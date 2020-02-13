Apollo Global Management LLC : Form 4

Explanation of Responses:

The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $46.64 to $47.27, inclusive. Mr. Rowan undertakes to provide to the Issuer, any security holder of the Issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the ranges set forth in footnotes (1) and (3) to this Form 4.

By RWN Management, LLC, an entity directly wholly owned by the reporting person, which holds the shares of Class A common stock of the Issuer.

The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $46.90 to $47.02, inclusive.