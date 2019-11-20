Apollo Global Management LLC : Form 4

Explanation of Responses:

Represents restricted shares of Class A common stock of the Issuer (the "Class A shares") granted under the Apollo Global Management, Inc. 2019 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan"). The restricted Class A shares vest in installments in accordance with the terms of the applicable award agreement, provided the reporting person remains in service through the applicable vesting date.

Reported amount includes 38,690 restricted stock units ("RSUs") granted under the Plan. Each RSU represents the contingent right to receive, in accordance with the issuance schedule set forth in the applicable RSU award agreement, one Class A share for each vested RSU. The RSUs vest in installments in accordance with the terms of the applicable RSU award agreement, provided the reporting person remains in service through the applicable vesting date.