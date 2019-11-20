Log in
Apollo Global Management LLC : Form 4

0
11/20/2019 | 06:01pm EST

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

Suydam John J

Apollo Global Management, Inc. [ APO ]

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

_____ Director

_____ 10% Owner

__X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)

C/O APOLLO GLOBAL

11/18/2019

Chief Legal Officer

MANAGEMENT, INC., 9 WEST 57TH

STREET, 43RD FLOOR

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

NEW YORK, NY 10019

_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Class A Common Stock

11/18/2019

A

734 (1)

A

$43.0241

570167 (2)

D

Suydam

Class A Common Stock

64260

I

2012

Family

Trust (3)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans. Code

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or Number of

Reported

or Indirect

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

(Instr. 4)

4)

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Represents restricted shares of Class A common stock of the Issuer (the "Class A shares") granted under the Apollo Global Management, Inc. 2019 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan"). The restricted Class A shares vest in installments in accordance with the terms of the applicable award agreement, provided the reporting person remains in service through the applicable vesting date.
  2. Reported amount includes 38,690 restricted stock units ("RSUs") granted under the Plan. Each RSU represents the contingent right to receive, in accordance with the issuance schedule set forth in the applicable RSU award agreement, one Class A share for each vested RSU. The RSUs vest in installments in accordance with the terms of the applicable RSU award agreement, provided the reporting person remains in service through the applicable vesting date.
  3. These Class A shares are held in the Suydam 2012 Family Trust for the benefit of the reporting person's spouse and children for which the reporting person's spouse is the trustee (the "Trust"). The reporting person disclaims beneficial ownership of all securities held by the Trust except to the extent of the reporting person's pecuniary interest therein.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Suydam John J

C/O APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.

Chief Legal Officer

9 WEST 57TH STREET, 43RD FLOOR

NEW YORK, NY 10019

Signatures

/s/ John J. Suydam

11/20/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Apollo Global Management LLC published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 23:00:08 UTC
