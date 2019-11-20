Apollo Global Management LLC : Form 4

Represents restricted shares of Class A common stock of the Issuer (the "Class A shares") granted under the Apollo Global Management, Inc. 2019 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan"). The restricted Class A shares vest in installments in accordance with the terms of the applicable award agreement, provided the reporting person remains in service through the applicable vesting date.
Reported amount includes 38,690 restricted stock units ("RSUs") granted under the Plan. Each RSU represents the contingent right to receive, in accordance with the issuance schedule set forth in the applicable RSU award agreement, one Class A share for each vested RSU. The RSUs vest in installments in accordance with the terms of the applicable RSU award agreement, provided the reporting person remains in service through the applicable vesting date.
These Class A shares are held in the Suydam 2012 Family Trust for the benefit of the reporting person's spouse and children for which the reporting person's spouse is the trustee (the "Trust"). The reporting person disclaims beneficial ownership of all securities held by the Trust except to the extent of the reporting person's pecuniary interest therein.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
Officer
Other
Suydam John J
C/O APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
Chief Legal Officer
9 WEST 57TH STREET, 43RD FLOOR
NEW YORK, NY 10019
Signatures
/s/ John J. Suydam
11/20/2019
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person,see Instruction 4(b)(v).
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations.See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.
Apollo Global Management LLC published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 23:00:08 UTC