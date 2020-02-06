Apollo Global Management LLC : Form 4

Represents restricted stock units ("RSUs") granted under the Apollo Global Management, Inc. 2019 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan"). Each RSU represents the contingent right to receive, in accordance with the issuance schedule set forth in the applicable RSU award agreement, one share of Class A common stock of the Issuer (a "Class A share") for each vested RSU. The RSUs vest in installments in accordance with the terms of the applicable RSU award agreement, provided the reporting person remains in service through the applicable vesting date.