables provide additional detail on the composition of the Fund VIII and Fund VII private equity portfolios based on investment strategy. Amounts for Fund I, II, III, IV, V, VI and IX are included in the table above but not presented below as their remaining value is less than $100 million, the fund has been liquidated or the fund commenced investing capital less than 24 months prior to December 31, 2019 and such information was deemed not meaningful. All amounts are as of December 31, 2019: Fund VIII(1) Total Invested Capital Total Value (in millions) Corporate Carve-outs $ 2,673 $ 6,228 Opportunistic Buyouts 12,603 18,170 Distressed(2) 545 850 Total $ 15,821 $ 25,248 Fund VII(1) Total Invested Capital Total Value (in millions) Corporate Carve-outs $ 2,539 $ 3,645 Opportunistic Buyouts 4,338 10,855 Distressed/Other Credit(2) 9,584 18,584 Total $ 16,461 $ 33,084 Committed capital less unfunded capital commitments for Fund VIII and Fund VII were $15.7 billion and $14.4 billion, respectively, which represents capital commitments from limited partners to invest in such funds less capital that is available for investment or reinvestment subject to the provisions of the applicable limited partnership agreement or other governing agreements. The distressed investment strategy includes distressed for control, non-control distressed and other credit. During the recovery and expansionary periods of 1994 through 2000 and late 2003 through the first half of 2007, our private equity funds invested or committed to invest approximately $13.7 billion primarily in traditional and corporate partner buyouts. During the recessionary periods of 1990 through 1993, 2001 through late 2003 and the recessionary and post recessionary periods (beginning the second half of 2007 through December 31, 2019), our private equity funds have invested $55.5 billion, of which $20.0 billion was in distressed buyouts and debt investments when the debt securities of quality companies traded at deep discounts to par value. Our average entry multiple for Fund VIII, VII and VI was 5.7x, 6.1x and 7.7x, respectively, as of December 31, 2019. Our average entry multiple for a private equity fund is the average of the total enterprise value over an applicable adjusted - 106- Table of Contents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, which may incorporate certain adjustments based on the investment team's estimates and we believe captures the true economics of our funds' investments in portfolio companies. The average entry multiple of actively investing funds may include committed investments not yet closed. Credit The following table presents the gross and net returns for Apollo's credit segment by category type: Gross Returns Net Returns Category For the Year Ended For the Year Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2019 Corporate Credit 10.6% 9.5% Structured Credit 13.0 10.6 Direct Origination 12.2 8.2 Permanent Capital The following table summarizes the investment record for our permanent capital vehicles by segment, excluding Athene-related and Athora-related assets managed or advised by ISG and ISGI: Total Returns(1) IPO Year(2) Total AUM For the Year Ended For the Year Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Credit: (in millions) MidCap(3) N/A $ 8,962 17% 19 % AIF 2013 377 19 (5)% AFT 2011 405 14 (4)% AINV/Other(4) 2004 5,064 57 (18)% Real Assets: ARI(5) 2009 6,715 21% - % Total $ 21,523 Total returns are based on the change in closing trading prices during the respective periods presented taking into account dividends and distributions, if any, as if they were reinvested without regard to commission. An initial public offering ("IPO") year represents the year in which the vehicle commenced trading on a national securities exchange. MidCap is not a publicly traded vehicle and therefore IPO year is not applicable. The returns presented are a gross return based on NAV. The net returns based on NAV were 11% and 14% for the years ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. All amounts are as of September 30, 2019 except for total returns. Refer to www.apolloic.com for the most recent financial information on AINV. Included within Total AUM of AINV/Other is $1.8 billion of AUM related to a non-traded business development company from which Apollo earns investment-related service fees, but for which Apollo does not provide management or advisory services. Total returns exclude performance related to this AUM. All amounts are as of September 30, 2019 except for total returns. Refer to www.apolloreit.com for the most recent financial information on ARI. SIAs As of December 31, 2019, Apollo managed approximately $28 billion of total AUM in SIAs, which include capital deployed from certain SIAs across Apollo's credit, private equity and real assets funds. Overview of Results of Operations Revenues Advisory and Transaction Fees, Net. As a result of providing advisory services with respect to actual and potential credit, private equity, and real assets investments, we are entitled to receive fees for transactions related to the acquisition and, in certain instances, disposition of portfolio companies as well as fees for ongoing monitoring of portfolio company operations and directors' fees. We also receive advisory fees for advisory services provided to certain credit funds. In addition, monitoring fees are generated on certain structured portfolio company investments. Under the terms of the limited partnership agreements for certain funds, the management fee payable by the funds may be subject to a reduction based on a certain percentage of such advisory and transaction fees, net of applicable broken deal costs ("Management Fee Offset"). Such amounts are presented as a reduction - 107- Table of Contents to advisory and transaction fees, net, in the consolidated statements of operations (see note 2 to our consolidated financial statements for more detail on advisory and transaction fees, net). The Management Fee Offsets are calculated for each fund as follows: 65%-100% for certain credit funds, gross advisory, transaction and other special fees;

for certain credit funds, gross advisory, transaction and other special fees; 65%-100% for private equity funds, gross advisory, transaction and other special fees; and

for private equity funds, gross advisory, transaction and other special fees; and 65%-100% for certain real assets funds, gross advisory, transaction and other special fees. Management Fees. The significant growth of the assets we manage has had a positive effect on our revenues. Management fees are typically calculated based upon any of "net asset value," "gross assets," "adjusted par asset value," "adjusted costs of all unrealized portfolio investments," "capital commitments," "invested capital," "adjusted assets," "capital contributions," or "stockholders' equity," each as defined in the applicable limited partnership agreement and/or management agreement of the unconsolidated funds. Performance Fees. The general partners of our funds are entitled to an incentive return of normally up to 20% of the total returns of a fund's capital, depending upon performance of the underlying funds and subject to preferred returns and high water marks, as applicable. Performance fees, categorized as performance allocations, are accounted for as an equity method investment, and effectively, the performance fees for any period are based upon an assumed liquidation of the funds' assets at the reporting date, and distribution of the net proceeds in accordance with the funds' allocation provisions. Performance fees categorized as incentive fees, which are not accounted as an equity method investment, are deferred until fees are probable to not be significantly reversed. Prior to the adoption of the new revenue recognition guidance, incentive fees were recognized on an assumed liquidation basis. The majority of performance fees are comprised of performance allocations. As of December 31, 2019, approximately 51% of the value of our funds' investments on a gross basis was determined using market-based valuation methods (i.e., reliance on broker or listed exchange quotes) and the remaining 49% was determined primarily by comparable company and industry multiples or discounted cash flow models. For our credit, private equity and real assets segments, the percentage determined using market-based valuation methods as of December 31, 2019 was 72%, 23% and 12%, respectively. See "Item 1A. Risk Factors-Risks Related to Our Businesses-Ourfunds' performance, and our performance, may be adversely affected by the financial performance of our funds' portfolio companies and the industries in which our funds invest" for a discussion regarding certain industry-specific risks that could affect the fair value of our private equity funds' portfolio company investments. In our private equity funds, the Company does not earn performance fees until the investors in the fund have achieved cumulative investment returns on invested capital (including management fees and expenses) in excess of an 8% hurdle rate. Additionally, certain of our credit and real assets funds have various performance fee rates and hurdle rates. Certain of our credit and real assets funds allocate performance fees to the general partner in a similar manner as the private equity funds. In our private equity, certain credit and real assets funds, so long as the investors achieve their priority returns, there is a catch-up formula whereby the Company earns a priority return for a portion of the return until the Company's performance fees equate to its incentive fee rate for that fund; thereafter, the Company participates in returns from the fund at the performance fee rate. Performance fees, categorized as performance allocations, are subject to reversal to the extent that the performance fees distributed exceed the amount due to the general partner based on a fund's cumulative investment returns. The Company recognizes potential repayment of previously received performance fees as a general partner obligation representing all amounts previously distributed to the general partner that would need to be repaid to the Apollo funds if these funds were to be liquidated based on the current fair value of the underlying funds' investments as of the reporting date. The actual general partner obligation, however, would not become payable or realized until the end of a fund's life or as otherwise set forth in the respective limited partnership agreement of the fund. - 108- Table of Contents The table below presents an analysis of Apollo's (i) performance fees receivable on an unconsolidated basis and (ii) realized and unrealized performance fees for Apollo's combined segments: As of December 31, 2019 2018 For the Year Ended December 31, 2019 For the Year Ended December 31, 2018 For the Year Ended December 31, 2017 Performance Fees Receivable on an Unrealized Realized Total Performance Unrealized Realized Total Unrealized Realized Total Unconsolidated Basis Performance Fees Performance Fees Fees Performance Fees Performance Fees Performance Fees Performance Fees Performance Fees Performance Fees (in thousands) Credit: Corporate Credit(1) $ 89,611 $ 19,998 $ 10,098 $ 97,674 $ 107,772 $ 4,837 $ 33,198 $ 38,035 $ (2,906) $ 35,023 $ 32,117 Structured Credit 201,437 139,109 55,640 35,527 91,167 19,839 15,686 35,525 12,195 56,959 69,154 Direct Origination 104,535 89,581 (17,080) 57,520 40,440 42,079 24,645 66,724 21,316